Todd's Takes: Defending the Yankees and a Striking Rant

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

Here is a list of DRS by player with a minimum of 50 total innings in the field:

Last year, the Yankees were -41 DRS, the second worst in the league. So far this season, they're +55, by far the best in MLB. DRS is a volume/counting stat, so since we're just past the halfway point, the Yankees are on a pace to eclipse the century mark. Only four teams have done that since DRS was invented in 2002:

Everyone knows about the Yankees' prolific offense and pitching staff, but the extent of the improvement in the field hasn't been talked about enough. Granted, defensive metrics are shaky (if not flawed), but everyone has their own favorite. I like DRS (defensive runs saved) as a down and dirty comparison tool. It can be found on FanGraphs .

While it was certainly discussed during the Sunday night game, the improvement in the Yankees' defense was still understated. For years, Brian Cashman and the Yankees have been chided for roster construction, focusing on boppers. This offseason, Cashman flipped the script, dealing Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez for Ben Rortvedt , Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa . With Rortvedt hurt (and still not playing games, though he's close), Cashman acquired Jose Trevino from the Rangers in what was ostensibly a Band-Aid move.

Yankees Cashing In

Season Team DRS 2018 Diamondbacks 123 2018 Brewers 121 2016 Cubs 107 2019 Dodgers 106

Three of the top four weren't on the team last season. The addition of Kiner-Falefa pushed Torres to second, where he's been a plus defender. With those two up the middle, LeMahieu has played mostly third base, where he's garnered 5 DRS. The starting pitchers are helping themselves.

The lowest three on the chart are Judge, Stanton and Rizzo, who have combined for 74 HR, 150 runs and 175 RBI. However, unlike prior seasons, the Yankees' defense is stellar, especially up the middle, so they can afford to be weak in left field and at first base.

I'm not much into award season, but if Cashman doesn't win Executive of the Year, there is something wrong.

A Striking Misperception

To be up front, I could be all wet with this. Admittedly, I don't know the ins-and-outs of the various rectangles drawn on our screens to represent the strike. What I do know is it's almost always a two-dimensional rectangle, while the actual strike zone is a three-dimensional cube. My gut sense is we're being mislead by putting absolute credence into whether the path of the ball truly passes through the box. We're being fooled by camera angles, parallax and having the rectangle display only one side of the cube.

Maybe the design is more complicated, and if so, I would love a tutorial. In the meantime, I'm viewing the rectangle for entertainment purposes only, and not judging pitches/umpires on what is shown. I wish broadcasters did the same, or at least learned the limitations of the feature, and passed those along to the audience if they're going to refer to the perceived results with such certainty.

Box Score Blitz (Sunday, July 10)

BAL 9, LAA 5: Break up the Orioles. As has been mentioned all season, the top half of their order is solid, and now Adley Rutschman lengthens it a bit. The more pitcher-friendly Camden Yards may attract free agent hurlers, not to mention help prospects Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall.

Break up the Orioles. As has been mentioned all season, the top half of their order is solid, and now Adley Rutschman lengthens it a bit. The more pitcher-friendly Camden Yards may attract free agent hurlers, not to mention help prospects Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall. ATL 4, WSH 3 (F/12): Ian Anderson battled through 5.1 frames but walked four. He better pick it up, as Kyle Muller is shoving with Triple-A Gwinnett, recording a 2.75 ERA 1.06 WHIP with 82 strikeouts to just 19 walks in 68.2 innings since being sent back down on May 1.

Ian Anderson battled through 5.1 frames but walked four. He better pick it up, as Kyle Muller is shoving with Triple-A Gwinnett, recording a 2.75 ERA 1.06 WHIP with 82 strikeouts to just 19 walks in 68.2 innings since being sent back down on May 1. MIA 2, NYM 0 (F/10): Sandy Alcantara only threw seven stanzas, dropping his average innings per start a smidge. Let that sink in for a minute; he's averaging around 7.1 innings a start, over two more than league average. There was some concern whether Jon Berti and Joey Wendle would both be in the lineup together, but with Jazz Chisholm on the shelf, they're both playing almost every day.

Sandy Alcantara only threw seven stanzas, dropping his average innings per start a smidge. Let that sink in for a minute; he's averaging around 7.1 innings a start, over two more than league average. There was some concern whether Jon Berti and Joey Wendle would both be in the lineup together, but with Jazz Chisholm on the shelf, they're both playing almost every day. CIN 10, TB 5: I was looking forward to this game with two of my favorite young arms toeing the rubber. Shane Baz couldn't find any rhythm, yielding three homers in the third. Nick Lodolo wasn't sharp, but some of that was pitching with a big lead and letting his defense take care of the rest. Tyler Stephenson is back, picking up where he left off with his second straight multiple hit day, including a homer.

I was looking forward to this game with two of my favorite young arms toeing the rubber. Shane Baz couldn't find any rhythm, yielding three homers in the third. Nick Lodolo wasn't sharp, but some of that was pitching with a big lead and letting his defense take care of the rest. Tyler Stephenson is back, picking up where he left off with his second straight multiple hit day, including a homer. KC 5, CLE 1: He's strictly a streamer, but Zack Greinke has gone from "categorically ignore" to "in play against lesser lineups," of which there are many in the AL Central. Vinnie Pasquantino isn't getting results, but 53 percent of his contact has been in excess of 95 mph, with much of it in triple digits.

Edit to add: On cue, Pasquantino hit a homer Monday while this is being composed.