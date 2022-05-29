NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Aaron Ashby, Brewers: Ashby opened the season in the Brewers' pen, but has been shifted to the rotation due to Freddy Peralta's lat injury that will sideline the righty for at least two months. The 24-year-old southpaw's 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB through 34 innings is solid, though the walks are a bit concerning despite being mostly in line with career numbers. Ashby relies primarily on a 97-mph sinking fastball, a hard-breaking mid-80s slider and an upper-80s changeup with above-average drop to retire hitters and should have success as a member of the Milwaukee starting five. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18

Roansy Contreras, Pirates: Contreras, sent down to start the season, saw three relief appearances in April before being demoted again. Called back up this week, he should have a clear path to remain in the rotation after allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five scoreless innings Tuesday. The headliner for Pittsburgh in the January 2021 trade that sent Jameson Taillon to the Yankees, Contreras - the Pirates' top pitching prospect - relies on a 96-mph four-seamer and compliments with an 85-mph slider to retire hitters. He also mixes in a curveball and changeup that lag behind as third and fourth offerings. With Pittsburgh having sent Bryse Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis and with Mitch Keller moving to the bullpen for the Pirates' six-game week, Contreras looks secure as the team's No. 4 starter for now. 12-team Mixed: $5; 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Bailey Falter, Phillies: Falter was recalled Friday to make his second start of the season and third of his career. He coughed up five runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over three innings versus the Mets. Falter likely will move back to the bullpen or the minors over the next few days. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Erick Fedde, Nationals: Fedde was brilliant Wednesday scattering four hits and a walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings. He was solid in May by allowing six runs on 21 hits and 14 while striking out 23 across 27.2 innings. For Fedde to maintain success, hell need to find a way to reduce the number of walks he allows, which has been a career issue, though he made strides in that regard the last few seasons. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: Rostered

Ryan Feltner, Rockies: Feltner, starting Wednesday in place of Antonio Senzatela (back), allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings against Pittsburgh. He's been impressive in two opportunities to make spot starts this season while maintaining a 14:4 K:BB across 10 innings despite a 5.40 ERA. Senzatela made a rehab start Friday and could be back with the Rockies after one more outing. Feltner is currently projected to take at least one more turn through the rotation and then probably will be sent back down when Senzatela is ready, but could stick with another solid start. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Alec Mills, Cubs: Mills, on the 60-day IL with a back injury, made his first rehab start at Triple-A Iowa last Sunday. He worked 2.1 innings and gave up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two. Mills allowed two runs on three hits and a pair of walks in 3.2 innings Friday and is eligible to return from Jun. 8, though he may need one more start beyond that before being activated. His overall numbers were made ugly by an unsightly 6.41 ERA in 19.2 innings of relief. Mills posted a 4.80 ERA in his 20 starts of which only four were quality, basically making him a back-end starter. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (spec return bid)

Mike Minor, Reds: Minor made his fourth and potentially final rehab start Friday while covering six innings and striking out nine while giving up one run on three hits and no walks in 79 pitches. The hope is that he would be ready to join the team following that start, though that has yet to be confirmed. After starting a rehab assignment in mid-April, Minor experienced renewed shoulder soreness following an appearance for Double-A Chattanooga. He was shut down for a bit, but returned to action four starts ago. Graham Ashcraft's contract was selected by the Reds on Friday to take the hill for his second career start against the Giants. Minor could slide into that rotation spot, though no decision has been made. With an ERA over five the last two seasons and a propensity for giving up the long ball, temper your expectations. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (slightly upped spec return bid)

Mike Soroka, Braves: Soroka, who last appeared in a game in August 2020 due to multiple tears of his Achilles, hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery process and will face live hitters at the team complex before eventually beginning a rehab assignment. His second Achilles surgery was last June, sidelining him likely for another year. Soroka has thrown off a mound approximately five times over the past few weeks and is looking forward to soon being cleared to complete defensive drills, like covering first base and fielding bunts. It's possible he'll be able to return to game action around the All-Star break, but there's still a long way to go in his rehab before the team will be able to pinpoint a return date. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team-NL: $7 (upped bid, to rise substantially as he gets closer)

Stephen Strasburg, Nationals: Strasburg, working his way back from injuries, began a rehab assignment Tuesday tossing 61 pitches (31 strikes) over 2.2 innings at Low-A Fredericksburg. He will need at least two more rehab starts and be up to 90 pitches before the Nats consider activating him. Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome recovery) threw only 26.2 big-league innings across the previous two seasons and still has four years and $140 million remaining on his current contract, so don't expect the Nationals to push him too hard in 2022. But when active, he should start at the back end of the team's rotation and could work his way into the third spot if healthy and productive. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

