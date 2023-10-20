Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24: 8-Category Roto Mock 4.0

Written by 
Juan Pablo Aravena 
Joel Bartilotta 
Alex Barutha 
Michael Gillow
Adam King 
Jonas Nader 
Zack Osell 
Se Ho Park 
Jason Shebilske 
Kirien Sprecher 
Henry Weinberg
Nick Whalen 
Ryan Wollersheim 
October 20, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

Tuesday afternoon marked our third fantasy basketball mock draft of the 2023-24 season. This one was comprised entirely of RotoWire contributors. 

The league used the following settings:

  • 14 teams
  • 13 rounds 
  • PG, SG, SF, PF, C, G, F, 3 FLX, 3 RES, 1 IR
  • 8-Category
  • Roto Scoring

Below are the draft results listed in order of selection.

Get a head start on the competition by preparing early for 2023-24 fantasy basketball by taking a peek at our fantasy basketball rankingsfantasy basketball rookie rankings and fantasy basketball dynasty rankings. We also recently held a fantasy basketball dynasty mock draft.

Round 1

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1Nikola Jokic Den, CTeam Gillow
2Joel Embiid Phi, CJoel Bartilotta
3Jayson Tatum Bos, SFTeam Wollersheim
4Tyrese Haliburton Ind, PGTeam Whalen
5Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC, SGKingy
6Luka Doncic Dal, PGTeam Kirien
7Stephen Curry GS, PGTeam Nader
8Giannis Antetokounmpo Mil, PFBetter Barutha Bureau
9Trae Young Atl, PGTeam Shebilske
10Damian Lillard Mil, PGTeam Osell
11LaMelo Ball Cha, PGChilean Spurz
12Anthony Edwards Min, SGTeam Wilhorn
13Domantas Sabonis Sac, PFJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
14Kevin Durant Phx, SFLos Angeles sParks

Round 2

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1Mikal Bridges Bkn, SFLos Angeles sParks
2Devin Booker Phx, SGJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
3Anthony Davis LAL, PFTeam Wilhorn
4Donovan Mitchell Cle, SGChilean Spurz
5James Harden Phi, SGTeam Osell
6Karl-Anthony Towns Min, CTeam Shebilske
7Jaren Jackson Jr. Mem, PFBetter Barutha Bureau
8Kyrie Irving Dal, PGTeam Nader
9Lauri Markkanen Utah, PFTeam Kirien
10Cade Cunningham Det, PGKingy
11Desmond Bane Mem, SGTeam Whalen
12Jimmy Butler Mia, SFTeam Wollersheim
13Kawhi Leonard LAC, SFJoel Bartilotta
14Jalen Brunson NY, PGTeam Gillow

Round 3

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1LeBron James LAL, SFTeam Gillow
2Victor Wembanyama SA, CJoel Bartilotta
3Dejounte Murray Atl, PGTeam Wollersheim
4Pascal Siakam Tor, PFTeam Whalen
5Chet Holmgren OKC, PFKingy
6Bam Adebayo Mia, CTeam Kirien
7Paul George LAC, SFTeam Nader
8Darius Garland Cle, PGBetter Barutha Bureau
9Jamal Murray Den, PGTeam Shebilske
10Evan Mobley Cle, PFTeam Osell
11Fred VanVleet Hou, PGChilean Spurz
12Jordan Poole Wsh, SGTeam Wilhorn
13Zion Williamson NO, PFJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
14Jaylen Brown Bos, SGLos Angeles sParks

Round 4

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1Deandre Ayton Por, CLos Angeles sParks
2De'Aaron Fox Sac, PGJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
3O.G. Anunoby Tor, SFTeam Wilhorn
4Zach LaVine Chi, SGChilean Spurz
5Julius Randle NY, PFTeam Osell
6Brandon Ingram NO, SFTeam Shebilske
7DeMar DeRozan Chi, SFBetter Barutha Bureau
8Myles Turner Ind, CTeam Nader
9Kristaps Porzingis Bos, CTeam Kirien
10Walker Kessler Utah, CKingy
11Alperen Sengun Hou, CTeam Whalen
12Nikola Vucevic Chi, CTeam Wollersheim
13Paolo Banchero Orl, PFJoel Bartilotta
14Tyrese Maxey Phi, SGTeam Gillow

