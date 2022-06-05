NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

Starting Pitcher

Caleb Smith/Tyler Gilbert/Drey Jameson/Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks haven't announced their plans to fill Humberto Castellanos' rotation spot after the right-hander landed on the injured list with an elbow injury. Both Smith and Gilbert are strictly warm-body options, particularly because whoever enters the rotation will have to face off against the Reds and Phillies on the road in the upcoming week. Jameson and Nelson are both intriguing prospects currently at Triple-A Reno. Neither has excelled from a statistical standpoint, but that's likely to do primarily with the positive environment for hitters of the league. Smith - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $1; Gilbert - 12- team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $2; Jameson/Nelson: 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No: 12-team NL: $0

Edward Cabrera/Braxton Garrett, Marlins

Elieser Hernandez has been dumped from the Miami rotation due to a severe home run problem. With both Cody Poteet and Jesus Luzardo also still sidelined, there is a lot of opportunity in the Miami rotation. Cabrera should be a lock for the role going forward so long as he performs. Despite being called up last week, he could be available on wires because his season debut came at Coors Field. Cabrera will encounter another tough matchup this week at Houston. Meanwhile, Garrett has been recalled to start Sunday at the Rockies and he'll also draw the matchup against the Astros in the upcoming week. That's not an ideal way for him to make his season debut, but he's notably shown improved command this season at Triple-A Jacksonville (6.7 BB% vs. 9.0% in 2021). Cabrera- 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $10; Garrett - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $2

Jason Alexander, Brewers

Alexander is a streaming candidate as he slots into the rotation to replace Brandon Woodruff. He offers a Quad-A type profile, as he relies heavily on limiting hard contact. Alexander is set to start at home against Philadelphia, so it will take either guts or desperation to roll him out this week. Woodruff is projected to return from the IL shortly, so Alexander would be a short-term add. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $0

Evan Lee, Nationals

Lee made his major-league debut against the Mets and held his own across 3.2 innings. He'll make at least one more start Tuesday at Miami, which should be a much softer landing. In terms of skills, Lee racks up a lot of Ks but also struggles to consistently find the strike zone. With Stephen Strasburg slated to come back, Lee's likely not long for the bigs, but it's worth noting the Nationals also have a doubleheader scheduled for Jun. 17. If he pitches one of those two games, he's in line for a start in each of the next two weeks. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $1

Matt Swarmer/ Caleb Kilian, Cubs

We don't know the Cubs' upcoming pitching plans, but Swarmer and Kilian look to be the leading options for next weekend at the Yankees. Both pitched well in a doubleheader against the Cardinals on Saturday with Swarmer earning his first big-league win and Kilian also fairly impressive in his ML debut. Because it's not a lock either would stick in the starting five moving forward, I'd guess Swarmer is the small favorite to go against New York. He's pitched well for the Cubs (1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 11:3 K:BB), but I wouldn't have much confidence starting him at Yankee Stadium. Kilian boasts the prospect pedigree and name recognition, so he'll likely require more FAAB to acquire. He'll be back at some point this summer for the long-term, but it's no guarantee he sticks now. Swarmer- 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $1; Kilian: 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $2

Ryan Feltner, Rockies

Feltner is a repost from previous weeks for two reasons. First, he's been impressive in three starts with Colorado this season maintaining a 20:5 K:BB across 17 innings. Secondly, the Rockies have a doubleheader scheduled for Jun. 11. So even with Antonio Senzatela back, Feltner should see at least one more start. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $3

Zack Thompson/Johan Oviedo, Cardinals

The situation in St. Louis is similar to that of Chicago in that we know the team needs to fill a rotation spot this week, but we don't how they will opt to do so. Oviedo may be likeliest given he pitched as a traditional starter Saturday. Thompson threw four impressive innings, but they came out of the bullpen. He's a lot like teammate Matthew Liberatore in that he offers an above-average curveball, but his fastball is lacking in effectiveness. Thompson: 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1, 12-team NL- $4; Oviedo: 12-team mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL - $1

Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

It's probably too late to pick up Strasburg in most leagues, but now is the time to grab him if available. He's been dominant across several rehab starts, most recently throwing six scoreless innings with Triple-A Rochester. He seems poised for his 2022 debut and potentially as early as Friday against Milwaukee. 12-team Mixed: $12; 15-team Mixed: $18; 12-team NL: rostered

Relief Pitcher

Tyler Kinley, Rockies

Daniel Bard began the season in excellent fashion, but he's posted a 12:11 K:BB while blowing a save and being charged with two losses across 10.1 innings in nine outings since May 7. Now is the time to speculate on a closer change in Colorado, and Kinley looks like the best candidate to take over the ninth-inning role having posted a 0.86 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 23:5 K:BB over 21 frames. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0: 12-team NL: $2

