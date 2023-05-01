NFL Draft: Day 3 Fantasy Fallout

This article is part of our NFL Draft series.

Bennett enjoyed plenty of college success, capped off by back-to-back national championships. He threw for 6,990 yards and a 56:14 TD:INT during the title campaigns. Height is a concern at 5-11, but Matthew Stafford is 35 and has had two of his last four season cut short by injuries, and the Rams have no other quarterbacks on the roster (though Bryce Perkins could eventually be brought back). As it stands, though, Bennett could be just one Stafford hit away from playing.

The Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year deal in March and still have Jameis Winston in the fold for 2023. Haener is a developmental project, but he's short for a quarterback at 6-foot. That didn't hurt him in college, though, as was named Senior Bowl MVP and racked up 9,120 passing yards and a 68:18 TD:INT in 32 college games.

Let's break down some of the notable names at each skill position selected on Day 3 and analyze their short- and long-term fantasy opportunities.

The average fan might overlook the third day of the NFL Draft, but fantasy managers should be well aware of the hidden gems that often emerge from the latter stages of the annual player lottery.

The average fan might overlook the third day of the NFL Draft, but fantasy managers should be well aware of the hidden gems that often emerge from the latter stages of the annual player lottery.

Let's break down some of the notable names at each skill position selected on Day 3 and analyze their short- and long-term fantasy opportunities.

Quarterback

Saints: Jake Haener, Fresno State, Round 4 (Pick 25)

The Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year deal in March and still have Jameis Winston in the fold for 2023. Haener is a developmental project, but he's short for a quarterback at 6-foot. That didn't hurt him in college, though, as was named Senior Bowl MVP and racked up 9,120 passing yards and a 68:18 TD:INT in 32 college games.

Rams: Stetson Bennett, Georgia, Round 4 (Pick 26)

Bennett enjoyed plenty of college success, capped off by back-to-back national championships. He threw for 6,990 yards and a 56:14 TD:INT during the title campaigns. Height is a concern at 5-11, but Matthew Stafford is 35 and has had two of his last four season cut short by injuries, and the Rams have no other quarterbacks on the roster (though Bryce Perkins could eventually be brought back). As it stands, though, Bennett could be just one Stafford hit away from playing.

Raiders: Aidan O'Connell, Purdue, Round 4 (Pick 33)

In two seasons as the Boilermakers' starter, O'Connell passed for 7,202 yards with 50 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Scouts praised his quick decisions and overall football IQ. The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason to be the starter, but O'Connell could compete with the aging and limited Brian Hoyer for the backup job.

Cardinals: Clayton Tune, Houston, Round 5 (Pick 4)

Tune is a dual-threat QB who passed for 7,618 yards and a 70:20 TD:INT and rushed for 698 yards with another seven scores in 27 games the last two seasons. He could have an opportunity for snaps this season as the Cardinals' top-2 quarterbacks are uncertain for at least training camp. Kyler Murray underwent ACL surgery in January and might not be ready for the season, and Colt McCoy had an unspecified "minor" procedure that owner Michael Bidwill said could limit him this offseason. Tune (6-3, 220) is seemingly closer to getting a shot than others Day 3 QBs.

Browns: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, Round 5 (Pick 5)

Thompson-Robinson totaled 5,563 passing yards, 1,256 rushing yards and 69 total touchdowns his last two seasons. He should get a long look this summer, as the unimpressive Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond are the only QBs in Thompson-Robinson's path to the No. 2 job behind Deshaun Watson. Thompson-Robinson could vault over both with a strong summer, though he's more likely to serve as a practice squad option or No. 3 quarterback as a rookie.

Packers: Sean Clifford, Penn State, Round 5 (Pick 14)

One of the most experienced signal-callers in this year's class, Clifford started 46 games for Penn State, finishing with 10,661 passing yards and an 86:31 TD:INT. He lacks a big arm, but Clifford already looks like the backup to new Packers starter Jordan Love. Danny Etling, who spent all last season on the Green Bay practice squad, is the only other QB on the roster after the team traded Aaron Rodgers. Clifford could be one play away from taking the field.

Vikings: Jaren Hall, BYU, Round 5 (Pick 29)

Kirk Cousins likely is in his final season in Minnesota, and backup Nick Mullens is only signed through 2024. Hall is coming off a solid senior season in which threw for 3,171 yards, rushed for another 348 and totaled 34 touchdowns while tossing just six interceptions. Hall is already 25 and has size concerns at just 6-0, but a path to at least a realistic shot at a starting job actually might not be that far into the future, which could make him an intriguing flyer in dynasty formats.

Others:

Eagles: Tanner McKee, Stanford, Round 6 (Pick 11)

Chargers: Max Duggan, TCU, Round 7 (Pick 22)

Running Back

Bears: Roschon Johnson, Texas, Round 4 (Pick 13)

Johnson's Longhorn career doesn't stand out on numbers alone, but he boasts a solid 220-pound frame and plays to that weight as both a runner and blocker. He's also shown some proficiency as a receiver, finishing with a 56-420-3. Johnson profiles behind offseason acquisition D'Onta Foreman and incumbent Khalil Herbert in the Bears' backfield, but he could certainly see the field as a rotational option. However, if both veteran backs remain healthy and Justin Fields vultures his fair share of rushing opportunities as expected, Johnson could be capped to less than 100 touches as a rookie.

Jets: Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, Round 5 (Pick 8)

Abanikanda won't turn 21 until October but enters the league with a 30-game college resume that includes a 1,431-yard, 20-touchdown season in 2022. He ran a 4.44 40 at 5-10, 216, and has impressed with a strong second gear and ability after the catch. Still, it's unclear how he'll carve out playing time as a rookie. Breece Hall is on track to be ready for Week 1 after last year's ACL tear, while Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight are also ahead of Abanikanda on the depth chart.

Bengals: Chase Brown, Illinois, Round 5 (Pick 29)

Brown was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher at Illinois, racking up 1,883 total yards and 13 total touchdowns as a senior. He could hardly ask for a better landing spot as the Cincinnati backfield is filled with uncertainty. Joe Mixon could still be jettisoned for salary reasons and also faces potential disciplinary action from the league due to an ongoing criminal case. Longtime backup Samaje Perine is now in Denver, leaving mostly unproven holdovers Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans as Brown's competition for snaps.

Giants: Eric Gray, Oklahoma, Round 5 (Pick 37)

Gray finished his Sooners career with 1,366 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns alongside a 33-229 through the air, showing his ability to serve in a three-down role. Saquon Barkley is the workhorse, but Gray could make a case to eat into Matt Breida's or Gary Brightwell's snaps, if not push one off the roster outright with a strong summer.

Colts: Evan Hull, Northwestern, Round 5 (Pick 41)

Hull ran a 4.47 40 at 5-10, 209, and was the only college back with more than 50 receptions in 2022 while falling just 87 yards short of a second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. Jonathan Taylor remains the unquestioned leader of the backfield in Indy, and Hull's best shot at garnering some consistent rotational snaps as a rookie might be unseating Deon Jackson for the No. 3 running back job.

Others:

Commanders: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky, Round 6 (Pick 16)

Cowboys: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, Round 6 (Pick 35)

Rams: Zach Evans, Ole Miss, Round 6 (Pick 38)

Vikings: DeWayne McBride, UAB, Round 7 (Pick 5)

Packers: Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan, Round 7 (Pick 18)

Seahawks: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia, Round 7 (Pick 20)

Wide Receiver

Chargers: Derius Davis, TCU, Round 4 (Pick 23)

Davis slots into a Chargers depth chart stocked with three veteran wideouts and rookie first-round pick, and former TCU teammate, Quentin Johnston, which significantly limits his chances of making an rookie impact. Davis is small (5-8, 165), but his 4.36 speed could make him an occasional deep threat. He might be better suited for return duty.

Bengals: Charlie Jones, Purdue, Round 4 (Pick 29)

Jones totaled 110 receptions for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns last season after just 718 total yards in three previous seasons. Jones is already 24 years old and should enter training camp as the No. 4 receiver at best, with veteran holdover Trenton Irwin having the potential to eclipse him for that role as well after recording four touchdowns last season.

Bears: Tyler Scott, Cincinnati, Round 4 (Pick 31)

Scott flashed plenty of downfield chops with the Bearcats his final two seasons, averaging 16.9 yards per catch on his way 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns. He joins a crowded Bears receiver depth chart, however, led by offseason acquisition DJ Moore and deep threats in Darnell Mooney Velus Jones. Scott will have his work cut out for him just to make the roster.

