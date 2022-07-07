RotoWire Partners
Closer Encounters: Midseason Closer Rankings

Closer Encounters: Midseason Closer Rankings

Written by 
Ryan Rufe 
July 7, 2022

This article is part of our Closer Encounters series.

We're halfway through the 2022 MLB season, so it's a good time to revisit my closer rankings. First-half performance is one of the factors for this update, but the rankings are forward-thinking and intended for the rest of the season.

Keep in mind the August 2 trade deadline will impact relief roles for some teams. This is why David Robertson, who has had an excellent first half as the Cubs' primary closer, is ranked lower than his current stats reflect. Robertson is an obvious trade candidate, as he's on an expiring contract for a non-playoff team, and there's no guarantee he closes for whichever team he is traded to. I've also ranked some dark horse candidates for second-half saves. Colorado's trio of late inning relievers, Daniel Bard, Alex Colome and Carlos Estevez, are free-agents next season and could be on the move within a few weeks. That could open the door for Jake Bird to receive save chances over the final two months. There may also be some unexpected deals involving relievers. Could David Bednar, Scott Barlow, Jorge Lopez or even Aroldis Chapman be dealt? The next several weeks will be exciting as the rumors swirl and trades begin to commence.

2022 Midseason Closer Rankings

Rank

Tier

Player

Team

Comments

1

1Josh HaderMILMLB SVs leader on pace for 40+; could approach 50

2

1Edwin DiazNYMMost of his metrics are 98th percentile or above; absolutely dominant in a contract year

We're halfway through the 2022 MLB season, so it's a good time to revisit my closer rankings. First-half performance is one of the factors for this update, but the rankings are forward-thinking and intended for the rest of the season.

Keep in mind the August 2 trade deadline will impact relief roles for some teams. This is why David Robertson, who has had an excellent first half as the Cubs' primary closer, is ranked lower than his current stats reflect. Robertson is an obvious trade candidate, as he's on an expiring contract for a non-playoff team, and there's no guarantee he closes for whichever team he is traded to. I've also ranked some dark horse candidates for second-half saves. Colorado's trio of late inning relievers, Daniel Bard, Alex Colome and Carlos Estevez, are free-agents next season and could be on the move within a few weeks. That could open the door for Jake Bird to receive save chances over the final two months. There may also be some unexpected deals involving relievers. Could David Bednar, Scott Barlow, Jorge Lopez or even Aroldis Chapman be dealt? The next several weeks will be exciting as the rumors swirl and trades begin to commence.

2022 Midseason Closer Rankings

Rank

Tier

Player

Team

Comments

1

1Josh HaderMILMLB SVs leader on pace for 40+; could approach 50

2

1Edwin DiazNYMMost of his metrics are 98th percentile or above; absolutely dominant in a contract year

3

2Liam HendriksCWSK% still elite but down a bit, BB% is up. Forearm injuries are unsettling, but I still think Hendriks is one of the best closers ROS

4

2Emmanuel ClaseCLEReigning AL Reliever of the Month; K rate lacks compared to other elite CL, but leads all closers with 90% team save share

5

2Raisel IglesiasLAAVelo is down slightly, but 2022 performance aligns closely with last year's career season

6

3Clay HolmesNYYHow many SVs will he get ROS? Is Chapman washed?

7

3Taylor RogersSDOn pace for a career high in SVs

8

3Kenley JansenATLIrregular heartbeat has resurfaced, but minimum IL stint is expected

9

3Jordan RomanoTORWalk rate has ballooned over the past month, but job remains secure

10

3Ryan PresslyHOUHighest walk rate since 2015; vast difference in home/road splits

11

4David BednarPITWill he regress due to heavy workload? Will PIT trade him for a haul?

12

4Craig KimbrelLADUnderlying metrics suggest he's been unlucky. I still expect 15-20 SVs ROS even though LAD is likely to seek relief help via trade

13

4Tanner HouckBOSRed Sox finally seem to have found their closer; how much will Whitlock factor in for saves upon his return?

14

4Jhoan DuranMINWith CLE & CWS threats in AL Central, MIN should turn to him as FT closer, but will they add to their bullpen?

15

4Camilo DovalSFStats are very much in line with last season; as long as walk rate doesn't creep up, should remain primary closer for SF

16

4Gregory SotoDETWill be coveted at deadline, but will DET move him? Becomes arbitration eligible in 2023. 4.3 BB/9 is still fairly high, but is lowest of his career

17

5Tanner ScottMIATwo years of arbitration remaining; would MIA trade him? Playoff contenders covet LHP RP. Mattingly typically likes to stick with one closer

18

5Paul SewaldSEAHas been deployed as SEA primary closer of late; can he retain that role ROS?

19

5Aroldis ChapmanNYYChapman struggled mightily for a stretch last season, but rebounded. Can he do the same in the second half?

20

5Ryan HelsleySTLWalk rate is starting to creep up, but has been one of the most dominant RPs in baseball this year

21

5Scott BarlowKCIs arb. eligible for two more seasons. KC could trade him before he gets too costly?

22

5Joe BarlowTEXKs are down this season, but has limited walks to around 7%

23

5Giovanny GallegosSTLSplitting save chances with Helsley now, but still an important part of STL's late-inning strategy

24

5Mark MelanconARIHas rebounded lately after a poor start

25

5Lou TrivinoOAK.485 BABIP could mean positive regression soon? Career-high strikeout rate thanks in part to an effective new slider

26

5Jorge LopezBALJuly isn't treating him well, but leads a much-improved bullpen for the competitive Orioles. May be a source of trade inquiries this summer.

