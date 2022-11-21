Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: Week 11 Running Back Usage & Week 12 Waivers Preview

Backfield Breakdown: Week 11 Running Back Usage & Week 12 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 21, 2022

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Stat Leaderboards

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 11 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.)

 Snap W11Snap '22Snap ΔCarr W11Carr '22Carr ΔTgt W11Tgt '22Tgt Δ
1Samaje Perine69.7%31.4%38.3%45.8%14.6%31.2%10.8%7.1%3.7%
2Justin Jackson37.3%14.0%23.3%24.3%8.9%15.4%4.0%2.2%1.8%
3Najee Harris91.8%69.8%22.0%83.3%57.6%25.7%15.8%10.0%5.8%
4Ty Johnson32.0%10.2%21.8%17.4%3.6%13.8%5.0%2.2%2.8%
5David Montgomery79.7%59.3%20.4%41.5%32.9%8.6%15.8%9.1%6.7%
6Isaiah Spiller24.6%6.1%18.5%13.3%6.8%6.5%6.9%0.5%6.4%
7Isiah Pacheco40.0%22.5%17.5%55.6%31.3%24.3%0.0%0.8%-0.8%
8Justice Hill40.6%25.8%14.8%23.3%12.8%10.5%9.4%2.9%6.5%
9Kyren Williams54.7%40.8%13.9%23.3%16.0%7.3%7.4%7.8%-0.4%
10Raheem Blackshear20.7%7.7%13.0%0.0%5.6%-5.6%9.7%2.3%7.4%
11Trestan Ebner21.7%9.3%12.4%14.6%6.0%8.6%5.3%2.3%3.0%
12Dameon Pierce76.8%64.5%12.3%62.5%78.5%-16.0%9.4%9.3%0.1%
13Kenyan Drake50.7%39.0%11.7%33.3%27.3%6.0%12.5%5.4%7.1%
14Tyler Allgeier54.5%43.3%11.2%24.2%30.5%-6.3%5.6%4.1%1.5%
15Trayveon Williams12.1%1.2%10.9%8.3%0.8%7.5%2.7%0.3%2.4%
16Antonio Gibson67.6%57.0%10.6%45.0%36.1%8.9%13.0%12.2%0.8%
17Rhamondre Stevenson77.8%67.2%10.6%57.7%50.5%7.2%22.2%17.3%4.9%
18Latavius Murray50.0%41.3%8.7%60.7%47.7%13.0%14.3%8.0%6.3%
19James Cook25.0%16.6%8.4%33.3%17.3%16.0%8.0%3.9%4.1%
20Cam Akers39.1%31.4%7.7%46.7%44.4%2.3%0.0%2.1%-2.1%
21Boston Scott19.1%11.9%7.2%9.1%8.5%0.6%8.7%1.1%7.6%
22Jerick McKinnon52.3%45.2%7.1%22.2%16.3%5.9%3.2%9.0%-5.8%
23Josh Jacobs80.3%73.4%6.9%100.0%82.4%17.6%10.8%11.8%-1.0%
24Chuba Hubbard39.7%33.3%6.4%23.5%19.8%3.7%9.7%8.8%0.9%
25Austin Ekeler69.2%63.6%5.6%63.3%51.9%11.4%6.9%20.5%-13.6%
26Jamaal Williams47.8%42.5%5.3%45.9%56.4%-10.5%0.0%3.8%-3.8%
27Derrick Henry71.2%65.9%5.3%87.5%75.7%11.8%7.4%10.1%-2.7%
28Miles Sanders64.7%60.8%3.9%39.4%47.4%-8.0%4.3%5.4%-1.1%
29Aaron Jones65.0%62.2%2.8%63.2%50.7%12.5%18.9%13.4%5.5%
30Ameer Abdullah16.7%14.1%2.6%0.0%0.0%0.0%10.8%5.7%5.1%
31Nick Chubb55.4%53.2%2.2%53.8%55.1%-1.3%7.7%7.0%0.7%
32Devin Singletary73.4%71.3%2.1%54.5%43.1%11.4%8.0%10.9%-2.9%
33Tony Pollard54.2%53.1%1.1%37.5%39.9%-2.4%20.0%10.2%9.8%
34Alexander Mattison28.1%27.2%0.9%11.8%18.3%-6.5%3.6%3.9%-0.3%
35David Johnson17.5%17.5%0.0%4.2%4.2%0.0%3.7%3.7%0.0%
36Cordarrelle Patterson49.1%49.3%-0.2%30.3%38.4%-8.1%11.1%6.7%4.4%
37Jonathan Taylor75.4%75.9%-0.5%84.6%74.4%10.2%12.9%11.4%1.5%
38Matt Breida18.7%19.7%-1.0%11.5%9.5%2.0%2.5%3.4%-0.9%
39AJ Dillon46.7%48.1%-1.4%31.6%41.5%-9.9%2.7%7.1%-4.4%
40Deon Jackson20.0%21.4%-1.4%3.8%15.7%-11.9%12.9%5.4%7.5%
41Melvin Gordon45.3%47.3%-2.0%28.6%33.1%-4.5%17.9%10.9%7.0%
42Alvin Kamara70.2%72.5%-2.3%50.0%53.7%-3.7%18.5%20.3%-1.8%
43Kareem Hunt41.9%46.1%-4.2%19.2%27.8%-8.6%5.1%8.3%-3.2%
44Saquon Barkley77.3%82.5%-5.2%57.7%63.4%-5.7%12.5%15.3%-2.8%
45Michael Carter46.0%51.2%-5.2%34.8%37.5%-2.7%10.0%12.8%-2.8%
46James Robinson22.0%28.2%-6.2%30.4%34.7%-4.3%0.0%3.8%-3.8%
47Dontrell Hilliard18.2%25.3%-7.1%3.1%6.3%-3.2%3.7%9.2%-5.5%
48Damien Harris23.8%32.5%-8.7%30.8%34.6%-3.8%7.4%7.1%0.3%
49Kenneth Gainwell16.2%26.0%-9.8%3.0%9.1%-6.1%0.0%5.1%-5.1%
50Brian Robinson33.8%43.9%-10.1%37.5%45.4%-7.9%0.0%2.7%-2.7%
51Sony Michel7.7%17.9%-10.2%3.3%15.2%-11.9%0.0%3.2%-3.2%
52D'Andre Swift31.3%41.8%-10.5%13.5%22.0%-8.5%12.0%12.3%-0.3%
53Dalvin Cook59.6%71.7%-12.1%64.7%67.8%-3.1%3.6%9.4%-5.8%
54Rex Burkhead16.1%32.5%-16.4%0.0%10.8%-10.8%0.0%10.8%-10.8%
55D'Onta Foreman37.9%55.6%-17.7%64.7%62.1%2.6%3.2%6.0%-2.8%
56Clyde Edwards-Helaire7.7%32.0%-24.3%7.4%29.6%-22.2%0.0%6.1%-6.1%
57Jaylen Warren4.1%29.5%-25.4%0.0%14.8%-14.8%2.6%5.1%-2.5%
58Ezekiel Elliott29.2%56.6%-27.4%37.5%52.5%-15.0%3.3%3.8%-0.5%
59Joe Mixon21.2%67.0%-45.8%29.2%64.2%-35.0%8.1%14.4%-6.3%
60Darrell Henderson6.3%53.3%-47.0%6.7%31.7%-25.0%0.0%6.4%-6.4%
61James Conner 58.6%  45.3%  9.8% 
62Travis Etienne 60.3%  47.6%  9.3% 
63Jeff Wilson 56.5%  46.4%  12.9% 
64Raheem Mostert 36.3%  30.4%  9.7% 
65Christian McCaffrey 55.0%  47.1%  17.0% 
66Elijah Mitchell 35.2%  43.9%  7.1% 
67Travis Homer 23.4%  2.1%  4.6% 
68Kenneth Walker III 75.6%  71.5%  11.0% 
69Rachaad White 32.1%  26.4%  6.1% 
70Leonard Fournette 67.6%  59.5%  12.1% 

Doesn't include MNF. Season Shares only include games the RB played in. Other notes:

  • Shares for Washington have been adjusted to only show games J.D. McKissic (neck) has missed. 
  • Shares for Seattle adjusted to only show games Rashaad Penny (leg) has missed).  
  • Shares for Denver adjusted to only show games Javonte Williams (ACL) has missed.
  • Shares for the Jets adjusted to only show games Breece Hall (ACL) has missed. 
  • Shares for San Francisco and Carolina adjusted to only show games after the Christian McCaffrey trade. 
  • Shares for Miami adjusted to only show games after the Jeff Wilson trade. 

   

Week 11 Leaderboard

 Snap %Carr ShTgt ShSnapsCarrRu YdRu TDTgtRecRec YdRec TD
1Najee Harris91.8%83.3%15.8%672090264260
2Josh Jacobs80.3%100.0%10.8%5324109043510
3David Montgomery79.7%41.5%21.1%551767143540
4Rhamondre Stevenson77.8%57.7%22.2%491526066560
5Saquon Barkley77.3%57.7%12.5%581522052130
6Dameon Pierce76.8%62.5%9.4%4310803290
7Jonathan Taylor75.4%84.6%12.9%492284143100
8Devin Singletary73.4%54.5%8.0%471886122110
9Derrick Henry71.2%87.5%7.4%472887122450
10Alvin Kamara70.2%50.0%18.5%401242054470
11Samaje Perine69.7%45.8%10.8%461130044523
12Austin Ekeler69.2%63.3%6.9%451983122170
13Antonio Gibson67.6%45.0%13.0%461872033310
14Aaron Jones65.0%63.2%18.9%391240076200
15Miles Sanders64.7%39.4%4.3%44134701110
16Dalvin Cook59.6%64.7%3.6%34117201000
17Nick Chubb55.4%53.8%7.7%411419033480
18Kyren Williams54.7%23.3%7.4%3573602180
19Tyler Allgeier54.5%24.2%5.6%3085501190
20Tony Pollard54.2%37.5%20.0%3915800661092
21Jerick McKinnon52.3%22.2%3.2%3462401100
22Kenyan Drake50.7%33.3%12.5%35104604270
23Latavius Murray50.0%60.7%14.3%321749144230
24Cordarrelle Patterson49.1%30.3%11.1%27105202270
25Jamaal Williams47.8%45.9%0.0%32176430000
26A.J. Dillon46.7%31.6%2.7%28613011100
27Michael Carter46.0%34.8%10.0%23819021-20
28Melvin Gordon45.3%28.6%17.9%29831055390
29Kareem Hunt41.9%19.2%5.1%31532022220
30Justice Hill40.6%23.3%9.4%2873003380
31Isiah Pacheco40.0%55.6%0.0%261510700000
32Chuba Hubbard39.7%23.5%9.7%2340032250
33Cam Akers39.1%46.7%0.0%25146100000
34D'Onta Foreman37.9%64.7%3.2%22112401000
35Justin Jackson37.3%24.3%4.0%25966011110
36Brian Robinson33.8%37.5%0.0%23155700000
37Ty Johnson32.0%17.4%5.0%164401000
38D'Andre Swift31.3%13.5%12.0%21520133120
39Ezekiel Elliott29.2%37.5%3.3%21154221150
40Alexander Mattison28.1%11.8%3.6%162001180
41James Cook25.0%33.3%8.0%16118602000
42Isaiah Spiller24.6%13.3%6.9%16411022110
43Damien Harris23.8%30.8%7.4%15865022280
44James Robinson22.0%30.4%0.0%1171000000
45Trestan Ebner21.7%14.6%5.3%156801000
46Joe Mixon21.2%29.2%8.1%14720033420
47Raheem Blackshear20.7%0.0%9.7%1200032140
48Deon Jackson20.0%3.8%12.9%131704430
49Boston Scott19.1%9.1%8.7%133802240
50Matt Breida18.7%11.5%2.5%14313111160
51Dontrell Hilliard18.2%3.1%3.7%1214011141
52Malik Davis18.1%17.5%10.0%13713032220
53David Johnson17.5%4.2%3.7%101-4011110
54Ameer Abdullah16.7%0.0%10.8%110004350
55Kenneth Gainwell16.2%3.0%0.0%111000000
56Rex Burkhead16.1%0.0%0.0%90000000
57Nyheim Hines15.6%3.0%4.0%101-80100 

Doesn't include MNF. 

      

Week 11 Injury Report

Inactives

Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee)

Mark Ingram (knee)

J.D. McKissic (IR - neck)

Khalil Herbert (IR - hip)

Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Darrel Williams (IR - hip)

J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee)

    

In-Game Injuries

Joe Mixon was concussed in the third quarter and didn't return.

Chase Edmonds injured his ankle in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.

Jaylen Warren suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and didn't return.      

    

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 11

 Snap%SnapsCarr ShCarrRu TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Jonathan Taylor100.0%5100.0%310.0%00
2Devin Singletary100.0%3100.0%110.0%00
3Najee Harris100.0%1100.0%110.0%00
4Austin Ekeler100.0%566.7%210.0%00
5Derrick Henry75.0%366.7%210.0%00
6Melvin Gordon66.7%266.7%200.0%00
7Jamaal Williams62.5%550.0%330.0%00
8Ezekiel Elliott60.0%350.0%220.0%00
9Tony Pollard40.0%250.0%200.0%00
10David Montgomery100.0%350.0%110.0%00
11Matt Breida50.0%150.0%110.0%00
12D'Andre Swift25.0%233.3%210.0%00
13Dameon Pierce80.0%433.3%100.0%00
14Latavius Murray33.3%133.3%110.0%00
15Nick Chubb100.0%30.0%000.0%00
16Kenyan Drake100.0%20.0%000.0%00
17Miles Sanders66.7%20.0%000.0%00
18Saquon Barkley50.0%10.0%000.0%00
19Dontrell Hilliard25.0%10.0%000.0%00
20Cordarrelle Patterson100.0%10.0%000.0%00
21Boston Scott33.3%10.0%000.0%00
22Antonio Gibson100.0%10.0%000.0%00
23Rex Burkhead20.0%10.0%000.0%00
24Samaje Perine100.0%10.0%000.0%00
25Jerick McKinnon100.0%10.0%000.0%00
26Justin Jackson12.5%10.0%000.0%00
27Alvin Kamara100.0%10.0%000.0%00

      

2022

 Snap%SnapsCarr ShCarrRu TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Josh Jacobs90.5%19100.0%730.0%00
2Kenneth Walker III88.9%8100.0%420.0%00
3Jamaal Williams67.4%2982.6%1990.0%00
4AJ Dillon66.7%1080.0%410.0%00
5Leonard Fournette77.8%2176.9%10320.0%22
6Derrick Henry88.9%1673.3%11833.3%10
7Dameon Pierce86.7%1370.0%7225.0%11
8Joe Mixon94.9%3768.2%15513.3%20
9Jonathan Taylor81.5%2266.7%829.1%10
10Ezekiel Elliott57.1%1261.5%850.0%00
11Antonio Gibson61.5%1660.0%930.0%00
12Rhamondre Stevenson73.9%1760.0%9214.3%11
13Melvin Gordon43.5%1057.1%820.0%00
14Nick Chubb73.3%2256.3%950.0%00
15Najee Harris90.5%1953.8%7216.7%11
16Dalvin Cook79.4%2753.3%847.1%10
17Saquon Barkley75.0%2152.6%1050.0%00
18Devin Singletary90.6%2950.0%7313.3%21
19Breece Hall60.9%1450.0%720.0%00
20Travis Etienne57.1%2044.4%839.1%10
21D'Onta Foreman45.5%542.9%320.0%00
22Tony Pollard57.1%1238.5%510.0%00
23Raheem Mostert52.4%1137.5%310.0%00
24Austin Ekeler73.9%1737.5%3214.3%22
25James Conner40.0%1235.3%628.3%10
26Khalil Herbert35.5%1133.3%820.0%00
27Malcolm Brown28.0%733.3%300.0%00
28Darrell Henderson52.0%1333.3%320.0%00
29Kareem Hunt30.0%931.3%5210.0%11
30Miles Sanders48.6%1730.8%840.0%00
31Cordarrelle Patterson40.0%1030.8%430.0%00
32Clyde Edwards-Helaire37.8%1428.6%4221.1%43
33Michael Carter52.2%1228.6%420.0%00
34Raheem Blackshear27.3%328.6%210.0%00
35Alvin Kamara61.5%828.6%210.0%00
36James Robinson45.7%1627.8%509.1%11
37Brian Robinson23.1%626.7%420.0%00
38Jeff Wilson 46.7%1426.1%610.0%00
39Chase Edmonds33.3%725.0%2210.0%10
40Sony Michel17.4%425.0%200.0%00
41Caleb Huntley28.0%723.1%310.0%00
42Kenyan Drake32.1%923.1%327.7%11
43Tyler Allgeier28.0%723.1%310.0%00
44J.K. Dobbins17.9%523.1%317.7%11
45Rachaad White22.2%623.1%310.0%00
46Cam Akers12.0%322.2%200.0%00
47Christian McCaffrey20.0%621.7%520.0%00
48Latavius Murray13.0%321.4%330.0%00
49Jerick McKinnon56.8%2121.4%305.3%10
50Damien Harris21.7%520.0%3314.3%10
51Aaron Jones33.3%520.0%1020.0%21
52Eno Benjamin23.3%717.6%310.0%00
53David Montgomery54.8%1716.7%420.0%00
54Mike Davis32.1%915.4%200.0%00
55Javonte Williams43.5%1014.3%2025.0%20
56Isiah Pacheco8.1%314.3%210.0%00
57Alexander Mattison20.6%713.3%200.0%00
58D'Andre Swift16.3%713.0%310.0%00
59Keaontay Ingram6.7%211.8%210.0%00
60Rex Burkhead13.3%210.0%100.0%00

    

Red Zone

Week 11

 Snap%SnapsCarr ShCarrRu TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Rhamondre Stevenson100.0%6100.0%200.0%00
2Najee Harris100.0%6100.0%2225.0%10
3Aaron Jones50.0%3100.0%200.0%00
4Nick Chubb66.7%6100.0%100.0%00
5Dalvin Cook100.0%3100.0%100.0%00
6Ty Johnson100.0%1100.0%100.0%00
7Devin Singletary86.7%1388.9%810.0%00
8Austin Ekeler100.0%1187.5%710.0%00
9Jonathan Taylor100.0%1085.7%610.0%00
10Ezekiel Elliott63.6%766.7%420.0%00
11Alvin Kamara90.9%1066.7%200.0%00
12Samaje Perine100.0%666.7%2066.7%22
13Jerick McKinnon57.1%466.7%200.0%00
14Melvin Gordon75.0%366.7%200.0%00
15Antonio Gibson100.0%1257.1%400.0%00
16Derrick Henry41.2%750.0%310.0%00
17Chuba Hubbard100.0%350.0%100.0%00
18David Montgomery75.0%937.5%310.0%00
19Jamaal Williams46.7%737.5%330.0%00
20D'Andre Swift46.7%737.5%3120.0%10
21Trestan Ebner25.0%337.5%300.0%00
22Tony Pollard45.5%533.3%2020.0%10
23Latavius Murray25.0%133.3%110.0%00
24Isiah Pacheco14.3%133.3%100.0%00
25Boston Scott54.5%630.0%300.0%00
26Cordarrelle Patterson62.5%528.6%200.0%00
27Dameon Pierce76.9%1025.0%100.0%00
28Matt Breida50.0%320.0%110.0%00
29Saquon Barkley33.3%220.0%100.0%00
30Brian Robinson8.3%114.3%100.0%00
31Justin Jackson26.7%412.5%1020.0%10
32Zander Horvath27.3%312.5%100.0%00
33James Cook6.7%111.1%100.0%00
34Miles Sanders27.3%310.0%100.0%00
35Dontrell Hilliard52.9%90.0%0011.1%11
36Kyren Williams80.0%40.0%0033.3%10
37Kenyan Drake66.7%40.0%000.0%00
38Tyler Allgeier37.5%30.0%000.0%00
39Josh Jacobs100.0%30.0%0033.3%10
40Rex Burkhead23.1%30.0%000.0%00
41AJ Dillon50.0%30.0%000.0%00
42Clyde Edwards-Helaire28.6%20.0%000.0%00
43Kenneth Gainwell18.2%20.0%000.0%00
44Nyheim Hines13.3%20.0%0025.0%10

     

2022

 Snap%SnapsCarr ShCarrRu TDTgt ShTgtRec TD
1Josh Jacobs67.5%5291.7%2274.4%20
2Dameon Pierce67.1%5383.9%2625.4%21
3Derrick Henry65.8%4878.8%2699.1%30
4Kenneth Walker67.9%5774.4%2952.9%10
5Jamaal Williams50.0%5270.2%33112.3%10
6Jonathan Taylor63.6%5666.7%2225.1%20
7Austin Ekeler75.2%7665.7%23523.2%134
8Joe Mixon83.2%8962.5%30617.6%92
9Najee Harris74.0%5459.4%19310.0%32
10Leonard Fournette73.5%7557.6%1938.9%53
11Dalvin Cook75.0%7854.5%18410.0%61
12Melvin Gordon43.5%2753.8%1426.3%20
13Rhamondre Stevenson75.6%5952.5%21317.9%51
14Saquon Barkley73.2%6050.0%2655.0%10
15Aaron Jones47.4%3650.0%1428.9%42
16Nick Chubb51.9%5547.4%2780.0%00
17Travis Etienne54.9%6246.4%2648.7%40
18Devin Singletary73.0%8146.0%23313.7%71
19Antonio Gibson58.8%5744.0%22314.3%52
20AJ Dillon56.6%4342.9%1214.4%20
21Alvin Kamara65.8%5242.9%12115.6%71
22D'Onta Foreman31.0%1842.4%1445.0%10
23Raheem Mostert51.1%4541.7%1529.1%41
24Tony Pollard56.2%4140.6%13411.1%40
25Ezekiel Elliott42.5%3137.5%1260.0%00
26Michael Carter57.3%5137.2%16314.3%50
27Breece Hall41.6%3734.9%15214.3%51
28Miles Sanders50.9%5633.3%2460.0%00
29Kareem Hunt43.4%4633.3%19212.2%51
30Darrell Henderson46.9%3833.3%934.5%20
31David Montgomery61.2%6331.4%2233.8%10
32Cam Akers21.0%1729.6%812.3%10
33James Conner45.5%4629.4%1536.7%30
34Kenyan Drake45.1%4629.2%1426.7%31
35James Robinson39.8%4528.6%1614.3%21
36Brian Robinson23.7%2328.0%1420.0%00
37Jerick McKinnon56.2%7327.9%1208.7%61
38Khalil Herbert32.0%3327.1%1940.0%00
39Caleb Huntley25.2%2727.1%1910.0%00
40Tyler Allgeier31.8%3425.7%1810.0%00
41Eno Benjamin30.7%3123.5%1228.9%40
42Jeff Wilson Jr.44.4%4023.1%1218.8%30
43Cordarrelle Patterson37.4%4022.9%1653.4%10
44Alexander Mattison25.0%2621.2%728.3%51
45Christian McCaffrey46.6%2721.2%7210.0%21
46Clyde Edwards-Helaire30.8%4020.9%938.7%63
47Isiah Pacheco13.1%1720.9%910.0%00
48Damien Harris19.2%1520.0%8317.9%50
49Latavius Murray9.7%619.2%530.0%00
50Rachaad White27.5%2818.2%617.1%40
51Christian McCaffrey22.2%2017.3%928.8%31
52D'Andre Swift27.9%2917.0%839.1%41
53Jaylen Warren27.4%2015.6%503.3%10
54Elijah Mitchell15.6%1415.4%802.9%10
55Javonte Williams35.5%2215.4%4018.8%60
56Malcolm Brown16.0%1314.8%400.0%00
57J.K. Dobbins13.7%1414.6%712.2%11
58Sony Michel12.9%1314.3%500.0%00
59Joshua Kelley11.9%1214.3%511.8%10
60Jeff Wilson Jr.15.9%1413.9%504.5%21
61Chase Edmonds28.4%2513.9%529.1%41
62Rashaad Penny21.4%1812.8%502.9%10
63Deon Jackson21.6%1912.1%415.1%20
64James Cook19.8%2212.0%607.8%40
65Matt Breida26.8%2211.5%610.0%00

    

Week 12 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 Top Adds & Streamers

  1. Latavius Murray - 23%
  2. Samaje Perine - 8%
  3. Kyren Williams - 28%
  4. Cam Akers - 27%
  5.  Marlon Mack
  6. Justice Hill - 2% 
  7. Justin Jackson - 0%
  8. Ameer Abdullah - 2%

    

Waivers, Pt. 2 Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Alexander Mattison - 37% 
  2. Deon Jackson - 11%
  3. James Cook - 17%
  4. Dontrell Hilliard - 12%
  5. Isaiah Spiller - 4% 
  6. Keaontay Ingram - 3% 
  7. Matt Breida - 1% 
  8. Mark Ingram - 7%
  9. Zamir White - 2%
  10. Trestan Ebner - 3% 
  11. JaMycal Hasty - 2%

     

Week 12 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

Chase Edmonds (ankle)

Khalil Herbert (hip)

Nyheim Hines

Darrell Henderson

Jaylen Warren (hamstring)

   

Bench'em

Brian Robinson

Tyler Allgeier

Damien Harris

James Robinson

AJ Dillon

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle)

Kareem Hunt

       

Week 12 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Titans (27) at Packers (17) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Derrick Henry4771.2%65.9%2887.5%75.7%27.4%10.1%25.362
2Dontrell Hilliard1218.2%25.3%13.1%6.3%13.7%9.2%8.80
3Hassan Haskins710.6%10.6%00.0%3.3%00.0%1.3%00
  • The Packers held Henry to 3.1 YPC, but he scored from four yards out in the second quarter, then had a 42-yard reception in the third quarter and a jump-pass TD pass to Austin Hooper shortly thereafter.
  • Henry entered Sunday as the NFL leader in carries, rushing yards and touches, jockeying with Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb for the rushing title.
  • Hilliard scored his fourth TD of the season on his 16th reception. His five targets in the red zone (three TDs) account for 15.2% of the team total, while he has 9.2% of the overall targets.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Aaron Jones3965.0%62.2%1263.2%50.7%718.9%13.4%140
2AJ Dillon2846.7%48.1%631.6%41.5%12.7%7.1%3.30
  • Dillon played 48% of snaps, his second-largest share over the past month, but finished with his third fewest carries/touches in a game this season (it was only the third time he's received less than 10 carries).
  • Jones now has played at least 66% of snaps in the past four games he didn't exit early with an injury (he suffered a minor ankle injury Week 9 but came back for the next game and ran for 138 yards).
    • He managed only 60 total yards but had a decent week in PPR leagues with a 6-20-0 receiving line and a two-point conversion.
    • Jones is averaging a career-high 3.6 catches per game, but at a career-low 6.2 yards per catch. 
      • Last year, he caught 3.5 passes per game (nearly as many) and averaged 7.5 yards per reception.

         

Panthers (3) at Ravens (13) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Chuba Hubbard2339.7%33.3%423.5%19.8%39.7%8.8%4.50
2D'Onta Foreman2237.9%55.6%1164.7%62.1%13.2%6.0%2.40
3Raheem Blackshear1220.7%7.7%00.0%5.6%39.7%2.3%3.40
  • Foreman kept his role as the lead runner but played only one-third of snaps after the first quarter and finished with 24 yards on 11 carries.
    • Hubbard finished with no gain on four carries, faring even worse than Foreman.
  • Foreman's rushing lines in four starts: 26-118-3 / 7-23-0 / 31-130-1 /11-24-0
    • With only two catches for a loss of two yards on six targets.
    • He also had a 15-118-0 line (plus 2-27-0 receiving) the week before he became a starter, so even with the two duds he's run for more than 400 yards over a five-week stretch.
  • Foreman played 44% of snaps on first down, 50% on second down and 25% on third down.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Kenyan Drake3550.7%39.0%1033.3%27.3%412.5%5.4%7.30
2Justice Hill2840.6%25.8%723.3%12.8%39.4%2.9%6.80
3Mike Davis11.4%6.5%00.0%2.6%13.1%0.7%0.70
  • Drake had a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter but otherwise did next to nothing, after putting up 24-93-2 and a pair of catches in the previous game (on a season-high 68% of snaps).
    • With Gus Edwards (hamstring) missing a second straight game, Drake got another start and played two-thirds of snaps in the first quarter, but he struggled early on and essentially split snaps 50/50 with Hill after that.
  • The three RBs combined for only 12 yards on eight targets.
  • Hill got 50% of third-down snaps to Drake's 31%, with the Ravens also going zero-back three times.

         

Commanders (23) at Texans (10) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Antonio Gibson4667.6%57.0%1845.0%36.1%313.0%12.2%13.30
2Brian Robinson2333.8%43.9%1537.5%45.4%00.0%2.7%5.70
  • J.D. McKissic (neck) was placed on IR on Saturday. He's done for the season.
  • Gibson played a season-high 68% of snaps, hitting the 60% threshold for the first time since Week 1.
    • Three of his five largest snap shares this season have come the past three games with McKissic sidelined.
  • Gibson finished with 18-72-0 rushing and 3-31-0 receiving, while Robinson had 15-57-0 rushing and no targets.
    • This is the first time Gibson has taken more carries than Robinson in a game both played.
  • Gibson played 59% of snaps on first down, 71% on second down and 85% on third down.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Dameon Pierce4376.8%64.5%1062.5%78.5%39.4%9.3%3.71
2Rex Burkhead916.1%32.5%00.0%10.8%00.0%10.8%00
3Dare Ogunbowale47.1%3.6%00.0%0.4%13.1%3.1%1.50
  • Pierce finished with only 17 yards on 12 touches in a game where the Texans trailed 20-0 at halftime.
    • Pierce's team rushing share was down, but that's only because Davis Mills took five carries for 10 yards and a TD. No other RB got a carry, and Pierce has 175 of the 200 RB carries this year (87.5%).
  • This was Pierce's first game since Week 2 without 100 total yards and/or a touchdown.
    • He's averaging 17.5 carries for 78 yards (4.5 YPC) and 2.4 catches for 13.5 yards, with four TDs in 10 games.
  • Pierce has played more than 70% of snaps in four straight games and five of the past six.

         

Lions (31) at Giants (18) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Jamaal Williams3247.8%42.5%1745.9%56.4%00.0%3.8%24.43
2Justin Jackson2537.3%14.0%924.3%8.9%14.0%2.2%8.70
3D'Andre Swift2131.3%41.8%513.5%22.0%312.0%12.3%12.22
  • Williams scored three TDs from inside the five, continuing his dominance of Detroit's touchdowns, though Swift later got a couple IT5 carries in the fourth quarter and punched the second one in for a TD.
    • Williams leads the league with 12 rushing TDs. He also leads the NFL in carries inside the 5 (16) and TDs inside the 5 (9). 
      • Before Swift got the two carries in the fourth quarter, Williams had taken 16 of Detroit's 17 carries inside the 5 this year.
  • Swift got eight touches on 31% of snaps, after seven touches on 31% of snaps the week before.
    • Jackson actually got more carries, touches and snaps Sunday, gaining 77 yards on 10 touches. Jackson has 16 touches to Swift's 15 over the past two weeks.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Saquon Barkley5877.3%82.5%1557.7%63.4%512.5%15.3%5.50
2Matt Breida1418.7%19.7%311.5%9.5%12.5%3.4%9.91
3Gary Brightwell79.3%3.1%00.0%1.2%00.0%0.0%00
  • The Lions shut down Barkley, who finished with 15 carries for 22 yards and two catches for 13.
  • Breida scored from three yards out early in the fourth quarter, his first TD of the season, though Barkley dominated snaps and touches by the usual margins, more or less.

    

Rams (20) at Saints (27) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Kyren Williams3554.7%40.8%723.3%16.0%27.4%7.8%5.40
2Cam Akers2539.1%31.4%1446.7%44.4%00.0%2.1%6.10
3Darrell Henderson46.3%53.3%26.7%31.7%00.0%6.4%0.90
  • Henderson technically made his third straight start (and seventh in 10 games) but played only 6% of snaps and took two carries for nine yards.
    • Before Sunday, Henderson had played at least 41 percent of snaps in each of the Rams' games, with five or more looks (carries + targets) every time.
    • All four of Henderson's snaps were on the first drive. He didn't play after that.
  • Akers got 39% of snaps, his most since Week 3, and took 14 carries for a season-high-tying 61 yards (also Week 3).
  • Williams had a 7-36-0 rushing line and one catch for eight yards on two targets, playing 55% of snaps after only 27% the week before.
    • He also did well with his touches the week before, returning from a two-month absence to take one carry for nine yards and three catches for 30 (on three targets).

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Alvin Kamara4070.2%72.5%1250.0%53.7%518.5%20.3%12.90
2David Johnson1017.5%-14.2%-013.7%-1.70
3Dwayne Washington610.5%5.8%00.0%4.0%00.0%0.3%00
  • Kamara finished with 12-42-0 and 4-47-0.
    • Better than the past two games but still disappointing.
    • Taysom Hill didn't score a TD but did take nine carries for 52 yards, including the Saints' only carry inside the 10-yard line.
  • In the eight games both Hill and Kamara have played, Kamara has a 109-450-1 rushing line and Hill is at 44-361-4.
    • Kamara has averaged 6.4 targets and scored two receiving TDs, partially making up for Hill stealing so much rushing work. 
  • Johnson (yes, that David Johnson) played more snaps than Washington in his Saints debut, taking one carry for a loss of four and one catch for a gain of 11. (Mark Ingram missed another game with a knee injury.)

         

Eagles (17) at Colts (16) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Miles Sanders4464.7%60.8%1339.4%47.4%14.3%5.4%5.80
2Boston Scott1319.1%11.9%39.1%8.5%28.7%1.1%3.20
3Kenneth Gainwell1116.2%26.0%13.0%9.1%00.0%5.1%00
  • Scott getting more snaps/touches than Gainwell was a reverse from the past two weeks
    • Whatever the breakdown week to week, they'd likely form a timeshare in the absence of Sanders, who continues to get well over half of the non-QB carries each week.
  • The Colts held Sanders to 13-47-0 rushing and one catch for one yard.
    • The reception was his first since Week 6, and he now has back-to-back games with less than 60 total yards and no TD.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Jonathan Taylor4975.4%75.9%2284.6%74.4%412.9%11.4%16.43
2Deon Jackson1320.0%21.4%13.8%15.7%412.9%5.4%50
3Zack Moss46.2%3.9%27.7%5.4%00.0%0.0%0.70
  • Taylor dropped from 94% snap share the week before down to a still-lofty 75% with Jackson back in the lineup.
    • JT had an okay fantasy day with 22-84-1 and three catches for 10 yards, but between a lost fumble and the fact he got completely shut down after the first quarter, it wasn't a good game in real life.
    • Taylor took seven carries for 49 yards and a TD on the opening drive. After that, he managed only 35 yards on 15 carries
  • Taylor played 75% of snaps on first down, 76% on second down and 80% on third down.

         

Jets (3) at Patriots (10) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Michael Carter2346.0%51.2%834.8%37.5%210.0%12.8%2.70
2Ty Johnson1632.0%10.2%417.4%3.6%15.0%2.2%0.40
3James Robinson1122.0%28.2%730.4%34.7%00.0%3.8%10
  • Johnson played 14% of snaps on early downs and 73% on third downs.
  • Carter got 60% of the early down snaps and Robinson took 33%.
    • Neither was effective on a brutal day for the Jets offense. Carter took eight carries for 19 yards and Robinson had seven for 10 yards.
  • Robinson is averaging 8.3 carries for 25 yards in three games with the Jets, playing 22%, 40% and 22% of snaps.
  • Even with Robinson quiet, Carter hasn't done a whole lot in three games since the Breece Hall injury, averaging 9.0 carries for 40.3 yards and 2.0 catches for 14.3 yards on 3.3 targets. Carter at least is still startable as an RB2 given the decent workload and three straight games in the range of 50-56% snap share (albeit with a slight drop each passing week).

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Rhamondre Stevenson4977.8%67.2%1557.7%50.5%622.2%17.3%14.20
2Damien Harris1523.8%32.5%830.8%34.6%27.4%7.1%11.30
  • Harris returned after missing the previous game with an illness and did well with his touches, taking eight carries for 65 yards and two catches for 28 yards.
    • The Patriots offense struggled otherwise, including Stevenson's 15-26-0 rushing line, which he made up for with 6-56-0 receiving.
    • Harris played only 24% of snaps and finished with just 10 looks to Stevenson's 21.
  • The 78% snap share was Stevenson's third largest this season, and his largest in any game with Harris healthy. Of course, Harris had the much better rushing day, with his long gain (30) accounting for more yards than Stevenson totaled on 15 carries.

         

Bears (24) at Falcons (27) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1David Montgomery5579.7%59.3%1741.5%32.9%315.8%9.1%21.11
2Trestan Ebner1521.7%9.3%614.6%6.0%15.3%2.3%0.80
3Darrynton Evans22.9%0.3%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.0%00
  • Montgomery played 80% of snaps and got 20 of the 27 RB looks in his first game with Khalil Herbert (hip) on IR.
    • Ebner was the clear No. 2 and managed only eight yards from six carries, while Monty had 17-67-1 and 3-54-0, with a two-yard rushing TD.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Tyler Allgeier3054.5%43.3%824.2%30.5%15.6%4.1%7.40
2Cordarrelle Patterson2749.1%49.3%1030.3%38.4%211.1%6.7%11.90
3Caleb Huntley23.6%16.6%13.0%19.4%15.6%0.4%1.60
  • Allgeier continued in an approximately 50/50 timeshare with Patterson, who had an eventful day with a lost fumble on offense and then a kickoff return TD shortly thereafter.
    • Patterson finished with 10-52-0 and 2-7-0, while Allgeier had 8-55-0 and 1-9-0.
  • In three games since Patterson returned from IR, he's taken 28 carries for 114 yards and two TDs (plus four targets), while Allgeier has taken 26 for 174 yards and no TDs (plus five targets).
    • Huntley and Avery Williams have added 17 carries for 95 yards, but they weren't as much of factors in this one

    

Browns (23) at Bills (31) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Nick Chubb4155.4%53.2%1453.8%55.1%37.7%7.0%9.70
2Kareem Hunt3141.9%46.1%519.2%27.8%25.1%8.3%7.40
  • The usual splits, in a game where the Browns fell behind and couldn't run much after halftime. 
    • Chubb was stuffed to the tune of 19 yards on 14 carries, though he did catch three passes for 48 yards.
    • Hunt took five carries for 32 yards and two catches for 22 yards... efficient work, but also Hunt's fourth time in the past five games with seven or fewer touches (one TD in that stretch).

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Devin Singletary4773.4%71.3%1854.5%43.1%28.0%10.9%17.71
2James Cook1625.0%16.6%1133.3%17.3%28.0%3.9%8.60
3Nyheim Hines1015.6%10.0%13.0%1.2%14.0%3.0%-0.80
  • Singletary finished in the range of 72-75% snap share for a fourth straight week.
    • Singletary had season highs for carries (18) and rushing yards (86), scoring his third rushing TD in the past two weeks (also his third of the season).
  • Cook got more than six touches for the first time since a Week 2 blowout. And his work wasn't all with the Bills up big; he had a touch in every quarter en route to 11-86-0 (though he finished without a catch on two targets).
    • Hines, meanwhile, was essentially just the No. 3 back again. The Bills haven't found a real role for him yet.

         

Raiders (22) at Broncos (16) - OT 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Josh Jacobs5380.3%73.4%24100.0%82.4%410.8%11.8%190
2Ameer Abdullah1116.7%14.1%00.0%0.0%410.8%5.7%3.50
3Brandon Bolden34.5%10.0%00.0%3.6%12.7%2.6%1.40
  • Jacobs put up 24-109-0 rushing and 3-51-0 receiving, only ceding work to Abdullahs in obvious passing situations.
    • This was Jacobs; fifth time in the past seven games playing 79% or more of snaps. His only time below 69% in that stretch was the 24-0 blowout loss to New Orleans in Week 8.
    • Jacobs is averaging career highs for yards per carry (5.1), rushing yards per game (93.0) and receiving yards per game (25.1).
      • His 18.3 carries are a touch below his rookie average of 18.6. 
      • His 3.4 catches are a touch below his 2021 average of 3.6. 