Luke Weaver, Diamondbacks: Weaver, who has battled injuries the last several seasons, threw two innings and 30 pitches in an extended spring training game Tuesday. He was to pitch in an extended game at Salt River Fields on Saturday. After pitching just two-thirds of an inning, Weaver was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Apr. 8, and further testing revealed a mild flexor pronator strain. He was moved to the 60-day DL, eligible to return Jun. 7, and is likely several weeks away from possibly rejoining the D-Backs. When that happens, Weaver probably settles into a bullpen role, though he could slot in as the fifth starter. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4 (spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Yerry De Los Santos, Pirates: Pittsburgh promoted de los Santos this week. He will see low-leverage work initially, but could work his way into a prominent role in the bullpen especially during the second half. De Los Santos began the season at Triple-A Indianapolis posting a 1.72 ERA, 0.64 WHIP with two wins and three saves in 15.2 innings over 12 relief appearances to earn the call up. He could end up setting up David Bednar. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Trevor Kelley/Devin Williams, Brewers: Kelley, back in the majors Monday, and Williams are part of the set-up crew for Josh Hader. Dominant at Triple-A Nashville this season, Kelley posted a 0.69 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 13 innings over 13 relief outings to earn his second call up. He faltered in prior stints in the majors with Boston (2019) and Philly (2020), but has been dominant in the minors and gets another chance. Williams, the 2020 National League Rookie of the Year and Reliever of the Year, got off to a horrific start to 2021 before righting the ship in June. He missed the playoffs with a fractured right hand, but has picked up where he left before the injury. Williams closed when Hader was sidelined and is clearly next in line if needed. Kelley - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6; Williams - 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Jake McGee, Giants: McGee missed 15 days with lower-back tightness and returned to the Giants on Friday. He gave up one run and struck out seven over 2.2 innings in three rehab appearances with Triple-A Sacramento, paving the way for his return. McGee pitched his way out of San Francisco's closing role prior to the injury with a 9.58 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in 10.1 innings of work while striking out just 11.8 percent of opposing batters. He should set up Camilo Doval. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Tony Santillan/Art Warren, Reds: With Lucas Sims sidelined, Santillan and Warren have each picked up saves the last two games. Santillan has not given up a run in his last five appearances while logging six scoreless inning with two saves, two holds and a 4:4 K:BB during that span. For the season, he's posted a 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 18:9 K:BB, three saves, four holds and a blown save across 16.1 innings. Warren secured the save Friday and has allowed opponents to score in only one of his past nine outings while notching two saves and a hold with a 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings. Each pitcher will continue to see save chances while Sims is out, though he began a throwing program this week and could be back in a few weeks. Both - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

CATCHER

P.J. Higgins, Cubs: Higgins was promoted Sunday with Willson Contreras dealing with a mild hamstring injury and Yan Gomes landing on the IL. In addition to playing catcher, Higgins received reps at both corner-infield spots at Iowa and slashed .417/.500/.569 over 86 plate appearances with the affiliate this season. He'll see sporadic duty behind the plate replacing Contreras. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Garrett Stubbs, Phillies: Stubbs, who blasted a three-run home run Friday, has made the most of his infrequent opportunities backing up J.T. Realmuto by batting .379 (11-for-29) in 11 games while recording two homers, four runs, six RBI and a steal. He's unlikely to see a material uptick in action, but has shown he offers some value in two-catcher, NL-only leagues. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

FIRST BASE

Edwin Rios, Dodgers: Rios is making the most of the additional playing time has been receiving the last three weeks, slashing .306/.346/.633 with five home runs and 14 runs batted in. If there is one quibble, it's the 20:3 K:BB in 52 plate appearances, which may mean some regression will be forthcoming. Rios was seeing most of his playing time at DH, but Justin Turner was to move there with Max Muncy shifting to the hot corner. With Muncy now sidelined, Turner might be forced to stay at third base, affording Rios the ability to see continual at-bats at DH. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16

Frank Schwindel, Cubs: Schwindel, profiled last week, gets another mention as he's displayed no signs of slowing at the plate. After looking to have lost the first base job to Alfonso Rivas, Schwindel has recaptured a full-time role thanks to a hot streak where he's gone 16-for-59 with four home runs and 12 runs driven in his last 15 games with all the long balls coming in the week-plus. As Rivas has cooled, he may land back on the bench. But if he does keep a share of the role, Schwindel is also seeing time at DH over Rafael Ortega. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: Rostered

Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks: After a slow start, Smith appears to have found his stroke at the plate having slashed .265/.359/.529 with three homers in his last 10 games but also striking out 33.3 percent of the time over that stretch. He incorporated a small stride in his swing mechanics picking up his right foot and striding forward with the help of Arizona's strength coach Vaughn Robinson and assistant hitting coach Rick Short. That tweak has made a material difference lately at the plate for Smith. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: Rostered

SECOND BASE

Hanser Alberto, Dodgers: With Max Muncy (elbow) going on the injured list, Alberto could be in line for a small uptick in playing time. Kevin Pillar was promoted to replace Muncy on the active roster, which should result in Gavin Lux seeing increased action at second base. When Lux needs a day off, Alberto should end up covering the keystone. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Nick Madrigal, Cubs: Madrigal, out with back tightness since May 10, started a rehab stint at Triple-A Iowa Saturday. He'll likely appear in multiple games in Triple-A before rejoining the big-league roster and potentially return to the Cubs during their four-game series versus the Brewers early this week. Madrigal went crosstown in Chicago this past offseason, coming over for Craig Kimbrel. A hamstring injury kept him out most of last season and was off to slow start prior to the injury. With Andrelton Simmons now shifted over to second base, Madrigal stands to see a lesser role once activated. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14

Tucupita Marcano, Pirates: Marcano was called up to provide Pittsburgh middle infield depth that has taken a hit due to injuries. He had a cup of coffee earlier this season before landing back at Double-A Altoona, where he posted a .312/.411/.495 line across 113 plate appearances. Acquired from San Diego as part of the Adam Frazier deal last July, Marcano can play second, third, short and both corner outfield spots. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Josh VanMeter, Pirates: Michael Chavis left Friday's game with left forearm discomfort. The injury apparently stems from Wednesday when he was hit by a pitch and was subsequently unable to play through it. Chavis struck out swinging in both his plate appearances before being lifted from the contest. With the Pirates already short on depth at first with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and Daniel Vogelbach (hamstring) on the injured list, VanMeter filled in Friday and started Saturday with Chavis out. He could be in line for a short-term bump in playing time. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6

THIRD BASE

Willians Astudillo, Marlins: Astudillo had his contract purchased Wednesday. After playing in 73 games with Minnesota last season, he was waived last offseason and signed with Miami in March. The 30-year-old has experience across the diamond, but should primarily provide depth at catcher and corner infield spots. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Jon Berti, Marlins: Berti, out with COVID for three weeks, was activated off the IL on Friday. Look for him to resume his super-utility role for Miami, as he's already played five positions. Berti's ability to steal bases and contribute a little bit across the board makes him a viable option in deeper leagues if he continues to log regular playing time. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

SHORTSTOP

Jose Barrero, Reds: Barrero, who underwent surgery Mar. 28 to repair the hook of his hamate bone in his left hand, will need the full 20-day injury rehab before he's ready to return to the Majors. He reported to Triple-A Louisville to begin a rehab assignment last Friday and could be sent down once that timeframe ends. Barrero may have had the chance to push for a starting role to open the year, but the injury scuttled those hopes. Kyle Farmer has been starting in Barrero's absence, but has slumped substantially after a good start. No clarity has yet been provided as to what Cincy will do with Barrero, so tread carefully. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Joey Wendle, Marlins: Wendle, on the injured list since May 13, was activated Thursday after logging just seven at-bats during a rehab stint. Prior to going down, he had maintained a .304/.368/.456 line with two home runs, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored across 87 plate appearances. Wendle should find regular at-bats with Jazz Chisholm (hamstring) sidelined in the short term, though a timeshare at third with Brian Anderson (back) - when healthy - is most likely moving forward. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

OUTFIELD

Albert Almora/Aristides Aquino, Reds: Almora was called back up to the Reds this past Monday. He should operate as outfield depth at all three positions with Nick Senzel also returning to action. Aquino opened the season in Cincy, but was demoted after going 2-for-41 at the plate. He rode the Louisville-Cincy shuttle the last week, but is now back in the Majors. Aquino showed in 2019 he has power, but making consistent contact has been the challenge. Both - 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $5