27

6Seranthony DominguezPHIThis season could be even better than his 2018 breakout

28

6Devin WilliamsMILHasn't allowed an ER since May 10, a span of 20.2 IP with 35 Ks

29

6Daniel BardCOL37 y/o has been fantastic, but is due for some hiccups with .194 BABIP

30

6Andres MunozSEA23 K & 0 ER over last 11.1 IP. High K%, SwStr%, GB% + Low BB% = closer credentials

31

6Garrett WhitlockBOSWill return as a RP, a role he thrived in last season

32

6Felix BautistaBALWith Lopez struggling in July, is it time for an extended run in the closer role?

33

6Alexis DiazCINHas been CIN's best RP by far this season. Will he finally get more SV chances when healthy?

34

7Corey KnebelPHIRecently secured a 4-0 PHI win. I expect him to rejoin PHI's mix for saves again soon

35

7David RobertsonCHCLikely to be traded. Don't count on too many SVs moving forward

36

7John SchreiberBOSHasn't allowed an ER since May 27; has been a nice surprise in long relief

37

7Rafael MonteroHOUSeeing more ancillary saves than a normal backup as HOU monitors Pressly's workload

38

7Jason AdamTBHas been Rays best RP alongside J.P. Feyereisen

39

7Tanner RaineyWASStruggling since June, especially with the long ball. Will Kyle Finnegan get a shot soon?

40

7Brusdar GraterolLADEarned his second SV recently w/Kimbrel unavailable; hasn't walked a batter since May 24, a span of 20 IP

41

7Eli MorganCLEHas ascended CLE leverage ladder to setup role; multi-inning weapon & WHIP asset

42

7Evan PhillipsLADAttention has been on Graterol with Kimbrel struggling of late, but Phillips deserves more praise for the season he's having

43

7A.J. MinterATLCareer-best WHIP & walk rate; among the league leaders in Holds

44

8Jake McGeeSFSeason stats aren't pretty, but stats since May 31 return from IL are respectable; could see him entering mix for SVs again at some point in 2H

45

8Michael KingNYY8 of his 14 walks have come since June 10, but has excelled in long relief this season

46

8Kyle FinneganWASRecently earned his first SV of season after logging 11 last year

47

8Emilio PaganMINPerennial HR issue; recently demoted from MIN closer role, but could get it back with improved performance in low leverage

48

8Diego CastilloSEACareer low K% & GB%, but only 2 HR allowed & racking up Wins

49

8Brad BoxbergerMILContinues to be rock solid for MIL

50

8Will SmithATLTallied 3 recent SVs with Kenley on IL, but 2 were shaky outings; still plenty of experience in role should Jansen's heart issues arise again

51

8Seth LugoNYMDiaz's backup in the absence of Trevor May

52

8Hunter StricklandCINGetting a look as Reds closer, but 1.66 WHIP & 13.6% walk rate means he's likely to cede duties at some point

53

8Kendall GravemanCWSWas recent interim closer; could have larger role in 2H if Hendriks' forearm issue resurfaces

54

8Joe MantiplyARILowest walk rate among qualified RPs; has been a bright spot in an otherwise struggling pen

55

9Jake BirdCOLDark horse closer candidate for COL if they trade Bard, Colome, Estevez

56

9Scott EffrossCHCDark horse closer candidate for the Cubs if they trade Robertson, Givens, Martin

57

9Ken GilesSEAKeep an eye on walk rate, but huge strikeout upside; could see SVs in near future to establish trade value since SEA has pricey team option in 2023

58

9Nick MartinezSDSolid since move to pen; has earned a few multi-inning SVs since then

59

9Michael FulmerDETLikely trade candidate; could be a nice fit for the Dodgers

60

9Brad HandPHIPart of PHI's closer committee, but Knebel could return to role & Dominguez is better

61

9Colin PocheTBRays current SV leader, but K, BB and HR rates aren't inspiring

62

9Jordan HicksSTLFlamethrower with past closing experience; could join mix for SVs in multi-inning capacity like Helsley if he keeps walks down

63

9Hector NerisHOUAmong league leaders in Holds, career-best WHIP, past closing experience

64

9Adam CimberTORHas been valuable due to 7 W & 4 SV, but TOR may acquire more pen help which could shift role from primary setup man to 7th inning guy

65

9Dylan FloroMIAMIA's second-half closer last year recently logged first 2 SVs of season

66

9Brooks RaleyTBSecond in SVs & highest K rate on team; 0 HR allowed

67

9Yerry De Los SantosPITLogged B2B SVs for Pirates at end of June; probably the next man up over Stratton if Bednar gets hurt

68

9Dany JimenezOAKWas excellent for extended period before wheels came off in late-May; will be interesting to see what role he assumes once healthy; not counting out SVs

69

9Pete FairbanksTBIn line to return around ASB; likely to join closer committee

70

9Dylan ColemanKCWill need to improve command to see SV chances, but I'm still optimistic about 2H SV chances, especially if KC trades Barlow

As always, you are welcome to share your thoughts in the comments section. Also be sure to bookmark to our Closer Grid for all the latest closer updates.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Rufe
Ryan Rufe
Ryan manages the MLB Closer Grid and authors 'Closer Encounters'. He also contributes to the MLB draft kit and has been helping RotoWire subscribers through our 'Ask An Expert' feature since 2014. He's an NFBC enthusiast.
The Z Files: Humidor Me
The Z Files: Humidor Me
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Thursday Breakdown
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks
Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks