NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Ian Anderson, Braves: Anderson, working his way back from April 2023 Tommy John surgery, threw three innings with Atlanta's Florida Complex League affiliate Monday after tossing two scoreless frames and striking out four on Jun. 18. He'll move up at least a level in his next outing and was brilliant in 2020 and 2021 but fell off a cliff in 2022 while missing almost all of last season. The right-hander will likely need to build up his workload over a series of weeks, including a multi-start rehab assignment before being activated from the minor-league 60-day injured list. Atlanta has been beset by pitching injuries and the back end of the rotation isn't set, affording Anderson a shot at a starting spot when ready. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped spec return bid)

Graham Ashcraft, Reds: Ashcraft was optioned to Triple-A on Jun. 6 after posting a 5.05 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 62.1 innings over 12 starts. He turned in consecutive quality starts following his demotion to Louisville, yielding a total of four runs with a 12:2 K:BB over 12 frames to earn a call-up to replace Nick Lodolo (blister) in the Reds' rotation. Ashcraft was unable to carry over his minor-league success as he surrendered six runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.1 innings on Wednesday. He may get one more start while Lodolo is sidelined, though that would be a matchup at Yankee Stadium. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Valente Bellozo, Marlins: Bellozo was promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville and made his MLB debut Wednesday, where he only gave up two hits while striking out two over five scoreless innings. He split time this season between Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola, where he logged a collective 5.02 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB across 52 frames. Bellozo had been pitching more effectively in his most recent three outings with Jacksonville as he only allowed five runs (four earned) with 14 total baserunners and striking out 13 through 14 innings. His solid eperformanc has earned additional turns in the rotation, especially with Miami shorthanded. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Hayden Birdsong, Giants: San Francisco promoted Birdsong from Triple-A Sacramento to make his ML debut in a start versus the Cubs. The 2022 sixth-rounder gave up three runs on six hits over 4.2 innings and just missed out on a win. Birdsong delivered a 2.05 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 61:21 K:BB across 48.1 innings in his 11 starts at Double-A Richmond to earn the call-up to Sacramento after rebounding from a rough first exposure there last season. He only made two appearances at Triple-A before getting the call due to the Giants' injury situation. The 6-foot-4 righty boasts a plus mid-90s fastball, a potentially plus low-80s curveball and a solid slider, but needs to show better command and control to take advantage of his stuff. Birdsong should get at least one more turn in the rotation and could stick. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jose Butto/Christian Scott, Mets: Both Butto and Scott could be called up to start for the Mets while they're playing 17 games in 17 days. The team's rotation – especially Jose Quintana and Tylor Megill - has failed to provide length stressing an already overworked bullpen. Scott looks likely to be promoted and start Tuesday with Megill optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Saturday's start. He's been working on a sweeper during his latest stint with Syracuse and has recorded a 2.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB in 13 innings across three starts since his demotion in late May. Butto has pitched well since being demoted with a 2.97 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB in 39.1 frames. New York could go with a six-man rotation or use a starter as a long man to alleviate the stress on the pen. Butto - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (spec call up bid); Scott - 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (up if think he sticks)

Edward Cabrera, Marlins: Cabrera has been out since his May 7 start with right shoulder impingement and threw four scoreless, no-hit innings and 60 pitches (37 strikes) for Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday while fanning seven and walking two. This appearance comes after he conceded two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk with four Ks across three innings in his first rehab start on Jun. 19. Cabrera was recently placed on the 60-day IL and eligible to return in early July, at which point he'll join the big-league rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

Josiah Gray, Nationals: Gray, sidelined since his Apr. 6 outing with a right elbow/forearm flexor strain and profiled the last month, gave up one run in six innings in his last rehab start for Triple-A Rochester Tuesday. He'll make one to two more rehab starts before joining the Nationals, putting him on pace to join the team on Jul. 5 with just one more appearance to give him five overall. Gray went 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA in two starts before being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

