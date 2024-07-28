NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Cade Cavalli, Nationals: Cavalli, out since March 2023 Tommy John surgery and profiled several times in May, was sent to High-A Wilmington on Thursday to resume his rehab assignment. He hasn't pitched in more than a month as he was pulled off his initial rehab assignment due to the flu and may need a few starts to rejoin the Nationals. Cavalli had pitched well in his first three rehab starts by collecting a 2.16 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 8.1 innings. He pairs his fastball with a plus curveball, above-average slider and a decent fourth pitch changeup while previously having control issues and possibly struggling with his command upon his return. But Cavalli may have the best stuff and upside on the team's roster, making him worth a speculative add even if he isn't promoted when the rehab stint ends. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

Alex Cobb, Giants: Cobb, recovering from surgery on the labrum in his hip to address ongoing impingement issues, made what was to be his final rehab start at Single-A San Jose on Friday. He was schedule to throw five innings, but only lasted two and five pitches while allowing three runs on five hits. If all went well, he was to come back on Wednesday against the A's with Jordan Hicks moving to the bullpen. Prior to this outing, Cobb had yielded five runs with a 20:5 K:BB across 16.1 minor-league innings across his rehab stint. This rough outing could delay his return at least another start or two. Once active, Cobb will likely move back into the middle of the Giants' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

DL Hall, Brewers: Hall, out since tweaking his left knee fielding a bunt on Apr. 20, struck out one and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks over 2.2 innings during his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Nashville. He followed that up Friday by conceding one run on one hit and a pair of walks with four Ks in four frames and 57 pitches. Hall will likely require at least one more appearance in the minors to get fully stretched out before the Brewers potentially bring him back from the 60-day injured list and clear a spot for him in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec return bid)

DJ Herz, Nationals: Herz was called up from Triple-A Rochester to start Tuesday against San Diego where he gave up two earned runs with four strikeouts over five innings and he'll go again Sunday. The Nationals are managing the rookie's workload as he only threw 94.1 innings last season and is currently up to 75.2. Herz is 1-4 with a 4.95 ERA and 1.40 WHIP and should remain in the rotation for a decent portion of the campaign, but will have his innings capped. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly, sidelined since straining his right shoulder in April, threw a two-inning simulated game on Thursday and was scheduled to do that again Sunday. That could eventually mean the start of a minor-league rehab assignment, which likely will last about a month. In the four starts prior to his injury, Kelly was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 24.2 innings following back-to-back solid campaigns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

Tylor Megill, Mets: Hey, guess what? Megill is back in the Mets' rotation. They welcomed back Kodai Senga on Friday, but he's now lost for the season with a strained left calf to join Christian Scott (strained UCL) on the sidelines. Megill was promoted to start Saturday as the club uses a sixth-man rotation. He cruised through the first three innings, though ended allowing four runs on five hits - including three homers - from six-plus innings. The 28-year-old righty now holds a 5.20 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 45 innings and nine starts in the majors, yet only conceded one run over five innings during his last start for Triple-A Syracuse to earn the promotion. Jose Butto is too valuable to move out of the bullpen, leaving Megill as the possible next best option for this spot. The Mets will likely add a starter before the trade deadline. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Max Meyer, Marlins: Meyer was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to rejoin Miami's rotation Saturday where he allowed three runs on four hits and a pair of walks with three strikeouts across four innings. By waiting until after Jul. 21, the Marlins gained an extra year of club control. Meyer made three, five-inning ML starts before being optioned down in April. He had been capped at four innings or less through his first 10 starts for Jacksonville. Meyer made three starts since Jul. 2, the last of which was 3.1 on Jul. 20, so he still looks to be stretched out at this point. He offers excellent movement on his mid-90s fastball and one of the best sliders plus a solid changeup. Meyer experienced success in his three outings with the big club earlier this season (2.12 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 17 innings) and righted the ship in the minors after initially struggling. He boasts the pedigree to carry this forward in this stint. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (same bid as prior)

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod, sidelined all season with tightness in his pitching shoulder and covered the last four weeks, threw two innings in a simulated game Friday. He's slated to complete another bullpen session Monday and may be closing in on a rehab assignment, though the Diamondbacks have yet to confirm any plans. Rodriguez has progressed to this point after an early-July MRI showed his shoulder - which had a May setback - to be fully healed. Signed to a four-year, $74-million contract with the Diamondbacks in December of 2023, Rodriguez is likely at least a month away from making his season debut. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

Joe Ross, Brewers: Ross, out since May 20 with a lower-back strain, made the fourth start of his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville where he gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings and 80 pitches (50 strikes). This could be his last minor-league start before he returns from the 60-day IL as Milwaukee needs a fifth starter Tuesday, though his poor effort could keep him in the minors for one more start. Prior to being injured, Ross went 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB in 42 innings over nine starts. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

