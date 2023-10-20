Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24: 8-Category Roto Mock 4.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

Tuesday afternoon marked our third fantasy basketball mock draft of the 2023-24 season. This one was comprised entirely of RotoWire contributors.

The league used the following settings:

14 teams

13 rounds

PG, SG, SF, PF, C, G, F, 3 FLX, 3 RES, 1 IR

8-Category

Roto Scoring

Below are the draft results listed in order of selection.

