RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Saturday

WNBA DFS Breakdown: Saturday

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
May 14, 2022

RotoWire DFS Tools

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS  (Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

DraftKings and FanDuel Top Values (RotoWire Optimizer)

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSSALFPTSVAL
Yvonne AndersonG300016.995.7
Diana TaurasiG630027.864.4
Aerial PowersF480021.184.4
Yvonne TurnerG460020.114.4
Diamond DeShieldsF400017.184.3

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSSALFPTSVAL
Yvonne TurnerG540020.23.7
Yvonne AndersonG470017.183.7
Diana TaurasiG870029.523.4
Rachel BanhamG520017.13.3
Jonquel JonesF1080034.333.2

Phoenix Mercury (-2.5) vs Seattle Storm  

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Brittney GrinerCNot Injury RelatedOUT6/17/2022
Kia NurseGKneeOUT7/2/2022

Seattle

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Epiphanny PrinceGCovid-19GTD5/14/2022
Breanna StewartFCovid-19GTD5/14/2022
Mercedes RussellFUndisclosedOUT5/29/2022

2022 Player Stats

Phoenix

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Skylar Diggins-Smith33.52253.51.50.51.53.542.98.5163.54.5
Tina Charles32.518.572.51.5024.544.46.514.53.54
Shey Peddy25.5131430.51.53504.582.52.5
Diana Taurasi311236.50125.536.43.59.534
Diamond DeShields2512040003061300
Sophie Cunningham209.53.510023.557.135.51.51.5
Megan Gustafson1064000.500033.500.5
Brianna Turner28443000002300
Emma Cannon6321000001112
Jennie Simms12241000101200
Kristine Anigwe7.512.50.5000000.5100
Sam Thomas4.500.50.50000.5000.500

Seattle

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Jewell Loyd27.720.731.31.30.32.76.342.171544.3
Breanna Stewart28.51982.520.52.5641.7716.52.52.5
Epiphanny Prince14120.511.50.52.5383.3451.51.5
Sue Bird27.79.31.37.31.70.72.7553.32.76.71.31.3
Ezi Magbegor259511.71.701.30410.311.7
Stephanie Talbot19.3731.310.713.3302.760.70.7
Jantel Lavender19.753.72.30.700.3216.72.36.300.7
Reshanda Gray8.741.300.300.30.31001.32.311.3
Briann January20.73.72.32.70.710.3216.7131.31.3
Gabby Williams22.33.342.30.31.30.72.7251.3700
Raina Perez2001000000000

The Skinny

The Mercury are 2.5-point road favorites with Breanna Stewart likely unavailable for the Storm, and the over/under is set at 164.5, the highest of Saturday's three-game slate.

Skylar Diggins-Smith has led the charge for Phoenix in the absence of Brittney Griner to begin the season, but Tina Charles, Shey Peddy, Diana Taurasi, Diamond DeShields and Sophie Cunningham have all provided solid production as well. Taurasi's high-assist totals and Charles' rebounding prowess give them a boost over the rest, but all of the Mercury's secondary players are capable of big nights. During Wednesday's blowout win over Seattle, Charles notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Taurasi (15), DeShields (12) and Peddy (10) all scored in double figures. 

Stewart and Epiphanny Prince are both expected to be sidelined for a second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols, so the Storm will need timely contributions behind Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird, who both submitted solid efforts during Wednesday's 20-point loss to the Mercury. During that contest, Ezi Magbegor was the only other player besides Loyd and Bird to score in double figures for the Storm. Stephanie Talbot and Briann January each played 20-plus minutes off the bench but failed to make a lasting impression, while Reshanda Gray finished as the team's fourth-leading scorer despite playing just 10 minutes.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun (-7.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Kristi ToliverGSuspensionSUSP5/17/2022
Katie Lou SamuelsonFSuspensionSUSP5/17/2022
Olivia Nelson-OdodaFHipOUT5/20/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS10/1/2022
     

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Courtney WilliamsGSuspensionSUSP5/17/2022
DeWanna BonnerFNot Injury RelatedSUSP5/20/2022
Kiara SmithGUndisclosedOFS5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Los Angeles

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Jordin Canada3016.73.75.71.300.7233.35.310.75.35.3
Liz Cambage2416.75.71.31.32.70.3133.35.3115.76.7
Nneka Ogwumike33.716.3102.320.70.71.7406.311.734.7
Brittney Sykes3011.352.741.301.703.710.744.3
Lexie Brown27.38.332.71.302.33.763.63500
Chennedy Carter16812.70.7100.703822.3
Chiney Ogwumike18.36.36.70100.30.31002.75.30.71.3
Rae Burrell14.71.710.30.700.3216.70.330.70.7
Jasmine Walker10.31.31.70.30.700200.72.700
Amy Atwell6.50000001.500200

Connecticut

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Alyssa Thomas36257240000101659
Jonquel Jones321572222728.661711
Jasmine Thomas2913430114253767
Brionna Jones361150230104934
DiJonai Carrington321042001333.32856
Natisha Hiedeman17536100102511
Joyner Holmes8020000000000
Nia Clouden10021100100200

The Skinny

The Sun lost their season opener to the Liberty but are 7.5-point home favorites against the Sparks, who won two of their first three games. The over/under is set at 158.5, the lowest of the three-game slate. 

