Backfield Breakdown: 2022 Season in Review for NFL Running Backs

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.
If you're looking for the usual game-by-game stats and notes that usually come with Backfield Breakdown, we're trying something new for Week 18 and have those in a different article published Monday (Box Score Breakdown) that also shows advanced stats and usage rates for WRs and TEs in addition to RBs.
This article will focus on the 2022 season as a whole rather than Week 18 specifically, and with a different format than we normally use in the regular season. It's intended to be a useful reference throughout the offseason for anyone who needs to look up stats or reference free agents, injury rehabees, top performers from 202... basically anything related to NFL running backs. Let's start with a bit of fun, though, handing out 2022 awards.
2022 Awards
Real-Life MVP: Christian McCaffrey
Fantasy MVP: Austin Ekeler
Best Runner: Nick Chubb
Best Receiver: Christian McCaffrey
Best Rookie: Kenneth Walker / Dameon Pierce
Best ADP Return: Josh Jacobs
Mid-Round Magic: Kenneth Walker
Late-Round Hero: Jerick McKinnon
Comeback Player: Saquon Barkley
Most Improved: Josh Jacobs
Brightest Future: Breece Hall
Offseason Injury Rehab
Javonte Williams (ACL tear - Oct. 2)
Rashaad Penny (broken fibula / ankle injury - Oct. 9)
Breece Hall (ACL tear - Oct. 23)
Dameon Pierce (high-ankle sprain - Dec. 11)
Jonathan Taylor (ankle - Dec. 17 - possible offseason surgery)
Antonio Gibson (foot/knee - last played Dec. 24, had foot surgery Jan. 5)
Notes
- Williams' ACL tear also come with an LCL tear and damage to his posterior lateral corner, per SI's Luke Patterson. It isn't clear exactly when he had surgery, but it seems to have been at some point in October, i.e., within a few weeks of suffering the injury
- Hall's ACL tear was accompanied by only minor meniscus damage, so far as we know. He had surgery in mid-November, about 3-4 weeks after his injury.
- Penny said in early December that he might return for the playoffs if Seattle qualified. I haven't heard anything about that for a month, however, and it always seemed like a long shot given that his broken fibula was accompanied by a high-ankle sprain and reportedly came with a four-month rehab/recovery timeline. Reports suggest the ankle damage wasn't too bad, which means Penny should be healthy by the time he's eligible for unrestricted free agency in March.
- Taylor struggled with ankle injuries all season and revealed Jan. 9 that he might get offseason surgery. He'll likely decide by the end of January, and should be healthy for training camp either way... but it's still worth monitoring carefully given his importance.
- Gibson played through a foot injury from Week 10 on, then was shut down for the final two games after spraining his knee Week 16. He had foot surgery Jan. 5. This recent injury is to Gibson's left foot, whereas his turf toe in 2020 and toe sprain in 2021 were on the right foot.
2022 Stat Leaderboards
We're mostly looking at volume and usage stats here, breaking it down by rushing and receiving. If you want to see stuff like broken tackles, yards after contact and other performance metrics, check out RotoWire's Advanced Stats Pages. We also have Red Zone stats if that's what you're looking for.
Note: Minimums for inclusion on these leaderboards are 170 snaps or 50 touches, though we've also included a few noteworthy players that didn't quite reach those numbers.
Rushing
|Team
|G
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Ru. Yd.
