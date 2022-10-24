Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: Week 7 RB Usage Recap and Week 8 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
October 24, 2022

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Highlights from Week 7 including Travis Etienne usurping James Robinson, Josh Jacobs strengthening his bid to be THE RB1, Austin Ekeler seeing a million more targets and Isiah Pacheco getting his first NFL start.

Plus, the return of Gus the Bus, and a promising week for a bunch of young running backs, Breece Hall excepted.

Snap, Carry and Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 7 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

 Snap%Snap% '22Snap ΔCarr ShCarr Sh '22Carr ΔTgt ShTgt Sh '22Tgt Δ
1D'Onta Foreman54.0%15.0%39.0%55.6%17.9%37.7%9.5%1.0%8.5%
2Kenneth Walker73.2%39.9%33.3%67.6%38.5%29.1%0.0%4.8%-4.8%
3Chuba Hubbard46.0%14.0%32.0%33.3%9.9%23.4%14.3%2.1%12.2%
4Brian Robinson47.3%16.1%31.2%52.6%25.4%27.2%6.3%0.8%5.5%
5Gus Edwards35.9%5.3%30.6%36.4%8.0%28.4%6.3%0.5%5.8%
6Travis Etienne80.0%51.9%28.1%66.7%35.8%30.9%11.6%9.7%1.9%
7Latavius Murray39.2%12.2%27.0%28.6%12.6%16.0%6.7%1.7%5.0%
8Eno Benjamin72.6%46.2%26.4%41.4%29.8%11.6%17.2%9.2%8.0%
9Keaontay Ingram30.6%5.5%25.1%31.0%6.3%24.7%6.9%0.7%6.2%
10Tyler Allgeier61.7%39.3%22.4%55.2%30.3%24.9%0.0%1.4%-1.4%
11Alvin Kamara72.2%51.2%21.0%50.0%40.1%9.9%19.6%14.5%5.1%
12Michael Carter72.9%54.0%18.9%54.2%37.5%16.7%8.3%9.9%-1.6%
13Tony Pollard65.1%46.6%18.5%37.5%34.2%3.3%8.0%8.8%-0.8%
14Austin Ekeler77.5%61.6%15.9%60.0%50.3%9.7%23.5%20.5%3.0%
15Rachaad White43.3%27.7%15.6%37.5%17.6%19.9%4.2%6.6%-2.4%
16Isiah Pacheco29.7%15.7%14.0%38.1%23.4%14.7%0.0%0.8%-0.8%
17Nyheim Hines37.5%24.2%13.3%23.5%8.1%15.4%12.2%9.2%3.0%
18Melvin Gordon50.6%37.6%13.0%39.3%36.1%3.2%8.9%7.3%1.6%
19Ty Johnson16.9%5.0%11.9%4.2%0.6%3.6%4.2%1.6%2.6%
20Justin Jackson20.3%8.9%11.4%12.0%4.9%7.1%0.0%1.5%-1.5%
21Aaron Jones74.1%63.4%10.7%66.7%46.4%20.3%30.3%13.6%16.7%
22Craig Reynolds33.9%23.7%10.2%16.0%12.8%3.2%12.0%4.4%7.6%
23Raheem Mostert71.0%61.1%9.9%59.3%56.9%2.4%14.3%7.6%6.7%
24DeeJay Dallas26.8%17.7%9.1%17.6%6.9%10.7%7.7%2.4%5.3%
25Najee Harris77.0%68.1%8.9%73.9%60.2%13.7%9.5%8.9%0.6%
26Raheem Blackshear10.0%1.3%8.7%7.4%1.3%6.1%0.0%0.0%0.0%
27Derrick Henry74.6%65.9%8.7%85.7%76.6%9.1%15.0%11.8%3.2%
28Caleb Huntley23.4%14.9%8.5%20.7%17.7%3.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%
29Tyrion Davis-Price16.7%9.7%7.0%9.5%8.5%1.0%4.3%0.9%3.4%
30Justice Hill31.3%24.4%6.9%11.4%11.9%-0.5%0.0%2.1%-2.1%
31Dontrell Hilliard28.8%22.5%6.3%2.9%3.4%-0.5%10.0%11.1%-1.1%
32Josh Jacobs80.4%74.9%5.5%74.1%78.2%-4.1%15.4%11.1%4.3%
33Matt Breida23.7%19.5%4.2%10.3%8.9%1.4%3.4%3.3%0.1%
34Jonathan Taylor54.7%50.6%4.1%58.8%56.9%1.9%19.5%8.5%11.0%
35Jamaal Williams44.1%40.2%3.9%60.0%56.1%3.9%4.0%4.4%-0.4%
36Samaje Perine29.4%26.1%3.3%4.8%10.4%-5.6%4.8%6.4%-1.6%
37Nick Chubb56.7%53.9%2.8%66.7%56.8%9.9%12.0%6.3%5.7%
38Jerick McKinnon43.8%41.9%1.9%9.5%17.4%-7.9%8.8%6.8%2.0%
39Joe Mixon72.1%73.0%-0.9%81.0%69.9%11.1%7.1%13.5%-6.4%
40Kareem Hunt46.7%48.0%-1.3%20.8%29.7%-8.9%8.0%8.6%-0.6%
41Sony Michel18.3%19.9%-1.6%13.3%19.8%-6.5%5.9%4.0%1.9%
42Kenyan Drake26.6%29.3%-2.7%25.0%20.9%4.1%6.3%2.7%3.6%
43Saquon Barkley80.3%84.1%-3.8%61.5%60.9%0.6%13.8%16.7%-2.9%
44Avery Williams14.9%19.2%-4.3%3.4%4.3%-0.9%8.3%4.2%4.1%
45Rex Burkhead35.4%40.1%-4.7%8.7%15.9%-7.2%15.0%14.8%0.2%
46Mark Ingram27.8%32.6%-4.8%18.2%26.6%-8.4%6.5%4.6%1.9%
47Antonio Gibson39.2%44.1%-4.9%26.3%39.2%-12.9%12.5%10.9%1.6%
48Dameon Pierce52.3%57.3%-5.0%87.0%76.8%10.2%10.0%9.4%0.6%
49Jaylen Warren23.0%31.3%-8.3%8.7%13.9%-5.2%4.8%4.5%0.3%
50Chase Edmonds29.0%38.0%-9.0%25.9%24.8%1.1%5.7%6.8%-1.1%
51Mike Boone11.4%21.7%-10.3%14.3%8.2%6.1%0.0%5.1%-5.1%
52Ezekiel Elliott49.2%61.1%-11.9%46.9%55.6%-8.7%0.0%3.9%-3.9%
53Leonard Fournette59.7%73.8%-14.1%50.0%69.6%-19.6%6.3%13.6%-7.3%
54Clyde Edwards-Helaire26.6%41.9%-15.3%28.6%38.9%-10.3%2.9%7.6%-4.7%
55AJ Dillon29.6%47.8%-18.2%33.3%45.8%-12.5%0.0%8.3%-8.3%
56Jeff Wilson33.3%54.4%-21.1%33.3%46.6%-13.3%2.2%5.0%-2.8%
57J.D. McKissic16.2%39.8%-23.6%2.6%11.0%-8.4%6.3%13.6%-7.3%
58James Robinson17.1%45.3%-28.2%0.0%42.6%-42.6%2.3%4.6%-2.3%
59Breece Hall20.3%48.9%-28.6%16.7%45.5%-28.8%0.0%12.8%-12.8%
60Christian McCaffrey28.2%--38.1%--4.3%--

