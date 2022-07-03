NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

STARTING PITCHER

Jakob Junis, Giants: Junis has been out since Jun. 11 with a hamstring injury and is expected to throw two or three more bullpen sessions before being cleared to face hitters in live batting practice. He felt fine after throwing approximately 20 pitches Tuesday at about 75-to-80 percent effort in what marked his first side session since being sidelined. Junis was scheduled to throw off a mound again Friday and is slated to throw a third bullpen session Monday before facing hitters. Junis, who had posted a 2.63 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through nine outings this season, could embark on a minor-league rehab assignment during the second week of July and be ready to return shortly after the All-Star break. Once active, he should slot into Anthony DeSclafani's rotation spot. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: Liberatore has been on the Memphis-St. Louis shuttle this season having been optioned back to the minors immediately after three of his first four big-league starts. He has a shot to stick in the short-term following his Saturday start with Jack Flaherty (shoulder) landing to the 15-day injured list Monday and Steven Matz (back) unlikely to be ready for a return from the IL until the second week of July. Liberatore had produced a 4.00 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 6.1 K-BB% across 18 innings through his first four appearances, alternating between poor and good outings. He continued that pattern Saturday by allowing five runs on seven hits and a walk in only 2.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Nick Lodolo, Reds: Lodolo, profiled the last several weeks, gets another mention as he will be activated to start Tuesday against the Mets. He produced a 2.53 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 10.2 frames in three starts with Triple-A Louisville while tossing 78 pitches over 4.2 innings in his last start Wednesday. Lodolo opened the season in the Reds' rotation, but lasted just three starts before being sidelined due a lower-back strain having produced a 5.52 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 14.2 innings during that stretch. Over 13 starts between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville last season, the 6-foot-6 lefty turned in a 2.31 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 78:11 K:BB across 50.2 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .207 average. Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (same spec return bid)

Steven Matz, Cardinals: Matz, sidelined since May 22 with left shoulder impingement, made his first rehab start Tuesday and tossed two scoreless innings for Triple-A Memphis. He'll attempt to throw 45 pitches in a second rehab appearance this weekend and figures to need at least 1-2 more starts before he's ready to rejoin the parent club. Given prior setbacks, the Cardinals will tread carefully with Matz, who could return from the injured list around the All-Star break. Prior to being injured, he had posted a 6.03 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in his first nine starts in St. Louis. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: Rostered (spec injury return bid)

Dustin May, Dodgers: May, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2021, is close to beginning a rehab stint. He has thrown "three or four" live batting-practice sessions and is "really close" to moving to the next step in his return - a minor-league rehab assignment. It's unclear if the Dodgers will bring May back as a starter or if they prefer to use him in a multi-inning relief role to manage his workload coming off surgery. Either way, he should be back by the end of the month. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

David Peterson, Mets: Peterson has been on a roll recently allowing a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings. He's gone 5-1 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 60:22 K:BB in 58.1 innings this season. Max Scherzer is returning from his oblique injury while Jacob deGrom is kicking off his rehab outings Sunday at Low-A St. Lucie, paving the way for his return later this month. Each will bolster the Mets' rotation, but create a logjam and that could eventually move Peterson to the bullpen. But as the lone lefty in the starting pitching mix, he has a shot to stick. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Anibal Sanchez, Nationals: Sanchez is working his way back from a cervical neck impingement that has sidelined him since just before the season started. He struggled mightily in his last stint in the big leagues in 2020 with a 6.62 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 11 starts before sitting out the entire 2021 campaign. Sanchez has made a pair of rehab starts while tossing 61 pitches in his latest outing Tuesday. He may require only one or two more tune-ups in the minors before becoming an option for the back end of the big-league rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $4 (early injury return bid)

Bryse Wilson, Pirates: Wilson was promoted and enjoyed his best start of the season Saturday giving up two runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts across six innings. Prior to that outing, he was 1-4 with an 8.29 ERA and 1.84 in 33.2 frames. Wilson has been more than solid in the minors, but has been unable to carry that success over to the bigs. He'll get at least one more turn and could remain up for a while with another solid effort. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

