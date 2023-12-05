Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 14 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Tests showed that Patriots' RB Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a high ankle sprain and he now is expected to

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle / week-to-week)

Zach Charbonnet (knee bruise / day-to-day)

Derrick Henry (head / day-to-day)

D'Andre Swift (undisclosed / day-to-day)

Brian Robinson (hamstring / week-to-week)

Emari Demercado (neck / week-to-week)

Tests showed that Patriots' RB Rhamondre Stevenson suffered a high ankle sprain and he now is expected to miss, in the words of a source, "a few weeks." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2023

D'Andre Swift is heading into the locker room after a trip to the medical tent. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 4, 2023

Missed Week 13

Kenneth Walker (oblique / day-to-day)

Jonathan Taylor (thumb / week-to-week)

Aaron Jones (MCL sprain / week-to-week)

Jerick McKinnon (groin / day-to-day)

Kendre Miller (ankle / week-to-week)

McKinnon is the only guy on this list that practiced at all last week, but none besides Taylor looks certain to miss Week 14 at this point. Jones has come back from MCL sprains after only a week or two before, and Pete Carroll suggested last Friday that Walker stood at least some chance to make it back for Sunday's matchup with San Francisco.

Pete Carroll said on @SeattleSports Jordyn Brooks sprained his ankle. Said he's not sure the severity of it yet. Said Kenneth Walker "Might be able to make it back" next week. Charbonnet has a bruised knee. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 1, 2023

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Chuba Hubbard / 64% snaps / 25-104-2 rushing / 25 of 36 RB opportunities

Kyren Williams - 94% snaps / 73% routes / 21-88-1 rushing

James Conner - 76% snaps / 56% routes / 25-105-2 rushing

Zack Moss - 94% snaps / 64% routes / 22 of 25 RB opportunities

Isiah Pacheco - 78% snaps pre-ejection / 18-110-1 rushing

Dameon Pierce - 38% snaps / 15 of 26 RB opportunities

Tyjae Spears - 65% snaps / 20 touches for 88 yards / Henry injury

Antonio Gibson - 56% snaps / 14 touches for 72 yards / Robinson injury

Ezekiel Elliott - 93% snaps post-Q1 / 21 touches for 92 yards / Stevenson injury

Chase Brown - 15% snaps / 9-61-0 rushing

Trending Down 📉

Devin Singletary - 44% snaps / 36% routes / nine of 26 RB opportunities

Jaylen Warren - 41% snaps / 12 of 31 RB opportunities

Miles Sanders - 33% snaps / 10 of 36 RB opportunities

Tyler Allgeier - 17% snaps / eight of 38 RB opportunities

Samaje Perine - 19% snaps / three of 25 RB opportunities

Austin Ekeler - 57% snaps / 43% routes / 17 of 26 RB opportunities

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

Baltimore Ravens Chicago Bears Houston Texans

The final game before Baltimore's Week 13 bye saw Keaton Mitchell top 40 percent snap share for the first time, with Justice Hill also getting a bit of a bump and Gus Edwards surprisingly marginalized. As a Ravens fan, there's not much that would surprise me when it comes to the Week 14 backfield split against the Rams... other than one guy totally dominating. We might see Mitchell go north of 50 percent and approach 15 touches, or we might see Edwards re-emerge with double-digit carries and a couple TDs.

The Bills also are coming out of a bye, and also have a rookie who reached a personal best for snap share in the final game before that bye. Roschon Johnson played 74 percent of snaps Week 12 at Minnesota, taking 15 touches for 75 yards, yet somehow remains unrostered in a lot of fantasy leagues. He's the furthest thing from a sure thing, to be fair, especially with D'Onta Foreman possibly returning from an ankle injury (and Khalil Herbert still existing as well). But I'd think more people would want Johnson stashed on benches, at least, to see if he maintains a lead role post-bye.

The Texans gave us a new look in their Week 13 win over Denver, dropping Devin Singletary to 46 percent of snaps after four games in a row logging at least three-fourths. Dameon Pierce got only 38 percent but had a 15-41-1 rushing line, compared to 8-36-0 for Pierce. As if that's not annoying enough for fantasy managers, Dare Ogunbowale got a bunch of the passing-down work and two touches. Long story short, you don't really want Pierce or Singletary in a lineup Week 14... as was the case throughout September and October.

On the Brink

Carolina Panthers Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills

The Panthers' first game post-Frank Reich saw a return to the backfield split that Reich used the first couple weeks after Miles Sanders returned from a shoulder injury, i.e., Chuba Hubbard getting about two-thirds of the snaps and more than two-thirds of the touches. I expect that to hold Week 14 against the Saints, but a bad game from Hubbard could mean yet another change in the Carolina backfield roles beyond that. Hubbard ran for 100 yards and two TDs this past Sunday against Tampa, making him one of the few bright spots for the Panthers.

The Dolphins gave Raheem Mostert 63% of snaps and 10 of 14 RB touches in the first half of Sunday's win over Washington, before letting De'Von Achane run wild after halftime and barely playing Mostert. The veteran still seems to be somewhat preferred over the rookie in competitive situations, but box scores may lean in Achane's favor if the Dolphins keep winning, as Mike McDaniel has been the smartest coach in the league about resting key players when leading by three-plus scores. He's been especially careful with Mostert and Tyreek Hill.

The Bills dropped James Cook down to around 45 percent of snaps in their last few games before a Week 14 bye, with the caveat that those were some of his most productive games of the season. Giving him fewer snaps but more touches per snap isn't the worst idea, but I also think he'll have some ugly weeks if he's staying south of 50 percent snap share most of the time. And then there's the recent trend of Ty Johnson getting some playing time, plus the possibility of Damien Harris eventually returning from his neck/head injury (and Leonard Fournette is on the practice squad, though I'm not sure that actually matters). Anyway, Cook probably shouldn't be trusted despite his nice run of production Weeks 9-12.

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown.

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Ezekiel Elliott - 40%

Tyjae Spears - 36%

Kenneth Gainwell - 27%

DeeJay Dallas - 1%

It sounds like Derrick Henry will be ready* for MNF against Miami, but Spears plays at least 40 percent of snaps even with Henry available and thus makes for an acceptable desperation starter even if he's only in his usual role. Elliott is the clear prize here, though the Patriots have a hilarious implied total of 12 points ahead of their Thursday game in Pittsburgh. It seems like a reasonably safe bet that Elliott gets the ball on around one-third of New England's offensive plays, and quite possibly more. Just don't expect great efficiency given the disastrous circumstances around him.

*If you saw the play on which Henry was injured, it's kind of difficult to believe he's not in concussion protocol (not to mention that he missed the rest of the fourth quarter and all of overtime). But that's what coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, and the Titans do have an extra day this week.

Bench Stashes

Roschon Johnson - 21%

D'Onta Foreman (ankle) - 39%

Elijah Mitchell - 17%

Rico Dowdle - 11%

Ty Chandler - 22%

Joshua Kelley - 13%

Chase Brown - 1%

Chris Rodriguez - 1%

Roschon Johnson has 41 of 52 snaps at running back tonight. 15 touches to six for Khalil Herbert. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 28, 2023

Drop Candidates

Tyler Allgeier

Samaje Perine

Jerick McKinnon (groin)

Jeff Wilson

Emari Demercado (neck)

Damien Harris

Leonard Fournette

