WNBA DFS Breakdown: Saturday

RotoWire DFS Tools

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS (Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

DraftKings and FanDuel Top Values (RotoWire Optimizer)

Top 5 FanDuel

Top 5 DraftKings

Phoenix Mercury (-2.5) vs Seattle Storm

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 6/17/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Epiphanny Prince G Covid-19 GTD 5/14/2022 Breanna Stewart F Covid-19 GTD 5/14/2022 Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 5/29/2022

2022 Player Stats

Phoenix

Seattle

The Skinny

The Mercury are 2.5-point road favorites with Breanna Stewart likely unavailable for the Storm, and the over/under is set at 164.5, the highest of Saturday's three-game slate.

Skylar Diggins-Smith has led the charge for Phoenix in the absence of Brittney Griner to begin the season, but Tina Charles, Shey Peddy, Diana Taurasi, Diamond DeShields and Sophie Cunningham have all provided solid production as well. Taurasi's high-assist totals and Charles' rebounding prowess give them a boost over the rest, but all of the Mercury's secondary players are capable of big nights. During Wednesday's blowout win over Seattle, Charles notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Taurasi (15), DeShields (12) and Peddy (10) all scored in double figures.

Stewart and Epiphanny Prince are both expected to be sidelined for a second straight game due to COVID-19 protocols, so the Storm will need timely contributions behind Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird, who both submitted solid efforts during Wednesday's 20-point loss to the Mercury. During that contest, Ezi Magbegor was the only other player besides Loyd and Bird to score in double figures for the Storm. Stephanie Talbot and Briann January each played 20-plus minutes off the bench but failed to make a lasting impression, while Reshanda Gray finished as the team's fourth-leading scorer despite playing just 10 minutes.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun (-7.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Courtney Williams G Suspension SUSP 5/17/2022 DeWanna Bonner F Not Injury Related SUSP 5/20/2022 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Los Angeles

Connecticut

Player Min PTS REB AST STL BLK 3PM 3PA 3P% FGM FGA FTM FTA Alyssa Thomas 36 25 7 2 4 0 0 0 0 10 16 5 9 Jonquel Jones 32 15 7 2 2 2 2 7 28.6 6 17 1 1 Jasmine Thomas 29 13 4 3 0 1 1 4 25 3 7 6 7 Brionna Jones 36 11 5 0 2 3 0 1 0 4 9 3 4 DiJonai Carrington 32 10 4 2 0 0 1 3 33.3 2 8 5 6 Natisha Hiedeman 17 5 3 6 1 0 0 1 0 2 5 1 1 Joyner Holmes 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nia Clouden 10 0 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0

The Skinny

The Sun lost their season opener to the Liberty but are 7.5-point home favorites against the Sparks, who won two of their first three games. The over/under is set at 158.5, the lowest of the three-game slate.

The offseason additions of Jordin Canada and Liz Cambage, coupled with a healthy Nneka Ogwumike, have proven to be a formidable trio for the Sparks to start the season. Behind Los Angeles' new big three, falls a quartet of solid role players. Brittney Sykes, Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter are all averaging at least 15.0 minutes and 8.0 points per game while Chiney Ogwumike is second on the team in rebounds with 6.7 per game. However, those four struggled during Wednesday's 77-75 loss to the Dream, so Los Angeles will need at least one bounce-back performance from that group if they hope to upset Connecticut.

With DeWanna Bonner overseas and Courtney Williams serving a two-game suspension to start the year, Connecticut's rotation during the season opener was limited. The starters – Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, Jasmine Thomas, Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington – all scored in double figures and played heavy minutes, while Natisha Hiedeman and Nia Clouden both saw double-digit minutes off the bench. Hiedeman led the team with six assists, but the large majority of Connecticut's production came from its starters. That trend is likely to continue until Bonner and Williams return, so looking for production outside of the Sun's starters may be a risky play.

Chicago Sky (-7.5) vs Minnesota Lynx

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Minnesota

2022 Player Stats

Chicago

Player Min PTS REB AST STL BLK 3PM 3PA 3P% FGM FGA FTM FTA Dana Evans 30.5 19.5 2 4 2 0 2.5 5 50 7 14 3 3.5 Candace Parker 30 16 6 5 1.5 2 3 6 50 6 12.5 1 1.5 Rebekah Gardner 27 14 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 6 9 2 3 Azura Stevens 25 11 4.5 1 .8 1 1 4 25 5 10.5 0 1 Emma Meesseman 30.5 11 7 4.5 1 0.5 0 1 0 5 9.5 1 1 Courtney Vandersloot 29 9.5 4 7 0.5 0 1 4 25 2.5 9.5 3.5 3.5 Sparkle Taylor 12.5 5.5 1 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 2.5 3 0.5 0.5 Anneli Maley 16.5 4 3 0.5 1.5 0.5 1 1.5 66.7 1.5 3 0 0 Ruthy Hebard 17.5 3.5 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1.5 1.5 2 Tina Krajisnik 2.5 0 0 1 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0.5 0 0 Kaela Davis 10 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Minnesota

The Skinny

Chicago enters the contest as 7.5-point road favorites with the over/under set at 161.5.

While Allie Quigley is expected to make her season debut, Chicago is still dealing with numerous absences to start the campaign. Quigley's return may negatively impact Dana Evans and Rebekah Gardner, who have been two of the top producers for the Sky to begin the campaign, though it's unlikely either guard falls completely out of the rotation. Behind Evans, the veteran Candace Parker has been the most consistent player for the Sky, posting 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Emma Meesseman and Azura Stevens have both provided solid production in the frontcourt but will have their hands full with Sylvia Fowles on Saturday. Courtney Vandersloot has struggled from the field to start the season, but she can always be counted on for a handful of assists.

With Damiris Dantas and Natalie Achonwa facing serious injuries and Kayla McBride still overseas, Minnesota revamped its roster last week. They waived Odyssey Sims and Angel McCoughtry and brought in Moriah Jefferson and Evina Westbrook, plus a trio of hardship contracts. Jefferson is expected to start in her Lynx debut, but it's unclear how big of a role she'll play. Fowles and Jessica Shepard are expected to lead the way for Minnesota, but the rest of the roster is a toss-up. Look for Yvonne Turner, Aerial Powers, Bridget Carleton and Rachel Banham to round out the rotation, but trusting any of them in a DFS lineup could prove costly.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.