Jose Azocar/Matt Beaty, Padres: Azocar has moved into a slightly more prominent role with Beaty (shoulder) sidelined while splitting time with Trent Grisham and playing mainly against southpaws. Beaty, out since May 8, reported to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment. He could be back shortly, which will slightly impact Azocar's at-bats. He is coming off a season where he went .270/.363/.402 with seven homers in 234 trips to the plate for LA and should see time at first base, both corner outfield spots and DH. Azocar - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5: Beaty - 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Corey Dickerson/Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals: With the Cardinals suffering several injuries, Dickerson has seen a short-term spike in opportunity. With Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) on the injured list and joined there this week by Dylan Carlson (hamstring), Dickerson, Brendan Donovan and Nootbaar being promoted this week are seeing more playing time in the outfield corners until either return, with Juan Yepez also in the mix depending on who else starts. Dickerson signed a one-year, $5-million contract with the Cardinals on Mar. 17, but has done little with his at-bats. Nootbaar raked in the minors following his demotion from St. Louis on April 25 producing a 1.050 OPS across 50 plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis, including three home runs last Sunday. As of now, he's seeing minimal action, but that could change if those previously mentioned struggle. Dickerson. - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team NL: $9; Nootbaar. - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5

Stuart Fairchild, Giants: Fairchild, acquired by the Giants on May 14 after being designated for assignment by the Mariners, was promoted Monday. With Austin Slater (wrist) on the injured list, Fairchild is starting in center field against southpaws with Mike Yastrzemski playing against righties. Across 80 plate appearances at Triple-A for Arizona, Seattle and SF, Fairchild hit .234/.388/.469. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Clint Frazier, Cubs: Frazier, out after undergoing an appendectomy late this spring, completed an eight-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa and was activated Saturday. He saw his chance for substantive playing time take a hit with the addition of Seiya Suzuki. Now that Frazier has finished his minor-league stint and is available, he'll pick up some at-bats as a reserve outfielder and DH. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Michael Harris, Braves: Harris, the Braves' top hitting prospect, was promoted and made his major-league debut Saturday. He bypassed Triple-A, but slashed .305/.372/.506 with five homers, 33 runs, 33 RBI and 11 stolen bases over 43 games at Double-A Mississippi to begin the year and earn the call up. Harris' 2022 campaign build on his brilliant 2021 where he hit .294/.362/.436 with seven home runs, 27 steals (on 31 attempts), an 8.3 BB% and an 18.1 K% in 101 games as a 20-year-old at High-A Rome. With several Atlanta outfielders struggling recently, the five-tool phenom should have ample chances to earn playing time in the bigs mainly in left and center field. 12-team Mixed: $8; 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team-NL: $22 (go higher if think he sticks)

Cal Mitchell, Pirates: Drafted during the second round in 2017, Mitchell was called up and made his major-league debut this past Tuesday while starting in right field while batting eighth. Not thought of as one of the Pirates' top prospects, he produced an impressive .306/.362/.500 slash line with five home runs and six stolen bases across 138 plate appearances to earn the promotion. Mitchell will have the opportunity to earn regular playing time in the outfield and take plate appearances from Ben Gamel and Jack Suwinski. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Mickey Moniak, Phillies: Moniak, who broke his hand just before the start of the regular season to cost him a spot on the Opening Day roster, moved his rehab to Double-A Reading this past week after playing three games at High-A Clearwater. Odubel Herrera has returned from the oblique injury that sent him to the IL to start the year, but has struggled at the plate along with Roman Quinn. With Bryce Harper dealing with a sprained UCL and locked in at DH, Moniak could operate at all three outfield spots and possibly start in center after completing his rehab stint, which should finish at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team-NL: $7 (upped early spec return bid)

Kevin Pillar, Dodgers: Pillar was promoted Saturday, replacing Max Muncy (elbow) on the active roster. He's best used as a bench bat while starting against southpaws, as his once stellar defense has tailed off the past few years. Pillar's presence could help the Dodgers use Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor in the infield more often, freeing him up to get some playing time in the outfield. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $7

Nick Plummer, Mets: Plummer was called up Saturday to replace Travis Jankowski, who will miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal on his left hand. Up for his second stint with the team, Plummer will provide outfield depth for the Mets after appearing in 24 games at Triple-A Syracuse this year where he hit .250 with six homers, five doubles, 21 RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

Tyrone Taylor, Brewers: Taylor got off to a slow start this season, but he's come alive of late thanks to consistent playing time. First, it was due to Andrew McCutchen being sidelined by COVID, and more recently the placement of Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) on the injured list. Taylor is 11-for-30 with three home runs and 12 runs driven in over his last eight games through Friday's contest. That hot streak should keep him in the lineup even when Renfroe returns either in the outfield or at DH. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team-NL: $14