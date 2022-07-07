Closer Encounters: Midseason Closer Rankings

This article is part of our Closer Encounters series.
We're halfway through the 2022 MLB season, so it's a good time to revisit my closer rankings. First-half performance is one of the factors for this update, but the rankings are forward-thinking and intended for the rest of the season.
Keep in mind the August 2 trade deadline will impact relief roles for some teams. This is why David Robertson, who has had an excellent first half as the Cubs' primary closer, is ranked lower than his current stats reflect. Robertson is an obvious trade candidate, as he's on an expiring contract for a non-playoff team, and there's no guarantee he closes for whichever team he is traded to. I've also ranked some dark horse candidates for second-half saves. Colorado's trio of late inning relievers, Daniel Bard, Alex Colome and Carlos Estevez, are free-agents next season and could be on the move within a few weeks. That could open the door for Jake Bird to receive save chances over the final two months. There may also be some unexpected deals involving relievers. Could David Bednar, Scott Barlow, Jorge Lopez or even Aroldis Chapman be dealt? The next several weeks will be exciting as the rumors swirl and trades begin to commence.
2022 Midseason Closer Rankings
Rank
Tier
Player
Team
Comments
1
|1
|Josh Hader
|MIL
|MLB SVs leader on pace for 40+; could approach 50
2
|1
|Edwin Diaz
|NYM
|Most of his metrics are 98th percentile or above; absolutely dominant in a contract year
3
|2
|Liam Hendriks
|CWS
|K% still elite but down a bit, BB% is up. Forearm injuries are unsettling, but I still think Hendriks is one of the best closers ROS
4
|2
|Emmanuel Clase
|CLE
|Reigning AL Reliever of the Month; K rate lacks compared to other elite CL, but leads all closers with 90% team save share
5
|2
|Raisel Iglesias
|LAA
|Velo is down slightly, but 2022 performance aligns closely with last year's career season
6
|3
|Clay Holmes
|NYY
|How many SVs will he get ROS? Is Chapman washed?
7
|3
|Taylor Rogers
|SD
|On pace for a career high in SVs
8
|3
|Kenley Jansen
|ATL
|Irregular heartbeat has resurfaced, but minimum IL stint is expected
9
|3
|Jordan Romano
|TOR
|Walk rate has ballooned over the past month, but job remains secure
10
|3
|Ryan Pressly
|HOU
|Highest walk rate since 2015; vast difference in home/road splits
11
|4
|David Bednar
|PIT
|Will he regress due to heavy workload? Will PIT trade him for a haul?
12
|4
|Craig Kimbrel
|LAD
|Underlying metrics suggest he's been unlucky. I still expect 15-20 SVs ROS even though LAD is likely to seek relief help via trade
13
|4
|Tanner Houck
|BOS
|Red Sox finally seem to have found their closer; how much will Whitlock factor in for saves upon his return?
14
|4
|Jhoan Duran
|MIN
|With CLE & CWS threats in AL Central, MIN should turn to him as FT closer, but will they add to their bullpen?
15
|4
|Camilo Doval
|SF
|Stats are very much in line with last season; as long as walk rate doesn't creep up, should remain primary closer for SF
16
|4
|Gregory Soto
|DET
|Will be coveted at deadline, but will DET move him? Becomes arbitration eligible in 2023. 4.3 BB/9 is still fairly high, but is lowest of his career
17
|5
|Tanner Scott
|MIA
|Two years of arbitration remaining; would MIA trade him? Playoff contenders covet LHP RP. Mattingly typically likes to stick with one closer
18
|5
|Paul Sewald
|SEA
|Has been deployed as SEA primary closer of late; can he retain that role ROS?
19
|5
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYY
|Chapman struggled mightily for a stretch last season, but rebounded. Can he do the same in the second half?
20
|5
|Ryan Helsley
|STL
|Walk rate is starting to creep up, but has been one of the most dominant RPs in baseball this year
21
|5
|Scott Barlow
|KC
|Is arb. eligible for two more seasons. KC could trade him before he gets too costly?
22
|5
|Joe Barlow
|TEX
|Ks are down this season, but has limited walks to around 7%
23
|5
|Giovanny Gallegos
|STL
|Splitting save chances with Helsley now, but still an important part of STL's late-inning strategy
24
|5
|Mark Melancon
|ARI
|Has rebounded lately after a poor start
25
|5
|Lou Trivino
|OAK
|.485 BABIP could mean positive regression soon? Career-high strikeout rate thanks in part to an effective new slider
26
|5
|Jorge Lopez
|BAL
|July isn't treating him well, but leads a much-improved bullpen for the competitive Orioles. May be a source of trade inquiries this summer.
27
|6
|Seranthony Dominguez
|PHI
|This season could be even better than his 2018 breakout
28
|6
|Devin Williams
|MIL
|Hasn't allowed an ER since May 10, a span of 20.2 IP with 35 Ks
29
|6
|Daniel Bard
|COL
|37 y/o has been fantastic, but is due for some hiccups with .194 BABIP
30
|6
|Andres Munoz
|SEA
|23 K & 0 ER over last 11.1 IP. High K%, SwStr%, GB% + Low BB% = closer credentials
31
|6
|Garrett Whitlock
|BOS
|Will return as a RP, a role he thrived in last season
32
|6
|Felix Bautista
|BAL
|With Lopez struggling in July, is it time for an extended run in the closer role?
