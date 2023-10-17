Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report and Week 7 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Week 6 was another tough one for injuries, and even more so for running backs this time around. It'll be an interest week for waivers, to say the least, especially because we have some situations in which the injured starter might end up playing or it isn't exactly clear which backup will get the most work if he doesn't.
Week 6 RB Snap Share Leaders
- Tony Pollard - 85%
- Chuba Hubbard - 83%
- Kyren Williams (ankle) - 82%
- Josh Jacobs - 82%
- Travis Etienne - 81%
- Rachaad White - 80%
- Alvin Kamara - 80%
- Saquon Barkley - 80%
- Alexander Mattison - 78%
- Bijan Robinson - 77%
- Kenneth Walker - 76%
- Joe Mixon - 73%
- Austin Ekeler - 71%
- Breece Hall - 68%
- Rhamondre Stevenson - 66%
Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
Christian McCaffrey (oblique / TBD)
David Montgomery (ribs / week-to-week)
Kyren Williams (ankle / week-to-week)
Ronnie Rivers (knee / out 4-5 weeks)
Samaje Perine (leg / TBD)
Damien Harris (neck / week-to-week)
Missed Week 6
Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring / day-to-day)
Miles Sanders (shoulder / week-to-week)
Roschon Johnson (concussion / day-to-day)
Travis Homer (hamstring / week-to-week)
Khalil Herbert (ankle / IR)
De'Von Achane (knee / IR)
Jeff Wilson (ribs / IR-R)
Jamaal Williams (hamstring / IR)
James Conner (knee / IR)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Kenneth Walker - 76% snaps / 47% Rts / 22 touches
Breece Hall - 68% snaps / 61% Rts / 17 of 23 RB touches
Raheem Mostert - 20 touches / 3 TDs / 74% of first-half snaps
Gus Edwards - 61% snaps, 17 touches
Devin Singletary - 52% snaps, 13 touches
Kareem Hunt - 37% snaps, 15 touches, TD
Chuba Hubbard - 83% snaps, 20 touches (Sanders out)
Craig Reynolds - 61% snaps / 57% routes / 12 touches
Zach Evans / Royce Freeman - Last Men Standing
Latavius Murray - 48% snaps / 33% Rts / 12 touches
Jordan Mason - 27% snaps, five touches, TD
Devine Ozigbo - 9% snaps, four touches
Trending Down 📉
Javonte Williams - 35% snaps, 10 touches
Dameon Pierce - 35% snaps, 13 touches
Jerome Ford - 51% snaps / 33% Rts / 19 touches
Zack Moss - 49% snaps, 13 touches, TD
Cam Akers - 16% snaps, two touches
Emari Demercado - 45% snaps / 56% Rts / 3 touches
Unsettled Backfields 🎲
These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's intentions.
Messy Backfields
- Arizona Cardinals
- Denver Broncos
- Chicago Bears
- Baltimore Ravens
- Houston Texans
I'm not even including teams like the Rams and Lions here, because it probably just comes down to who is healthy enough to play. We could see someone like Zach Evans or Craig Reynolds getting 50 snaps and 20 touches this week. It sounds like Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) is more likely to play than Kyren Williams (ankle), which points me toward Evans as a waiver addition even with the possibility/likelihood of Royce Freeman being called up from the practice squad for some kind of role.
- Keaontay Ingram got half of Arizona's RB opportunities but only 36% of the snaps in Sunday's loss to the Rams. Emari Demercado, the popular waiver add, technically played the most snaps (46%) but got only two carries and one target (24 routes). Damien Williams had three times as many touches as Demercado on 16% of snaps. Nobody can be started with any confidence Week 7 at Seattle, though Ingram and Demercado are worth keeping on benches in case one or the other emerges in James Conner's absence (min. three more games)
- Jaleel McLaughlin started for Denver in Javonte Williams' first game back after missing a week with a hip injury. They essentially split early down snaps 50/50, with Samaje Perine getting some playing time in clear passing situations (and also suffering an injury late in the game). McLaughlin took nine touches for 42 yards; Williams took 10 for 52. I'd rather start either than one of the Arizona guys
- D'Onta Foreman took 60% of snaps and 16 of the 26 RB touches for Chicago in a loss to Minnesota on Monday, with the remainder going to Darrynton Evans. But it'll look quite different this Sunday against the Raiders if Roschon Johnson passes through concussion protocol. Johnson was the No. 2 RB in Weeks 2-5 and got more than one-third of the touches in that stretch while coming off the bench behind Khalil Herbert (who may be out beyond the four-game IR minimum with a high-ankle sprain).
- Gus Edwards handled his second largest snap share (61%) of the season in a win over the Titans in London, taking 17 touches for 53 yards. Justice Hill got 39% of snaps and 11 touches for 35 yards. This one varies a bit week-to-week but has never gone too far in the direction of one guy over the other when both are healthy. Keaton Mitchell was activated from IR before the London game but didn't play on offense; he's still worth stashing in deeper leagues.
