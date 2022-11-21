Backfield Breakdown: Week 11 Running Back Usage & Week 12 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 11 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.)

Doesn't include MNF. Season Shares only include games the RB played in. Other notes:

Shares for Washington have been adjusted to only show games J.D. McKissic (neck) has missed.

Shares for Seattle adjusted to only show games Rashaad Penny (leg) has missed).

Shares for Denver adjusted to only show games Javonte Williams (ACL) has missed.

Shares for the Jets adjusted to only show games Breece Hall (ACL) has missed.

Shares for San Francisco and Carolina adjusted to only show games after the Christian McCaffrey trade.

Shares for Miami adjusted to only show games after the Jeff Wilson trade.

Week 11 Leaderboard

Doesn't include MNF.

Week 11 Injury Report

Inactives

Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee)

Mark Ingram (knee)

J.D. McKissic (IR - neck)

Khalil Herbert (IR - hip)

Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Darrel Williams (IR - hip)

J.K. Dobbins (IR - knee)

In-Game Injuries

Joe Mixon was concussed in the third quarter and didn't return.

Chase Edmonds injured his ankle in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.

Jaylen Warren suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and didn't return.

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 11

2022

Red Zone

Week 11

2022

Week 12 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Titans (27) at Packers (17) Titans (27) atPackers (17)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Derrick Henry 47 71.2% 65.9% 28 87.5% 75.7% 2 7.4% 10.1% 25.36 2 2 Dontrell Hilliard 12 18.2% 25.3% 1 3.1% 6.3% 1 3.7% 9.2% 8.8 0 3 Hassan Haskins 7 10.6% 10.6% 0 0.0% 3.3% 0 0.0% 1.3% 0 0

The Packers held Henry to 3.1 YPC, but he scored from four yards out in the second quarter, then had a 42-yard reception in the third quarter and a jump-pass TD pass to Austin Hooper shortly thereafter.

Henry entered Sunday as the NFL leader in carries, rushing yards and touches, jockeying with Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb for the rushing title.

Hilliard scored his fourth TD of the season on his 16th reception. His five targets in the red zone (three TDs) account for 15.2% of the team total, while he has 9.2% of the overall targets.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Aaron Jones 39 65.0% 62.2% 12 63.2% 50.7% 7 18.9% 13.4% 14 0 2 AJ Dillon 28 46.7% 48.1% 6 31.6% 41.5% 1 2.7% 7.1% 3.3 0

Dillon played 48% of snaps, his second-largest share over the past month, but finished with his third fewest carries/touches in a game this season (it was only the third time he's received less than 10 carries).

Jones now has played at least 66% of snaps in the past four games he didn't exit early with an injury (he suffered a minor ankle injury Week 9 but came back for the next game and ran for 138 yards). He managed only 60 total yards but had a decent week in PPR leagues with a 6-20-0 receiving line and a two-point conversion. Jones is averaging a career-high 3.6 catches per game, but at a career-low 6.2 yards per catch. Last year, he caught 3.5 passes per game (nearly as many) and averaged 7.5 yards per reception.



Panthers (3) at Ravens (13) Panthers (3) atRavens (13)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Chuba Hubbard 23 39.7% 33.3% 4 23.5% 19.8% 3 9.7% 8.8% 4.5 0 2 D'Onta Foreman 22 37.9% 55.6% 11 64.7% 62.1% 1 3.2% 6.0% 2.4 0 3 Raheem Blackshear 12 20.7% 7.7% 0 0.0% 5.6% 3 9.7% 2.3% 3.4 0

Foreman kept his role as the lead runner but played only one-third of snaps after the first quarter and finished with 24 yards on 11 carries. Hubbard finished with no gain on four carries, faring even worse than Foreman.

and finished with 24 yards on 11 carries. Foreman's rushing lines in four starts: 26-118-3 / 7-23-0 / 31-130-1 /11-24-0 With only two catches for a loss of two yards on six targets. He also had a 15-118-0 line (plus 2-27-0 receiving) the week before he became a starter, so even with the two duds he's run for more than 400 yards over a five-week stretch.

Foreman played 44% of snaps on first down, 50% on second down and 25% on third down.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Kenyan Drake 35 50.7% 39.0% 10 33.3% 27.3% 4 12.5% 5.4% 7.3 0 2 Justice Hill 28 40.6% 25.8% 7 23.3% 12.8% 3 9.4% 2.9% 6.8 0 3 Mike Davis 1 1.4% 6.5% 0 0.0% 2.6% 1 3.1% 0.7% 0.7 0

Drake had a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter but otherwise did next to nothing, after putting up 24-93-2 and a pair of catches in the previous game (on a season-high 68% of snaps). With Gus Edwards (hamstring) missing a second straight game, Drake got another start and played two-thirds of snaps in the first quarter, but he struggled early on and essentially split snaps 50/50 with Hill after that .

The three RBs combined for only 12 yards on eight targets.

Hill got 50% of third-down snaps to Drake's 31%, with the Ravens also going zero-back three times.

Commanders (23) at Texans (10) Commanders (23) atTexans (10)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Antonio Gibson 46 67.6% 57.0% 18 45.0% 36.1% 3 13.0% 12.2% 13.3 0 2 Brian Robinson 23 33.8% 43.9% 15 37.5% 45.4% 0 0.0% 2.7% 5.7 0

J.D. McKissic (neck) was placed on IR on Saturday. He's done for the season.

Gibson played a season-high 68% of snaps , hitting the 60% threshold for the first time since Week 1. Three of his five largest snap shares this season have come the past three games with McKissic sidelined.

, hitting the 60% threshold for the first time since Week 1. Gibson finished with 18-72-0 rushing and 3-31-0 receiving, while Robinson had 15-57-0 rushing and no targets. This is the first time Gibson has taken more carries than Robinson in a game both played.

Gibson played 59% of snaps on first down, 71% on second down and 85% on third down.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Dameon Pierce 43 76.8% 64.5% 10 62.5% 78.5% 3 9.4% 9.3% 3.7 1 2 Rex Burkhead 9 16.1% 32.5% 0 0.0% 10.8% 0 0.0% 10.8% 0 0 3 Dare Ogunbowale 4 7.1% 3.6% 0 0.0% 0.4% 1 3.1% 3.1% 1.5 0

Pierce finished with only 17 yards on 12 touches in a game where the Texans trailed 20-0 at halftime. Pierce's team rushing share was down, but that's only because Davis Mills took five carries for 10 yards and a TD. No other RB got a carry, and Pierce has 175 of the 200 RB carries this year (87.5%).

This was Pierce's first game since Week 2 without 100 total yards and/or a touchdown . He's averaging 17.5 carries for 78 yards (4.5 YPC) and 2.4 catches for 13.5 yards, with four TDs in 10 games.

. Pierce has played more than 70% of snaps in four straight games and five of the past six.

Lions (31) at Giants (18) Lions (31) atGiants (18)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Jamaal Williams 32 47.8% 42.5% 17 45.9% 56.4% 0 0.0% 3.8% 24.4 3 2 Justin Jackson 25 37.3% 14.0% 9 24.3% 8.9% 1 4.0% 2.2% 8.7 0 3 D'Andre Swift 21 31.3% 41.8% 5 13.5% 22.0% 3 12.0% 12.3% 12.2 2

Williams scored three TDs from inside the five , continuing his dominance of Detroit's touchdowns, though Swift later got a couple IT5 carries in the fourth quarter and punched the second one in for a TD. Williams leads the league with 12 rushing TDs. He also leads the NFL in carries inside the 5 (16) and TDs inside the 5 (9). Before Swift got the two carries in the fourth quarter, Williams had taken 16 of Detroit's 17 carries inside the 5 this year.

, continuing his dominance of Detroit's touchdowns, though Swift later got a couple IT5 carries in the fourth quarter and punched the second one in for a TD. Swift got eight touches on 31% of snaps, after seven touches on 31% of snaps the week before. Jackson actually got more carries, touches and snaps Sunday, gaining 77 yards on 10 touches. Jackson has 16 touches to Swift's 15 over the past two weeks .



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Saquon Barkley 58 77.3% 82.5% 15 57.7% 63.4% 5 12.5% 15.3% 5.5 0 2 Matt Breida 14 18.7% 19.7% 3 11.5% 9.5% 1 2.5% 3.4% 9.9 1 3 Gary Brightwell 7 9.3% 3.1% 0 0.0% 1.2% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

The Lions shut down Barkley, who finished with 15 carries for 22 yards and two catches for 13.

Breida scored from three yards out early in the fourth quarter, his first TD of the season, though Barkley dominated snaps and touches by the usual margins, more or less.

