Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24: 8-Category Roto Mock 4.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.
Tuesday afternoon marked our third fantasy basketball mock draft of the 2023-24 season. This one was comprised entirely of RotoWire contributors.
The league used the following settings:
- 14 teams
- 13 rounds
- PG, SG, SF, PF, C, G, F, 3 FLX, 3 RES, 1 IR
- 8-Category
- Roto Scoring
Below are the draft results listed in order of selection.
Get a head start on the competition by preparing early for 2023-24 fantasy basketball by taking a peek at our fantasy basketball rankings, fantasy basketball rookie rankings and fantasy basketball dynasty rankings. We also recently held a fantasy basketball dynasty mock draft.
Round 1
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Nikola Jokic Den, C
|Team Gillow
|2
|Joel Embiid Phi, C
|Joel Bartilotta
|3
|Jayson Tatum Bos, SF
|Team Wollersheim
|4
|Tyrese Haliburton Ind, PG
|Team Whalen
|5
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC, SG
|Kingy
|6
|Luka Doncic Dal, PG
|Team Kirien
|7
|Stephen Curry GS, PG
|Team Nader
|8
|Giannis Antetokounmpo Mil, PF
|Better Barutha Bureau
|9
|Trae Young Atl, PG
|Team Shebilske
|10
|Damian Lillard Mil, PG
|Team Osell
|11
|LaMelo Ball Cha, PG
|Chilean Spurz
|12
|Anthony Edwards Min, SG
|Team Wilhorn
|13
|Domantas Sabonis Sac, PF
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|14
|Kevin Durant Phx, SF
|Los Angeles sParks
Round 2
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Mikal Bridges Bkn, SF
|Los Angeles sParks
|2
|Devin Booker Phx, SG
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|3
|Anthony Davis LAL, PF
|Team Wilhorn
|4
|Donovan Mitchell Cle, SG
|Chilean Spurz
|5
|James Harden Phi, SG
|Team Osell
|6
|Karl-Anthony Towns Min, C
|Team Shebilske
|7
|Jaren Jackson Jr. Mem, PF
|Better Barutha Bureau
|8
|Kyrie Irving Dal, PG
|Team Nader
|9
|Lauri Markkanen Utah, PF
|Team Kirien
|10
|Cade Cunningham Det, PG
|Kingy
|11
|Desmond Bane Mem, SG
|Team Whalen
|12
|Jimmy Butler Mia, SF
|Team Wollersheim
|13
|Kawhi Leonard LAC, SF
|Joel Bartilotta
|14
|Jalen Brunson NY, PG
|Team Gillow
Round 3
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|LeBron James LAL, SF
|Team Gillow
|2
|Victor Wembanyama SA, C
|Joel Bartilotta
|3
|Dejounte Murray Atl, PG
|Team Wollersheim
|4
|Pascal Siakam Tor, PF
|Team Whalen
|5
|Chet Holmgren OKC, PF
|Kingy
|6
|Bam Adebayo Mia, C
|Team Kirien
|7
|Paul George LAC, SF
|Team Nader
|8
|Darius Garland Cle, PG
|Better Barutha Bureau
|9
|Jamal Murray Den, PG
|Team Shebilske
|10
|Evan Mobley Cle, PF
|Team Osell
|11
|Fred VanVleet Hou, PG
|Chilean Spurz
|12
|Jordan Poole Wsh, SG
|Team Wilhorn
|13
|Zion Williamson NO, PF
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|14
|Jaylen Brown Bos, SG
|Los Angeles sParks
Round 4
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Deandre Ayton Por, C
|Los Angeles sParks
|2
|De'Aaron Fox Sac, PG
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|3
|O.G. Anunoby Tor, SF
|Team Wilhorn
|4
|Zach LaVine Chi, SG
|Chilean Spurz
|5
|Julius Randle NY, PF
|Team Osell
|6
|Brandon Ingram NO, SF
|Team Shebilske
|7
|DeMar DeRozan Chi, SF
|Better Barutha Bureau
|8
|Myles Turner Ind, C
|Team Nader
|9
|Kristaps Porzingis Bos, C
|Team Kirien
|10
|Walker Kessler Utah, C
|Kingy
|11
|Alperen Sengun Hou, C
|Team Whalen
|12
|Nikola Vucevic Chi, C
