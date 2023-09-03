NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

POST-WAIVER DEADLINE AND SEP. 1 ROSTER EXPANSION BLOG

STARTING PITCHER

John Brebbia, Giants: Brebbia, on the 60-day IL due to a right lat strain, has made a pair of rehab appearances in the minors. San Francisco is down two starters and he made eight appearances last year, but isn't yet stretched out to start. Tristan Beck and Sean Manaea are filling in, so Brebbia could be an option, though he'll likely come back as a reliever. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Walker Buehler, Dodgers: Buehler, recovering from Aug. 2022 Tommy John surgery, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. He was originally slated to start that clock in mid-August, but that timing was slightly pushed back. Buehler is expected to throw one or two innings in his first outings and will need to make at least three starts before being activated. The 29-year-old was brilliant his first six starts and then horrific his next six during 2022 before getting shut down. He'll likely be back – potentially as a starting pitcher – around mid-September. Buehler was originally slated to possibly work out of the bullpen, but has progressed enough in his recovery to be a rotation option. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped spec return bid)

Shane Greene, Cubs: Greene, called up by the Cubs Friday, has been starting for Triple-A Iowa since Chicago signed him to a minor-league contract in late June. After not starting since 2016 with Detroit, he's flourished in that role with a 2.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in five starts covering 20.1 innings. The 34-year-old right-hander could operate as a multi-inning relief option or even get some rotation turns if needed. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Rich Hill, Padres: Hill was demoted to the bullpen and then moved back into the starting rotation with Yu Darvish (elbow) going on the injured list. He struck out two while allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk across four innings Wednesday. Hill hasn't done much since coming from Pittsburgh to San Diego with a 0-3 record alongside an 8.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 18 innings in five outings, so tread lightly now that he's back in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Andre Jackson, Pirates: Jackson, profiled two weeks ago, gets another mention as he notched his first career win MLB win Wednesday. He's pitched relatively well since joining the Pirates since arriving from the Dodgers having only allowed eight runs across 24.2 innings while posting a 27:7 K:BB. Jackson should remain in the Pirates' rotation with the team down several starters and evaluating for the future. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Joey Lucchesi, Mets: Lucchesi, solid in what was a spot start Aug. 18, is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse at some point in September. The Mets plan to shift to a six-man rotation when they begin a stretch of 17 games in 17 days starting Sep. 8 and may delay Lucchesi's promotion until then. He's best known for the "churve" and has spent most of the year in the minors while registering a 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings over five starts at the ML level during April and May. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (future spec call bid)

Steven Matz, Cardinals: Matz, sidelined with a strained lat since Aug. 14, underwent an MRI on Monday. The results have yet to be revealed, though he could be a stash candidate in case he returns before the end of the season. Matz may end up in the bullpen, which would limit his value. He delivered a 1.86 ERA and 38:7 K:BB in 38.2 innings (seven starts) after returning to the Cardinals' rotation in early July following a month-long stint in the bullpen making him worth grabbing and holding just in case. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Ryan Pepiot, Dodgers: Pepiot, profiled the last two weeks, is back here as he may stick in the LA rotation with the rosters having expanded. He gave up two hits and a walk while striking out three over five shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday after surrounding one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six from four innings in bulk relief the previous week. Despite Tony Gonsolin (forearm) being done for the year and Walker Buehler (TJS) a few weeks away, Pepiot was sent down to make room for Shelby Miller's return. He should have a path forward to a starting role in September, though Emmet Sheehan was promoted and Buehler is expected back in the next couple weeks. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Connor Phillips, Reds: Phillips was promoted Saturday and will fill the open spot in the starting rotation scheduled for Wednesday against Seattle with Graham Ashcraft sidelined. Brilliant most of the season, he endured a rough three-start stretch in August where he allowed 15 runs in 6.2 innings and then rebounded to throw six scoreless innings Friday for Triple-A Louisville. Take out that bobble and Phillips has only surrendered six earned runs from 34 Triple-A frames after striking out 111 over 64.2 innings at Double-A Chattanooga. Take a flyer on his big arm. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Emmet Sheehan, Dodgers: Sheehan was promoted Friday despite getting hit hard in his most recent minor-league start. He posted a 5.63 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 38.1 innings with the Dodgers, but looked sharp in his last two appearances by only giving up two runs in nine innings while striking out eight and walking two. Sheehan likely will fill the fifth starter spot in LA, though Ryan Pepiot is also available if he struggles in that outing. He allowed one run on a 121 MPH Ronald Acuna blast in four innings while allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Julio Teheran, Brewers: Teheran, out since the end of July with right hip impingement, made his first rehab start Aug. 25 and conceded one run over three innings for High-A Wisconsin. He pitched Thursday for Triple-A Nashville, where he completed 2.1 innings and 60 pitches and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four. The thought prior to the outing was that Teheran could rejoin the Brewers following that start, but he'll likely need one more start and Colin Rea pitched in place of Adrian Houser (elbow) Saturday. He pitched to a 4.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB in 62.2 innings (11 starts) prior to landing on the IL, but struggled mightily in four of his last five starts. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Darius Vines, Braves: Vines won his major-league debut by giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings Wednesday against the Rockies. He posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB over 28.1 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett after recovering from a shoulder injury that sidelined him until the end of June. Taken in the seventh round in the 2019 Draft, Vines works with a low-90s fastball, one of the best changeups in the minors, and a slider that has allowed him to strike out a batter per inning during his minor-league career. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Kyle Wright, Braves: Wright, on the shelf since early May with a shoulder strain, struggled in his second rehab appearance by only going 1.2 innings Wednesday. He threw just 31 pitches and will probably need at least two more rehab outings to get stretched back out before being a viable option to rejoin the Atlanta rotation. Wright won 21 games last season, but was hit hard in five starts before being sidelined. Darius Vines pitched well on his first start for the Braves while Michael Soroka might also be an option, so Wright could be left to sit on the farm for a bit longer. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early spec injury return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Tejay Antone, Reds: Antone, working his way back from a second Tommy John surgery from 2021 and a setback with a sore right shoulder, was activated off the injured list and promoted Friday. He closed his rehab stint with seven straight scoreless appearances after some initial performance and health difficulties. Antone didn't make his projected Aug. 19 return to the Reds' bullpen, though could eventually be used as a setup man for Alexis Diaz, presuming he regains the touch and feel on his off-speed pitches. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (injury return bid)

