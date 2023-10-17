Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report and Week 7 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
October 17, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Week 6 was another tough one for injuries, and even more so for running backs this time around. It'll be an interest week for waivers, to say the least, especially because we have some situations in which the injured starter might end up playing or it isn't exactly clear which backup will get the most work if he doesn't.

Week 6 RB Snap Share Leaders

  1. Tony Pollard - 85%
  2. Chuba Hubbard - 83%
  3. Kyren Williams (ankle) - 82%
  4. Josh Jacobs - 82%
  5. Travis Etienne - 81%
  6. Rachaad White - 80%
  7. Alvin Kamara - 80%
  8. Saquon Barkley - 80%
  9. Alexander Mattison - 78%
  10. Bijan Robinson - 77%
  11. Kenneth Walker - 76%
  12. Joe Mixon - 73%
  13. Austin Ekeler - 71%
  14. Breece Hall - 68%
  15. Rhamondre Stevenson - 66%

    

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Christian McCaffrey (oblique / TBD)

David Montgomery (ribs / week-to-week)

Kyren Williams (ankle / week-to-week)

Ronnie Rivers (knee / out 4-5 weeks)

Samaje Perine (leg / TBD)

Damien Harris (neck / week-to-week)

    

Missed Week 6

Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring / day-to-day)

Miles Sanders (shoulder / week-to-week)

Roschon Johnson (concussion / day-to-day)

Travis Homer (hamstring / week-to-week)

Khalil Herbert (ankle / IR)

De'Von Achane (knee / IR)

Jeff Wilson (ribs / IR-R)

Jamaal Williams (hamstring / IR)

James Conner (knee / IR)

     

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Kenneth Walker - 76% snaps / 47% Rts / 22 touches

 Breece Hall - 68% snaps / 61% Rts / 17 of 23 RB touches

Trending Down 📉

Javonte Williams - 35% snaps, 10 touches 

Dameon Pierce - 35% snaps, 13 touches

 Jerome Ford - 51% snaps / 33% Rts / 19 touches

Zack Moss - 49% snaps, 13 touches, TD

Cam Akers - 16% snaps, two touches

 Emari Demercado - 45% snaps / 56% Rts / 3 touches

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions. 

Messy Backfields

  1. Arizona Cardinals
  2. Denver Broncos
  3. Chicago Bears
  4. Baltimore Ravens
  5. Houston Texans

I'm not even including teams like the Rams and Lions here, because it probably just comes down to who is healthy enough to play. We could see someone like Zach Evans or Craig Reynolds getting 50 snaps and 20 touches this week. It sounds like Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) is more likely to play than Kyren Williams (ankle), which points me toward Evans as a waiver addition even with the possibility/likelihood of Royce Freeman being called up from the practice squad for some kind of role.

  • Keaontay Ingram got half of Arizona's RB opportunities but only 36% of the snaps in Sunday's loss to the Rams. Emari Demercado, the popular waiver add, technically played the most snaps (46%) but got only two carries and one target (24 routes). Damien Williams had three times as many touches as Demercado on 16% of snaps. Nobody can be started with any confidence Week 7 at Seattle, though Ingram and Demercado are worth keeping on benches in case one or the other emerges in James Conner's absence (min. three more games)
  • Jaleel McLaughlin started for Denver in Javonte Williams' first game back after missing a week with a hip injury. They essentially split early down snaps 50/50, with Samaje Perine getting some playing time in clear passing situations (and also suffering an injury late in the game). McLaughlin took nine touches for 42 yards; Williams took 10 for 52. I'd rather start either than one of the Arizona guys
  • D'Onta Foreman took 60% of snaps and 16 of the 26 RB touches for Chicago in a loss to Minnesota on Monday, with the remainder going to Darrynton Evans. But it'll look quite different this Sunday against the Raiders if Roschon Johnson passes through concussion protocol. Johnson was the No. 2 RB in Weeks 2-5 and got more than one-third of the touches in that stretch while coming off the bench behind Khalil Herbert (who may be out beyond the four-game IR minimum with a high-ankle sprain).
  • Gus Edwards handled his second largest snap share (61%) of the season in a win over the Titans in London, taking 17 touches for 53 yards. Justice Hill got 39% of snaps and 11 touches for 35 yards. This one varies a bit week-to-week but has never gone too far in the direction of one guy over the other when both are healthy. Keaton Mitchell was activated from IR before the London game but didn't play on offense; he's still worth stashing in deeper leagues.
  • Devin Singletary got more playing time (52% snaps) than Dameon Pierce (35%) for the first time this year, though Pierce had the same number of touches (13). With Mike Boone chipping in for 17% snap share as the hurry-up/LDD back, it's quite the crowded backfield. TBD if Singletary pushes Pierce for the lead role or if this was just a one-week thing. Pierce's struggles can no longer solely be blamed on O-line injuries, as the Texans have gotten healthier. They've got a Week 7 bye, and presumably one of the focuses will be establishing a run game to go with the surprisingly competent passing attack.

      

On the Brink

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. Cleveland Browns
  • Chuba Hubbard has been better than Miles Sanders (shoulder) this year and took on 83% of snaps this past Sunday in Miami en route to a 19-88-1 rushing line. Hubbard drew only one target but ran 24 routes (57% share). The Panthers have a Week 7 bye; I think Sanders will still be the starter if he's back Week 8, but I'm not sure of it.
  • James Cook bounced back somewhat against the Giants after a brutal game the week prior, but he barely played more snaps (51%) than Latavius Murray (48%). There's a bit more upside for Murray now, with Damien Harris (head/neck) likely to miss time.
  • Jerome Ford was still the lead ballcarrier in Sunday's win over San Francisco, but Kareem Hunt handled short-yardage and took on his largest snap share (37%) and touch count (15) so far, also scoring a 16-yard TD (on a 3rd-and-1, FWIW). 

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Zach Evans - 2%

Craig Reynolds -  

Elijah Mitchell - 28%

Jordan Mason - 7%

Justice Hill - 42%

Kareem Hunt - 37%

Rams PS Royce Freeman - 0%

Keaontay Ingram - 20%

Latavius Murray - 14%

  • I'm writing this Tuesday morning, at which point I like Zach Evans over the other options by a hair because of Sean McVay's preference for shallow rotations and large snap shares. But I don't say this with much confidence, and it's a tough call in particular for those with waiver runs Tuesday rather than Wednesday. 
    • Reynolds, Mitchell, Mason and Freeman also are candidates to handle lead roles for the first time this season in the aftermath of their backfield mates suffering injuries Week 6. A lot here depends on news/updates for Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring). Both seem to have a shot to play as of Tuesday morning, whereas the Rams' top two RBs are more toward doubtful/out already. 
      • BTW, if you have start/sit questions involving any of these guys, there's probably no point asking before Friday evening or Saturday. I'm looking at the same tweets and player notes as everyone else.

   

Bench Stashes

Zach Charbonnet - 50%

Tyjae Spears - 47% (bye)

Devin Singletary - 13% (bye)

Ezekiel Elliott - 43% 

Jamaal Williams - 39% (IR)

Tank Bigsby - 17%

Keaton Mitchell - 18%

Salvon Ahmed - 20%

Rico Dowdle - 7% (bye)

 Zamir White - 3%

    

Drop Candidates

Cam Akers - 65% (shallow leagues)

Dalvin Cook - 54%

Jerick McKinnon - 44%

Samaje Perine - 38%

Joshua Kelley - 28%

Damien Harris - 22%

Matt Breida - 15%

Rashaad Penny - 13%

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide

Note: I'm now showing snaps per game, rather than adjusting snap shares to account for games missed. It's simply too cumbersome at this point with so many RBs having missed time.