|Team Wollersheim
|13
|Paolo Banchero Orl, PF
|Joel Bartilotta
|14
|Tyrese Maxey Phi, SG
|Team Gillow
Round 5
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Franz Wagner Orl, SF
|Team Gillow
|2
|Bradley Beal Phx, SG
|Joel Bartilotta
|3
|Jrue Holiday Bos, PG
|Team Wollersheim
|4
|Anfernee Simons Por, SG
|Team Whalen
|5
|Devin Vassell SA, SF
|Kingy
|6
|Tyler Herro Mia, SG
|Team Kirien
|7
|Nic Claxton Bkn, C
|Team Nader
|8
|Scottie Barnes Tor, PF
|Better Barutha Bureau
|9
|Cameron Johnson Bkn, SF
|Team Shebilske
|10
|Kyle Kuzma Wsh, PF
|Team Osell
|11
|Josh Giddey OKC, PG
|Chilean Spurz
|12
|Jarrett Allen Cle, C
|Team Wilhorn
|13
|Brook Lopez Mil, C
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|14
|Austin Reaves LAL, SG
|Los Angeles sParks
Round 6
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Ja Morant Mem, PG
|Los Angeles sParks
|2
|Jalen Williams OKC, SG
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|3
|Scoot Henderson Por, PG
|Team Wilhorn
|4
|Tyus Jones Wsh, PG
|Chilean Spurz
|5
|Draymond Green GS, PF
|Team Osell
|6
|Rudy Gobert Min, C
|Team Shebilske
|7
|Khris Middleton Mil, SF
|Better Barutha Bureau
|8
|Chris Paul GS, PG
|Team Nader
|9
|Klay Thompson GS, SG
|Team Kirien
|10
|Markelle Fultz Orl, PG
|Kingy
|11
|Jerami Grant Por, PF
|Team Whalen
|12
|Tobias Harris Phi, SF
|Team Wollersheim
|13
|Jakob Poeltl Tor, C
|Joel Bartilotta
|14
|CJ McCollum NO, SG
|Team Gillow
Round 7
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Spencer Dinwiddie Bkn, SG
|Team Gillow
|2
|Terry Rozier Cha, SG
|Joel Bartilotta
|3
|Daniel Gafford Wsh, C
|Team Wollersheim
|4
|Buddy Hield Ind, SG
|Team Whalen
|5
|Ben Simmons Bkn, PG
|Kingy
|6
|Jabari Smith Jr. Hou, PF
|Team Kirien
|7
|Onyeka Okongwu Atl, C
|Team Nader
|8
|Marcus Smart Mem, SG
|Better Barutha Bureau
|9
|Jalen Green Hou, SG
|Team Shebilske
|10
|Brandon Miller Cha, SG
|Team Osell
|11
|Derrick White Bos, PG
|Chilean Spurz
|12
|D'Angelo Russell LAL, PG
|Team Wilhorn
|13
|Ausar Thompson Det, SF
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|14
|Tre Jones SA, PG
|Los Angeles sParks
Round 8
|NO.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Jalen Duren Det, C
|Los Angeles sParks
|2
|Keegan Murray Sac, PF
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|3
|Josh Hart NY, SG
|Team Wilhorn
|4
|Michael Porter Jr. Den, SF
|Chilean Spurz
|5
|Andrew Wiggins GS, SF
|Team Osell
|6
|Jonas Valanciunas NO, C
|Team Shebilske
|7
|Mark Williams Cha, C
|Better Barutha Bureau
|8
|Robert Williams III Por, C
|Team Nader
|9
|Mike Conley Min, PG
|Team Kirien
|10
|Bennedict Mathurin Ind, SF
|Kingy
|11
|Bobby Portis Mil, PF
|Team Whalen
|12
|John Collins Utah, PF
|Team Wollersheim
|13
|Gary Trent Jr. Tor, SG
|Joel Bartilotta
|14
|Wendell Carter Jr. Orl, C
|Team Gillow
Round 9
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Russell Westbrook LAC, PG
|Team Gillow
|2
|Jusuf Nurkic Phx, C
|Joel Bartilotta
|3
|Zach Collins SA, C
|Team Wollersheim
|4
|P.J. Washington Cha, PF
|Team Whalen
|5
|Clint Capela Atl, C
|Kingy
|6
|Ivica Zubac LAC, C
|Team Kirien
|7
|De'Anthony Melton Phi, PG
|Team Nader
|8
|Miles Bridges Cha, PF
|Better Barutha Bureau
|9
|Deni Avdija Wsh, SF
|Team Shebilske
|10
|Jaden Ivey Det, PG
|Team Osell
|11
|Saddiq Bey Atl, SF
|Chilean Spurz
|12
|Kevin Huerter Sac, SG
|Team Wilhorn
|13
|Keldon Johnson SA, SF
