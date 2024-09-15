NFL Reactions: Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.
Overall, we saw a lot of sloppy play in Week 1. It wasn't much better in Week 2. In addition, production from tight ends was troublesome last week. It wasn't a whole lot better Sunday. Despite those negatives, there were plenty of exciting moments and positives, so let's look at the games.
Reactions
- Play action, rollouts and screen passes. Those elements of the Saints' offense have made them look like world beaters during the first two weeks of the season. Alvin Kamara had his best game since that crazy Christmas Day explosion a few years ago when he scored six touchdowns. The running back posted 180 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. The New Orleans' passing game would have been much better, but the Saints were busy blowing out the Cowboys and took their collective foot off the gas. Derek Carr only attempted 16 passes, yet Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed had solid fantasy performances. It's only two games, but this offensive system is clearly geared to set up the quarterback with time to throw. If this continues, the Saints will be one of the surprise offenses in the league this season.
- The Cowboys were all set to be in a track meet against New Orleans. Although the Saints held up their end of the bargain, the Cowboys were busy kicking field goals. We've seen Dallas pull disappearing acts in games they should have won, and this came across as one of those. For now, it makes sense to write this
- The Cowboys were all set to be in a track meet against New Orleans. Although the Saints held up their end of the bargain, the Cowboys were busy kicking field goals. We've seen Dallas pull disappearing acts in games they should have won, and this came across as one of those. For now, it makes sense to write this one off as one of those bad days and expect that better days will come in the near future for the Dallas offense.
- Is Sam Darnold for real? With two games in the books, the quarterback is making a compelling case to prove he is just that. Highlighted by a 97-yard pass to Justin Jefferson, Darnold led the Vikings to an upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, Jefferson left the game early with a contusion to his quadriceps. If Jefferson missed time, that would derail the entire offense, but early reports indicate that the injury might not be major. Also, with Jordan Addison sitting this one out, Jalen Nailor made the most of his four targets while scoring his second touchdown of the season. It's unlikely that Minnesota has a high-end offense this season, but their top players should be solid fantasy options.
- 49ers players had a solid fantasy performances. Brock Purdy threw for 300 yards, Jordan Mason ran for 100 yards and scored a touchdown, Deebo Samuel had 110 receiving yards and George Kittle posted 76 yards and a touchdown. Even in a losing effort, this offense continues to be one of the best sources of fantasy production, regardless of opponent. There's not much to add to that thought.
- Even though the Buccaneers upset the Lions, it was a very strange game for fantasy. Baker Mayfield attempted just 19 passes, but he salvaged his fantasy day with 34 rushing yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground and one through the air. The only other player with a strong game for Tampa Bay was Chris Godwin. Oddly enough, the receiver posted all of his production in the first half. Fantasy managers who wanted to get greedy and build on the 117 yards and one touchdown performance were likely stunned that Godwin was silent the rest of the way. Rachaad White continues to be an extremely inefficient runner. Since he only caught a five-yard pass while struggling on the ground, his fantasy day was a disaster. This offense has the potential to be very good. However, the Bucs likely will need opponents to score plenty of points and force shootouts. Since the Lions could not light up the scoreboard, Tampa Bay was conservative in the second half despite having chances to put the game away earlier than it did.
- The Lions are moving the ball well on offense this season. However, they just aren't finding the end zone as much as we would like. Detroit needed overtime last week to punch in a third touchdown. This week against a shaky Buccaneers defense, David Montgomery recorded the only touchdown of the day. The good news was that Amon-Ra St. Brown came roaring back from a disappointing Week 1. The receiver was targeted 19 times while surpassing 100 yards. Jameson Williams also saw 11 targets while posting 94 scrimmage yards. Aside from Jared Goff throwing zero touchdown to two interceptions, at least he passed for more than 300 yards. The only disappointment was Sam LaPorta, who posted 13 yards. With Williams becoming a big part of the offense, it might be unlikely for all of the top-three receiving options to eat every week. Regardless, it's nearly impossible to sit any of those pass-catching options.
- The Raiders had almost zero success running the ball against the Ravens. Fortunately, they fell behind on the scoreboard and needed Gardner Minshew to throw 38 times. As a result, Davante Adams posted 110 yards and a touchdown while Brock Bowers caught nine passes for 98 yards. The Las Vegas offense could be difficult to predict, but it seems clear that the top-two pass catchers will have every opportunity to be strong fantasy options each week. Unfortunately, Zamir White had another disappointing performance. The running back is averaging 42 yards in his first two games without finding the end zone. He looks like a borderline flex option.
- After two games, the Ravens lack a strong identity on offense. They haven't committed to either the run or the pass enough to be great at either. Derrick Henry created a couple big plays in the second half, including a touchdown. As a result, he came through with another moderate fantasy performance. However, Isaiah Likely came crashing back to Earth after his huge Week 1 performance while Mark Andrews put together a strong floor game. The only Raven to have a big fantasy game was Zay Flowers, who posted 91 yards and a touchdown. It will be difficult to predict ceiling games for individual players in this offense.
- The Seahawks came roaring back after putting up an offensive clunker last week. After Tyler Lockett led the charge as a receiver last week, in this game, both DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba surpassed 100 receiving yards, with Metcalf scoring. As was the case last year, Zach Charbonnet was not very efficient when called upon to replace Kenneth Walker. However, Charbonnet did catch five passes and scored, so he came through for fantasy. Overall, there are some definite signs that Seattle could have a very good offense this season. However, there might still be growing pains, so hoping for weekly consistency could be troubling in the short term.
- For the second week in a row, the Patriots' rushing attack was outstanding. Last week it was all Rhamondre Stevenson, but this week, both Stevenson and Antonio Gibson produced. Of course, Gibson's 91-yard performance was aided by one huge run of 45 yards. After being outplayed by teammate Austin Hooper last week, Hunter Henry caught eight passes for 109 yards. Aside from Stevenson, expecting any consistency out of this offense on a weekly basis may be an exercise in futility.
- The Packers' coaching staff understood what it took to win against the Colts. It only asked Malik Willis to throw 14 times. Conversely, Willis handed the ball off to Josh Jacobs 32 times. While counting on their defense, the Packers came away with a victory. As expected, the passing attack had a very difficult day for fantasy. The only touchdown went to Dontayvion Wicks while the only pass catcher with more than 26 yards was Romeo Doubs. Until Jordan Love returns, Jacobs could be the only Green Bay player to trust.
- The Colts struggled on offense as Anthony Richardson failed to make many big plays with his arm. The only Indianapolis players with good fantasy performances were Jonathan Taylor, who posted 135 scrimmage yards, and Alec Pierce, who scored a touchdown for the second week in a row. It is troubling that Michael Pittman is averaging just 26 yards on 7.5 targets through two games. The target volume makes it difficult to consider benching Pittman. That could change at any time, but for now it is a real concern. Richardson's rushing ability still makes him a quarterback who should be started every week, but this performance may indicate what can happen when the big plays aren't there.
- Somehow, Daniel Jones threw for just 178 yards, but Malik Nabers ended up with a great fantasy performance. Eighteen of the 28 passes Jones threw went to his star receiver, resulting in 10 catches, 127 yards and a touchdown. Unlike last week, Jones was under little pressure, which allowed him to force the ball to Nabers. For those who invested in Wan'Dale Robinson, a late touchdown salvaged his fantasy day. It seems most likely that Nabers will be the only Giants player we can rely on when setting weekly fantasy lineups.
- Jayden Daniels has not thrown a touchdown pass in the first first two games despite favorable matchups. It might be fair to say that the Commanders' passing attack will be a disaster. They simply can't get the ball to the wide receivers. That said, Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler look like they're the two players, who can be trusted in lineups each week.
- It was difficult to project the Titans' offense to do much damage against what appeared to be an elite Jets defense. However, Calvin Ridley ran in a touchdown and later got behind Sauce Gardner on a long touchdown reception to give him an excellent fantasy day despite just seven touches. Tony Pollard continued to dominate the backfield work, though. Tyjae Spears was injured and did not finish the game. Pollard had similar numbers to last week. After two strong performances, Pollard should be considered a top-20 running back until proven otherwise. Ridley might not have a great ceiling most weeks, but he appears to be the clear leader at receiver and the only other useful fantasy option.