Week 7 Injury Report 

      

Week 7 Injury Report

Inactives

D'Andre Swift (shoulder)

James Conner (ribs) + Darrel Williams (knee)

J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee)

Elijah Mitchell (IR - knee)

Cordarrelle Patterson (IR - knee) + Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Joshua Kelley (IR - knee)

Travis Homer (IR - ribs)

    

In-Game Injuries

Breece Hall suffered an ACL tear in the second quarter.    

Ezekiel Elliott missed a few snaps after suffering a knee contusion but was able to return.

Chuba Hubbard left with an ankle injury and didn't return.

Mike Boone suffered an ankle injury and didn't return.

    

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 7

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Rush TDCarr Sh.TgtRec TDTgt Sh.
1Tyler Allgeier480.0%31100.0%000.00%
2Latavius Murray1100.0%11100.0%000.00%
3Aaron Jones2100.0%10100.0%11100.00%
4Josh Jacobs1100.0%11100.0%000.00%
5Jamaal Williams1100.0%10100.0%000.00%
6Brian Robinson133.3%10100.0%000.00%
7Ezekiel Elliott571.4%4266.7%000.00%
8Joe Mixon6100.0%2150.0%1050.00%
9Saquon Barkley4100.0%1050.0%000.00%
10Nick Chubb150.0%1150.0%000.00%
11Alvin Kamara4100.0%1050.0%000.00%
12Gus Edwards250.0%1150.0%000.00%
13Kenyan Drake125.0%1050.0%000.00%
14Kareem Hunt150.0%1150.0%000.00%
15Keaontay Ingram233.3%2140.0%000.00%
16Eno Benjamin466.7%2140.0%000.00%
17Tony Pollard685.7%2033.3%000.00%
18Travis Etienne266.7%1033.3%000.00%
19Justice Hill125.0%000.0%000.00%
20James Robinson266.7%000.0%000.00%
21Samaje Perine116.7%000.0%000.00%
22Caleb Huntley120.0%000.0%000.00%
23Austin Ekeler4100.0%000.0%1133.30%
24Nyheim Hines1100.0%000.0%000.00%
25Clyde Edwards-Helaire150.0%000.0%000.00%
26Jerick McKinnon150.0%000.0%000.00%
27Jeff Wilson1100.0%000.0%000.00%
Inside the 5-Yard Line

2022

      