RELIEF PITCHER

Andrew Bellatti, Phillies: Bellatti has moved up the bullpen pecking order in Philly due to his own solid work and the struggles of Corey Knebel. After being optioned down to the minors just before the season started, Bellatti was promoted in mid-April. Since then, he's posted a reasonable 3.51 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB with four holds across 25.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $6

Yerry De Los Santos, Pirates: De Los Santos notched his second save of the week Thursday while rescuing an ineffective David Bednar, who returned to action from a sore back. His pair of saves and relieving Bednar is a pretty good indication he's next in line in the Pittsburgh pen. De Los Santos has posted a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB in 12.2 innings since his call up in late May. Those numbers build on his success at Triple-A Indianapolis, where he notched a 1.72 ERA, 0.64 WHIP with two wins and three saves in 15.2 innings over 12 relief appearances. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Jordan Hicks, Cardinals: Hicks, out with a strained right forearm, pitched on back-to-back days this past week and presuming the last hurdle needed to return from the IL. Those appearances did not go well as he allowed one run Tuesday and then five on Wednesday, both times in an inning of work. Hicks had started or operated as a bulk reliever in each of his first nine appearances of the season with St. Louis prior to landing on the shelf. Once active, he'll work as a multi-inning bullpen option. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Dylan Lee/A.J. Minter/Will Smith, Braves: Kenley Jansen was placed on the injury list with an irregular heartbeat, an ailment that has sidelined him in the past. Minter recorded the save Tuesday and has been the more impressive pitcher of the three mentioned here. He's ridden his high 90s fastball and plus cutter to a 1.59 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 45:5 K:BB through 34 innings. Smith, who closed on Wednesday and Saturday, has four saves, nine holds, three blown saves and an 0-1 record with a 3.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB over 31 innings. He posted 37 saves for the Braves last season, but it looks like the two southpaws will share closing duties. Lee is the third lefty, but has carved out a significant role for Atlanta building off the success he enjoyed in the minors with a 1.31 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 16 innings over 12 appearances since rejoining the big-league roster in late May. Lee - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Minter - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Smith - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Hunter Strickland, Reds: Strickland looks to have settled in as the No. 1 option to close in Cincy even when Alexis Diaz returns. He's now earned the Reds' last two saves and three of the last four to solidify his role. Granted it took injuries to Tony Santillan (back), Diaz (biceps) and Lucas Sims (back) to get Strickland there and Manager David Bell has all but stated he's his closer. His long-term hold on the job is shaky, as he's signed for just this year and Cincy will look to deal for future assets. But for now, Strickland looks to be the main ninth-inning option. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

CATCHER

Francisco Alvarez, Mets: Alvarez was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. He earned that by finishing his time with Double-A Binghamton with a .277/.368/.553 line, 18 homers and 47 RBI in 67 games. Alvarez got off to a hot start and hit a bit of a lull, but raked in June to push his way up a level. As the Mets' top prospect, he figures to be up in Queens at some point this season, either as the DH or behind the plate and push James McCann to a backup role. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (early spec call up bid)

Tres Barrera, Nationals: Barrera was called up Friday from Triple-A Rochester after he produced a .256 batting average with seven homers, 24 RBI and 25 runs over 164 at-bats. Riley Adams was optioned down to get consistent playing time. Barrera will back up Keibert Ruiz. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Michael Papierski, Reds: Papierski, traded from the Astros to the Giants in mid-May, was designated for a assignment a month later and claimed by the Reds. Cincy promoted him Tuesday and he was to step into the No. 2 role behind the plate as Aramis Garcia is Cincinnati's primary catcher in the absence of Tyler Stephenson (thumb). Papierski has started the last three and could stick over Garcia when Stephenson completes his rehab assignment in a week or so. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Yoshi Tsutsugo, Pirates: Tsutsugo, sidelined since May 26 with a lumbar muscle strain, is a little under two weeks into a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis that began on Jun. 20. Once cleared to return from the 10-day injured list, he could unseat either Michael Chavis or Daniel Vogelbach for regular starts at first base or designated hitter. But that is unlikely as Tsutsugo struggled to a .177/.281/.257 line through 35 games this season while Chavis has hit well enough to maintain his hold on the starting role at first base. The Pirates are also getting several injured players back who can fill in at DH. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6 (same as prior)

