WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, September 10

WNBA Schedule Today
- Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
- Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
- Washington Mystics at New York Liberty
- Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
- Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream
Line: Dream -1.5
O/U: 171.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|Head
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|9/13/2023
|Diamond DeShields
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|9/13/2023
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|AD Durr
|G
|Knee
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Nia Coffey
|F
|Hand
|OFS
|4/1/2024
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Heading into the final game of the season, the Wings are firmly perched in the fourth spot in the standings and average a league-high 38.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, despite being tied with the Lynx in the standings, the Dream have a hold of the fifth spot, as they own the tiebreaker.
Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale continue to put up big numbers to lead the Wings, while Natasha Howard and Teaira McCowan have also stepped up lately. Kalani Brown has also shown she can step up from the bench. On the other side, Cheyenne Parker, Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray lead the pack for the Dream. Monique Billings and Naz Hillmon have also chipped in solid totals lately.
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
Line: Sun -9.5
O/U: 161.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|Toe
|OUT
|9/13/2023
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|Foot
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Isabelle Harrison
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Li Yueru
|C
|Lower Body
|OFS
|2/1/2024
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Brionna Jones
|C
|Achilles
|OFS
|10/1/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Sky own the eighth and final playoff spot. They sit just 1.0 games ahead of the Sparks in the standings but own the tiebreaker to ensure their supremacy. On the other side, the Sun are locked into the third playoff spot.
The Sky will be without their top scorer, leaving room for players like Marina Mabrey, Courtney Williams and Elizabeth Williams to lead the way. Dana Evans, Robyn Parks and Ruthy Hebard have also shown good efforts in recent outings. Meanwhile, the Sun feature a well-rounded lineup, led by Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Tiffany Hayes, Natisha Hiedeman and Tyasha Harris are also on a roll.
Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Line: Lynx -2.5
O/U: 163.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Natalie Achonwa
|C
|Personal
|OUT
|9/13/2023
|Lindsay Allen
|G
|Thumb
|OUT
|9/13/2023
|Jessica Shepard
|C
|Ankle
|OUT
|9/13/2023
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|Knee
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Lexie Hull
|G
|Shoulder
|GTD
|9/10/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Lynx sit 1.0 games ahead of the Mystics in the standings but own the tiebreaker, ensuring they will maintain the sixth seed even in the case of a loss. Meanwhile, the Fever are eliminated from playoff contention.
Napheesa Collier has put up three straight games with more than 20 points, leading the way for the Lynx. Kayla McBride and Diamond Miller have each also topped the 20-point mark twice in the last four games. On the other side, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith have been doing most of the heavy lifting for the Fever. Erica Wheeler and Aliyah Boston also continue to offer solid support.
Washington Mystics at New York Liberty
Line: Liberty -9.5
O/U: 162.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Shakira Austin
|C
|Hip
|OUT
|9/13/2023
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|4/1/2024
New York
None
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mystics sit seventh in the standings, only 1.0 games ahead of the Sky, but they went 4-0 against the Sky during the season and will maintain their position even in the case of a loss. On the other side, the Liberty sit only 1.0 games behind the first-place Aces and own the tiebreaker - meaning, if the Liberty can earn the win, and the Aces lose, then the Liberty will overtake the first spot in the standings.
Brittney Sykes, Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud each reached the 20-point mark within the last two games and lead the Mystics in scoring. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Myisha Hines-Allen and Li Meng have also been providing good value. Meanwhile, the Liberty are led by Breanna Stewart, who has hit the 40-point mark four times this season. Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Courtney Vandersloot also fill up the stat sheet with regular dominance.
Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Line: Aces -18.5
O/U: 164.5
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|Personal
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|Toe
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Sophie Cunningham
|F
|Jaw
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Shey Peddy
|G
|Concussion
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Christyn Williams
|G
|Knee
|GTD
|9/10/2023
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Candace Parker
|F
|Ankle
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Riquna Williams
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|9/10/2023
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The Mercury are firmly out of playoff contention, sitting last place in the standings. Meanwhile, the Aces need to come up with a win in order to secure their spot atop the standings. In the case of a loss, they are at risk of falling to second, if the Liberty pull off a win.
Brittney Griner, Moriah Jefferson, Megan Gustafson and Sug Sutton have each delivered multiple double-digit scoring efforts within the last five games for the Mercury. On the other side, the Aces continue to benefit from the dominance of A'ja Wilson, who totaled 30 points in each of the last two games. Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Alysha Clark are also playing well lately.
Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
Line: N/A
O/U: N/A
Injury Report
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Nneka Ogwumike
|F
|Knee
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|Abdomen
|GTD
|9/10/2023
|Chiney Ogwumike
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|9/30/2023
|Nia Clouden
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|9/30/2023
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Stephanie Talbot
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2024
|Lexie Brown
|G
|Illness
|OFS
|3/1/2024
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Gabby Williams
|F
|Foot
|OUT
|4/1/2024
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Both sides are eliminated from playoff contention, and as a result, it is fair to expect some different rotations from either lineup.
With a number of players listed as questionable for the Sparks, it is likely there will be more opportunities for players including Rae Burrell, Jordin Canada and Zia Cooke to step up. Meanwhile, Jewell Loyd is on an impressive scoring streak, as she continues to lead the Storm. Ezi Magbegor and Kia Nurse are also coming off big performances.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
DraftKings
- A'ja Wilson ($11,200)
- Jewell Loyd ($10,800)
- Courtney Williams ($8,500)
Wilson is coming off back-to-back 30-point games and will be looking to help the Aces close the season with the top spot in the league. Loyd will likely look to close the season with a bang, as she has been a scoring machine all year. Williams logged a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists in the last game and has a chance to step up in the absence of Kahleah Copper.
Value Picks
- DiJonai Carrington ($5,200)
- Victoria Vivians ($5,300)
Carrington looked good in her return to action, with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal in the last game, and she will need to build a rhythm heading into the postseason. Vivians is up for her third consecutive start and should see another extended opportunity for her wayward squad.
FanDuel
- Breanna Stewart ($9,600)
- Ezi Magbegor ($8,200)
- Chelsea Gray ($8,600)
It is hard to pass on Stewart, who is averaging 25.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks through her last 10 games. Magbegor is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks through the last 10 games. Gray has delivered three double-doubles and one triple-double within her last 10 outings.
Value Picks
- Myisha Hines-Allen ($5,500)
- Tiffany Mitchell ($4,700)
Hines-Allen has been stuffing the stat sheet lately and is up for her third consecutive start. Mitchell is averaging 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists through nine consecutive starts.