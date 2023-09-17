NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Week 2. The counterbalance week. After having big reactions after the season opener, we now have a little more data to help us see with a little more clarity. Let's dive into the takeaways from today's games. Reactions At least we learned that the Falcons can throw the football. The team had 45 rushing attempts while Desmond Ridder threw 32 passes.The good news is that Drake London posted 67 yards and a touchdown. The bad news was that Kyle Pitts had 15 yards while Jonnu Smith had 47 yards. I realize the level of talent that Pitts has. However, it's going to be difficult to rank him as anything more is a borderline top-12 TE option each week. With London, I think we'll have to take the bad with the good while lowering his overall expectations on the season. In most games, I'll consider him a WR3 with upside. On a side note, Bijan Robinson is the real deal.

For the second week in a row, Gus Edwards was significantly more productive than Justice Hill. But in each of those games, Hill had more usage. Both players had value for their fantasy managers. However, Edwards rushed for over six yards per carry and did score a touchdown. It appears that both will continue to have a role going forward. And just as everyone predicted (sarcastically), it was Nelson Agholor who led the team in both receptions and receiving yards while also scoring a touchdown. It should be noted that