River Ryan, Dodgers: Ryan, promoted to start last Monday, conceded an unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants. That performance earned him a repeat Sunday. With Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw now healthy, it was unclear if Ryan would stick around for another start. If he shows well, he could beat out Justin Wrobleski for the fifth rotation spot once Walker Buehler (hip) is activated. A 25-year-old righty, Ryan missed the first two months of the minor-league season while battling shoulder fatigue but has looked good since joining Triple-A Oklahoma City in mid-June by turning in a 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB over 16.1 innings spanning five starts. He produced a 3.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 104.1 innings last year, primarily with Double-A Tulsa. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid from prior)

RELIEF PITCHER

Huascar Brazoban/Calvin Faucher/Andrew Nardi, Marlins: We all expect Tanner Scott to be dealt by the Jul. 31 deadline. What was not expected was A.J. Puk - who was thought to be next in line for saves - to go to Arizona. With Puk gone and Scott likely to follow, Miami will need a new closer. Since making his 2024 debut at the beginning of June, Brazoban has posted a 3.14 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 28.2 innings. He's taken things to another level the last month by giving up zero earned runs over eight games with a 0.79 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB across 12.2 innings, though mainly in low-leverage situations. Faucher has become a reliable member of the Miami set-up crew as he's notched a 3.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB through 37.2 frames. He too has been much better of late by notching three holds. Nardi, a favorite in many drafts before the season, suffered a brutal start to the year as he got tagged for eight runs in his first four appearances. But since then, the lefty has produced a palatable 3.50 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB from 36 innings. If handicapping, go Nardi, Brazoban and Fauchner. Brazoban - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7; Fauchner - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5; Nardi - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Carlos Estevez, Phillies: Estevez was traded from the Angels in exchange for two of Philly's top prospects in Samuel Aldegheri and George Klassen. He was one of the top closers available at the deadline notching 20 saves in 23 chances with a 2.38 ERA and 0.74 WHIP. Estevez joins a Phillies bullpen that opened the campaign deploying Jose Alvarado in the ninth inning before turning to Jeff Hoffman late in June with Alvarado occasionally mixing in. Both GM Dave Dombrowski and manager Rob Thomson said Estevez would get a lot of ninth innings, meaning that he should be in line for a solid portion of save opportunities. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $25 (up if think he becomes the main or sole closer)

Brent Honeywell/Daniel Hudson, Dodgers: Honeycutt and Hudson were both brought up last week and are backl here as they each picked up saves this week. Evan Phillips has struggled in July, resulting in manager Dave Roberts moving him to lower-leverage situations, though he too earned a save this past week. Hudson would seem to be the favorite to close, yet he was used in sixth inning on Thursday with Phillips going in the seventh and Honeywell closing. Phillips will likely eventually reclaim the closer job, but for now it's closing-by-committee in LA. Honeywell - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Hudson - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (slightly upped bid for both)

Ryne Stanek, Mets: New York lengthened their bullpen with the acquisition of Stanek from the Mariners in exchange for outfielder Rhylan Thomas. He was expendable in Seattle after they picked up Yimi Garcia from the Blue Jays. Stanek has struggled in his eight July outings by conceding five runs on five hits and six walks and striking out eight over 5.2 innings while registering two blown saves and a loss. Stanek has recorded a 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 15 holds and seven saves through 46 appearances and 39 innings while retaining a career 2.70 ERA in 23 postseason outings, which is one reason for the deal. The 33-year-old right-hander figures to be the second closer behind and setup man to Edwin Diaz. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $7

CATCHER

Christian Bethancourt, Cubs: Bethancourt was called up Friday from Triple-A Iowa. He absorbed the roster spot vacated by Tomas Nido (knee) and could share catching duties with Miguel Amaya while Nido recuperates. The 32-year-old only slashed .159/.198/.268 across 88 plate appearances with the Marlins earlier this year and was released by Miami on Jun. 27. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Hunter Feduccia, Dodgers: LA called up Feduccia from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. He slashed .295/.420/.451 with 42 RBI in 274 Triple-A at-bats and provides the Dodgers additional depth behind the plate. The 27-year-old backstop doesn't have a clear path to playing time with Will Smith and Austin Barnes both on the MLB roster. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Gary Sanchez, Brewers: Sanchez, out with strained left calf since Jun. 25, was activated Wednesday. He completed a two-game rehab stint at Triple-A Nashville leading to the activation. Sanchez was initially expected to miss 12 weeks, yet healed faster than anticipated. His original playing time was split between catching and DH, but he's being eased in behind the plate. The Brewers are carrying three catchers for now which will give the team the option of using Sanchez, William Contreras or Eric Haase at DH when they're not catching. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same return bid)