33
|6
|Alexis Diaz
|CIN
|Has been CIN's best RP by far this season. Will he finally get more SV chances when healthy?
34
|7
|Corey Knebel
|PHI
|Recently secured a 4-0 PHI win. I expect him to rejoin PHI's mix for saves again soon
35
|7
|David Robertson
|CHC
|Likely to be traded. Don't count on too many SVs moving forward
36
|7
|John Schreiber
|BOS
|Hasn't allowed an ER since May 27; has been a nice surprise in long relief
37
|7
|Rafael Montero
|HOU
|Seeing more ancillary saves than a normal backup as HOU monitors Pressly's workload
38
|7
|Jason Adam
|TB
|Has been Rays best RP alongside J.P. Feyereisen
39
|7
|Tanner Rainey
|WAS
|Struggling since June, especially with the long ball. Will Kyle Finnegan get a shot soon?
40
|7
|Brusdar Graterol
|LAD
|Earned his second SV recently w/Kimbrel unavailable; hasn't walked a batter since May 24, a span of 20 IP
41
|7
|Eli Morgan
|CLE
|Has ascended CLE leverage ladder to setup role; multi-inning weapon & WHIP asset
42
|7
|Evan Phillips
|LAD
|Attention has been on Graterol with Kimbrel struggling of late, but Phillips deserves more praise for the season he's having
43
|7
|A.J. Minter
|ATL
|Career-best WHIP & walk rate; among the league leaders in Holds
44
|8
|Jake McGee
|SF
|Season stats aren't pretty, but stats since May 31 return from IL are respectable; could see him entering mix for SVs again at some point in 2H
45
|8
|Michael King
|NYY
|8 of his 14 walks have come since June 10, but has excelled in long relief this season
46
|8
|Kyle Finnegan
|WAS
|Recently earned his first SV of season after logging 11 last year
47
|8
|Emilio Pagan
|MIN
|Perennial HR issue; recently demoted from MIN closer role, but could get it back with improved performance in low leverage
48
|8
|Diego Castillo
|SEA
|Career low K% & GB%, but only 2 HR allowed & racking up Wins
49
|8
|Brad Boxberger
|MIL
|Continues to be rock solid for MIL
50
|8
|Will Smith
|ATL
|Tallied 3 recent SVs with Kenley on IL, but 2 were shaky outings; still plenty of experience in role should Jansen's heart issues arise again
51
|8
|Seth Lugo
|NYM
|Diaz's backup in the absence of Trevor May
52
|8
|Hunter Strickland
|CIN
|Getting a look as Reds closer, but 1.66 WHIP & 13.6% walk rate means he's likely to cede duties at some point
53
|8
|Kendall Graveman
|CWS
|Was recent interim closer; could have larger role in 2H if Hendriks' forearm issue resurfaces
54
|8
|Joe Mantiply
|ARI
|Lowest walk rate among qualified RPs; has been a bright spot in an otherwise struggling pen
55
|9
|Jake Bird
|COL
|Dark horse closer candidate for COL if they trade Bard, Colome, Estevez
56
|9
|Scott Effross
|CHC
|Dark horse closer candidate for the Cubs if they trade Robertson, Givens, Martin
57
|9
|Ken Giles
|SEA
|Keep an eye on walk rate, but huge strikeout upside; could see SVs in near future to establish trade value since SEA has pricey team option in 2023
58
|9
|Nick Martinez
|SD
|Solid since move to pen; has earned a few multi-inning SVs since then
59
|9
|Michael Fulmer
|DET
|Likely trade candidate; could be a nice fit for the Dodgers
60
|9
|Brad Hand
|PHI
|Part of PHI's closer committee, but Knebel could return to role & Dominguez is better
61
|9
|Colin Poche
|TB
|Rays current SV leader, but K, BB and HR rates aren't inspiring
62
|9
|Jordan Hicks
|STL
|Flamethrower with past closing experience; could join mix for SVs in multi-inning capacity like Helsley if he keeps walks down
63
|9
|Hector Neris
|HOU
|Among league leaders in Holds, career-best WHIP, past closing experience
64
|9
|Adam Cimber
|TOR
|Has been valuable due to 7 W & 4 SV, but TOR may acquire more pen help which could shift role from primary setup man to 7th inning guy
65
|9
|Dylan Floro
|MIA
|MIA's second-half closer last year recently logged first 2 SVs of season
66
|9
|Brooks Raley
|TB
|Second in SVs & highest K rate on team; 0 HR allowed
67
|9
|Yerry De Los Santos
|PIT
|Logged B2B SVs for Pirates at end of June; probably the next man up over Stratton if Bednar gets hurt
68
|9
|Dany Jimenez
|OAK
|Was excellent for extended period before wheels came off in late-May; will be interesting to see what role he assumes once healthy; not counting out SVs
69
|9
|Pete Fairbanks
|TB
|In line to return around ASB; likely to join closer committee
70
|9
|Dylan Coleman
|KC
|Will need to improve command to see SV chances, but I'm still optimistic about 2H SV chances, especially if KC trades Barlow
As always, you are welcome to share your thoughts in the comments section. Also be sure to bookmark to our Closer Grid for all the latest closer updates.