Closer Encounters: Midseason Closer Rankings

1 1 Josh Hader MIL MLB SVs leader on pace for 40+; could approach 50

2 1 Edwin Diaz NYM Most of his metrics are 98th percentile or above; absolutely dominant in a contract year

3 2 Liam Hendriks CWS K% still elite but down a bit, BB% is up. Forearm injuries are unsettling, but I still think Hendriks is one of the best closers ROS

4 2 Emmanuel Clase CLE Reigning AL Reliever of the Month; K rate lacks compared to other elite CL, but leads all closers with 90% team save share

5 2 Raisel Iglesias LAA Velo is down slightly, but 2022 performance aligns closely with last year's career season

6 3 Clay Holmes NYY How many SVs will he get ROS? Is Chapman washed?

7 3 Taylor Rogers SD On pace for a career high in SVs

8 3 Kenley Jansen ATL Irregular heartbeat has resurfaced, but minimum IL stint is expected

9 3 Jordan Romano TOR Walk rate has ballooned over the past month, but job remains secure

10 3 Ryan Pressly HOU Highest walk rate since 2015; vast difference in home/road splits

11 4 David Bednar PIT Will he regress due to heavy workload? Will PIT trade him for a haul?

12 4 Craig Kimbrel LAD Underlying metrics suggest he's been unlucky. I still expect 15-20 SVs ROS even though LAD is likely to seek relief help via trade

13 4 Tanner Houck BOS Red Sox finally seem to have found their closer; how much will Whitlock factor in for saves upon his return?

14 4 Jhoan Duran MIN With CLE & CWS threats in AL Central, MIN should turn to him as FT closer, but will they add to their bullpen?

15 4 Camilo Doval SF Stats are very much in line with last season; as long as walk rate doesn't creep up, should remain primary closer for SF

16 4 Gregory Soto DET Will be coveted at deadline, but will DET move him? Becomes arbitration eligible in 2023. 4.3 BB/9 is still fairly high, but is lowest of his career

17 5 Tanner Scott MIA Two years of arbitration remaining; would MIA trade him? Playoff contenders covet LHP RP. Mattingly typically likes to stick with one closer

18 5 Paul Sewald SEA Has been deployed as SEA primary closer of late; can he retain that role ROS?

19 5 Aroldis Chapman NYY Chapman struggled mightily for a stretch last season, but rebounded. Can he do the same in the second half?

20 5 Ryan Helsley STL Walk rate is starting to creep up, but has been one of the most dominant RPs in baseball this year

21 5 Scott Barlow KC Is arb. eligible for two more seasons. KC could trade him before he gets too costly?

22 5 Joe Barlow TEX Ks are down this season, but has limited walks to around 7%

23 5 Giovanny Gallegos STL Splitting save chances with Helsley now, but still an important part of STL's late-inning strategy

24 5 Mark Melancon ARI Has rebounded lately after a poor start

25 5 Lou Trivino OAK .485 BABIP could mean positive regression soon? Career-high strikeout rate thanks in part to an effective new slider

26 5 Jorge Lopez BAL July isn't treating him well, but leads a much-improved bullpen for the competitive Orioles. May be a source of trade inquiries this summer.

27 6 Seranthony Dominguez PHI This season could be even better than his 2018 breakout

28 6 Devin Williams MIL Hasn't allowed an ER since May 10, a span of 20.2 IP with 35 Ks

29 6 Daniel Bard COL 37 y/o has been fantastic, but is due for some hiccups with .194 BABIP

30 6 Andres Munoz SEA 23 K & 0 ER over last 11.1 IP. High K%, SwStr%, GB% + Low BB% = closer credentials

31 6 Garrett Whitlock BOS Will return as a RP, a role he thrived in last season

32 6 Felix Bautista BAL With Lopez struggling in July, is it time for an extended run in the closer role?

33 6 Alexis Diaz CIN Has been CIN's best RP by far this season. Will he finally get more SV chances when healthy?