Jacob Stallings, Rockies: Stallings took advantage of Elias Diaz's calf injury to make the most of his increased playing time. Diaz is back, though Stallings has continued to see an uptick in at-bats with a .270 batting average and .816 OPS. If Colorado deals Diaz - which looks unlikely - Stallings could be in line to at a minimum split time with Hunter Goodman. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

FIRST BASE

Deyvison De Los Santos, Marlins: De Los Santos was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Marlins along with Andrew Pintar in exchange for A.J. Puk on Thursday. He has always boasted plenty of raw power and has translated that this season by posting a .324 ISO with Double-A Amarillo before being promoted to Triple-A Reno. De Los Santos has slashed .325/.376/.635 with 28 total homers across 87 games between the two levels and could provide some needed thump to the middle of the Marlins order, likely at first base as Josh Bell is on the block. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $16 (early spec call up bid)

Juan Yepez, Nationals: Yepez continues to roll at the plate since his promotion. He registered a 15-game hitting streak to begin his Nationals career before going 0-for-3 Thursday. After Yepez's two-hit night Saturday, he was slashing .377/.429/.609 with 12 extra-base efforts through 76 plate appearances. In his previous big-league experience, he displayed some pop while his plate discipline left a lot to be desired. Yepez has shown improvement in that department by lowering his K rate, improving his walk rate, and a marked spike in his contact rate. Joey Gallo could be a bench bat or be DFA'd when he comes off the injured list. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

SECOND BASE

Nacho Alvarez/Whit Merrifield, Braves: Alvarez joined Atlanta on Monday ahead of their three-game series with the Reds with Ozzie Albies (wrist) going on the IL. The 21-year-old produced an impressive .342/.425/.586 line with seven homers, 24 RBI, 19 runs scored and five stolen bases over 27 games with Triple-A Gwinnett after getting a promotion from Double-A Mississippi on Jun. 12. Alvarez is getting the first opportunity to operate as Atlanta's everyday second baseman while Albies is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight weeks with Merrifield - who was recently added - also in the mix once his finger injury has healed. Alvarez - 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11; Merrifield - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Ji Hwan Bae, Pirates: Bae was called up Friday with Bryan Reynolds (back) placed on the bereavement list to supply the Pirates some temporary depth in the outfield. He played center field in all six of his starts with the Pirates this year, yet could mix in at the corner outfield positions. Bae slashed .355/.434/.497 over 48 games for Triple-A Indianapolis while missing time twice this year due to injury. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Gavin Lux, Dodgers: Lux, the reigning NL Player of the Week, has been on fire since I jettisoned him from the RotoWire League (to join Hunter Brown and Eugenio Suarez as slumping players who found their game after I dropped them). Since Jul. 11, he's slashed .429/.459/.800 with four doubles, three home runs, six runs scored and eight RBI. Lux's hot streak has restored the luster to his status and solidified his role as LA's starting second baseman. If you maintained your patience and still have him rostered, enjoy the spoils. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Jeff McNeil, Mets: The Squirrel and Happy Jeff is back. After a brutal first half of the season, McNeil has returned to the grip-it-and-rip-it mentality by trying to hit the ball hard rather than guiding it into an open spot on the field. From Jul. 5-26, he slashed .315/.356/.704 with six doubles, five homers, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored. McNeil has become a weapon at the plate while playing solid defense at second base, left and right field, meaning his starting spot is secure once again. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: $18; 12-team NL: Rostered

THIRD BASE

Tommy Edman, Cardinals: Edman, out all season while he ramps back up from October wrist surgery, resumed his rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield Wednesday at DH. He logged four rehab games with Springfield from Jul. 9-14, but then was sidelined due to lingering ankle soreness. Edman will need to be ready to play all his defensive positions and have his proper timing at the plate before completing his minor-league rehab assignment and being activated from the 60-day injured list. He should soon advance to Triple-A Memphis for a few outings while playing the field at both levels before being activated by the Cardinals, possibly in early August. Edman is included in this column as he remains 53 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues. He won a Gold Glove at second base in 2021 and made 46 starts at shortstop in 2023, but the outfield might represent his clearest path to consistent playing time once he returns. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

Casey Schmitt, Giants: Schmidt was called up Friday with Thairo Estrada (wrist) being placed on the 10-day IL and will provide depth in the middle infield for San Francisco. In 12 big-league games this season, he slashed .220/.238/.390 with a pair of homers. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