Rams (20) at Saints (27) Rams (20) atSaints (27)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Kyren Williams 35 54.7% 40.8% 7 23.3% 16.0% 2 7.4% 7.8% 5.4 0 2 Cam Akers 25 39.1% 31.4% 14 46.7% 44.4% 0 0.0% 2.1% 6.1 0 3 Darrell Henderson 4 6.3% 53.3% 2 6.7% 31.7% 0 0.0% 6.4% 0.9 0

Henderson technically made his third straight start (and seventh in 10 games) but played only 6% of snaps and took two carries for nine yards. Before Sunday, Henderson had played at least 41 percent of snaps in each of the Rams' games , with five or more looks (carries + targets) every time. All four of Henderson's snaps were on the first drive . He didn't play after that.

and took two carries for nine yards. Akers got 39% of snaps, his most since Week 3, and took 14 carries for a season-high-tying 61 yards (also Week 3).

for a season-high-tying 61 yards (also Week 3). Williams had a 7-36-0 rushing line and one catch for eight yards on two targets, playing 55% of snaps after only 27% the week before . He also did well with his touches the week before, returning from a two-month absence to take one carry for nine yards and three catches for 30 (on three targets).

.

Cam Akers led the Rams backfield with 56% of rushing attempts in Week 11. Kyren Williams led in snaps (55%) and route participation (68%). He took almost all of the long-down-distance (90%) and two-minute work (100%). Henderson ☠️ Yes, I realize no one cares. Rightfully so. — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) November 21, 2022

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Alvin Kamara 40 70.2% 72.5% 12 50.0% 53.7% 5 18.5% 20.3% 12.9 0 2 David Johnson 10 17.5% - 1 4.2% -0 1 3.7% - 1.7 0 3 Dwayne Washington 6 10.5% 5.8% 0 0.0% 4.0% 0 0.0% 0.3% 0 0

Kamara finished with 12-42-0 and 4-47-0. Better than the past two games but still disappointing. Taysom Hill didn't score a TD but did take nine carries for 52 yards, including the Saints' only carry inside the 10-yard line.

In the eight games both Hill and Kamara have played, Kamara has a 109-450-1 rushing line and Hill is at 44-361-4. Kamara has averaged 6.4 targets and scored two receiving TDs, partially making up for Hill stealing so much rushing work.

Johnson (yes, that David Johnson) played more snaps than Washington in his Saints debut, taking one carry for a loss of four and one catch for a gain of 11. (Mark Ingram missed another game with a knee injury.)

Eagles (17) at Colts (16) Eagles (17) atColts (16)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Miles Sanders 44 64.7% 60.8% 13 39.4% 47.4% 1 4.3% 5.4% 5.8 0 2 Boston Scott 13 19.1% 11.9% 3 9.1% 8.5% 2 8.7% 1.1% 3.2 0 3 Kenneth Gainwell 11 16.2% 26.0% 1 3.0% 9.1% 0 0.0% 5.1% 0 0

Scott getting more snaps/touches than Gainwell was a reverse from the past two weeks . Whatever the breakdown week to week, they'd likely form a timeshare in the absence of Sanders, who continues to get well over half of the non-QB carries each week.

. The Colts held Sanders to 13-47-0 rushing and one catch for one yard. The reception was his first since Week 6, and he now has back-to-back games with less than 60 total yards and no TD.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Jonathan Taylor 49 75.4% 75.9% 22 84.6% 74.4% 4 12.9% 11.4% 16.4 3 2 Deon Jackson 13 20.0% 21.4% 1 3.8% 15.7% 4 12.9% 5.4% 5 0 3 Zack Moss 4 6.2% 3.9% 2 7.7% 5.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.7 0

Taylor dropped from 94% snap share the week before down to a still-lofty 75% with Jackson back in the lineup . JT had an okay fantasy day with 22-84-1 and three catches for 10 yards, but between a lost fumble and the fact he got completely shut down after the first quarter, it wasn't a good game in real life. Taylor took seven carries for 49 yards and a TD on the opening drive. After that, he managed only 35 yards on 15 carries

. Taylor played 75% of snaps on first down, 76% on second down and 80% on third down.

Jets (3) at Patriots (10) Jets (3) atPatriots (10)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Michael Carter 23 46.0% 51.2% 8 34.8% 37.5% 2 10.0% 12.8% 2.7 0 2 Ty Johnson 16 32.0% 10.2% 4 17.4% 3.6% 1 5.0% 2.2% 0.4 0 3 James Robinson 11 22.0% 28.2% 7 30.4% 34.7% 0 0.0% 3.8% 1 0

Johnson played 14% of snaps on early downs and 73% on third downs.

Carter got 60% of the early down snaps and Robinson took 33%. Neither was effective on a brutal day for the Jets offense. Carter took eight carries for 19 yards and Robinson had seven for 10 yards.

Robinson is averaging 8.3 carries for 25 yards in three games with the Jets, playing 22%, 40% and 22% of snaps.

Even with Robinson quiet, Carter hasn't done a whole lot in three games since the Breece Hall injury, averaging 9.0 carries for 40.3 yards and 2.0 catches for 14.3 yards on 3.3 targets. Carter at least is still startable as an RB2 given the decent workload and three straight games in the range of 50-56% snap share (albeit with a slight drop each passing week).

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Rhamondre Stevenson 49 77.8% 67.2% 15 57.7% 50.5% 6 22.2% 17.3% 14.2 0 2 Damien Harris 15 23.8% 32.5% 8 30.8% 34.6% 2 7.4% 7.1% 11.3 0

Harris returned after missing the previous game with an illness and did well with his touches, taking eight carries for 65 yards and two catches for 28 yards. The Patriots offense struggled otherwise, including Stevenson's 15-26-0 rushing line, which he made up for with 6-56-0 receiving. Harris played only 24% of snaps and finished with just 10 looks to Stevenson's 21.

The 78% snap share was Stevenson's third largest this season, and his largest in any game with Harris healthy. Of course, Harris had the much better rushing day, with his long gain (30) accounting for more yards than Stevenson totaled on 15 carries.

Bears (24) at Falcons (27) Bears (24) atFalcons (27)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 David Montgomery 55 79.7% 59.3% 17 41.5% 32.9% 3 15.8% 9.1% 21.1 1 2 Trestan Ebner 15 21.7% 9.3% 6 14.6% 6.0% 1 5.3% 2.3% 0.8 0 3 Darrynton Evans 2 2.9% 0.3% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0

Montgomery played 80% of snaps and got 20 of the 27 RB looks in his first game with Khalil Herbert (hip) on IR. Ebner was the clear No. 2 and managed only eight yards from six carries, while Monty had 17-67-1 and 3-54-0, with a two-yard rushing TD.

in his first game with Khalil Herbert (hip) on IR.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Tyler Allgeier 30 54.5% 43.3% 8 24.2% 30.5% 1 5.6% 4.1% 7.4 0 2 Cordarrelle Patterson 27 49.1% 49.3% 10 30.3% 38.4% 2 11.1% 6.7% 11.9 0 3 Caleb Huntley 2 3.6% 16.6% 1 3.0% 19.4% 1 5.6% 0.4% 1.6 0

Allgeier continued in an approximately 50/50 timeshare with Patterson, who had an eventful day with a lost fumble on offense and then a kickoff return TD shortly thereafter. Patterson finished with 10-52-0 and 2-7-0, while Allgeier had 8-55-0 and 1-9-0.

In three games since Patterson returned from IR, he's taken 28 carries for 114 yards and two TDs (plus four targets), while Allgeier has taken 26 for 174 yards and no TDs (plus five targets). Huntley and Avery Williams have added 17 carries for 95 yards, but they weren't as much of factors in this one



Browns (23) at Bills (31) Browns (23) atBills (31)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Nick Chubb 41 55.4% 53.2% 14 53.8% 55.1% 3 7.7% 7.0% 9.7 0 2 Kareem Hunt 31 41.9% 46.1% 5 19.2% 27.8% 2 5.1% 8.3% 7.4 0

The usual splits, in a game where the Browns fell behind and couldn't run much after halftime. Chubb was stuffed to the tune of 19 yards on 14 carries, though he did catch three passes for 48 yards. Hunt took five carries for 32 yards and two catches for 22 yards... efficient work, but also Hunt's fourth time in the past five games with seven or fewer touches (one TD in that stretch).



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Devin Singletary 47 73.4% 71.3% 18 54.5% 43.1% 2 8.0% 10.9% 17.7 1 2 James Cook 16 25.0% 16.6% 11 33.3% 17.3% 2 8.0% 3.9% 8.6 0 3 Nyheim Hines 10 15.6% 10.0% 1 3.0% 1.2% 1 4.0% 3.0% -0.8 0

Singletary finished in the range of 72-75% snap share for a fourth straight week . Singletary had season highs for carries (18) and rushing yards (86 ), scoring his third rushing TD in the past two weeks (also his third of the season).

. Cook got more than six touches for the first time since a Week 2 blowout . And his work wasn't all with the Bills up big; he had a touch in every quarter en route to 11-86-0 (though he finished without a catch on two targets). Hines, meanwhile, was essentially just the No. 3 back again. The Bills haven't found a real role for him yet.

. And his work wasn't all with the Bills up big; he had a touch in every quarter en route to 11-86-0 (though he finished without a catch on two targets).

Raiders (22) at Broncos (16) - OT Raiders (22) atBroncos (16) - OT

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Josh Jacobs 53 80.3% 73.4% 24 100.0% 82.4% 4 10.8% 11.8% 19 0 2 Ameer Abdullah 11 16.7% 14.1% 0 0.0% 0.0% 4 10.8% 5.7% 3.5 0 3 Brandon Bolden 3 4.5% 10.0% 0 0.0% 3.6% 1 2.7% 2.6% 1.4 0

Jacobs put up 24-109-0 rushing and 3-51-0 receiving, only ceding work to Abdullahs in obvious passing situations. This was Jacobs; fifth time in the past seven games playing 79% or more of snaps. His only time below 69% in that stretch was the 24-0 blowout loss to New Orleans in Week 8. Jacobs is averaging career highs for yards per carry (5.1), rushing yards per game (93.0) and receiving yards per game (25.1). His 18.3 carries are a touch below his rookie average of 18.6. His 3.4 catches are a touch below his 2021 average of 3.6.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Latavius Murray 32 50.0% 41.3% 17 60.7% 47.7% 4 14.3% 8.0% 17.2 1 2 Melvin Gordon 29 45.3% 47.3% 8 28.6% 33.1% 5 17.9% 10.9% 12 2 3 Chase Edmonds 3 4.7% 12.5% 2 7.1% 7.5% 0 0.0% 3.0% 0.6 0

Gordon got the start again, but Murray ended up with more than twice as many carries. Edmonds was hurt in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game .

Murray finished with 17-49-1 and 4-23-0 He's averaging 12.6 carries for 41.8 yards in five games for Denver, with three rushing TDs plus 2.2 catches for 11.2 yards.

Gordon has started each of Murray's five games with the team but averaged only 7.6 carries for 25 yards , with one TD plus 2.8 catches for 25 yards. The Edmonds injury gives Gordon a better chance to have fantasy value, but Murray is the favorite for lead rusher duties. UPDATE:

, with one TD plus 2.8 catches for 25 yards.

We've waived RB Melvin Gordon III. pic.twitter.com/zRCr3aqYup — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 21, 2022

#Broncos RB Chase Edmonds is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday's loss to the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 21, 2022

Cowboys (40) at Vikings (3) Cowboys (40) atVikings (3)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Tony Pollard 39 54.2% 53.1% 15 37.5% 39.9% 6 20.0% 10.2% 36.9 2 2 Ezekiel Elliott 21 29.2% 56.6% 15 37.5% 52.5% 1 3.3% 3.8% 17.7 2 3 Malik Davis 13 18.1% 6.6% 7 17.5% 6.8% 3 10.0% 1.6% 5.5 0

Elliott returned from a two-game absence and scored a pair of one-yard TDs, but it was Pollard who starred again, seeing the same number of carries as his teammate and scoring receiving TDs of 68 and 30 yards. Pollard finished at 15-80-0 and 6-109-2. Elliott finished 15-42-2 and 1-5-0.

and scoring receiving TDs of 68 and 30 yards. Davis got all 13 of his snaps in the fourth quarter. Before the fourth quarter, Pollard played 65% of snaps and Elliott took 37%. Elliott took 44% of snaps in Q1, 31% in Q2 and 40% in Q3.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Dalvin Cook 34 59.6% 71.7% 11 64.7% 67.8% 1 3.6% 9.4% 7.2 0 2 Alexander Mattison 16 28.1% 27.2% 2 11.8% 18.3% 1 3.6% 3.9% 1.8 0 3 Kene Nwangwu 7 12.3% 1.0% 4 23.5% 1.7% 1 3.6% 0.3% 1.6 0

Cook played 76% of snaps through three quarters, with 11 carries for 72 yards and one incomplete target. Cook didn't play at all in the fourth quarter. Nwangwu didn't play at all until the fourth.



