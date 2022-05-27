Friday Night Observations

This article is part of our Rounding Third series.

We've had a lot of fun with this format before, so let's run it back on another (mostly) full Friday night. The Nationals are consistently the worst when it comes to rainouts. They'll frequently cancel games due to the threat of storms, which would be fine if there were some advance notice. But on Friday night they gave very little notice - my timeline is full of retweets by the Nats' beat writers of fans informed of the cancellation of tonight's game maybe 20-25 minutes before first pitch, despite a bad forecast well in advance. Generally, teams and the league discuss weather decisions and the final call has to be approved by MLB. But whatever happened tonight — wherever the miscommunication was — it wasn't fair to the paying customers and that's too often been the case at Nationals Park. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 27, 2022 Hey MLB, if you want to make the game fan friendly and want to try to claim any sort of moral high ground, don't botch easy decisions like this. Call the game early so fans don't pay for non-refundable parking and early concessions, just so you can make a quick buck. On back-to-back plays, the Mets took advantage of Nick Castellanos in right field for sac flies on short flyballs to right field, and he was off-target on both throws. It helped that both runners (Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte) were quick, to force a stressful throw. The Phillies are stuck