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Latavius Murray3250.0%41.3%1760.7%47.7%414.3%8.0%17.21
2Melvin Gordon2945.3%47.3%828.6%33.1%517.9%10.9%122
3Chase Edmonds34.7%12.5%27.1%7.5%00.0%3.0%0.60
  • Gordon got the start again, but Murray ended up with more than twice as many carries.
    • Edmonds was hurt in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.
  • Murray finished with 17-49-1 and 4-23-0
    • He's averaging 12.6 carries for 41.8 yards in five games for Denver, with three rushing TDs plus 2.2 catches for 11.2 yards.
  • Gordon has started each of Murray's five games with the team but averaged only 7.6 carries for 25 yards, with one TD plus 2.8 catches for 25 yards.
    • The Edmonds injury gives Gordon a better chance to have fantasy value, but Murray is the favorite for lead rusher duties.
    • UPDATE:

         

Cowboys (40) at Vikings (3) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Tony Pollard3954.2%53.1%1537.5%39.9%620.0%10.2%36.92
2Ezekiel Elliott2129.2%56.6%1537.5%52.5%13.3%3.8%17.72
3Malik Davis1318.1%6.6%717.5%6.8%310.0%1.6%5.50
  • Elliott returned from a two-game absence and scored a pair of one-yard TDs, but it was Pollard who starred again, seeing the same number of carries as his teammate and scoring receiving TDs of 68 and 30 yards.
    • Pollard finished at 15-80-0 and 6-109-2.
    • Elliott finished 15-42-2 and 1-5-0.
  • Davis got all 13 of his snaps in the fourth quarter.
    • Before the fourth quarter, Pollard played 65% of snaps and Elliott took 37%.
    • Elliott took 44% of snaps in Q1, 31% in Q2 and 40% in Q3.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Dalvin Cook3459.6%71.7%1164.7%67.8%13.6%9.4%7.20
2Alexander Mattison1628.1%27.2%211.8%18.3%13.6%3.9%1.80
3Kene Nwangwu712.3%1.0%423.5%1.7%13.6%0.3%1.60
  • Cook played 76% of snaps through three quarters, with 11 carries for 72 yards and one incomplete target.
    • Cook didn't play at all in the fourth quarter. Nwangwu didn't play at all until the fourth.

         

Bengals (37) at Steelers (30) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Samaje Perine4669.7%31.4%1145.8%14.6%410.8%7.1%30.20
2Joe Mixon1421.2%67.0%729.2%64.2%38.1%14.4%9.20
3Trayveon Williams812.1%1.2%28.3%0.8%12.7%0.3%0.70
  • Mixon played nine of 14 snaps in the first quarter but then entered concussion protocol after only five snaps in the second quarter.
  • Perine had a wild day, scoring a 29-yard receiving TD before Mixon's exit and then adding two more receiving scores (11 and 6 yards out) after taking over as the lead back.
    • Perine finished with 11-30-0 and 4-52-3, logging 86% of Cincinnati's snaps in the second half.
    • Williams got 19% of snaps after halftime, with two carries for seven yards.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Najee Harris6791.8%69.8%2083.3%57.6%615.8%10.0%27.61
2Benny Snell34.1%0.6%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.0%00
3Jaylen Warren34.1%29.5%00.0%14.8%12.6%5.1%1.90
  • Harris took on his 2021 role, finishing with 20-90-2 and 4-26-0, after Warren left with a hamstring injury in the first quarter.
    • Harris played 77% of snaps in the first quarter and 95% thereafter.
    • The week before had been quite interesting, with Harris having his best rushing day of the season (20-99-0) but in a game where Warren played 43% of snaps and took 12 touches for 77 yards of his own.
    • Harris did have a third-down drop in this one, so it's not all good news.

    

Chiefs (30) at Chargers (27) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Jerick McKinnon3452.3%45.2%622.2%16.3%13.2%9.0%1.40
2Isiah Pacheco2640.0%22.5%1555.6%31.3%00.0%0.8%10.70
3Clyde Edwards-Helaire57.7%32.0%27.4%29.6%00.0%6.1%0.90
  • Edwards-Helaire played five snaps in the first quarter, one more than he logged the week before throughout the entire game, but then left with an ankle injury and missed the remainder of the contest.
  • After the first quarter, Pacheco played 37% of snaps and took 12 carries for 73 yards, while McKinnon played 63% and had five carries for 19 yards (plus one target).
    • Pacheco finished with 15-107-0 on the ground for his first 100-yard game, improving on his 16-82-0 rushing line the week before.
    • Pacheco still has seen only three targets all season and one in four starts.
    • The rookie's two largest snap shares of the year are the past two games, as are his two best totals for carries and rushing yards (though he's technically started four in a row)

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22CarrCarr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
1Austin Ekeler4569.2%63.6%1963.3%51.9%26.9%20.5%182
2Isaiah Spiller1624.6%6.1%413.3%6.8%26.9%0.5%4.20
3Sony Michel57.7%17.9%13.3%15.2%00.0%3.2%0.10
  • Spiller worked ahead of Michel again, taking four carries for 11 yards and two catches for 11 yards. 
    • The rookie has 17 touches on 39 snaps in three games since the Week 8 bye.
      • Michel has three touches on 24 snaps in that time.
  • Ekeler played at least two-thirds of snaps for a fifth straight game and scored his 11th TD in the past seven appearances.
    • Ekeler's 19 carries were a season high and his two targets a season low. He finished with 19-83-1 and 2-17-0.
    • Ekeler got his second and third carries inside the five this season. His three IT5 carries land way down the leaderboard but do account for half of the Chargers' team total (Michel has two, FB Zander Horvath one).

         

49ers () at Cardinals () 

MNF - Coming Tuesday

  •  

     

  •  

         

