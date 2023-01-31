Target Breakdown: 2022 Season in Review for NFL Wide Receivers

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

League-wide offensive stats were down in 2022, with a slew of passing and receiving stats hitting the lowest levels since 2017. Cumulative WR production was also at a five-year low, even though rushing stats for the position reached a modern-era high (2,904 yards and 25 TDs).

At the same time, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill both topped 1,700 receiving yards, while Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and A.J. Brown all finished with double-digit touchdowns and more than 1,400 yards. Then there's Cooper Kupp, who led the position in PPR points per game for a second straight year, though this time over only nine appearances and with a sizable dip in efficiency compared to his record-breaking year.

All of those guys look like viable first-round picks for 2023 — or at least early second-rounders — as do Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb. We'll likely see more WRs than RBs selected in Round 1 of a lot of fantasy drafts, though Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and a few other running backs will also get consideration.

You'll find my early 2023 WR rankings at the bottom of this article, but first let's take a quick look back at 2022 along with a brief preview of what to expect this offseason.

2022 Awards 🏆

Real-Life MVP: Tyreek Hill

Fantasy MVP: Justin Jefferson

Best Rookie: Chris Olave / Garrett Wilson

Best ADP Return: Tyreek Hill

Mid-Round Magic: Amari Cooper / DeVonta Smith

Late-Round Hero: Zay Jones / Christian Watson