|YPC
|YPG
|TD
|Fum
|F Lost
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|6
|275
|85.1%
|85
|68.5%
|393
|4.6
|65.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|16
|821
|80.2%
|295
|59.1%
|1312
|4.4
|82
|10
|1
|0
|3
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|17
|783
|74.7%
|340
|79.4%
|1653
|4.9
|97.2
|12
|3
|1
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|17
|812
|72.4%
|264
|65.3%
|1173
|4.4
|69
|8
|4
|4
|5
|James Conner
|ARI
|13
|635
|71.3%
|183
|54.6%
|782
|4.3
|60.2
|7
|3
|1
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|11
|503
|69.9%
|192
|63.8%
|861
|4.5
|78.3
|4
|3
|3
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|15
|621
|69.6%
|223
|53.3%
|897
|4
|59.8
|2
|4
|4
|8
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|11
|465
|67.3%
|159
|47.3%
|746
|4.7
|67.8
|6
|1
|0
|9
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|16
|619
|66.8%
|349
|75.4%
|1538
|4.4
|96.1
|13
|6
|3
|10
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|17
|664
|66.0%
|210
|49.4%
|1040
|5
|61.2
|5
|4
|1
|11
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|16
|679
|65.4%
|177
|40.7%
|819
|4.6
|51.2
|5
|3
|3
|12
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|17
|724
|65.3%
|272
|54.4%
|1038
|3.8
|61.1
|7
|3
|2
|13
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|14
|601
|65.3%
|210
|61.8%
|814
|3.9
|58.1
|7
|0
|0
|14
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|16
|600
|64.3%
|201
|38.2%
|801
|4
|50.1
|5
|2
|2
|15
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|13
|486
|63.8%
|220
|74.3%
|939
|4.3
|72.2
|4
|4
|2
|16
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|17
|710
|61.5%
|204
|50.5%
|915
|4.5
|53.8
|13
|5
|3
|17
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|15
|653
|59.8%
|189
|51.6%
|668
|3.5
|44.5
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|17
|637
|59.4%
|220
|49.1%
|1125
|5.1
|66.2
|5
|5
|3
|19
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|15
|550
|58.5%
|228
|58.2%
|1050
|4.6
|70
|9
|0
|0
|20
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|17
|605
|57.7%
|213
|46.7%
|1121
|5.3
|65.9
|2
|5
|3
|21
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|5
|159
|57.6%
|57
|51.8%
|346
|6.1
|69.2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|17
|644
|57.1%
|259
|47.6%
|1269
|4.9
|74.6
|11
|2
|2
|23
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|17
|632
|56.4%
|302
|56.8%
|1525
|5
|89.7
|12
|1
|1
|24
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|16
|528
|56.4%
|181
|49.7%
|891
|4.9
|55.7
|3
|1
|1
|25
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|15
|534
|54.5%
|231
|49.0%
|876
|3.8
|58.4
|12
|0
|0
|26
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|4
|133
|53.9%
|47
|45.2%
|204
|4.3
|51
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|9
|324
|53.5%
|70
|34.0%
|283
|4
|31.4
|3
|0
|0
|28
|Jeff Wilson
|MIA
|8
|247
|53.2%
|84
|45.2%
|392
|4.7
|49
|3
|1
|0
|29
|Latavius Murray
|DEN
|12
|402
|52.9%
|160
|51.3%
|703
|4.4
|58.6
|5
|1
|0
|30
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|16
|543
|52.1%
|193
|38.7%
|1007
|5.2
|62.9
|9
|0
|0
|31
|Jeff Wilson
|SF
|8
|249
|51.9%
|92
|43.4%
|468
|5.1
|58.5
|2
|2
|2
|32
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|16
|481
|51.2%
|210
|40.3%
|1035
|4.9
|64.7
|3
|0
|0
|33
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|7
|221
|49.1%
|80
|45.5%
|463
|5.8
|66.1
|4
|1
|1
|34
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|17
|513
|48.9%
|186
|40.8%
|770
|4.1
|45.3
|7
|1
|0
|35
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|16
|480
|48.6%
|114
|30.7%
|402
|3.5
|25.1
|3
|2
|1
|36
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|15
|418
|47.6%
|188
|52.1%
|786
|4.2
|52.4
|7
|2
|2
|37
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|15
|468
|46.4%
|149
|51.4%
|546
|3.7
|36.4
|3
|1
|0
|38
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|13
|362
|46.3%
|144
|31.8%
|695
|4.8
|53.5
|8
|1
|1
|39
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|16
|497
|45.5%
|72
|291
|4
|18.2
|1
|1
|1
|40
|James Robinson
|JAX
|7
|203
|45.4%
|81
|42.6%
|340
|4.2
|48.6
|3
|1
|0
|41
|Kenyan Drake
|BAL
|12
|346
|45.1%
|109
|28.9%
|482
|4.4
|40.2
|4
|1
|0
|42
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|9
|296
|43.1%
|70
|29.9%
|299
|4.3
|33.2
|2
|0
|0
|43
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|12
|337
|42.7%
|205
|32.4%
|797
|3.9
|66.4
|2
|2
|0
|44
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|8
|196
|42.2%
|92
|37.9%
|520
|5.7
|65
|2
|0
|0
|45
|Zonovan Knight
|NYJ
|7
|191
|42.1%
|85
|54.1%
|300
|3.5
|42.9
|1
|2
|0
|46
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|10
|270
|41.9%
|90
|34.1%
|318
|3.5
|31.8
|2
|5
|2
|47
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|17
|463
|41.3%
|123
|23.1%
|468
|3.8
|27.5
|3
|1
|0
|48
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|14
|373
|41.3%
|99
|24.6%
|542
|5.5
|38.7
|5
|1
|0
|49
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|17
|447
|41.1%
|262
|54.6%
|1066
|4.1
|62.7
|17
|3
|2
|50
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|16
|420
|39.9%
|95
|23.6%
|394
|4.1
|24.6
|2
|0
|0
|51
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|7
|211
|39.7%
|22
|10.5%
|95
|4.3
|13.6
|0
|0
|0
|52
|Rachaad White
|TB
|17
|453
|39.1%
|129
|33.4%
|481
|3.7
|28.3
|1
|3
|3
|53
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|13
|291
|38.1%
|129
|29.8%
|731
|5.7
|56.2
|4
|0
|0
|54
|Damien Harris
|NE
|11
|232
|35.4%
|106
|37.2%
|462
|4.4
|42
|3
|0
|0
|55
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|16
|337
|34.6%
|203
|42.0%
|914
|4.5
|57.1
|5
|1
|0
|56
|Zack Moss
|IND
|8
|170
|33.5%
|76
|33.3%
|365
|4.8
|45.6
|1
|0
|0
|57
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|10
|212
|32.2%
|71
|29.6%
|302
|4.3
|30.2
|3
|0
|0
|58
|Chase Edmonds
|DEN
|5
|104
|32.1%
|26
|19.5%
|125
|4.8
|25
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|15
|330
|31.7%
|77
|16.3%
|379
|4.9
|25.3
|1
|1
|0
|60
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|17
|344
|31.5%
|170
|41.6%
|830
|4.9
|48.8
|5
|4
|2
|61
|Mark Ingram
|NO
|9
|196
|31.0%
|62
|20.7%
|233
|3.8
|25.9
|1
|2
|2
|62
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|12
|263
|30.8%
|95
|23.3%
|466
|4.9
|38.8
|2
|1
|0
|63
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|12
|260
|29.0%
|69
|20.8%
|287
|4.2
|23.9
|2
|0
|0
|64
|Dontrell Hilliard
|TEN
|10
|193
|28.1%
|22
|6.2%
|145
|6.6
|14.5
|0
|0
|0
|65
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|9
|158
|27.6%
|87
|29.1%
|433
|5
|48.1
|3
|1
|1
|66
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|15
|310
|27.5%
|53
|11.5%
|240
|4.5
|16
|4
|0
|0
|67
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|15
|254
|27.2%
|49
|10.3%
|262
|5.3
|17.5
|0
|2
|1
|68
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|7
|248
|26.0%
|26
|6.9%
|80
|3.1
|11.4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|17
|281
|25.1%
|74
|18.3%
|283
|3.8
|16.6
|5
|0
|0
|70
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|5
|80
|24.8%
|45
|26.2%
|279
|6.2
|55.8
|2
|0
|0
|71
|James Cook
|BUF
|15
|257
|24.7%
|89
|21.5%
|507
|5.7
|33.8
|2
|1
|1
|72
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|8
|138
|23.8%
|35
|13.1%
|139
|4
|17.4
|0
|0
|0
|73
|Deon Jackson
|IND
|11
|242
|23.2%
|68
|21.2%
|236
|3.5
|21.5
|1
|1
|1
|74
|Matt Breida
|NYG
|16
|249
|22.9%
|54
|10.0%
|220
|4.1
|13.8
|1
|0
|0
|75
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|10
|188
|20.3%
|35
|8.8%
|186
|5.3
|18.6
|0
|1
|0
|76
|JaMycal Hasty
|JAX
|17
|216
|20.2%
|46
|10.3%
|194
|4.2
|11.4
|2
|0
|0
|77
|Justin Jackson
|DET
|12
|176
|17.3%
|42
|8.4%
|170
|4
|14.2
|1
|0
|0
|78
|Caleb Huntley
|ATL
|12
|118
|17.1%
|76
|18.5%
|366
|4.8
|30.5
|1
|1
|0
|79
|Hassan Haskins
|TEN
|15
|148
|16.9%
|25
|5.5%
|93
|3.7
|6.2
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Malik Davis
|DAL
|6
|77
|9.4%
|38
|8.1%
|161
|4.2
|26.8
|1
|0
|0
|81
|Jordan Mason
|SF
|10
|80
|8.2%
|43
|13.3%
|258
|6
|25.8
|1
|0
|0
Receiving
|Team
|Snaps
|Sn %
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh.
