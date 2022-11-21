Backfield Breakdown: Week 11 Running Back Usage & Week 12 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
Stat Leaderboards
Snap/Carry/Target Shares
Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 11 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.)
|Snap W11
|Snap '22
|Snap Δ
|Carr W11
|Carr '22
|Carr Δ
|Tgt W11
|Tgt '22
|Tgt Δ
|1
|Samaje Perine
|69.7%
|31.4%
|38.3%
|45.8%
|14.6%
|31.2%
|10.8%
|7.1%
|3.7%
|2
|Justin Jackson
|37.3%
|14.0%
|23.3%
|24.3%
|8.9%
|15.4%
|4.0%
|2.2%
|1.8%
|3
|Najee Harris
|91.8%
|69.8%
|22.0%
|83.3%
|57.6%
|25.7%
|15.8%
|10.0%
|5.8%
|4
|Ty Johnson
|32.0%
|10.2%
|21.8%
|17.4%
|3.6%
|13.8%
|5.0%
|2.2%
|2.8%
|5
|David Montgomery
|79.7%
|59.3%
|20.4%
|41.5%
|32.9%
|8.6%
|15.8%
|9.1%
|6.7%
|6
|Isaiah Spiller
|24.6%
|6.1%
|18.5%
|13.3%
|6.8%
|6.5%
|6.9%
|0.5%
|6.4%
|7
|Isiah Pacheco
|40.0%
|22.5%
|17.5%
|55.6%
|31.3%
|24.3%
|0.0%
|0.8%
|-0.8%
|8
|Justice Hill
|40.6%
|25.8%
|14.8%
|23.3%
|12.8%
|10.5%
|9.4%
|2.9%
|6.5%
|9
|Kyren Williams
|54.7%
|40.8%
|13.9%
|23.3%
|16.0%
|7.3%
|7.4%
|7.8%
|-0.4%
|10
|Raheem Blackshear
|20.7%
|7.7%
|13.0%
|0.0%
|5.6%
|-5.6%
|9.7%
|2.3%
|7.4%
|11
|Trestan Ebner
|21.7%
|9.3%
|12.4%
|14.6%
|6.0%
|8.6%
|5.3%
|2.3%
|3.0%
|12
|Dameon Pierce
|76.8%
|64.5%
|12.3%
|62.5%
|78.5%
|-16.0%
|9.4%
|9.3%
|0.1%
|13
|Kenyan Drake
|50.7%
|39.0%
|11.7%
|33.3%
|27.3%
|6.0%
|12.5%
|5.4%
|7.1%
|14
|Tyler Allgeier
|54.5%
|43.3%
|11.2%
|24.2%
|30.5%
|-6.3%
|5.6%
|4.1%
|1.5%
|15
|Trayveon Williams
|12.1%
|1.2%
|10.9%
|8.3%
|0.8%
|7.5%
|2.7%
|0.3%
|2.4%
|16
|Antonio Gibson
|67.6%
|57.0%
|10.6%
|45.0%
|36.1%
|8.9%
|13.0%
|12.2%
|0.8%
|17
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|77.8%
|67.2%
|10.6%
|57.7%
|50.5%
|7.2%
|22.2%
|17.3%
|4.9%
|18
|Latavius Murray
|50.0%
|41.3%
|8.7%
|60.7%
|47.7%
|13.0%
|14.3%
|8.0%
|6.3%
|19
|James Cook
|25.0%
|16.6%
|8.4%
|33.3%
|17.3%
|16.0%
|8.0%
|3.9%
|4.1%
|20
|Cam Akers
|39.1%
|31.4%
|7.7%
|46.7%
|44.4%
|2.3%
|0.0%
|2.1%
|-2.1%
|21
|Boston Scott
|19.1%
|11.9%
|7.2%
|9.1%
|8.5%
|0.6%
|8.7%
|1.1%
|7.6%
|22
|Jerick McKinnon
|52.3%
|45.2%
|7.1%
|22.2%
|16.3%
|5.9%
|3.2%
|9.0%
|-5.8%
|23
|Josh Jacobs
|80.3%
|73.4%
|6.9%
|100.0%
|82.4%
|17.6%
|10.8%
|11.8%
|-1.0%
|24
|Chuba Hubbard
|39.7%
|33.3%
|6.4%
|23.5%
|19.8%
|3.7%
|9.7%
|8.8%
|0.9%
|25
|Austin Ekeler
|69.2%
|63.6%
|5.6%
|63.3%
|51.9%
|11.4%
|6.9%
|20.5%
|-13.6%
|26
|Jamaal Williams
|47.8%
|42.5%
|5.3%
|45.9%
|56.4%
|-10.5%
|0.0%
|3.8%
|-3.8%
|27
|Derrick Henry
|71.2%
|65.9%
|5.3%
|87.5%
|75.7%
|11.8%
|7.4%
|10.1%
|-2.7%
|28
|Miles Sanders
|64.7%
|60.8%
|3.9%
|39.4%
|47.4%
|-8.0%
|4.3%
|5.4%
|-1.1%
|29
|Aaron Jones
|65.0%
|62.2%
|2.8%
|63.2%
|50.7%
|12.5%
|18.9%
|13.4%
|5.5%
|30
|Ameer Abdullah
|16.7%
|14.1%
|2.6%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|10.8%
|5.7%
|5.1%
|31
|Nick Chubb
|55.4%
|53.2%
|2.2%
|53.8%
|55.1%
|-1.3%
|7.7%
|7.0%
|0.7%
|32
|Devin Singletary
|73.4%
|71.3%
|2.1%
|54.5%
|43.1%
|11.4%
|8.0%
|10.9%
|-2.9%
|33
|Tony Pollard
|54.2%
|53.1%
|1.1%
|37.5%
|39.9%
|-2.4%
|20.0%
|10.2%
|9.8%
|34
|Alexander Mattison
|28.1%
|27.2%
|0.9%
|11.8%
|18.3%
|-6.5%
|3.6%
|3.9%
|-0.3%
|35
|David Johnson
|17.5%
|17.5%
|0.0%
|4.2%
|4.2%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|3.7%
|0.0%
|36
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|49.1%
|49.3%
|-0.2%
|30.3%
|38.4%
|-8.1%
|11.1%
|6.7%
|4.4%
|37
|Jonathan Taylor
|75.4%
|75.9%
|-0.5%
|84.6%
|74.4%
|10.2%
|12.9%
|11.4%
|1.5%
|38
|Matt Breida
|18.7%
|19.7%
|-1.0%
|11.5%
|9.5%
|2.0%
|2.5%
|3.4%
|-0.9%
|39
|AJ Dillon
|46.7%
|48.1%
|-1.4%
|31.6%
|41.5%
|-9.9%
|2.7%
|7.1%
|-4.4%
|40
|Deon Jackson
|20.0%
|21.4%
|-1.4%
|3.8%
|15.7%
|-11.9%
|12.9%
|5.4%
|7.5%
|41
|Melvin Gordon
|45.3%
|47.3%
|-2.0%
|28.6%
|33.1%
|-4.5%
|17.9%
|10.9%
|7.0%
|42
|Alvin Kamara
|70.2%
|72.5%
|-2.3%
|50.0%
|53.7%
|-3.7%
|18.5%
|20.3%
|-1.8%
|43
|Kareem Hunt
|41.9%
|46.1%
|-4.2%
|19.2%
|27.8%
|-8.6%
|5.1%
|8.3%
|-3.2%
|44
|Saquon Barkley
|77.3%
|82.5%
|-5.2%
|57.7%
|63.4%
|-5.7%
|12.5%
|15.3%
|-2.8%
|45
|Michael Carter
|46.0%
|51.2%
|-5.2%
|34.8%
|37.5%
|-2.7%
|10.0%
|12.8%
|-2.8%
|46
|James Robinson
|22.0%
|28.2%
|-6.2%
|30.4%
|34.7%
|-4.3%
|0.0%
|3.8%
|-3.8%
|47
|Dontrell Hilliard
|18.2%
|25.3%
|-7.1%
|3.1%
|6.3%
|-3.2%
|3.7%
|9.2%
|-5.5%
|48
|Damien Harris
|23.8%
|32.5%
|-8.7%
|30.8%
|34.6%
|-3.8%
|7.4%
|7.1%
|0.3%
|49
|Kenneth Gainwell
|16.2%
|26.0%
|-9.8%
|3.0%
|9.1%
|-6.1%
|0.0%
|5.1%
|-5.1%
|50
|Brian Robinson
|33.8%
|43.9%
|-10.1%
|37.5%
|45.4%
|-7.9%
|0.0%
|2.7%
|-2.7%
|51
|Sony Michel
|7.7%
|17.9%
|-10.2%
|3.3%
|15.2%
|-11.9%
|0.0%
|3.2%
|-3.2%
|52
|D'Andre Swift
|31.3%
|41.8%
|-10.5%
|13.5%
|22.0%
|-8.5%
|12.0%
|12.3%
|-0.3%
|53
|Dalvin Cook
|59.6%
|71.7%
|-12.1%
|64.7%
|67.8%
|-3.1%
|3.6%
|9.4%
|-5.8%
|54
|Rex Burkhead
|16.1%
|32.5%
|-16.4%
|0.0%
|10.8%
|-10.8%
|0.0%
|10.8%
|-10.8%
|55
|D'Onta Foreman
|37.9%
|55.6%
|-17.7%
|64.7%
|62.1%
|2.6%
|3.2%
|6.0%
|-2.8%
|56
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|7.7%
|32.0%
|-24.3%
|7.4%
|29.6%
|-22.2%
|0.0%
|6.1%
|-6.1%
|57
|Jaylen Warren
|4.1%
|29.5%
|-25.4%
|0.0%
|14.8%
|-14.8%
|2.6%
|5.1%
|-2.5%
|58
|Ezekiel Elliott
|29.2%
|56.6%
|-27.4%
|37.5%
|52.5%
|-15.0%
|3.3%
|3.8%
|-0.5%
|59
|Joe Mixon
|21.2%
|67.0%
|-45.8%
|29.2%
|64.2%
|-35.0%
|8.1%
|14.4%
|-6.3%
|60
|Darrell Henderson
|6.3%
|53.3%
|-47.0%
|6.7%
|31.7%
|-25.0%
|0.0%
|6.4%
|-6.4%
|61
|James Conner
|58.6%
|45.3%
|9.8%
|62
|Travis Etienne
|60.3%
|47.6%
|9.3%
|63
|Jeff Wilson
|56.5%
|46.4%
|12.9%
|64
|Raheem Mostert
|36.3%
|30.4%
|9.7%
|65
|Christian McCaffrey
|55.0%
|47.1%
|17.0%
|66
|Elijah Mitchell
|35.2%
|43.9%
|7.1%
|67
|Travis Homer
|23.4%
|2.1%
|4.6%
|68
|Kenneth Walker III
|75.6%
|71.5%
|11.0%
|69
|Rachaad White
|32.1%
|26.4%
|6.1%
|70
|Leonard Fournette
|67.6%
|59.5%
|12.1%
Doesn't include MNF. Season Shares only include games the RB played in. Other notes:
- Shares for Washington have been adjusted to only show games J.D. McKissic (neck) has missed.
- Shares for Seattle adjusted to only show games Rashaad Penny (leg) has missed).
- Shares for Denver adjusted to only show games Javonte Williams (ACL) has missed.
- Shares for the Jets adjusted to only show games Breece Hall (ACL) has missed.
- Shares for San Francisco and Carolina adjusted to only show games after the Christian McCaffrey trade.
- Shares for Miami adjusted to only show games after the Jeff Wilson trade.
Week 11 Leaderboard
|Snap %
|Carr Sh
|Tgt Sh
|Snaps
|Carr
|Ru Yd
|Ru TD
|Tgt
|Rec
|Rec Yd
|Rec TD
|1
|Najee Harris
|91.8%
|83.3%
|15.8%
|67
|20
|90
|2
|6
|4
|26
|0
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|80.3%
|100.0%
|10.8%
|53
|24
|109
|0
|4
|3
|51
|0
|3
|David Montgomery
|79.7%
|41.5%
|21.1%
|55
|17
|67
|1
|4
|3
|54
|0
|4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|77.8%
|57.7%
|22.2%
|49
|15
|26
|0
|6
|6
|56
|0
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|77.3%
|57.7%
|12.5%
|58
|15
|22
|0
|5
|2
|13
|0
|6
|Dameon Pierce
|76.8%
|62.5%
|9.4%
|43
|10
|8
|0
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|75.4%
|84.6%
|12.9%
|49
|22
|84
|1
|4
|3
|10
|0
|8
|Devin Singletary
|73.4%
|54.5%
|8.0%
|47
|18
|86
|1
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|Derrick Henry
|71.2%
|87.5%
|7.4%
|47
|28
|87
|1
|2
|2
|45
|0
|10
|Alvin Kamara
|70.2%
|50.0%
|18.5%
|40
|12
|42
|0
|5
|4
|47
|0
|11
|Samaje Perine
|69.7%
|45.8%
|10.8%
|46
|11
|30
|0
|4
|4
|52
|3
|12
|Austin Ekeler
|69.2%
|63.3%
|6.9%
|45
|19
|83
|1
|2
|2
|17
|0
|13
|Antonio Gibson
|67.6%
|45.0%
|13.0%
|46
|18
|72
|0
|3
|3
|31
|0
|14
|Aaron Jones
|65.0%
|63.2%
|18.9%
|39
|12
|40
|0
|7
|6
|20
|0
|15
|Miles Sanders
|64.7%
|39.4%
|4.3%
|44
|13
|47
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|Dalvin Cook
|59.6%
|64.7%
|3.6%
|34
|11
|72
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Nick Chubb
|55.4%
|53.8%
|7.7%
|41
|14
|19
|0
|3
|3
|48
|0
|18
|Kyren Williams
|54.7%
|23.3%
|7.4%
|35
|7
|36
|0
|2
|1
|8
|0
|19
|Tyler Allgeier
|54.5%
|24.2%
|5.6%
|30
|8
|55
|0
|1
|1
|9
|0
|20
|Tony Pollard
|54.2%
|37.5%
|20.0%
|39
|15
|80
|0
|6
|6
|109
|2
|21
|Jerick McKinnon
|52.3%
|22.2%
|3.2%
|34
|6
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Kenyan Drake
|50.7%
|33.3%
|12.5%
|35
|10
|46
|0
|4
|2
|7
|0
|23
|Latavius Murray
|50.0%
|60.7%
|14.3%
|32
|17
|49
|1
|4
|4
|23
|0
|24
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|49.1%
|30.3%
|11.1%
|27
|10
|52
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|25
|Jamaal Williams
|47.8%
|45.9%
|0.0%
|32
|17
|64
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|A.J. Dillon
|46.7%
|31.6%
|2.7%
|28
|6
|13
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|27
|Michael Carter
|46.0%
|34.8%
|10.0%
|23
|8
|19
|0
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|28
|Melvin Gordon
|45.3%
|28.6%
|17.9%
|29
|8
|31
|0
|5
|5
|39
|0
|29
|Kareem Hunt
|41.9%
|19.2%
|5.1%
|31
|5
|32
|0
|2
|2
|22
|0
|30
|Justice Hill
|40.6%
|23.3%
|9.4%
|28
|7
|30
|0
|3
|3
|8
|0
|31
|Isiah Pacheco
|40.0%
|55.6%
|0.0%
|26
|15
|107
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Chuba Hubbard
|39.7%
|23.5%
|9.7%
|23
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|25
|0
|33
|Cam Akers
|39.1%
|46.7%
|0.0%
|25
|14
|61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|D'Onta Foreman
|37.9%
|64.7%
|3.2%
|22
|11
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Justin Jackson
|37.3%
|24.3%
|4.0%
|25
|9
|66
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0
|36
|Brian Robinson
|33.8%
|37.5%
|0.0%
|23
|15
|57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Ty Johnson
|32.0%
|17.4%
|5.0%
|16
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|38
|D'Andre Swift
|31.3%
|13.5%
|12.0%
|21
|5
|20
|1
|3
|3
|12
|0
|39
|Ezekiel Elliott
|29.2%
|37.5%
|3.3%
|21
|15
|42
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|40
|Alexander Mattison
|28.1%
|11.8%
|3.6%
|16
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|41
|James Cook
|25.0%
|33.3%
|8.0%
|16
|11
|86
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Isaiah Spiller
|24.6%
|13.3%
|6.9%
|16
|4
|11
|0
|2
|2
|11
|0
|43
|Damien Harris
|23.8%
|30.8%
|7.4%
|15
|8
|65
|0
|2
|2
|28
|0
|44
|James Robinson
|22.0%
|30.4%
|0.0%
|11
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Trestan Ebner
|21.7%
|14.6%
|5.3%
|15
|6
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|46
|Joe Mixon
|21.2%
|29.2%
|8.1%
|14
|7
|20
|0
|3
|3
|42
|0
|47
|Raheem Blackshear
|20.7%
|0.0%
|9.7%
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|14
|0
|48
|Deon Jackson
|20.0%
|3.8%
|12.9%
|13
|1
|7
|0
|4
|4
|3
|0
|49
|Boston Scott
|19.1%
|9.1%
|8.7%
|13
|3
|8
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|50
|Matt Breida
|18.7%
|11.5%
|2.5%
|14
|3
|13
|1
|1
|1
|16
|0
|51
|Dontrell Hilliard
|18.2%
|3.1%
|3.7%
|12
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1
|52
|Malik Davis
|18.1%
|17.5%
|10.0%
|13
|7
|13
|0
|3
|2
|22
|0
|53
|David Johnson
|17.5%
|4.2%
|3.7%
|10
|1
|-4
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0
|54
|Ameer Abdullah
|16.7%
|0.0%
|10.8%
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5
|0
|55
|Kenneth Gainwell
|16.2%
|3.0%
|0.0%
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Rex Burkhead
|16.1%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Nyheim Hines
|15.6%
|3.0%
|4.0%
|10
|1
|-8
|0
|1
|0
|0
Doesn't include MNF.
Week 11 Injury Report
Inactives
Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee)
Mark Ingram (knee)
J.D. McKissic (IR - neck)
Khalil Herbert (IR - hip)
Damien Williams (IR - ribs)
Darrel Williams (IR - hip)
J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee)
In-Game Injuries
Joe Mixon was concussed in the third quarter and didn't return.
Chase Edmonds injured his ankle in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.
Jaylen Warren suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and didn't return.
Red-Zone Report
Inside the 5-Yard Line
Week 11
|Snap%
|Snaps
|Carr Sh
|Carr
|Ru TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|100.0%
|5
|100.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|2
|Devin Singletary
|100.0%
|3
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|3
|Najee Harris
|100.0%
|1
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|100.0%
|5
|66.7%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|5
|Derrick Henry
|75.0%
|3
|66.7%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Melvin Gordon
|66.7%
|2
|66.7%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|7
|Jamaal Williams
|62.5%
|5
|50.0%
|3
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|8
|Ezekiel Elliott
|60.0%
|3
|50.0%
|2
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|9
|Tony Pollard
|40.0%
|2
|50.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|10
|David Montgomery
|100.0%
|3
|50.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|11
|Matt Breida
|50.0%
|1
|50.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|12
|D'Andre Swift
|25.0%
|2
|33.3%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|13
|Dameon Pierce
|80.0%
|4
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|14
|Latavius Murray
|33.3%
|1
|33.3%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|15
|Nick Chubb
|100.0%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|16
|Kenyan Drake
|100.0%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|17
|Miles Sanders
|66.7%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|18
|Saquon Barkley
|50.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|19
|Dontrell Hilliard
|25.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|20
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|21
|Boston Scott
|33.3%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|22
|Antonio Gibson
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|23
|Rex Burkhead
|20.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|24
|Samaje Perine
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|25
|Jerick McKinnon
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|26
|Justin Jackson
|12.5%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|27
|Alvin Kamara
|100.0%
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
2022
|Snap%
|Snaps
|Carr Sh
|Carr
|Ru TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|90.5%
|19
|100.0%
|7
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|2
|Kenneth Walker III
|88.9%
|8
|100.0%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|3
|Jamaal Williams
|67.4%
|29
|82.6%
|19
|9
|0.0%
|0
|0
|4
|AJ Dillon
|66.7%
|10
|80.0%
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|5
|Leonard Fournette
|77.8%
|21
|76.9%
|10
|3
|20.0%
|2
|2
|6
|Derrick Henry
|88.9%
|16
|73.3%
|11
|8
|33.3%
|1
|0
|7
|Dameon Pierce
|86.7%
|13
|70.0%
|7
|2
|25.0%
|1
|1
|8
|Joe Mixon
|94.9%
|37
|68.2%
|15
|5
|13.3%
|2
|0
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|81.5%
|22
|66.7%
|8
|2
|9.1%
|1
|0
|10
|Ezekiel Elliott
|57.1%
|12
|61.5%
|8
|5
|0.0%
|0
|0
|11
|Antonio Gibson
|61.5%
|16
|60.0%
|9
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|12
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|73.9%
|17
|60.0%
|9
|2
|14.3%
|1
|1
|13
|Melvin Gordon
|43.5%
|10
|57.1%
|8
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|14
|Nick Chubb
|73.3%
|22
|56.3%
|9
|5
|0.0%
|0
|0
|15
|Najee Harris
|90.5%
|19
|53.8%
|7
|2
|16.7%
|1
|1
|16
|Dalvin Cook
|79.4%
|27
|53.3%
|8
|4
|7.1%
|1
|0
|17
|Saquon Barkley
|75.0%
|21
|52.6%
|10
|5
|0.0%
|0
|0
|18
|Devin Singletary
|90.6%
|29
|50.0%
|7
|3
|13.3%
|2
|1
|19
|Breece Hall
|60.9%
|14
|50.0%
|7
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|20
|Travis Etienne
|57.1%
|20
|44.4%
|8
|3
|9.1%
|1
|0
|21
|D'Onta Foreman
|45.5%
|5
|42.9%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|22
|Tony Pollard
|57.1%
|12
|38.5%
|5
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|23
|Raheem Mostert
|52.4%
|11
|37.5%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|24
|Austin Ekeler
|73.9%
|17
|37.5%
|3
|2
|14.3%
|2
|2
|25
|James Conner
|40.0%
|12
|35.3%
|6
|2
|8.3%
|1
|0
|26
|Khalil Herbert
|35.5%
|11
|33.3%
|8
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|27
|Malcolm Brown
|28.0%
|7
|33.3%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|28
|Darrell Henderson
|52.0%
|13
|33.3%
|3
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|29
|Kareem Hunt
|30.0%
|9
|31.3%
|5
|2
|10.0%
|1
|1
|30
|Miles Sanders
|48.6%
|17
|30.8%
|8
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|31
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|40.0%
|10
|30.8%
|4
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|32
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|37.8%
|14
|28.6%
|4
|2
|21.1%
|4
|3
|33
|Michael Carter
|52.2%
|12
|28.6%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|34
|Raheem Blackshear
|27.3%
|3
|28.6%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|35
|Alvin Kamara
|61.5%
|8
|28.6%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|36
|James Robinson
|45.7%
|16
|27.8%
|5
|0
|9.1%
|1
|1
|37
|Brian Robinson
|23.1%
|6
|26.7%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|38
|Jeff Wilson
|46.7%
|14
|26.1%
|6
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|39
|Chase Edmonds
|33.3%
|7
|25.0%
|2
|2
|10.0%
|1
|0
|40
|Sony Michel
|17.4%
|4
|25.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|41
|Caleb Huntley
|28.0%
|7
|23.1%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|42
|Kenyan Drake
|32.1%
|9
|23.1%
|3
|2
|7.7%
|1
|1
|43
|Tyler Allgeier
|28.0%
|7
|23.1%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|44
|J.K. Dobbins
|17.9%
|5
|23.1%
|3
|1
|7.7%
|1
|1
|45
|Rachaad White
|22.2%
|6
|23.1%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|46
|Cam Akers
|12.0%
|3
|22.2%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|47
