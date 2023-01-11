Backfield Breakdown: 2022 Season in Review for NFL Running Backs

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

This article will focus on the 2022 season as a whole rather than Week 18 specifically, and with a different format than we normally use in the regular season. It's intended to be a useful reference throughout the offseason for anyone who needs to look up stats or reference free agents, injury rehabees, top performers from 202... basically anything related to NFL running backs. Let's start with a bit of fun, though, handing out 2022 awards.

2022 Awards

Real-Life MVP: Christian McCaffrey

Fantasy MVP: Austin Ekeler

Best Runner: Nick Chubb

Best Receiver: Christian McCaffrey

Best Rookie: Kenneth Walker / Dameon Pierce

Best ADP Return: Josh Jacobs

Mid-Round Magic: Kenneth Walker

Late-Round Hero: Jerick McKinnon

Comeback Player: Saquon Barkley

Most Improved: Josh Jacobs

Brightest Future: Breece Hall

Offseason Injury Rehab

Javonte Williams (ACL tear - Oct. 2)

Rashaad Penny (broken fibula / ankle injury - Oct. 9)

Breece Hall (ACL tear - Oct. 23)

Dameon Pierce (high-ankle sprain - Dec. 11)

Jonathan Taylor (ankle - Dec. 17 - possible offseason surgery)

Antonio Gibson (foot/knee - last played Dec. 24, had foot surgery Jan. 5)

Notes

Williams' ACL tear also come with an LCL tear and damage to his posterior lateral corner, per SI's Luke Patterson. It isn't clear exactly when he had surgery, but it seems to have been at some point in October, i.e., within a few weeks of suffering the injury

and damage to his posterior lateral corner, per SI's Luke Patterson. It isn't clear exactly when he had surgery, but it seems to have been at some point in October, i.e., within a few weeks of suffering the injury Hall's ACL tear was accompanied by only minor meniscus damage , so far as we know. He had surgery in mid-November, about 3-4 weeks after his injury.

, so far as we know. He had surgery in mid-November, about 3-4 weeks after his injury. Penny said in early December that he might return for the playoffs if Seattle qualified. I haven't heard anything about that for a month, however, and it always seemed like a long shot given that his broken fibula was accompanied by a high-ankle sprain and reportedly came with a four-month rehab/recovery timeline. Reports suggest the ankle damage wasn't too bad, which means Penny should be healthy by the time he's eligible for unrestricted free agency in March .

. Taylor struggled with ankle injuries all season and revealed Jan. 9 that he might get offseason surgery . He'll likely decide by the end of January, and should be healthy for training camp either way... but it's still worth monitoring carefully given his importance.

. He'll likely decide by the end of January, and should be healthy for training camp either way... but it's still worth monitoring carefully given his importance. Gibson played through a foot injury from Week 10 on, then was shut down for the final two games after spraining his knee Week 16. He had foot surgery Jan. 5. This recent injury is to Gibson's left foot, whereas his turf toe in 2020 and toe sprain in 2021 were on the right foot.

#Jets RB Breece Hall says he's recovering at a faster rate than normal and believes he'll be ready for the start of training camp pic.twitter.com/7U73ezZKTQ — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 9, 2023

Antonio Gibson said the plan for his left foot (had surgery to repair a fracture) is two weeks with no pressure and then 3 months of recovery time. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023

2022 Stat Leaderboards

We're mostly looking at volume and usage stats here, breaking it down by rushing and receiving. If you want to see stuff like broken tackles, yards after contact and other performance metrics, check out RotoWire's Advanced Stats Pages. We also have Red Zone stats if that's what you're looking for.

Note: Minimums for inclusion on these leaderboards are 170 snaps or 50 touches, though we've also included a few noteworthy players that didn't quite reach those numbers.

Rushing

Receiving

Team Snaps Sn % Tgt Tgt Sh. REC Rec Yd Rec TD YAC Avg Routes TPRR YPRR 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR 275 85.1% 43 24.7 33 277 1 9 152 28.3% 1.82 2 Saquon Barkley NYG 821 80.2% 76 16.9 57 338 0 8 328 23.2% 1.03 3 Josh Jacobs LV 783 74.7% 64 11.6 53 400 0 7 320 20.0% 1.25 4 Dalvin Cook MIN 812 72.4% 56 9.3 39 295 2 9 354 15.8% 0.83 5 James Conner ARI 635 71.3% 58 11.6 46 300 1 8 248 23.4% 1.21 6 Jonathan Taylor IND 503 69.9% 40 10.8 28 143 0 7 196 20.4% 0.73 7 Alvin Kamara NO 621 69.6% 77 18.3 57 490 2 8 259 29.7% 1.89 8 Christian McCaffrey SF 465 67.3% 65 19.9 52 464 4 8 189 34.4% 2.46 9 Derrick Henry TEN 619 66.8% 41 11 33 398 0 12 163 25.2% 2.44 10 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 664 66.0% 89 17.2 69 421 1 8 315 28.3% 1.34 11 Devin Singletary BUF 679 65.4% 52 9.5 38 280 1 7 384 13.5% 0.73 12 Najee Harris PIT 724 65.3% 53 10.6 41 229 3 5 251 21.1% 0.91 13 Joe Mixon CIN 601 65.3% 75 14.3 60 441 2 8 277 27.1% 1.59 14 David Montgomery CHI 600 64.3% 40 14.4 34 316 1 9 219 18.3% 1.44 15 Dameon Pierce HOU 486 63.8% 39 10.6 30 165 1 7 153 25.5% 1.08 16 Austin Ekeler LAC 710 61.5% 127 18.5 107 722 5 8 351 36.2% 2.06 17 Leonard Fournette TB 653 59.8% 83 12.1 73 523 3 8 353 23.5% 1.48 18 Travis Etienne JAX 637 59.4% 45 9.1 35 316 0 10 263 17.1% 1.2 19 Kenneth Walker SEA 550 58.5% 35 8 27 165 0 8 209 16.7% 0.79 20 Aaron Jones GB 605 57.7% 72 13.6 59 395 5 8 301 23.9% 1.31 21 Rashaad Penny SEA 159 57.6% 5 5.1 4 16 0 7 64 7.8% 0.25 22 Miles Sanders PHI 644 57.1% 26 6.2 20 78 0 5 198 13.1% 0.39 23 Nick Chubb CLE 632 56.4% 37 7.3 27 239 1 10 232 15.9% 1.03 24 Raheem Mostert MIA 528 56.4% 42 8.6 31 202 2 6 266 15.8% 0.76 25 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 534 54.5% 23 5.9 17 92 0 5 150 15.3% 0.61 26 Javonte Williams DEN 133 53.9% 22 17.3 16 76 0 7 67 32.8% 1.13 27 Darrell Henderson LAR 324 53.5% 22 7.8 17 102 0 6 144 15.3% 0.71 28 Jeff Wilson MIA 247 53.2% 24 10.8 12 94 1 7 122 19.7% 0.77 29 Latavius Murray DEN 402 52.9% 34 9.4 26 124 0 7 158 21.5% 0.78 30 Tony Pollard DAL 543 52.1% 55 11.3 39 371 3 9 220 25.0% 1.69 31 Jeff Wilson SF 249 51.9% 13 5.9 10 91 0 7 100 13.0% 0.91 32 Tyler Allgeier ATL 481 51.2% 17 8.1 16 139 1 11 105 16.2% 1.32 33 Breece Hall NYJ 221 49.1% 31 14.5 19 218 1 9 104 29.8% 2.1 34 AJ Dillon GB 513 48.9% 43 9.2 28 206 0 7 200 21.5% 1.03 35 Michael Carter NYJ 480 48.6% 54 10.1 41 288 0 7 266 20.3% 1.08 36 Cam Akers LAR 418 47.6% 18 5.5 13 117 0 11 88 20.5% 1.33 37 Antonio Gibson WAS 468 46.4% 58 12.2 46 353 2 7 213 27.2% 1.66 38 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL 362 46.3% 31 11.4 21 122 0 6 156 19.9% 0.78 39 Jerick McKinnon KC 497 45.5% 71 11.5 56 512 9 10 302 23.5% 1.7 40 James Robinson JAX 203 45.4% 11 5.1 9 46 1 6 71 15.5% 0.65 41 Kenyan Drake BAL 346 45.1% 26 8.3 17 89 1 8 125 20.8% 0.71 42 Eno Benjamin ARI 296 43.1% 33 9.5 24 184 0 10 175 18.9% 1.05 43 Brian Robinson WAS 337 42.7% 12 5.8 9 60 1 8 42 28.6% 1.43 44 J.K. Dobbins BAL 196 42.2% 8 8.2 7 42 1 5 38 21.1% 1.11 45 Zonovan Knight NYJ 191 42.1% 14 6.9 13 100 0 10 37 37.8% 2.7 46 Melvin Gordon DEN 270 41.9% 32 10.7 25 223 0 9 144 22.2% 1.55 47 Kareem Hunt CLE 463 41.3% 44 8.7 35 210 1 7 226 19.5% 0.93 48 D'Andre Swift DET 373 41.3% 70 15.1 48 389 3 9 218 32.1% 1.78 49 Jamaal Williams DET 447 41.1% 16 5.1 12 73 0 6 75 21.3% 0.97 50 Royce Freeman HOU 101 40.1% 8 6 6 33 0 7 33 24.2% 1 51 Samaje Perine CIN 420 39.9% 51 8.6 38 287 4 9 210 24.3% 1.37 52 J.D. McKissic WAS 211 39.7% 40 14 27 173 0 6 155 25.8% 1.12 53 Rachaad White TB 453 39.1% 58 9.2 50 290 2 6 209 27.8% 1.39 54 Khalil Herbert CHI 291 38.1% 12 8.7 9 57 1 9 56 21.4% 1.02 55 Chase Edmonds MIA 175 35.9% 17 6.8 10 96 1 7 98 17.3% 0.98 56 Damien Harris NE 232 35.4% 23 7.8 17 97 0 5 88 26.1% 1.1 57 D'Onta Foreman CAR 337 34.6% 9 5.8 5 26 0 6 67 13.4% 0.39 58 Zack Moss IND 170 33.5% 5 5.3 4 12 0 4 29 17.2% 0.41 59 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC 212 32.2% 23 7.3 17 151 3 9 85 27.1% 1.78 60 Chase Edmonds DEN 104 32.1% 7 6.5 6 61 0 9 50 14.0% 1.22 61 Jaylen Warren PIT 330 31.7% 33 6.7 28 214 0 8 146 22.6% 1.47 62 Isiah Pacheco KC 344 31.5% 14 4.8 13 130 0 12 81 17.3% 1.6 63 Mark Ingram NO 196 31.0% 18 6.7 16 68 0 5 65 27.7% 1.05 64 Chuba Hubbard CAR 263 30.8% 17 11 14 171 0 11 71 23.9% 2.41 65 Nyheim Hines IND 139 30.2% 28 11.2 25 188 0 6 104 26.9% 1.81 66 Joshua Kelley LAC 260 29.0% 25 5.3 14 101 0 7 107 23.4% 0.94 67 Dontrell Hilliard TEN 193 28.1% 26 9.9 21 177 4 7 110 23.6% 1.61 68 Gus Edwards BAL 158 27.6% 2 4.4 0 0 0 0 12 16.7% 0 69 Kenneth Gainwell PHI 310 27.5% 29 7.4 23 169 0 7 136 21.3% 1.24 70 Justice Hill BAL 254 27.2% 12 6.3 12 58 0 7 47 25.5% 1.23 71 Travis Homer SEA 159 26.6% 18 8.6 16 157 1 8 80 22.5% 1.96 72 Rex Burkhead HOU 248 26.0% 51 10.5 37 204 1 6 180 28.3% 1.13 73 Alexander Mattison MIN 281 25.1% 18 4.8 15 91 1 9 106 17.0% 0.86 74 Elijah Mitchell SF 80 24.8% 4 6.2 3 7 0 6 14 28.6% 0.5 75 James Cook BUF 257 24.7% 32 8.2 21 180 1 7 114 28.1% 1.58 76 Kyren Williams LAR 138 23.8% 12 6.9 9 76 0 9 62 19.4% 1.23 77 Deon Jackson IND 242 23.2% 34 12.1 30 209 1 8 118 28.8% 1.77 78 Matt Breida NYG 249 22.9% 25 6.9 20 118 0 5 113 22.1% 1.04 79 Mike Boone DEN 120 21.1% 15 6.8 9 96 0 9 48 31.3% 2 80 DeeJay Dallas SEA 188 20.3% 19 6.9 17 126 0 8 81 23.5% 1.56 81 JaMycal Hasty JAX 216 20.2% 26 8.1 20 126 1 7 100 26.0% 1.26 82 Craig Reynolds DET 106 18.6% 10 5 9 116 0 12 47 21.3% 2.47 83 Sony Michel LAC 122 18.1% 13 5.1 9 53 0 6 30 43.3% 1.77 84 Justin Jackson DET 176 17.3% 19 5.6 12 101 1 9 80 23.8% 1.26 85 Caleb Huntley ATL 118 17.1% 2 4.8 2 3 0 4 2 100.0% 1.5 86 Hassan Haskins TEN 148 16.9% 12 7.2 11 57 0 6 66 18.2% 0.86 87 Dare Ogunbowale HOU 171 16.9% 26 7.9 20 104 0 7 68 38.2% 1.53 88 Boston Scott PHI 165 16.8% 6 3.9 5 15 0 4 34 17.6% 0.44 89 Ameer Abdullah LV 168 16.0% 32 7.5 25 211 1 8 117 27.4% 1.8 90 Ty Johnson NYJ 164 15.3% 24 8.5 12 88 0 6 67 35.8% 1.31 91 Jonathan Williams WAS 96 11.0% 10 12.7 7 40 0 5 48 20.8% 0.83 92 Malik Davis DAL 77 9.4% 7 7.2 6 63 0 12 25 28.0% 2.52