Edwin Diaz, Mets: Timmy Trumpets might be heard before the end of the season at Citi Field. Recovering from patellar tendon surgery, Diaz completed a bullpen session Sunday for the first time since suffering the knee injury in mid-March while playing for Puerto Rico at the World Baseball Classic. His fastball was in the 93-95 MPH range, well below the 99 he averaged last season, though he wasn't throwing at max effort. The Mets don't appear to be enamored with Diaz coming back, but he wants to pitch before the end of the year and clear that hurdle before the offseason begins. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early injury return bid)

Ryan Helsley, Cardinals: Helsley, sidelined since early June with a strained right forearm, was activated Friday. His rehab stalled in mid-August due to soreness, but he was able to return last Sunday. JoJo Romero has been the primary closer for the Cards of late with Giovanny Gallegos also in the mix, so Helsley might not initially slot back in, though he should be able to regain that role before the end of the season. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (based on him closing)

Shelby Miller, Dodgers: Miller, sidelined since Jun. 14 with neck discomfort, was activated Thursday. Prior to being sidelined, he posted a 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:18 K:BB through 30 innings. Miller struggled a little towards the end of his minor-league rehab stint, but should resume his spot towards the back end of the LA bullpen. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (injury return bid)

A.J. Puk/Tanner Scott, Marlins: David Robertson was a disaster after coming over the Mets, resulting in his removal from the closer role. Scott got the first chance to close and earned the save last Sunday. Prior to allowing a pair of unearned runs in two innings Friday, he had posted 10 straight scoreless outings dating back to Aug. 2 and is enjoying a fantastic year with a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 85:23 K:BB in 63.2 innings. Puk, who was closing, lost the job to Robertson after his prior struggles. He's regained his form over 11 appearances since his last blown save Jul. 30 and has posted a 0.82 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB through 11 innings. Scott is likely in the lead to close with Puk following. Puk - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Scott - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Drew Smith, Mets: Smith notched his third save of the year Friday against the Mariners. What makes that even more interesting is that neither Adam Ottavino not Brooks Raley has seen a heavy workload this week and both hadn't pitched since Wednesday, so Smith's usage here is a signal that manager Buck Showalter could be thinking about making the right-hander part of the closing committee in September. Smith has had an up-and-down campaign while serving up homers in each of his prior two appearances while producing a 4.09 ERA in August. Showalter and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner might be focused more on his 15:4 K:BB in 11 innings last month. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (an in case saves bid)

CATCHER

Luis Campusano, Padres: Campusano may be taking over as the Padres' starting catcher. He's registered a .311/.351/.505 slash line with 15 RBI, 18 runs scored, five home runs and five doubles over 111 plate appearances following his activation off the 60-day IL in mid-July. While Campusano is hitting well, Gary Sanchez batted .250 with six homers over 19 games in August and is unlikely to slip out of the No. 1 role. Pick up Campusano if he's available in your leagues. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22