Bills: Justin Shorter, Florida, Round 5 (Pick 15)

Shorter lands in a prolific air attack and brings good size for the position at 6-4, 229, drawing comparisons to new teammate Gabe Davis. Shorter didn't have jump-off-the-page production at Florida, but he did surpass 500 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. He figures to see little playing time as a rookie if he does make the roster, however, considering Buffalo added Trent Sherfield this offseason as the No. 4 option behind the top trio of Stefon Diggs, Davis and Khalil Shakir.

Packers: Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, Round 5 (Pick 24)

Wicks arrives in the NFL two years removed from a 1,203-yard, nine-touchdown season. He averaged 18.8 yards per catch in 23 college games despite 4.62 speed. Wicks likely will compete for the No. 4 role behind Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and second-round rookie pick Jayden Reed, albeit while enduring what might be some ups and downs from new starting QB Jordan Love.

Rams: Puka Nacua, BYU, Round 5 (Pick 42)

Nacua finished his college career with 91-1,430-11 that he complemented with 357 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The versatile rookie lands on a Rams team with mediocre receivers other than Cooper Kupp. That seemingly gives him a path to playing time with a strong summer.

Others:

Jaguars: Parker Washington, Penn State, Round 6 (Pick 8)

Patriots: Kayshon Boutte, LSU, Round 6 (Pick 10)

Buccaneers: Trey Palmer, Nebraska, Round 6 (Pick 14)

Saints: A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, Round 6 (Pick 18)

Dolphins: Elijah Higgins, Stanford, Round 6 (Pick 20)

Texans: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State, Round 6 (Pick 28)

Bengals: Andrei Iosivas, Princeton, Round 6 (Pick 29)

Patriots: Demario Douglas, Liberty, Round 6 (Pick 33)

Lions: Antoine Green, North Carolina, Round 7 (Pick 2)

Titans: Colton Dowell, UT Martin, Round 7 (Pick 11)

Cowboys: Jalen Brooks, South Carolina, Round 7 (Pick 27)

49ers: Ronnie Bell, Michigan, Round 7 (Pick 36)

Packers: Grant DuBose, Charlotte, Round 7 (Pick 39)

Tight End

Titans: Josh Whyle, Cincinnati, Round 5 (Pick 12)

Whyle was a consistent receiver for the Bearcats, finishing with 86-1,011-15 in 36 games in his final three college seasons. He'll open his NFL career stuck behind Chigoziem Okonkwo, who could be a star in the making. However, with journeymen Trevon Wesco and Kevin Rader his only viable competition for backup snaps, Whyle could be a contributor if Okonkwo suffers a multi-week absence.

Colts: Will Mallory, Miami, Round 5 (Pick 27)

Mallory put together an impressive college career that included 115 receptions and 14 touchdowns and runs a 4.54 40 that could certainly create some mismatches down the seam. The projected top tight-end trio of Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox isn't exactly insurmountable, but Mallory is likely looking at some rotational snaps at best.

Buccaneers: Payne Durham, Purdue, Round 5 (Pick 36)

Cade Otton, a 2022 fourth-round pick, is the unquestioned top tight end in Tampa Bay with Cameron Brate no longer on the roster. However, with block-first option Ko Kieft the only other holdover at the position, Durham, who recorded 101-1,027-14 in his last two college seasons despite a lack of speed, is in prime position to lock down a No. 2 job and potentially draw 35-40 targets as a rookie even if Otton remains healthy.

Rams: Davis Allen, Clemson, Round 5 (Pick 40)

Allen tallied 83 receptions for 898 yards and 12 touchdowns his last three college seasons despite a 4.84 40. However, his on-field production was impressive while playing against a high caliber of college competition. Allen may not have too arduous a path to playing time in his first season, either. Tyler Higbee remains the top option at the position, but Brycen Hopkins and Hunter Long, two blocking tight ends, aren't realistic obstacles to Allen securing a No. 2 pass-catching role.

Others:

Jets: Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion, Round 7 (Pick 3)

49ers: Brayden Willis, Oklahoma, Round 7 (Pick 30)

Placekicker

Patriots: Chad Ryland, Maryland, Round 4 (Pick 10)

Ryland kicked 84.5 percent on field goals and 98.1 percent on PATs his last three college seasons. Whether he can outperform veteran Nick Folk this summer is uncertain, but it wouldn't surprise if coach Bill Belichick takes a chance on Ryland if he proves a more reliable option in preseason.

Others:

Packers: Anders Carlson, Auburn, Round 6 (Pick 30)