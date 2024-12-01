NFL Reactions: Week 13 Recap

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

We had a number of very close games to enjoy in week 13. However, the fantasy performances across the games was often disappointing. Let's talk about the biggest takeaways from the Week 13 action.

Eagles at Ravens

It was a huge road win for the Eagles. They remain one game behind the Lions for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. That seeding could determine who represent the conference in the Super Bowl. Philly has become a run-based offense that relies on their outstanding defense to crush opponents. The formula was perfect against Baltimore. Despite falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, they never abandoned their identity. By sticking with Saquon Barkley, the running back helped the team win the war of attrition by wearing down the Ravens in the second half. The fantasy loser in the offense remains A.J. Brown. He does not get the target volume he saw in the past. Brown is now a high-floor play, but he's not the ceiling play we've come to expect.

With this loss, the Ravens fell to 8-5. Their most likely scenario is playing on the road in the postseason. That is not what we would have expected a month ago. Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers had decent floor performances for fantasy, but neither was a major factor against the Eagles defense. However, Mark Andrews continued his solid season (after doing nothing through Week 2) by posting 67 yards and a TD. Also, Lamar Jackson has a 39-yard run in the waning seconds of the game before flipping a short TD pass to Isaiah Likely. Those two plays propelled Jackson to a strong fantasy game. After next week's bye, the Ravens have favorable matchups against the Giants and Texans in the fantasy playoffs.

Chargers at Falcons

The Chargers earned an important victory on the road. Most of the credit for this game falls on the defense. Los Angeles picked off four passes, including one they returned for a touchdown. Wisely, the Chargers' coaching staff played conservatively in a game they held a slim lead throughout. The only player to have an acceptable fantasy performance was Ladd McConkey. The rookie caught nine of Justin Herbert's 16 completed passes, resulting in 117 yards. The receiver was also targeted on 12 of his quarterback's 23 passes. With J.K. Dobbins (IR, knee), out until at least week 17, it may be easier for opposing defenses to slow Herbert. Without an explosive element in the running game, defenses may be able to drop extra bodies into coverage, which could make passing lines tighter for the QB. Aside from McConkey, we'll have to watch the matchups closely when choosing fantasy options from the Chargers.

Kirk Cousins may have single-handedly cost Atlanta a very important game. Whenever the Falcons were in an obvious-passing situation, the Chargers defense dialed up the pressure. Predictably, Cousins fell flat when the heat was on. The veteran tossed four interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. At least Bijan Robinson and Drake London were able to post strong fantasy performances. The two players who disappointed most were Darnell Mooney, who posted 20 yards, and Kyle Pitts, who was blanked on two targets. Aside from Robinson and London, when Atlanta faces a team that can apply pressure to the quarterback, the ancillary fantasy options have added downside.

Cardinals at Vikings

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings overcame a double-digit deficit to pick up a win that helped keep them in striking distance of the Lions. Aaron Jones fumbled for the third game in a row, but caught a touchdown late in the game to salvage his fantasy day. Aside from Justin Jefferson, who caught seven passes for 99 yards, there was not much fantasy production to go around in a game in which Sam Darnold passed for just 235 yards. Arizona wisely dialed up pressure on the quarterback whenever possible. As a result, the Minnesota passing attack was unable to consistently move the football. With a limited quarterback, the non-star players in this offense will be matchup-dependent as the fantasy playoffs draw near.

Arizona was unable to generate enough offense to hold on to a 13-point lead in the second half in a game they could have won. The trio of Kyler Murray, James Conner and Marvin Harrison all had solid but unspectacular fantasy performances. For the second week in a row, Trey McBride hauled in 12 passes. Of these four Arizona stars, the riskiest of the group is Harrison. Arizona has not been able to unlock the rookie. Despite 12 targets, Harrison recorded 60 yards and a touchdown. This appeared to be a matchup in which Harrison would be able to have great success. However, inconsistent target volume makes Harrison a high-floor option each week. Murray has been inconsistent from week-to-week. Fantasy managers who roster a strong backup quarterback should consider the matchup when choosing whether to start Murray.