Hunter Goodman, Rockies: Goodman has yet to catch in the majors, but played 13 games in the minors and that may provide him eligibility. He was promoted last Sunday after posting a stellar .919 OPS with 34 home runs and 111 RBI in 106 games this season between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque. A fourth-round pick in the 2021 Draft, Goodman played catcher, first and the outfield in the minors, the latter probably being his position with the Rockies. He's only played first so far, but has been in the lineup almost daily. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (based on catcher eligibility)

Drew Millas, Nationals: Millas was promoted Monday to be a third backstop behind Keibert Ruiz - who was nursing a head injury - and Riley Adams. With rosters expanding, he could remain with the team the rest of the way. Millas was slashing .291/.390/.442 with seven home runs and six stolen bases across 328 plate appearances between Triple-A Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Travis Blankenhorn, Nationals: Washington promoted Blankenhorn from Triple-A Rochester on Friday. Signed to a minor-league deal by the Nationals in December, he's done well at the level as a 26-year-old while maintaining a 116 wRC+ with a .262/360/.517 slash line, 23 homers and 75 RBI from 452 plate appearances. Blankenhorn will likely have to settle for a reserve role in the majors as a first baseman and corner outfielder. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Mark Canha, Brewers: Canha has taken advantage of the additional playing he's received since coming to Milwaukee to find his stroke at the plate. He posted a .271/.357/.400 line with a pair of homers and 15 runs drive in over 25 games in August, with much of that production coming in the final three weeks of the month. Canha has played 17 games at first, which should give him eligibility there in addition to the outfield. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: Rostered

SECOND BASE

Matthew Batten, Padres: Batten was promoted from Triple-A El Paso last weekend with Jake Cronenworth (wrist) landing on the injured list. He's seeing somewhat consistent playing time at second and third in Cronenworth's absence and so far has made the most of that chance. If Batten continues to produce, he should stay in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $7

Xavier Edwards, Marlins: Edwards, a supplemental first-round pick from 2018, was sent from Rays to the Marlins last offseason. He disappointed last year at Triple-A, but was much improved this season by showing a better eye at the plate and earning a May promotion. Edwards slashed .329/.427/.454 with seven homers, 47 RBI and 32 steals in 93 games (433 plate appearances) with Triple-A Jacksonville to earn a Sep. 1 call-up. Speed is his primary asset, but he may only be a utility player with Miami in Wild Card contention unless the club elects to end the unproductive platoon of Joey Wendle and Jon Berti at shortstop. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stolen base potential and keeper stash)

Owen Miller, Brewers: Miller, sent down at the beginning of August, was promoted with the rosters expanding Friday. The 26-year-old had been one of Milwaukee's better hitters the first two months of the season, but struggled mightily in July slashing .178/.212/.247. Miller wasn't great in the minors, but may end up splitting time with Andruw Monasterio at third at least until Josh Donaldson is called up - though he's also capable of playing second base or in the outfield. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Kolten Wong, Dodgers: Wong, released by the Mariners in early August after managing a lowly .165/.241/.227 slash line across 216 plate appearances, signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in the middle of the month. He went 7-for-13 with six RBI and three runs scored in only three games with Triple-A Oklahoma City and was promoted Friday to provide second-base depth behind Mookie Betts for the final month of the campaign. Wong hit a three-run pinch-hit homer Friday and should receive time as a late-game defensive replacement. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Brett Baty, Mets: Baty was promoted back to the majors with the rosters expanding Friday. He struggled to a .216/.289/.331 line in 308 big-league plate appearances before being sent back down in early August. Baty enjoyed some success in the minors and may need to split time at the hot corner with the recently called up Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos, but should get significant action. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Josh Donaldson, Brewers: Donaldson, released by the Yankees, signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers Thursday and will be eligible for the postseason. His two-year tenure in the Bronx didn't go well having slashed .207/.293/.385 with 25 home runs over 165 games. Sidelined with a high-grade strain/small tear in his right calf since mid-July, Donaldson has been rehabbing and will continue to that progression in the minors. He could become an option to start at third for the current NL Central leaders by mid-September as Andruw Monasterio endured a miserable August. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec injury return bid)

Emmanuel Rivera, Diamondbacks: Rivera, optioned to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 12, raked in the minors to earn a call-up. He slashed .304/.418/.609 with three homers and eight RBI across 55 plate appearances and was promoted Friday with the rosters expanding to 28. Rivera could split time at third base with Jace Peterson and Evan Longoria and might play first if Christian Walker's hand discomfort - which forced him from Saturday's game - sidelines him. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Mark Vientos, Mets: Vientos was activated last Sunday after missing exactly 10 days due to left wrist tendinitis. He posted a disappointing .195/.230/.288 line in 126 major-league plate appearances prior to being sidelined. Since returning, VIentos blasted a homer off an 0-2, 100.8 MPH fastball by Aroldis Chapman. Brett Baty has been raking since his demotion while Ronny Mauricio was just summoned, so Vientos has competition for playing time. He also left Saturday with a sore right foot, so check his injury status before rostering or bidding. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

