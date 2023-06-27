WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, June 27

WNBA Schedule Today

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA News

WNBA Lineup Optimizer

Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

WNBA Daily Lineups

Value Report

Team Trends

Opponent Averages

at Connecticut Sun New York Libertyat Connecticut Sun

Line: New York -4.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Han Xu C Not Injury Related OUT 7/5/2023 Stefanie Dolson C Ankle OUT 7/19/2023

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brionna Jones C Achilles OFS 10/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Liberty are second in the WNBA in scoring (87.9), but first in assists (24) and made threes (10.6) per game. However, they do turn the ball over a lot, tied for third worst per game (14.3).

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot pace the team in nearly every statistical category, while Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones round out the starting five. Marine Johannes, Kayla Thornton and Nyara Sabally lead the bench unit. Thornton and Sabally are candidates for increased roles with Stefanie Dolson (ankle) out.

The Sun can keep pace offensively, tied for fourth in the WNBA in scoring (84.1 ppg), and their defensive strengths match up perfectly against New York. Connecticut leads the league in steals per game (8.4) and gives up the fewest made threes per game (5.9).

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner lead the way, especially after losing Brionna Jones (Achilles) for the season. Jones' absence has allowed Rebecca Allen to slide into the starting lineup, while DiJonai Carrington has seen an increased role off the bench. Natisha Hiedeman and Tiffany Hayes round out the starting five, while Tyasha Harris and Olivia Nelson-Ododa make up the backend of the Sun's eight-player rotation.

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Minnesota -2.5

O/U: 161.5

Injury Report - Storm vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jordan Horston G Shoulder GTD 6/27/2023

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Minnesota has the worst offense in the league (75.7 ppg) and gives up the most made threes per game (9.3).

Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Tiffany Mitchell, Dorka Juhasz and Bridget Carleton have been starting recently, while Lindsay Allen, Nikolina Milic, Rachel Banham and Emily Engstler round out the rotation. Mitchell picked up a wrist injury recently and won't be available Tuesday, but Diamond Miller, who's expected to suit up for the first time since the end of May, should mitigate Mitchell's absence. However, Miller may be limited following a lengthy absence, so Allen, Milic and Banham are all candidates for increased roles too.

Seattle is last in the WNBA in assists per game (16.6) and field-goal percentage (39.3), but third in three-pointers made (8.8 per game). The Storm allows opponents to shoot a league-high 46.2 percent from the field.

Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor lead the way for Seattle, while Kia Nurse, Ivana Dojkic and Mercedes Russell round out the starting five. Sami Whitcomb, Yvonne Turner and Joyner Holmes pace the bench unit, and they've all garnered increased roles with Jordan Horston (shoulder) sidelined.

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Dallas -3.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Report - Wings vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Lou Lopez Senechal G Knee OUT 7/12/2023 Diamond DeShields F Knee OUT 8/18/2023

Phoenix

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Dallas has the third-best offense in the WNBA (84.5 ppg) and leads the league in rebounds per game (38.9). The Wings' physical play leads to a lot of free throws, as they are currently second in free-throws made per game (17.0) and third in attempts (20.1).

Now that they're all available, Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, Crystal Dangerfield and Teaira McCowan make up the starting five, with Kalani Brown leading the bench unit. Veronica Burton, Awak Kuier and Maddy Siegrist all garner very limited reserve roles but can see double-digit minutes occasionally.

Phoenix has the third-worst offense in the WNBA (77.2 ppg) and worst defense (88.4 ppg), leading to the recent firing of head coach Vanessa Nygaard. The Mercury is also the worst rebounding team in the league (29.3 per game), second worst in turnovers (15.9) and tied for the most fouls per game (20.8), which all play right into Dallas' strengths.

Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner returned last game and were accompanied by Sug Sutton, Sophie Cunningham and Michaela Onyenwere in the starting lineup, but Cunningham left early with a back injury. If she remains out Tuesday, Moriah Jefferson would presumably enter the first five, while Brianna Turner, Jennie Simms and Kadi Sissoko lead the bench unit.



WNBA DFS Picks Today

FanDuel

Stewart is shooting just 28.6 percent from the field over her last two games, but I expect her to bounce back in a big way against the Sun during a presumably high-scoring affair. Thomas will be the star player on the other side of that matchup, and I don't think New York has anyone who can slow down Connecticut's multi-talented forward. Sabally is averaging 18.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game and faces the Mercury, who are bottom in the league in both points allowed and rebounds allowed per game.

Value Plays

With Sophie Cunningham (back) and Shey Peddy (Achilles) both potentially unavailable, Onyenwere, who's averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals over her past six games, is a solid value play. Similar situation with Allen, who's set for an increased role with Brionna Jones (lower leg) out for the year.

DraftKings

Loyd is averaging 25.4 points per game while shooting 39.4 percent from three and faces a Minnesota squad that gives up the most made three-pointers in the league. Griner, who averaged 22.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in her first seven games before suffering a hip injury, returned to action Saturday but played only 20 minutes in a blowout loss to Seattle. I expect interim head coach Nikki Blue to ride her star player in her first game in charge, as there's been no indication Griner will face any restrictions Tuesday. Howard is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and faces the Mercury, who are bottom in the league in both points allowed and rebounds allowed per game.

Value Plays

With Brionna Jones (Achilles) sidelined, Carrington has totaled 34 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 51 minutes over the last two games. I expect her to have a major role off the bench in a presumably high-scoring affair against the Liberty. Thornton played 24 minutes off the bench last time out, her second-highest total of the season, and she should continue to see 20-plus minutes with Stefanie Dolson (ankle) unavailable for a while.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.