|REC
|Rec Yd
|Rec TD
|YAC Avg
|Routes
|TPRR
|YPRR
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|275
|85.1%
|43
|24.7
|33
|277
|1
|9
|152
|28.3%
|1.82
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|821
|80.2%
|76
|16.9
|57
|338
|0
|8
|328
|23.2%
|1.03
|3
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|783
|74.7%
|64
|11.6
|53
|400
|0
|7
|320
|20.0%
|1.25
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|812
|72.4%
|56
|9.3
|39
|295
|2
|9
|354
|15.8%
|0.83
|5
|James Conner
|ARI
|635
|71.3%
|58
|11.6
|46
|300
|1
|8
|248
|23.4%
|1.21
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|503
|69.9%
|40
|10.8
|28
|143
|0
|7
|196
|20.4%
|0.73
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|621
|69.6%
|77
|18.3
|57
|490
|2
|8
|259
|29.7%
|1.89
|8
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|465
|67.3%
|65
|19.9
|52
|464
|4
|8
|189
|34.4%
|2.46
|9
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|619
|66.8%
|41
|11
|33
|398
|0
|12
|163
|25.2%
|2.44
|10
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|664
|66.0%
|89
|17.2
|69
|421
|1
|8
|315
|28.3%
|1.34
|11
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|679
|65.4%
|52
|9.5
|38
|280
|1
|7
|384
|13.5%
|0.73
|12
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|724
|65.3%
|53
|10.6
|41
|229
|3
|5
|251
|21.1%
|0.91
|13
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|601
|65.3%
|75
|14.3
|60
|441
|2
|8
|277
|27.1%
|1.59
|14
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|600
|64.3%
|40
|14.4
|34
|316
|1
|9
|219
|18.3%
|1.44
|15
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|486
|63.8%
|39
|10.6
|30
|165
|1
|7
|153
|25.5%
|1.08
|16
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|710
|61.5%
|127
|18.5
|107
|722
|5
|8
|351
|36.2%
|2.06
|17
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|653
|59.8%
|83
|12.1
|73
|523
|3
|8
|353
|23.5%
|1.48
|18
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|637
|59.4%
|45
|9.1
|35
|316
|0
|10
|263
|17.1%
|1.2
|19
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|550
|58.5%
|35
|8
|27
|165
|0
|8
|209
|16.7%
|0.79
|20
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|605
|57.7%
|72
|13.6
|59
|395
|5
|8
|301
|23.9%
|1.31
|21
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|159
|57.6%
|5
|5.1
|4
|16
|0
|7
|64
|7.8%
|0.25
|22
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|644
|57.1%
|26
|6.2
|20
|78
|0
|5
|198
|13.1%
|0.39
|23
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|632
|56.4%
|37
|7.3
|27
|239
|1
|10
|232
|15.9%
|1.03
|24
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|528
|56.4%
|42
|8.6
|31
|202
|2
|6
|266
|15.8%
|0.76
|25
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|534
|54.5%
|23
|5.9
|17
|92
|0
|5
|150
|15.3%
|0.61
|26
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|133
|53.9%
|22
|17.3
|16
|76
|0
|7
|67
|32.8%
|1.13
|27
|Darrell Henderson
|LAR
|324
|53.5%
|22
|7.8
|17
|102
|0
|6
|144
|15.3%
|0.71
|28
|Jeff Wilson
|MIA
|247
|53.2%
|24
|10.8
|12
|94
|1
|7
|122
|19.7%
|0.77
|29
|Latavius Murray
|DEN
|402
|52.9%
|34
|9.4
|26
|124
|0
|7
|158
|21.5%
|0.78
|30
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|543
|52.1%
|55
|11.3
|39
|371
|3
|9
|220
|25.0%
|1.69
|31
|Jeff Wilson
|SF
|249
|51.9%
|13
|5.9
|10
|91
|0
|7
|100
|13.0%
|0.91
|32
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|481