SECOND BASE

Josh VanMeter, Pirates: VanMeter, out after fracturing his left ring finger Jun. 1, returned to action this past Monday after a short minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Prior to being sidelined, he had settled in as the Pirates' primary second baseman despite a mediocre .214/.280/.357 slash line. VanMeter has regained that role at least initially, but likely won't hold that position following the recent promotions of Tucupita Marcano and Oneil Cruz for the middle infield and the presence of Yu Chang, Diego Castillo and Hoy Park. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (slightly upped from prior)

Joey Wendle, Marlins: Wendle, on the injured list since May 30 for the second time with hamstring discomfort, was activated and in the starting lineup at second base Friday. He completed a week-long a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville, paving the way for his return. With Jorge Soler (back) joining Jazz Chisholm (back) on the IL, Wendle has a clear path to playing time in the short-term at second or third with Jon Berti possibly playing daily at either spot or shortstop and Brian Anderson - active following his return from a back injury - also in the mix. Prior to going down the first time on May 11, Wendle had maintained a .304/.368/.456 line with two home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored across 87 plate appearances. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same injury return bid)

THIRD BASE

Brian Anderson, Marlins: Anderson, sidelined since May 28 due to a mild disc bulge in his lumbar spine, was activated Monday after a short rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville. He's seen most of his action at the hot corner, but also logged 13 games in the outfield. Jon Berti has excelled at third while Anderson was sidelined and Joey Wendle also just returned from the 10-day IL. The presence of Berti and Wendle could result in Anderson seeing a major decline in playing time once he is ready to return, as his own production has waned the past two years partially impacted by his shoulder injury and surgery. But he benefits in the short-term with Jazz Chisholm (back) landing on the IL. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Matt Batten, Padres: Batten, drafted in the 32nd round in 2017, joined the major-league roster for the first time in his career Thursday to provide infield depth for San Diego after Sergio Alcantara was designated for assignment. He slashed .299/.399/.504 with 10 homers, 10 runs, 31 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 59 games with Triple-A El Paso club. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

SHORTSTOP

Diego Castillo, Pirates: With the Pirates now healthy in the middle infield save for Kevin Newman, and Oneil Cruz, Castillo is in a utility role and that likely suits him best. He has seen time at first, second and third as well as shortstop and outfield. Positional eligibility like that is a godsend in all leagues, but especially NL-only ones. In formats with 10-game requirements, Castillo qualifies at second and short and is one game away from doing so in the outfield. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Nico Hoerner, Cubs: Hoerner is finally on a heater. He was given the day off Friday after going 7-for-13 with a double, two RBI and two runs over the three-game series against the Reds. That run extended his hitting streak to eight and he's raised his average from .271 to .310. Hoerner has shown he can hit, but staying healthy has been the challenge. If he can remain in the lineup, look for solid across-the-board production. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

OUTFIELD

Conner Capel/ Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Capel saw action at all three outfield spots for Triple-A Memphis while slashing .271/.361/.466 with nine home runs and 16 stolen bases across 252 plate appearances. He was promoted Monday to provide St. Louis with outfielder depth due to Harrison Bader (foot) landing on the 10-day injured list. Nootbaar, profiled last week when he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, gets another mention as he's in line for consistent at-bats due to Bader joining Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf) on the sidelines. Due to all those absences, Nootbaar is temporarily stepping into a regular role versus right-handed pitching. He accomplished very little with his first 57 at-bats earlier in the year while striking out a third of the time and hitting .140/.228/.240. Capel - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Nootbaar - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