DL Hall, Brewers: Hall, out since tweaking his left knee fielding a bunt on Apr. 20, is scheduled to throw three innings and 50-plus pitches in his next outing, after which club officials would determine whether to continue stretching him out as a possible starting pitcher or bring him back to the bullpen. Prior to this upcoming appearance, Hall has made three starts for Triple-A Nashville since resuming his rehab assignment Jun. 13, yet hasn't covered more than two innings or throw more than 36 pitches. My guess is that he ends up in the pen, though he could replace Dallas Keuchel in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Michael Mercado, Phillies: Mercado was called up earlier in the week and is joining the Philly rotation with Spencer Turnbull (lat) expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. He was mostly as a starter this season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley where he produced a 1.71 ERA and 44:23 K:BB over 47.1 frames covering 10 starts and four in relief. Mercado has been used in the rotation and bullpen before and may only remain a starter until Taijuan Walker (finger) returns after the All-Star break. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5

Martin Perez, Pirates: Perez, shelved since May 28 due to a strained left groin, was reinstated from the 15-day IL and started Friday. He gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings with four strikeouts. Prior to the injury, Perez posted a 4.71 ERA across 57.1 innings with Pittsburgh while struggling in four of his last five starts. He was up-and-down last year and could be part of a deadline deal. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Quinn Priester, Pirates: Priester began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Jun. 27 where he allowed two runs over four innings. He had been there this week and threw live batting practice on Jun. 21. Priester likely will need one or two more rehab starts before he's ready to rejoin the Pirates. He could be a rotation option just before or after the All-Star Game. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (spec return bid)

Robbie Ray, Giants: Ray, who underwent Tommy John surgery last May, tossed 3.2 scoreless innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. This appearance comes after 2.1 in his first outing last Sunday. Ray progressed to this level after making three rookie-league outings and is on track for an All-Star break return. When healthy, he still offers some of the better swing-and-miss stuff of any left-handed pitcher in baseball and has seen a dramatic improvement in his ability to throw strikes over the past two seasons thanks to some mechanical changes made after joining the Blue Jays in 2020. Traded to the Giants from the Mariners this offseason, Ray should slot into the middle of the team's rotation after returning to active duty. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped spec return bid)

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod, sidelined all season with tightness in his pitching shoulder and mentioned last week, is scheduled for a follow-up MRI on Jul. 6. If the imaging is positive, the southpaw could start throwing off the mound. He started throwing after a scan on May 8 showed healing in his left shoulder, so he was stretched out to 105 feet. Rodriguez had been progressing, but was shut down from throwing in mid-April after experiencing renewed tightness in the shoulder. He signed to a four-year, $74 million contract with the Diamondbacks in December and will require a lengthy build-up period before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, so he's likely at least a month away from making his season debut. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid as prior)

Hayden Wesneski, Cubs: Wesneski received a spot start Wednesday and will remain in the Cubs' rotation following the injury to Javier Assad (forearm). He's been solid out of the bullpen and will make at least two starts while Assad is out. Wesneski has struck out 44 batters in 45 innings and could remain in the rotation if he pitches well until Chicago's injured starters are ready to return. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

RELIEF PITCHER

Gordon Graceffo, Cardinals: Graceffo, drafted in the fifth round in 2021, was promoted from Triple-A Memphis on Friday after he recorded a 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 70:29 K:BB across 75 frames and 14 starts. Despite being a starter the last three seasons, he's initially being used out of the bullpen by St. Louis and allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings and 67 pitches of relief on Saturday. That extended outing could result in Graceffo being optioned down. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (up in keeper leagues)

Devin Williams, Brewers: Williams was shut down during spring training due to multiple stress fractures in his back and threw 20 pitches during a bullpen session Wednesday while being scheduled for another similar session this weekend. He's scheduled to throw live batting practice on Jul. 9 and could be back with the Brewers shortly after the All-Star break. Trevor Megill has operated as the Brewers' primary closer with Williams on the shelf where he's gone 17-for-18 in save chances, so Milwaukee may not need to rush Williams back. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped spec return bid)

CATCHER

Elias Diaz, Rockies: Diaz has been out since Jun. 11 with a strained left calf and was running on the field Friday while making decent progress in his recovery. Manager Bud Black suggested Diaz won't need a rehab assignment before being activated from the IL, yet he'll likely need one the longer he remains sidelined. No timetable has been given for his return as he's been ably replaced by Jacob Stallings and Hunter Goodman. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early return bid)

Eric Haase, Brewers: Haase was promoted from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday. He's being used as the Brewers' backup at catcher to William Contreras while Gary Sanchez (calf) is on the 10-day injured list and could receive occasional starts at DH versus lefties. The 31-year-old notched an .870 OPS with nine homers in 165 plate appearances at Nashville. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: NO; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