34 7 Corey Knebel PHI Recently secured a 4-0 PHI win. I expect him to rejoin PHI's mix for saves again soon

35 7 David Robertson CHC Likely to be traded. Don't count on too many SVs moving forward

36 7 John Schreiber BOS Hasn't allowed an ER since May 27; has been a nice surprise in long relief

37 7 Rafael Montero HOU Seeing more ancillary saves than a normal backup as HOU monitors Pressly's workload

38 7 Jason Adam TB Has been Rays best RP alongside J.P. Feyereisen

39 7 Tanner Rainey WAS Struggling since June, especially with the long ball. Will Kyle Finnegan get a shot soon?

40 7 Brusdar Graterol LAD Earned his second SV recently w/Kimbrel unavailable; hasn't walked a batter since May 24, a span of 20 IP

41 7 Eli Morgan CLE Has ascended CLE leverage ladder to setup role; multi-inning weapon & WHIP asset

42 7 Evan Phillips LAD Attention has been on Graterol with Kimbrel struggling of late, but Phillips deserves more praise for the season he's having

43 7 A.J. Minter ATL Career-best WHIP & walk rate; among the league leaders in Holds

44 8 Jake McGee SF Season stats aren't pretty, but stats since May 31 return from IL are respectable; could see him entering mix for SVs again at some point in 2H

45 8 Michael King NYY 8 of his 14 walks have come since June 10, but has excelled in long relief this season

46 8 Kyle Finnegan WAS Recently earned his first SV of season after logging 11 last year

47 8 Emilio Pagan MIN Perennial HR issue; recently demoted from MIN closer role, but could get it back with improved performance in low leverage

48 8 Diego Castillo SEA Career low K% & GB%, but only 2 HR allowed & racking up Wins

49 8 Brad Boxberger MIL Continues to be rock solid for MIL

50 8 Will Smith ATL Tallied 3 recent SVs with Kenley on IL, but 2 were shaky outings; still plenty of experience in role should Jansen's heart issues arise again

51 8 Seth Lugo NYM Diaz's backup in the absence of Trevor May

52 8 Hunter Strickland CIN Getting a look as Reds closer, but 1.66 WHIP & 13.6% walk rate means he's likely to cede duties at some point

53 8 Kendall Graveman CWS Was recent interim closer; could have larger role in 2H if Hendriks' forearm issue resurfaces

54 8 Joe Mantiply ARI Lowest walk rate among qualified RPs; has been a bright spot in an otherwise struggling pen

55 9 Jake Bird COL Dark horse closer candidate for COL if they trade Bard, Colome, Estevez

56 9 Scott Effross CHC Dark horse closer candidate for the Cubs if they trade Robertson, Givens, Martin

57 9 Ken Giles SEA Keep an eye on walk rate, but huge strikeout upside; could see SVs in near future to establish trade value since SEA has pricey team option in 2023

58 9 Nick Martinez SD Solid since move to pen; has earned a few multi-inning SVs since then

59 9 Michael Fulmer DET Likely trade candidate; could be a nice fit for the Dodgers

60 9 Brad Hand PHI Part of PHI's closer committee, but Knebel could return to role & Dominguez is better

61 9 Colin Poche TB Rays current SV leader, but K, BB and HR rates aren't inspiring

62 9 Jordan Hicks STL Flamethrower with past closing experience; could join mix for SVs in multi-inning capacity like Helsley if he keeps walks down

63 9 Hector Neris HOU Among league leaders in Holds, career-best WHIP, past closing experience

64 9 Adam Cimber TOR Has been valuable due to 7 W & 4 SV, but TOR may acquire more pen help which could shift role from primary setup man to 7th inning guy

65 9 Dylan Floro MIA MIA's second-half closer last year recently logged first 2 SVs of season

66 9 Brooks Raley TB Second in SVs & highest K rate on team; 0 HR allowed

67 9 Yerry De Los Santos PIT Logged B2B SVs for Pirates at end of June; probably the next man up over Stratton if Bednar gets hurt

68 9 Dany Jimenez OAK Was excellent for extended period before wheels came off in late-May; will be interesting to see what role he assumes once healthy; not counting out SVs

69 9 Pete Fairbanks TB In line to return around ASB; likely to join closer committee