Bengals (37) at Steelers (30) Bengals (37) atSteelers (30)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Samaje Perine 46 69.7% 31.4% 11 45.8% 14.6% 4 10.8% 7.1% 30.2 0 2 Joe Mixon 14 21.2% 67.0% 7 29.2% 64.2% 3 8.1% 14.4% 9.2 0 3 Trayveon Williams 8 12.1% 1.2% 2 8.3% 0.8% 1 2.7% 0.3% 0.7 0

Mixon played nine of 14 snaps in the first quarter but then entered concussion protocol after only five snaps in the second quarter.

after only five snaps in the second quarter. Perine had a wild day, scoring a 29-yard receiving TD before Mixon's exit and then adding two more receiving scores (11 and 6 yards out) after taking over as the lead back. Perine finished with 11-30-0 and 4-52-3, logging 86% of Cincinnati's snaps in the second half . Williams got 19% of snaps after halftime, with two carries for seven yards.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Najee Harris 67 91.8% 69.8% 20 83.3% 57.6% 6 15.8% 10.0% 27.6 1 2 Benny Snell 3 4.1% 0.6% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 3 Jaylen Warren 3 4.1% 29.5% 0 0.0% 14.8% 1 2.6% 5.1% 1.9 0

Harris took on his 2021 role , finishing with 20-90-2 and 4-26-0, after Warren left with a hamstring injury in the first quarter . Harris played 77% of snaps in the first quarter and 95% thereafter. The week before had been quite interesting, with Harris having his best rushing day of the season (20-99-0) but in a game where Warren played 43% of snaps and took 12 touches for 77 yards of his own. Harris did have a third-down drop in this one, so it's not all good news.

, finishing with 20-90-2 and 4-26-0, .

Chiefs (30) at Chargers (27) Chiefs (30) atChargers (27)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Jerick McKinnon 34 52.3% 45.2% 6 22.2% 16.3% 1 3.2% 9.0% 1.4 0 2 Isiah Pacheco 26 40.0% 22.5% 15 55.6% 31.3% 0 0.0% 0.8% 10.7 0 3 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5 7.7% 32.0% 2 7.4% 29.6% 0 0.0% 6.1% 0.9 0

Edwards-Helaire played five snaps in the first quarter , one more than he logged the week before throughout the entire game, but then left with an ankle injur y and missed the remainder of the contest.

, one more than he logged the week before throughout the entire game, y and missed the remainder of the contest. After the first quarter, Pacheco played 37% of snaps and took 12 carries for 73 yards, while McKinnon played 63% and had five carries for 19 yards (plus one target). Pacheco finished with 15-107-0 on the ground for his first 100-yard game, improving on his 16-82-0 rushing line the week before. Pacheco still has seen only three targets all season and one in four starts. The rookie's two largest snap shares of the year are the past two games, as are his two best totals for carries and rushing yards (though he's technically started four in a row)



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL 1 Austin Ekeler 45 69.2% 63.6% 19 63.3% 51.9% 2 6.9% 20.5% 18 2 2 Isaiah Spiller 16 24.6% 6.1% 4 13.3% 6.8% 2 6.9% 0.5% 4.2 0 3 Sony Michel 5 7.7% 17.9% 1 3.3% 15.2% 0 0.0% 3.2% 0.1 0

Spiller worked ahead of Michel again , taking four carries for 11 yards and two catches for 11 yards. The rookie has 17 touches on 39 snaps in three games since the Week 8 bye. Michel has three touches on 24 snaps in that time.

, taking four carries for 11 yards and two catches for 11 yards. Ekeler played at least two-thirds of snaps for a fifth straight game and scored his 11th TD in the past seven appearances. Ekeler's 19 carries were a season high and his two targets a season low. He finished with 19-83-1 and 2-17-0. Ekeler got his second and third carries inside the five this season. His three IT5 carries land way down the leaderboard but do account for half of the Chargers' team total (Michel has two, FB Zander Horvath one).

and scored his 11th TD in the past seven appearances.

49ers () at Cardinals () 49ers () atCardinals ()