Narciso Crook, Cubs: Crook, who was with the Reds, joined the Cubs on a minor-league deal in November. He received the call with Jason Heyward going on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation. The 26-year-old Crook had appeared in 47 games for Triple-A Iowa this year and went .268/.375/.510 with nine home runs, 27 RBI and 11 stolen bases and will provide outfield depth. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Jonathan Davis, Brewers: Davis, promoted two weeks ago after Lorenzo Cain was designated for assignment, has taken over as the Brewers' center fielder. Tyrone Taylor filled in while Davis was sidelined after crashing into the field making a catch, but all signs point to Davis as the top option especially with Hunter Renfroe (calf) sidelined. At Triple-A Nashville, Davis slashed .297/.408/.426 with three homers, 22 runs, 18 RBI and 11 stolen bases to earn the call up. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Darick Hall, Phillies: Hall got the call Wednesday after slashing .269/.346/.548 with 20 home runs, 67 RBI, 47 runs and five stolen bases with a 20% K Rate in 315 plate appearances at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He looks in a good position to pick up steady at-bats - especially against right-handers - following Bryce Harper's (thumb) recent placement on the IL. Nick Castellanos is expected to see more work in right field to open up starts for Hall at DH. He blasted a pair of home runs Thursday in his first start plus a third one on Friday, likely giving him even more of a leg up to remain in the lineup consistently. Look for solid power, albeit with a possibly weak batting average. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Billy Hamilton, Marlins: Hamilton failed to make the Mariners after signing a minor-league contract this spring. After struggling offensively in 22 games at Triple-A level with a .186/.263/.209 slash line, five RBI and four steals, he opted out of his deal and signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Jun. 21. Hamilton was promoted back to the bigs after Jorge Soler (back) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Temper your expectations as his last good year in the Majors was 2017. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stolen base potential)

Cooper Hummel, Diamondbacks: Hummel, who opened the season in Arizona, was sent down Jun. 11 after hitting just .178 over 41 major-league games. He found his stroke at Triple-A Reno by slashing .346/.477/.500 with two homers, 13 runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases over 14 games. Hummel's hot streak landed him back with the big-league club Saturday after Pavin Smith was sent down. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Ender Inciarte/Travis Jankowski, Mets: Inciarte, released by the Yankees in mid-June, signed with the Mets right after and was promoted this past week. He effectively replaces Nick Plummer as the Mets' fourth outfielder, but shouldn't be expected to receive much playing time while all of Mark Canha, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte are available. Inciarte's time in the bigs may last until Jankowski returns, as he's been out since May 27 surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal on his left hand. The injury was to sideline him 6-8 weeks and he hopes he'll be able to return from the 10-day IL soon. When active, Jankowski should resume his role as the backup outfield at all three outfield spots and mild stolen base option in single leagues. Inciarte - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Jankowski - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (injury spec return bid)

Jake Lamb, Dodgers: Lamb was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. He joined LA on a minor-league deal in March and reported to Triple-A after failing to make the Opening Day roster. The 31-year-old made the most of that chance by posting a .290/.395/.537 slash line with 15 home runs and 50 RBI in 61 games to earn the promotion. Lamb joined the big-league roster while Zach McKinstry (neck) headed to the IL, though his current stint may last only until Mookie Betts (ribs) returns. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Andrew McCutchen, Brewers: Cutch struggled the first two months of the season, but hit his stride in June slashing .315/.411/.500 with four home runs, 15 runs scored and 15 RBI with those counting stats doubling his production in April and May. He's unlikely to remain this hot, but should remain in the lineup daily at either corner spots or DH. Enjoy the hot streak while it lands in mixed leagues, as McCutchen should be already rostered in all single leagues. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: Rostered

Tyler Naquin, Reds: Naquin, out since May 31 with a quadriceps injury, began a rehab assignment Thursday. He was reportedly "way ahead of schedule" in his recovery from a left quadriceps strain, an injury that had been expected to sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks. But a return soon is pretty close in line with the lower end of that projected window. Once active, Naquin should start almost daily in right field. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (same injury return bid)

Nick Senzel, Reds: Senzel has missed some time each month of the season to continue his injury history, but he finally looks to be mostly healthy. Playing almost daily, he's yet to hit for power, but has gotten on base at a decent rate and posted some counting stats. Senzel will likely never reach the potential that made him the second-overall pick in 2016, but he still can be a somewhat viable fantasy option especially if he runs and can cut his K rate. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: Rostered

LaMonte Wade, Giants: Wade, on the injured list twice since late spring due to inflammation and a bone bruise in his left knee, was activated Wednesday. He completed the rehab assignment he started Jun. 17 and appeared in seven games. He originally returned to action May 6 before being sidelined again two weeks later due to the same injury. Luis Gonzalez, out with a lower-back strain, and Austin Slater filled in for Wade in right. Now back in action, Wade should see substantive playing time in left and right field - and largely against righties due to his struggles versus southpaws. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14 (upped injury return bid)