LaMonte Wade, Giants: Wade, on the injured list since the end of May due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, was activated Friday. He completed a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento and replaced the injured Wilmer Flores on the SF roster. Flores was operating as the Giants' primary first baseman while Wade was out, and now the roles have changed. Wade was hitting an impressive .333 while getting on base at a .470 clip through his first 52 games of the season, but only managed a pair of home runs and 17 RBI. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same bid as prior)

SECOND BASE

Santiago Espinal, Reds: Espinal has seen an uptick in playing time at the hot corner the last week or so. The question is will that end now that Noelvi Marte's 80-game suspension came to an end on Thursday an he was promoted to the bigs. The Reds appear set to use Marte as their primary third baseman, which still should allow Espinal to get consistent at-bats at second, third and short. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Matt McLain, Reds: McLain, who underwent shoulder surgery in late March, should be ready to start swinging a bat soon. When he starts doing so, there will be a step-by-step progression from dry swinging to tee work to soft toss, etc. The 2021 first-rounder hit 16 homers with an .864 OPS as a rookie last year over 403 plate appearances and could be ready sometime in August. McLain's return will add to a crowded Reds' infield while providing a lineup boost. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (very early spec bid)

Donovan Solano, Padres: Injuries create opportunities. The key is to take advantage of those chances. Solano has doing so since getting called up by starting six straight and slashing .287/.362/.402 with three home runs and 17 RBI through 138 plate appearances. Fernando Tatis will miss additional time. And even when he comes back, Solano could remain in the lineup if he continues to hit. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

THIRD BASE

Levi Jordan, Reds: Jordan, a Rule 5 pick up this offseason, was promoted this week from Triple-A Louisville and made his major-league debut. He produced a .302/.384/.443 line with five homers and six steals this with Louisville while working in left field, center field, second base and third base. With the Reds dealing with a handful of injuries, Jordan is receiving semi-consistent playing time at a variety of positions. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Noelvi Marte, Reds: Marte completed his 80-game suspension and was promoted on Thursday. He went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI, three runs and a stolen base that day and should operate as the Reds' primary third baseman the rest of the way. Defense is his weakness, which was evident in his 35-game stint in Cincy last year and why he could eventually move to left field. But for now, Marte should see most of his time at the hot corner after notching an .822 OPS in 2023. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (upped return bid)

Eguy Rosario, Padres: San Diego called up Rosario on Monday. He started the season with the big club and slashed .250/.294/.542 with three home runs and six RBI in 52 plate appearances before being optioned to the minors May 5 with Manny Machado returning to third. In Triple-A, Rosario compiled a .289/.400/.622 line with 10 homers and 35 RBI before receiving his second call-up while replacing Jose Azocar. He provides the Padres another backup option at third. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Aaron Schunk, Rockies: Schunk, a second-round pick in 2019, was moved up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, He posted an .811 OPS in his first taste at that level last year and has followed up with a .291/.339/.469 slash line with seven home runs and 43 RBI through 69 contests. Schunk has benefited from playing in the PLC, so the numbers are a bit inflated. He'll get work at second and third while with the parent club. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Luke Williams, Braves: Williams was promoted this week from Triple-A Gwinnett. He provides protection across the diamond, though he won't receive much action. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

SHORTSTOP

Tommy Edman, Cardinals: Edman has been out all season while he ramps back up from October wrist surgery and is projected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield or Triple-A Memphis sometime next week barring any setbacks. He recently suffered a mild ankle injury, but it was deemed not to be serious. Edman is included in this column as he is still 54 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues. He won a Gold Glove at second base in 2021 and logged 46 starts at shortstop in 2023, though the outfield might represent his clearest path to consistent playing time once he returns from the 60-day IL, which could occur after the All-Star break if he progresses without any setbacks. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (same early spec return bid)

Tyler Fitzgerald, Giants: Fitzgerald is back with the Giants after being recalled this week. With Thairo Estrada (wrist) headed for the injured list, Fitzgerald returned to provide infield depth, though he's also capable of playing in the outfield. The 26-year-old has slashed .273/.333/.409 from 72 ML plate appearances and could share reps with Nick Ahmed until Estrada returns. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $6

Edmundo Sosa, Phillies: Sosa is starting at third with Alec Bohm shifting to first due to Bryce Harper being injured with a left hamstring strain. Harper could return as soon as Jul. 9, though the Phillies could keep him out until after the All-Star break. When Harper returns, Sosa will move back to a super-utility role at second, short and third. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