- Devin Singletary got more playing time (52% snaps) than Dameon Pierce (35%) for the first time this year, though Pierce had the same number of touches (13). With Mike Boone chipping in for 17% snap share as the hurry-up/LDD back, it's quite the crowded backfield. TBD if Singletary pushes Pierce for the lead role or if this was just a one-week thing. Pierce's struggles can no longer solely be blamed on O-line injuries, as the Texans have gotten healthier. They've got a Week 7 bye, and presumably one of the focuses will be establishing a run game to go with the surprisingly competent passing attack.
On the Brink
- Carolina Panthers
- Buffalo Bills
- Cleveland Browns
- Chuba Hubbard has been better than Miles Sanders (shoulder) this year and took on 83% of snaps this past Sunday in Miami en route to a 19-88-1 rushing line. Hubbard drew only one target but ran 24 routes (57% share). The Panthers have a Week 7 bye; I think Sanders will still be the starter if he's back Week 8, but I'm not sure of it.
- James Cook bounced back somewhat against the Giants after a brutal game the week prior, but he barely played more snaps (51%) than Latavius Murray (48%). There's a bit more upside for Murray now, with Damien Harris (head/neck) likely to miss time.
- Jerome Ford was still the lead ballcarrier in Sunday's win over San Francisco, but Kareem Hunt handled short-yardage and took on his largest snap share (37%) and touch count (15) so far, also scoring a 16-yard TD (on a 3rd-and-1, FWIW).
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown. In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Potential Short-Term Starters
Zach Evans - 2%
Elijah Mitchell - 28%
Jordan Mason - 7%
Justice Hill - 42%
Kareem Hunt - 37%
Rams PS Royce Freeman - 0%
Keaontay Ingram - 20%
Latavius Murray - 14%
- I'm writing this Tuesday morning, at which point I like Zach Evans over the other options by a hair because of Sean McVay's preference for shallow rotations and large snap shares. But I don't say this with much confidence, and it's a tough call in particular for those with waiver runs Tuesday rather than Wednesday.
- Reynolds, Mitchell, Mason and Freeman also are candidates to handle lead roles for the first time this season in the aftermath of their backfield mates suffering injuries Week 6. A lot here depends on news/updates for Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring). Both seem to have a shot to play as of Tuesday morning, whereas the Rams' top two RBs are more toward doubtful/out already.
- BTW, if you have start/sit questions involving any of these guys, there's probably no point asking before Friday evening or Saturday. I'm looking at the same tweets and player notes as everyone else.
Bench Stashes
Zach Charbonnet - 50%
Tyjae Spears - 47% (bye)
Devin Singletary - 13% (bye)
Ezekiel Elliott - 43%
Jamaal Williams - 39% (IR)
Tank Bigsby - 17%
Keaton Mitchell - 18%
Salvon Ahmed - 20%
Rico Dowdle - 7% (bye)
Zamir White - 3%
Drop Candidates
Cam Akers - 65% (shallow leagues)
Dalvin Cook - 54%
Jerick McKinnon - 44%
Samaje Perine - 38%
Joshua Kelley - 28%
Damien Harris - 22%
Matt Breida - 15%
Rashaad Penny - 13%
2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈
- Run Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
- R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
- P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
- 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
- SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
Note: I'm now showing snaps per game, rather than adjusting snap shares to account for games missed. It's simply too cumbersome at this point with so many RBs having missed time.
|Snap/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Run Rate
|Run Sn
|Pa Sn
|3D%
|3D Sn
|SAT%
|Saquon Barkley
|55.7
|42.6%
|167
|44.9%
|75
|92
|28.2%
|20
|9.0%
|Kyren Williams
|54.7
|82.8%
|328
|34.5%
|113
|215
|89.2%
|58
|9.5%
|Travis Etienne
|53.8
|79.0%
|323
|46.1%
|149
|174
|73.8%
|45
|9.9%
|Alvin Kamara
|50.7
|38.5%
|152
|42.8%
|65
|87
|32.9%
|24
|8.6%
|Zack Moss
|50.4
|63.3%
|252
|45.6%
|115
|137
|60.9%
|39
|6.0%
|Bijan Robinson
|48.3
|72.3%
|290
|36.9%
|107
|183
|89.7%
|61
|28.3%
|Josh Jacobs
|47.3
|79.1%
|284
|47.5%
|135
|149
|36.4%
|20
|7.4%
|Rachaad White
|46.8
|77.7%
|234
|38.9%
|91
|143
|84.7%
|50
|13.2%
|Christian McCaffrey
|46.5
|74.8%
|279
|51.3%
|143
|136
|83.3%
|40
|17.9%
|Joe Mixon
|45.5
|78.4%
|273
|39.2%
|107
|166
|36.0%
|18
|9.9%
|Tony Pollard
|45.5
|71.1%
|273
|42.5%
|116
|157
|63.2%
|43
|7.7%
|Alexander Mattison
|42.3
|70.8%
|254
|35.0%
|89
|165
|50.0%
|28
|7.5%
|Austin Ekeler
|42.0
|26.2%
|84
|48.8%
|41
|43
|17.0%
|8
|7.1%
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|41.8
|67.5%
|251
|37.8%
|95
|156
|68.6%
|48
|11.6%
|D'Andre Swift
|40.7
|57.5%
|244
|46.3%
|113
|131
|37.9%
|25
|11.5%
|David Montgomery
|39.4
|49.9%
|197
|51.8%
|102
|95
|44.9%
|31
|7.6%
|Kenneth Walker
|38.8
|63.8%
|194
|48.5%
|94
|100
|26.7%
|12
|16.0%
|Joshua Kelley
|37.2
|57.9%
|186
|37.6%
|70
|116
|74.5%
|35
|6.5%
|Raheem Mostert
|37.2
|60.1%
|223
|46.2%
|103
|120
|52.1%
|25
|22.0%
|Miles Sanders
|37.0
|47.6%
|185
|37.8%
|70
|115
|26.8%
|19
|9.2%
|Jerome Ford
|36.6
|57.9%
|183
|44.3%
|81
|102
|76.8%
|43
|15.3%
|Isiah Pacheco
|36.2
|54.3%
|217
|49.3%
|107
|110
|4.8%
|3
|6.0%
|Khalil Herbert
|36.0
|48.5%
|180
|47.2%
|85
|95
|46.9%
|30
|7.8%
|James Conner
|35.8
|49.7%
|179
|51.4%
|92
|87
|22.2%
|14
|5.6%
|James Cook
|35.0
|56.5%
|210
|42.4%
|89
|121
|26.9%
|14
|11.4%
|AJ Dillon
|34.0
|59.0%
|170
|45.9%
|78
|92
|47.2%
|25
|7.6%
|Jamaal Williams
|33.5
|17.0%
|67
|52.2%
|35
|32
|12.3%
|9
|3.0%
|Dameon Pierce
|32.7
|49.7%
|196
|57.1%
|112
|84
|6.8%
|5
|7.1%
|Chuba Hubbard
|32.2
|49.6%
|193
|33.2%
|64
|129
|71.8%
|51
|2.1%
|Najee Harris
|31.6
|53.9%
|158
|47.5%
|75
|83
|13.8%
|8
|9.5%
|Kenneth Gainwell
|31.4
|37.0%
|157
|45.2%
|71
|86
|53.0%
|35
|18.5%
|Derrick Henry
|31.3
|57.0%
|188
|58.5%
|110
|78
|3.8%
|2
|2.7%
|Gus Edwards
|31.3
|48.0%
|188
|59.0%
|111
|77
|36.9%
|24
|3.2%
|Brian Robinson
|30.7
|49.5%
|184
|47.8%
|88
|96
|15.0%
|9
|2.7%
|D'Onta Foreman
|30.0
|16.2%
|60
|53.3%
|32
|28
|7.8%
|5
|10.0%
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|29.0
|29.4%
|116
|44.0%
|51
|65
|27.5%
|19
|25.9%
|Antonio Gibson
|28.2
|45.4%
|169
|16.6%
|28
|141
|80.0%
|48
|5.9%
|Tyjae Spears
|28.0
|50.9%
|168
|32.7%
|55
|113
|94.3%
|50
|22.0%
|Matt Breida
|26.8
|41.1%
|161
|35.4%
|57
|104
|60.6%
|43
|7.5%
|Breece Hall
|26.5
|47.2%
|159
|46.5%
|74
|85
|14.1%
|9
|6.3%
|Jaylen Warren
|26.4
|45.1%
|132
|33.3%
|44
|88
|84.5%
|49
|9.8%
|Justice Hill
|25.0
|31.9%
|125
|42.4%
|53
|72
|41.5%
|27
|4.8%
|De'Von Achane
|24.8
|26.7%
|99
|43.4%
|43
|56
|20.8%
|10
|23.2%
|Tyler Allgeier
|24.7
|36.9%
|148
|59.5%
|88
|60
|22.1%
|15
|1.4%
|Ezekiel Elliott
|23.7
|38.2%
|142
|40.8%
|58
|84
|40.0%
|28
|14.1%
|Samaje Perine
|23.5
|43.0%
|141
|27.0%
|38
|103
|61.7%
|29
|14.9%
|Aaron Jones
|23.0
|16.0%
|46
|41.3%
|19
|27
|11.3%
|6
|19.6%
|Devin Singletary
|22.8
|34.8%
|137
|34.3%
|47
|90
|45.2%
|33
|19.7%
|Javonte Williams
|21.2
|32.3%
|106
|54.7%
|58
|48
|8.5%
|4
|0.9%
|Jonathan Taylor
|21.0
|10.6%
|42
|38.1%
|16
|26
|9.4%
|6
|14.3%
|Emari Demercado
|20.2
|33.6%
|121
|20.7%
|25
|96
|74.6%
|47
|9.9%
|Jerick McKinnon
|19.0
|28.5%
|114
|20.2%
|23
|91
|95.2%
|59
|14.9%
|Roschon Johnson
|18.4
|24.8%
|92
|38.0%
|35
|57
|31.3%
|20
|13.0%
|Kareem Hunt
|18.0
|17.1%
|54
|50.0%
|27
|27
|8.9%
|5
|7.4%
|Latavius Murray
|17.8
|28.8%
|107
|37.4%
|40
|67
|53.8%
|28
|19.6%
|Zach Charbonnet
|17.8
|29.3%
|89
|31.5%
|28
|61
|24.4%
|11
|11.2%
|Patrick Taylor
|17.0
|23.6%
|68
|25.0%
|17
|51
|41.5%
|22
|23.5%
|Craig Reynolds
|17.0
|21.5%
|85
|40.0%
|34
|51
|27.5%
|19
|14.1%
|Kendre Miller
|17.0
|17.2%
|68
|42.6%
|29
|39
|12.3%
|9
|7.4%
|Michael Carter
|15.0
|26.7%
|90
|18.9%
|17
|73
|81.3%
|52
|13.3%
|Dalvin Cook
|15.0
|26.7%
|90
|47.8%
|43
|47
|4.7%
|3
|6.7%
|Elijah Mitchell
|15.0
|12.1%
|45
|51.1%
|23
|22
|4.2%
|2
|13.3%
|Salvon Ahmed
|14.0
|15.1%
|56
|30.4%
|17
|39
|25.0%
|12
|30.4%
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|12.2
|22.3%
|73
|41.1%
|30
|43
|17.0%
|8
|13.7%
|Keaontay Ingram
|12.0
|13.3%
|48
|60.4%
|29
|19
|3.2%
|2
|22.9%
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|11.8
|17.8%
|71
|47.9%
|34
|37
|4.2%
|Tank Bigsby
|11.7
|17.1%
|70
|48.6%
|34
|36
|16.4%
|10
|17.1%
|Trayveon Williams
|10.7
|18.4%
|64
|23.4%
|15
|49
|56.0%
|28
|15.6%
|Rico Dowdle
|10.2
|15.9%
|61
|57.4%
|35
|26
|17.6%
|12
|4.9%
|Jordan Mason
|10.0
|10.7%
|40
|65.0%
|26
|14
|6.3%
|3
|10.0%
|Mike Boone
|9.4
|11.9%
|47
|14.9%
|7
|40
|37.0%
|27
|27.7%
|Ameer Abdullah
|9.2
|15.3%
|55
|3.6%
|2
|53
|65.5%
|36
|12.7%
2023 Rushing Stats 🏃♀️
- Carr Sh = Percentage of team rush attempts taken by the player (in his active games)
- BT = Broken Tackles
- BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
- YPC = Yards Per Carry
- YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
- YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
Note: I'm now showing rushes per game, rather than adjusting rush shares to account for games missed. It's simply too cumbersome at this point with so many RBs having missed time.
|Carr/Gm
|Carr Sh
|Carr
|Rush Yd
|Rush TD
|BT
|BT/T
|YPC
|YBC
|YAC
|Zack Moss
|19.2
|57.8%
|96
|466
|4
|3
|36.7
|4.9
|2.7
|2.2
|Travis Etienne
|18.8
|62.4%
|113
|451
|5
|20
|6.7
|4.0
|2.1
|1.9
|David Montgomery
|18.8
|50.3%
|94
|385
|6
|13
|7.7
|4.1
|2.6
|1.5
|Christian McCaffrey
|18.3
|55.6%
|110
|553
|7
|6
|22.2
|5.0
|2.6
|2.5
|Josh Jacobs
|17.8
|72.3%
|107
|312
|2
|2
|66.0
|2.9
|1.7
|1.3
|Saquon Barkley
|17.7
|33.5%
|53
|207
|1
|5
|13.2
|3.9
|2.1
|1.8
|Alvin Kamara
|17.3
|31.0%
|52
|199
|1
|4
|18.8
|3.8
|2.7
|1.2
|Kenneth Walker III
|16.6
|66.9%
|83
|345
|6
|11
|8.5
|4.2
|2.6
|1.6
|Derrick Henry
|16.3
|67.6%
|98
|425
|3
|8
|13.6
|4.3
|2.3
|2.1
|Dameon Pierce
|16.2
|58.1%
|97
|281
|1
|10
|10.6
|2.9
|1.3
|1.6
|Kyren Williams
|16.2
|63.4%
|97
|456
|6
|3
|36.7
|4.7
|3.4
|1.3
|Joe Mixon
|16.0
|79.3%
|96
|366
|1
|3
|37.3
|3.8
|2.3
|1.6
|Tony Pollard
|16.0
|52.7%
|96
|370
|2
|4
|30.3
|3.9
|2.3
|1.5
|Austin Ekeler
|15.0
|22.1%
|30
|144
|1
|2
|19.0
|4.8
|2.9
|1.9
|Isiah Pacheco
|14.5
|52.7%
|87
|387
|3
|12
|8.7
|4.4
|3.0
|1.5
|D'Andre Swift
|14.3
|42.8%
|86
|452
|2
|10
|10.9
|5.3
|3.6
|1.6
|Rachaad White
|14.0
|52.6%
|70
|232
|1
|10
|8.6
|3.3
|2.1
|1.2
|Alexander Mattison
|13.7
|72.6%
|82
|320
|0
|2
|50.0
|3.9
|2.2
|1.7
|James Conner
|13.6
|42.2%
|68
|364
|2
|7
|10.9
|5.4
|4.0
|1.4
|Jamaal Williams
|13.5
|16.1%
|27
|74
|0
|1
|29.0
|2.7
|1.6
|1.1
|Jerome Ford
|13.4
|40.6%
|67
|270
|1
|9
|8.8
|4.0
|2.4
|1.7
|Bijan Robinson
|13.3
|44.9%
|80
|401
|0
|11
|9.6
|5.0
|3.3
|1.7
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|13.0
|53.1%
|78
|234
|2
|4
|23.8
|3.0
|1.8
|1.2
|Brian Robinson
|12.8
|62.1%
|77
|302
|3
|9
|9.8
|3.9
|2.4
|1.5
|AJ Dillon
|12.8
|55.2%
|64
|194
|1
|3
|22.3
|3.0
|1.4
|1.7
|Najee Harris
|12.6
|53.8%
|63
|247
|0
|11
|6.2
|3.9
|1.9
|2.0
|Raheem Mostert
|12.5
|44.6%
|75
|429
|9
|13
|7.2
|5.7
|3.8
|1.9
|James Cook
|12.5
|46.3%
|75
|363
|1
|3
|29.7
|4.8
|2.6
|2.3
|Tyler Allgeier
|12.5
|42.1%
|75
|242
|2
|11
|7.4
|3.2
|1.2
|2.0
|Miles Sanders
|12.2
|42.4%
|61
|190
|1
|6
|12.7
|3.1
|1.6
|1.5
|Gus Edwards
|12.0
|35.5%
|72
|282
|1
|4
|18.8
|3.9
|2.7
|1.3
|Joshua Kelley
|11.6
|42.6%
|58
|209
|1
|4
|15.0
|3.6
|2.0
|1.6
|Breece Hall
|11.0
|48.9%
|66
|426
|2
|3
|26.3
|6.5
|3.7
|2.7
|Khalil Herbert
|10.2
|30.0%
|51
|272
|0
|6
|10.2
|5.3
|2.9
|2.4
|D'Onta Foreman
|10.0
|11.8%
|20
|81
|0
|1
|23.0
|4.1
|2.1
|2.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|9.8
|20.9%
|39
|179
|0
|6
|8.8
|4.6
|3.0
|1.6
|Javonte Williams
|9.6
|37.2%
|48
|190
|0
|5
|11.8
|4.0
|1.8
|2.2
|De'Von Achane
|9.5
|22.6%
|38
|460
|5
|6
|7.8
|12.1
|7.1
|5.0
|Darrynton Evans
|9.0
|5.3%
|9
|32
|0
|1
|10.0
|3.6
|2.1
|1.4
|Chuba Hubbard
|9.0
|37.5%
|54
|242
|1
|7
|9.6
|4.5
|2.7
|1.7
|Kenneth Gainwell
|8.2
|20.4%
|41
|141
|0
|2
|25.0
|3.4
|2.2
|1.2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|8.2
|33.3%
|49
|193
|1
|2
|31.0
|3.9
|2.8
|1.1
|Justice Hill
|7.4
|18.2%
|37
|150
|3
|9
|5.2
|4.1
|2.6
|1.5
|Kareem Hunt
|7.3
|13.3%
|22
|72
|1
|1
|27.0
|3.3
|2.4
|0.9
|Aaron Jones
|7.0
|12.1%
|14
|59
|1
|3
|5.7
|4.2
|3.1
|1.1
|Jonathan Taylor
|7.0
|8.4%
|14
|37
|0
|0
|0.0
|2.6
|1.1
|1.6
|Jaylen Warren
|6.8
|29.1%
|34
|124
|0
|9
|6.1
|3.6
|2.6
|1.1
|Dalvin Cook
|6.5
|28.9%
|39
|109
|0
|6
|8.0
|2.8
|1.3
|1.5
|Devin Singletary
|6.5
|23.4%
|39
|153
|0
|1
|44.0
|3.9
|2.2
|1.7
|Kendre Miller
|6.0
|14.3%
|24
|73
|0
|2
|15.5
|3.0
|1.6
|1.4
|Elijah Mitchell
|6.0
|9.1%
|18
|49
|0
|2
|10.5
|2.7
|1.3
|1.4
|Keaontay Ingram
|5.5
|13.7%
|22
|55
|0
|3
|8.3
|2.5
|2.2
|0.3
|Latavius Murray
|5.2
|19.1%
|31
|128
|2
|2
|19.0
|4.1
|2.3
|1.8
|Tyjae Spears
|5.2
|21.4%
|31
|171
|1
|8
|5.8
|5.5
|2.7
|2.8
|Roschon Johnson
|5.0
|14.7%
|25
|122
|1
|3
|12.0
|4.9
|3.5
|1.4
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|5.0
|11.3%
|15
|25
|0
|2
|8.0
|1.7
|0.7
|1.0
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|5.0
|18.2%
|30
|100
|1
|5
|7.2
|3.3
|2.3
|1.0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|4.8
|22.5%
|29
|190
|1
|2
|19.0
|6.6
|3.2
|3.3
|Rico Dowdle
|4.7
|15.4%
|28
|107
|0
|1
|33.0
|3.8
|2.3
|1.6
|Zach Charbonnet
|4.6
|18.5%
|23
|109
|0
|3
|9.7
|4.7
|2.9
|1.9
|Cam Akers
|3.7
|9.7%
|11
|63
|0
|1
|16.0
|5.7
|4.1
|1.6
|Jordan Mason
|3.5
|10.6%
|21
|117
|2
|0
|0.0
|5.6
|3.8
|1.8
|Salvon Ahmed
|3.0
|7.1%
|12
|47
|1
|2
|9.0
|3.9
|2.7
|1.3
|Tank Bigsby
|3.0
|9.9%
|18
|43
|2
|3
|6.3
|2.4
|1.3
|1.1
|Emari Demercado
|2.7
|9.9%
|16
|59
|1
|2
|11.5
|3.7
|1.9
|1.8
|Antonio Gibson
|2.7
|12.9%
|16
|69
|0
|4
|7.3
|4.3
|2.6
|1.8
2023 Receiving Stats 🤲
- RTs = Routes Run
- TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
- Rts/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
- Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
- RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
- Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
|Tgt
|Tgt/Gm
|RTs
|RT/Gm
|TPRR
|Pa Sn
|RT/PS
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Drops
|Josh Jacobs
|35
|5.8
|116
|19.3
|30.2%
|149
|77.9%
|25
|209
|0
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|32
|5.3
|158
|26.3
|20.3%
|183
|86.3%
|26
|189
|2
|2
|Tony Pollard
|29
|4.8
|128
|21.3
|22.7%
|157
|81.5%
|25
|176
|0
|2
|Alexander Mattison
|27
|4.5
|119
|19.8
|22.7%
|165
|72.1%
|18
|104
|2
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|27
|4.5
|114
|19.0
|23.7%
|136
|83.8%
|23
|177
|2
|0
|D'Andre Swift
|27
|4.5
|110
|18.3
|24.5%
|131
|84.0%
|23
|115
|1
|1
|Alvin Kamara
|25
|8.3
|69
|23.0
|36.2%
|87
|79.3%
|23
|86
|0
|0
|Jaylen Warren
|25
|5.0
|66
|13.2
|37.9%
|88
|75.0%
|21
|166
|0
|1
|Travis Etienne
|24
|4.0
|134
|22.3
|17.9%
|174
|77.0%
|21
|172
|0
|1
|Miles Sanders
|24
|4.8
|96
|19.2
|25.0%
|115
|83.5%
|15
|81
|0
|1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|24
|4.0
|123
|20.5
|19.5%
|156
|78.8%
|17
|111
|0
|3
|Kyren Williams
|24
|4.0
|159
|26.5
|15.1%
|215
|74.0%
|13
|105
|1
|2
|Joe Mixon
|21
|3.5
|137
|22.8
|15.3%
|166
|82.5%
|16
|104
|0
|3
|Raheem Mostert
|20
|3.3
|111
|18.5
|18.0%
|120
|92.5%
|18
|145
|2
|0
|Samaje Perine
|20
|3.3
|82
|13.7
|24.4%
|103
|79.6%
|17
|184
|0
|0
|Tyjae Spears
|20
|3.3
|84
|14.0
|23.8%
|113
|74.3%
|15
|111
|0
|1
|Isiah Pacheco
|19
|3.2
|98
|16.3
|19.4%
|110
|89.1%
|17
|135
|0
|0
|James Cook
|18
|3.0
|106
|17.7
|17.0%
|121
|87.6%
|14
|140
|0
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|18
|4.5
|63
|15.8
|28.6%
|65
|96.9%
|14
|70
|0
|1
|Breece Hall
|18
|3.0
|73
|12.2
|24.7%
|85
|85.9%
|13
|113
|0
|3
|Khalil Herbert
|18
|3.6
|80
|16.0
|22.5%
|95
|84.2%
|10
|83
|1
|1
|Antonio Gibson
|17
|2.8
|119
|19.8
|14.3%
|141
|84.4%
|13
|133
|1
|1
|Jerick McKinnon
|17
|2.8
|74
|12.3
|23.0%
|91
|81.3%
|12
|91
|2
|2
|Zack Moss
|17
|3.4
|109
|21.8
|15.6%
|137
|79.6%
|14
|110
|1
|1
|Rachaad White
|17
|3.4
|119
|23.8
|14.3%
|143
|83.2%
|16
|98
|0
|0
|Saquon Barkley
|16
|5.3
|68
|22.7
|23.5%
|92
|73.9%
|13
|46
|1
|0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|16
|2.7
|65
|10.8
|24.6%
|84
|77.4%
|13
|59
|0
|0
|Jerome Ford
|15
|3.0
|87
|17.4
|17.2%
|102
|85.3%
|12
|84
|2
|1
|Chuba Hubbard
|15
|2.5
|94
|15.7
|16.0%
|129
|72.9%
|13
|59
|0
|0
|Javonte Williams
|15
|3.0
|41
|8.2
|36.6%
|48
|85.4%
|11
|51
|0
|0
|Derrick Henry
|13
|2.2
|63
|10.5
|20.6%
|78
|80.8%
|11
|117
|0
|0
|Brian Robinson
|13
|2.2
|84
|14.0
|15.5%
|96
|87.5%
|11
|113
|2
|1
|Kenneth Walker
|13
|2.6
|73
|14.6
|17.8%
|100
|73.0%
|11
|100
|0
|0
|Michael Carter
|12
|2.0
|54
|9.0
|22.2%
|73
|74.0%
|9
|44
|0
|1
|Kenneth Gainwell
|12
|2.4
|77
|15.4
|15.6%
|86
|89.5%
|9
|43
|0
|0
|Roschon Johnson
|12
|2.4
|47
|9.4
|25.5%
|57
|82.5%
|11
|58
|0
|1
|Dameon Pierce
|12
|2.0
|73
|12.2
|16.4%
|84
|86.9%
|9
|84
|0
|1
|Ameer Abdullah
|11
|1.8
|41
|6.8
|26.8%
|53
|77.4%
|6
|46
|0
|0
|De'Von Achane
|11
|2.8
|55
|13.8
|20.0%
|56
|98.2%
|9
|67
|2
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|11
|2.8
|38
|9.5
|28.9%
|39
|97.4%
|6
|39
|0
|0
|Matt Breida
|11
|1.8
|81
|13.5
|13.6%
|104
|77.9%
|10
|49
|0
|0
|Austin Ekeler
|11
|5.5
|40
|20.0
|27.5%
|43
|93.0%
|8
|82
|0
|0
|Tyler Allgeier
|10
|1.7
|43
|7.2
|23.3%
|60
|71.7%
|6
|32
|0
|1
|James Conner
|10
|2.0
|61
|12.2
|16.4%
|87
|70.1%
|8
|30
|0
|0
|Emari Demercado
|10
|1.7
|77
|12.8
|13.0%
|96
|80.2%
|7
|46
|0
|1
|Justice Hill
|10
|2.0
|51
|10.2
|19.6%
|72
|70.8%
|10
|25
|0
|0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|10
|1.7
|39
|6.5
|25.6%
|43
|90.7%
|9
|58
|2
|0
|David Montgomery
|10
|2.0
|65
|13.0
|15.4%
|95
|68.4%
|6
|66
|0
|0
|Patrick Taylor
|10
|2.5
|42
|10.5
|23.8%
|51
|82.4%
|5
|28
|0
|1
|Zach Charbonnet
|9
|1.8
|45
|9.0
|20.0%
|61
|73.8%
|6
|36
|0
|0
|Dalvin Cook
|9
|1.5
|36
|6.0
|25.0%
|47
|76.6%
|9
|46
|0
|0
|Najee Harris
|9
|1.8
|69
|13.8
|13.0%
|83
|83.1%
|5
|37
|0
|1
|Kendre Miller
|8
|2.0
|31
|7.8
|25.8%
|39
|79.5%
|7
|71
|0
|1
|Latavius Murray
|8
|1.3
|52
|8.7
|15.4%
|67
|77.6%
|7
|49
|0
|0
|Gary Brightwell
|7
|1.8
|23
|5.8
|30.4%
|24
|95.8%
|5
|47
|0
|1
|Devin Singletary
|7
|1.2
|75
|12.5
|9.3%
|90
|83.3%
|5
|29
|0
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|7
|3.5
|25
|12.5
|28.0%
|26
|96.2%
|6
|62
|0
|0
|AJ Dillon
|6
|1.2
|70
|14.0
|8.6%
|92
|76.1%
|3
|25
|0
|1
|Rico Dowdle
|6
|1.0
|17
|2.8
|35.3%
|26
|65.4%
|5
|50
|1
|0
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|6
|1.0
|33
|5.5
|18.2%
|37
|89.2%
|6
|36
|0
|0
|Kareem Hunt
|6
|2.0
|23
|7.7
|26.1%
|27
|85.2%
|5
|46
|0
|0
|Deon Jackson
|6
|6.0
|26
|26.0
|23.1%
|29
|89.7%
|5
|14
|0
|1
|Aaron Jones
|6
|3.0
|26
|13.0
|23.1%
|27
|96.3%
|3
|82
|1
|2
|Tony Jones
|6
|1.5
|43
|10.8
|14.0%
|58
|74.1%
|4
|21
|0
|0
|Kyle Juszczyk
|6
|1.0
|74
|12.3
|8.1%
|85
|87.1%
|6
|39
|1
|0
|Trayveon Williams
|6
|1.0
|31
|5.2
|19.4%
|49
|63.3%
|4
|7
|0
|0
|Joshua Kelley
|5
|1.0
|72
|14.4
|6.9%
|116
|62.1%
|2
|7
|0
|1
|Mike Boone
|4
|0.8
|31
|6.2
|12.9%
|40
|77.5%
|3
|18
|0
|1
|Gus Edwards
|4
|0.7
|56
|9.3
|7.1%
|77
|72.7%
|3
|13
|0
|0
|D'Onta Foreman
|4
|2.0
|21
|10.5
|19.0%
|28
|75.0%
|3
|10
|0
|0
|Elijah Mitchell
|4
|1.3
|18
|6.0
|22.2%
|22
|81.8%
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Tank Bigsby
|3
|0.5
|29
|4.8
|10.3%
|36
|80.6%
|1
|6
|0
|0
|Keaontay Ingram
|3
|0.8
|17
|4.3
|17.6%
|19
|89.5%
|3
|19
|0
|0
|Craig Reynolds
|3
|0.6
|42
|8.4
|7.1%
|51
|82.4%
|3
|26
|0
|0
|Jamaal Williams
|2
|1.0
|27
|13.5
|7.4%
|32
|84.4%
|2
|7
|0
|0
2023 Red-Zone Report 🛬
Inside The 5 (IT5)
- Snap% = Percentage of team snaps that went to the player
- Carr Sh = Percentage of team carries that went to the player
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
|Snap%
|Snaps
|Carr Sh
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|Christian McCaffrey
|100.0%
|16
|70.0%
|7
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Josh Jacobs
|94.4%
|17
|66.7%
|6
|2
|16.7%
|1
|0
|Joe Mixon
|92.9%
|13
|100.0%
|5
|0
|12.5%
|1
|0
|Saquon Barkley
|83.3%
|5
|100.0%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Rachaad White
|81.8%
|9
|75.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kyren Williams
|80.0%
|12
|77.8%
|7
|5
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Alexander Mattison
|78.9%
|15
|83.3%
|5
|0
|18.2%
|2
|1
|Tony Pollard
|76.0%
|19
|62.5%
|10
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kenneth Walker III
|75.0%
|15
|85.7%
|12
|5
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Derrick Henry
|75.0%
|6
|100.0%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Dameon Pierce
|73.7%
|14
|60.0%
|6
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|71.9%
|23
|57.1%
|8
|6
|6.7%
|1
|1
|Brian Robinson
|70.6%
|12
|85.7%
|6
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|D'Andre Swift
|70.6%
|12
|46.2%
|6
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tyler Allgeier
|66.7%
|8
|66.7%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Najee Harris
|66.7%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|AJ Dillon
|64.3%
|9