Round 5

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1Franz Wagner Orl, SFTeam Gillow
2Bradley Beal Phx, SGJoel Bartilotta
3Jrue Holiday Bos, PGTeam Wollersheim
4Anfernee Simons Por, SGTeam Whalen
5Devin Vassell SA, SFKingy
6Tyler Herro Mia, SGTeam Kirien
7Nic Claxton Bkn, CTeam Nader
8Scottie Barnes Tor, PFBetter Barutha Bureau
9Cameron Johnson Bkn, SFTeam Shebilske
10Kyle Kuzma Wsh, PFTeam Osell
11Josh Giddey OKC, PGChilean Spurz
12Jarrett Allen Cle, CTeam Wilhorn
13Brook Lopez Mil, CJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
14Austin Reaves LAL, SGLos Angeles sParks

Round 6

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1Ja Morant Mem, PGLos Angeles sParks
2Jalen Williams OKC, SGJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
3Scoot Henderson Por, PGTeam Wilhorn
4Tyus Jones Wsh, PGChilean Spurz
5Draymond Green GS, PFTeam Osell
6Rudy Gobert Min, CTeam Shebilske
7Khris Middleton Mil, SFBetter Barutha Bureau
8Chris Paul GS, PGTeam Nader
9Klay Thompson GS, SGTeam Kirien
10Markelle Fultz Orl, PGKingy
11Jerami Grant Por, PFTeam Whalen
12Tobias Harris Phi, SFTeam Wollersheim
13Jakob Poeltl Tor, CJoel Bartilotta
14CJ McCollum NO, SGTeam Gillow

Round 7

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1Spencer Dinwiddie Bkn, SGTeam Gillow
2Terry Rozier Cha, SGJoel Bartilotta
3Daniel Gafford Wsh, CTeam Wollersheim
4Buddy Hield Ind, SGTeam Whalen
5Ben Simmons Bkn, PGKingy
6Jabari Smith Jr. Hou, PFTeam Kirien
7Onyeka Okongwu Atl, CTeam Nader
8Marcus Smart Mem, SGBetter Barutha Bureau
9Jalen Green Hou, SGTeam Shebilske
10Brandon Miller Cha, SGTeam Osell
11Derrick White Bos, PGChilean Spurz
12D'Angelo Russell LAL, PGTeam Wilhorn
13Ausar Thompson Det, SFJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
14Tre Jones SA, PGLos Angeles sParks

Round 8

  
NO.PLAYERFantasy Team
1Jalen Duren Det, CLos Angeles sParks
2Keegan Murray Sac, PFJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
3Josh Hart NY, SGTeam Wilhorn
4Michael Porter Jr. Den, SFChilean Spurz
5Andrew Wiggins GS, SFTeam Osell
6Jonas Valanciunas NO, CTeam Shebilske
7Mark Williams Cha, CBetter Barutha Bureau
8Robert Williams III Por, CTeam Nader
9Mike Conley Min, PGTeam Kirien
10Bennedict Mathurin Ind, SFKingy
11Bobby Portis Mil, PFTeam Whalen
12John Collins Utah, PFTeam Wollersheim
13Gary Trent Jr. Tor, SGJoel Bartilotta
14Wendell Carter Jr. Orl, CTeam Gillow