The offseason additions of Jordin Canada and Liz Cambage, coupled with a healthy Nneka Ogwumike, have proven to be a formidable trio for the Sparks to start the season. Behind Los Angeles' new big three, falls a quartet of solid role players. Brittney Sykes, Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter are all averaging at least 15.0 minutes and 8.0 points per game while Chiney Ogwumike is second on the team in rebounds with 6.7 per game. However, those four struggled during Wednesday's 77-75 loss to the Dream, so Los Angeles will need at least one bounce-back performance from that group if they hope to upset Connecticut.

With DeWanna Bonner overseas and Courtney Williams serving a two-game suspension to start the year, Connecticut's rotation during the season opener was limited. The starters – Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, Jasmine Thomas, Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington – all scored in double figures and played heavy minutes, while Natisha Hiedeman and Nia Clouden both saw double-digit minutes off the bench. Hiedeman led the team with six assists, but the large majority of Connecticut's production came from its starters. That trend is likely to continue until Bonner and Williams return, so looking for production outside of the Sun's starters may be a risky play.

Chicago Sky (-7.5) vs Minnesota Lynx

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Allie QuigleyGKneeGTD5/14/2022
Kahleah CopperGSuspensionSUSP5/18/2022
Li YueruCNot Injury RelatedSUSP5/22/2022
Julie AllemandGSuspensionSUSP5/22/2022
Leonie FiebichFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Astou Ndour-FallCRestOFS5/1/2023

Minnesota

Kayla McBrideGSuspensionSUSP5/17/2022
Damiris DantasCFootOUT5/29/2022
Natalie AchonwaCHamstringOUT5/29/2022
Napheesa CollierFPersonalOUT7/1/2022

2022 Player Stats

Chicago

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Dana Evans30.519.524202.555071433.5
Candace Parker3016651.523650612.511.5
Rebekah Gardner271441200006923
Azura Stevens25114.51.811425510.501
Emma Meesseman30.51174.510.501059.511
Courtney Vandersloot299.5470.5014252.59.53.53.5
Sparkle Taylor12.55.5100000.502.530.50.5
Anneli Maley16.5430.51.50.511.566.71.5300
Ruthy Hebard17.53.53.500000011.51.52
Tina Krajisnik2.50010.5000000.500
Kaela Davis10011000000100

Minnesota

PlayerMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PA3P%FGMFGAFTMFTA
Sylvia Fowles29.318.38.71.721.30008.314.31.72.3
Jessica Shepard35.311.711.360.30.31333.34.710.71.32
Odyssey Sims279.53.53.50.510.52253.511.524.5
Yvonne Turner28833.30.7012.342.92.78.31.71.7
Aerial Powers228222.30.30.33.3103131.73
Angel McCoughtry106310.5100.501.5433
Rachel Banham195.31.32.7001.35.32527.700
Bridget Carleton26.753.71.31.30.70.32.712.52.35.700
Nina Milic7.332.70.70.30.70001.32.70.30.3
Natalie Achonwa10.52.510.50000011.50.52
Rennia Davis3200000001100

The Skinny

Chicago enters the contest as 7.5-point road favorites with the over/under set at 161.5. 

While Allie Quigley is expected to make her season debut, Chicago is still dealing with numerous absences to start the campaign. Quigley's return may negatively impact Dana Evans and Rebekah Gardner, who have been two of the top producers for the Sky to begin the campaign, though it's unlikely either guard falls completely out of the rotation. Behind Evans, the veteran Candace Parker has been the most consistent player for the Sky, posting 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Emma Meesseman and Azura Stevens have both provided solid production in the frontcourt but will have their hands full with Sylvia Fowles on Saturday. Courtney Vandersloot has struggled from the field to start the season, but she can always be counted on for a handful of assists. 

With Damiris Dantas and Natalie Achonwa facing serious injuries and Kayla McBride still overseas, Minnesota revamped its roster last week. They waived Odyssey Sims and Angel McCoughtry and brought in Moriah Jefferson and Evina Westbrook, plus a trio of hardship contracts. Jefferson is expected to start in her Lynx debut, but it's unclear how big of a role she'll play. Fowles and Jessica Shepard are expected to lead the way for Minnesota, but the rest of the roster is a toss-up. Look for Yvonne Turner, Aerial Powers, Bridget Carleton and Rachel Banham to round out the rotation, but trusting any of them in a DFS lineup could prove costly.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Friday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Friday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Wednesday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Wednesday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Opening Night
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Opening Night
WNBA Fantasy Draft Tips and Picks
WNBA Fantasy Draft Tips and Picks
WNBA: ESPN to Launch Fantasy Women's Basketball
WNBA: ESPN to Launch Fantasy Women's Basketball