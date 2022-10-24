Backfield Breakdown: Week 7 RB Usage Recap and Week 8 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Highlights from Week 7 including Travis Etienne usurping James Robinson, Josh Jacobs strengthening his bid to be THE RB1, Austin Ekeler seeing a million more targets and Isiah Pacheco getting his first NFL start.

Plus, the return of Gus the Bus, and a promising week for a bunch of young running backs, Breece Hall excepted.

Snap, Carry and Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 7 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

Doesn't include MNF.

Week 7 Injury Report

Inactives

D'Andre Swift (shoulder)

James Conner (ribs) + Darrel Williams (knee)

J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee)

Elijah Mitchell (IR - knee)

Cordarrelle Patterson (IR - knee) + Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Joshua Kelley (IR - knee)

Travis Homer (IR - ribs)

In-Game Injuries

Breece Hall suffered an ACL tear in the second quarter.

Ezekiel Elliott missed a few snaps after suffering a knee contusion but was able to return.

Chuba Hubbard left with an ankle injury and didn't return.

Mike Boone suffered an ankle injury and didn't return.

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 7

2022

Red Zone

Week 7

2022

Week 8 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Week 8 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

J.D. McKissic

Deon Jackson

Mike Boone

Rex Burkhead

Bench'em

James Robinson

Kenyan Drake

AJ Dillon

Jamaal Williams

Week 7 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Saints (34) at Cardinals (42) Saints (34) atCardinals (42)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Alvin Kamara 72.2% 51.2% 11 50.0% 40.1% 9 19.6% 14.5% 17.5 1 Mark Ingram 27.8% 32.6% 4 18.2% 26.6% 3 6.5% 4.6% 5.2 0 Dwayne Washington 1.4% 2.5% 0 0.0% 2.1% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Kamara now has 542 total yards and zero TDs, following three straight games with triple-digit yardage and six or seven receptions. The good news? 15.4 carries per game is second most of his career, and 7.0 targets is tied for second most (he hovered around that number 2017-2020.



Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Eno Benjamin 72.6% 46.2% 12 41.4% 29.8% 5 17.2% 9.2% 23.3 2 Keaontay Ingram 30.6% 5.5% 9 31.0% 6.3% 2 6.9% 0.7% 11.7 2

Benjamin did much better in his second start, despite dropping from 87% snap share to a still-stellar 73%. He had a 12-92-1 rushing line and 4-21-0 on five targets.

Ingram had 9-14-1 and 2-23-0, scoring from two yards out late in the second quarter. Benjamin scored a two-point conversion after Ingram's TD, then ran his own touchdown from five yards out midway through the fourth quarter.



Buccaneers (3) at Panthers (21) Buccaneers (3) atPanthers (21)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Leonard Fournette 59.7% 73.8% 8 50.0% 69.6% 3 6.3% 13.6% 4.6 0 Rachaad White 43.3% 27.7% 6 37.5% 17.6% 2 4.2% 6.6% 4.2 0

White played more than 30 percent of snaps in each quarter and matched his season high of six carries (Week 1). He took them for 24 yards, and caught a pass for eight yards.

and matched his season high of six carries (Week 1). He took them for 24 yards, and caught a pass for eight yards. The season high in snap share for White meant a season low for Fournette, who took eight carries for 19 yards and two catches for seven yards. This game ended a four-week streak where Fournette caught five or more passes for 35 or more yards and scored at least a dozen PPR points despite having no more than 63 rushing yards or 4.0 YPC in any game. Fournette is at 3.5 YPC for the year, and White at 2.7 YPC . Neither has looked good, and the Bucs' O-line isn't what it was the past two years (largely because LG Luke Goedeke has been a disaster and LT Donovan Smith missed two games earlier this season).



Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL D'Onta Foreman 54.0% 15.0% 15 55.6% 17.9% 2 9.5% 1.0% 16.5 0 Chuba Hubbard 46.0% 14.0% 9 33.3% 9.9% 3 14.3% 2.1% 15.3 0 Raheem Blackshear 10.0% 1.3% 2 7.4% 1.3% 0 0.0% 0.0% -0.5 0

Hubbard left with an ankle injury after playing only one snap in the fourth quarter .