Daniel Hudson, Dodgers

Manager Dave Roberts provided a cryptic quote regarding Craig Kimbrel's lack of availability in Wednesday's game against the Pirates saying he was "cleaning up his mechanics", which came on the heels of him allowing seven earned runs across 7.1 innings. It's worth noting Kimbrel made a non-save appearance on Friday and turned in a clean outing with one strikeout. That said, there may not be much coming from a speculative add of Hudson, though the Dodgers' bullpen is so depleted he would be by far the likeliest candidate to pick up saves should Kimbrel be displaced. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $2

Ian Kennedy, Diamondbacks

Mark Melancon seemed to have steadied his performance through the middle of May and into early June, but blew a save chance by serving up a two-run homer to Jack Suwinski of the Pirates on Saturday. That makes it fair game to speculate on saves in Arizona once again, and Kennedy would appear to be the pretty clear choice behind Melancon. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: rostered

Robert Suarez/Luis Garcia, Padres

It was a week for closer meltdowns in the National League, and Taylor Rogers wasn't exempt. He's been absolutely excellent for the majority of the season, so I would only be looking at a change in closer in San Diego in the deepest of leagues. It's worth noting Suarez was dismissed by many after he allowed a walk-off homer of his own on Opening Day, but has rebounded to post a 1.99 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. Suarez- 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $2; Garcia - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $1

Nick Wittgren, Cardinals

The Cardinals' bullpen usage has been strange in recent weeks, and Wittgren entered the closer conversation by notching a save Wednesday. Before we get too excited for Wittgren, Ryan Helsley had pitched the two days prior and was likely unavailable. Helsley entered Saturday's win over the Cubs in the second game a doubleheader in the sixth inning, only for Giovanny Gallegos to close the game in a non-save situation. Manager Oliver Marmol promised a fluid bullpen during spring training, and is delivering on that. Wittgren hasn't really earned save chances with his performance this season (5.06 ERA, 1.59 WHIP), but fantasy managers might as well be prepared to take advantage if he's used in the role. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $2

Tanner Scott, Marlins

The Marlins' bullpen has been a mess all season, marred by a revolving door of injuries and poor performances. Scott seems to be emerging as the winner for the time being. After picking up a save Thursday, he threw in the ninth of a tie game to earn the win Saturday. Miami was at home, so Scott entered in a scenario that is typically occupied by a traditional closer. He's stumbled a bit of late, but his biggest blowup came at Coors Field and that's a bit easier to look past. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $8

Catcher

P.J. Higgins, Cubs

Higgins was noted last week here, but he's worth mentioning again. The Cubs have used Willson Contreras as the DH in three of their last seven games, which has opened more opportunities for Higgins than originally projected. He's also managed at least one hit in four consecutive starts, so he's making the case for continued at-bats. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0: 12-team NL- $2

First Base

Daniel Vogelbach, Pirates

Vogelbach was activated from the IL Friday. Michael Chavis has claimed the first base role in Pittsburgh, but Vogelbach should still operate plenty as the designated hitter. The Pirates are going all-in on promoting prospects and rotating players, so Vogelbach may be at risk of losing playing time despite performing well. Given that, understand he may no longer be an everyday player if you're looking to add. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: rostered

Second Base

Zach McKinstry/Eddy Alvarez, Dodgers

Both Edwin Rios and Kevin Pillar went down this week, which opened up roster spots in Los Angeles – if not playing time. McKinstry is the more intriguing of the two, as Alvarez first reached Triple-A in 2016 and has only 74 career plate appearances in the majors. At least one of this duo will lose their roster spot when Max Muncy returns, and he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City over the weekend. McKinstry- 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $2; Alvarez - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $1

Donovan Walton, Giants

Walton appears to have taken over the large-side of a platoon role at second base in San Francisco, demoting Thairo Estrada to a small-side role. That could change once Darin Ruf is reinstated from bereavement leave, which has the potential to force Tommy La Stella from DH back to second depending on how Gabe Kapler constructs the roster. On the other hand, Walton has made a case for continued opportunities by collecting seven doubles across 36 at-bats since being promoted. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $3

Third Base

David Bote, Cubs

Bote should be activated from the injured list any day as he began a rehab assignment on May 19. Though versatile, his role path to playing time isn't particularly clear. Third base appears to be the likeliest option as Patrick Wisdom is vulnerable due to his inability to make consistent contact, and Jonathan Villar is currently out. Bote hasn't been a particularly strong option himself by recording a .306 wOBA and 88 wRC+ across 1,038 career plate appearances. There's reason to be tepid based on both role and skills. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $2

Yu Chang, Pirates

Quite frankly, Chang is a miserable option for fantasy purposes. The Pirates have forced him into their lineup at DH and first base for unknown reasons, so he's at least worth mentioning. However, Chang has gone 0-for-17 with 12 strikeouts this season. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $0