Steelers at Bengals

We knew the Steelers passing attack had a great matchup. I definitely thought that Russell Wilson could have one of his better games of the season. In no way did I imagine the veteran would pass for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Remarkably, no Pittsburgh pass catcher reached 75 yards. Fortunately, those who started George Pickens or Pat Freiermuth were rewarded with receiving touchdowns to give them strong fantasy performances. The tight end has heated up over the last two weeks. Even though Freirmuth has been more of a backup fantasy option, his recent surge makes him more of a borderline starter. After being inefficient as a runner over the last few games, Najee Harris had an excellent performance against Cincinnati. The veteran recorded 119 scrimmage yards, a touchdown and six receptions. While facing a Bengals team that has been very good against the run, I was not strongly advocating Harris as a fantasy option. After this game, we have to remember that volume is king in fantasy football, and Harris should be in most fantasy lineups.

Playing from behind for most of this game was excellent for the fantasy prospects of the Cincinnati players. Although Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown failed to have big games, each of these players recorded at least 17.9 PPR points. Brown continues to dominate the backfield work. As a result, the running back is a strong weekly fantasy starter, regardless of opponent. Joe Burrow appeared on his way to an ordinary fantasy performance. The Superstar benefited from garbage time, which allowed Burrow to pass for 309 yards and three touchdowns. This loss likely put a massive dent in the dwindling playoff hopes for the Bengals. Hopefully, all of their offensive players are motivated to play at their best in this lost season.

Rams at Saints

The Rams looked like a team that was expecting to face an inferior opponent. Aggression in the passing game was lacking. Usually, New Orleans has a very weak pass rush, but they definitely tried to ramp up the pressure. As a result, Matthew Stafford continued to show that he needs a clean pocket to make this offense run at an optimal level. Fortunately, the offense woke up in the second half and Kyren Williams rushed for 112 yards, which helped Los Angeles come out with a win they desperately needed. This is a very difficult offense to predict each week. When they are clicking, the Rams are nearly impossible to stop. However, an aggressive defense can cause them many issues. Surprisingly, Cooper Kupp had one of the worst games in recent memory. Despite being targeted six times, the receiver caught three passes for 17 yards. I still recommend going back to him as a volume-based play. In games the Rams have more urgency, Kupp should remain a major factor.

It was great to see Alvin Kamara continue to play at an elite level. Despite facing a Rams defense that was geared up to stop him, the running back rushed 23 times for 112 yards. Based on volume and productivity, I still consider the star a top-10 running back. Surprisingly, Marquez Valdes-Scantling continued his touchdown success with Derek Carr. In three games with the Saints, the receiver has seven catches and four touchdowns. Chasing that level of touchdown production seems foolish, but Valdes-Scantling is the primary deep threat on a team that currently lacks wide receivers. Fantasy managers that like to embrace upside could consider using him as a flex.



Buccaneers at Panthers

With this overtime win at Carolina, the Buccaneers are now a half game behind the Falcons for the lead in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay offense looked like a team that knew they were playing an inferior defense. Baker Mayfield was out of synch and had one of his worst games of the season. Fortunately, the offense woke up in the fourth quarter, and the team was able to win in OT. Otherwise, this was the Bucky Irving show. After finally taking over the snap lead from Rachaad White last week, Irving handled 25 carries and three targets, leading to 185 yards and a TD. White also had a 38-yard run in the extra session that led the the winning field goal, but I view Irving as the clear No. 1 and White as the change-of-pace. In terms of the passing attack, this was a hiccup. Look for Baker Mayfield to get back on track quickly.

For the second game in a row, Bryce Young looks like a different player than we saw both in 2023 and through the first few weeks of 2024. Granted, the current version of the Chiefs defense from last week, and the Buccaneers defense have proven to be great matchups for QBs Still, Young has consistently made big throws and rallied his team back from deficits. For a player who did not look as if he belonged in the NFL, Young now looks like someone we can start in superflex leagues. Adam Thielen had his second solid game in a row. In two games, he lost a TD to pass interference against KC, and in this game, instant replay robbed him from another score. However, Thielen scored near the end of regulation to give the team a late lead. Thielen is playing like a top-30 PPR WR, and that is where I'll now be ranking him.

Seahawks at Jets

The Seahawks were able to win by scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter. Fantasy managers who invested in Seattle players were left disappointed. Over the course of the season, coach Ryan Grubb has been unable to come up with answers for adjustments that opposing defenses are making against his offense. For fantasy, Seattle often has benefited when the team has garbage time. When that happens, Geno Smith will often throw for huge yardage totals. Even though the Seahawks trailed for most of this game, it appeared they never felt as if they were in danger. They were able to play conservatively, which was the proper call. Smith only passed for 206 yards while no skill position player reached 75 yards. The only players to reach 50 scrimmage yards were Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf. There is no player on this offense who we can count on as an elite weekly option. The primary options have decent scoring floors with occasional potential for boom games. Finally, Tyler Lockett has 20 or fewer yards in four of his last five games. The receiver no longer appears to be a reliable fantasy option.

Coming out of their bye week, New York took advantage of some early Seattle mistakes to take a lead. The rest of the game was forgettable from an offensive standpoint. In a contest that was close throughout, Breece Hall had just 12 rushing attempts. Even though Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams each had double-digit targets, each of the pass catchers hauled in five passes. Fortunately, Adams scored an early touchdown, making him the one player on New York with a strong point total. With just three victories on the season, it would not be a surprise if this team began to give many of their younger players increased playing time.

Titans at Commanders

It was a phenomenal day for the Washington offense. Tennessee did not appear ready to play defense against his unit. As a result, the Commanders rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels passed for 206 yards and three touchdowns. It's difficult to take a lot away from this game because it was non-competitive the entire way. Every Washington player that was a typical fantasy option had an excellent day. Daniels, Brian Robinson and Terry McLaurin remain players we can count on each week for fantasy. However, the upside of these players may be difficult to expect against tough defenses.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has 20 receptions on the season. Eight of those catches have gone for touchdowns. I cannot recommend the receiver as a viable fantasy option in 12-team leagues. However, he plays almost every snap and sees decent target volume. It would seem reasonable that this insane touchdown rate comes crashing to a halt. Still, fantasy managers that want to keep rolling the dice on the touchdowns should trust their gut, even as we near the fantasy playoffs. Other than Westbrook-Ikhine, it was a forgettable day for every other player on the Tennessee offense. Despite trailing by many points all afternoon, the Titans were unable to generate any consistency on offense. The only two players on this offense I trust in weekly lineups are Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley.

Colts at Patriots

Those who gambled by starting Anthony Richardson were rewarded with two passing and one rushing touchdown. As a quarterback, Richardson did not look good. However, the fact he rushed for 48 yards continues to remind us of the value a mobile quarterback has in fantasy football. After a very disappointing stretch in recent games, Jonathan Taylor had a solid performance. The veteran rushed 25 times for 96 yards and caught a seven-yard touchdown pass. It may not have been a monster performance, but with three offensive linemen injured, it was as good as we could have expected from Taylor. Michael Pittman remains a PPR floor play after catching five passes for 42 yards, but in this offense, there won't be many upside games.

The one constant in the New England offense is that the tight ends are typically very busy. Hunter Henry continued to show us a sky-high floor in most games. Unfortunately for Henry, Austin Hooper continues to see significant targets, including passes in the end zone. That keeps Henry from being a top-eight TE. Rhamondre Stevenson usually sees volume when games are close, and this one was no exception. The running back handled 18 carries while catching three passes, resulting in 94 scrimmage yards. In games the Patriots are expected to trail, Stevenson often loses much of his opportunity. There is no wide receiver on this team we can view with confidence as a weekly strong producer.

Texans at Jaguars

The final score was much closer than this game actually was. The Texans took control in the third quarter before the Jaguars used garbage time to make the game look competitive. It appeared that Houston was able to play this game conservatively, knowing it was unlikely that Jacksonville would be able to defeat them. Joe Mixon was largely contained until the second half. Still, the running back had 20 rushes and four receptions, resulting in 119 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Although Nico Collins was unable to find the end zone, he easily led the team with eight catches and 119 yards. The only other player with a strong fantasy performance was Dalton Schultz. The tight end caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Schultz is not a reliable weekly fantasy option, but he is a player in consideration as a weekly streamer. Tank Dell continues to be an underwhelming fantasy option. The pass catcher only caught one pass for 23 yards. His only great game all season was when Collins was out. Dell remains a risky weekly lineup option with a low floor.

Trevor Lawrence was the victim of a cheap shot that knocked him out of this game with a concussion. Even though Jacksonville kept this game close until falling way behind in the second half, Mac Jones was able to deliver some garbage-time production. Fantasy managers who started Brian Thomas or Evan Engram had to be pleased with each of their performances. Engram caught seven passes while Thomas posted 76 yards and a touchdown. If Lawrence is expected to miss time, teams can game plan for Jones, which will make this offense very difficult to trust for fantasy. I still recommend starting Thomas in most situations. otherwise, the floor of this offense is scary.