 Snap/GmSn%SnapsRun RateRun SnPa Sn3D%3D SnSAT%
Saquon Barkley55.742.6%16744.9%759228.2%209.0%
Kyren Williams54.782.8%32834.5%11321589.2%589.5%
Travis Etienne53.879.0%32346.1%14917473.8%459.9%
Alvin Kamara50.738.5%15242.8%658732.9%248.6%
Zack Moss50.463.3%25245.6%11513760.9%396.0%
Bijan Robinson48.372.3%29036.9%10718389.7%6128.3%
Josh Jacobs47.379.1%28447.5%13514936.4%207.4%
Rachaad White46.877.7%23438.9%9114384.7%5013.2%
Christian McCaffrey46.574.8%27951.3%14313683.3%4017.9%
Joe Mixon45.578.4%27339.2%10716636.0%189.9%
Tony Pollard45.571.1%27342.5%11615763.2%437.7%
Alexander Mattison42.370.8%25435.0%8916550.0%287.5%
Austin Ekeler42.026.2%8448.8%414317.0%87.1%
Rhamondre Stevenson41.867.5%25137.8%9515668.6%4811.6%
D'Andre Swift40.757.5%24446.3%11313137.9%2511.5%
David Montgomery39.449.9%19751.8%1029544.9%317.6%
Kenneth Walker38.863.8%19448.5%9410026.7%1216.0%
Joshua Kelley37.257.9%18637.6%7011674.5%356.5%
Raheem Mostert37.260.1%22346.2%10312052.1%2522.0%
Miles Sanders37.047.6%18537.8%7011526.8%199.2%
Jerome Ford36.657.9%18344.3%8110276.8%4315.3%
Isiah Pacheco36.254.3%21749.3%1071104.8%36.0%
Khalil Herbert36.048.5%18047.2%859546.9%307.8%
James Conner35.849.7%17951.4%928722.2%145.6%
James Cook35.056.5%21042.4%8912126.9%1411.4%
AJ Dillon34.059.0%17045.9%789247.2%257.6%
Jamaal Williams33.517.0%6752.2%353212.3%93.0%
Dameon Pierce32.749.7%19657.1%112846.8%57.1%
Chuba Hubbard32.249.6%19333.2%6412971.8%512.1%
Najee Harris31.653.9%15847.5%758313.8%89.5%
Kenneth Gainwell31.437.0%15745.2%718653.0%3518.5%
Derrick Henry31.357.0%18858.5%110783.8%22.7%
Gus Edwards31.348.0%18859.0%1117736.9%243.2%
Brian Robinson30.749.5%18447.8%889615.0%92.7%
D'Onta Foreman30.016.2%6053.3%32287.8%510.0%
Jahmyr Gibbs29.029.4%11644.0%516527.5%1925.9%
Antonio Gibson28.245.4%16916.6%2814180.0%485.9%
Tyjae Spears28.050.9%16832.7%5511394.3%5022.0%
Matt Breida26.841.1%16135.4%5710460.6%437.5%
Breece Hall26.547.2%15946.5%748514.1%96.3%
Jaylen Warren26.445.1%13233.3%448884.5%499.8%
Justice Hill25.031.9%12542.4%537241.5%274.8%
De'Von Achane24.826.7%9943.4%435620.8%1023.2%
Tyler Allgeier24.736.9%14859.5%886022.1%151.4%
Ezekiel Elliott23.738.2%14240.8%588440.0%2814.1%
Samaje Perine23.543.0%14127.0%3810361.7%2914.9%
Aaron Jones23.016.0%4641.3%192711.3%619.6%
Devin Singletary22.834.8%13734.3%479045.2%3319.7%
Javonte Williams21.232.3%10654.7%58488.5%40.9%
Jonathan Taylor21.010.6%4238.1%16269.4%614.3%
Emari Demercado20.233.6%12120.7%259674.6%479.9%
Jerick McKinnon19.028.5%11420.2%239195.2%5914.9%
Roschon Johnson18.424.8%9238.0%355731.3%2013.0%
Kareem Hunt18.017.1%5450.0%27278.9%57.4%
Latavius Murray17.828.8%10737.4%406753.8%2819.6%
Zach Charbonnet17.829.3%8931.5%286124.4%1111.2%
Patrick Taylor17.023.6%6825.0%175141.5%2223.5%
Craig Reynolds17.021.5%8540.0%345127.5%1914.1%
Kendre Miller17.017.2%6842.6%293912.3%97.4%
Michael Carter15.026.7%9018.9%177381.3%5213.3%
Dalvin Cook15.026.7%9047.8%43474.7%36.7%
Elijah Mitchell15.012.1%4551.1%23224.2%213.3%
Salvon Ahmed14.015.1%5630.4%173925.0%1230.4%
Jaleel McLaughlin12.222.3%7341.1%304317.0%813.7%
Keaontay Ingram12.013.3%4860.4%29193.2%222.9%
Clyde Edwards-Helaire11.817.8%7147.9%3437  4.2%
Tank Bigsby11.717.1%7048.6%343616.4%1017.1%
Trayveon Williams10.718.4%6423.4%154956.0%2815.6%
Rico Dowdle10.215.9%6157.4%352617.6%124.9%
Jordan Mason10.010.7%4065.0%26146.3%310.0%
Mike Boone9.411.9%4714.9%74037.0%2727.7%
Ameer Abdullah9.215.3%553.6%25365.5%3612.7%

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Carr Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)

Note: I'm now showing rushes per game, rather than adjusting rush shares to account for games missed. It's simply too cumbersome at this point with so many RBs having missed time.

 Carr/GmCarr ShCarrRush YdRush TDBTBT/TYPCYBCYAC
Zack Moss19.257.8%964664336.74.92.72.2
Travis Etienne18.862.4%1134515206.74.02.11.9
David Montgomery18.850.3%943856137.74.12.61.5
Christian McCaffrey18.355.6%1105537622.25.02.62.5
Josh Jacobs17.872.3%1073122266.02.91.71.3
Saquon Barkley17.733.5%532071513.23.92.11.8
Alvin Kamara17.331.0%521991418.83.82.71.2
Kenneth Walker III16.666.9%833456118.54.22.61.6
Derrick Henry16.367.6%984253813.64.32.32.1
Dameon Pierce16.258.1%9728111010.62.91.31.6
Kyren Williams16.263.4%974566336.74.73.41.3
Joe Mixon16.079.3%963661337.33.82.31.6
Tony Pollard16.052.7%963702430.33.92.31.5
Austin Ekeler15.022.1%301441219.04.82.91.9
Isiah Pacheco14.552.7%873873128.74.43.01.5
D'Andre Swift14.342.8%8645221010.95.33.61.6
Rachaad White14.052.6%702321108.63.32.11.2
Alexander Mattison13.772.6%823200250.03.92.21.7
James Conner13.642.2%683642710.95.44.01.4
Jamaal Williams13.516.1%27740129.02.71.61.1
Jerome Ford13.440.6%67270198.84.02.41.7
Bijan Robinson13.344.9%804010119.65.03.31.7
Rhamondre Stevenson13.053.1%782342423.83.01.81.2
Brian Robinson12.862.1%77302399.83.92.41.5
AJ Dillon12.855.2%641941322.33.01.41.7
Najee Harris12.653.8%632470116.23.91.92.0
Raheem Mostert12.544.6%754299137.25.73.81.9
James Cook12.546.3%753631329.74.82.62.3
Tyler Allgeier12.542.1%752422117.43.21.22.0
Miles Sanders12.242.4%611901612.73.11.61.5
Gus Edwards12.035.5%722821418.83.92.71.3
Joshua Kelley11.642.6%582091415.03.62.01.6
Breece Hall11.048.9%664262326.36.53.72.7
Khalil Herbert10.230.0%512720610.25.32.92.4
D'Onta Foreman10.011.8%20810123.04.12.12.0
Jahmyr Gibbs9.820.9%39179068.84.63.01.6
Javonte Williams9.637.2%481900511.84.01.82.2
De'Von Achane9.522.6%38460567.812.17.15.0
Darrynton Evans9.05.3%9320110.03.62.11.4
Chuba Hubbard9.037.5%54242179.64.52.71.7
Kenneth Gainwell8.220.4%411410225.03.42.21.2
Ezekiel Elliott8.233.3%491931231.03.92.81.1
Justice Hill7.418.2%37150395.24.12.61.5
Kareem Hunt7.313.3%22721127.03.32.40.9
Aaron Jones7.012.1%1459135.74.23.11.1
Jonathan Taylor7.08.4%1437000.02.61.11.6
Jaylen Warren6.829.1%34124096.13.62.61.1
Dalvin Cook6.528.9%39109068.02.81.31.5
Devin Singletary6.523.4%391530144.03.92.21.7
Kendre Miller6.014.3%24730215.53.01.61.4
Elijah Mitchell6.09.1%18490210.52.71.31.4
Keaontay Ingram5.513.7%2255038.32.52.20.3
Latavius Murray5.219.1%311282219.04.12.31.8
Tyjae Spears5.221.4%31171185.85.52.72.8
Roschon Johnson5.014.7%251221312.04.93.51.4
Ke'Shawn Vaughn5.011.3%1525028.01.70.71.0
Clyde Edwards-Helaire5.018.2%30100157.23.32.31.0
Jaleel McLaughlin4.822.5%291901219.06.63.23.3
Rico Dowdle4.715.4%281070133.03.82.31.6
Zach Charbonnet4.618.5%23109039.74.72.91.9
Cam Akers3.79.7%11630116.05.74.11.6
Jordan Mason3.510.6%21117200.05.63.81.8
Salvon Ahmed3.07.1%1247129.03.92.71.3
Tank Bigsby3.09.9%1843236.32.41.31.1
Emari Demercado2.79.9%16591211.53.71.91.8
Antonio Gibson2.712.9%1669047.34.32.61.8