SHORTSTOP

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio is finally in Queens. He slashed .295/.349/.511 with 23 homers, 71 RBI and 24 stolen bases and rebounded from a slow July to find his stroke in August. With Francisco Lindor locked in as New York's everyday shortstop, Mauricio will likely take over as the Mets' primary third baseman - or at minimum, split time with Mark Vientos - while making an occasional start at second or in left field. With New York playing out the string, look for Mauricio to be in the lineup almost daily. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22

OUTFIELD

Miguel Andujar, Pirates: Andujar, taken off the Pirates' 40-man roster back in May, made his way back to the team Friday by putting up a .941 OPS with 16 home runs in 103 games this season with Indianapolis. The 28-year-old will back up at the corner infield and outfield spots. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Harrison Bader/Hunter Renfroe, Reds: The state of Ohio was the big winner in waiver claims, as the Reds and Indians claimed five players Thursday. Bader and Renfroe landed in Cincy to help their subpar outfield defense. Bader should start in center against lefties and provide some speed while Renfroe brings a power bat at DH or the corner outfield and may only start versus lefties. But with Will Benson slumping and Jake Fraley just starting a rehab assignment, both outfielders might initially play daily. Bader - 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $22; Renfroe - 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $35

Sean Bouchard, Rockies: Bouchard, who underwent surgery in March to repair a ruptured left biceps, was activated and optioned to the minors after completing a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque three weeks ago. He was promoted Friday with the rosters expanding despite posting a .723 OPS in the minors, though he did produce a 17:14 K:BB in 71 plate appearances. Contact has always been an issue for Bouchard, but he displayed consistent power in the minors with a bit of speed prior to 2023. Now activated, look for him to get time in right field with Kris Bryant (finger) sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Alexander Canario, Cubs: Chicago promoted Canario with the rosters expanding Friday. He earned a 40-man roster spot with a solid 2022, but battled shoulder and ankle injuries in the first half of this season. Canario posted a solid .866 OPS with eight homers and two steals from 36 games since joining Triple-A Iowa in mid-July to pave the way for his promotion. He can back up all three outfield spots and operate as a dynamic option off the bench for Chicago as they battle for a playoff spot. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (up in keeper leagues)

Mitch Haniger, Giants: Haniger, profiled the last few weeks, gets another mention as he was activated off the 60-day IL Tuesday. He went 1-for-17 on a five-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento and was brought back to try and help the SF offense. Haniger suffered a fractured right forearm in early June after getting by a Jack Flaherty pitch, resulting in the surgery and absence. He was slashing .230/.281/.372 with four home runs and 22 RBI through 160 plate appearances before getting hurt. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (upped return bid)

Cristian Pache, Phillies: Pache, out with right elbow inflammation since mid-July, resumed his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and was activated Friday. He was held out a little more than a week with hip tightness after beginning that assignment in early August with Single-A Clearwater Tuesday. Pache has shown excellent defensive skills, but has been unable to hit well or consistently enough to earn a full-time role. He'll likely be behind Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas in center field while possibly starting against southpaws. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (injury return bid)

AJ Pollock, Giants: Pollock, on the 10-day IL Aug. 9 with a left oblique strain, could begin a rehab stint soon. The injury had been expected to keep him out for about three weeks, but he'll likely miss a month or more. When/if activated, Pollock could start against southpaws when Joc Pederson sits. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (early injury return bid)

Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: Smith was promoted from Triple-A Reno Friday. He slashed .297/.419/.457 with 32 RBI after being optioned to Triple-A at the end of June to earn the call-up. Smith will likely be a bench bat, though could see action at first if Christian Walker's hand issue keeps him out. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

DJ Stewart, Mets: There is hot and there is en fuego, and Stewart has been the latter. He belted eight long balls and collected 15 RBI while batting .378 over 13 contests from August 15 to 30. Prior to the power surge, Stewart had only swatted one homer while hitting .171 in his first 24 games of the season. He's doing his best to lock up a spring training invite and spot in 2024 and will eventually cool off, but ride the hot streak as long as it lasts. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Forrest Wall, Braves: Wall was promoted with the rosters expanding Friday for his second stint with the Braves. He stole 52 bases in 90 games for Triple-A Gwinnett and will primarily work as a pinch-runner and late-game defensive replacement covering all three outfield positions. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6 (stolen base potential)

Mike Yastrzemski, Giants: Yastrzemski, on the shelf the last month with a strained left hamstring, was activated Wednesday. The Giants got back Mitch Haniger and Yastrzemski on consecutive days to try and help their offense. Yastrzemski skipped a rehab stint, so he may take a while to find his stroke at the plate. He'll receive regular looks in the outfield, especially against right-handed pitching. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (injury return bid)