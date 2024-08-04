NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Valente Bellozo, Marlins: Bellozo was called up to start Friday against Atlanta to take the rotation spot vacated by Trevor Rogers, who is now with the Orioles. He went on to allow two runs on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings. Bellozo made two starts earlier in the year for Miami where he surrendered five runs with a 10:1 K:BB over 10.1 frames, the last of which was Jul. 2. Since then, he pitched to a 3.21 ERA across 14 innings at Triple-A to earn the call-up and could remain in the rotation the rest of the season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Hayden Birdsong, Giants: Birdsong is a stash candidate, since he's currently in the minors but is expected to be back up shortly. His next opportunity to return to the bigs appeared to be in flux while Alex Cobb (hip/blister) was on the cusp of returning from the 60-day injured list. But with Cobb being dealt to the Guardians Tuesday, Birdsong now looks set to rejoin the Giants the next time they need a fifth starter. He's posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 33 strikeouts through 25.2 innings over his last five MLB outings. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (stash bid for now)

Paul Blackburn, Mets: Blackburn was acquired by the Mets from the Athletics in exchange for right-hand prospect Kade Morris. The right-hander returned last Friday from a stint on the 60-day IL due to a stress reaction in his right foot where he gave up four runs over five innings in his first start back with Oakland. Blackburn has produced a 4.41 ERA and 38:14 K:BB across 51 frames covering nine starts this year. He'll be under team control through 2025 and slots in as the Mets' fifth starter. Blackburn picked up the win on Friday against the Angels while allowing one run on six hits over six innings, striking out six and walking two. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $11

Erick Fedde. Cardinals: St. Louis acquired Fedde and Tommy Pham as part of a three-team trade with the Dodgers and White Sox. Fedde enjoyed a breakout season in Chicago following one year in Korea as he recorded a 3.11 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 108:34 K:BB through 121.2 innings over 21 starts. He slots into the two-hole in the St. Louis rotation behind Sonny Gray and took the loss in his debut Friday against the Cubs with five runs allowed on six hits over five innings. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $33

Jack Flaherty, Dodgers: Flaherty was acquired by the Dodgers from the Tigers on Tuesday in exchange for infielder Trey Sweeney and catcher Thayron Liranzo. He'll be a free agent after the year and had pitched at an ace-like level in his final seven starts with Detroit by turning in a 2.08 ERA and 0.87 WHIP while striking out 43 across 39 innings. Flaherty continued that fine run Saturday as he tossed six shutout innings. He'll bolster the LA rotation while slotting behind Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $65

Tanner Gordon, Rockies: Gordon was promoted and started Saturday. That outing was by far the best of his ML career as he only conceded one run on one hit and a walk with four Ks through six innings. Prior to this start, Gordon hadn't found much success through his first three MLB outings as he surrendering 15 earned runs in 15.1 framed while fanning 12 and walking two. He'll presumably remain with the parent club until German Marquez (elbow) returns from the injured list. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

DL Hall, Brewers: Hall, out since tweaking his left knee fielding a bunt on Apr. 20, will make at least one more rehab start with Triple-A Nashville. He was able to get through five innings during his latest rehab start Wednesday - his longest appearances out of all 12 minor-league ones he's made since going on the IL. Hall will most likely move to the bullpen once he comes back, though the Brewers will give him one more start in the minors to stretch out even further in case he's needed in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec return bid)

DJ Herz, Nationals: Herz was called back up Jul. 23 after a two-week stint in the minors. He posted a 5.17 ERA and 41:9 K:BB over 31.1 innings covering his seven starts in the majors, which included a pair of double-digit strikeout efforts before being demoted. Herz has been solid in all three of his starts since returning to the Nationals and should remain in their rotation the remainder of the campaign. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks: Kelly, sidelined since straining his right shoulder in April, threw a three-inning, 51-pitch simulated game on Wednesday. He'll begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Hillsboro, which could be the only one he needs before rejoining the Diamondbacks. In the four starts prior to his injury, Kelly was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over 24.2 innings following back-to-back solid campaigns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped spec return bid)