- Through two games, Aaron Rodgers has yet to throw for 180 yards. In addition, Garrett Wilson has posted totals of 60 and 57 yards. Things certainly can change, but this is a concerning start to the season for the New York passing attack. Even though Braelon Allen scored a pair of touchdowns, Breece Hall posted 114 scrimmage yards and a touchdown while catching seven passes. Although there is uncertainty in this offense, Hall will obviously continue to be an elite weekly option. Also, Wilson must be started every week, but until we see otherwise, expectations must be lowered.
- With the Chargers playing the worst team in the NFL and coasted to an easy victory. Justin Herbert only had to throw 20 passes, but fortunately he connected with Quentin Johnston for a pair of touchdowns. Both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards split the running back workload again. But just like last week, Dobbins was extremely explosive while Edwards looked like a plodding runner. Despite the easy matchups, Dobbins should be trusted as a top-24 running back until further notice. Start any other Chargers at your own peril. In terms of Johnston, he may be worth a waiver add in case he builds on his solid start to the season.
- The Panthers do not appear to have anything remotely resembling an NFL offense. Even though the game script was conducive for garbage-time production, Bryce Young threw for just 84 yards. Aside from using Chuba Hubbard as a flex option, no Panther should be considered a strong weekly fantasy option.
- Welcome to the NFL Marvin Harrison. After a terrible career debut last week, Harrison had a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter Sunday. He perhaps could have had even better game had this been competitive, but the Cardinals had no trouble blowing out the Rams. With Harrison having a great game, Kyler Murray also had one of his best fantasy games since returning last year from his ACL injury. Murray actually had a perfect passer rating. In addition, James Conner topped 100 yards and found the end zone, and he continues to be an excellent fantasy option. As I said in preseason, don't be surprised if the Cardinals finish the season as a top-5 offense.
- Not only were the Rams without Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp left with a foot injury. Even when Kupp was on the field, the Rams' offense did next to nothing against the Cardinals. Los Angeles was simply a disaster on offense. If Kupp misses time, the Rams could quickly become one of the worst offenses in the league, especially since Nacua is already expected to miss significant time. It should be noted that with the Rams having offensive line issues, Kyren Williams may lack the upside fantasy managers were hoping for, though he did score from the goal line for the second week in a row. Finally, Blake Corum had eight carries, but they came when the game was out of hand.
- As always, the Steelers are a well-coached team. Pittsburgh understands its limitations on offense and acts accordingly. Knowing they were facing a weak Denver team, the Steelers played conservatively while mixing in a few downfield shots. George Pickens actually could have had a big day. However, three penalties took away big plays that were there for him. With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren getting closer to an even split of the workload, both runners may lack consistent upside.
- The good news for the Chiefs is that they won again. However, Patrick Mahomes has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions in his first two games. After 34 yards in the opening game, Travis Kelce caught just one pass for three yards against the Bengals. We know better than to count these superstars out for fantasy greatness, but there is legitimate concern about the upside for Mahomes and Kelce. The one player who has been unfazed is Rashee Rice, who had a second strong performance. He appears to be the clear alpha in this offense. Meanwhile, Isiah Pacheco continues to get solid volume, but he injured an ankle on his 24th and final touch of the game, leaving the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches.
- Although Joe Burrow's numbers were decent, Ja'Marr Chase struggled against the Chiefs. In addition, the two-headed rushing attack of Zack Moss and Chase Brown has been underwhelming. Hopefully, Tee Higgins comes back soon. When that happens, it should open up the offense, so that Chase and Burrow can post superstar production for their fantasy managers. For now, the overall vibes are shaky with this offense.
Injuries
The following players were injured and did not return:
- Justin Jefferson suffered a contusion to his quadriceps. Jefferson said he hopes to play next week.
- Cooper Kupp injured his foot.
- Taysom Hill was taken to the hospital for evaluation with a chest injury.
- MarShawn Lloyd injured his ankle.
- Tyjae Spears suffered an ankle injury.
- Tank Bigsby injured his shoulder.
- Isiah Pacheco suffered an ankle injury and will have tests Monday.