. Prior to Q4, Hubbard worked ahead of Foreman , with leads in snap share (63/40), carries (8/4) and targets (3/2) Foreman was having a good day off the bench, taking his six touches for 97 yards. Foreman then played 87% of snaps in the fourth quarter , adding 11 carries for 48 yards to finish with a 15-118-0 rushing line and 2-27-0 receiving.

, with leads in snap share (63/40), carries (8/4) and targets (3/2) Blackshear, the No. 3 RB, played either one or two snaps in each quarter, taking two carries for a loss of five. He was a preseason star for the Bills and could get passing-down work ahead of Foreman if Hubbard misses time.

Panthers' RB Chuba Hubbard did not finish today's 21-3 win over Tampa due to a "minor sprain" of his ankle, but he "could have come back in if needed," per source. This bodes well for the running back who started today's game for Carolina. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

Giants (23) at Jaguars (17) Giants (23) atJaguars (17)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Saquon Barkley 80.3% 84.1% 24 61.5% 60.9% 4 13.8% 16.7% 17.5 1 Matt Breida 23.7% 19.5% 4 10.3% 8.9% 1 3.4% 3.3% 4.3 0

Barkley put up 24-110-0 rushing and 4-25-0 receiving. Entering MNF, he leads the NFL in carries (143), touches (168) and scrimmage yards (906).

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Travis Etienne 80.0% 51.9% 14 66.7% 35.8% 5 11.6% 9.7% 18.9 1 James Robinson 17.1% 45.3% 0 0.0% 42.6% 1 2.3% 4.6% 0 0 JaMycal Hasty 5.7% 5.6% 1 4.8% 2.6% 0 0.0% 1.3% 0.6 0

Apart from Breece Hall's season-ending injury, Etienne dominating the rushing workload was the biggest fantasy development of Week 7 . But wait... Doug Pederson made it sound like Robinson was nursing an injury and that was a factor in his minimal playing time.

. This was Etienne's second straight start , but the week before Robinson nonetheless ended up with more carries, 12 to 10, and wasn't far behind in terms of snap share either (46/43).

, but the week before Robinson nonetheless ended up with more carries, 12 to 10, and wasn't far behind in terms of snap share either (46/43). Etienne played 82% of snaps on first down, 79% on second down and 77% on third down.

Etienne made a bunch of key mistakes, as detailed here. He also lost a fumble out of the end zone in the second quarter, and fell down on a trick play where the pass was intended for him.



#Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson has some "lower body" issues, specifically knee soreness. But says that it goes back to how well Travis Etienne has been playing as opposed to lost confidence in Robinson. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 24, 2022

James Robinson went from scoring four touchdowns in the Jaguars' first three games to getting zero touches in Week 7. What happened? https://t.co/WfXy0ZerUH — The Jaguars Wire (@TheJaguarsWire) October 24, 2022

Colts (10) at Titans (19) Colts (10) atTitans (19)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Jonathan Taylor 54.7% 50.6% 10 58.8% 56.9% 8 19.5% 8.5% 15.5 0 Nyheim Hines 37.5% 24.2% 4 23.5% 8.1% 5 12.2% 9.2% 9.3 0 Deon Jackson 7.8% 21.2% 2 11.8% 18.1% 0 0.0% 4.9% 0.3 0

Taylor had 10-58-0 rushing and 7-27-0 receiving (eight targets) in his first game back from a two-week absence, with his snaps scaled back to 55 percent share after he'd opened the season with four straight games of at least 74 percent. Game script was perhaps a small factor in the reduced playing time, but Taylor actually played a larger share of the snaps post-halftime.

Taylor played only 21% of snaps (5/24) in the second quarter, with Deon Jackson coming in after a long pick-six and Nyheim then handling the two-minute drill. Taylor played 75% of non-Q2 snaps, including 72% in the third quarter and 62% in the fourth.

Hines was in his usual snap range in his first game back from concussion protocol, having previously played 28-45% each week until the brain injury Week 5. He's averaging 2.2 carries and 3.8 catches per game.



Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Derrick Henry 74.6% 65.9% 30 85.7% 76.6% 3 15.0% 11.8% 16.8 0 Dontrell Hilliard 28.8% 22.5% 1 2.9% 3.4% 2 10.0% 11.1% 0.4 0 Hassan Haskins 6.8% 13.0% 0 0.0% 5.1% 1 5.0% 1.4% 1.5 0

Henry finished with 30-128-0 and 3-10-0, finally breaking some chunk gains on the final drive (11 and 21 yards) after the Colts had bottled him up most of the day. Henry took 19 carries for 61 yards through three quarters, then 11 for 67 yards in the fourth.



Lions (6) at Cowboys (24) Lions (6) atCowboys (24)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Jamaal Williams 44.1% 40.2% 15 60.0% 56.1% 1 4.0% 4.4% 7.3 1 Craig Reynolds 33.9% 23.7% 4 16.0% 12.8% 3 12.0% 4.4% 6 0 Justin Jackson 20.3% 8.9% 3 12.0% 4.9% 0 0.0% 1.5% 0.2 0

D'Andre Swift (ankle) missed a third straight game coming out of a Week 6 bye, leaving Detroit with a three-man committee headed by Williams. Williams finished with 15-79-0 and one catch for four yards, but he fumbled twice, losing one.

Williams has four straight games with 15 or more carries, but he's been targeted only six times in that stretch and nine times all year, and has yet to play even half the snaps in a game .

. Reynolds took four carries for 12 yards and three catches for 18 yards. He's averaging four carries for 22.0 yards and 2.3 catches for 32.7 yards in the games Swift has missed. Reynolds played 63% of snaps in the fourth quarter with the Lions down by multiple scores.

Williams played 39% of first-down snaps, with Jackson getting 32% and Reynolds at 29%

Williams took 65% of second-down snaps, ahead of Reynolds (30%) and Jackson (5%).

Reynolds got 55% of first down snaps, ahead of Williams (18%) and Jackson (18%).

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Tony Pollard 65.1% 46.6% 12 37.5% 34.2% 2 8.0% 8.8% 12.9 2 Ezekiel Elliott 49.2% 61.1% 15 46.9% 55.6% 0 0.0% 3.9% 17.7 4

Elliott banged his knee in the second quarter, but he came back in the game and took eight carries for 29 yards and two TDs in the second half.

Pollard took 91% of snaps in the fourth quarter, while Elliott dropped to 39%. The Cowboys used a lot of two-back looks, and scaled Elliott back once they were up big.

Pollard finished with 12-83-0 and 2-26-0.

Browns (20) at Ravens (23) Browns (20) atRavens (23)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Nick Chubb 56.7% 53.9% 16 66.7% 56.8% 3 12.0% 6.3% 18.7 1 Kareem Hunt 46.7% 48.0% 5 20.8% 29.7% 2 8.0% 8.6% 7.8 1

Chubb put up 16-91-1 and 2-16-0, with nearly all his production coming on the opening drive (six touches for 32 yards and a goal-line TD) or in the fourth quarter. The Browns struggled in between, and only got going again once Chubb ripped off gains of 12, 12 and 22 in a span of four snaps early in the fourth quarter. The late outburst set up Hunt for a two-yard TD. He finished with only eight total yards though, after 12 yards the week before (Hunt had 46-58 rushing yards and 10-24 receiving yards in each of Cleveland's first five games, helped by a friendly schedule.)



Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Gus Edwards 35.9% 5.3% 16 36.4% 8.0% 1 6.3% 0.5% 18.6 1 Justice Hill 31.3% 24.4% 5 11.4% 11.9% 0 0.0% 2.1% 0.6 0 Kenyan Drake 26.6% 29.3% 11 25.0% 20.9% 1 6.3% 2.7% 0.5 1

Edwards got the start in his first game back from an ACL tear, and he took three carries for 19 yards on Baltimore's first three snaps. Edwards finished with a 16-66-2 rushing line, while Drake was stuffed to the tune of five yards on 11 carries . Hill took five carries for 26 yards, but his best run of the afternoon ended with a lost fumble late in the fourth quarter... he did play on the next drive, but it's still not a great sign for him.

in his first game back from an ACL tear, and he took three carries for 19 yards on Baltimore's first three snaps. Edwards played 48% of snaps in the first half but only 28% in the second half , with both Hill (39%) and Drake (31%) taking more snaps post-halftime. The rushing work was also a much more even split after halftime, with Drake getting eight carries to Edwards' six and Hill's five.

, with both Hill (39%) and Drake (31%) taking more snaps post-halftime. Edwards played 40% of snaps on first down, 38% on second down and 25% on third down. Hill: 24%, 33%, 38% Drake: 36%, 24%, 19% Hill and Edwards got one snap apiece on fourth down, including Edwards' one-yard rushing TD.



Falcons (17) at Bengals (35) Falcons (17) atBengals (35)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Tyler Allgeier 61.7% 39.3% 16 55.2% 30.3% 0 0.0% 1.4% 11 3 Caleb Huntley 23.4% 14.9% 6 20.7% 17.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 2.2 0 Avery Williams 14.9% 19.2% 1 3.4% 4.3% 1 8.3% 4.2% 0.4 0

Allgeier took 16 carries for 50 yards and a TD, playing 62% of snaps after 59% and 57% in his first two starts. He's now averaging 14.7 carries for 48.7 yards and 0.33 TDs as the starter, with nary a target in three weeks.



Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Joe Mixon 72.1% 73.0% 17 81.0% 69.9% 3 7.1% 13.5% 18.1 3 Samaje Perine 29.4% 26.1% 1 4.8% 10.4% 2 4.8% 6.4% 2.8 0

Mixon has played at least two-thirds of snaps each week this year but hasn't reached 100 total yards since the Week 1 overtime loss to Pittsburgh (in which he had 34 touches). Mixon finished with 17-58-1 and 3-33-0 in this one, scoring his third TD in the past four weeks after starting the year with none in three games. Mixon ranks fourth among RBs in both carries (121) and targets (36), but he's only 17th in rushing yards (405, 3.3 YPC) and 22nd in rushing yards per game (57.9). The volume still makes him an every-week starter, of course, and he's reached double-digit PPR points in six of seven games, even if it was ugly most weeks.



Packers (21) at Commanders (23) Packers (21) atCommanders (23)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Aaron Jones 74.1% 63.4% 8 66.7% 46.4% 10 30.3% 13.6% 28.6 2 AJ Dillon 29.6% 47.8% 4 33.3% 45.8% 0 0.0% 8.3% 1.5 0

Jones set a season high for snap share and Dillon a season low . Jones was held to 23 yards on four carries but caught nine of 10 targets for 53 yards and a pair of TDs. Dillon finished with four carries for 15 yards and no targets.

. Dillon's three smallest snap shares of the season came in the past three games - 32% in Week 5, 49% in Week 6 and now 30% in Week 7.

- 32% in Week 5, 49% in Week 6 and now 30% in Week 7. Jones played at least 68% of snaps in each quarter, i.e., Dillon losing playing time wasn't really a product of the Packers falling behind.

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Brian Robinson 47.3% 16.1% 20 52.6% 25.4% 2 6.3% 0.8% 10.6 1 Antonio Gibson 39.2% 44.1% 10 26.3% 39.2% 4 12.5% 10.9% 16.7 0 J.D. McKissic 16.2% 39.8% 1 2.6% 11.0% 2 6.3% 13.6% 0.4 0

McKissic had a season low for snap share for the second week in a row , and now has gone back-to-back games without a reception after catching at least three passes each of the first five weeks.

, and now has gone back-to-back games without a reception after catching at least three passes each of the first five weeks. Robinson got his second start and matched his snap share (47%) from the previous start Week 6 at Chicago. The rookie took 20 carries for 73 yards and caught two passes for 13 yards (his first two targets of the year).

Gibson ran 10 times for 59 yards, and finished with exactly four targets and three catches for a third straight week ( the three games Robinson has played). Gibson's snap shares since Robinson debuted: 32%, 26% and now 39%. Gibson has averaged only six carries per game with Robinson in, but with 5.6 YPC.



Jets (16) at Broncos (9) Jets (16) atBroncos (9)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Michael Carter 72.9% 54.0% 13 54.2% 37.5% 2 8.3% 9.9% 9.4 0 Breece Hall 20.3% 48.9% 4 16.7% 45.5% 0 0.0% 12.8% 13.2 0 Ty Johnson 16.9% 5.0% 1 4.2% 0.6% 1 4.2% 1.6% 1.9 0

Hall tore an ACL in the second quarter , ending his rookie season after he ripped off four carries for 72 yards and a TD early in the game.

, ending his rookie season after he ripped off four carries for 72 yards and a TD early in the game. Carter played 83% of snaps after the first quarter , with Johnson getting 20%. Johnson didn't get any third-down snaps, though he's been used in that role before.

, with Johnson getting 20%. Rookie Zonovan Knight is the lone RB on New York's practice squad, in case you were wondering.

Carter was limited to 13-29-0 rushing and 2-45-0 receiving.

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Melvin Gordon 50.6% 37.6% 11 39.3% 36.1% 4 8.9% 7.3% 7 0 Latavius Murray 39.2% 12.2% 8 28.6% 12.6% 3 6.7% 1.7% 10.3 1 Mike Boone 11.4% 21.7% 4 14.3% 8.2% 0 0.0% 5.1% 2.3 0

Gordon started, as promised, and led the backfield in snaps and carries, without coughing up any fumbles. Those are the positives. The downside is that Gordon was held to 50 total yards, including 3.0 YPC, and Murray got the lone goal-line carry and punched it in.

Boone missed the second half with a knee injury , after playing 22% of snaps in the first half.

, after playing 22% of snaps in the first half. In the second half, Gordon played 58% of snaps and got three carries and three targets, while Murray took 42% with three carries and two targets . Gordon played six of eight third-down snaps in the second half, including both of two snaps on 3rd-and-long , i.e., he'll likely get most of the RB targets with Boone out.

.

We've signed RB Marlon Mack off the 49ers' practice squad & promoted LS Mitchell Fraboni to the active roster. We also placed RB Mike Boone on IR. 📰 » https://t.co/qRzzCIzFqg pic.twitter.com/7FeLgAv9Px — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 24, 2022

Texans (20) at Raiders (38) Texans (20) atRaiders (38)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Dameon Pierce 52.3% 57.3% 20 87.0% 76.8% 4 10.0% 9.4% 15.7 0 Rex Burkhead 35.4% 40.1% 2 8.7% 15.9% 6 15.0% 14.8% 6.9 0 Dare Ogunbowale 12.3% 2.7% 1 4.3% 0.7% 7 17.5% 3.4% 11.2 0

Pierce played 68% of snaps through three quarters , then only 25% in the fourth with Houston playing from behind. The rookie maintained his dominance of the rushing workload with 20 of 23 RB carries.

, then only 25% in the fourth with Houston playing from behind. Ogunbowale was targeted seven times on eight snaps, all on the final drive of the game with Houston down , and caught five passes for 54 yards. (He got a carry on the other snap) He'd played only one snap on offense all season before Sunday. It's bad news for Burkhead's already limited value if he doesn't have sole possession of the garbage-time/comeback work.



Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Josh Jacobs 80.4% 74.9% 20 74.1% 78.2% 4 15.4% 11.1% 36.5 1 Ameer Abdullah 12.5% 7.5% 0 0.0% 0.0% 2 7.7% 2.0% 2.7 0 Zamir White 8.9% 4.4% 1 3.7% 3.5% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.2 0

Jacobs ran for 20-143-3, giving him three straight games with: A) 20 or more carries for 143 or more yards B) 80+ percent of offensive snaps C) three or more catches and four or more targets And he's scored six times in the three-game stretch, with Vegas putting up 29 or more points (and the only loss being by one point to Kansas City).



Seahawks (37) at Chargers (23) Seahawks (37) atChargers (23)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Kenneth Walker 73.2% 39.9% 23 67.6% 38.5% 0 0.0% 4.8% 28.8 0 DeeJay Dallas 26.8% 17.7% 6 17.6% 6.9% 2 7.7% 2.4% 6.1 0

Walker ran for 23-168-2 (73% snap share), after 21-97-1 (on 69% snap share) in his first start the week before. He's been targeted only three times while ceding obvious passing downs to Dallas, but the dominance of rushing work is unquestioned, with Walker getting 44 of the 52 RB carries for Seattle the past two weeks. Not only that... four of the eight he hasn't gotten went to Dallas in garbage time this past Sunday, meaning Walker has 44 of the 48 RB carries in competitive play .

the week before. Pete Carroll said last week that Travis Homer (IR - ribs) could return to practice this week. He might replace Dallas on passing downs but wouldn't be a threat to Walker's ground workload.

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Austin Ekeler 77.5% 61.6% 9 60.0% 50.3% 12 23.5% 20.5% 36.7 1 Sony Michel 18.3% 19.9% 2 13.3% 19.8% 3 5.9% 4.0% 2.3 0 Isaiah Spiller 5.6% 0.8% 1 6.7% 0.6% 0 0.0% 0.0% -0.5 0

Ekeler finished with 9-31-1 and 12-96-1 on season-high 78% snap share . He's scored eight TDs the past four games, after none the first three weeks. He's caught at least four passes every game this season, and has double-digit targets three times through seven weeks, easily leading all RBs with 61 targets and 53 catches on the season. His fantasy managers continue to benefit from the Chargers offense looking borderline broken despite having one of the league's better QBs.

. Ekeler played 72% of snaps in the first half and 83% in the second half. He got his first goal-line look of the season, though it was a pass not a carry, and with the Chargers down by three TDs late in the fourth quarter.

Michel played 31% of snaps in the first half but only two snaps (6%) after halftime. Spiller got more snaps, four, in the second half, and lost five yards on his lone carry.



Chiefs (44) at 49ers (23) Chiefs (44) at49ers (23)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Jerick McKinnon 43.8% 41.9% 2 9.5% 17.4% 3 8.8% 6.8% 6.8 0 Isiah Pacheco 29.7% 15.7% 8 38.1% 23.4% 0 0.0% 0.8% 4.3 0 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 26.6% 41.9% 6 28.6% 38.9% 1 2.9% 7.6% 9.2 0

Pacheco got his first NFL start , as reported beforehand, but he played only three snaps (23%) in the first quarter, then 25% in the second and none in the third , before taking 61% in the fourth (when he got four of his eight carries). The rookie finished with 8-43-0, while Edwards-Helaire had 6-32-1 and McKinnon put up 2-12-0 plus two catches for 36 yards .

, as reported beforehand, , before taking 61% in the fourth (when he got four of his eight carries). Mecole Hardman had two carries for 28 yards and two TDs, scoring from 25 and 3 yards out.



Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Kyle Juszczyk 48.7% 52.6% 0 0.0% 1.6% 4 8.7% 6.8% 6.4 0 Jeff Wilson 33.3% 54.4% 7 33.3% 46.6% 1 2.2% 5.0% 5.4 0 Christian McCaffrey 28.2% 73.8% 8 38.1% 4.2% 2 4.3% 0.9% 8.2 0 Tyrion Davis-Price 16.7% 9.7% 2 9.5% 8.5% 2 4.3% 0.9% 0.4 0

McCaffrey didn't play all that much but made the most of 22 snaps, taking 10 touches for 62 yards (8-38-0 and 2-24-0).

(8-38-0 and 2-24-0). Wilson got the start and took seven carries for 54 yards.

Davis Price played three snaps the first three quarters, then 10 snaps in the fourth, playing in garbage time once the 49ers were down by three scores and didn't have enough time left.

Steelers (10) at Dolphins (16) Steelers (10) atDolphins (16)

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Najee Harris 77.0% 68.1% 17 73.9% 60.2% 4 9.5% 8.9% 11 0 Jaylen Warren 23.0% 31.3% 2 8.7% 13.9% 2 4.8% 4.5% 4.4 0

Harris finished with 17-65-0 and 3-15-0 on 77% of snaps, his largest share since Week 3. He's averaging 14.3 carries for 47.0 yards (3.3 YPC) and 2.6 catches for 12.3 yards (3.9 YPT).

The Steelers had seven drives in a scoreless second half, with the first five ending in punts and the last two with interceptions.

Snap% Snap% '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Raheem Mostert 71.0% 61.1% 16 59.3% 56.9% 5 14.3% 7.6% 20.9 0 Chase Edmonds 29.0% 38.0% 7 25.9% 24.8% 2 5.7% 6.8% 1.7 0

Mostert finished in the range of 14-18 carries and 62-72 percent of snaps for a fourth straight week . He ran for 16-79-0 and caught four of five targets for 30 yards and a TD.

. Mostert played at least 64% of snaps in every quarter.

Edmonds was limited to 7-17-0 rushing and no catches on two targets. Both targets were drops, giving Edmonds five this season (compared to only 10 catches). Edmonds has been a disaster of a signing so far, and Mostert a pleasant surprise.



Bears () at Patriots () Bears () atPatriots ()

MNF - Will be added Tuesday.