Steven Matz, Cardinals: Matz, on the injured list since May 3 due to a lower-back strain, tossed two innings and allowed one run on one hit while striking out two with no walks in a rehab outing with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. He had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment in June following a setback and threw a bullpen session in mid-July to pave the way towards this start. Matz will likely require a least a few rehab starts before rejoining the Cardinals' rotation, yet could end up being used in the pen. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (early spec return bid)

Michael McGreevy, Cardinals: McGreevy was impressive during his MLB debut Wednesday as he managed seven innings of one-run ball while coming away with the win, though was sent down following that outing to make room for Erick Fedde. The right-hander had put up pedestrian numbers at Triple-A Memphis by collecting a 4.45 ERA and 96:36 K:BB over 109.1 innings. He's been at his best over the last two months with a 2.94 ERA and 52:19 K:BB across 52 frames since Jun. 1 to earn the promotion. Steven Matz is working his way back from injury and Andre Pallante has stepped in for Lance Lynn, but McGreevy may be next in line. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks: Nelson continued his fine recent streak by conceding two hits and two walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday. He gave up one run or fewer in four of his six July starts leading to a 2.41 ERA and .211 BAA. Nelson also went at least five frames in every outing, which is something he didn't do earlier this season. The 26-year-old now lists a 4.53 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 79:26 K:BB through 105.1 innings and is locked into a rotation spot. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Andre Pallante, Cardinals: Pallante, thought to be at risk of losing his starting role with the acquisition of Erick Fedde, is remaining there due to Lance Lynn (knee inflammation) landing on the IL. The 25-year-old has done well since joining the rotation in late May by registering a 3.61 ERA and 43:18 K:BB over 52.1 frames covering 10 starts. Pallante could still be a candidate to shift to the bullpen when Lynn returns, but will continue getting regular turns in the St. Louis rotation for now. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks: E-Rod, sidelined all season with tightness in his pitching shoulder and profiled the last four weeks, threw four innings and 57 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday. Following this effort, he'll make his season debut Tuesday in Cleveland without needing a rehab start in the minors. Rodriguez has progressed to this point after an early-July MRI showed his shoulder - which had a May setback - to be fully healed. Signed to a four-year, $74-million contract with the Diamondbacks in December 2023, his workload and sharpness without a rehab stint will be a bit of a mystery. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped spec return bid)

Joe Ross, Brewers: Ross, out since May 20 with a lower-back strain, was activated off the IL and started Tuesday for Milwaukee. He took the loss after coneding five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings and 87 pitches. Ross got the nod even though he was lit up for 11 earned runs on 14 hits and five walks through 8.1 innings in his final two rehab outings with Triple-A Nashville. Ross now holds a 4.98 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB through 47 innings over 10 starts this season. He's not guaranteed to remain in the rotation as the Brewers traded for Frankie Montas and have also received solid results from Colin Rea and Tobias Myers. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (lowered return bid)

Brandon Sproat, Mets: Sproat, selected 56th overall in 2023 after being selected the previous year, was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse Saturday. In 11 starts with Double-A Binghamton, he produced an impressive 2.45 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 77 punchouts across 62.1 innings. Sproat started the season at High-A Brooklyn and only required six outings while compiling a 1.07 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB in 25.1 innings to move up a level. He could be an option out of the Mets' bullpen down the stretch now that he is just a step away from the majors. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec call up bid)

Taijuan Walker, Phillies: Walker, on the shelf since Jun. 23 with right index finger inflammation, surrendered three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.2 innings and 41 pitches (31 strikes) in his rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Reading. He's scheduled to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Lehigh Valley for another start Tuesday, after which he could be activated from the 15-day IL. Walker should slot back into the back end of the Philly rotation after returning. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Jason Adam, Padres: Adam was traded from the Rays to the Padres in exchange for right-hander Dylan Lesko, outfielder Homer Bush and catcher J.D. Gonzalez. He logged a 2.49 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 50:16 K:BB across 47 innings while recording four saves and 19 holds for Tampa prior to the trade. Adam should settle along with the recently acquired Tanner Scott as the primary set up men for Robert Suarez. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $7

