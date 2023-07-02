WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, July 2

WNBA Schedule Today

Los Angeles Sparks at Atlanta Dream

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

Line: Atlanta -4.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Atlanta

Aari McDonald G Shoulder GTD 7/2/2023 Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related SUSP 7/2/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sparks average a league-best 8.3 steals per game, while Atlanta turns the ball over at the second-worst rate in the WNBA (15.2 per game).

Nneka Ogwumike, Jordin Canada (shoulder), Dearica Hamby, Karlie Samuelson and Jasmine Thomas started the Sparks' previous game, but Azura Stevens, Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke all played 20-plus minutes off the bench. If Canada is unable to play, Henderson would presumably slide into the first five.

Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard both played 40 minutes last time out, while Cheyenne Parker, Nia Coffey and Danielle Robinson rounded out the starting unit. Haley Jones had been starting, but she's since returned to a bench role and saw only five minutes Friday. Instead, Monique Billings, AD Durr and Laeticia Amihere led the bench unit. It's unclear when Aari McDonald (shoulder) will be available again, so the Dream's rotation should remain the same.



Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

Line: Dallas -5.5

O/U: 162.5

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mystics boast the best defense in the WNBA (75.9 points allowed per game), but Dallas is just one of four teams averaging at least 84.0 points per game this season.

With Elena Delle Donne (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip) unavailable, the Mystics will likely roll with Natasha Cloud, Brittney Sykes, Ariel Atkins, Tianna Hawkins and either Shatori Walker-Kimbrough or Myisha Hines-Allen in the starting lineup. Given Hines-Allen hasn't played over 20 minutes yet this season, it's safe to assume Walker-Kimbrough is the favorite. Washington normally relies heavily on its starters but needs someone to step up from the second unit. Amanda Zahui B. and Abby Meyers are likely candidates for increased roles but lack a high fantasy ceiling.

Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, Crystal Dangerfield and Teaira McCowan have started the last four games, while Veronica Burton, Kalani Brown, Awak Kuier and Maddy Siegrist operate off the bench. This has been Dallas' rotation for a while now, and with no major injuries, it should remain the same Sunday.

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

Line: Indiana -2.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report - Sky vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Rebekah Gardner G Foot GTD 7/2/2023 Isabelle Harrison F Knee GTD 7/2/2023 Ruthy Hebard F Personal GTD 7/2/2023 Li Yueru C Lower Body OFS 4/1/2024

Fever

None

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Sky have the second-worst offense in the league (78.0), but they are stout defensively. Indiana is an excellent three-point shooting team (36.7 percent) and gets to the free-throw line at a high rate (21.9 attempts per game).

Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey, Courtney Williams, Alanna Smith and Elizabeth Williams have started the last five games together, while Dana Evans, Morgan Bertsch and Robyn Parks round out the rotation. With no new injuries, Chicago's rotation should be the same Sunday.

Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, NaLyssa Smith, Erica Wheeler and Lexie Hull continue to start together, while Kristy Wallace, Victoria Vivians and Maya Caldwell lead the bench unit. Queen Egbo, Emma Cannon and Grace Berger occasionally see time as well.

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm

Line: New York -10.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Han Xu C Not Injury Related OUT 7/5/2023 Stefanie Dolson C Ankle OUT 7/19/2023

Seattle

Gabby Williams F Concussion GTD 7/2/2023 Jordan Horston G Shoulder GTD 7/2/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty lead the league in assists per game (23.8) and three-point percentage (38.1), but they are one of just four teams averaging at least 14.0 turnovers per game. Seattle boasts a league-worst field-goal rate (39.9 percent), but they are much better from long range (36.7).

Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones will start Sunday, while Marine Johannes and Kayla Thornton lead the bench unit. Epiphanny Prince, Nyara Sabally and Jocelyn Willoughby crack the rotation occasionally as well.



Jewell Loyd, Ezi Magbegor, Ivana Dojkic and Kia Nurse have been regulars in the starting lineup, but Seattle keeps shuffling different players into the fifth spot in Jordan Horston's (shoulder) absence. Mercedes Russell was getting the nod for a while, but she was replaced by Joyner Holmes last time out. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu is also a candidate to start after playing a season-high 27 minutes Thursday. Sami Whitcomb figures to remain on the bench, but she should garner sizable usage for a reserve. Horston is expected to return, but given her lengthy absence, it's safe to presume she'll be limited.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Boston is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game and should be in store for heavy usage against Chicago's depleted frontcourt. Hamby is coming off a season-high 12 boards and faces an Atlanta squad that struggles to keep opponents off the glass. Copper is averaging a career-high 16.5 points per game and will see plenty of usage in what will presumably be a back-and-forth affair.

Value Plays

The Mystics will be without Elena Delle Donne (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip), so Hines-Allen and Zahui B. will both be candidates for increased roles. Neither has seen major usage to this point in the season but at this price, they don't need to be prolific producers to be valuable.

DraftKings

Stewart is averaging a career-high 22.1 points per game and faces a Seattle squad that gives up the second-most points per game (86.3). Ogwumike is averaging a career-high 9.5 rebounds per game and faces an Atlanta squad that gives up a league-worst 37.3 boards per game. Sabally faces a stout Washington defense, but the Mystics will be without their top two frontcourt members, so Sabally should feast.

Value Plays

Los Angeles will be shorthanded again, so Cooke, who scored a season-high 10 points Friday, should see a sizable role Sunday. Johannes has been a streaky producer thus far, but she faces a struggling Seattle squad and could see increased usage if Sunday's contest turns into a blowout.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.