David Villar, Giants: Villar was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and got the start at first Thursday against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Manager Bob Melvin indicated Villar will continue to appear in similar lineup scenarios when the team is facing a southpaw. The 27-year-old has spent most of the year in the minors with only 17 ML at-bats in 2024 while slashing .294/.278/.588 with a homer and four RBI. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

SHORTSTOP

Nick Ahmed, Dodgers: Ahmed, released by the Giants on Jul. 11, signed this past week with the Dodgers and immediately got revenge on his old team with a home run Thursday. Before being let go, Ahmed produced a .232 average with a homer, 15 RBI and 13 runs across 172 plate appearances. He provides some depth and solid defense in the middle infield until Mookie Betts and Max Muncy can come back. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5

Tyler Fitzgerald, Giants: The Tyler Fitzgerald show rolled on Friday as he went 3-for-5 with two homers, four RBI and three runs. Going back to Jul. 9, he's managed at least one extra-base hit (seven home runs, two doubles, one triple) in eight straight appearances. Fitzgerald is up to a .330/.400/.660 slash line with eight long balls, 18 RBI, 24 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 42 contests. His playing time also looks to be more secure moving forward after Thairo Estrada (wrist) went on the injured list Friday, though some regression is to be expected. Look for Fitzgerald to start at shortstop while Brett Wisely and Casey Schmitt share second for now. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

OUTFIELD

Jordan Beck, Rockies: Beck suffered a broken fourth metacarpal in his left hand making a diving catch on May 25 and underwent surgery four days later. He began a rehab assignment this past week at the Arizona Complex League where he played three games (3-for-11) before being moved to Triple-A Albuquerque. Prior to getting hurt, Beck was slashing .173/.182/.307 with two homers and eight RBI while striking out 29 times from 89 plate appearances after receiving his first call to the bigs on Apr. 30. He was projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks and may have an everyday role in the Colorado outfield waiting for him once he's activated as the club are once again in rebuild mode, though it's possible he's optioned to Triple-A. Beck remains is a solid stash candidate for the latter part of the season even if sent down. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (upped early return bid)

Kris Bryant, Rockies: Bryant, on the shelf since early June with a left rib contusion and oblique strain, was activated and inserted immediately in the lineup Tuesday. He went 6-for-11 with two home runs across three games with Triple-A Albuquerque on a short rehab assignment. Injuries have limited Bryant to 24 appearances in 2024 where he's slashed .186/.307/.279 with 10 RBI. This is the fourth season out of the last five in total - and third straight as a Rockie - where injuries have substantially cut into his playing time. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped return bid)

TJ Friedl, Reds: Friedl, out for the third time this season since Jun. 17 with a strained right hamstring, was activated as expected on Friday. He appeared in three rehab games to prove the hamstring injury was healed and pave the way for his return where he's stepped back in as Cinci's everyday center fielder. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18 (same bid as prior)

Austin Hays, Phillies: At a minimum, Philly acquired a platoon partner for Brandon Marsh while also getting someone who can play all three outfield spots in exchange for RHP Seranthony Dominguez and OF Cristian Pache. As Jayson Stark noted, Hays only has managed three homers so far this year while his hard-hit percentages (45.4) represents the highest of his career and he was clearly hurt by the redesign of LF/LCF in Camden Yards. According to Statcast, he'd have hit 11 more HR in Philly than Baltimore from 2021-23. Against LHP this year, Hays has slashed .328/.394/.500 while Marsh has struggled against southpaws while still producing a .279/.360/.482 line versus righties. The plan has Hays starting daily in left with Marsh and Johan Rojas splitting time in center. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $33

Derek Hill, Giants: Hill was claimed by the Giants off waivers from the Rangers on Tuesday and replaced Luis Matos on the roster. The 28-year-old slashed .256/.289/.465 with three homers and five RBI over 45 plate appearances during his time with Texas and covered all three outfield positions after working exclusively as a center fielder in previous campaigns. Hill will probably be a backup outfielder for San Fran. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Blake Perkins, Brewers: Perkins is likely the primary beneficiary of Christian Yelich's back injury. Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick were already starting outfielders while Garrett Mitchell was basically the same since coming back from injury. Perkins was to be the fourth outfielder, though has received a spike with Yelich sidelined. Most of his at-bats have come against righties, but he may start to get work versus lefties in either center or occasionally at DH. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Harold Ramirez, Nationals: The trade of Jesse Winker to the Mets likely means Ramirez should appear daily at DH, at least until Dylan Crews is up. James Wood, Jacob Young and Lane Thomas are currently the starting outfielders, though Thomas could also be traded. Ramirez had a smart bump in PT a few weeks ago, but sat four straight games until pinch-hitting for Winker Saturday and driving in three runs. Look for him to get solid playing time whether or not Thomas leaves, which should also remain the case after Dylan Crews is called up. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9