|Christian McCaffrey
|20.0%
|6
|21.7%
|5
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|48
|Latavius Murray
|13.0%
|3
|21.4%
|3
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|49
|Jerick McKinnon
|56.8%
|21
|21.4%
|3
|0
|5.3%
|1
|0
|50
|Damien Harris
|21.7%
|5
|20.0%
|3
|3
|14.3%
|1
|0
|51
|Aaron Jones
|33.3%
|5
|20.0%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|2
|1
|52
|Eno Benjamin
|23.3%
|7
|17.6%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|53
|David Montgomery
|54.8%
|17
|16.7%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|54
|Mike Davis
|32.1%
|9
|15.4%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|55
|Javonte Williams
|43.5%
|10
|14.3%
|2
|0
|25.0%
|2
|0
|56
|Isiah Pacheco
|8.1%
|3
|14.3%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|57
|Alexander Mattison
|20.6%
|7
|13.3%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|58
|D'Andre Swift
|16.3%
|7
|13.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|59
|Keaontay Ingram
|6.7%
|2
|11.8%
|2
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|60
|Rex Burkhead
|13.3%
|2
|10.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
Red Zone
Week 11
|Snap%
|Snaps
|Carr Sh
|Carr
|Ru TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|100.0%
|6
|100.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|2
|Najee Harris
|100.0%
|6
|100.0%
|2
|2
|25.0%
|1
|0
|3
|Aaron Jones
|50.0%
|3
|100.0%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|4
|Nick Chubb
|66.7%
|6
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|5
|Dalvin Cook
|100.0%
|3
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|6
|Ty Johnson
|100.0%
|1
|100.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|7
|Devin Singletary
|86.7%
|13
|88.9%
|8
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|8
|Austin Ekeler
|100.0%
|11
|87.5%
|7
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|100.0%
|10
|85.7%
|6
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|10
|Ezekiel Elliott
|63.6%
|7
|66.7%
|4
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|11
|Alvin Kamara
|90.9%
|10
|66.7%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|12
|Samaje Perine
|100.0%
|6
|66.7%
|2
|0
|66.7%
|2
|2
|13
|Jerick McKinnon
|57.1%
|4
|66.7%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|14
|Melvin Gordon
|75.0%
|3
|66.7%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|15
|Antonio Gibson
|100.0%
|12
|57.1%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|16
|Derrick Henry
|41.2%
|7
|50.0%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|17
|Chuba Hubbard
|100.0%
|3
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|18
|David Montgomery
|75.0%
|9
|37.5%
|3
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|19
|Jamaal Williams
|46.7%
|7
|37.5%
|3
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|20
|D'Andre Swift
|46.7%
|7
|37.5%
|3
|1
|20.0%
|1
|0
|21
|Trestan Ebner
|25.0%
|3
|37.5%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|22
|Tony Pollard
|45.5%
|5
|33.3%
|2
|0
|20.0%
|1
|0
|23
|Latavius Murray
|25.0%
|1
|33.3%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|24
|Isiah Pacheco
|14.3%
|1
|33.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|25
|Boston Scott
|54.5%
|6
|30.0%
|3
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|26
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|62.5%
|5
|28.6%
|2
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|27
|Dameon Pierce
|76.9%
|10
|25.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|28
|Matt Breida
|50.0%
|3
|20.0%
|1
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|29
|Saquon Barkley
|33.3%
|2
|20.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|30
|Brian Robinson
|8.3%
|1
|14.3%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|31
|Justin Jackson
|26.7%
|4
|12.5%
|1
|0
|20.0%
|1
|0
|32
|Zander Horvath
|27.3%
|3
|12.5%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|33
|James Cook
|6.7%
|1
|11.1%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|34
|Miles Sanders
|27.3%
|3
|10.0%
|1
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|35
|Dontrell Hilliard
|52.9%
|9
|0.0%
|0
|0
|11.1%
|1
|1
|36
|Kyren Williams
|80.0%
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|33.3%
|1
|0
|37
|Kenyan Drake
|66.7%
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|38
|Tyler Allgeier
|37.5%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|39
|Josh Jacobs
|100.0%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|33.3%
|1
|0
|40
|Rex Burkhead
|23.1%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|41
|AJ Dillon
|50.0%
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|42
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|28.6%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|43
|Kenneth Gainwell
|18.2%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|44
|Nyheim Hines
|13.3%
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|25.0%
|1
|0
2022
|Snap%
|Snaps
|Carr Sh
|Carr
|Ru TD
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|67.5%
|52
|91.7%
|22
|7
|4.4%
|2
|0
|2
|Dameon Pierce
|67.1%
|53
|83.9%
|26
|2
|5.4%
|2
|1
|3
|Derrick Henry
|65.8%
|48
|78.8%
|26
|9
|9.1%
|3
|0
|4
|Kenneth Walker
|67.9%
|57
|74.4%
|29
|5
|2.9%
|1
|0
|5
|Jamaal Williams
|50.0%
|52
|70.2%
|33
|11
|2.3%
|1
|0
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|63.6%
|56
|66.7%
|22
|2
|5.1%
|2
|0
|7
|Austin Ekeler
|75.2%
|76
|65.7%
|23
|5
|23.2%
|13
|4
|8
|Joe Mixon
|83.2%
|89
|62.5%
|30
|6
|17.6%
|9
|2
|9
|Najee Harris
|74.0%
|54
|59.4%
|19
|3
|10.0%
|3
|2
|10
|Leonard Fournette
|73.5%
|75
|57.6%
|19
|3
|8.9%
|5
|3
|11
|Dalvin Cook
|75.0%
|78
|54.5%
|18
|4
|10.0%
|6
|1
|12
|Melvin Gordon
|43.5%
|27
|53.8%
|14
|2
|6.3%
|2
|0
|13
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|75.6%
|59
|52.5%
|21
|3
|17.9%
|5
|1
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|73.2%
|60
|50.0%
|26
|5
|5.0%
|1
|0
|15
|Aaron Jones
|47.4%
|36
|50.0%
|14
|2
|8.9%
|4
|2
|16
|Nick Chubb
|51.9%
|55
|47.4%
|27
|8
|0.0%
|0
|0
|17
|Travis Etienne
|54.9%
|62
|46.4%
|26
|4
|8.7%
|4
|0
|18
|Devin Singletary
|73.0%
|81
|46.0%
|23
|3
|13.7%
|7
|1
|19
|Antonio Gibson
|58.8%
|57
|44.0%
|22
|3
|14.3%
|5
|2
|20
|AJ Dillon
|56.6%
|43
|42.9%
|12
|1
|4.4%
|2
|0
|21
|Alvin Kamara
|65.8%
|52
|42.9%
|12
|1
|15.6%
|7
|1
|22
|D'Onta Foreman
|31.0%
|18
|42.4%
|14
|4
|5.0%
|1
|0
|23
|Raheem Mostert
|51.1%
|45
|41.7%
|15
|2
|9.1%
|4
|1
|24
|Tony Pollard
|56.2%
|41
|40.6%
|13
|4
|11.1%
|4
|0
|25
|Ezekiel Elliott
|42.5%
|31
|37.5%
|12
|6
|0.0%
|0
|0
|26
|Michael Carter
|57.3%
|51
|37.2%
|16
|3
|14.3%
|5
|0
|27
|Breece Hall
|41.6%
|37
|34.9%
|15
|2
|14.3%
|5
|1
|28
|Miles Sanders
|50.9%
|56
|33.3%
|24
|6
|0.0%
|0
|0
|29
|Kareem Hunt
|43.4%
|46
|33.3%
|19
|2
|12.2%
|5
|1
|30
|Darrell Henderson
|46.9%
|38
|33.3%
|9
|3
|4.5%
|2
|0
|31
|David Montgomery
|61.2%
|63
|31.4%
|22
|3
|3.8%
|1
|0
|32
|Cam Akers
|21.0%
|17
|29.6%
|8
|1
|2.3%
|1
|0
|33
|James Conner
|45.5%
|46
|29.4%
|15
|3
|6.7%
|3
|0
|34
|Kenyan Drake
|45.1%
|46
|29.2%
|14
|2
|6.7%
|3
|1
|35
|James Robinson
|39.8%
|45
|28.6%
|16
|1
|4.3%
|2
|1
|36
|Brian Robinson
|23.7%
|23
|28.0%
|14
|2
|0.0%
|0
|0
|37
|Jerick McKinnon
|56.2%
|73
|27.9%
|12
|0
|8.7%
|6
|1
|38
|Khalil Herbert
|32.0%
|33
|27.1%
|19
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|39
|Caleb Huntley
|25.2%
|27
|27.1%
|19
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|40
|Tyler Allgeier
|31.8%
|34
|25.7%
|18
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|41
|Eno Benjamin
|30.7%
|31
|23.5%
|12
|2
|8.9%
|4
|0
|42
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|44.4%
|40
|23.1%
|12
|1
|8.8%
|3
|0
|43
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|37.4%
|40
|22.9%
|16
|5
|3.4%
|1
|0
|44
|Alexander Mattison
|25.0%
|26
|21.2%
|7
|2
|8.3%
|5
|1
|45
|Christian McCaffrey
|46.6%
|27
|21.2%
|7
|2
|10.0%
|2
|1
|46
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|30.8%
|40
|20.9%
|9
|3
|8.7%
|6
|3
|47
|Isiah Pacheco
|13.1%
|17
|20.9%
|9
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|48
|Damien Harris
|19.2%
|15
|20.0%
|8
|3
|17.9%
|5
|0
|49
|Latavius Murray
|9.7%
|6
|19.2%
|5
|3
|0.0%
|0
|0
|50
|Rachaad White
|27.5%
|28
|18.2%
|6
|1
|7.1%
|4
|0
|51
|Christian McCaffrey
|22.2%
|20
|17.3%
|9
|2
|8.8%
|3
|1
|52
|D'Andre Swift
|27.9%
|29
|17.0%
|8
|3
|9.1%
|4
|1
|53
|Jaylen Warren
|27.4%
|20
|15.6%
|5
|0
|3.3%
|1
|0
|54
|Elijah Mitchell
|15.6%
|14
|15.4%
|8
|0
|2.9%
|1
|0
|55
|Javonte Williams
|35.5%
|22
|15.4%
|4
|0
|18.8%
|6
|0
|56
|Malcolm Brown
|16.0%
|13
|14.8%
|4
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|57
|J.K. Dobbins
|13.7%
|14
|14.6%
|7
|1
|2.2%
|1
|1
|58
|Sony Michel
|12.9%
|13
|14.3%
|5
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|59
|Joshua Kelley
|11.9%
|12
|14.3%
|5
|1
|1.8%
|1
|0
|60
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|15.9%
|14
|13.9%
|5
|0
|4.5%
|2
|1
|61
|Chase Edmonds
|28.4%
|25
|13.9%
|5
|2
|9.1%
|4
|1
|62
|Rashaad Penny
|21.4%
|18
|12.8%
|5
|0
|2.9%
|1
|0
|63
|Deon Jackson
|21.6%
|19
|12.1%
|4
|1
|5.1%
|2
|0
|64
|James Cook
|19.8%
|22
|12.0%
|6
|0
|7.8%
|4
|0
|65
|Matt Breida
|26.8%
|22
|11.5%
|6
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
Week 12 Waivers & Sleepers
Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.
Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers
- Latavius Murray - 23%
- Samaje Perine - 8%
- Kyren Williams - 28%
- Cam Akers - 27%
- Marlon Mack
- Justice Hill - 2%
- Justin Jackson - 0%
- Ameer Abdullah - 2%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Alexander Mattison - 37%
- Deon Jackson - 11%
- James Cook - 17%
- Dontrell Hilliard - 12%
- Isaiah Spiller - 4%
- Keaontay Ingram - 3%
- Matt Breida - 1%
- Mark Ingram - 7%
- Zamir White - 2%
- Trestan Ebner - 3%
- JaMycal Hasty - 2%
Week 12 Drops & Benchings
Drop'em
Chase Edmonds (ankle)
Khalil Herbert (hip)
Jaylen Warren (hamstring)
Bench'em
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle)
Week 12 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Titans (27) at Packers (17)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Derrick Henry
|47
|71.2%
|65.9%
|28
|87.5%
|75.7%
|2
|7.4%
|10.1%
|25.36
|2
|2
|Dontrell Hilliard
|12
|18.2%
|25.3%
|1
|3.1%
|6.3%
|1
|3.7%
|9.2%
|8.8
|0
|3
|Hassan Haskins
|7
|10.6%
|10.6%
|0
|0.0%
|3.3%
|0
|0.0%
|1.3%
|0
|0
- The Packers held Henry to 3.1 YPC, but he scored from four yards out in the second quarter, then had a 42-yard reception in the third quarter and a jump-pass TD pass to Austin Hooper shortly thereafter.
- Henry entered Sunday as the NFL leader in carries, rushing yards and touches, jockeying with Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb for the rushing title.
- Hilliard scored his fourth TD of the season on his 16th reception. His five targets in the red zone (three TDs) account for 15.2% of the team total, while he has 9.2% of the overall targets.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Aaron Jones
|39
|65.0%
|62.2%
|12
|63.2%
|50.7%
|7
|18.9%
|13.4%
|14
|0
|2
|AJ Dillon
|28
|46.7%
|48.1%
|6
|31.6%
|41.5%
|1
|2.7%
|7.1%
|3.3
|0
- Dillon played 48% of snaps, his second-largest share over the past month, but finished with his third fewest carries/touches in a game this season (it was only the third time he's received less than 10 carries).
- Jones now has played at least 66% of snaps in the past four games he didn't exit early with an injury (he suffered a minor ankle injury Week 9 but came back for the next game and ran for 138 yards).
- He managed only 60 total yards but had a decent week in PPR leagues with a 6-20-0 receiving line and a two-point conversion.
- Jones is averaging a career-high 3.6 catches per game, but at a career-low 6.2 yards per catch.
- Last year, he caught 3.5 passes per game (nearly as many) and averaged 7.5 yards per reception.
Panthers (3) at Ravens (13)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Chuba Hubbard
|23
|39.7%
|33.3%
|4
|23.5%
|19.8%
|3
|9.7%
|8.8%
|4.5
|0
|2
|D'Onta Foreman
|22
|37.9%
|55.6%
|11
|64.7%
|62.1%
|1
|3.2%
|6.0%
|2.4
|0
|3
|Raheem Blackshear
|12
|20.7%
|7.7%
|0
|0.0%
|5.6%
|3
|9.7%
|2.3%
|3.4
|0
- Foreman kept his role as the lead runner but played only one-third of snaps after the first quarter and finished with 24 yards on 11 carries.
- Hubbard finished with no gain on four carries, faring even worse than Foreman.
- Foreman's rushing lines in four starts: 26-118-3 / 7-23-0 / 31-130-1 /11-24-0
- With only two catches for a loss of two yards on six targets.
- He also had a 15-118-0 line (plus 2-27-0 receiving) the week before he became a starter, so even with the two duds he's run for more than 400 yards over a five-week stretch.
- Foreman played 44% of snaps on first down, 50% on second down and 25% on third down.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Kenyan Drake
|35
|50.7%
|39.0%
|10
|33.3%
|27.3%
|4
|12.5%
|5.4%
|7.3
|0
|2
|Justice Hill
|28
|40.6%
|25.8%
|7
|23.3%
|12.8%
|3
|9.4%
|2.9%
|6.8
|0
|3
|Mike Davis
|1
|1.4%
|6.5%
|0
|0.0%
|2.6%
|1
|3.1%
|0.7%
|0.7
|0
- Drake had a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter but otherwise did next to nothing, after putting up 24-93-2 and a pair of catches in the previous game (on a season-high 68% of snaps).
- With Gus Edwards (hamstring) missing a second straight game, Drake got another start and played two-thirds of snaps in the first quarter, but he struggled early on and essentially split snaps 50/50 with Hill after that.
- The three RBs combined for only 12 yards on eight targets.
- Hill got 50% of third-down snaps to Drake's 31%, with the Ravens also going zero-back three times.
Commanders (23) at Texans (10)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Antonio Gibson
|46
|67.6%
|57.0%
|18
|45.0%
|36.1%
|3
|13.0%
|12.2%
|13.3
|0
|2
|Brian Robinson
|23
|33.8%
|43.9%
|15
|37.5%
|45.4%
|0
|0.0%
|2.7%
|5.7
|0
- J.D. McKissic (neck) was placed on IR on Saturday. He's done for the season.
- Gibson played a season-high 68% of snaps, hitting the 60% threshold for the first time since Week 1.
- Three of his five largest snap shares this season have come the past three games with McKissic sidelined.
- Gibson finished with 18-72-0 rushing and 3-31-0 receiving, while Robinson had 15-57-0 rushing and no targets.
- This is the first time Gibson has taken more carries than Robinson in a game both played.
- Gibson played 59% of snaps on first down, 71% on second down and 85% on third down.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Dameon Pierce
|43
|76.8%
|64.5%
|10
|62.5%
|78.5%
|3
|9.4%
|9.3%
|3.7
|1
|2
|Rex Burkhead
|9
|16.1%
|32.5%
|0
|0.0%
|10.8%
|0
|0.0%
|10.8%
|0
|0
|3
|Dare Ogunbowale
|4
|7.1%
|3.6%
|0
|0.0%
|0.4%
|1
|3.1%
|3.1%
|1.5
|0
- Pierce finished with only 17 yards on 12 touches in a game where the Texans trailed 20-0 at halftime.
- Pierce's team rushing share was down, but that's only because Davis Mills took five carries for 10 yards and a TD. No other RB got a carry, and Pierce has 175 of the 200 RB carries this year (87.5%).
- This was Pierce's first game since Week 2 without 100 total yards and/or a touchdown.
- He's averaging 17.5 carries for 78 yards (4.5 YPC) and 2.4 catches for 13.5 yards, with four TDs in 10 games.
- Pierce has played more than 70% of snaps in four straight games and five of the past six.
Lions (31) at Giants (18)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Jamaal Williams
|32
|47.8%
|42.5%
|17
|45.9%
|56.4%
|0
|0.0%
|3.8%
|24.4
|3
|2
|Justin Jackson
|25
|37.3%
|14.0%
|9
|24.3%
|8.9%
|1
|4.0%
|2.2%
|8.7
|0
|3
|D'Andre Swift
|21
|31.3%
|41.8%
|5
|13.5%
|22.0%
|3
|12.0%
|12.3%
|12.2
|2
- Williams scored three TDs from inside the five, continuing his dominance of Detroit's touchdowns, though Swift later got a couple IT5 carries in the fourth quarter and punched the second one in for a TD.
- Williams leads the league with 12 rushing TDs. He also leads the NFL in carries inside the 5 (16) and TDs inside the 5 (9).
- Before Swift got the two carries in the fourth quarter, Williams had taken 16 of Detroit's 17 carries inside the 5 this year.
- Williams leads the league with 12 rushing TDs. He also leads the NFL in carries inside the 5 (16) and TDs inside the 5 (9).
- Swift got eight touches on 31% of snaps, after seven touches on 31% of snaps the week before.
- Jackson actually got more carries, touches and snaps Sunday, gaining 77 yards on 10 touches. Jackson has 16 touches to Swift's 15 over the past two weeks.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|58
|77.3%
|82.5%
|15
|57.7%
|63.4%
|5
|12.5%
|15.3%
|5.5
|0
|2
|Matt Breida
|14
|18.7%
|19.7%
|3
|11.5%
|9.5%
|1
|2.5%
|3.4%
|9.9
|1
|3
|Gary Brightwell
|7
|9.3%
|3.1%
|0
|0.0%
|1.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- The Lions shut down Barkley, who finished with 15 carries for 22 yards and two catches for 13.
- Breida scored from three yards out early in the fourth quarter, his first TD of the season, though Barkley dominated snaps and touches by the usual margins, more or less.
Rams (20) at Saints (27)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Kyren Williams
|35
|54.7%
|40.8%
|7
|23.3%
|16.0%
|2
|7.4%
|7.8%
|5.4
|0
|2
|Cam Akers
|25
|39.1%
|31.4%
|14
|46.7%
|44.4%
|0
|0.0%
|2.1%
|6.1
|0
|3
|Darrell Henderson
|4
|6.3%
|53.3%
|2
|6.7%
|31.7%
|0
|0.0%
|6.4%
|0.9
|0
- Henderson technically made his third straight start (and seventh in 10 games) but played only 6% of snaps and took two carries for nine yards.
- Before Sunday, Henderson had played at least 41 percent of snaps in each of the Rams' games, with five or more looks (carries + targets) every time.
- All four of Henderson's snaps were on the first drive. He didn't play after that.
- Akers got 39% of snaps, his most since Week 3, and took 14 carries for a season-high-tying 61 yards (also Week 3).
- Williams had a 7-36-0 rushing line and one catch for eight yards on two targets, playing 55% of snaps after only 27% the week before.
- He also did well with his touches the week before, returning from a two-month absence to take one carry for nine yards and three catches for 30 (on three targets).
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Alvin Kamara
|40
|70.2%
|72.5%
|12
|50.0%
|53.7%
|5
|18.5%
|20.3%
|12.9
|0
|2
|David Johnson
|10
|17.5%
|-
|1
|4.2%
|-0
|1
|3.7%
|-
|1.7
|0
|3
|Dwayne Washington
|6
|10.5%
|5.8%
|0
|0.0%
|4.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.3%
|0
|0
- Kamara finished with 12-42-0 and 4-47-0.
- Better than the past two games but still disappointing.
- Taysom Hill didn't score a TD but did take nine carries for 52 yards, including the Saints' only carry inside the 10-yard line.
- In the eight games both Hill and Kamara have played, Kamara has a 109-450-1 rushing line and Hill is at 44-361-4.
- Kamara has averaged 6.4 targets and scored two receiving TDs, partially making up for Hill stealing so much rushing work.
- Johnson (yes, that David Johnson) played more snaps than Washington in his Saints debut, taking one carry for a loss of four and one catch for a gain of 11. (Mark Ingram missed another game with a knee injury.)
Eagles (17) at Colts (16)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Miles Sanders
|44
|64.7%
|60.8%
|13
|39.4%
|47.4%
|1
|4.3%
|5.4%
|5.8
|0
|2
|Boston Scott
|13
|19.1%
|11.9%
|3
|9.1%
|8.5%
|2
|8.7%
|1.1%
|3.2
|0
|3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|11
|16.2%
|26.0%
|1
|3.0%
|9.1%
|0
|0.0%
|5.1%
|0
|0
- Scott getting more snaps/touches than Gainwell was a reverse from the past two weeks.
- Whatever the breakdown week to week, they'd likely form a timeshare in the absence of Sanders, who continues to get well over half of the non-QB carries each week.
- The Colts held Sanders to 13-47-0 rushing and one catch for one yard.
- The reception was his first since Week 6, and he now has back-to-back games with less than 60 total yards and no TD.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|49
|75.4%
|75.9%
|22
|84.6%
|74.4%
|4
|12.9%
|11.4%
|16.4
|3
|2
|Deon Jackson
|13
|20.0%
|21.4%
|1
|3.8%
|15.7%
|4
|12.9%
|5.4%
|5
|0
|3
|Zack Moss
|4
|6.2%
|3.9%
|2
|7.7%
|5.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.7
|0
- Taylor dropped from 94% snap share the week before down to a still-lofty 75% with Jackson back in the lineup.
- JT had an okay fantasy day with 22-84-1 and three catches for 10 yards, but between a lost fumble and the fact he got completely shut down after the first quarter, it wasn't a good game in real life.
- Taylor took seven carries for 49 yards and a TD on the opening drive. After that, he managed only 35 yards on 15 carries
- Taylor played 75% of snaps on first down, 76% on second down and 80% on third down.
Jets (3) at Patriots (10)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Michael Carter
|23
|46.0%
|51.2%
|8
|34.8%
|37.5%
|2
|10.0%
|12.8%
|2.7
|0
|2
|Ty Johnson
|16
|32.0%
|10.2%
|4
|17.4%
|3.6%
|1
|5.0%
|2.2%
|0.4
|0
|3
|James Robinson
|11
|22.0%
|28.2%
|7
|30.4%
|34.7%
|0
|0.0%
|3.8%
|1
|0
- Johnson played 14% of snaps on early downs and 73% on third downs.
- Carter got 60% of the early down snaps and Robinson took 33%.
- Neither was effective on a brutal day for the Jets offense. Carter took eight carries for 19 yards and Robinson had seven for 10 yards.
- Robinson is averaging 8.3 carries for 25 yards in three games with the Jets, playing 22%, 40% and 22% of snaps.
- Even with Robinson quiet, Carter hasn't done a whole lot in three games since the Breece Hall injury, averaging 9.0 carries for 40.3 yards and 2.0 catches for 14.3 yards on 3.3 targets. Carter at least is still startable as an RB2 given the decent workload and three straight games in the range of 50-56% snap share (albeit with a slight drop each passing week).
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|49
|77.8%
|67.2%
|15
|57.7%
|50.5%
|6
|22.2%
|17.3%
|14.2
|0
|2
|Damien Harris
|15
|23.8%
|32.5%
|8
|30.8%
|34.6%
|2
|7.4%
|7.1%
|11.3
|0
- Harris returned after missing the previous game with an illness and did well with his touches, taking eight carries for 65 yards and two catches for 28 yards.
- The Patriots offense struggled otherwise, including Stevenson's 15-26-0 rushing line, which he made up for with 6-56-0 receiving.
- Harris played only 24% of snaps and finished with just 10 looks to Stevenson's 21.
- The 78% snap share was Stevenson's third largest this season, and his largest in any game with Harris healthy. Of course, Harris had the much better rushing day, with his long gain (30) accounting for more yards than Stevenson totaled on 15 carries.
Bears (24) at Falcons (27)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|David Montgomery
|55
|79.7%
|59.3%
|17
|41.5%
|32.9%
|3
|15.8%
|9.1%
|21.1
|1
|2
|Trestan Ebner
|15
|21.7%
|9.3%
|6
|14.6%
|6.0%
|1
|5.3%
|2.3%
|0.8
|0
|3
|Darrynton Evans
|2
|2.9%
|0.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
- Montgomery played 80% of snaps and got 20 of the 27 RB looks in his first game with Khalil Herbert (hip) on IR.
- Ebner was the clear No. 2 and managed only eight yards from six carries, while Monty had 17-67-1 and 3-54-0, with a two-yard rushing TD.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Tyler Allgeier
|30
|54.5%
|43.3%
|8
|24.2%
|30.5%
|1
|5.6%
|4.1%
|7.4
|0
|2
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|27
|49.1%
|49.3%
|10
|30.3%
|38.4%
|2
|11.1%
|6.7%
|11.9
|0
|3
|Caleb Huntley
|2
|3.6%
|16.6%
|1
|3.0%
|19.4%
|1
|5.6%
|0.4%
|1.6
|0
- Allgeier continued in an approximately 50/50 timeshare with Patterson, who had an eventful day with a lost fumble on offense and then a kickoff return TD shortly thereafter.
- Patterson finished with 10-52-0 and 2-7-0, while Allgeier had 8-55-0 and 1-9-0.
- In three games since Patterson returned from IR, he's taken 28 carries for 114 yards and two TDs (plus four targets), while Allgeier has taken 26 for 174 yards and no TDs (plus five targets).
- Huntley and Avery Williams have added 17 carries for 95 yards, but they weren't as much of factors in this one
Browns (23) at Bills (31)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Nick Chubb
|41
|55.4%
|53.2%
|14
|53.8%
|55.1%
|3
|7.7%
|7.0%
|9.7
|0
|2
|Kareem Hunt
|31
|41.9%
|46.1%
|5
|19.2%
|27.8%
|2
|5.1%
|8.3%
|7.4
|0
- The usual splits, in a game where the Browns fell behind and couldn't run much after halftime.
- Chubb was stuffed to the tune of 19 yards on 14 carries, though he did catch three passes for 48 yards.
- Hunt took five carries for 32 yards and two catches for 22 yards... efficient work, but also Hunt's fourth time in the past five games with seven or fewer touches (one TD in that stretch).
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Devin Singletary
|47
|73.4%
|71.3%
|18
|54.5%
|43.1%
|2
|8.0%
|10.9%
|17.7
|1
|2
|James Cook
|16
|25.0%
|16.6%
|11
|33.3%
|17.3%
|2
|8.0%
|3.9%
|8.6
|0
|3
|Nyheim Hines
|10
|15.6%
|10.0%
|1
|3.0%
|1.2%
|1
|4.0%
|3.0%
|-0.8
|0
- Singletary finished in the range of 72-75% snap share for a fourth straight week.
- Singletary had season highs for carries (18) and rushing yards (86), scoring his third rushing TD in the past two weeks (also his third of the season).
- Cook got more than six touches for the first time since a Week 2 blowout. And his work wasn't all with the Bills up big; he had a touch in every quarter en route to 11-86-0 (though he finished without a catch on two targets).
- Hines, meanwhile, was essentially just the No. 3 back again. The Bills haven't found a real role for him yet.
