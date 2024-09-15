NFL Reactions: Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Overall, we saw a lot of sloppy play in Week 1. It wasn't much better in Week 2. In addition, production from tight ends was troublesome last week. It wasn't a whole lot better Sunday. Despite those negatives, there were plenty of exciting moments and positives, so let's look at the games.

Overall, we saw a lot of sloppy play in Week 1. It wasn't much better in Week 2. In addition, production from tight ends was troublesome last week. It wasn't a whole lot better Sunday. Despite those negatives, there were plenty of exciting moments and positives, so let's look at the games.

Reactions

Injuries

The following players were injured and did not return: