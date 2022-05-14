WNBA DFS Breakdown: Saturday

RotoWire DFS Tools
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Yvonne Anderson
|G
|3000
|16.99
|5.7
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|6300
|27.86
|4.4
|Aerial Powers
|F
|4800
|21.18
|4.4
|Yvonne Turner
|G
|4600
|20.11
|4.4
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|4000
|17.18
|4.3
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Yvonne Turner
|G
|5400
|20.2
|3.7
|Yvonne Anderson
|G
|4700
|17.18
|3.7
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|8700
|29.52
|3.4
|Rachel Banham
|G
|5200
|17.1
|3.3
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|10800
|34.33
|3.2
Phoenix Mercury (-2.5) vs Seattle Storm
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|6/17/2022
|Kia Nurse
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/2/2022
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Epiphanny Prince
|G
|Covid-19
|GTD
|5/14/2022
|Breanna Stewart
|F
|Covid-19
|GTD
|5/14/2022
|Mercedes Russell
|F
|Undisclosed
|OUT
|5/29/2022
2022 Player Stats
Phoenix
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|33.5
|22
|5
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|1.5
|3.5
|42.9
|8.5
|16
|3.5
|4.5
|Tina Charles
|32.5
|18.5
|7
|2.5
|1.5
|0
|2
|4.5
|44.4
|6.5
|14.5
|3.5
|4
|Shey Peddy
|25.5
|13
|1
|4
|3
|0.5
|1.5
|3
|50
|4.5
|8
|2.5
|2.5
|Diana Taurasi
|31
|12
|3
|6.5
|0
|1
|2
|5.5
|36.4
|3.5
|9.5
|3
|4
|Diamond DeShields
|25
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|13
|0
|0
|Sophie Cunningham
|20
|9.5
|3.5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.5
|57.1
|3
|5.5
|1.5
|1.5
|Megan Gustafson
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.5
|0
|0.5
|Brianna Turner
|28
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Emma Cannon
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Jennie Simms
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Kristine Anigwe
|7.5
|1
|2.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Thomas
|4.5
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
Seattle
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jewell Loyd
|27.7
|20.7
|3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|2.7
|6.3
|42.1
|7
|15
|4
|4.3
|Breanna Stewart
|28.5
|19
|8
|2.5
|2
|0.5
|2.5
|6
|41.7
|7
|16.5
|2.5
|2.5
|Epiphanny Prince
|14
|12
|0.5
|1
|1.5
|0.5
|2.5
|3
|83.3
|4
|5
|1.5
|1.5
|Sue Bird
|27.7
|9.3
|1.3
|7.3
|1.7
|0.7
|2.7
|5
|53.3
|2.7
|6.7
|1.3
|1.3
|Ezi Magbegor
|25
|9
|5
|1
|1.7
|1.7
|0
|1.3
|0
|4
|10.3
|1
|1.7
|Stephanie Talbot
|19.3
|7
|3
|1.3
|1
|0.7
|1
|3.3
|30
|2.7
|6
|0.7
|0.7
|Jantel Lavender
|19.7
|5
|3.7
|2.3
|0.7
|0
|0.3
|2
|16.7
|2.3
|6.3
|0
|0.7
|Reshanda Gray
|8.7
|4
|1.3
|0
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|100
|1.3
|2.3
|1
|1.3
|Briann January
|20.7
|3.7
|2.3
|2.7
|0.7
|1
|0.3
|2
|16.7
|1
|3
|1.3
|1.3
|Gabby Williams
|22.3
|3.3
|4
|2.3
|0.3
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|25
|1.3
|7
|0
|0
|Raina Perez
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Skinny
The Mercury are 2.5-point road favorites with Breanna Stewart likely unavailable for the Storm, and the over/under is set at 164.5, the highest of Saturday's three-game slate.
Skylar Diggins-Smith has led the charge for Phoenix in the absence of Brittney Griner to begin the season, but Tina Charles, Shey Peddy, Diana Taurasi, Diamond DeShields and Sophie Cunningham have all provided solid production as well. Taurasi's high-assist totals and Charles' rebounding prowess give them a boost over the rest, but all of the Mercury's secondary players are capable of big nights. During Wednesday's blowout win over Seattle, Charles notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Taurasi (15), DeShields (12) and Peddy (10) all scored in double figures.
Stewart and Epiphanny Prince are both expected to be sidelined for a second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols, so the Storm will need timely contributions behind Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird, who both submitted solid efforts during Wednesday's 20-point loss to the Mercury. During that contest, Ezi Magbegor was the only other player besides Loyd and Bird to score in double figures for the Storm. Stephanie Talbot and Briann January each played 20-plus minutes off the bench but failed to make a lasting impression, while Reshanda Gray finished as the team's fourth-leading scorer despite playing just 10 minutes.
Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun (-7.5)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/17/2022
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/17/2022
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|F
|Hip
|OUT
|5/20/2022
|Amanda Zahui B.
|C
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|10/1/2022
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Courtney Williams
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/17/2022
|DeWanna Bonner
|F
|Not Injury Related
|SUSP
|5/20/2022
|Kiara Smith
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 Player Stats
Los Angeles
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jordin Canada
|30
|16.7
|3.7
|5.7
|1.3
|0
|0.7
|2
|33.3
|5.3
|10.7
|5.3
|5.3
|Liz Cambage
|24
|16.7
|5.7
|1.3
|1.3
|2.7
|0.3
|1
|33.3
|5.3
|11
|5.7
|6.7
|Nneka Ogwumike
|33.7
|16.3
|10
|2.3
|2
|0.7
|0.7
|1.7
|40
|6.3
|11.7
|3
|4.7
|Brittney Sykes
|30
|11.3
|5
|2.7
|4
|1.3
|0
|1.7
|0
|3.7
|10.7
|4
|4.3
|Lexie Brown
|27.3
|8.3
|3
|2.7
|1.3
|0
|2.3
|3.7
|63.6
|3
|5
|0
|0
|Chennedy Carter
|16
|8
|1
|2.7
|0.7
|1
|0
|0.7
|0
|3
|8
|2
|2.3
|Chiney Ogwumike
|18.3
|6.3
|6.7
|0
|1
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|100
|2.7
|5.3
|0.7
|1.3
|Rae Burrell
|14.7
|1.7
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0.3
|2
|16.7
|0.3
|3
|0.7
|0.7
|Jasmine Walker
|10.3
|1.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Amy Atwell
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Connecticut
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Alyssa Thomas
|36
|25
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|16
|5
|9
|Jonquel Jones
|32
|15
|7
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|28.6
|6
|17
|1
|1
|Jasmine Thomas
|29
|13
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|25
|3
|7
|6
|7
|Brionna Jones
|36
|11
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|9
|3
|4
|DiJonai Carrington
|32
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33.3
|2
|8
|5
|6
|Natisha Hiedeman
|17
|5
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1
|1
|Joyner Holmes
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nia Clouden
|10
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
The Skinny
The Sun lost their season opener to the Liberty but are 7.5-point home favorites against the Sparks, who won two of their first three games. The over/under is set at 158.5, the lowest of the three-game slate.
The offseason additions of Jordin Canada and Liz Cambage, coupled with a healthy Nneka Ogwumike, have proven to be a formidable trio for the Sparks to start the season. Behind Los Angeles' new big three, falls a quartet of solid role players. Brittney Sykes, Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter are all averaging at least 15.0 minutes and 8.0 points per game while Chiney Ogwumike is second on the team in rebounds with 6.7 per game. However, those four struggled during Wednesday's 77-75 loss to the Dream, so Los Angeles will need at least one bounce-back performance from that group if they hope to upset Connecticut.
With DeWanna Bonner overseas and Courtney Williams serving a two-game suspension to start the year, Connecticut's rotation during the season opener was limited. The starters – Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, Jasmine Thomas, Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington – all scored in double figures and played heavy minutes, while Natisha Hiedeman and Nia Clouden both saw double-digit minutes off the bench. Hiedeman led the team with six assists, but the large majority of Connecticut's production came from its starters. That trend is likely to continue until Bonner and Williams return, so looking for production outside of the Sun's starters may be a risky play.
