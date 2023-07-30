NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Yonny Chirinos, Braves: Chirinos was acquired off waivers from Tampa Bay last Sunday. With Michael Soroka sent down and Max Fried (forearm) not yet ready to return, Chirinos immediately slotted into the Braves' rotation. He started Friday, where he allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in 3.2 innings. Chirinos could find himself bumped to the bullpen or even off the big-league roster when Fried is ready to return, possibly this Friday. The right-hander was used as a reliever and starter in Tampa and posted a 4.02 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 62.2 innings over 15 appearances. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Chris Flexen, Rockies: Flexen, profiled two weeks ago when he signed a minor-league deal with the Rockies, was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday to start Saturday against the Athletics. After being designated for assignment by Seattle and released by the Mets on Jul. 6, he's been solid in a pair of starts for Colorado's top minor-league affiliate. Flexen posted a 7.71 ERA from 17 appearances (four starts) in the majors this season, though was solid for Seattle during 2021-22 while bouncing between the rotation and bullpen. He allowed five earned runs on four hits and six walks with four strikeouts across 3.2 innings Saturday. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals: The Cardinals recalled Liberatore from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. He certainly hasn't been able to translate his minor-league success to the bigs as he holds a 6.75 ERA and 1.84 WHIP through 32 innings. And his stats at Louisville since being optioned Jul. 6 haven't been much better. It's unclear whether Liberatore will work out of the bullpen or join the Cardinals' rotation, but he doesn't project to offer much fantasy value either way. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Lance Lynn, Dodgers: Lynn gets a chance to win another ring and improve his poor numbers this season as he and Joe Kelly were dealt to LA on Friday. He's produced a 6.47 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 119.2 frames with Chicago, struggling most of the year save for a three-start span. But Lynn has notched his highest career strikeout percentage with a solid swing-and-miss rate. He'll also get a fresh start with LA and in the NL, which could help regain his prior form. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $35

David Peterson, Mets: The trade of Max Scherzer to the Rangers creates a hole in the Mets' rotation that likely will be filled by Peterson. Joey Lucchesi is on the 7-day IL while Tylor Megill has struggled. Peterson has been mildly better since moving to the pen earlier this month, but should get the opportunity to start again. Mike Vasil may be an option later on. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $7

AJ Smith-Shawver, Braves: Smith-Shawver was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Sunday against the Brewers. The 20-year-old had posted a 4.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 16.2 frames and four starts in his first taste of the big leagues during June and performed well in his past two starts for Gwinnett with two runs allowed and 10 strikeouts over nine innings while also issuing seven walks. Max Fried (forearm) is nearing his return from the injured list, which could mean it's likely a short stay in the majors for Smith-Shawver. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Adam Wainwright, Cardinals: Waino was somewhat surprisingly activated off the IL and started Monday. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks while tossing 76 pitches (47 for strikes). Sidelined for nearly three weeks with a strained right shoulder, Wainwright was to throw 50-55 pitches but far exceeded that total. He represents a backend starter option in deeper leagues. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Hayden Wesneski, Cubs: The Cubs recalled Wesneski from Triple-A Iowa to start Friday against St. Louis. He's been so-so in the majors this season with a 4.75 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 60.2 frames and only two innings on Friday. Despite the short appearance, there's a chance Wesneski remains in the Cubs' rotation long-term, especially if they deal one of their top-five starters ahead of the deadline. As of now, Chicago looks to either be a buyer or stay puy, meaning Wesneski may be relegated to long relief. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

RELIEF PITCHER

Tejay Antone, Reds: Antone began a rehab assignment in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Jul. 25 tossing a scoreless inning while striking out one. He's now expected to pitch for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. If everything goes smoothly, Antone is projected to return to the Reds by Aug. 19. He's been working his way back from a second Tommy John surgery, performed in 2021, and a setback with a sore right shoulder. Antone could eventually up as a setup man for Alexis Diaz, presuming he regains the touch and feel on his off-speed pitches. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

Seranthony Dominguez, Phillies: Dominguez was activated off the injured list Tuesday after missing nearly five weeks with a left oblique strain. The 28-year-old has posted a 4.33 ERA and 28:11 K:BB in 27 innings (32 appearances) this season when healthy. Dominguez will slide back into his role as one of Craig Kimbrel's setup men. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Tommy Doyle, Rockies: The Rockies recalled Doyle from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. He's been quite impressive this season with a 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 28 frames in the minors while also throwing four scoreless innings in the bigs. If Doyle can continue at this current rate, he could be in the mix for high-leverage situations down the road, especially with the Rockies expected to be sellers at the deadline. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Daysbel Hernandez, Braves: Hernandez, who missed all of 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery, shot up three minor-league levels to the majors. He mixes a high-90s fastball with a nasty slider to retire and strikeout hitters, as seen in his four punchouts in two innings for the Braves. Hernandez hadn't allowed a run since May 3 for Triple-A Gwinnett prior to his promotion while posting a 29:5 K:BB in 17.2 innings during that shutout streak. He's still a little rough around the edges, but could work his way into a high-leverage bullpen role setting up Raisel Iglesias. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Joe Kelly, Dodgers: Who says you can't go home again? Kelly spent three seasons with the Dodgers between 2019 and 2021, where he recorded a 3.59 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through 105.1 innings and was acquired with Lance Lynn by LA on Friday. He likely will appear as a low-leverage bullpen option for the Dodgers and notched the win Saturday. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Hoby Milner, Brewers: Milner continued his stellar stretch Friday by tossing another scoreless inning. He hasn't given up a run in 25 of his last 26 appearances and sits with a 2.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB ratio from 41.2 innings. Milner won't notch many saves and has only accumulated 10 holds, though ratios and solid pitching stats provide value. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Adam Ottavino/Brooks Raley, Mets: The trade of David Robertson to the Marlins has opened the closer spot for the Mets. Manager Buck Showalter won't name a lead as he prefers to keep his options option. Raley - who earned the save Thursday and finished the game Friday - and Ottavino are the favorites for the role. But stay tuned as either or both could go as part of the Mets' fire sale. Dominic Leone and Drew Smith could also be in the mix, but Raley is the favorite for now. Keep in mind the possibility that neither player is with the team come Tuesday's trade deadline. Ottavino - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Raley - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

CATCHER

Jose Herrera, Diamondbacks: Herrera was called up from Triple-A Reno on Sunday to operate as the backup catcher for Carson Kelly with Gabriel Moreno (shoulder) sidelined. The 26-year-old switch-hitter played 22 games with the D-backs earlier this year while Kelly was on the IL where he slashed .255/.344/.327. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Brett Sullivan, Padres: Sullivan was promoted Saturday to give the Padres three catchers. He only slashed .170/.184/.298 through 49 plate appearances in the majors this season, but caught fire in Triple-A with a 1.028 OPS since Jul. 1. Despite the hot bat, Sullivan will likely remain stuck behind Luis Campusano and Gary Sanchez on the depth chart. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

FIRST BASE

Ji-Man Choi, Pirates: Choi, profiled three weeks ago when he returned off the IL after being sidelined since the second week of April with a strained left Achilles', gets another mention as he's spiked in value. That rise comes with the trade of Carlos Santana to the Brewers, opening more playing time at first. Choi went 10-for-31 with three homers and nine RBI during his nine-game minor league rehab assignment between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis and is 11-for-36 with four home runs and nine runs drive in over the 13 games since coming off the IL. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Elehuris Montero, Rockies: Montero was called back up two weeks after being sent down due to Kris Bryant being placed on the injured list Tuesday with a fractured finger. He's raked in the minors, but slashed .198/.223/.321 with 44 strikeouts in 112 ML plate appearances this season. Montero should see solid playing time with the Rockies being down several bodies and in need of any kind of production. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

SECOND BASE

Enrique Hernandez, Dodgers: Hernandez returned to the Dodgers - with whom he played between 2015 and 2020 - after being acquired Tuesday for a pair of minor-leaguers. He posted an ugly .222/.279/.320 line in 323 plate appearances after also struggling at the dish in 2022, but can play the outfield, shortstop and second base to provide the Dodgers help and depth in all three areas. 12-team Mixed: Likely rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $9

Brendan Rodgers, Rockies: Rodgers, profiled last week, is back here as his rehab assignment that started at High-A Spokane was moved this week to Triple-A Albuquerque. He underwent surgery in March to repair a capsule tear in his left (non-throwing) shoulder that was expected to sideline him for the season, though he looks to be back in early August. Rodgers figures to take close to the full 20 days allotted to him on rehab before he returns. Once active, he should retake his role as the starting second baseman. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (slightly upped injury return bid)

