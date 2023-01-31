Target Breakdown: 2022 Season in Review for NFL Wide Receivers

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
League-wide offensive stats were down in 2022, with a slew of passing and receiving stats hitting the lowest levels since 2017. Cumulative WR production was also at a five-year low, even though rushing stats for the position reached a modern-era high (2,904 yards and 25 TDs).
At the same time, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill both topped 1,700 receiving yards, while Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and A.J. Brown all finished with double-digit touchdowns and more than 1,400 yards. Then there's Cooper Kupp, who led the position in PPR points per game for a second straight year, though this time over only nine appearances and with a sizable dip in efficiency compared to his record-breaking year.
All of those guys look like viable first-round picks for 2023 — or at least early second-rounders — as do Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb. We'll likely see more WRs than RBs selected in Round 1 of a lot of fantasy drafts, though Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and a few other running backs will also get consideration.
You'll find my early 2023 WR rankings at the bottom of this article, but first let's take a quick look back at 2022 along with a brief preview of what to expect this offseason.
2022 Awards 🏆
Real-Life MVP: Tyreek Hill
Fantasy MVP: Justin Jefferson
Best Rookie: Chris Olave / Garrett Wilson
Best ADP Return: Tyreek Hill
Mid-Round Magic: Amari Cooper / DeVonta Smith
Late-Round Hero: Zay Jones / Christian Watson
Comeback Player: Curtis Samuel
Most Improved: CeeDee Lamb / DeVonta Smith
Brightest Future (besides JJ): CeeDee Lamb / Jaylen Waddle
Least Valuable Player: Robbie Anderson
Biggest Fantasy Bust: Deebo Samuel
Biggest Fantasy Bust (non-injury): Courtland Sutton / Michael Pittman
Biggest Real-Life Bust: Elijah Moore
Offseason Injury Rehab 🚑
Cooper Kupp (high-ankle sprain - had surgery Nov. 16)
Allen Robinson (ankle/foot surgery - last played Nov. 20)
Michael Thomas (dislocated toe - last played Sept. 25)
Rondale Moore (groin - last played Nov. 21)
Rashod Bateman (Lisfranc surgery - mid-November)
Devin Duvernay (broken fifth metatarsal - suffered Dec. 20)
Darnell Mooney (ankle surgery on torn ligaments - last played Nov. 27)
Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL tear - had surgery Dec. 13)
Tim Patrick (ACL tear - had surgery Aug. 11)
KJ Hamler (hamstring - last played Oct. 30)
Nico Collins (foot - last played Dec. 4)
Jarvis Landry (ankle - last played Dec. 19)
2022 Stat Leaderboards 📈📈📈
My favorite stats for WRs are shown below, plus we have more good stuff on RotoWire's Advanced Stats and Red Zone pages.
|Team
|Player
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|AY
|AY Sh
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|1088
|92.4%
|675
|94.3%
|193
|28.2%
|135
|1856
|8
|1823
|38.1%
|9.9
|27.5%
|2.71
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|815
|75.7%
|515
|83.2%
|185
|30.4%
|126
|1779
|7
|2096
|40.9%
|12.3
|34.0%
|3.42
|LV
|Davante Adams
|990
|94.5%
|592
|95.6%
|180
|32.3%
|100
|1516
|14
|2113
|41.6%
|11.7
|32.5%
|2.74
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|851
|76.6%
|520
|85.8%
|163
|27.6%
|115
|1543
|11
|1664
|34.3%
|10.8
|24.6%
|2.28
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|1030
|86.9%
|549
|94.7%
|162
|28.6%
|111
|1427
|10
|1558
|35.8%
|10
|28.6%
|2.49
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|904
|81.2%
|572
|74.1%
|155
|21.6%
|114
|1108
|3
|817
|18.7%
|5.8
|28.5%
|2.05
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|902
|81.6%
|547
|88.4%
|154
|25.5%
|100
|1184
|8
|1563
|37.1%
|11.1
|25.7%
|1.91
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|1014
|88.8%
|592
|94.9%
|147
|23.1%
|92
|1186
|9
|1228
|29.9%
|9.2
|23.3%
|1.94
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|990
|89.4%
|581
|95.7%
|147
|26.8%
|86
|882
|0
|1517
|33.2%
|10.3
|24.7%
|1.48
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|854
|79.7%
|575
|86.2%
|147
|25.0%
|83
|1103
|4
|1500
|31.1%
|10.2
|26.8%
|2.01
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|801
|93.8%
|493
|75.5%
|147
|29.3%
|96
|1130
|10
|1245
|38.3%
|9.2
|26.0%
|2.02
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|797
|77.8%
|468
|76.8%
|146
|27.7%
|106
|1161
|6
|881
|25.0%
|6
|33.4%
|2.66
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|956
|84.8%
|534
|92.1%
|145
|28.9%
|88
|1496
|11
|1750
|41.3%
|12.1
|28.7%
|2.96
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|1020
|96.7%
|615
|92.6%
|141
|25.8%
|99
|925
|4
|1046
|29.8%
|7.4
|26.8%
|1.76
|TB
|Mike Evans
|955
|84.9%
|615
|79.7%
|138
|19.8%
|83
|1198
|6
|1666
|36.9%
|13.1
|24.4%
|2.16
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|1032
|91.5%
|558
|96.2%
|136
|26.9%
|95
|1196
|7
|1311
|30.9%
|9.6
|25.3%
|2.22
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|953
|87.0%
|546
|87.5%
|134
|22.2%
|90
|897
|6
|1034
|26.3%
|8.5
|23.9%
|1.63
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|929
|83.0%
|525
|90.2%
|132
|25.9%
|78
|1160
|9
|1600
|37.9%
|12.1
|26.0%
|2.29
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|809
|78.4%
|503
|81.3%
|125
|22.8%
|90
|1072
|9
|1235
|31.3%
|10.6
|22.8%
|2.01
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|803
|74.6%
|505
|81.6%
|124
|20.7%
|78
|1400
|8
|1377
|26.8%
|11.8
|23.6%
|2.74
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|1016
|89.1%
|553
|91.9%
|120
|22.5%
|77
|1191
|5
|1507
|35.3%
|12.6
|24.2%
|2.41
