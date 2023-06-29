Todd's Takes: Luck and Perfection

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

Don't Blame the Messenger

Sometime today (if you're reading this on Thursday) or yesterday (if it's Friday), the MLB season reached the halfway pole point. Man, has the season flown by. I blame the pitch clock.

Maybe I'm imagining things, but there seem to be more nitpicky calls this season. Some are a result of lesser-known rules whose institution was masked by the biggies, but nevertheless, the armchair umpires, most of which have a Twitter account, have been quite vocal.

I've seen balks, calls at home plate and pitch-clock violations deemed egregious on social media. However, in between the vitriol, there has almost always been an explanation why the umpires got it right. Occasionally, it was a judgement call, which by definition is open for interpretation, but nearly every time, as dumb as it seemed, Blue got it right.

Not only is there a lot of ire over perceived calls, but they're often accompanied with, "You can't end a game like that."

First off, by and large, the umpires are doing their job; it's the rule(s) that need addressing. If a catcher isn't allowed to have his foot on the plate when receiving a throw, it's not the umpire's fault for calling the runner safe. There is some gray area with MLB rules, but they're mostly black and white, with many rules equipped with an example to help facilitate its application. Don't blame the umpires; blame the New York City suits, overreacting in the name of player safety, or trying to get out in front of scenarios that rarely occur.

As for the idea a game can't end on a balk, or pitch-clock violation... why not? If it's a rule with no one on in the fourth, it's a rule with the bases juiced in the ninth. If the infraction results in the winning run crossing the plate, the umpire shouldn't be chastised for making the call. It's his job. Again, blame those writing the rulebook and not those responsible for carrying it out properly.

Let Me Check My Schedule

Balancing the schedule wasn't really a rule, but it was a major change for this season. Other than increasing the chance a strong division produces multiple wild cards, there isn't a whole lot to discuss. We tried to account for quality of each division in projections, but we were just guessing.

That said, as a fan, I'm loving the new setup. OK, sometime it's a bit of a stretch, but there always seems to be a narrative between two teams who rarely face each other. It may be the proverbial "revenge game" for a former player, two former college roommates squaring off or buddies from back in the Dominican on either side of the diamond. Not that I need another reason to watch some ball, but some of the stories have been fun.

Though there is one narrative that's driving me nuts. Taking two out of three in an interleague series in no way even partially makes up for a World Series loss 23 years ago.

Ducks on the Pond

Friend and colleague Jason Collette has talked a lot about the percentage of runners each team has pushed across the plate. I recently did some research for an ESPN piece involving each team's batting average with runners in scoring position, so why not share it here.

But first, let's talk about the notion of clutch. It's just that, a notion. Clutch isn't a provable concept. In fact, most studies have shown clutch is a myth.

Here is the comparison of batting average in all situations to batting average with runners in scoring position over the past few years:

Season AVG AVG w/RISP 2019 0.252 0.262 2020 0.245 0.256 2021 0.244 0.252 2022 0.243 0.253 2023 0.248 0.255

Clearly, batting average with runners in scoring position is up several ticks from overall average. This is due to pitchers working from the stretch as well as how the defense is positioned.

The practical application is that players with a low batting average with runners in scoring position are not choking; it's just happenstance that the majority of their knocks have come with no one on, or a man on first. Just as a low BABIP is expected to regress, the same can be said for an unlucky batting average with runners in scoring position.

It's not just players. Teams can be lucky or unlucky. Players on a team with a low batting average with runners in scoring position should score more runs, and if they have a low batting average with runners in scoring position themselves, their RBI should pick up too. We talk a lot about players with a low batting average or home run total. This is a means of identifying some batters whose run production should organically go up, or perhaps the reverse if they've been fortunate in this regard. Getting a feel for how your team will fare in this area can help facilitate team management over the second half.

The data is through Wednesday's action.

Team AVG AVG w/RISP Difference 1 Arizona Diamondbacks 0.264 0.257 -0.007 2 Atlanta Braves 0.270 0.231 -0.039 3 Baltimore Orioles 0.253 0.264 0.011 4 Boston Red Sox 0.260 0.282 0.022 5 Chicago Cubs 0.248 0.263 0.015 6 Chicago White Sox 0.237 0.244 0.007 7 Cincinnati Reds 0.257 0.259 0.002 8 Cleveland Guardians 0.248 0.250 0.002 9 Colorado Rockies 0.255 0.277 0.022 10 Detroit Tigers 0.228 0.227 -0.001 11 Houston Astros 0.246 0.272 0.026 12 Kansas City Royals 0.231 0.225 -0.006 13 Los Angeles Angels 0.259 0.251 -0.008 14 Los Angeles Dodgers 0.239 0.261 0.022 15 Miami Marlins 0.263 0.258 -0.005 16 Milwaukee Brewers 0.226 0.241 0.015 17 Minnesota Twins 0.231 0.243 0.012 18 New York Mets 0.239 0.252 0.013 19 New York Yankees 0.229 0.246 0.017 20 Oakland Athletics 0.217 0.221 0.004 21 Philadelphia Phillies 0.257 0.243 -0.014 22 Pittsburgh Pirates 0.240 0.251 0.011 23 San Diego Padres 0.233 0.208 -0.025 24 San Francisco Giants 0.252 0.289 0.037 25 Seattle Mariners 0.229 0.250 0.021 26 St. Louis Cardinals 0.251 0.258 0.007 27 Tampa Bay Rays 0.264 0.289 0.025 28 Texas Rangers 0.273 0.310 0.037 29 Toronto Blue Jays 0.264 0.241 -0.023 30 Washington Nationals 0.261 0.257 -0.004

You can sort to see the lucky and unlucky teams, where you'll observe the Braves, Padres and Blue Jays are due for an increase in scoring while the Astros, Giants and Rangers may see the pace of their tallies wane. Individuals on each club should dovetail.