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
 TgtTgt/GmRTsRT/GmTPRRPa SnRT/PSRecYardsTDDrops
Josh Jacobs355.811619.330.2%14977.9%2520901
Bijan Robinson325.315826.320.3%18386.3%2618922
Tony Pollard294.812821.322.7%15781.5%2517602
Alexander Mattison274.511919.822.7%16572.1%1810423
Christian McCaffrey274.511419.023.7%13683.8%2317720
D'Andre Swift274.511018.324.5%13184.0%2311511
Alvin Kamara258.36923.036.2%8779.3%238600
Jaylen Warren255.06613.237.9%8875.0%2116601
Travis Etienne244.013422.317.9%17477.0%2117201
Miles Sanders244.89619.225.0%11583.5%158101
Rhamondre Stevenson244.012320.519.5%15678.8%1711103
Kyren Williams244.015926.515.1%21574.0%1310512
Joe Mixon213.513722.815.3%16682.5%1610403
Raheem Mostert203.311118.518.0%12092.5%1814520
Samaje Perine203.38213.724.4%10379.6%1718400
Tyjae Spears203.38414.023.8%11374.3%1511101
Isiah Pacheco193.29816.319.4%11089.1%1713500
James Cook183.010617.717.0%12187.6%1414001
Jahmyr Gibbs184.56315.828.6%6596.9%147001
Breece Hall183.07312.224.7%8585.9%1311303
Khalil Herbert183.68016.022.5%9584.2%108311
Antonio Gibson172.811919.814.3%14184.4%1313311
Jerick McKinnon172.87412.323.0%9181.3%129122
Zack Moss173.410921.815.6%13779.6%1411011
Rachaad White173.411923.814.3%14383.2%169800
Saquon Barkley165.36822.723.5%9273.9%134610
Ezekiel Elliott162.76510.824.6%8477.4%135900
Jerome Ford153.08717.417.2%10285.3%128421
Chuba Hubbard152.59415.716.0%12972.9%135900
Javonte Williams153.0418.236.6%4885.4%115100
Derrick Henry132.26310.520.6%7880.8%1111700
Brian Robinson132.28414.015.5%9687.5%1111321
Kenneth Walker132.67314.617.8%10073.0%1110000
Michael Carter122.0549.022.2%7374.0%94401
Kenneth Gainwell122.47715.415.6%8689.5%94300
Roschon Johnson122.4479.425.5%5782.5%115801
Dameon Pierce122.07312.216.4%8486.9%98401
Ameer Abdullah111.8416.826.8%5377.4%64600
De'Von Achane112.85513.820.0%5698.2%96720
Salvon Ahmed112.8389.528.9%3997.4%63900
Matt Breida111.88113.513.6%10477.9%104900
Austin Ekeler115.54020.027.5%4393.0%88200
Tyler Allgeier101.7437.223.3%6071.7%63201
James Conner102.06112.216.4%8770.1%83000
Emari Demercado101.77712.813.0%9680.2%74601
Justice Hill102.05110.219.6%7270.8%102500
Jaleel McLaughlin101.7396.525.6%4390.7%95820
David Montgomery102.06513.015.4%9568.4%66600
Patrick Taylor102.54210.523.8%5182.4%52801
Zach Charbonnet91.8459.020.0%6173.8%63600
Dalvin Cook91.5366.025.0%4776.6%94600
Najee Harris91.86913.813.0%8383.1%53701
Kendre Miller82.0317.825.8%3979.5%77101
Latavius Murray81.3528.715.4%6777.6%74900
Gary Brightwell71.8235.830.4%2495.8%54701
Devin Singletary71.27512.59.3%9083.3%52901
Jonathan Taylor73.52512.528.0%2696.2%66200
AJ Dillon61.27014.08.6%9276.1%32501
Rico Dowdle61.0172.835.3%2665.4%55010
Clyde Edwards-Helaire61.0335.518.2%3789.2%63600
Kareem Hunt62.0237.726.1%2785.2%54600
Deon Jackson66.02626.023.1%2989.7%51401
Aaron Jones63.02613.023.1%2796.3%38212
Tony Jones61.54310.814.0%5874.1%42100
Kyle Juszczyk61.07412.38.1%8587.1%63910
Trayveon Williams61.0315.219.4%4963.3%4700
Joshua Kelley51.07214.46.9%11662.1%2701
Mike Boone40.8316.212.9%4077.5%31801
Gus Edwards40.7569.37.1%7772.7%31300
D'Onta Foreman42.02110.519.0%2875.0%31000
Elijah Mitchell41.3186.022.2%2281.8%3201
Tank Bigsby30.5294.810.3%3680.6%1600
Keaontay Ingram30.8174.317.6%1989.5%31900
Craig Reynolds30.6428.47.1%5182.4%32600
Jamaal Williams21.02713.57.4%3284.4%2700