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|1007
|90.6%
|517
|95.4%
|119
|22.5%
|81
|1088
|8
|1104
|32.9%
|9.7
|28.6%
|2.55
|NO
|Chris Olave
|584
|65.6%
|418
|76.0%
|119
|26.6%
|72
|1042
|4
|1688
|42.6%
|14.2
|31.2%
|2.73
|CAR
|DJ Moore
|939
|96.3%
|472
|95.7%
|118
|27.6%
|63
|888
|7
|1540
|48.0%
|13.1
|23.8%
|1.79
|ATL
|Drake London
|792
|78.3%
|380
|84.6%
|117
|30.0%
|72
|866
|4
|1193
|31.6%
|10.2
|29.2%
|2.16
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|772
|69.7%
|514
|78.7%
|115
|20.8%
|78
|1066
|7
|1193
|31.5%
|10.9
|24.4%
|2.31
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|937
|81.1%
|595
|79.7%
|113
|17.0%
|74
|800
|3
|961
|23.8%
|9
|22.9%
|1.65
|MIN
|Adam Thielen
|1050
|89.2%
|656
|91.6%
|111
|17.1%
|73
|766
|6
|1040
|21.7%
|9.7
|18.0%
|1.21
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|834
|88.5%
|510
|80.6%
|109
|23.4%
|64
|829
|2
|1319
|32.0%
|12.1
|22.7%
|1.73
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|742
|91.0%
|462
|65.2%
|107
|23.7%
|67
|709
|3
|1191
|36.9%
|11.1
|24.5%
|1.63
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|673
|76.1%
|363
|67.0%
|103
|23.9%
|62
|765
|3
|401
|15.6%
|4.3
|33.0%
|2.22
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|935
|89.4%
|525
|86.6%
|102
|17.9%
|54
|949
|8
|1385
|30.5%
|14.9
|16.1%
|1.45
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|571
|76.1%
|338
|45.2%
|102
|22.5%
|72
|813
|4
|751
|29.4%
|8.4
|31.9%
|2.7
|KC
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|731
|70.9%
|496
|73.6%
|101
|17.1%
|78
|933
|3
|719
|17.5%
|7.1
|20.9%
|1.93
|GB
|Allen Lazard
|829
|89.6%
|462
|77.8%
|100
|21.1%
|60
|788
|6
|1194
|31.6%
|11.9
|25.6%
|2.02
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|681
|71.0%
|430
|67.9%
|100
|21.1%
|67
|972
|6
|1129
|28.3%
|11.3
|22.8%
|2.21
|LAR
|Cooper Kupp
|518
|95.2%
|330
|56.1%
|98
|31.1%
|75
|812
|6
|691
|35.1%
|7.1
|36.4%
|3.02
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|1005
|89.7%
|534
|91.8%
|96
|19.2%
|61
|839
|3
|1144
|27.1%
|11.9
|19.1%
|1.67
|NE
|Jakobi Meyers
|653
|78.9%
|407
|70.2%
|96
|21.9%
|67
|804
|6
|917
|28.3%
|9.6
|25.7%
|2.16
|ARI
|DeAndre Hopkins
|522
|88.2%
|336
|47.4%
|96
|28.7%
|64
|717
|3
|945
|42.4%
|9.8
|36.4%
|2.72
|LV
|Mack Hollins
|978
|93.3%
|582
|94.0%
|94
|16.7%
|57
|690
|4
|1140
|22.5%
|12.1
|17.9%
|1.31
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|868
|73.8%
|571
|79.7%
|93
|14.1%
|62
|670
|6
|742
|15.5%
|8.2
|16.5%
|1.19
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|680
|76.0%
|449
|60.1%
|93
|17.8%
|63
|895
|4
|1114
|33.2%
|12
|25.5%
|2.45
|HOU
|Brandin Cooks
|628
|81.1%
|415
|67.6%
|93
|20.6%
|57
|699
|3
|1002
|31.3%
|10.8
|21.8%
|1.64
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|809
|71.0%
|489
|81.2%
|92
|18.0%
|64
|656
|4
|632
|15.4%
|6.9
|19.5%
|1.39
|IND