Chicago Sky (-7.5) vs Minnesota Lynx
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Allie Quigley
|G
|Knee
|GTD
|5/14/2022
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/18/2022
|Li Yueru
|C
|Not Injury Related
|SUSP
|5/22/2022
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/22/2022
|Leonie Fiebich
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Astou Ndour-Fall
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Minnesota
|Kayla McBride
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|5/17/2022
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|Foot
|OUT
|5/29/2022
|Natalie Achonwa
|C
|Hamstring
|OUT
|5/29/2022
|Napheesa Collier
|F
|Personal
|OUT
|7/1/2022
2022 Player Stats
Chicago
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Dana Evans
|30.5
|19.5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2.5
|5
|50
|7
|14
|3
|3.5
|Candace Parker
|30
|16
|6
|5
|1.5
|2
|3
|6
|50
|6
|12.5
|1
|1.5
|Rebekah Gardner
|27
|14
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|2
|3
|Azura Stevens
|25
|11
|4.5
|1
|.8
|1
|1
|4
|25
|5
|10.5
|0
|1
|Emma Meesseman
|30.5
|11
|7
|4.5
|1
|0.5
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9.5
|1
|1
|Courtney Vandersloot
|29
|9.5
|4
|7
|0.5
|0
|1
|4
|25
|2.5
|9.5
|3.5
|3.5
|Sparkle Taylor
|12.5
|5.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|2.5
|3
|0.5
|0.5
|Anneli Maley
|16.5
|4
|3
|0.5
|1.5
|0.5
|1
|1.5
|66.7
|1.5
|3
|0
|0
|Ruthy Hebard
|17.5
|3.5
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.5
|1.5
|2
|Tina Krajisnik
|2.5
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kaela Davis
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Minnesota
|Player
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|3P%
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Sylvia Fowles
|29.3
|18.3
|8.7
|1.7
|2
|1.3
|0
|0
|0
|8.3
|14.3
|1.7
|2.3
|Jessica Shepard
|35.3
|11.7
|11.3
|6
|0.3
|0.3
|1
|3
|33.3
|4.7
|10.7
|1.3
|2
|Odyssey Sims
|27
|9.5
|3.5
|3.5
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|2
|25
|3.5
|11.5
|2
|4.5
|Yvonne Turner
|28
|8
|3
|3.3
|0.7
|0
|1
|2.3
|42.9
|2.7
|8.3
|1.7
|1.7
|Aerial Powers
|22
|8
|2
|2
|2.3
|0.3
|0.3
|3.3
|10
|3
|13
|1.7
|3
|Angel McCoughtry
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0.5
|1
|0
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|4
|3
|3
|Rachel Banham
|19
|5.3
|1.3
|2.7
|0
|0
|1.3
|5.3
|25
|2
|7.7
|0
|0
|Bridget Carleton
|26.7
|5
|3.7
|1.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|2.7
|12.5
|2.3
|5.7
|0
|0
|Nina Milic
|7.3
|3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|1.3
|2.7
|0.3
|0.3
|Natalie Achonwa
|10.5
|2.5
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.5
|0.5
|2
|Rennia Davis
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
The Skinny
Chicago enters the contest as 7.5-point road favorites with the over/under set at 161.5.
While Allie Quigley is expected to make her season debut, Chicago is still dealing with numerous absences to start the campaign. Quigley's return may negatively impact Dana Evans and Rebekah Gardner, who have been two of the top producers for the Sky to begin the campaign, though it's unlikely either guard falls completely out of the rotation. Behind Evans, the veteran Candace Parker has been the most consistent player for the Sky, posting 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Emma Meesseman and Azura Stevens have both provided solid production in the frontcourt but will have their hands full with Sylvia Fowles on Saturday. Courtney Vandersloot has struggled from the field to start the season, but she can always be counted on for a handful of assists.
With Damiris Dantas and Natalie Achonwa facing serious injuries and Kayla McBride still overseas, Minnesota revamped its roster last week. They waived Odyssey Sims and Angel McCoughtry and brought in Moriah Jefferson and Evina Westbrook, plus a trio of hardship contracts. Jefferson is expected to start in her Lynx debut, but it's unclear how big of a role she'll play. Fowles and Jessica Shepard are expected to lead the way for Minnesota, but the rest of the roster is a toss-up. Look for Yvonne Turner, Aerial Powers, Bridget Carleton and Rachel Banham to round out the rotation, but trusting any of them in a DFS lineup could prove costly.