       

2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬

Inside The 5 (IT5)

  • Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
  • Carr Sh = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
 Snap%SnapsCarr ShCarrRush TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
Christian McCaffrey100.0%1670.0%740.0%00
Josh Jacobs94.4%1766.7%6216.7%10
Joe Mixon92.9%13100.0%5012.5%10
Saquon Barkley83.3%5100.0%210.0%00
Rachaad White81.8%975.0%310.0%00
Kyren Williams80.0%1277.8%750.0%00
Alexander Mattison78.9%1583.3%5018.2%21
Tony Pollard76.0%1962.5%1020.0%00
Kenneth Walker III75.0%1585.7%1250.0%00
Derrick Henry75.0%6100.0%410.0%00
Dameon Pierce73.7%1460.0%610.0%00
Raheem Mostert71.9%2357.1%866.7%11
Brian Robinson70.6%1285.7%610.0%00
D'Andre Swift70.6%1246.2%620.0%00
Tyler Allgeier66.7%866.7%420.0%00
Najee Harris66.7%20.0%000.0%00
AJ Dillon64.3%966.7%610.0%00
David Montgomery63.2%1261.5%840.0%00
Travis Etienne62.5%533.3%210.0%00
Breece Hall60.0%30.0%000.0%00
Austin Ekeler57.1%1250.0%6111.1%10
James Conner57.1%475.0%320.0%00
Miles Sanders55.6%5100.0%310.0%00
Jerick McKinnon52.6%100.0%0011.1%11
Justice Hill50.0%927.3%320.0%00
Samaje Perine50.0%90.0%000.0%00
Rhamondre Stevenson50.0%266.7%220.0%00
Tony Jones50.0%440.0%2233.3%10
Zack Moss50.0%954.5%620.0%00
Chuba Hubbard44.4%40.0%000.0%00
Joshua Kelley42.9%925.0%310.0%00
Isiah Pacheco42.1%850.0%5211.1%10
Bijan Robinson41.7%516.7%100.0%00
Latavius Murray40.9%946.7%7216.7%10
Jerome Ford40.0%233.3%1150.0%11
Pierre Strong40.0%266.7%210.0%00
Dalvin Cook40.0%250.0%100.0%00
Gus Edwards38.9%727.3%310.0%00
Tank Bigsby37.5%350.0%320.0%00
Antonio Gibson35.3%60.0%0010.0%11
Jaylen Warren33.3%1100.0%100.0%00
Roschon Johnson33.3%460.0%310.0%00
Khalil Herbert33.3%40.0%0025.0%11
D'Onta Foreman33.3%40.0%000.0%00
James Cook31.8%720.0%310.0%00
Emari Demercado28.6%225.0%100.0%00
Ezekiel Elliott25.0%133.3%110.0%00
Zach Charbonnet25.0%514.3%200.0%00
Tyjae Spears25.0%20.0%000.0%00
Alvin Kamara25.0%240.0%210.0%00
Jaleel McLaughlin22.2%440.0%210.0%00
Craig Reynolds21.1%415.4%210.0%00
Devin Singletary21.1%40.0%000.0%00
De'Von Achane18.8%621.4%316.7%11
Ke'Shawn Vaughn18.2%225.0%100.0%00
Kenneth Gainwell17.6%30.0%000.0%00
Javonte Williams16.7%320.0%100.0%00
Jahmyr Gibbs15.8%37.7%100.0%00
Keaontay Ingram14.3%10.0%000.0%00
Aaron Jones14.3%211.1%110.0%00
Cam Akers13.3%211.1%110.0%00
Rico Dowdle12.0%312.5%200.0%00

       