2023 Free Agents & Possible Cap Casualties

Scheduled Free Agents

Josh Jacobs (tag candidate)

Saquon Barkley (tag candidate)

Tony Pollard

Miles Sanders

David Montgomery

Devin Singletary

Damien Harris

Jamaal Williams

Kareem Hunt & D'Ernest Johnson

Jeff Wilson & Raheem Mostert

Alexander Mattison

Samaje Perine

Rashaad Penny

D'Onta Foreman

Potential Cap Casualties

Cordarrelle Patterson (up to $4.25 million of cap savings for 2023)

Aaron Jones (up to $16 million - if traded/released by March 17)

Ezekiel Elliott (up to $10.9 million)

Chase Edmonds (up to $6 million)

Nyheim Hines (up to $4.8 million)

Leonard Fournette (up to $5 million)

J.D. McKissic (up to $2.5 million)

Gus Edwards (up to $4.4 million)

Less Likely to be Cut, But Not Impossible

Dalvin Cook (up to $11 million)

Alvin Kamara (up to $10 million)

Joe Mixon (up to $10.1 million)

2022 LVPs & 2023 Predictions

Least Valuable Player: Melvin Gordon

Biggest Fantasy Bust: Jonathan Taylor

Biggest Fantasy Bust (non-injury): Najee Harris

Biggest Real-Life Bust: Alvin Kamara

2023 Fantasy MVP: Christian McCaffrey

2023 Real-Life MVP: Nick Chubb

2023 Best Rookie: Bijan Robinson, duh