|Parris Campbell
|937
|85.0%
|582
|87.7%
|91
|15.9%
|63
|623
|3
|597
|15.8%
|6.6
|17.9%
|1.22
|TEN
|Robert Woods
|774
|78.0%
|439
|87.1%
|91
|20.7%
|53
|527
|2
|766
|22.8%
|8.4
|22.3%
|1.29
|JAX
|Marvin Jones
|733
|67.7%
|452
|72.4%
|87
|14.5%
|49
|558
|4
|1037
|25.8%
|12.8
|18.7%
|1.22
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|807
|72.9%
|534
|81.8%
|85
|13.7%
|61
|788
|5
|773
|18.6%
|9.4
|16.5%
|1.53
|PIT
|George Pickens
|839
|75.7%
|548
|90.3%
|84
|15.5%
|52
|801
|4
|1255
|27.4%
|14.9
|15.8%
|1.51
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|736
|67.3%
|516
|76.6%
|81
|13.3%
|42
|687
|2
|1136
|25.7%
|14
|16.2%
|1.37
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|756
|75.5%
|409
|70.5%
|80
|16.7%
|44
|470
|5
|776
|21.8%
|10.5
|18.6%
|1.07
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|730
|66.6%
|362
|63.8%
|79
|19.4%
|50
|812
|2
|842
|37.1%
|11.9
|20.9%
|2.14
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|695
|65.9%
|459
|69.1%
|78
|14.0%
|41
|593
|2
|903
|25.7%
|11.6
|20.7%
|1.57
|BAL
|Demarcus Robinson
|644
|57.6%
|327
|62.5%
|78
|16.8%
|50
|507
|3
|676
|18.1%
|9
|25.4%
|1.55
|TB
|Russell Gage
|545
|57.0%
|365
|47.3%
|78
|12.8%
|53
|436
|5
|352
|9.5%
|5
|22.1%
|1.34
|NYG
|Richie James
|542
|47.0%
|313
|55.2%
|76
|17.6%
|61
|600
|4
|471
|19.3%
|6.7
|21.3%
|1.73
|DAL
|Noah Brown
|812
|72.0%
|438
|75.5%
|75
|14.8%
|45
|573
|3
|808
|20.7%
|11.1
|20.0%
|1.52
|HOU
|Chris Moore
|650
|67.9%
|422
|68.7%
|74
|14.9%
|48
|548
|2
|643
|17.4%
|8.7
|19.7%
|1.46
|LAC
|DeAndre Carter
|698
|57.0%
|472
|63.2%
|68
|9.9%
|48
|555
|3
|563
|13.7%
|8.7
|16.3%
|1.35
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|507
|62.1%
|304
|51.2%
|67
|15.5%
|42
|425
|3
|600
|18.9%
|9
|22.6%
|1.44
|GB
|Christian Watson
|490
|56.1%
|260
|43.8%
|66
|15.2%
|41
|611
|7
|874
|24.9%
|13.2
|31.1%
|2.88
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|421
|71.4%
|282
|45.9%
|66
|19.0%
|37
|481
|2
|731
|31.3%
|11.1
|27.2%
|1.98
|NYJ
|Elijah Moore
|703
|69.1%
|479
|71.8%
|65
|12.1%
|37
|446
|1
|748
|16.7%
|11.5
|15.4%
|1.06
|BUF
|Isaiah McKenzie
|529
|53.8%
|348
|57.4%
|65
|12.7%
|42
|423
|4
|532
|12.0%
|8.2
|15.3%
|1
|NYJ
|Corey Davis
|590
|70.0%
|381
|57.1%
|64
|13.4%
|32
|536
|2
|859
|23.2%
|13.4
|18.9%
|1.59
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|524
|48.1%
|312
|51.2%
|64
|12.0%
|47
|616
|0
|611
|16.8%
|9.5
|20.9%
|2.01
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|486
|45.1%
|327
|46.1%
|64
|15.4%
|52
|467
|2
|351
|12.8%
|5.5
|22.6%
|1.65
|ATL
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|710
|70.2%
|330
|73.5%
|61
|16.8%
|40
|533
|3
|694
|19.1%
|11.4
|19.6%
|1.71
|LAR
|Ben Skowronek
|680
|82.2%
|391
|66.5%
|61
|13.7%
|39
|376
|0
|451
|15.1%
|7.4
|21.3%
|1.31
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|620
|74.3%
|360