Anthony Bender/ Calvin Faucher/Andrew Nardi, Marlins: As I said last week, we all expected Tanner Scott to be dealt by the deadline - and he was. Joining him out the door was Huascar Brazoban, who went to the Mets. With those two gone along with A.J. Puk, Fauchner may be the favorite to close as he notched the save Saturday. Nardi will also be in the mix as Faucher allowed three runs Friday in the eighth inning. Nardi tossed a scoreless eighth Saturday and now has made seven consecutive scoreless appearances, rebounding after a rough start to the season. Also in the mix is Bender, who's been Miami's best overall reliever since the beginning of June while accumulating six holds. Bender - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7; Fauchner - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Nardi - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Kevin Ginkel/A.J. Puk/Ryan Thompson, Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday that Paul Sewald was being removed from the closer job. Later that evening, Thompson - who wasn't named as an option - picked up his second save of the year. Lovullo mentioned Ginkel - who pitched in the sixth Friday - and Puk - who relieved Ginkel in that frame - as the favorites to record saves. Thompson has 19 holds and could get a chance to run with the role, followed by Puk and Ginkel. Ginkel - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7; Puk - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Thompson - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Porter Hodge, Cubs: Hodge has been sharp for the Cubs in his MLB debut by posting a strong 2.05 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 25 strikeouts across 22 innings. He's also recorded five holds and a save while setting up Hector Neris. Hodge struggled Saturday, though could get a chance at closing if the Cubs don't make a run. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Michael Kopech, Dodgers: Kopech was acquired by LA as part of three-team deal with the Cardinals and White Sox. He's offered a mixed bag in a full-time move to relief in 2024 by striking out 59 through 43.2 innings, but also walking 24 and producing a 4.74 ERA. The Dodgers will hope to fix his control and homer issues as he offers the potential to be a dominant late-inning weapon. For now, he may be part of the saves mix with Evan Phillips, Daniel Hudson, Alex Vesia, Brent Honeywell and Blake Treinen. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $7

Victor Vodnik, Rockies: Vodnik, acquired from Atlanta in late July 2023 for Pierce Johnson, picked up another save for the Rockies on Friday - with all five coming since Jul. 6. He's riding a four-inning scoreless streak while notching two saves with a 4:2 K:BB during that span. The right-hander has a 3.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 53:25 K:BB over 58.1 innings on the campaign. Vodnik may not be a full-time closer, though appears to be at least at the head of a committee that will likely also see high-leverage work for Tyler Kinley and Justin Lawrence. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: Rostered

CATCHER

Luke Maile, Reds: Maile, out since early July with a herniated disc in his back, was activated Friday after logging a couple rehab games with Triple-A Louisville. He regains his role as the backup catcher behind starter Tyler Stephenson. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

DESIGNATED HITTER

David Hensley, Marlins: Hensley was claimed off waivers by the Marlins Monday and added to the active roster Tuesday. It's unclear if the utility man will stick around long-term or just operate as a fill-in option until both Kyle Stowers - who was already added to the active roster - and Connor Norby are on the 26-man roster. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

FIRST BASE

Josh Bell, Diamondbacks: Bell was designated for assignment by the Marlins and traded to the D-Backs for cash considerations on Tuesday. While he's managed a mediocre .699 OPS on the year, he's been sizzling at the plate of late with six homers from his last 12 contests before being dealt. Bell slid right into the Arizona lineup and replaced Christian Walker, who is slated to miss at least three weeks with a strained left oblique. He made an immediate impact in his first start Friday by blasting a pair of home runs. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (in case he was waived when designated for assignment)