OUTFIELD

Harrison Bader, Mets: Bader has been red-hot the last few weeks going 13-for-47 with three homers, 10 runs scored and eight driven in. He's starting nearly every day in center field while providing solid defense and batting in the lower-third of the order. Bader is also on pace for his best offensive season in the majors. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team-NL: Rostered

Stuart Fairchild, Reds: Fairchild is making the most of his recent uptick in playing time having registered at least one hit in six of his last seven contests alongside three steals since Jun. 25. The outfielder is batting .232 with four home runs, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored and 10 steals over 172 plate appearances in 2024. Fairchild is seeing time at all three outfield spots, allowing him to remain in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Ben Gamel, Mets: Gamel was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. He gives the Mets outfield depth with Starling Marte (knee) on the IL. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Bryce Johnson, Padres: Johnson was promoted Monday with Fernando Tatis landing on the injured list. He joined San Diego on a minor-league contract in December and slashed .301/.430/.461 with three home runs and 28 RBI over 259 plate appearances at Triple-A El Paso while adding 18 stolen bases. Johnson appeared in 30 ML games with the Giants in 2023 and has started five straight in right. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Jarred Kelenic, Braves: Kelenic was just under the 65 percent roster threshold for inclusion in the column when I started writing it late in the week. He's more than taken advantage of the additional playing time due to the injury to Ronald Acuna as he's gone 28-for-89 with six homers, 14 RBI and three steals over 24 June outings while bring locked into a starting spot. If you haven't added Kelenic in your leagues yet, this is your last chance. 12-team Mixed: $22; 15-team Mixed: $33; 12-team-NL: Rostered

Garrett Mitchell, Brewers: Mitchell, on the injured list all season after suffering a fractured finger during spring training and discussed the last few weeks, was just activated. The Brewers are currently dealing with a logjam in the outfield as Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio are all holding significant roles during Mitchell's rehab. Considering the injury and Milwaukee's outfield depth, it's possible Mitchell will remain with Triple-A Nashville after being reinstated. Last year, he was limited to 19 games after suffering a labrum tear in his left shoulder. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (same return bid)

Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: Nootbaar, out since straining his left oblique on May 29, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield Friday. That should last roughly six games, which would put him in line to return to the active roster on Jul. 5 for the start of St. Louis' series with the Nationals. Prior to the injury, Nootbaar was slashing .313/.418/.552 with four homers in his last 79 at-bats. Once active, he should resume his role as the starting right fielder. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (spec return bid)

Johan Rojas, Phillies: The injuries to Bryce Harper (hamstring) and Kyle Schwarber (groin) on Thursday put both on the IL. In order to fill that gap, Rojas was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was 13-for-34 at the plate with Lehigh Valley following a demotion earlier in June and should operate in center to help make up for the absence of the two stars. David Dahl could also see an uptick in playing time. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Tyrone Taylor, Mets: Starling Marte will miss at least a month with a bone bruise in his knee, creating a hole in right field. DJ Stewart is also in the mix, though Taylor looks to be the primary beneficiary of the injury. Taylor homered Wednesday and Thursday and displayed some power when he was with the Brewers. Look for Taylor take advantage of the chance provided while hitting in a deep Mets lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks: Thomas has been out since straining his left hamstring on Mar. 31 and has appeared in consecutive games this past week for Triple-A Reno. He suffered a setback during his recovery, but was able to finally string together several straight outings without incident. Thomas should rejoin the Diamondbacks early this week. He slashed .230/.273/.374 with nine home runs and 39 RBI over 402 plate appearances last year. Thomas will battle Jake McCarthy as the starting right fielder, with the loser likely the fourth outfielder. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (spec return bid)

James Wood, Nationals: The Nationals are finally promoting Wood on Monday. He slashed .353/463/.595 with 10 homers 37 RBI, 44 runs scored and 10 steals in 52 games at Triple-A Rochester and probably has been ready for weeks, but Washington slow-played his call-up. Wood was drafted in the second round in 2021 by San Diego and dealt to the Nats in the Juan Soto deal, having improved his K and BB rates since moving from Double-A Harrisburg. He can handle all three outfield spots, though the expectation is that he'll be used mostly in left. 12-team Mixed: $35; 15-team Mixed: $45; 12-team-NL: $55