|59.8%
|61
|15.5%
|35
|523
|7
|804
|25.2%
|13.2
|19.3%
|1.66
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|604
|83.2%
|261
|60.0%
|61
|27.7%
|40
|493
|2
|708
|35.4%
|11.6
|20.3%
|1.64
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|492
|46.5%
|291
|53.7%
|61
|11.7%
|37
|457
|1
|466
|14.7%
|8.3
|24.1%
|1.79
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|596
|65.5%
|372
|61.1%
|59
|13.9%
|38
|479
|3
|698
|22.2%
|11.8
|19.3%
|1.57
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|434
|81.0%
|261
|36.8%
|56
|22.9%
|41
|414
|1
|298
|18.0%
|5.3
|20.3%
|1.5
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|377
|58.2%
|243
|48.2%
|54
|17.9%
|33
|444
|1
|642
|27.4%
|11.9
|21.8%
|1.79
|MIA
|Trent Sherfield
|632
|58.7%
|386
|62.4%
|53
|9.7%
|30
|417
|2
|545
|11.0%
|10.7
|15.5%
|1.27
|NE
|Nelson Agholor
|455
|48.4%
|282
|48.6%
|53
|12.4%
|31
|362
|2
|612
|19.2%
|11.5
|24.8%
|1.69
|TB
|Julio Jones
|368
|47.1%
|240
|31.1%
|53
|9.8%
|31
|373
|3
|617
|20.4%
|14.7
|23.2%
|1.65
|LAR
|Allen Robinson
|550
|90.8%
|356
|60.5%
|52
|14.9%
|33
|339
|3
|464
|20.8%
|8.9
|19.8%
|1.29
|DET
|DJ Chark
|518
|70.8%
|331
|54.4%
|52
|13.7%
|30
|502
|3
|800
|30.3%
|15.4
|17.7%
|1.71
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|651
|57.7%
|377
|65.0%
|51
|10.5%
|33
|354
|3
|462
|11.2%
|9.1
|15.7%
|1.09
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|463
|79.6%
|226
|39.9%
|51
|17.1%
|41
|456
|5
|377
|26.7%
|9
|20.6%
|1.72
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|746
|75.2%
|393
|78.0%
|50
|12.3%
|25
|397
|3
|635
|19.6%
|12.7
|14.7%
|1.17
|PIT
|Chase Claypool
|436
|86.3%
|284
|46.8%
|50
|17.4%
|32
|311
|1
|527
|21.9%
|10.5
|15.2%
|0.95
|GB
|Randall Cobb
|357
|44.1%
|243
|40.9%
|50
|12.0%
|34
|417
|1
|455
|14.4%
|9.1
|22.9%
|1.91
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|354
|60.1%
|284
|45.9%
|50
|15.2%
|36
|330
|2
|351
|11.5%
|7
|18.9%
|1.25
|BAL
|Devin Duvernay
|602
|68.7%
|321
|61.4%
|49
|12.5%
|37
|407
|3
|432
|13.8%
|8.8
|17.2%
|1.43
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|424
|44.3%
|287
|49.5%
|48
|9.8%
|35
|434
|1
|476
|13.1%
|9.9
|19.4%
|1.76
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|621
|76.2%
|303
|61.5%
|47
|15.0%
|28
|490
|1
|572
|23.4%
|12.2
|16.7%
|1.74
|ARI
|A.J. Green
|527
|52.1%
|344
|48.5%
|47
|9.4%
|24
|236
|2
|501
|14.5%
|10.7
|18.2%
|0.91
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|517
|67.1%
|304
|52.4%
|47
|12.5%
|31
|539
|3
|725
|27.0%
|15.4
|18.5%
|2.12
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|502
|65.6%
|314
|54.1%
|45
|12.3%
|22
|247
|2
|600
|23.6%
|13.3
|19.4%
|1.06
|LAR
|Van Jefferson
|486
|77.8%
|279
|47.4%
|44
|16.9%
|24
|369
|3
|685
|34.2%
|15.6
|21.9%
|1.84
|SEA
|Marquise Goodwin
|398
|50.8%
|282
|45.6%
|42
|10.0%
|27
|387
|4
|445
|14.7%
|10.6
|15.3%
|1.41
|CHI
