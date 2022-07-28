WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 28

WNBA Schedule Today

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury

at Connecticut Sun (-3.5) Seattle Stormat Connecticut Sun(-3.5)

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Mercedes Russell F Head OFS 8/16/2022

Connecticut

Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Bria Hartley G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Sun

Seattle

Connecticut

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Seattle and Connecticut tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 159.5.

Breanna Stewart continues to pace Seattle, scoring at least 20 points in five of her last six games and notching double-doubles in back-to-back contests. Sue Bird hasn't scored in double figures since a June 29 win over the Aces, but she's dished out at least five assists in nine of her last 12 starts. Jewell Loyd snapped her six-game double-digit scoring streak Sunday, finishing with just six points on 2-for-10 shooting. Gabby Williams has also struggled recently, failing to score in double figures across five straight games after averaging 11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals over her previous eight appearances. Tina Charles has drawn back-to-back starts for her new team and registered double-doubles in each of those games, including a 27-point, 15-rebound performance during Sunday's win over Atlanta. Charles' increased playing time has meant a reduced role for Ezi Magbegor, who's played fewer than 20 minutes in back-to-back games for the first time all season.

Jonquel Jones returned Sunday from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, but she was limited to just 15 minutes off the bench. She'll likely be reinserted into the starting lineup and garner her usual role Thursday, though it's possible Connecticut continues to be cautious with their star forward with the playoffs looming. With Jones absent/limited, Brionna Jones has drawn four straight starts and has averaged 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals during that stretch. Alyssa Thomas has also been a major producer recently, registering three straight double-doubles – including the first triple-double in franchise history. Over her last seven games, DeWanna Bonner has averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals across 30.1 minutes. Courtney Williams has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and in eight of her last 11 appearances. During that stretch, she's averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals. Natisha Hiedeman has scored in double figures in five of her last six games and notched season highs in made three-pointers (five) and points (19) during Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream (-1.5)

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Dream

Minnesota

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nia Coffey F Knee OUT 7/30/2022 Monique Billings F Ankle OUT 7/30/2022 Asia Durr G Hip OUT 7/30/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Lynx vs. Dream

Minnesota

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Minnesota and Atlanta tipoff at 7 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 160.5.

Aerial Powers continues to lead the way for Minnesota, scoring in double figures in three straight games and averaging 18.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over her last eight appearances. Sylvia Fowles is probable to return Thursday following a one-game absence due to a knee injury and will likely return to her usual role against Atlanta. Over her last 11 appearances, Fowles has averaged 13.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 23.5 minutes. Jessica Shepard is also listed as probable with a nose injury, so she'll likely remain in the starting lineup for a third straight game with Damiris Dantas (personal) away from the team. After scoring in double figures in five of her last six games, Kayla McBride posted just six points (2-11 FG) during Sunday's loss to Connecticut. However, she scored 20 points (9-15 FG) in her last matchup against Atlanta, so she's certainly a candidate for a bounce-back performance. Moriah Jefferson has failed to score in double figures in seven straight games following a seven-game double-digit scoring streak. Rachel Banham has scored 11 points in back-to-back games and has averaged 13.7 points over her last nine appearances. Since returning to the rotation, Nikolina Milic has finished with at least 12 points and four rebounds in back-to-back games.

Rhyne Howard continues to lead Atlanta as a rookie, posting 19.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over her last three games. Tiffany Hayes has scored in double figures in all nine of her appearances this season and is averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 28.7 minutes. Since returning from a six-game absence due to a foot injury, Erica Wheeler has only scored in double figures twice over her last 10 games. After scoring in double figures in back-to-back games, Aari McDonald scored just five points during Sunday's loss to Seattle. In the frontcourt, Cheyenne Parker has been the most consistent producer and has averaged 13.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over her last four appearances. Naz Hillmon has started the last four games and has averaged 8.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over her last five contests.

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings (-1.5)

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Wings

Washington

Elena Delle Donne F Rest OUT 7/30/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Dallas

Awak Kuier C Ankle GTD 7/28/2022 Satou Sabally F Ankle OUT 7/30/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Wings

Washington

Dallas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Washington and Dallas tipoff at 8 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 157.5, the lowest of the four-game slate.

Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin are all candidates for increased roles Thursday with Elena Delle Donne resting again for the first time since July 3. Clark hasn't scored in double figures since the last time Delle Donne rested, so she's certainly a candidate for a get-right game against Dallas. Hines-Allen will likely replace Delle Donne in the starting lineup once again and has averaged 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 22.8 minutes in her 13 starts this season. Shakira Austin continues to draw starts, but she's scored in double figures just once over her last 12 appearances, though she has registered at least five rebounds in nine of those matchups. Ariel Atkins continues to lead the Mystics' backcourt – 16 straight games in double figures – and will likely need to step up offensively in Delle Donne's absence. After scoring in double figures in four of five contests, Natasha Cloud hasn't reached that plateau in three straight games. Regardless, Cloud is still averaging career highs in points (10.9) and assists (7.0) across 26 appearances. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough has been a consistent producer off the bench over her last five games and has averaged 9.8 points on 51.4 percent shooting during that stretch.

Kayla Thornton has scored in double figures in three of her last four games and has averaged 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks during that span. Allisha Gray has scored in double figures in five of her last six and has averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals over that stretch. Arike Ogunbowale has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and 10 times over her last 14 appearances. During that stretch, the All-Star guard has averaged 22.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. After tying her season high with 22 points, Marina Mabrey has scored just 10 points (4-17 FG) over her last two appearances. Teaira McCowan has drawn four straight starts and scored in double figures in back-to-back games. Despite shifting to the bench in favor of McCowan, Isabelle Harrison's production has actually increased over the last four games. During that stretch, she's averaged 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury (-5.5)

Injury Report - Sparks vs. Mercury

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kristi Toliver G Calf GTD 7/28/2022 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 8/14/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Diamond DeShields F Hip OUT 7/31/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 8/14/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sparks vs. Mercury

Los Angeles

Phoenix

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Los Angeles and Phoenix tipoff at 8 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 167.5, the highest of the four-game slate.

Lexie Brown (ankle) and Chiney Ogwumike (illness) are both expected to return to the rotation following one-game absences, but it's unclear how big of a role they will play. Brown failed to score in double figures across four straight contests before being sidelined, while Ogwumike had been playing well, posting 11.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals over four consecutive starts. Kristi Toliver (calf) is also expected to be back after a three-game absence, but her role will likely be limited. After scoring in double figures in three of her last four games, Brittney Sykes scored just two points (1-10 FG) during Saturday's loss to the Aces. Jordin Canada has started six of her last eight games and posted 9.6 points, 5.9 assists and 2.0 steals during that stretch. During the Sparks' last contest, Chennedy Carter finished with her most minutes (25), points (15) and rebounds (five) since May 29. Katie Lou Samuelson has been extremely consistent over her last 20 games and has averaged 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists during that stretch. Nneka Ogwumike has scored in double figures in 19 straight games, but she finished with just 10 points (4-9 FG) during Los Angeles' last contest.

Skylar Diggins-Smith has scored 20-plus points three times over her last four games – including two 30-plus outings – and has averaged 26.3 points, 7.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals during that stretch. Diana Taurasi has also stuffed the stat sheet recently, posting 24.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals over her last five appearances. Sophie Cunningham has been a solid secondary option behind Phoenix's two stars and has averaged 16.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over her last 10 games. Shey Peddy also continues to provide solid production since being inserted into the starting lineup, notching 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals over her last 11 games (all starts). With Diamond DeShields (hip) still out, it'll be tough to find any production from the Mercury's roster aside from the four core players already mentioned.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.