WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, July 22

at Chicago Sky (-7.0) Dallas Wingsat Chicago Sky(-7.0)

Injury Report - Wings vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Ankle OUT 7/24/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Courtney Vandersloot G Concussion OUT 7/23/2022 Astou Ndour-Fall C Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Wings vs. Sky

Dallas

Chicago

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Friday's slate begins with a matchup that's expected to have the highest score, as the Sky have been one of the top teams in the league this year, while the Wings have the ability to consistently perform well on the offensive side of the ball.

The Wings will be playing without Satou Sabally once again since she continues to deal with an ankle injury, so Kayla Thornton and Awak Kuier should have the opportunity for additional playing time. Thornton has had an increased role over the last two matchups, averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game. Arike Ogunbowale has been the Wings' top scorer this year and has scored 20-plus points in three of the last five matchups. During that time, she's averaged 20.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game. She has the highest DFS salary on the team but has displayed the ability to consistently provide value. Allisha Gray has had plenty of playing time for Dallas and has averaged 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Marina Mabrey has been a more inconsistent option but tied her season-high scoring total with 22 points last weekend against Chicago. She's scored in double figures in three of her last five appearances, averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 26.6 minutes per game across that span.

The Sky will be without a major contributor in the backcourt once again Friday, as Courtney Vandersloot has been ruled out for a third consecutive game. Julie Allemand will likely remain in a starting role, while Allie Quigley should also continue to see increased opportunities. Despite averaging 27.5 minutes per game over her last two appearances, Allemand has put up just 3.0 points and 5.0 assists per game during that time. Quigley has been a much more consistent threat, scoring in double figures in eight of the last nine matchups. Across that span, she's averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 27.4 minutes per game. Candace Parker has been a consistent threat for double-doubles for most of the season but has shot just 27.0 percent from the floor over the last three matchups. She's averaged 7.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 27.3 minutes per game during that time. Emma Meesseman has stepped up for the Sky recently, scoring in double figures in four of the last five games while shooting 64.8 percent from the floor. Over that stretch, she's averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 27.2 minutes per game.

Connecticut Sun (-3.5) at Minnesota Lynx

Injury Report - Sun vs. Lynx

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jonquel Jones F Covid-19 GTD 7/22/2022 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023 Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Personal OUT 7/24/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/28/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Sun vs. Lynx

Connecticut

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Sun and the Lynx is expected to be the most competitive on Friday's slate, and both teams rank among the top four offenses in the league in terms of efficiency.

The Sun have played the last two games without Jonquel Jones due to the league's health and safety protocols, but she's probable for Friday's matchup. She's been productive in recent appearances, averaging 17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game over her last five matchups. Her likely return should spell less playing time for Brionna Jones, who averaged 18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game over her last two appearances. DeWanna Bonner has scored in double figures in three of the last five matchups and averaged 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game across that span. Alyssa Thomas has been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of the last five matchups but posted a double-double Tuesday against the Liberty. Natisha Hiedeman has had more modest production for most of the year but has scored in double figures in each of her last four appearances, while DiJonai Carrington put up a career-high 18 points Tuesday.

Kayla McBride has been productive while leading the Lynx in playing time recently, and she's scored in double figures in four of the last five matchups. During that time, the guard has averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.2 minutes per game. Sylvia Fowles' usage has increased recently, and she's posted double-doubles in three of her last four appearances while averaging 16.3 points and 13.8 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game across that span. She should have even more usage in the frontcourt in the near future since Damiris Dantas is stepping away from the team due to personal reasons. In Dantas' absence, Jessica Shepard and Natalie Achonwa are also candidates for additional run. Shepard has played at least 20 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 7.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game during that time. Moriah Jefferson has been productive for most of the season but has been held to single-digit scoring totals in each of her last five appearances. Over that stretch, she's averaged just 4.6 points and 3.2 assists in 25.0 minutes per game. Aerial Powers has been more effective recently, averaging 17.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game while scoring in double figures in seven of her last nine appearances.

Seattle Storm (-6.0) at Phoenix Mercury

Injury Report - Storm vs. Mercury

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Head OFS 8/16/2022

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Hip OUT 7/28/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/28/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Mercury

Seattle

Phoenix

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Storm and the Mercury is expected to have the lowest scoring total Friday, but each team has plenty of talent that can provide DFS value.

Breanna Stewart has the highest DFS salary for the Storm and has topped 20 points in three of her last four appearances. During that time, she's averaged 22.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.8 minutes per game. Jewell Loyd has also been a strong performer recently, averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game over her last five appearances. Tina Charles required some time to adjust to playing with her new team but has now scored in double figures in five consecutive games. Sue Bird has a mid-tier salary but has been held in check recently, logging under 10 points in each of her last six appearances. She's averaged just 5.2 points and 4.8 assists in 24.2 minutes per game over that stretch. Ezi Magbegor has had fairly well-rounded production in July, averaging 9.6 points and 7.7 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game over her last seven appearances.

The Mercury will be playing without Diamond DeShields for a second consecutive game Friday, which should lead to increased run for Brianna Turner, Sophie Cunningham and Shey Peddy. Turner has topped 30 minutes of playing time in four of her last six appearances but has averaged just 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game during that time. Cunningham's production has increased dramatically since Tina Charles left the team, and Cunningham has scored in double figures in nine consecutive games. Over that stretch, she's averaged 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game. Peddy has scored 10-plus points in four of the last five matchups, averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.2 minutes per game across that span. Skylar Diggins-Smith has been one of the most well-rounded contributors for the team, averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game over her last six appearances. Diana Taurasi has also been much more consistent in recent matchups than she was over the first half of the season. She's scored in double figures in five consecutive matchups and has averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 35.6 minutes per game during that time.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Sylvia Fowles, F, Lynx ($9,400 DK, $8,200 FD)

Fowles has been a consistent threat to post double-doubles recently and should have even more opportunities in Minnesota's frontcourt while Damiris Dantas is away from the team.

Sophie Cunningham, G, Mercury ($8,500 DK, $6,400 FD)

Cunningham has been a consistent contributor for the Mercury since the team parted ways with Tina Charles, and Cunningham should have even more opportunities while Diamond DeShields is sidelined.

Allie Quigley, G, Sky ($7,100 DK, $5,700 FD)

The Sky will be playing without Courtney Vandersloot once again Friday, so Quigley should have plenty of chances to shine against the Wings.