2022

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Rush TDCarr Sh.TgtRec TDTgt Sh.
1Jamaal Williams1565.2%104100.0%000.00%
2Josh Jacobs1688.9%52100.0%000.00%
3Christian McCaffrey2100.0%11100.0%000.00%
4Dameon Pierce787.5%6285.7%000.00%
5Antonio Gibson1266.7%7277.8%000.00%
6Joe Mixon31100.0%12275.0%2015.40%
7Derrick Henry888.9%5471.4%1050.00%
8Leonard Fournette1578.9%5171.4%2225.00%
9Khalil Herbert1058.8%8266.7%000.00%
10Ezekiel Elliott975.0%6366.7%000.00%
11AJ Dillon660.0%2166.7%000.00%
12Jonathan Taylor1275.0%3160.0%000.00%
13Nick Chubb1568.2%8457.1%000.00%
14Dalvin Cook1473.7%4357.1%000.00%
15Najee Harris13100.0%5155.6%1133.30%
16Breece Hall1466.7%7250.0%000.00%
17Rhamondre Stevenson1071.4%5150.0%000.00%
18Melvin Gordon635.3%4150.0%000.00%
19Sony Michel428.6%2050.0%000.00%
20Saquon Barkley1672.7%6346.2%000.00%
21James Robinson1672.7%5041.7%1111.10%
22Jeff Wilson1463.6%6140.0%000.00%
23Cam Akers318.8%2040.0%000.00%
24Darrell Henderson1275.0%2140.0%000.00%
25Kareem Hunt836.4%5235.7%1116.70%
26Miles Sanders1248.0%6333.3%000.00%
27James Conner933.3%5133.3%108.30%
28Tony Pollard758.3%3133.3%000.00%
29Chase Edmonds750.0%2233.3%1016.70%
30Raheem Mostert750.0%2033.3%000.00%
31Aaron Jones440.0%1033.3%2128.60%
32Tyler Allgeier633.3%3130.0%000.00%
33Caleb Huntley633.3%3130.0%000.00%
34Damien Harris428.6%3330.0%1025.00%
35J.K. Dobbins522.7%3130.0%119.10%
36Michael Carter1152.4%4228.6%000.00%
37Rachaad White421.1%2128.6%000.00%
38Jerick McKinnon2058.8%3025.0%105.60%
39Clyde Edwards-Helaire1235.3%3225.0%4322.20%
40Devin Singletary2095.2%2025.0%2118.20%
41Javonte Williams1058.8%2025.0%2025.00%
42Joshua Kelley17.1%1125.0%000.00%
43Brian Robinson211.1%2122.2%000.00%
44Eno Benjamin725.9%3120.0%000.00%
45Mike Davis940.9%2020.0%000.00%
46Nyheim Hines531.3%1020.0%000.00%
47Malcolm Brown16.3%1020.0%000.00%
48Deon Jackson212.5%1120.0%000.00%
49Travis Etienne731.8%2016.7%1011.10%
50Isiah Pacheco38.8%2116.7%000.00%
51Alvin Kamara654.5%1016.7%000.00%
52Mark Ingram19.1%1116.7%000.00%
53Latavius Murray218.2%1116.7%000.00%
54Alexander Mattison526.3%1014.3%000.00%
55Rex Burkhead112.5%1014.3%000.00%
56Kyle Juszczyk1254.5%2113.3%000.00%
57Tevin Coleman313.6%2113.3%000.00%
58Keaontay Ingram27.4%2113.3%000.00%
59Latavius Murray15.9%1112.5%000.00%
60Cordarrelle Patterson527.8%1110.0%000.00%
61Kenyan Drake313.6%1010.0%000.00%
62Gus Edwards29.1%1110.0%000.00%
63Gary Brightwell313.6%117.7%000.00%
64Darrel Williams933.3%116.7%000.00%
65Tyrion Davis-Price313.6%106.7%000.00%
66Kenneth Gainwell728.0%115.6%1014.30%
67Boston Scott624.0%115.6%000.00%
68David Montgomery741.2%000.0%000.00%
69D'Andre Swift313.0%000.0%000.00%
Red Zone

Week 7

    

Red Zone

Week 7

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Rush TDCarr Sh.TgtRec TDTgt Sh.
1Kenneth Walker1090.9%61100.0%000.00%
2Tyler Allgeier685.7%51100.0%000.00%
3Dameon Pierce545.5%30100.0%1012.50%
4Josh Jacobs3100.0%33100.0%000.00%
5Derrick Henry350.0%20100.0%000.00%
6Najee Harris3100.0%20100.0%000.00%
7Latavius Murray2100.0%21100.0%000.00%
8Michael Carter2100.0%20100.0%000.00%
9Nyheim Hines4100.0%10100.0%2066.70%
10Austin Ekeler9100.0%11100.0%2128.60%
11Jamaal Williams150.0%10100.0%000.00%
12Chuba Hubbard1100.0%11100.0%000.00%
13Aaron Jones3100.0%10100.0%1150.00%
14Alvin Kamara1083.3%4080.0%000.00%
15Joe Mixon13100.0%6175.0%1020.00%
16Saquon Barkley675.0%3075.0%000.00%
17Travis Etienne753.8%4166.7%1014.30%
18Clyde Edwards-Helaire436.4%2166.7%000.00%
19Chase Edmonds555.6%3060.0%000.00%
20Brian Robinson746.7%4057.1%000.00%
21Nick Chubb444.4%3150.0%000.00%
22Christian McCaffrey433.3%1050.0%000.00%
23Tyrion Davis-Price216.7%1050.0%000.00%
24Ezekiel Elliott541.7%4244.4%000.00%
25Tony Pollard1191.7%4044.4%000.00%
26Gus Edwards436.4%3242.9%000.00%
27Eno Benjamin1266.7%4133.3%1016.70%
28Keaontay Ingram633.3%4133.3%1016.70%
29Kareem Hunt555.6%2133.3%000.00%
30Antonio Gibson746.7%2028.6%2128.60%
31Raheem Mostert444.4%1020.0%2150.00%
32Kenyan Drake327.3%1014.3%1025.00%
33Justice Hill327.3%000.0%000.00%
34James Robinson430.8%000.0%1014.30%
35Jeff Wilson541.7%000.0%1010.00%
36Jerick McKinnon763.6%000.0%000.00%
37Rex Burkhead545.5%000.0%1012.50%
38Leonard Fournette466.7%000.0%000.00%
39Dontrell Hilliard350.0%000.0%2050.00%
40Mark Ingram216.7%000.0%1014.30%
Red Zone

2022

     

2022

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Rush TDCarr Sh.TgtRec TDTgt Sh.
1Dameon Pierce2466.7%16294.1%105.90%
2Josh Jacobs4270.0%19690.5%000.00%
3Jamaal Williams2344.2%16588.9%103.60%
4Derrick Henry3076.9%14587.5%3015.00%
5Jonathan Taylor3861.3%13172.2%102.90%
6Joe Mixon7188.8%23271.9%6114.30%
7Leonard Fournette4876.2%12163.2%4311.40%
8Kenneth Walker2751.9%15262.5%000.00%
9Najee Harris3173.8%13159.1%2213.30%
10Dalvin Cook3866.7%9356.3%205.60%
11Melvin Gordon2140.4%10155.6%206.70%
12Christian McCaffrey2793.1%7253.8%2116.70%
13Aaron Jones2756.3%10152.6%4214.80%
14Saquon Barkley4976.6%20352.6%105.90%
15Austin Ekeler5470.1%12352.2%10322.20%
16Breece Hall3756.1%15246.9%5118.50%
17Nick Chubb3948.8%21646.7%000.00%
18Alvin Kamara3257.1%9045.0%6018.20%
19Cam Akers1425.9%8144.4%103.20%
20Khalil Herbert2553.2%15344.1%000.00%
21Antonio Gibson3353.2%11242.3%4114.30%
22Tony Pollard2354.8%8142.1%2010.00%
23Ezekiel Elliott2457.1%8442.1%000.00%
24AJ Dillon2450.0%8142.1%207.40%
25Rhamondre Stevenson3871.7%12241.4%3015.00%
26James Robinson4556.3%16141.0%215.40%
27Michael Carter3654.5%13240.6%207.40%
28Raheem Mostert2850.9%8140.0%3110.30%
29Kareem Hunt4151.3%18240.0%4113.30%
30Darrell Henderson3463.0%7238.9%206.50%
31Miles Sanders4050.6%16433.3%000.00%
32Jeff Wilson3860.3%11132.4%3011.50%
33Eno Benjamin2534.7%11231.4%4012.10%
34Alexander Mattison1933.3%5131.3%4111.10%
35Tyler Allgeier2232.4%14131.1%000.00%
36Brian Robinson1321.0%8130.8%000.00%
37Travis Etienne3543.8%12130.8%4010.80%
38Devin Singletary5381.5%7029.2%6117.10%
39Chase Edmonds2545.5%5225.0%4113.80%
40Caleb Huntley1522.1%11124.4%000.00%
41Clyde Edwards-Helaire3434.7%8324.2%6311.80%
42Jerick McKinnon5556.1%8024.2%315.90%
43Damien Harris1222.6%7324.1%5025.00%
44David Montgomery2246.8%8123.5%000.00%
45James Conner2737.5%8122.9%103.00%
46Javonte Williams2242.3%4022.2%6020.00%
47Cordarrelle Patterson2638.2%10322.2%000.00%
48J.K. Dobbins1420.3%7121.9%113.10%
49Joshua Kelley1215.6%5121.7%102.20%
50Sony Michel1215.6%5021.7%000.00%
51Rashaad Penny1834.6%5020.8%104.50%
52Isiah Pacheco99.2%6118.2%000.00%
53Jaylen Warren1126.2%4018.2%000.00%
54Deon Jackson1422.6%3116.7%205.90%
55Rachaad White1727.0%3115.8%308.60%
56Kenyan Drake2029.0%5015.6%103.10%
57Mark Ingram1730.4%3115.0%309.10%
58Keaontay Ingram79.7%5114.3%103.00%
59Tevin Coleman711.1%4111.8%113.80%
60D'Andre Swift1121.2%2111.1%000.00%
61Latavius Murray23.8%2111.1%000.00%
62Nyheim Hines1422.6%2011.1%4011.80%
63Matt Breida1523.4%4010.5%000.00%
64Kenneth Gainwell2936.7%5210.4%208.70%
65Zamir White35.0%209.5%000.00%
66Gus Edwards45.8%329.4%000.00%
67Mike Davis1217.4%309.4%000.00%
68Kyle Juszczyk2641.3%318.8%000.00%
69Tyrion Davis-Price69.5%308.8%000.00%
70James Cook1015.4%208.3%308.60%
71Chuba Hubbard26.9%117.7%000.00%

    

Week 8 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 Top Adds & Streamers

  1. Gus Edwards - 44%
  2. Chuba Hubbard - 36%
  3. D'Onta Foreman - 50% 
  4. Isiah Pacheco - 50% 
  5. Latavius Murray - 40%
  6. Rachaad White - 29% 
  7. Tyler Allgeier- 40%
  8. Mark Ingram - 17%
  9. Ty Johnson - 0%

    

Waivers, Pt. 2 Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Alexander Mattison - 46%
  2. Kyren Williams - 32%
  3. Zamir White - 2%
  4. Matt Breida - 1%
  5. Jaylen Warren - 6%
  6. Marlon Mack - 2% 
  7. Keaontay Ingram - 0%
  8. Raheem Blackshear - 1%

     

Week 8 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

J.D. McKissic

Deon Jackson

Mike Boone

Rex Burkhead

   

Bench'em

James Robinson

Kenyan Drake

AJ Dillon

Jamaal Williams

       

Week 7 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Saints (34) at Cardinals (42) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Alvin Kamara72.2%51.2%1150.0%40.1%919.6%14.5%17.51
Mark Ingram27.8%32.6%418.2%26.6%36.5%4.6%5.20
Dwayne Washington1.4%2.5%00.0%2.1%00.0%0.0%00
  • Kamara now has 542 total yards and zero TDs, following three straight games with triple-digit yardage and six or seven receptions.
    •  The good news? 15.4 carries per game is second most of his career, and 7.0 targets is tied for second most (he hovered around that number 2017-2020.

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Eno Benjamin72.6%46.2%1241.4%29.8%517.2%9.2%23.32
Keaontay Ingram30.6%5.5%931.0%6.3%26.9%0.7%11.72
  • Benjamin did much better in his second start, despite dropping from 87% snap share to a still-stellar 73%.
    • He had a 12-92-1 rushing line and 4-21-0 on five targets.
  • Ingram had 9-14-1 and 2-23-0, scoring from two yards out late in the second quarter.
    • Benjamin scored a two-point conversion after Ingram's TD, then ran his own touchdown from five yards out midway through the fourth quarter.

         

Buccaneers (3) at Panthers (21) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Leonard Fournette59.7%73.8%850.0%69.6%36.3%13.6%4.60
Rachaad White43.3%27.7%637.5%17.6%24.2%6.6%4.20
  • White played more than 30 percent of snaps in each quarter and matched his season high of six carries (Week 1). He took them for 24 yards, and caught a pass for eight yards.
  • The season high in snap share for White meant a season low for Fournette, who took eight carries for 19 yards and two catches for seven yards.
    • This game ended a four-week streak where Fournette caught five or more passes for 35 or more yards and scored at least a dozen PPR points despite having no more than 63 rushing yards or 4.0 YPC in any game.
    • Fournette is at 3.5 YPC for the year, and White at 2.7 YPC. Neither has looked good, and the Bucs' O-line isn't what it was the past two years (largely because LG Luke Goedeke has been a disaster and LT Donovan Smith missed two games earlier this season).

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
D'Onta Foreman54.0%15.0%1555.6%17.9%29.5%1.0%16.50
Chuba Hubbard46.0%14.0%933.3%9.9%314.3%2.1%15.30
Raheem Blackshear10.0%1.3%27.4%1.3%00.0%0.0%-0.50
  • Hubbard left with an ankle injury after playing only one snap in the fourth quarter.
  • Prior to Q4, Hubbard worked ahead of Foreman, with leads in snap share (63/40), carries (8/4) and targets (3/2)
    • Foreman was having a good day off the bench, taking his six touches for 97 yards.
    • Foreman then played 87% of snaps in the fourth quarter, adding 11 carries for 48 yards to finish with a 15-118-0 rushing line and 2-27-0 receiving.
  • Blackshear, the No. 3 RB, played either one or two snaps in each quarter, taking two carries for a loss of five. He was a preseason star for the Bills and could get passing-down work ahead of Foreman if Hubbard misses time.

         

Giants (23) at Jaguars (17) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Saquon Barkley80.3%84.1%2461.5%60.9%413.8%16.7%17.51
Matt Breida23.7%19.5%410.3%8.9%13.4%3.3%4.30
  • Barkley put up 24-110-0 rushing and 4-25-0 receiving. Entering MNF, he leads the NFL in carries (143), touches (168) and scrimmage yards (906).

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Travis Etienne80.0%51.9%1466.7%35.8%511.6%9.7%18.91
James Robinson17.1%45.3%00.0%42.6%12.3%4.6%00
JaMycal Hasty5.7%5.6%14.8%2.6%00.0%1.3%0.60
  • Apart from Breece Hall's season-ending injury, Etienne dominating the rushing workload was the biggest fantasy development of Week 7.
    • But wait... Doug Pederson made it sound like Robinson was nursing an injury and that was a factor in his minimal playing time.
  • This was Etienne's second straight start, but the week before Robinson nonetheless ended up with more carries, 12 to 10, and wasn't far behind in terms of snap share either (46/43).
  • Etienne played 82% of snaps on first down, 79% on second down and 77% on third down.
  • Etienne made a bunch of key mistakes, as detailed here.
    • He also lost a fumble out of the end zone in the second quarter, and fell down on a trick play where the pass was intended for him.

         

Colts (10) at Titans (19) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Jonathan Taylor54.7%50.6%1058.8%56.9%819.5%8.5%15.50
Nyheim Hines37.5%24.2%423.5%8.1%512.2%9.2%9.30
Deon Jackson7.8%21.2%211.8%18.1%00.0%4.9%0.30
  • Taylor had 10-58-0 rushing and 7-27-0 receiving (eight targets) in his first game back from a two-week absence, with his snaps scaled back to 55 percent share after he'd opened the season with four straight games of at least 74 percent.
    • Game script was perhaps a small factor in the reduced playing time, but Taylor actually played a larger share of the snaps post-halftime.
  • Taylor played only 21% of snaps (5/24) in the second quarter, with Deon Jackson coming in after a long pick-six and Nyheim then handling the two-minute drill.
    • Taylor played 75% of non-Q2 snaps, including 72% in the third quarter and 62% in the fourth.
  • Hines was in his usual snap range in his first game back from concussion protocol, having previously played 28-45% each week until the brain injury Week 5.
    • He's averaging 2.2 carries and 3.8 catches per game.

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Derrick Henry74.6%65.9%3085.7%76.6%315.0%11.8%16.80
Dontrell Hilliard28.8%22.5%12.9%3.4%210.0%11.1%0.40
Hassan Haskins6.8%13.0%00.0%5.1%15.0%1.4%1.50
  • Henry finished with 30-128-0 and 3-10-0, finally breaking some chunk gains on the final drive (11 and 21 yards) after the Colts had bottled him up most of the day.
    • Henry took 19 carries for 61 yards through three quarters, then 11 for 67 yards in the fourth.

     

Lions (6) at Cowboys (24) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Jamaal Williams44.1%40.2%1560.0%56.1%14.0%4.4%7.31
Craig Reynolds33.9%23.7%416.0%12.8%312.0%4.4%60
Justin Jackson20.3%8.9%312.0%4.9%00.0%1.5%0.20
  • D'Andre Swift (ankle) missed a third straight game coming out of a Week 6 bye, leaving Detroit with a three-man committee headed by Williams.
    • Williams finished with 15-79-0 and one catch for four yards, but he fumbled twice, losing one.
  • Williams has four straight games with 15 or more carries, but he's been targeted only six times in that stretch and nine times all year, and has yet to play even half the snaps in a game.
  • Reynolds took four carries for 12 yards and three catches for 18 yards. He's averaging four carries for 22.0 yards and 2.3 catches for 32.7 yards in the games Swift has missed.
    • Reynolds played 63% of snaps in the fourth quarter with the Lions down by multiple scores.
  • Williams played 39% of first-down snaps, with Jackson getting 32% and Reynolds at 29%
  • Williams took 65% of second-down snaps, ahead of Reynolds (30%) and Jackson (5%).
  • Reynolds got 55% of first down snaps, ahead of Williams (18%) and Jackson (18%).

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Tony Pollard65.1%46.6%1237.5%34.2%28.0%8.8%12.92
Ezekiel Elliott49.2%61.1%1546.9%55.6%00.0%3.9%17.74
  • Elliott banged his knee in the second quarter, but he came back in the game and took eight carries for 29 yards and two TDs in the second half.
  • Pollard took 91% of snaps in the fourth quarter, while Elliott dropped to 39%.
    • The Cowboys used a lot of two-back looks, and scaled Elliott back once they were up big.
  • Pollard finished with 12-83-0 and 2-26-0.

         

Browns (20) at Ravens (23) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Nick Chubb56.7%53.9%1666.7%56.8%312.0%6.3%18.71
Kareem Hunt46.7%48.0%520.8%29.7%28.0%8.6%7.81
  • Chubb put up 16-91-1 and 2-16-0, with nearly all his production coming on the opening drive (six touches for 32 yards and a goal-line TD) or in the fourth quarter. The Browns struggled in between, and only got going again once Chubb ripped off gains of 12, 12 and 22 in a span of four snaps early in the fourth quarter.
    • The late outburst set up Hunt for a two-yard TD. He finished with only eight total yards though, after 12 yards the week before (Hunt had 46-58 rushing yards and 10-24 receiving yards in each of Cleveland's first five games, helped by a friendly schedule.)

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Gus Edwards35.9%5.3%1636.4%8.0%16.3%0.5%18.61
Justice Hill31.3%24.4%511.4%11.9%00.0%2.1%0.60
Kenyan Drake26.6%29.3%1125.0%20.9%16.3%2.7%0.51
  • Edwards got the start in his first game back from an ACL tear, and he took three carries for 19 yards on Baltimore's first three snaps.
    • Edwards finished with a 16-66-2 rushing line, while Drake was stuffed to the tune of five yards on 11 carries.
      • Hill took five carries for 26 yards, but his best run of the afternoon ended with a lost fumble late in the fourth quarter... he did play on the next drive, but it's still not a great sign for him.
  • Edwards played 48% of snaps in the first half but only 28% in the second half, with both Hill (39%) and Drake (31%) taking more snaps post-halftime.
    • The rushing work was also a much more even split after halftime, with Drake getting eight carries to Edwards' six and Hill's five.
  • Edwards played 40% of snaps on first down, 38% on second down and 25% on third down.
    • Hill: 24%, 33%, 38%
    • Drake: 36%, 24%, 19%
    • Hill and Edwards got one snap apiece on fourth down, including Edwards' one-yard rushing TD.

         

Falcons (17) at Bengals (35) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Tyler Allgeier61.7%39.3%1655.2%30.3%00.0%1.4%113
Caleb Huntley23.4%14.9%620.7%17.7%00.0%0.0%2.20
Avery Williams14.9%19.2%13.4%4.3%18.3%4.2%0.40
  • Allgeier took 16 carries for 50 yards and a TD, playing 62% of snaps after 59% and 57% in his first two starts.
    • He's now averaging 14.7 carries for 48.7 yards and 0.33 TDs as the starter, with nary a target in three weeks.

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Joe Mixon72.1%73.0%1781.0%69.9%37.1%13.5%18.13
Samaje Perine29.4%26.1%14.8%10.4%24.8%6.4%2.80
  • Mixon has played at least two-thirds of snaps each week this year but hasn't reached 100 total yards since the Week 1 overtime loss to Pittsburgh (in which he had 34 touches).
    • Mixon finished with 17-58-1 and 3-33-0 in this one, scoring his third TD in the past four weeks after starting the year with none in three games.
    • Mixon ranks fourth among RBs in both carries (121) and targets (36), but he's only 17th in rushing yards (405, 3.3 YPC) and 22nd in rushing yards per game (57.9). The volume still makes him an every-week starter, of course, and he's reached double-digit PPR points in six of seven games, even if it was ugly most weeks.

         

Packers (21) at Commanders (23) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Aaron Jones74.1%63.4%866.7%46.4%1030.3%13.6%28.62
AJ Dillon29.6%47.8%433.3%45.8%00.0%8.3%1.50
  • Jones set a season high for snap share and Dillon a season low.
    • Jones was held to 23 yards on four carries but caught nine of 10 targets for 53 yards and a pair of TDs.
    • Dillon finished with four carries for 15 yards and no targets.
  • Dillon's three smallest snap shares of the season came in the past three games - 32% in Week 5, 49% in Week 6 and now 30% in Week 7.
  • Jones played at least 68% of snaps in each quarter, i.e., Dillon losing playing time wasn't really a product of the Packers falling behind.

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Brian Robinson47.3%16.1%2052.6%25.4%26.3%0.8%10.61
Antonio Gibson39.2%44.1%1026.3%39.2%412.5%10.9%16.70
J.D. McKissic16.2%39.8%12.6%11.0%26.3%13.6%0.40
  • McKissic had a season low for snap share for the second week in a row, and now has gone back-to-back games without a reception after catching at least three passes each of the first five weeks.
  • Robinson got his second start and matched his snap share (47%) from the previous start Week 6 at Chicago.
    • The rookie took 20 carries for 73 yards and caught two passes for 13 yards (his first two targets of the year).
  • Gibson ran 10 times for 59 yards, and finished with exactly four targets and three catches for a third straight week ( the three games Robinson has played).
    • Gibson's snap shares since Robinson debuted: 32%, 26% and now 39%.
    • Gibson has averaged only six carries per game with Robinson in, but with 5.6 YPC.

    

Jets (16) at Broncos (9) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Michael Carter72.9%54.0%1354.2%37.5%28.3%9.9%9.40
Breece Hall20.3%48.9%416.7%45.5%00.0%12.8%13.20
Ty Johnson16.9%5.0%14.2%0.6%14.2%1.6%1.90
  • Hall tore an ACL in the second quarter, ending his rookie season after he ripped off four carries for 72 yards and a TD early in the game.
  • Carter played 83% of snaps after the first quarter, with Johnson getting 20%.
    • Johnson didn't get any third-down snaps, though he's been used in that role before.
  • Rookie Zonovan Knight is the lone RB on New York's practice squad, in case you were wondering.
  • Carter was limited to 13-29-0 rushing and 2-45-0 receiving.

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Melvin Gordon50.6%37.6%1139.3%36.1%48.9%7.3%70
Latavius Murray39.2%12.2%828.6%12.6%36.7%1.7%10.31
Mike Boone11.4%21.7%414.3%8.2%00.0%5.1%2.30
  • Gordon started, as promised, and led the backfield in snaps and carries, without coughing up any fumbles.
    • Those are the positives. The downside is that Gordon was held to 50 total yards, including 3.0 YPC, and Murray got the lone goal-line carry and punched it in.
  • Boone missed the second half with a knee injury, after playing 22% of snaps in the first half.
  • In the second half, Gordon played 58% of snaps and got three carries and three targets, while Murray took 42% with three carries and two targets.
    • Gordon played six of eight third-down snaps in the second half, including both of two snaps on 3rd-and-long, i.e., he'll likely get most of the RB targets with Boone out.

         

  Texans (20) at Raiders (38) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Dameon Pierce52.3%57.3%2087.0%76.8%410.0%9.4%15.70
Rex Burkhead35.4%40.1%28.7%15.9%615.0%14.8%6.90
Dare Ogunbowale12.3%2.7%14.3%0.7%717.5%3.4%11.20
  • Pierce played 68% of snaps through three quarters, then only 25% in the fourth with Houston playing from behind.
    • The rookie maintained his dominance of the rushing workload with 20 of 23 RB carries.
  • Ogunbowale was targeted seven times on eight snaps, all on the final drive of the game with Houston down , and caught five passes for 54 yards. (He got a carry on the other snap)
    • He'd played only one snap on offense all season before Sunday.
    • It's bad news for Burkhead's already limited value if he doesn't have sole possession of the garbage-time/comeback work.

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Josh Jacobs80.4%74.9%2074.1%78.2%415.4%11.1%36.51
Ameer Abdullah12.5%7.5%00.0%0.0%27.7%2.0%2.70
Zamir White8.9%4.4%13.7%3.5%00.0%0.0%0.20
  • Jacobs ran for 20-143-3, giving him three straight games with:
    • A) 20 or more carries for 143 or more yards
    • B) 80+ percent of offensive snaps
    • C) three or more catches and four or more targets
      • And he's scored six times in the three-game stretch, with Vegas putting up 29 or more points (and the only loss being by one point to Kansas City).

         

Seahawks (37) at Chargers (23) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Kenneth Walker73.2%39.9%2367.6%38.5%00.0%4.8%28.80
DeeJay Dallas26.8%17.7%617.6%6.9%27.7%2.4%6.10
  • Walker ran for 23-168-2 (73% snap share), after 21-97-1 (on 69% snap share) in his first start the week before.
    • He's been targeted only three times while ceding obvious passing downs to Dallas, but the dominance of rushing work is unquestioned, with Walker getting 44 of the 52 RB carries for Seattle the past two weeks.
      • Not only that... four of the eight he hasn't gotten went to Dallas in garbage time this past Sunday, meaning Walker has 44 of the 48 RB carries in competitive play.
  • Pete Carroll said last week that Travis Homer (IR - ribs) could return to practice this week. He might replace Dallas on passing downs but wouldn't be a threat to Walker's ground workload.

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Austin Ekeler77.5%61.6%960.0%50.3%1223.5%20.5%36.71
Sony Michel18.3%19.9%213.3%19.8%35.9%4.0%2.30
Isaiah Spiller5.6%0.8%16.7%0.6%00.0%0.0%-0.50
  • Ekeler finished with 9-31-1 and 12-96-1 on season-high 78% snap share.
    • He's scored eight TDs the past four games, after none the first three weeks.
    • He's caught at least four passes every game this season, and has double-digit targets three times through seven weeks, easily leading all RBs with 61 targets and 53 catches on the season.
      • His fantasy managers continue to benefit from the Chargers offense looking borderline broken despite having one of the league's better QBs.
  • Ekeler played 72% of snaps in the first half and 83% in the second half.
    • He got his first goal-line look of the season, though it was a pass not a carry, and with the Chargers down by three TDs late in the fourth quarter.
  • Michel played 31% of snaps in the first half but only two snaps (6%) after halftime.
    • Spiller got more snaps, four, in the second half, and lost five yards on his lone carry.

         

Chiefs (44) at 49ers (23) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Jerick McKinnon43.8%41.9%29.5%17.4%38.8%6.8%6.80
Isiah Pacheco29.7%15.7%838.1%23.4%00.0%0.8%4.30
Clyde Edwards-Helaire26.6%41.9%628.6%38.9%12.9%7.6%9.20
  • Pacheco got his first NFL start, as reported beforehand, but he played only three snaps (23%) in the first quarter, then 25% in the second and none in the third, before taking 61% in the fourth (when he got four of his eight carries).
    • The rookie finished with 8-43-0, while Edwards-Helaire had 6-32-1 and McKinnon put up 2-12-0 plus two catches for 36 yards.
  • Mecole Hardman had two carries for 28 yards and two TDs, scoring from 25 and 3 yards out.
  •  

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Kyle Juszczyk48.7%52.6%00.0%1.6%48.7%6.8%6.40
Jeff Wilson33.3%54.4%733.3%46.6%12.2%5.0%5.40
Christian McCaffrey28.2%73.8%838.1%4.2%24.3%0.9%8.20
Tyrion Davis-Price16.7%9.7%29.5%8.5%24.3%0.9%0.40
  • McCaffrey didn't play all that much but made the most of 22 snaps, taking 10 touches for 62 yards (8-38-0 and 2-24-0).
  • Wilson got the start and took seven carries for 54 yards.
  • Davis Price played three snaps the first three quarters, then 10 snaps in the fourth, playing in garbage time once the 49ers were down by three scores and didn't have enough time left.

    

Steelers (10) at Dolphins (16) 

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Najee Harris77.0%68.1%1773.9%60.2%49.5%8.9%110
Jaylen Warren23.0%31.3%28.7%13.9%24.8%4.5%4.40
  • Harris finished with 17-65-0 and 3-15-0 on 77% of snaps, his largest share since Week 3.
    • He's averaging 14.3 carries for 47.0 yards (3.3 YPC) and 2.6 catches for 12.3 yards (3.9 YPT).
  • The Steelers had seven drives in a scoreless second half, with the first five ending in punts and the last two with interceptions.

     

 Snap%Snap% '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Raheem Mostert71.0%61.1%1659.3%56.9%514.3%7.6%20.90
Chase Edmonds29.0%38.0%725.9%24.8%25.7%6.8%1.70
  • Mostert finished in the range of 14-18 carries and 62-72 percent of snaps for a fourth straight week.
    • He ran for 16-79-0 and caught four of five targets for 30 yards and a TD.
  • Mostert played at least 64% of snaps in every quarter.
  • Edmonds was limited to 7-17-0 rushing and no catches on two targets.
    • Both targets were drops, giving Edmonds five this season (compared to only 10 catches).
      • Edmonds has been a disaster of a signing so far, and Mostert a pleasant surprise.

         

Bears () at Patriots () 

MNF - Will be added Tuesday.

  •  

     

  •  

         