|Dante Pettis
|502
|50.6%
|253
|58.2%
|41
|13.0%
|19
|245
|3
|380
|13.5%
|9.3
|18.0%
|1.07
|CAR
|Shi Smith
|460
|47.2%
|303
|61.5%
|41
|10.5%
|22
|296
|2
|343
|12.0%
|8.4
|12.0%
|0.87
|HOU
|Phillip Dorsett
|442
|49.6%
|272
|44.3%
|40
|8.8%
|20
|257
|1
|444
|13.5%
|11.1
|16.8%
|1.08
|TB
|Scotty Miller
|253
|22.7%
|187
|24.2%
|40
|8.3%
|23
|185
|0
|457
|15.2%
|11.4
|25.3%
|1.17
|NO
|Jarvis Landry
|287
|56.4%
|198
|36.0%
|39
|14.4%
|25
|272
|1
|364
|13.6%
|9.3
|22.2%
|1.55
|CHI
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|535
|57.3%
|231
|53.1%
|38
|13.1%
|21
|323
|1
|475
|18.6%
|12.5
|21.6%
|1.84
|CLE
|David Bell
|493
|46.7%
|289
|49.7%
|35
|7.8%
|24
|214
|0
|247
|6.5%
|7.1
|13.1%
|0.8
|LAR
|Tutu Atwell
|300
|39.8%
|169
|28.7%
|35
|11.4%
|18
|298
|1
|585
|25.8%
|16.7
|27.3%
|2.33
|KC
|Justin Watson
|474
|43.4%
|271
|40.2%
|34
|5.5%
|15
|315
|2
|606
|13.7%
|17.8
|13.0%
|1.21
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|292
|41.9%
|182
|33.1%
|34
|11.2%
|28
|488
|2
|388
|15.9%
|11.4
|20.2%
|2.9
|KC
|Mecole Hardman
|281
|52.5%
|185
|27.4%
|34
|10.8%
|25
|297
|4
|271
|12.3%
|8
|16.3%
|1.43
|DEN
|Kendall Hinton
|431
|57.2%
|270
|42.7%
|33
|9.4%
|24
|311
|0
|261
|9.6%
|7.9
|12.5%
|1.18
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|297
|28.6%
|158
|23.4%
|33
|6.9%
|22
|250
|0
|233
|7.2%
|7.1
|23.1%
|1.75
|NO
|Marquez Callaway
|382
|44.9%
|184
|33.5%
|32
|10.1%
|16
|158
|1
|367
|14.1%
|11.5
|21.1%
|1.04
|NYJ
|Braxton Berrios
|286
|26.7%
|177
|26.5%
|32
|6.6%
|18
|145
|0
|198
|5.1%
|6.2
|19.9%
|0.9
|LAR
|Brandon Powell
|284
|28.5%
|127
|21.6%
|32
|8.2%
|24
|156
|0
|39
|1.4%
|1.2
|27.1%
|1.32
|CAR
|Laviska Shenault
|202
|26.5%
|86
|17.4%
|32
|11.6%
|27
|272
|1
|-28
|-1.2%
|-0.9
|23.0%
|1.96
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|218
|55.5%
|121
|21.3%
|31
|19.0%
|23
|227
|1
|173
|15.0%
|5.6
|18.9%
|1.38
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|136
|13.4%
|85
|13.6%
|31
|6.4%
|24
|189
|3
|165
|4.9%
|5.5
|38.0%
|2.37
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|180
|49.1%
|111
|21.2%
|29
|17.3%
|14
|140
|0
|368
|27.3%
|13.1
|23.5%
|2.39
|NO
|Tre'Quan Smith
|387
|43.4%
|172
|31.3%
|28
|9.5%
|15
|285
|2
|308
|12.7%
|11.4
|21.1%
|2.17
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|291
|30.2%
|127
|21.0%
|27
|6.1%
|13
|206
|1
|208
|6.8%
|10.4
|20.6%
|1.66
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|281
|25.3%
|163
|30.1%
|25
|5.8%
|13
|212
|1
|278
|9.9%
|11.1
|18.7%
|1.81
|NYJ
|Denzel Mims
|264
|42.7%
|156
|23.4%
|25
|8.1%
|14
|243
|1
|304
|11.9%
|12.2
|18.4%
|1.37
|NYG
|Sterling Shepard
|156
|80.0%
|85
|15.0%
|25
|28.2%
|11
|186
|0
|230
|43.9%
|9.6
|36.9%
|2.37
|ATL
|Damiere Byrd
|305
|36.8%
|152
|33.9%
|24
|8.3%
|13
|154
|1
|456
|16.3%
|19.8
|15.0%
|1.75
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|279