Ty France, Reds: France was DFA'd by Seattle after a .662 OPS through 88 games and was shipped last Monday to the Reds. With Christian Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) done for the season, first base has become a rotation involving Jeimer Candelario, Spencer Steer and France. After solid seasons in 2021 and 2022, France regressed last year before falling apart this season. He should receive solid playing time for Cincy. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $7

Joey Gallo, Nationals: Gallo, out a strained left hamstring that has sidelined him since Jun. 11, could be sent out on rehab assignment next week depending on his progress this weekend. With Juan Yepez somewhat locked in at first, Gallo will take some fly balls in right field along with groundballs at first. Gallo isn't guaranteed anything regarding playing time upon his activation given how well Yepez has played since being called up. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $5 (same early spec return bid)

SECOND BASE

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Pirates: Kiner-Falefa, on the IL due to a left knee sprain, was traded from the Blue Jays. He reported to Double-A Altoona Friday to start a rehab assignment and joined the parent club Saturday and started at second. The utility man is in the midst of the most productive campaign of his MLB career with seven home runs and a .292/.338/.420 slash line through 82 games. IKF should see significant action at second since Nick Gonzales (groin) is facing an extended absence, but he could also appear at the hot corner given Ke'Bryan Hayes' weak OPS. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team-NL: $14

Whit Merrifield, Braves: Merrifield was mentioned last week and is back here as he should be Atlanta's primary second baseman with Nacho Alvarez sent down. Ozzie Albies will be out until September with a fractured wrist, giving Merrifield a long leash on the job. Merrifield posted a .572 OPS with the Phillies before being waived, though has gotten off to a solid start on his new club. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9

Connor Norby, Marlins: Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers were acquired from the Orioles on Tuesday in exchange for left-hander Trevor Rogers. The 24-year-old had a .594 OPS in his first nine big-league games, but posted a .300/.392/.522 line with 16 homers and 13 steals in 80 games at Triple-A Norfolk this season. Norby is a top prospect who was somewhat surprisingly sent to Triple-A Jacksonville, but should be up in the bigs before too long. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6 (stash bid)

THIRD BASE

Jonah Bride/Emmanuel Rivera, Marlins: Bride is getting consistent playing time at first, third, and at DH for Miami since his late-July promotion. For him to retain that status, he'll need to do a better job of controlling the strike zone as he's produced an 11:3 K:BB across his last eight outings. Rivera is receiving similar at-bats to Bride, but has done little with the opportunity. If ranking the two, Bride and then Rivera. Bride - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6; Rivera - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Isaac Paredes, Cubs: Paredes is included this week as his trade to the Cubs may have occurred after the deadline for free-agent pickups in some leagues. The club acquired him from the Rays in exchange for third baseman Christopher Morel and right-handers Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson. Paredes is a longer-term move as he comes with three more years of team control. He slashed 245/.357/.435 with 16 home runs and 55 RBI through 101 games with Tampa this season and should start daily at the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team-NL: $44

SHORTSTOP

Tommy Edman, Dodgers: Edman, out all season while he ramps back up from October wrist surgery, was acquired from St. Louis as part of a three-team deal. He's struggled in the minors and displayed little power while not appearing for a Dodgers' farm club since the trade. Edman will need to be ready to play all his defensive positions and have his proper timing at the plate before completing his minor-league rehab assignment and being activated from the 60-day IL. He's included here as he remains 55 percent rostered in CBS Sports leagues. Edman should take on a near-everyday role while providing the banged-up Dodgers with some much-needed versatility as he's capable of covering three infield spots and the outfield - though the recovery from wrist surgery is concerning. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11 (same spec return bid)