|51.2%
|17
|8.1
|16
|139
|1
|11
|105
|16.2%
|1.32
|33
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|221
|49.1%
|31
|14.5
|19
|218
|1
|9
|104
|29.8%
|2.1
|34
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|513
|48.9%
|43
|9.2
|28
|206
|0
|7
|200
|21.5%
|1.03
|35
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|480
|48.6%
|54
|10.1
|41
|288
|0
|7
|266
|20.3%
|1.08
|36
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|418
|47.6%
|18
|5.5
|13
|117
|0
|11
|88
|20.5%
|1.33
|37
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|468
|46.4%
|58
|12.2
|46
|353
|2
|7
|213
|27.2%
|1.66
|38
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|362
|46.3%
|31
|11.4
|21
|122
|0
|6
|156
|19.9%
|0.78
|39
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|497
|45.5%
|71
|11.5
|56
|512
|9
|10
|302
|23.5%
|1.7
|40
|James Robinson
|JAX
|203
|45.4%
|11
|5.1
|9
|46
|1
|6
|71
|15.5%
|0.65
|41
|Kenyan Drake
|BAL
|346
|45.1%
|26
|8.3
|17
|89
|1
|8
|125
|20.8%
|0.71
|42
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|296
|43.1%
|33
|9.5
|24
|184
|0
|10
|175
|18.9%
|1.05
|43
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|337
|42.7%
|12
|5.8
|9
|60
|1
|8
|42
|28.6%
|1.43
|44
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|196
|42.2%
|8
|8.2
|7
|42
|1
|5
|38
|21.1%
|1.11
|45
|Zonovan Knight
|NYJ
|191
|42.1%
|14
|6.9
|13
|100
|0
|10
|37
|37.8%
|2.7
|46
|Melvin Gordon
|DEN
|270
|41.9%
|32
|10.7
|25
|223
|0
|9
|144
|22.2%
|1.55
|47
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|463
|41.3%
|44
|8.7
|35
|210
|1
|7
|226
|19.5%
|0.93
|48
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|373
|41.3%
|70
|15.1
|48
|389
|3
|9
|218
|32.1%
|1.78
|49
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|447
|41.1%
|16
|5.1
|12
|73
|0
|6
|75
|21.3%
|0.97
|50
|Royce Freeman
|HOU
|101
|40.1%
|8
|6
|6
|33
|0
|7
|33
|24.2%
|1
|51
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|420
|39.9%
|51
|8.6
|38
|287
|4
|9
|210
|24.3%
|1.37
|52
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|211
|39.7%
|40
|14
|27
|173
|0
|6
|155
|25.8%
|1.12
|53
|Rachaad White
|TB
|453
|39.1%
|58
|9.2
|50
|290
|2
|6
|209
|27.8%
|1.39
|54
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|291
|38.1%
|12
|8.7
|9
|57
|1
|9
|56
|21.4%
|1.02
|55
|Chase Edmonds
|MIA
|175
|35.9%
|17
|6.8
|10
|96
|1
|7
|98
|17.3%
|0.98
|56
|Damien Harris
|NE
|232
|35.4%
|23
|7.8
|17
|97
|0
|5
|88
|26.1%
|1.1
|57
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|337
|34.6%
|9
|5.8
|5
|26
|0
|6
|67
|13.4%
|0.39
|58
|Zack Moss
|IND
|170
|33.5%
|5
|5.3
|4
|12
|0
|4
|29
|17.2%
|0.41
|59
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|212
|32.2%
|23
|7.3
|17
|151
|3
|9
|85
|27.1%
|1.78
|60
|Chase Edmonds
|DEN
|104
|32.1%
|7
|6.5
|6
|61
|0
|9
|50
|14.0%
|1.22
|61
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|330
|31.7%
|33
|6.7
|28
|214
|0
|8
|146
|22.6%
|1.47
|62
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|344
|31.5%
|14
|4.8
|13
|130
|0
|12
|81
|17.3%
|1.6
|63
|Mark Ingram
|NO
|196
|31.0%
|18
|6.7
|16
|68
|0
|5
|65
|27.7%
|1.05
|64
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|263
|30.8%
|17
|11
|14
|171
|0
|11
|71
|23.9%
|2.41
|65
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|139
|30.2%
|28
|11.2
|25
|188
|0
|6
|104
|26.9%
|1.81
|66
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|260
|29.0%
|25
|5.3
|14
|101
|0
|7
|107
|23.4%
|0.94
|67
|Dontrell Hilliard
|TEN
|193
|28.1%
|26
|9.9
|21
|177
|4
|7
|110
|23.6%
|1.61
|68
|Gus Edwards
|BAL
|158
|27.6%
|2
|4.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|16.7%
|0
|69
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|310
|27.5%
|29
|7.4
|23
|169
|0
|7
|136
|21.3%
|1.24
|70
|Justice Hill
|BAL
|254
|27.2%
|12
|6.3
|12
|58
|0
|7
|47
|25.5%
|1.23
|71
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|159
|26.6%
|18
|8.6
|16
|157
|1
|8
|80
|22.5%
|1.96
|72
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|248
|26.0%
|51
|10.5
|37
|204
|1
|6
|180
|28.3%
|1.13
|73
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|281
|25.1%
|18
|4.8
|15
|91
|1
|9
|106
|17.0%
|0.86
|74
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|80
|24.8%
|4
|6.2
|3
|7
|0
|6
|14
|28.6%
|0.5
|75
|James Cook
|BUF
|257
|24.7%
|32
|8.2
|21
|180
|1
|7
|114
|28.1%
|1.58
|76
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|138
|23.8%
|12
|6.9
|9
|76
|0
|9
|62
|19.4%
|1.23
|77
|Deon Jackson
|IND
|242
|23.2%
|34
|12.1
|30
|209
|1
|8
|118
|28.8%
|1.77
|78
|Matt Breida
|NYG
|249
|22.9%
|25
|6.9
|20
|118
|0
|5
|113
|22.1%
|1.04
|79
|Mike Boone
|DEN
|120
|21.1%
|15
|6.8
|9
|96
|0
|9
|48
|31.3%
|2
|80
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|188
|20.3%
|19
|6.9
|17
|126
|0
|8
|81
|23.5%
|1.56
|81
|JaMycal Hasty
|JAX
|216
|20.2%
|26
|8.1
|20
|126
|1
|7
|100
|26.0%
|1.26
|82
|Craig Reynolds
|DET
|106
|18.6%
|10
|5
|9
|116
|0
|12
|47
|21.3%
|2.47
|83
|Sony Michel
|LAC
|122
|18.1%
|13
|5.1
|9
|53
|0
|6
|30
|43.3%
|1.77
|84
|Justin Jackson
|DET
|176
|17.3%
|19
|5.6
|12
|101
|1
|9
|80
|23.8%
|1.26
|85
|Caleb Huntley
|ATL
|118
|17.1%
|2
|4.8
|2
|3
|0
|4
|2
|100.0%
|1.5
|86
|Hassan Haskins
|TEN
|148
|16.9%
|12
|7.2
|11
|57
|0
|6
|66
|18.2%
|0.86
|87
|Dare Ogunbowale
|HOU
|171
|16.9%
|26
|7.9
|20
|104
|0
|7
|68
|38.2%
|1.53
|88
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|165
|16.8%
|6
|3.9
|5
|15
|0
|4
|34
|17.6%
|0.44
|89
|Ameer Abdullah
|LV
|168
|16.0%
|32
|7.5
|25
|211
|1
|8
|117
|27.4%
|1.8
|90
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|164
|15.3%
|24
|8.5
|12
|88
|0
|6
|67
|35.8%
|1.31
|91
|Jonathan Williams
|WAS
|96
|11.0%
|10
|12.7
|7
|40
|0
|5
|48
|20.8%
|0.83
|92
|Malik Davis
|DAL
|77
|9.4%
|7
|7.2
|6
|63
|0
|12
|25
|28.0%
|2.52
2023 Free Agents & Possible Cap Casualties
Scheduled Free Agents
Josh Jacobs (tag candidate)
Saquon Barkley (tag candidate)
Kareem Hunt & D'Ernest Johnson
Potential Cap Casualties
Cordarrelle Patterson (up to $4.25 million of cap savings for 2023)
Aaron Jones (up to $16 million - if traded/released by March 17)
Ezekiel Elliott (up to $10.9 million)
Chase Edmonds (up to $6 million)
Nyheim Hines (up to $4.8 million)
Leonard Fournette (up to $5 million)
J.D. McKissic (up to $2.5 million)
Gus Edwards (up to $4.4 million)
Less Likely to be Cut, But Not Impossible
Dalvin Cook (up to $11 million)
Alvin Kamara (up to $10 million)
Joe Mixon (up to $10.1 million)
2022 LVPs & 2023 Predictions
Least Valuable Player: Melvin Gordon
Biggest Fantasy Bust: Jonathan Taylor
Biggest Fantasy Bust (non-injury): Najee Harris
Biggest Real-Life Bust: Alvin Kamara
2023 Fantasy MVP: Christian McCaffrey
2023 Real-Life MVP: Nick Chubb
2023 Best Rookie: Bijan Robinson, duh