|66.7%
|6
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|David Montgomery
|63.2%
|12
|61.5%
|8
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Travis Etienne
|62.5%
|5
|33.3%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Breece Hall
|60.0%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Austin Ekeler
|57.1%
|12
|50.0%
|6
|1
|11.1%
|1
|0
|James Conner
|57.1%
|4
|75.0%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Miles Sanders
|55.6%
|5
|100.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jerick McKinnon
|52.6%
|10
|0.0%
|0
|0
|11.1%
|1
|1
|Justice Hill
|50.0%
|9
|27.3%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Samaje Perine
|50.0%
|9
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|50.0%
|2
|66.7%
|2
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tony Jones
|50.0%
|4
|40.0%
|2
|2
|33.3%
|1
|0
|Zack Moss
|50.0%
|9
|54.5%
|6
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Chuba Hubbard
|44.4%
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Joshua Kelley
|42.9%
|9
|25.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Isiah Pacheco
|42.1%
|8
|50.0%
|5
|2
|11.1%
|1
|0
|Bijan Robinson
|41.7%
|5
|16.7%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Latavius Murray
|40.9%
|9
|46.7%
|7
|2
|16.7%
|1
|0
|Jerome Ford
|40.0%
|2
|33.3%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|1
|1
|Pierre Strong
|40.0%
|2
|66.7%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Dalvin Cook
|40.0%
|2
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Gus Edwards
|38.9%
|7
|27.3%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tank Bigsby
|37.5%
|3
|50.0%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Antonio Gibson
|35.3%
|6
|0.0%
|0
|0
|10.0%
|1
|1
|Jaylen Warren
|33.3%
|1
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Roschon Johnson
|33.3%
|4
|60.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Khalil Herbert
|33.3%
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|25.0%
|1
|1
|D'Onta Foreman
|33.3%
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|James Cook
|31.8%
|7
|20.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Emari Demercado
|28.6%
|2
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|25.0%
|1
|33.3%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Zach Charbonnet
|25.0%
|5
|14.3%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Tyjae Spears
|25.0%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Alvin Kamara
|25.0%
|2
|40.0%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|22.2%
|4
|40.0%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Craig Reynolds
|21.1%
|4
|15.4%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Devin Singletary
|21.1%
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|De'Von Achane
|18.8%
|6
|21.4%
|3
|1
|6.7%
|1
|1
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|18.2%
|2
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Kenneth Gainwell
|17.6%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Javonte Williams
|16.7%
|3
|20.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|15.8%
|3
|7.7%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Keaontay Ingram
|14.3%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Aaron Jones
|14.3%
|2
|11.1%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Cam Akers
|13.3%
|2
|11.1%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|Rico Dowdle
|12.0%
|3
|12.5%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0