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|14
|Immanuel Quickley NY, PG
|Los Angeles sParks
Round 10
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Aaron Gordon Den, PF
|Los Angeles sParks
|2
|Mitchell Robinson NY, C
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|3
|Kyle Anderson Min, SF
|Team Wilhorn
|4
|Bruce Brown Ind, SG
|Chilean Spurz
|5
|Shaedon Sharpe Por, SG
|Team Osell
|6
|Talen Horton-Tucker Utah, SG
|Team Shebilske
|7
|Coby White Chi, PG
|Better Barutha Bureau
|8
|Jaden McDaniels Min, SF
|Team Nader
|9
|Jordan Clarkson Utah, SG
|Team Kirien
|10
|Jeremy Sochan SA, PF
|Kingy
|11
|Herbert Jones NO, PF
|Team Whalen
|12
|Monte Morris Det, PG
|Team Wollersheim
|13
|Malcolm Brogdon Por, PG
|Joel Bartilotta
|14
|RJ Barrett NY, SF
|Team Gillow
Round 11
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Obi Toppin Ind, PF
|Team Gillow
|2
|Dennis Schroder Tor, PG
|Joel Bartilotta
|3
|Bojan Bogdanovic Det, PF
|Team Wollersheim
|4
|Collin Sexton Utah, SG
|Team Whalen
|5
|Keyonte George Utah, SG
|Kingy
|6
|Bogdan Bogdanovic Atl, SG
|Team Kirien
|7
|Trey Murphy III NO, SG
|Team Nader
|8
|Amen Thompson Hou, SG
|Better Barutha Bureau
|9
|Al Horford Bos, C
|Team Shebilske
|10
|Christian Wood LAL, C
|Team Osell
|11
|Bol Bol Phx, C
|Chilean Spurz
|12
|Dereck Lively II Dal, C
|Team Wilhorn
|13
|Harrison Barnes Sac, SF
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|14
|Tari Eason Hou, SF
|Los Angeles sParks
Round 12
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|T.J. McConnell Ind, PG
|Los Angeles sParks
|2
|Patrick Williams Chi, PF
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|3
|Isaiah Stewart Det, C
|Team Wilhorn
|4
|Killian Hayes Det, PG
|Chilean Spurz
|5
|Jarace Walker Ind, PF
|Team Osell
|6
|Caris LeVert Cle, SG
|Team Shebilske
|7
|Naz Reid Min, C
|Better Barutha Bureau
|8
|Jalen Johnson Atl, SF
|Team Nader
|9
|De'Andre Hunter Atl, SF
|Team Kirien
|10
|Steven Adams Mem, C
|Kingy
|11
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Den, SG
|Team Whalen
|12
|Jevon Carter Chi, PG
|Team Wollersheim
|13
|Kelly Oubre Jr. Phi, PF
|Joel Bartilotta
|14
|Kyle Lowry Mia, PG
|Team Gillow
Round 13
|Pick No.
|PLAYER
|Fantasy Team
|1
|Jarred Vanderbilt LAL, PF
|Team Gillow
|2
|Malik Beasley Mil, SG
|Joel Bartilotta
|3
|Norman Powell LAC, SG
|Team Wollersheim
|4
|Matisse Thybulle Por, SF
|Team Whalen
|5
|Jalen Suggs Orl, PG
|Kingy
|6
|Jonathan Kuminga GS, PF
|Team Kirien
|7
|Paul Reed Phi, PF
|Team Nader
|8
|Gordon Hayward Cha, SF
|Better Barutha Bureau
|9
|Royce O'Neale Bkn, SF
|Team Shebilske
|10
|Cam Thomas Bkn, SG
|Team Osell
|11
|Larry Nance Jr. NO, PF
|Chilean Spurz
|12
|Anthony Black Orl, SG
|Team Wilhorn
|13
|Luke Kennard Mem, SG
|Jeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
|14
|Udonis Haslem Mia, PF
|Los Angeles sParks
Fantasy Basketball Draft Prep
Take a look at RotoWire's fantasy basketball offerings to prepare for your drafts.
- Custom NBA Fantasy Projections
- Fantasy Basketball Podcast
- Fantasy Basketball Player News
- Fantasy Basketball Articles
- Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit
- NBA Depth Charts
- Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings
For more NBA betting content, including 2023-24 NBA championship odds, check out RotoWire's sports betting hub, where you'll find NBA futures odds, NBA player futures and props and more betting tools.