Raiders (22) at Broncos (16) - OT
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|53
|80.3%
|73.4%
|24
|100.0%
|82.4%
|4
|10.8%
|11.8%
|19
|0
|2
|Ameer Abdullah
|11
|16.7%
|14.1%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4
|10.8%
|5.7%
|3.5
|0
|3
|Brandon Bolden
|3
|4.5%
|10.0%
|0
|0.0%
|3.6%
|1
|2.7%
|2.6%
|1.4
|0
- Jacobs put up 24-109-0 rushing and 3-51-0 receiving, only ceding work to Abdullahs in obvious passing situations.
- This was Jacobs; fifth time in the past seven games playing 79% or more of snaps. His only time below 69% in that stretch was the 24-0 blowout loss to New Orleans in Week 8.
- Jacobs is averaging career highs for yards per carry (5.1), rushing yards per game (93.0) and receiving yards per game (25.1).
- His 18.3 carries are a touch below his rookie average of 18.6.
- His 3.4 catches are a touch below his 2021 average of 3.6.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Latavius Murray
|32
|50.0%
|41.3%
|17
|60.7%
|47.7%
|4
|14.3%
|8.0%
|17.2
|1
|2
|Melvin Gordon
|29
|45.3%
|47.3%
|8
|28.6%
|33.1%
|5
|17.9%
|10.9%
|12
|2
|3
|Chase Edmonds
|3
|4.7%
|12.5%
|2
|7.1%
|7.5%
|0
|0.0%
|3.0%
|0.6
|0
- Gordon got the start again, but Murray ended up with more than twice as many carries.
- Edmonds was hurt in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.
- Murray finished with 17-49-1 and 4-23-0
- He's averaging 12.6 carries for 41.8 yards in five games for Denver, with three rushing TDs plus 2.2 catches for 11.2 yards.
- Gordon has started each of Murray's five games with the team but averaged only 7.6 carries for 25 yards, with one TD plus 2.8 catches for 25 yards.
The Edmonds injury gives Gordon a better chance to have fantasy value, but Murray is the favorite for lead rusher duties.
- UPDATE:
Cowboys (40) at Vikings (3)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Tony Pollard
|39
|54.2%
|53.1%
|15
|37.5%
|39.9%
|6
|20.0%
|10.2%
|36.9
|2
|2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|21
|29.2%
|56.6%
|15
|37.5%
|52.5%
|1
|3.3%
|3.8%
|17.7
|2
|3
|Malik Davis
|13
|18.1%
|6.6%
|7
|17.5%
|6.8%
|3
|10.0%
|1.6%
|5.5
|0
- Elliott returned from a two-game absence and scored a pair of one-yard TDs, but it was Pollard who starred again, seeing the same number of carries as his teammate and scoring receiving TDs of 68 and 30 yards.
- Pollard finished at 15-80-0 and 6-109-2.
- Elliott finished 15-42-2 and 1-5-0.
- Davis got all 13 of his snaps in the fourth quarter.
- Before the fourth quarter, Pollard played 65% of snaps and Elliott took 37%.
- Elliott took 44% of snaps in Q1, 31% in Q2 and 40% in Q3.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Dalvin Cook
|34
|59.6%
|71.7%
|11
|64.7%
|67.8%
|1
|3.6%
|9.4%
|7.2
|0
|2
|Alexander Mattison
|16
|28.1%
|27.2%
|2
|11.8%
|18.3%
|1
|3.6%
|3.9%
|1.8
|0
|3
|Kene Nwangwu
|7
|12.3%
|1.0%
|4
|23.5%
|1.7%
|1
|3.6%
|0.3%
|1.6
|0
- Cook played 76% of snaps through three quarters, with 11 carries for 72 yards and one incomplete target.
- Cook didn't play at all in the fourth quarter. Nwangwu didn't play at all until the fourth.
Bengals (37) at Steelers (30)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Samaje Perine
|46
|69.7%
|31.4%
|11
|45.8%
|14.6%
|4
|10.8%
|7.1%
|30.2
|0
|2
|Joe Mixon
|14
|21.2%
|67.0%
|7
|29.2%
|64.2%
|3
|8.1%
|14.4%
|9.2
|0
|3
|Trayveon Williams
|8
|12.1%
|1.2%
|2
|8.3%
|0.8%
|1
|2.7%
|0.3%
|0.7
|0
- Mixon played nine of 14 snaps in the first quarter but then entered concussion protocol after only five snaps in the second quarter.
- Perine had a wild day, scoring a 29-yard receiving TD before Mixon's exit and then adding two more receiving scores (11 and 6 yards out) after taking over as the lead back.
- Perine finished with 11-30-0 and 4-52-3, logging 86% of Cincinnati's snaps in the second half.
- Williams got 19% of snaps after halftime, with two carries for seven yards.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Najee Harris
|67
|91.8%
|69.8%
|20
|83.3%
|57.6%
|6
|15.8%
|10.0%
|27.6
|1
|2
|Benny Snell
|3
|4.1%
|0.6%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|3
|Jaylen Warren
|3
|4.1%
|29.5%
|0
|0.0%
|14.8%
|1
|2.6%
|5.1%
|1.9
|0
- Harris took on his 2021 role, finishing with 20-90-2 and 4-26-0, after Warren left with a hamstring injury in the first quarter.
- Harris played 77% of snaps in the first quarter and 95% thereafter.
- The week before had been quite interesting, with Harris having his best rushing day of the season (20-99-0) but in a game where Warren played 43% of snaps and took 12 touches for 77 yards of his own.
- Harris did have a third-down drop in this one, so it's not all good news.
Chiefs (30) at Chargers (27)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Jerick McKinnon
|34
|52.3%
|45.2%
|6
|22.2%
|16.3%
|1
|3.2%
|9.0%
|1.4
|0
|2
|Isiah Pacheco
|26
|40.0%
|22.5%
|15
|55.6%
|31.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.8%
|10.7
|0
|3
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|5
|7.7%
|32.0%
|2
|7.4%
|29.6%
|0
|0.0%
|6.1%
|0.9
|0
- Edwards-Helaire played five snaps in the first quarter, one more than he logged the week before throughout the entire game, but then left with an ankle injury and missed the remainder of the contest.
- After the first quarter, Pacheco played 37% of snaps and took 12 carries for 73 yards, while McKinnon played 63% and had five carries for 19 yards (plus one target).
- Pacheco finished with 15-107-0 on the ground for his first 100-yard game, improving on his 16-82-0 rushing line the week before.
- Pacheco still has seen only three targets all season and one in four starts.
- The rookie's two largest snap shares of the year are the past two games, as are his two best totals for carries and rushing yards (though he's technically started four in a row)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Austin Ekeler
|45
|69.2%
|63.6%
|19
|63.3%
|51.9%
|2
|6.9%
|20.5%
|18
|2
|2
|Isaiah Spiller
|16
|24.6%
|6.1%
|4
|13.3%
|6.8%
|2
|6.9%
|0.5%
|4.2
|0
|3
|Sony Michel
|5
|7.7%
|17.9%
|1
|3.3%
|15.2%
|0
|0.0%
|3.2%
|0.1
|0
- Spiller worked ahead of Michel again, taking four carries for 11 yards and two catches for 11 yards.
- The rookie has 17 touches on 39 snaps in three games since the Week 8 bye.
- Michel has three touches on 24 snaps in that time.
- The rookie has 17 touches on 39 snaps in three games since the Week 8 bye.
- Ekeler played at least two-thirds of snaps for a fifth straight game and scored his 11th TD in the past seven appearances.
- Ekeler's 19 carries were a season high and his two targets a season low. He finished with 19-83-1 and 2-17-0.
- Ekeler got his second and third carries inside the five this season. His three IT5 carries land way down the leaderboard but do account for half of the Chargers' team total (Michel has two, FB Zander Horvath one).
49ers () at Cardinals ()
MNF - Coming Tuesday