Round 9

  
Pick No.PLAYERFantasy Team
1Russell Westbrook LAC, PGTeam Gillow
2Jusuf Nurkic Phx, CJoel Bartilotta
3Zach Collins SA, CTeam Wollersheim
4P.J. Washington Cha, PFTeam Whalen
5Clint Capela Atl, CKingy
6Ivica Zubac LAC, CTeam Kirien
7De'Anthony Melton Phi, PGTeam Nader
8Miles Bridges Cha, PFBetter Barutha Bureau
9Deni Avdija Wsh, SFTeam Shebilske
10Jaden Ivey Det, PGTeam Osell
11Saddiq Bey Atl, SFChilean Spurz
12Kevin Huerter Sac, SGTeam Wilhorn
13Keldon Johnson SA, SFJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
14Immanuel Quickley NY, PGLos Angeles sParks

Round 10

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1Aaron Gordon Den, PFLos Angeles sParks
2Mitchell Robinson NY, CJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
3Kyle Anderson Min, SFTeam Wilhorn
4Bruce Brown Ind, SGChilean Spurz
5Shaedon Sharpe Por, SGTeam Osell
6Talen Horton-Tucker Utah, SGTeam Shebilske
7Coby White Chi, PGBetter Barutha Bureau
8Jaden McDaniels Min, SFTeam Nader
9Jordan Clarkson Utah, SGTeam Kirien
10Jeremy Sochan SA, PFKingy
11Herbert Jones NO, PFTeam Whalen
12Monte Morris Det, PGTeam Wollersheim
13Malcolm Brogdon Por, PGJoel Bartilotta
14RJ Barrett NY, SFTeam Gillow

Round 11

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1Obi Toppin Ind, PFTeam Gillow
2Dennis Schroder Tor, PGJoel Bartilotta
3Bojan Bogdanovic Det, PFTeam Wollersheim
4Collin Sexton Utah, SGTeam Whalen
5Keyonte George Utah, SGKingy
6Bogdan Bogdanovic Atl, SGTeam Kirien
7Trey Murphy III NO, SGTeam Nader
8Amen Thompson Hou, SGBetter Barutha Bureau
9Al Horford Bos, CTeam Shebilske
10Christian Wood LAL, CTeam Osell
11Bol Bol Phx, CChilean Spurz
12Dereck Lively II Dal, CTeam Wilhorn
13Harrison Barnes Sac, SFJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
14Tari Eason Hou, SFLos Angeles sParks

Round 12

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1T.J. McConnell Ind, PGLos Angeles sParks
2Patrick Williams Chi, PFJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
3Isaiah Stewart Det, CTeam Wilhorn
4Killian Hayes Det, PGChilean Spurz
5Jarace Walker Ind, PFTeam Osell
6Caris LeVert Cle, SGTeam Shebilske
7Naz Reid Min, CBetter Barutha Bureau
8Jalen Johnson Atl, SFTeam Nader
9De'Andre Hunter Atl, SFTeam Kirien
10Steven Adams Mem, CKingy
11Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Den, SGTeam Whalen
12Jevon Carter Chi, PGTeam Wollersheim
13Kelly Oubre Jr. Phi, PFJoel Bartilotta
14Kyle Lowry Mia, PGTeam Gillow

Round 13

  
Pick No. PLAYERFantasy Team
1Jarred Vanderbilt LAL, PFTeam Gillow
2Malik Beasley Mil, SGJoel Bartilotta
3Norman Powell LAC, SGTeam Wollersheim
4Matisse Thybulle Por, SFTeam Whalen
5Jalen Suggs Orl, PGKingy
6Jonathan Kuminga GS, PFTeam Kirien
7Paul Reed Phi, PFTeam Nader
8Gordon Hayward Cha, SFBetter Barutha Bureau
9Royce O'Neale Bkn, SFTeam Shebilske
10Cam Thomas Bkn, SGTeam Osell
11Larry Nance Jr. NO, PFChilean Spurz
12Anthony Black Orl, SGTeam Wilhorn
13Luke Kennard Mem, SGJeff Van Gundy Tribute Band
14Udonis Haslem Mia, PFLos Angeles sParks

