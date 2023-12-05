Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 14 Waivers Preview

Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report & Week 14 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
December 5, 2023

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle / week-to-week)

Zach Charbonnet (knee bruise / day-to-day)

Derrick Henry (head / day-to-day)

D'Andre Swift (undisclosed / day-to-day)

Brian Robinson (hamstring / week-to-week)

Emari Demercado (neck / week-to-week) 

Five starting RBs were unable to finish out Week 14 contests, though of that group only Stevenson seems like a lock to miss time. His team plays this Thursday at Pittsburgh, whereas Robinson has a well-timed bye coming up in Week 14. 

Then we have Henry and Swift, with the former reportedly avoiding concussion protocol and the latter not yet officially reported to have an injury. Both are still worth keeping a close eye on, as Henry never rejoined a close game after being checked for a concussion early in the fourth quarter, while Swift never came back to a blowout after taking a huge hit midway through the fourth.

Last but not least is Charbonnet, who came through with a nice fantasy game in his second week starting for Kenneth Walker but then left in the fourth quarter due to a knee bruise. That's obviously not the worst-sounding injury, but coach Pete Carroll did say there was a lot of swelling. DeeJay Dallas, mostly used as a passing-down back throughout his career, was the only other Seahawks RB to play in the TNF loss at Dallas... and he played sparingly before Charbonnet's late-game injury.

Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle / week-to-week)

Zach Charbonnet (knee bruise / day-to-day)

Derrick Henry (head / day-to-day)

D'Andre Swift (undisclosed / day-to-day)

Brian Robinson (hamstring / week-to-week)

Emari Demercado (neck / week-to-week) 

Five starting RBs were unable to finish out Week 14 contests, though of that group only Stevenson seems like a lock to miss time. His team plays this Thursday at Pittsburgh, whereas Robinson has a well-timed bye coming up in Week 14. 

Then we have Henry and Swift, with the former reportedly avoiding concussion protocol and the latter not yet officially reported to have an injury. Both are still worth keeping a close eye on, as Henry never rejoined a close game after being checked for a concussion early in the fourth quarter, while Swift never came back to a blowout after taking a huge hit midway through the fourth.

Last but not least is Charbonnet, who came through with a nice fantasy game in his second week starting for Kenneth Walker but then left in the fourth quarter due to a knee bruise. That's obviously not the worst-sounding injury, but coach Pete Carroll did say there was a lot of swelling. DeeJay Dallas, mostly used as a passing-down back throughout his career, was the only other Seahawks RB to play in the TNF loss at Dallas... and he played sparingly before Charbonnet's late-game injury.

    

Missed Week 13

Kenneth Walker (oblique / day-to-day)

Jonathan Taylor (thumb / week-to-week)

Aaron Jones (MCL sprain / week-to-week)

Jerick McKinnon (groin / day-to-day)

Kendre Miller (ankle / week-to-week)

McKinnon is the only guy on this list that practiced at all last week, but none besides Taylor looks certain to miss Week 14 at this point. Jones has come back from MCL sprains after only a week or two before, and Pete Carroll suggested last Friday that Walker stood at least some chance to make it back for Sunday's matchup with San Francisco.

     

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Chuba Hubbard / 64% snaps / 25-104-2 rushing / 25 of 36 RB opportunities

 Kyren Williams - 94% snaps / 73% routes / 21-88-1 rushing

  James Conner - 76% snaps / 56% routes / 25-105-2 rushing

Zack Moss - 94% snaps / 64% routes / 22 of 25 RB opportunities

 Isiah Pacheco - 78% snaps pre-ejection / 18-110-1 rushing

Dameon Pierce - 38% snaps / 15 of 26 RB opportunities

Tyjae Spears - 65% snaps / 20 touches for 88 yards / Henry injury

Antonio Gibson - 56% snaps / 14 touches for 72 yards / Robinson injury

Ezekiel Elliott - 93% snaps post-Q1 / 21 touches for 92 yards / Stevenson injury

 Chase Brown - 15% snaps / 9-61-0 rushing

     

Trending Down 📉

Devin Singletary - 44% snaps / 36% routes / nine of 26 RB opportunities

Jaylen Warren - 41% snaps / 12 of 31 RB opportunities

 Miles Sanders - 33% snaps / 10 of 36 RB opportunities

Tyler Allgeier - 17% snaps / eight of 38 RB opportunities

Samaje Perine - 19% snaps / three of 25 RB opportunities

Austin Ekeler - 57% snaps / 43% routes / 17 of 26 RB opportunities

    

Unsettled Backfields 🎲

These are the backfields that need to be monitored closely, where role changes could be imminent or we aren't sure about the team's depth chart moving forward.

Messy Backfields

  1. Baltimore Ravens
  2. Chicago Bears
  3. Houston Texans
  • The final game before Baltimore's Week 13 bye saw Keaton Mitchell top 40 percent snap share for the first time, with Justice Hill also getting a bit of a bump and Gus Edwards surprisingly marginalized. As a Ravens fan, there's not much that would surprise me when it comes to the Week 14 backfield split against the Rams... other than one guy totally dominating. We might see Mitchell go north of 50 percent and approach 15 touches, or we might see Edwards re-emerge with double-digit carries and a couple TDs.
  • The Bills also are coming out of a bye, and also have a rookie who reached a personal best for snap share in the final game before that bye. Roschon Johnson played 74 percent of snaps Week 12 at Minnesota, taking 15 touches for 75 yards, yet somehow remains unrostered in a lot of fantasy leagues. He's the furthest thing from a sure thing, to be fair, especially with D'Onta Foreman possibly returning from an ankle injury (and Khalil Herbert still existing as well). But I'd think more people would want Johnson stashed on benches, at least, to see if he maintains a lead role post-bye.
  • The Texans gave us a new look in their Week 13 win over Denver, dropping Devin Singletary to 46 percent of snaps after four games in a row logging at least three-fourths. Dameon Pierce got only 38 percent but had a 15-41-1 rushing line, compared to 8-36-0 for Pierce. As if that's not annoying enough for fantasy managers, Dare Ogunbowale got a bunch of the passing-down work and two touches. Long story short, you don't really want Pierce or Singletary in a lineup Week 14... as was the case throughout September and October.

    

On the Brink

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. Buffalo Bills
  • The Panthers' first game post-Frank Reich saw a return to the backfield split that Reich used the first couple weeks after Miles Sanders returned from a shoulder injury, i.e., Chuba Hubbard getting about two-thirds of the snaps and more than two-thirds of the touches. I expect that to hold Week 14 against the Saints, but a bad game from Hubbard could mean yet another change in the Carolina backfield roles beyond that. Hubbard ran for 100 yards and two TDs this past Sunday against Tampa, making him one of the few bright spots for the Panthers.
  • The Dolphins gave Raheem Mostert 63% of snaps and 10 of 14 RB touches in the first half of Sunday's win over Washington, before letting De'Von Achane run wild after halftime and barely playing Mostert. The veteran still seems to be somewhat preferred over the rookie in competitive situations, but box scores may lean in Achane's favor if the Dolphins keep winning, as Mike McDaniel has been the smartest coach in the league about resting key players when leading by three-plus scores. He's been especially careful with Mostert and Tyreek Hill.
  • The Bills dropped James Cook down to around 45 percent of snaps in their last few games before a Week 14 bye, with the caveat that those were some of his most productive games of the season. Giving him fewer snaps but more touches per snap isn't the worst idea, but I also think he'll have some ugly weeks if he's staying south of 50 percent snap share most of the time. And then there's the recent trend of Ty Johnson getting some playing time, plus the possibility of Damien Harris eventually returning from his neck/head injury (and Leonard Fournette is on the practice squad, though I'm not sure that actually matters). Anyway, Cook probably shouldn't be trusted despite his nice run of production Weeks 9-12.

      

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

If you're looking for a more comprehensive waivers article, RW's Kevin Payne has you covered. Here we're just taking a quick look at some RBs to target based on the work contained in this article and Monday's Box Score Breakdown

In order to qualify, the RB needs to be rostered in no more than half of Yahoo leagues.

Potential Short-Term Starters

Ezekiel Elliott - 40%

Tyjae Spears - 36%

Kenneth Gainwell - 27%

DeeJay Dallas - 1%

It sounds like Derrick Henry will be ready* for MNF against Miami, but Spears plays at least 40 percent of snaps even with Henry available and thus makes for an acceptable desperation starter even if he's only in his usual role. Elliott is the clear prize here, though the Patriots have a hilarious implied total of 12 points ahead of their Thursday game in Pittsburgh. It seems like a reasonably safe bet that Elliott gets the ball on around one-third of New England's offensive plays, and quite possibly more. Just don't expect great efficiency given the disastrous circumstances around him.

*If you saw the play on which Henry was injured, it's kind of difficult to believe he's not in concussion protocol (not to mention that he missed the rest of the fourth quarter and all of overtime). But that's what coach Mike Vrabel said Monday, and the Titans do have an extra day this week.

   

Bench Stashes

Roschon Johnson - 21%

D'Onta Foreman (ankle) - 39%

Elijah Mitchell - 17%

Rico Dowdle - 11%

Ty Chandler - 22%

Joshua Kelley - 13%

Chase Brown - 1%

Chris Rodriguez - 1%

    

Drop Candidates

Tyler Allgeier

Samaje Perine

Jerick McKinnon (groin)

Jeff Wilson

 Emari Demercado (neck)

 Damien Harris

 Leonard Fournette

    

2023 Playing Time & Alignment Stats 🏈

  • R Rate = Percentage of player's snaps that were run plays
  • R Sn. = # of rush attempts player was on the field for
  • P Sn. = # of pass snaps player was on the field for
  • 3D Sn. = # of snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go
  • 3D% = Percentage of team snaps played on 3rd Downs with 3+ yards to go 
  • SAT = satellite rate = percentage of player's snaps taken in the slot or out wide
  Sn/GmSn%SnapsR RateRun SnPa Sn3D%3D SnSAT%Gms
1LAKyren Williams53.356.2%42635.9%15327357.4%747.7%8
2NYGSaquon Barkley50.460.7%45449.1%22323146.9%6911.0%9
3JAXTravis Etienne49.274.9%59044.4%26232869.5%829.5%12
4TBRachaad White48.779.8%58438.2%22336183.7%11813.0%12
5SFChristian McCaffrey48.680.6%58346.5%27131286.5%8319.7%12
6DALTony Pollard46.972.8%56340.5%22833570.0%849.9%12
7NOAlvin Kamara45.852.0%41239.8%16424844.4%648.7%9
8LVJosh Jacobs45.477.6%54547.3%25828733.9%396.2%12
9CINJoe Mixon44.277.0%53039.6%21032031.2%298.3%12
10ATLBijan Robinson43.866.8%52639.9%21031689.6%12122.8%12
11LACAustin Ekeler42.750.5%38440.1%15423042.3%558.9%9
12MINAlexander Mattison40.263.6%48239.0%18829441.3%528.1%12
13PHID'Andre Swift39.959.6%47948.0%23024932.3%4313.2%12
14NERhamondre Stevenson39.364.2%47139.1%18428769.2%9010.0%12
15INDZack Moss38.554.4%42444.6%18923552.8%666.4%11
16DETJahmyr Gibbs38.448.0%38436.2%13924547.4%6317.7%10
17KCIsiah Pacheco37.859.4%45446.7%2122426.1%75.7%12
18CLEJerome Ford37.855.6%45340.2%18227175.7%10613.7%12
19ARIJames Conner36.743.1%33051.8%17115915.3%227.3%9
20MIARaheem Mostert36.358.4%43546.7%20323248.7%5517.9%12
21INDJonathan Taylor35.331.7%24744.1%10913831.2%3913.0%7
22CARChuba Hubbard35.254.7%42239.1%16525764.5%911.9%12
23BUFJames Cook34.954.2%41943.0%18023934.5%3813.6%12
24GBAJ Dillon34.556.6%41443.5%18023443.9%547.5%12
25NYJBreece Hall33.756.6%40439.6%16024431.0%448.7%12
26DETDavid Montgomery33.437.6%30154.2%16313833.1%446.0%9
27HOUDevin Singletary33.251.4%39839.4%15724141.4%5512.1%12
28WASBrian Robinson33.150.8%43042.8%18424614.5%202.1%13
29SEAKenneth Walker32.945.7%32951.4%16916011.8%1413.4%10
30PITNajee Harris32.654.6%39150.6%19819313.7%187.2%12
31CHIKhalil Herbert32.329.3%22650.4%11411224.2%326.6%7
32TENDerrick Henry31.654.6%37959.4%2251542.5%33.4%12
33TENTyjae Spears30.352.4%36431.3%11425095.8%11321.7%12
34LADarrell Henderson30.015.8%12043.3%526817.8%2311.7%4
35WASAntonio Gibson29.842.2%35717.9%6429380.4%1117.3%12
36SEAZach Charbonnet29.645.3%32631.6%10322348.7%5810.7%11
37CHID'Onta Foreman29.326.6%20560.5%124816.8%94.9%7
38DENJavonte Williams29.246.4%32159.8%1921299.6%113.4%11
39CARMiles Sanders28.440.4%31237.8%11819430.5%439.9%11
40HOUDameon Pierce28.332.9%25558.4%1491063.8%57.1%9
41BALGus Edwards27.843.9%33458.7%19613830.8%373.0%12
42PITJaylen Warren27.445.9%32939.5%13019985.5%11211.2%12
43PHIKenneth Gainwell26.936.8%29640.5%12017662.4%8318.2%11
44GBAaron Jones26.925.7%18844.1%8310524.4%3014.9%7
45LACJoshua Kelley26.642.0%31937.9%12119853.8%707.5%12
46CLENick Chubb25.56.3%5162.7%32192.1%39.8%2
47BALJustice Hill24.735.7%27240.1%10916353.3%646.3%11
48NEEzekiel Elliott23.839.0%28645.1%12915736.2%4710.8%12
49CHIRoschon Johnson23.530.4%23538.3%9014550.0%6610.6%10
50LARoyce Freeman23.318.5%14050.0%707018.6%2411.4%6
51NOJamaal Williams22.923.1%18344.3%8110227.1%394.9%8
52MIADe'Von Achane22.818.4%13745.3%627514.2%1626.3%6
53BUFLatavius Murray22.835.3%27338.8%10616756.4%6216.5%12
54ARIEmari Demercado22.529.4%22532.0%7215351.4%747.1%10
55ATLTyler Allgeier22.233.8%26663.5%1699714.8%203.0%12
56CLEKareem Hunt22.027.0%22054.5%12010015.0%2111.4%10
57DENSamaje Perine20.034.7%24028.8%6917171.9%8213.3%12
58BALMelvin Gordon19.55.1%3953.8%21188.3%102.6%2
59KCJerick McKinnon19.525.5%19520.5%4015581.7%9416.9%10
60GBPatrick Taylor19.015.6%11422.8%268828.5%3520.2%6
61NYGMatt Breida18.629.8%22335.9%8014345.6%679.0%12
62MIASalvon Ahmed16.417.6%13127.5%369526.5%3032.8%8
63BALKeaton Mitchell16.010.5%8060.0%48324.2%515.0%5
64ARIKeaontay Ingram15.113.8%10644.3%47595.6%814.2%7
65NYJDalvin Cook13.622.8%16341.1%679612.0%177.4%12
66DALRico Dowdle13.420.8%16153.4%867518.3%2212.4%12
67ATLCordarrelle Patterson12.914.7%11650.9%595718.5%2554.3%9
68MIAJeff Wilson12.88.6%6442.2%27379.7%1115.6%5
69MINTy Chandler12.513.2%10045.0%45558.7%117.0%8
70NOKendre Miller12.310.9%8643.0%37497.6%119.3%7
71SFElijah Mitchell11.214.0%10165.3%66355.2%517.8%9
72DETCraig Reynolds11.215.4%12347.2%586519.5%2617.9%11
73CINTrayveon Williams10.919.0%13126.0%349759.1%5518.3%12
74HOUMike Boone10.712.4%9611.5%118543.6%5826.0%9
75CLEPierre Strong10.211.3%9247.8%44487.1%1014.1%9
76KCClyde Edwards-Helaire10.214.7%11242.0%476511.3%138.0%11
77DENJaleel McLaughlin10.017.3%12044.2%536710.5%1215.8%12
78LVAmeer Abdullah9.816.7%1176.8%810966.1%7614.5%12
79SEADeeJay Dallas9.411.8%8521.2%186739.5%4720.0%9
80JAXD'Ernest Johnson9.113.8%10936.7%406917.8%2118.3%12
81JAXTank Bigsby8.913.6%10757.0%614611.9%1417.8%12
82TBChase Edmonds8.89.6%7037.1%26449.9%1411.4%8
83WASChris Rodriguez7.46.1%5273.1%38143.6%511.5%7
84BUFTy Johnson6.53.4%2650.0%13130.0%019.2%4
85CARRaheem Blackshear6.34.9%3834.2%13255.0%723.7%6
86PHIBoston Scott5.95.1%4151.2%21205.3%79.8%7
87LVZamir White4.46.3%4445.5%20240.9%12.3%10

      

2023 Rushing Stats 🏃‍♀️

  • Car Sh = Percentage of team carries taken by the player (in his active games)
  • BT = Broken Tackles
  • BT/T = Broken Tackles per Touch (FYI: lower number = better)
  • YPC = Yards Per Carry
  • YBC = Yards Before Contact (per carry)
  • YAC = Yards After Contact (per carry)
  Car/GmCar ShCarRu YdRu TDBTT/BTYPCYBCYAC
1LVJosh Jacobs18.377.2%22077161221.33.502.221.28
2NYGSaquon Barkley18.350.3%1656971824.14.222.501.73
3SFChristian McCaffrey17.557.7%210103212929.04.912.912.00
4JAXTravis Etienne17.159.4%2057718298.43.762.321.44
5DETDavid Montgomery16.842.2%15170410188.94.662.741.93
6LARKyren Williams16.842.0%13468771015.65.133.751.37
7TENDerrick Henry16.464.2%19784181514.64.272.451.82
8CINJoe Mixon15.071.7%1806896924.33.832.541.28
9DALTony Pollard15.052.8%1807375268.54.092.351.74
10SEAKenneth Walker14.953.6%14961361213.84.112.921.19
11NOAlvin Kamara14.839.0%13350841216.13.822.531.29
12TBRachaad White14.759.7%17664351317.13.652.401.25
13KCIsiah Pacheco14.757.9%17677961613.14.432.871.56
14INDZack Moss14.547.6%1607235445.04.522.751.77
15HOUDameon Pierce14.340.2%12938221310.72.961.261.70
16ARIJames Conner14.337.6%1296314207.24.893.401.49
17INDJonathan Taylor14.329.8%1004144129.74.141.952.19
18LACAustin Ekeler14.041.6%12644641015.73.541.981.56
19PHID'Andre Swift13.945.5%16778341612.74.693.131.56
20DENJavonte Williams13.948.4%15358401116.53.822.081.73
21MIARaheem Mostert13.549.7%16282814209.25.113.201.91
22PITNajee Harris13.349.7%1596614266.94.162.171.99
23ATLBijan Robinson13.341.2%15975631314.94.753.031.72
24MINAlexander Mattison13.255.6%1585940537.03.762.241.52
25CHID'Onta Foreman13.124.5%923814812.64.142.911.23
26NERhamondre Stevenson13.050.6%15661941512.93.971.981.99
27CLEJerome Ford12.839.5%15464731314.24.202.691.51
28BUFJames Cook12.846.1%1537311631.04.782.682.10
29GBAJ Dillon12.449.8%1495211918.83.501.801.70
30WASBrian Robinson12.356.1%1606645209.54.152.431.73
31ATLTyler Allgeier11.937.0%14349231212.93.441.551.90
32CARChuba Hubbard11.947.5%14355741313.23.902.331.57
33BALGus Edwards11.836.2%14159010721.64.182.691.50
34DETJahmyr Gibbs11.732.7%11762651510.65.353.092.26
35NYJBreece Hall11.454.6%13758521611.34.272.331.94
36HOUDevin Singletary10.739.9%1285252721.04.102.691.41
37CHIKhalil Herbert10.419.4%733310712.44.532.422.11
38CLEKareem Hunt10.125.9%1013346255.53.312.231.08
39CARMiles Sanders9.534.9%10532511012.73.101.611.49
40GBAaron Jones9.422.1%66245299.43.712.591.12
41MIADe'Von Achane9.317.2%565347125.89.545.643.89
42NEEzekiel Elliott9.336.4%1124292719.43.832.491.34
43PITJaylen Warren8.531.9%1026013255.65.893.772.12
44LACJoshua Kelley7.831.0%943762616.84.002.211.79
45SEAZach Charbonnet7.830.9%863681715.74.282.531.74
46LARRoyce Freeman7.120.1%64292288.04.562.472.09
47NOJamaal Williams6.515.2%521470230.52.831.771.06
48BALJustice Hill6.016.9%662903117.54.393.171.23
49BUFLatavius Murray5.821.1%702803243.04.002.391.61
50TENTyjae Spears5.521.5%663291128.34.983.031.95
51CHIRoschon Johnson5.414.4%542321515.64.302.981.31
52PHIKenneth Gainwell5.416.1%592072420.53.512.241.27
53DALRico Dowdle5.318.5%632611514.84.142.351.79
54ARIEmari Demercado5.215.2%522101232.04.042.871.17
55NYJDalvin Cook4.923.5%591970710.33.342.051.29
56SFElijah Mitchell4.912.1%441490316.03.391.911.48
57BALKeaton Mitchell4.87.4%292692311.79.284.934.34
58MIAJeff Wilson4.46.7%2296000.04.362.551.82
59ARIKeaontay Ingram4.410.2%35740313.02.111.340.77
60DENJaleel McLaughlin4.316.1%512961324.05.803.372.43
61NYGMatt Breida4.215.2%501251232.02.501.381.12
62NOKendre Miller4.08.2%28830218.52.961.641.32
63BUFDamien Harris3.86.9%23941212.54.092.481.61
64WASAntonio Gibson3.816.1%461930108.34.202.092.11
65KCClyde Edwards-Helaire3.613.2%40140167.83.502.530.98
66DETCraig Reynolds3.411.5%411791146.04.372.541.83
67ATLCordarrelle Patterson3.37.8%301300136.04.332.471.87
68MINTy Chandler3.113.0%371681223.54.543.241.30
69CLEPierre Strong Jr.3.19.5%371731140.04.683.571.11
70DENSamaje Perine3.111.7%371741514.44.702.322.38
71JACTank Bigsby3.010.4%3686257.42.391.420.97
72WASChris Rodriguez2.810.9%31154056.44.972.842.13
73MIASalvon Ahmed2.86.7%2261149.52.771.731.05
74GBPatrick Taylor2.75.4%1671037.34.442.631.81
75TAMChase Edmonds2.67.1%21550127.02.621.621.00
76JACD'Ernest Johnson2.69.0%3190000.02.902.290.61
77BUFTy Johnson1.73.0%10320113.03.200.602.60
78PHIBoston Scott1.33.5%1369028.55.313.461.85
79KCJerick McKinnon1.34.3%1330000.02.311.770.54
80CINTrayveon Williams1.04.8%1259000.04.923.081.83

     

2023 Receiving Stats 🤲

  • RTs = Routes Run 
  • TPRR = # Targets / # Routes Run
  • RTs/Gm = # Routes Run / # Games Played
  • Pa Sn = Snaps played on QB dropbacks (pass attempt or sack)
  • RT/PS = Routes / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass-blocking rate)
  • Tgt Sh = # Targets / # Team Targets
  Tg/GmTgtRt/GmRtsTPRRPa SnRt/PSRecYardsTDDrop
1NOAlvin Kamara7.76922.820533.7%24882.7%6041311
2DETJahmyr Gibbs5.45423.023023.5%24593.9%4227202
3LACAustin Ekeler5.24722.019823.7%23086.1%3129515
4SFChristian McCaffrey5.26222.827322.7%31287.5%5142950
5NYJBreece Hall4.85717.220627.7%24484.4%4434925
6ATLBijan Robinson4.55422.226620.3%31684.2%3526637
7NYGSaquon Barkley4.44020.418421.7%23179.7%2816842
8LAKyren Williams4.43525.020017.5%27373.3%2219032
9JAXTravis Etienne4.35220.925120.7%32876.5%4034612
10LVJosh Jacobs4.35218.121724.0%28775.6%3528006
11GBAaron Jones4.33013.69531.6%10590.5%1916913
12NERhamondre Stevenson4.35118.722422.8%28778.0%3823805
13TBRachaad White4.35124.529417.3%36181.4%4638611
14DALTony Pollard4.25022.627118.5%33580.9%4224801
15PITJaylen Warren4.04812.314732.7%19973.9%3824302
16CINJoe Mixon3.94721.926317.9%32082.2%3928112
17TENTyjae Spears3.84615.218225.3%25072.8%3319203
18PHID'Andre Swift3.84517.220621.8%24982.7%3620811
19CLEJerome Ford3.74418.822519.6%27183.0%3019636
20WASAntonio Gibson3.74419.923918.4%29381.6%3732221
21LADarrell Henderson3.51412.85127.5%6875.0%1010301
22DENJavonte Williams3.4379.510535.2%12981.4%2915521
23MINAlexander Mattison3.34018.522218.0%29475.5%2717436
24CHIKhalil Herbert3.32313.79624.0%11285.7%1410311
25BUFJames Cook3.33917.420918.7%23987.4%3330822
26DENSamaje Perine3.33911.313528.9%17178.9%3534201
27CARMiles Sanders3.23514.215622.4%19480.4%2212602
28KCIsiah Pacheco3.23817.921517.7%24288.8%3320911
29MIASalvon Ahmed2.92311.08826.1%9592.6%168811
30CHIRoschon Johnson2.82811.411424.6%14578.6%2413101
31WASBrian Robinson2.83615.520217.8%24682.1%2932633
32INDJonathan Taylor2.71917.612315.4%13889.1%1613711
33CARChuba Hubbard2.73216.119316.6%25775.1%2816500
34MIADe'Von Achane2.71612.27321.9%7597.3%1310120
35SEAZach Charbonnet2.62915.216717.4%22374.9%2414200
36KCJerick McKinnon2.62612.512520.8%15580.6%1915532
37NEEzekiel Elliott2.63110.112125.6%15777.1%2415400
38PHIKenneth Gainwell2.52813.114419.4%17681.8%2313000
39PITNajee Harris2.53012.815319.6%19379.3%2113002
40INDZack Moss2.42616.317914.5%23576.2%2014411
41TENDerrick Henry2.32810.412522.4%15481.2%2218501
42MIARaheem Mostert2.32817.020413.7%23287.9%2116620
43SEAKenneth Walker2.32312.112119.0%16075.6%1717311
44ARIJames Conner2.22013.412116.5%15976.1%143600
45GBAJ Dillon2.12515.318413.6%23478.6%2019801
46GBPatrick Taylor2.01211.77017.1%8879.5%63201
47MIAJeff Wilson2.0107.03528.6%3794.6%96701
48DENJaleel McLaughlin1.9235.26237.1%6792.5%218920
49HOUDevin Singletary1.92316.820211.4%24183.8%1911701
50CHID'Onta Foreman1.9139.46619.7%8181.5%95511
51BUFLatavius Murray1.72011.213414.9%16780.2%169802
52DETDavid Montgomery1.71510.99815.3%13871.0%98701
53BALJustice Hill1.61811.712914.0%16379.1%167300
54ARIEmari Demercado1.61611.411414.0%15374.5%126402
55NYJDalvin Cook1.5186.27424.3%9677.1%137701
56MINTy Chandler1.5124.93930.8%5570.9%108300
57HOUDameon Pierce1.4139.98914.6%10684.0%108801
58NOKendre Miller1.4105.94124.4%4983.7%911101
59LVAmeer Abdullah1.4176.98320.5%10976.1%128500
60ATLTyler Allgeier1.4176.37522.7%9777.3%128301
61NYGMatt Breida1.4179.511414.9%14379.7%147400
62BALKeaton Mitchell1.475.62825.0%3287.5%67000
63CLEKareem Hunt1.3138.18116.0%10081.0%105901
64NOJamaal Williams1.3108.66914.5%10267.6%93400
65DALRico Dowdle1.0124.85820.7%7577.3%117620
66HOUMike Boone1.098.07212.5%8584.7%74001
67SEADeeJay Dallas1.094.94420.5%6765.7%62600
68TBChase Edmonds1.084.63721.6%4484.1%62600
69BALGus Edwards0.9118.810510.5%13876.1%1013000
70LACJoshua Kelley0.91111.01328.3%19866.7%72602
71CARRaheem Blackshear0.853.82321.7%2592.0%54100
72KCClyde Edwards-Helaire0.895.35815.5%6589.2%74401
73ATLCordarrelle Patterson0.876.15512.7%5796.5%62900
74JAXD'Ernest Johnson0.894.85815.5%6984.1%812401
75PHIBoston Scott0.752.41729.4%2085.0%45201
76SFElijah Mitchell0.763.22920.7%3582.9%4-101
77LVZamir White0.661.91931.6%2479.2%63800
78CINTrayveon Williams0.675.56610.6%9768.0%5900
79DETCraig Reynolds0.555.0559.1%6584.6%54700

       

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 14 Waivers Preview
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 14 Waivers Preview
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Pickups
NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Pickups
NFL Injury Analysis: Ankle Injuries Abound in Week 13
NFL Injury Analysis: Ankle Injuries Abound in Week 13
IDP Analysis: Week 13 Review
IDP Analysis: Week 13 Review