THIRD BASE

Josh Rojas, Diamondbacks: Rojas was promoted Saturday to take the place of Evan Longoria, who hit the IL with a strained lower back. The D-backs sent Rojas down to Triple-A in mid-June and he's since slashed .259/.322/.389 with two homers and eight RBI across 59 plate appearances. Emmanuel Rivera should receive most of the action at the hot corner with Rojas getting spot duty and likely to be sent down once Longoria returns. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Abraham Toro, Brewers: Toro was called up for his second stint this season in the majors replacing Jesse Winker (back) on the major-league roster. He produced a .337 average with 19 extra-base hits - including five homers - over 101 at-bats in 27 games with Nashville since his Jun. 14 demotion. Toro should get sufficient playing time at the hot corner while also filling in at first while up with the Brewers. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

SHORTSTOP

Marco Luciano, Giants: Luciano was promoted Wednesday to try and kickstart a stagnant SF offense. With Brandon Crawford sidelined by an inflamed knee, Luciano finally got the call. He slashed .292/.370/.625 in 27 plate appearances at Triple-A Sacramento since being promoted from Double-A Richmond. Luciano missed the first month of the minor-league season after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back while playing in the Dominican Winter League and then got off to a relatively slow start in Double-A upon his arrival there in early May before heating up. He offers a little bit of power, but also is a decent strikeout risk to somewhat reduce his impact. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Taylor Motter, Cardinals: St. Louis recalled Motter from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. He provides the Cardinals infield depth, though isn't expected to see much playing time. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Amed Rosario, Dodgers: The Dodgers added Rosario for Noah Syndergaard after trading for Enrique Hernandez on Tuesday. Traded to the Indians by the Mets in the Francisco Lindor deal, Rosario has struggled in 2023. After an 11-home run, 18-steal effort last year where he also hit .283, he's slashing a disappointing .265/.306/.369 with just three long balls and nine steals in his final year before reaching free agency. Rosario should get most of his at-bats against southpaws with the current starter Miguel Rojas - the better defender of the two - possibly playing against righties. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $16 (up bid if think he starts daily)

Alika Williams, Pirates: Pittsburgh promoted Williams from Triple-A Indianapolis Tuesday due to Tucupita Marcano (knee) going on the 60-day injured list. He'll be called upon to add depth to the Pirates' middle infield. Williams was impressive during his time in Triple-A by slashing .305/.384/.531 across 148 plate appearances after coming to the Pirates for Robert Stephenson. He likely won't receive many starts while with the parent club. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

OUTFIELD

Avisail Garcia, Marlins: Garcia began a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Jul. 18 and is expected to be activated off the injured list Sunday. The 32-year-old outfielder looked good during his second rehab assignment where he slashed .276/.432/.690 with three homers and eight RBI through 37 plate appearances. Garcia has been sidelined since late April with back tightness and encountered a setback on his initial rehab assignment in early June. Signed to a four-year, $53 million contract by the Marlins in Nov. 2021, he's struggled so far in Miami with a .188/.243/.333 slash line from 76 plate appearances before being placed on the shelf after only hitting .224 with eight home runs last year. Once active, Garcia should operate at all three outfield spots - but as a backup. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same injury return bid)

Luis Gonzalez, Giants: Gonzalez, on the IL all season after undergoing surgery in the spring to repair a herniated disc, shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. He went 2-for-11 with 1:4 BB:K in four games with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate prior to moving up to Triple-A. The club will likely want to see Gonzalez play full nine-inning games in the outfield on consecutive days before his activation is more seriously considered. When he returns, he should see time at all three outfield spots. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (spec injury return bid)

Mitch Haniger, Giants: X-rays showed Haniger's forearm has properly healed, and he was cleared to resume baseball activity Wednesday. He suffered a fracture in early June after getting hit by a Jack Flaherty pitch, resulting in the surgery and placement on 60-day IL. Haniger is eligible to return Aug. 13, but will be sidelined beyond that date. In his first season as a Giant, he was slashing .230/.281/.372 with only four home runs and 22 RBI through 160 plate appearances before being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec injury return bid)

Josh Palacios, Pirates: Palacios, sent down Jul. 17, was called back up Friday. The 27-year-old is slashing .229/.264/.343 across 111 plate appearances in the majors this season, but he's caught fire since being demoted with a 1.307 OPS and four homers through seven games with Indianapolis. Palacios is primed to be a depth OF for the Pirates. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5