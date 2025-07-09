WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, July 9

WNBA DFS Strategies for Wednesday, July 9

The WNBA season rolls on Wednesday with three games tipping off in the morning in their respective time zones, followed by the Wings and Sky facing off in Chicago in primetime. Several injury-related absences will persist around the league, but the Fever will get a boost in their matchup since Caitlin Clark has been cleared to return to action.

WNBA Schedule Today

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Line: Storm -18

O/U: 155.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Storm vs. Sun

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Jordan Horston G Knee OFS 5/1/2026 Nika Muhl G Knee OFS 5/1/2026

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Marina Mabrey G Knee OUT 7/11/2025 Jaelyn Brown F Illness OUT 7/11/2025

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

While the Storm have shown some inconsistency during the 2025 campaign, the Sun have been the worst team in the league, leading Seattle to be heavily favored in this camp game.

Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams have carried the torch for Seattle throughout the season, but Erica Wheeler has also stepped up in recent weeks. Diggins has posted double-digit scoring totals in 11 consecutive appearances but has been slightly inconsistent in secondary categories recently. However, she delivered a strong performance against Connecticut on June 27, posting 24 points, five assists, a rebound and a steal in 28 minutes. Ogwumike has also been a solid scorer, recording at least 15 points in seven of her last eight outings while logging at least four rebounds in each of those appearances. Williams has been a well-rounded contributor, averaging 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.3 steals in 32.9 minutes per game over her last eight appearances. Wheeler has been less reliable than the team's core group of three players, but she's been part of the starting lineup in Seattle's last 11 games and has scored in double figures in six of those matchups.

Although the Sun sit at the bottom of the WNBA standings, they've had some encouraging performances from young contributors early in the year. Aneesah Morrow was limited due to injury early in the year but has found her footing at the professional level recently, averaging 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game over her last seven outings, while Saniya Rivers, Jacy Sheldon and Olivia Nelson-Ododa have also stepped up over the last few weeks while Marina Mabrey has been hurt. Tina Charles has played through an injury recently but has also lost her spot in the starting lineup, making her a DFS fade for Wednesday.

Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -7.5

O/U: 165.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Valkyries vs. Fever

Golden State

Name Pos Injury Status Return Maria Conde F Achilles OUT 8/1/2025 Juste Jocyte G Not Injury Related OFS 9/12/2025

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kristy Wallace G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Valkyries have been one of the biggest success stories in the WNBA to begin the season but have largely struggled on the road and will meet a Fever team with Caitlin Clark returning Wednesday.

Despite having several international players participating in EuroBasket recently, the Valkyries' success continued due to several players stepping up, including Tiffany Hayes, Kayla Thornton, Veronica Burton and Kate Martin. Now that international play has concluded, the Valkyries have several other weapons to provide a boost, including the frontcourt tandem of Janelle Salaun and Temi Fagbenle. Both players have been somewhat limited in their return to WNBA action, but it wouldn't be surprising to see their roles grow soon.

Despite missing the last four games due to a groin injury, Caitlin Clark should immediately return to serving as a focal point for Indiana on Wednesday, particularly after the team's home loss to the Sparks on Saturday. Aari McDonald performed admirably in her absence and could have more of a sustained role now that DeWanna Bonner is no longer with the team, but the Fever get much more reliable results from Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard, and all three of those players could have better looks Wednesday due to Clark's passing abilities.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Lynx -7

O/U: 160.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Lynx vs. Mercury

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aubrey Griffin G Knee OUT 10/1/2025 Karlie Samuelson G Foot OFS 5/1/2026 Dorka Juhasz F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2026

Phoenix

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Lynx and Mercury are among the league's strongest teams, but Phoenix will be shorthanded in Wednesday's matchup since Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alexa Held will remain sidelined.

Despite losing to the Fever in last week's Commissioner's Cup Championship, the Lynx have rattled off three consecutive victories behind strong performances from Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride. Collier has emerged as the clear-cut MVP favorite over the first half of the regular season, averaging 24.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.4 minutes per game over 16 appearances. Williams and McBride have each scored in double figures in five consecutive regular-season appearances, and Alanna Smith has also performed well at times this season but has been slightly colder over the past week.

Although the Mercury were also shorthanded for Monday's game against the Wings, they emerged with a 30-point victory behind a dominant showing from Alyssa Thomas. They'll likely be met with more resistance from the Lynx on Wednesday, but they showcased just how much talent they have outside of Copper and Sabally. The team signed DeWanna Bonner on Tuesday, but it's not yet clear whether the veteran forward will be available against Minnesota. Sami Whitcomb put forth a 36-point performance against Dallas on Monday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see her get increased looks once again Wednesday.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Line: Sky -1