|43.7%
|180
|27.6%
|23
|7.0%
|13
|268
|2
|272
|12.0%
|11.8
|13.9%
|1.4
|PIT
|Steven Sims
|276
|34.3%
|145
|23.9%
|23
|8.4%
|15
|231
|4
|128
|6.0%
|5.6
|20.0%
|0.9
|NYG
|Marcus Johnson
|302
|31.5%
|173
|30.5%
|23
|14.8%
|14
|104
|0
|242
|25.6%
|11
|14.0%
|0.63
|IND
|Ashton Dulin
|218
|27.4%
|116
|17.5%
|22
|8.7%
|13
|206
|0
|268
|15.9%
|12.2
|32.8%
|3.09
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|130
|69.5%
|99
|18.0%
|22
|19.8%
|15
|207
|1
|223
|17.8%
|10.1
|22.2%
|1.73
|LV
|Keelan Cole
|352
|40.2%
|238
|38.4%
|22
|6.9%
|16
|171
|3
|342
|12.2%
|16.3
|12.1%
|0.81
|LAC
|Michael Bandy
|223
|29.3%
|137
|18.3%
|21
|7.1%
|10
|141
|1
|184
|9.6%
|8.8
|17.4%
|0.74
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|190
|18.8%
|73
|16.3%
|21
|9.9%
|10
|89
|0
|260
|12.2%
|13
|40.8%
|4.12
|PHI
|Zach Pascal
|324
|28.7%
|147
|25.3%
|20
|5.3%
|13
|202
|1
|114
|3.4%
|6
|21.8%
|1.72
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|104
|22.8%
|57
|8.5%
|17
|6.4%
|8
|62
|0
|87
|4.5%
|5.1
|24.3%
|2.44
2023 Free Agents & Possible Cap Casualties 💰💰💰
Scheduled Free Agents
Jakobi Meyers & Nelson Agholor
Others: Marvin Jones, Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones, Mack Hollins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Noah Brown, Chris Moore, DeAndre Carter, Demarcus Robinson, Trent Sherfield, Dante Pettis, Randall Cobb, Sterling Shepard
Potential Cap Casualties
Kenny Golladay (would add up to $13.5 million in 2023 cap room)
Robert Woods (up to $13.75 million)
Adam Thielen (up to $13.4 million)
Curtis Samuel (up to $10.6 million)
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (up to $9 million)
Kendrick Bourne ($5.5 million)
2023 Predictions & Rankings 🔢🔢🔢
2023 Fantasy MVP: Cooper Kupp
2023 Real-Life MVP: Justin Jefferson
2023 Best Rookie: Jordan Addison
Too-Early 2023 WR Rankings (Full PPR)
- Justin Jefferson
- Tyreek Hill
- Cooper Kupp
- Ja'Marr Chase
- CeeDee Lamb
- Stefon Diggs
- Davante Adams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- A.J. Brown
- Jaylen Waddle
- DeVonta Smith
- Tee Higgins
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Keenan Allen
- Chris Godwin
- DK Metcalf
- Amari Cooper
- Chris Olave
- Garrett Wilson
- Deebo Samuel
- Terry McLaurin
- Michael Pittman
- Jerry Jeudy
- DJ Moore
- Mike Evans
- Mike Williams
- Tyler Lockett
- Drake London
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Calvin Ridley
- Christian Kirk
- Christian Watson
- Diontae Johnson
- Treylon Burks
- Marquise Brown
- Jordan Addison (R)
- Quentin Johnston (R)
- Jahan Dotson
- Darnell Mooney
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (R)
- Courtland Sutton
- Rashod Bateman
- Jameson Williams
- Michael Thomas
- George Pickens
- Gabe Davis
- Jakobi Meyers
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Brandin Cooks
- Zay Jones