Amed Rosario, Dodgers: Rosario landed back in LA for the second consecutive year after being traded by the Rays in exchange for right-hander Michael Flynn. The 28-year-old, who made 48 appearances last season for the Dodgers, slashed .307/.331/.417 with two homers, 26 RBI, 22 runs scored and nine steals over 264 at-bats in 76 contests. Rosario made starts at second, third, shortstop and right field with the Rays and provides the Dodgers some valuable defensive versatility. He'll likely have to settle for a short-side platoon role when the team's at full strength, but could have a path to steady playing time while Mookie Betts (hand), Max Muncy (oblique), Tommy Edman (wrist), Chris Taylor (groin) and Miguel Rojas (forearm) are injured. 12-team Mixed: Rostered; 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team-NL: $9

OUTFIELD

Mark Canha, Giants: Canha was dealt by the Tigers to the Giants in exchange for pitching prospect Eric Silva. He gets to see the other side of the Bay after playing seven years for Oakland before bouncing around. Canha started 31 games at first, 33 in the outfield and 31 as the DH for Detroit. San Fran recently parted with Jorge Soler - who started 92 times at DH - in a deal with Atlanta to potentially open a path to regular playing time for Canha, though the recently-promoted Marco Luciano will also see action there. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $11

Jerar Encarnacion, Giants: Encarnacion had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday. He signed a minor-league contract with the Giants in May after beginning the year in the Mexican League, and will receive a look in the big leagues after he registered a .352/.438/.616 line with 10 homers in 33 games at Triple-A. Encarnacion logged 23 ML appearances with Miami in 2022 and isn't likely to have a regular spot in the lineup, yet could receive some playing time against left-handed pitchers. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Derek Hill/Cristian Pache, Marlins: Hill was DFA'd by the Giants on Friday and claimed by the Marlins Saturday. Joining him there is Pache, who came over from the Phillies to the O's in the Austin Hays deal and then waived by Baltimore this week while being added by Miami off waivers Friday. Hill should operate as a fourth or fifth outfielder. Pache is known for his superb centerfield defense, yet only put up a .570 OPS through 119 plate appearances between the Phillies and Orioles and has struggled offensively his entire MLB career. Despite that, he could get some run in center with Miami for a rebuilding club. Hill - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Pache - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Kevin Kiermaier, Dodgers: The Dodgers acquired Kiermaier - who's retiring after the season - on Tuesday in exchange for left-hander Ryan Yarbrough. The 34-year-old outfielder has registered a .546 OPS through 217 plate appearances and likely won't be an everyday player for LA, but could make occasional starts in center to give Andy Pages a breather, especially late in games for defensive purposes. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $7

Starling Marte, Mets: Marte, who's been dealing with a deep bone bruise since Jun. 22, will report to Single-A St. Lucie Monday to continue his rehab. The team will see how he's progressed at the end of next week or early the following one to determine if he's ready for an assignment. Marte, who hasn't logged more than 120 games in a season since 2019, could end up platooning with the recently-acquired Jesse Winker. But if fully healthy, he's better defensively in right field than Winker and could resume his full-time role. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped spec return bid)

Tommy Pham, Cardinals: Pham was acquired by the Cardinals along with Erick Fedde at the deadline as part of a three-team trade with the Dodgers and White Sox. He returns to St. Louis, with whom he began his big-league career in 2014 before being traded to Tampa in 2018. After remaining unsigned throughout the offseason before inking a one-year deal with the White Sox in April, the 36-year-old outfielder has been solid in an everyday role by slashing .266/.330/.380 with five home runs and six stolen bases in 297 at-bats. Pham was slated for a short-side platoon role, but has been starting daily during his current hot streak. 12-team Mixed: Rostered, 15-team Mixed: Rostered; 12-team NL: $22

Kyle Stowers, Marlins: Stowers and second baseman Connor Norby came over from the Orioles on Tuesday for left-hander Trevor Rogers. The 26-year-old has produced a .240/.322/.555 line for Triple-A Norfolk through 58 games with 18 homers prior to the deal. Stowers turned in a .797 OPS in 19 ML appearing earlier this season for Baltimore and should start daily in left field for Miami the rest of the way. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team-NL: $11