Jon Berti/Luke Williams, Marlins

Berti was on the list last week, but since then both Joey Wendle and Brian Anderson were placed on the IL. Since returning May 27, Berti has swiped five bags without being caught. For those in need of speed, he appears to be the premium addition of the week. Meanwhile, Williams could be on the small side of a platoon as he started in left field in the only game the team has faced a lefty since being recalled Jun. 1. Berti: 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $6; 12-team NL: Rostered; Williams - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $1

Jace Peterson, Brewers

Peterson has taken advantage of his opportunity for extended playing time with Willy Adames sidelined. Adames is set to return early this week, so if Luis Urias – currently nursing a thumb injury – is able to avoid a stint on the injured list, Peterson will regularly find himself out of the lineup. Given Peterson's production (5 HR, 8 SB, 22 R, 17 RBI across 133 PA), it's worth checking to see if he is rostered. He may be let go or scanned over on wires due to Adames' impending return. If Urias is able to go Sunday or is expected back early next week, scale bids back considerably. 12-team Mixed; $0; 15-team Mixed- $3; 12-team NL: Rostered

Shortstop

Jose Barrero, Reds

Barrero remains on a rehab assignment, but it's worth reiterating from last week's column to track Cincnnati's plans for him. Kyle Farmer has posted a 106 wRC+ and .330 wOBA, so the team won't feel rushed to bring Barrero to the Majors. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Luis Garcia, Nationals

Garcia has been knocking on the door by posting a strong .314/.368/.531 line with Triple-A Rochester. An opportunity opened last week after Alcides Escobar went on the injured list. If Garcia performs well, he would presumably retain a starting role either at second or shortstop even once Escobar is activated. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $8

Jake Hager, Diamondbacks

Nick Ahmed was shut down Friday after experiencing pain in his shoulder and will be getting advice from a specialist regarding the next steps in his rehab. That generally doesn't mean a quick return to the field and leaves Geraldo Perdomo in line to be Arizona's primary shortstop, but he hasn't performed with his opportunity early this season (.290 wOBA, 82 wRC+). I'd like to see Buddy Kennedy get a look, but Hager appears best positioned to gain playing time at shortstop if the team demotes Perdomo - either in role or physically to Triple-A Reno. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $1

Outfield

Albert Almora, Reds

Almora was expected to fill a depth role after being recalled to Cincinnati. However, with Tyler Naquin hitting the IL, Almora has taken over the starting spot in right. Hardly known for his bat, he's tallied four multi-hit performances in his last nine games. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $3

Travis Swaggerty, Pirates

Swaggerty was the latest Pirate to get promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis. It's not immediately clear how he'll fit into the lineup with Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell and Jack Suwinski occupying the outfield spots. One of that trio could displace Vogelbach at DH or Michael Chavis could shift to second and allow Vogelbach to play at first after Rodolfo Castro was optioned back to the minors. Regardless of the potential combinations, the Pirates presumably didn't call Swaggerty up to sit him. After a slow start with Indianapolis, he hit .338/.402/.492 in May and could be a decent source of power and speed. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $6

Brent Rooker/Nomar Mazara, Padres

Rooker and Mazara are both relatively high-pedigree prospects that have failed to perform when given an opportunity in the majors. With Robinson Cano out of the picture and Wil Myers on the injured list, there's room for both Rooker and Mazara for the time being. Mazara appears positioned to get the better end of playing time given he's a lefty, but this will likely turn into a competition for a single roster spot once Myers returns. Mazara- 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $4; Rooker - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $3

Austin Slater, Giants

Slater was activated from the IL Saturday and steps into some nice potential for playing time. LaMonte Wade is out, while Luis Gonzalez is battling a leg injury so the platoon-heavy Giants may not have the bodies to do so in the short-term. Slater has hit very well this year, so he's almost certainly already gone in NL-only leagues. But in mixed leagues without IL slots, he may be available. 12-team mixed: $0; 15-team mixed: $3; 12-team NL: Rostered

Mickey Moniak, Phillies

Moniak has immediately taken over the starting gig in center field over Odubel Herrera having started four of five games since being activated from the injured list. He doesn't have much to show for that playing time yet, but he's produced a hit in each of his last two starts and reached base multiple times Saturday. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $5

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals

Nootbaar should receive an opportunity to be a regular in the Cardinals' lineup in the very short-term. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill reportedly won't return to the team until next weekend while Corey Dickerson went down with a calf injury Sunday. Nootbaar could find himself back with Triple-A Memphis as early as Friday, but could be a sneaky play in daily lineup or biweekly roster move leagues. 12-team mixed: No; 15-team mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $1