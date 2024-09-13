DraftKings NFL: Week 2 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Sunday's Week 2 slate includes 13 games and features Tampa Bay vs. Detroit as the only matchup with a total higher than 50. Rams-Cardinals and Bengals-Chiefs are the other high-total games that will be looked to for stacks. The absence of Puka Nacua will see Rams' skill players popular across the board.

In general, Week 2 is a good week to do things differently than the field as people will overreact to what happened in Week 1. That works perfectly for tournaments where differentiating is the name of the game. As always, my best advice is to fade some of the chalk in favor of less popular leverage that will vault a lineup to the top. Good Luck.

Note: All prices listed come from DraftKings, but most of the logic can be applied to other sites across the DFS industry. Discussion is limited to players from the "main slate" of games kicking off at 1 p.m., 4:05 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The strategy below is meant for large-field tournaments, where payouts typically are limited to ~20 percent of lineups, with the majority concentrated at the very top.

The Games

Over/Under Road Team Road

Implied Total Home Team Home

Implied Total 41.5 Las Vegas Raiders 16 Baltimore Ravens 25.5 46.5 New Orleans Saints 20.25 Dallas Cowboys 26.25 39 Los Angeles Chargers 23 Carolina Panthers 16 43.5 New York Giants 21 Washington Commanders 22.5 40.5 Indianapolis Colts 21.75 Green Bay Packers 18.75 46.5 San Francisco 49ers 26 Minnesota Vikings 20.5 41.5 Cleveland Browns 19.25 Jacksonville Jaguars 22.25 38.5 Seattle Seahawks 21 New England Patriots 17.5 41 New York Jets 22.5 Tennessee Titans 19 51.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22.25 Detroit Lions 29.25 48 Los Angeles Rams 23.25 Arizona Cardinals 24.75 36.5 Pittsburgh Steelers 19.5 Denver Broncos 17 48 Cincinnati Bengals 21 Kansas City Chiefs 27

Point-Per-Dollar Value

These are the players with the best projections relative to their salaries — good plays both for cash games and large-field tournaments. While we don't want our GPP lineups to look like cash-game lineups top to bottom, there's nothing wrong with using a few chalky plays.

RB Jordan Mason at MIN ($5,200)

I wrote this article before Christian McCaffrey was ruled out. Mason now projects as better value than the four running backs highlighted below. He is coming off 29 touches for 152 yards and a TD in Week 1 and should be used in a similar role this week. Even if he doesn't approach 30(!) touches again, he should get more than enough work to pay off at his underpriced salary.

WR Cooper Kupp at ARI ($7,400)

Kupp is priced $1,000 too cheaply for a favorable matchup against a Cardinals defense with no real strengths and no Puka Nacua, who is out injured. We just saw him draw a whopping 21 targets in Week 1 against the Lions and he looked healthy as he caught 14. If it wasn't such a good spot for Kupp, I'd highlight Rashee Rice ($6,700). He looked unstoppable against the Ravens as he caught seven passes for 103 yards and seems to have eclipsed Travis Kelce as the favorite target of Patrick Mahomes. There's a good chance both Rice and Kupp end up in my cash-game lineup.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson vs. SEA ($6,200)

Stevenson is coming off 25 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. He added three catches to total 28 touches as he's clearly the focal point of New England's offense with Jacoby Brissett at the helm. The Patriots have a winnable home matchup against the Seahawks and will again lean on Stevenson as much as they can. If you're not quite sold, the $6K range is filled with good options. Kyren Williams ($6,800) will rightly be popular as all of the Rams are underpriced with the absence of Nacua. Jahmyr Gibbs ($6,600) is playing in the highest-total game for the team with the highest total and his dual-threat ability has him projecting among the top plays. James Conner ($6,400) gets a great matchup against the Rams, who's run defense was awful last week as they began life without Aaron Donald. All four are solid options, but I chose to highlight Stevenson because he's cheapest and likeliest for 25 touches in my opinion.

Other Cash-Game Options

QB Patrick Mahomes vs. CIN ($7,000)

QB Jayden Daniels vs. NYG ($6,200)

QB Daniel Jones at WAS ($5,300)

RB Breece Hall at TEN ($7,400)

RB Kyren Williams at ARI ($6,800)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs vs. TB ($6,600)

RB James Conner vs. LAR ($6,400)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson vs. SEA ($6,200)

RB Zach Charbonnet at NE ($5,800)

RB J.K. Dobbins at CAR ($5,400)

WR CeeDee Lamb vs. NO ($8,800)

WR Cooper Kupp at ARI ($7,400)

WR Rashee Rice vs. CIN ($6,700)

WR Chris Godwin at DET ($6,000)

WR Demarcus Robinson at ARI ($4,000)

WR Andrei Iosivas at KC ($3,800)

WR Allen Lazard at TEN ($3,300)

TE Travis Kelce vs. CIN ($6,200)

TE Colby Parkinson at ARI ($3,100)

TE Jordan Akins at JAX ($3,000)

D/ST Los Angeles Chargers at CAR ($3,400)

D/ST Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CLE ($3,100)

D/ST Seattle Seahawks at NE ($3,000)

D/ST Green Bay Packers vs. IND ($2,600)

Passing-Game Stacks

Stacks are the centerpiece of most tournament lineups, seeking to take advantage of positive correlations between players. It rarely makes sense to use a quarterback without one or two of his pass catchers, even if the player in question scores a decent portion of his fantasy points with his legs. Ideally, a stack also includes a pass catcher from the other side of the game, hoping to take advantage of a back-and-forth shootout. (Implied team totals are listed in parentheses.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (22.25) at Detroit Lions (29.25)

BUCCANEERS

The highest-total game of the week inside the dome at fantasy-friendly Ford Field has clear shootout potential. These teams met last season and combined for 54 points and 131 plays. Baker Mayfield ($5,900) threw for 350 yards and three TDs in that game and he looked in midseason form last week as the Bucs dismantled the Commanders. Obviously, the Lions are a step up in competition, but their defense is much better against the run and the Bucs should have opportunities to exploit it in the passing-game. Mayfield was the highest-rated QB last week after completing 80 percent of his passes for 289 yards and four TDs. Mike Evans ($7,500) caught two, including a vintage effort that was the highlight of the game. Chris Godwin ($6,000) caught eight passes for 83 yards and a score as both of Tampa's veteran WRs looked as good as ever. I elaborated more on it in the "fading the field" section below, but this is a spot where I'll fade Rachaad White ($6,300) in favor of the WRs.

LIONS

On paper this sets up as a fantastic spot for Jared Goff ($6,400) and Detroit's passing-game. The Tampa Bay defense is a historic pass-funnel and its already suspect secondary has taken a big hit with the loss of All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield. Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,100) is coming off a rare quiet game as he caught three of six targets for just 13 yards against the Rams. That plus the fact that CeeDee Lamb and Cooper Kupp are priced above and below him will keep St. Brown's ownership in check. Jameson Williams ($5,300) took advantage with the best game of his career, catching five passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. He's shrugged off an ankle injury and will be licking his chops up for a matchup against Tampa's weakened secondary. Sam LaPorta ($6,300) stands out as the leverage option at TE with Travis Kelce and Trey McBride expected to be more popular. Jahmyr Gibbs ($6,600) projects well and can be paired with either QB given his prowess as a receiver.

Favorite Bucs Stack: QB Mayfield + RB Gibbs + WR Evans and/or WR Godwin

QB Mayfield + RB Gibbs + WR Evans and/or WR Godwin Favorite Lions Stack: QB Goff + RB Gibbs + WR Williams + WR Evans/WR Godwin

Los Angeles Rams (23.25) at Arizona Cardinals (24.75)

RAMS

Los Angeles lost Puka Nacua ($7,000) to a knee injury Sunday night and his absence leaves the remaining Rams' skill position players underpriced for their matchup against a below average Arizona defense. Cooper Kupp ($7,600) is coming off a massive game in which he drew 21 targets, catching 14 for 110 yards and a TD. He looked considerably healthier than last and you'd expect Matthew Stafford ($6,100) to lean on him again Sunday. Demarcus Robinson ($4,000) and Tyler Johnson ($3,300) picked up the slack after Nacua left injured. They each drew seven targets, with Robinson catching four and Johnson five. Colby Parkinson ($3,100) will be one of the popular value TEs after catching four of five targets for 47 yards in his Rams debut. Kyren Williams ($6,800) will be one of the four most popular RBs on the slate as he's simply underpriced for his expected role. It was notable that third-round rookie Blake Corum didn't play a snap last week.

CARDINALS

No unit took a bigger offseason hit than the Ram' run defense, which lost All-World tackle Aaron Donald to retirement. It certainly showed last week against the Lions as L.A. ranked last in rush EPA and rush success rate allowed. We're likely to see a heavy dose of James Conner ($6,400) and that should open things up for the passing-game as well. Kyler Murray ($6,600) showed flashes against the BIlls last week, especially with his legs as he rushed for 57 yards. It was surprising to see highly touted rookie Marvin Harrison ($6,900) get only three targets his debut. Considering some of the elite WRs he's priced around, I'll be taking a wait-and-see approach instead of gambling on him this week. I'd rather save the salary and take a chance on Greg Dortch ($4,600), who caught six of eight targets and looked the part of a decent slot receiver. Trey McBride ($6,000) was held in check with five catches for 30 yards but he drew nine targets, and it's only a matter of time before one of the best TEs in the league has a breakout performance.

Favorite Rams Stack: QB Stafford + RB Conner + WR Kupp + WR Robinson or TE Parkinson

QB Stafford + RB Conner + WR Kupp + WR Robinson or TE Parkinson Favorite Cardinals Stack: QB Murray + WR Kupp + TE McBride +/- WR Dortch

Other Stacks to Consider

QB Patrick Mahomes + WR Andrei Iosivas + WR Rashee Rice/WR Xavier Worthy +/- TE Travis Kelce

QB Anthony Richardson + RB Josh Jacobs + WR Michael Pittman or WR Adonai Mitchell

QB Dak Prescott + WR CeeDee Lamb + WR Rashid Shaheed or TE Taysom Hill

QB Jayden Daniels + WR Terry McLaurin + WR Malik Nabers or WR Wan'Dale Robinson

QB Aaron Rodgers + RB Tony Pollard + WR Garrett Wilson +/- WR Allen Lazard

QB Geno Smith + RB Rhamondre Stevenson + WR DK Metcalf

QB Daniel Jones + RB Brian Robinson + WR Malik Nabers or WR Wan'Dale Robinson

High-Priced Heroes

WR CeeDee Lamb vs. NO ($8,800)

The Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore missed practice all week and isn't expected to play. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb signed massive contract extensions this summer and will be eager to make a statement in the home opener. Each led his respective positions in fantasy points during the second half of last season and this an ideal opportunity for them to pick up where they left off. As for Lamb, he should draw a few extra targets with Jake Ferguson unlikely to suit up.

RB Breece Hall at TEN ($7,400)

In terms of value, Hall was the top projected player on the slate before the McCaffrey/Mason news and he'll still be the first or second-most popular RB as a result. DraftKings did us a disservice underpricing him by $500-$1,000. He has the same role that McCaffrey/Mason do for the 49ers. The Jets are expected to bounce back after a tough start in San Francisco on Monday night. Hall was held in check but still finished with 19.3 DK points after rushing for 54 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 39 yards. The offense should have more success as road favorites against the Titans.

Honorable Mentions: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,100); TE Trey McBride ($6,000)

Fading the Field

Every week we see at least one or two players who are popular without the backing of a top point-per-dollar projection. In some cases it even makes sense to fade a player with a strong projection, particularly when there are good alternatives at the same position and price range.

RB Rachaad White at DET ($6,300)

The Bucs-Lions matchup will be a popular target for game stacks, but I worry that the specific matchup and likely game script does not favor White. The Lions have a much improved run defense and are also sizeable favorites. It's hard for me to imagine White seeing enough volume if they're playing from behind and he isn't quite active enough in the passing-game to count on. Also influencing my decision are the other options in the $6K range, which is loaded. I mentioned guys like Jordan Mason, Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, James Conner and Rhamondre Stevenson, all of whom I prefer to White this week.

The Smash Spot

(Players in favorable spots to significantly outperform their salary.)

RB J.K. Dobbins at CAR ($5,400)

I understand that it's difficult to get excited about Dobbins, a player beset by serious injury who we haven't seen at his best in some time. He's coming off an impressive showing against the Raiders last week when he rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches. Notably, he outsnapped Gus Edwards 33 to 24 and ran 11 more routes. The kicker is that the Chargers have a matchup against the Panthers, arguably the worst team in football. We know that HC Jim Harbaugh and OC Greg Roman have a run-first philosophy and if this game goes to plan, it should be another nice day for Dobbins.

Note: I'm writing this on Friday morning without news on whether or not Christian McCaffrey will play. If he ends up ruled out again, Jordan Mason ($5,200) would be the obvious choice for this spot after his fantastic performance last week against the Jets. DraftKings was unable to increase his salary due to the game being played on Monday night.

The Bargain Bin

QB Baker Mayfield at DET ($5,900)

QB Justin Herbert at CAR ($5,800)

QB Geno Smith at NE ($5,500)

QB Justin Fields at DEN ($5,400)

QB Daniel Jones at WAS ($5,300)

QB Sam Darnold at SF ($5,200)

RB Jerome Ford at JAX ($5,900)

RB Tony Pollard vs. NYJ ($5,900)

RB Zach Charbonnet at NE ($5,800)

RB Brian Robinson vs. NYG ($5,800)

RB J.K. Dobbins at CAR ($5,400)

WR Ladd McConkey at CAR ($4,900)

WR Brian Thomas vs. CLE ($4,800)

WR Gabe Davis vs. CLE ($4,500)

WR Wan'Dale Robinson at WAS ($4,300)

WR Quentin Johnston at CAR ($4,100)

WR Demarcus Robinson at ARI ($4,000)

WR Andrei Iosivas at KC ($3,800)

WR Allen Lazard at TEN ($3,300)

WR Tyler Johnson at ARI ($3,300)

TE Colby Parkinson at ARI ($3,100)

TE Jordan Akins at JAX ($3,000)

TE Luke Schoonmaker at NO ($2,900)

Injuries to Monitor

RB Kenneth Walker at NE

Walker is considered doubtful due to an oblique injury. Assuming he misses, Zach Charbonnet ($5,800) becomes viable in every format.

Weather

Nothing to be overly concerned about this week. A chance for thunderstorms in Jacksonville but we won't know anything definitive until closer to kickoff.

