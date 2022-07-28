RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 28

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
July 28, 2022

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
  • Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream
  • Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings
  • Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Myisha Hines-AllenFWAS@DAL540030.815.7
Brianna TurnerFPHOLA590031.115.3
Shakira AustinFWAS@DAL520025.314.9
Alysha ClarkFWAS@DAL550025.654.7
Erica WheelerGATLMIN470022.124.7

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Myisha Hines-AllenFWAS@DAL700031.084.4
Shakira AustinFWAS@DAL600024.764.1
Brianna TurnerFPHOLA750030.274
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLA@PHO610024.114
Alysha ClarkFWAS@DAL690025.753.7

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun (-3.5)

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Mercedes RussellFHeadOFS8/16/2022

Connecticut

Jasmine ThomasGKneeOFS5/1/2023
Bria HartleyGKneeOFS5/1/2023
Kiara SmithGUndisclosedOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Sun

Seattle

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Breanna StewartF2630.321.37.42.81.8125.37.115.75.15.8
Jewell LoydG2829.915.92.83.81.10.12.36.25.414.32.83.2
Ezi MagbegorC2527.410.76.21.61.12.20.414.58.21.41.9
Gabby WilliamsF2824.96.54.92.81.40.40.41.82.76.50.81.1
Sue BirdG23267.41.75.81.10.11.84.72.66.70.40.4
Stephanie TalbotG2617.55.43.41.20.80.40.82.32.14.60.40.7
Tina CharlesC1022.412.47.30.80.60.60.82.25.210.51.21.4
Epiphanny PrinceG2513.44.31.11.80.60.10.721.44.10.70.8
Briann JanuaryG2818.23.812.60.80.30.62.11.33.50.70.8
Jantel LavenderC24134.23.50.90.10.10.20.91.84.30.30.5
Reshanda GrayF117.72.52.20.10.200.20.30.91.80.50.5
Kaela DavisG118112020234711
Mercedes RussellC510.821.80.200000.81.60.40.6
Kiana WilliamsG391.70.71.7000.31.30.72.700
Raina PerezG1200100000000

Connecticut

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Brionna JonesC2826.41451.41.30.400.25.29.13.54.1
Jonquel JonesF252714.88.81.81.11.21.33.85.410.82.73.3
Alyssa ThomasF2832.4138.25.81.60.2004.810.13.34.5
DeWanna BonnerG2530.513.54.42.71.40.41.44.34.710.92.73.4
Courtney WilliamsG2627.811.44.53.210.50.72511.20.70.9
Natisha HiedemanG2825.39.21.93.31.20.11.94.73.37.60.81
DiJonai CarringtonG2817.86.6310.80.10.61.82.25.51.62.2
Joyner HolmesF217.721.20.50.30.10.20.90.82.30.30.4
Nia CloudenG207.51.90.70.70.30.10.40.80.61.50.30.6
Yvonne AndersonG119.23.20.81.10.30.20.40.91.12.40.60.6
Jasmine ThomasG521.86.62.230.60.212.61.662.42.6
Bria HartleyG3124.70.71.3101.32.71.73.700
Jazmine JonesG76.30.90.10.10.3000.30.310.30.7
Stephanie JonesF24100.5000000.511

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Seattle and Connecticut tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 159.5. 

Breanna Stewart continues to pace Seattle, scoring at least 20 points in five of her last six games and notching double-doubles in back-to-back contests. Sue Bird hasn't scored in double figures since a June 29 win over the Aces, but she's dished out at least five assists in nine of her last 12 starts. Jewell Loyd snapped her six-game double-digit scoring streak Sunday, finishing with just six points on 2-for-10 shooting. Gabby Williams has also struggled recently, failing to score in double figures across five straight games after averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals over her previous eight appearances. Tina Charles has drawn back-to-back starts for her new team and registered double-doubles in each of those games, including a 27-point, 15-rebound performance during Sunday's win over Atlanta. Charles' increased playing time has meant a reduced role for Ezi Magbegor, who's played fewer than 20 minutes in back-to-back games for the first time all season. 

Jonquel Jones returned Sunday from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, but she was limited to just 15 minutes off the bench. She'll likely be reinserted into the starting lineup and garner her usual role Thursday, though it's possible Connecticut continues to be cautious with their star forward with the playoffs looming. With Jones absent/limited, Brionna Jones has drawn four straight starts and has averaged 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals during that stretch. Alyssa Thomas has also been a major producer recently, registering three straight double-doubles – including the first triple-double in franchise history. Over her last seven games, DeWanna Bonner has averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals across 30.1 minutes. Courtney Williams has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and in eight of her last 11 appearances. During that stretch, she's averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals. Natisha Hiedeman has scored in double figures in five of her last six games and notched season highs in made three-pointers (five) and points (19) during Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream (-1.5)

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Sylvia FowlesCKneeGTD7/28/2022
Jessica ShepardCNoseGTD7/28/2022
Damiris DantasCPersonalOUT7/31/2022
Napheesa CollierFPersonalOUT8/3/2022

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Nia CoffeyFKneeOUT7/30/2022
Monique BillingsFAnkleOUT7/30/2022
Asia DurrGHipOUT7/30/2022
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Lynx vs. Dream

Minnesota

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Aerial PowersF292714.24.931.10.30.92.94.712.63.84.8
Sylvia FowlesC2328.1159.81.11.11.1006.3102.33.5
Kayla McBrideG2430.413.72.91.9101.44.24.611.533.3
Moriah JeffersonG2328.111.22.64.91.40.11.22.63.98.82.12.6
Jessica ShepardF2926.58.57.73.20.40.30.20.83.26.422.7
Rachel BanhamG2917.88.31.32.60.30.11.74.32.96.80.81
Nikolina MilicC2712.1630.80.30.30.20.82.34.41.11.4
Bridget CarletonG2917.84.32.410.40.20.82.31.53.80.50.7
Natalie AchonwaF1515.85.94.31.80.40.400.12.441.11.3
Damiris DantasC1517.55.13.81.90.20.11.14.11.96.10.30.4
Evina WestbrookG1412.42.61.41.40.40.40.1113.10.40.6
Yvonne TurnerG4226.32.52.50.500.81.826.51.51.8
Odyssey SimsG2279.53.53.50.510.523.511.524.5
Lindsay AllenG214.56.52.54.50000.52.551.51.5
Angel McCoughtryF2106310.5100.51.5433
Kamiah SmallsG311.31.31.721.3001.30.72.700
Elissa CunaneC33.30.71.700000.30.30.700
Rennia DavisG1320000001100
Hannah SjervenC3300000.30000.300

Atlanta

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Rhyne HowardG2630.815.24.72.71.50.82.475.414.822.7
Cheyenne ParkerF2825.411.46.41.91.210.41.64.99.81.31.6
Aari McDonaldG2824.310.72.12.61.501.43.93.68.32.22.5
Erica WheelerG2225.28.12.94100.82.43.28.80.91.2
Kristy WallaceG2521.36.82.42.20.70.20.92.62.35.81.21.6
Asia DurrG1519.910.71.91.70.30.11.53.23.891.62.1
Tiffany HayesG928.816.43.92.20.801.83.96.211.12.23.6
Monique BillingsF2117.46.26.210.90.4002.35.21.51.9
Nia CoffeyF16216.45.20.80.60.10.61.92.26.31.41.9
Naz HillmonF26173.94.61.20.50.300.11.53.30.81.1
Kia VaughnC2113.82.83.10.90.30.3001.230.30.4
Megan WalkerF129.63.30.80.40.300.61.61.23.20.30.5
Beatrice MompremierF168.92.32.80.50.10.50012.20.30.5
Maya CaldwellG320.78.712.30.701.72.73.36.70.30.7
Destiny SlocumG313.74.71.31.300131.33.711.7
Yvonne TurnerG280.510.50.500000.50.51

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Minnesota and Atlanta tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 160.5.

Aerial Powers continues to lead the way for Minnesota, scoring in double figures in three straight games and averaging 18.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over her last eight appearances. Sylvia Fowles is probable to return Thursday following a one-game absence due to a knee injury and will likely return to her usual role against Atlanta. Over her last 11 appearances, Fowles has averaged 13.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 23.5 minutes. Jessica Shepard is also listed as probable with a nose injury, so she'll likely remain in the starting lineup for a third straight game with Damiris Dantas (personal) away from the team. After scoring in double figures in five of her last six games, Kayla McBride posted just six points (2-11 FG) during Sunday's loss to Connecticut. However, she scored 20 points (9-15 FG) in her last matchup against Atlanta, so she's certainly a candidate for a bounce-back performance. Moriah Jefferson has failed to score in double figures in seven straight games following a seven-game double-digit scoring streak. Rachel Banham has scored 11 points in back-to-back games and has averaged 13.7 points over her last nine appearances. Since returning to the rotation, Nikolina Milic has finished with at least 12 points and four rebounds in back-to-back games. 

Rhyne Howard continues to lead Atlanta as a rookie, posting 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over her last three games. Tiffany Hayes has scored in double figures in all nine of her appearances this season and is averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 28.7 minutes. Since returning from a six-game absence due to a foot injury, Erica Wheeler has only scored in double figures twice over her last 10 games. After scoring in double figures in back-to-back games, Aari McDonald scored just five points during Sunday's loss to Seattle. In the frontcourt, Cheyenne Parker has been the most consistent producer and has averaged 13.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over her last four appearances. Naz Hillmon has started the last four games and has averaged 8.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over her last five contests.

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings (-1.5)

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Elena Delle DonneFRestOUT7/30/2022
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

Dallas

Awak KuierCAnkleGTD7/28/2022
Satou SaballyFAnkleOUT7/30/2022
Bella AlarieFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Wings

Washington

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Ariel AtkinsG2829.914.83.42.31.50.225.45.112.42.53
Elena Delle DonneF1927.517.46.22.30.511.74.16.4132.83.2
Natasha CloudG2632.210.93.771.10.31.34.23.792.22.7
Myisha Hines-AllenF2819.285.22.10.80.20.72.23.1811.5
Shakira AustinC2820.77.76.10.80.80.80035.81.62.6
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG2720.67.121.510.20.82.32.45.91.61.7
Alysha ClarkF21268.54.6210.31.13.83.37.30.80.9
Elizabeth WilliamsF2216.15.64.20.50.70.8002.450.91.5
Tianna HawkinsF2112.44.72.20.90.40.10.521.74.30.80.8
Kennedy BurkeG1613.95.42.20.410.30.722.14.60.61.1
Rui MachidaG2812.91.81.22.40.40.10.210.72.40.20.3
Katie BenzanG3960.70.300.31.72.31.7311.3
Stephanie JonesF36.32.30.70.30.300.30.712.300
Evina WestbrookG34.71010.300.30.70.30.700

Dallas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Arike OgunbowaleG2731.319.93.13.61.30.12.986.9173.23.9
Allisha GrayG243213.85.32.41.30.81.94.74.610.32.83.4
Marina MabreyG2525.812.13.73.20.70.31.854.711.411.6
Isabelle HarrisonC2720.99.951.50.80.20.10.13.67.92.63
Teaira McCowanC2415.18.35.30.50.10.7003.35.41.62.9
Kayla ThorntonF27286.65.91.910.60.61.92.25.11.72
Satou SaballyF1121.711.34.82.10.50.20.93.93.79.42.93.2
Tyasha HarrisG2616.34.5130.40.10.51.51.84.80.50.7
Awak KuierF2511.82.62.40.80.20.90.10.61.12.60.40.8
Veronica BurtonG2713.41.91.31.40.90.30.20.90.51.70.70.7
Charli CollierC144.51.80.60.10.1000.10.61.40.60.8
Jasmine DickeyG164.41.10.70.10.20.10.10.20.41.50.30.4
Moriah JeffersonG1400000000000

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Washington and Dallas tipoff at 8 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 157.5, the lowest of the four-game slate. 

Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin are all candidates for increased roles Thursday with Elena Delle Donne resting again for the first time since July 3. Clark hasn't scored in double figures since the last time Delle Donne rested, so she's certainly a candidate for a get-right game against Dallas. Hines-Allen will likely replace Delle Donne in the starting lineup once again and has averaged 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 22.8 minutes in her 13 starts this season. Shakira Austin continues to draw starts, but she's scored in double figures just once over her last 12 appearances, though she has registered at least five rebounds in nine of those matchups. Ariel Atkins continues to lead the Mystics' backcourt – 16 straight games in double figures – and will likely need to step up offensively in Delle Donne's absence. After scoring in double figures in four of five contests, Natasha Cloud hasn't reached that plateau in three straight games. Regardless, Cloud is still averaging career highs in points (10.9) and assists (7.0) across 26 appearances. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough has been a consistent producer off the bench over her last five games and has averaged 9.8 points on 51.4 percent shooting during that stretch. 

Kayla Thornton has scored in double figures in three of her last four games and has averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks during that span. Allisha Gray has scored in double figures in five of her last six and has averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals over that stretch. Arike Ogunbowale has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and 10 times over her last 14 appearances. During that stretch, the All-Star guard has averaged 22.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. After tying her season high with 22 points, Marina Mabrey has scored just 10 points (4-17 FG) over her last two appearances. Teaira McCowan has drawn four straight starts and scored in double figures in back-to-back games. Despite shifting to the bench in favor of McCowan, Isabelle Harrison's production has actually increased over the last four games. During that stretch, she's averaged 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury (-5.5)

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Kristi ToliverGCalfGTD7/28/2022
Rae BurrellGKneeOUT8/14/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Diamond DeShieldsFHipOUT7/31/2022
Kia NurseGKneeOUT8/14/2022
Brittney GrinerCNot Injury RelatedOUT4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sparks vs. Mercury

Los Angeles

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Nneka OgwumikeF2631.818.66.81.91.70.40.61.67.513.32.93.7
Liz CambageC2523.4136.42.10.61.60.20.64.79.23.54.4
Katie Lou SamuelsonG2329.410.62.720.80.224.83.68.81.41.7
Brittney SykesG2327.810.33.33.820.70.41.53.79.32.63.5
Jordin CanadaG2326.79.42.35.21.50.20.21.73.59.12.22.7
Lexie BrownG2627.27.72.62.31.20.11.742.96.30.10.2
Chiney OgwumikeF2218.57.55.710.90.40.30.72.861.62.2
Chennedy CarterG1915.38.21.71.90.60.40.10.43.47.41.42.1
Olivia Nelson-OdodaF2110.92.92.30.20.10.6001.22.10.50.8
Kristi ToliverG920.35.80.83.60.401.32.91.741.11.3
Jasmine WalkerF237.21.31.20.10.10.10.31.40.5200
Rae BurrellG314.71.710.30.700.320.330.70.7
Amy AtwellF480.80.50.5000.31.50.32.300
Kianna SmithG213.51210.50030.53.500

Phoenix

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Skylar Diggins-SmithG2634.5204.25.51.80.91.54.67164.55.3
Diana TaurasiG2831.6173.34.10.70.638.9513.14.14.5
Diamond DeShieldsG2524.912.53.9210.60.62.94.411.23.14.2
Tina CharlesC1633.117.37.32.10.80.81.54.16.514.82.83.4
Sophie CunninghamG2028.2124.81.60.90.22.45.94.18.61.41.6
Shey PeddyG2627.48.63.23.21.70.21.23.82.97.11.71.9
Brianna TurnerF2733.74.6721.21.50023.40.61
Megan GustafsonF257.931.50.40.10.10.30.61.220.30.4
Reshanda GrayF910.43.11.90.60.40.40.10.71.42.80.10.3
Jennie SimmsF156.91.71.10.50.300.10.60.71.30.30.3
Kristine AnigweF106.51.51.30.20.10.2000.510.51
Sam ThomasF174.50.20.30.20.30.100.50.10.700
Karlie SamuelsonG11033100131300
Emma CannonF1632100001112
Kaela DavisG1200000000000

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Los Angeles and Phoenix tipoff at 8 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 167.5, the highest of the four-game slate. 

Lexie Brown (ankle) and Chiney Ogwumike (illness) are both expected to return to the rotation following one-game absences, but it's unclear how big of a role they will play. Brown failed to score in double figures across four straight contests before being sidelined, while Ogwumike had been playing well, posting 11.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals over four consecutive starts. Kristi Toliver (calf) is also expected to be back after a three-game absence, but her role will likely be limited. After scoring in double figures in three of her last four games, Brittney Sykes scored just two points (1-10 FG) during Saturday's loss to the Aces. Jordin Canada has started six of her last eight games and posted 9.6 points, 5.9 assists and 2.0 steals during that stretch. During the Sparks' last contest, Chennedy Carter finished with her most minutes (25), points (15) and rebounds (five) since May 29. Katie Lou Samuelson has been extremely consistent over her last 20 games and has averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists during that stretch. Nneka Ogwumike has scored in double figures in 19 straight games, but she finished with just 10 points (4-9 FG) during Los Angeles' last contest. 

Skylar Diggins-Smith has scored 20-plus points three times over her last four games – including two 30-plus outings – and has averaged 26.3 points, 7.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals during that stretch. Diana Taurasi has also stuffed the stat sheet recently, posting 24.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals over her last five appearances. Sophie Cunningham has been a solid secondary option behind Phoenix's two stars and has averaged 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over her last 10 games. Shey Peddy also continues to provide solid production since being inserted into the starting lineup, notching 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals over her last 11 games (all starts). With Diamond DeShields (hip) still out, it'll be tough to find any production from the Mercury's roster aside from the four core players already mentioned.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
