Target Breakdown: 2022 Tight End Recap and 2023 Early Fantasy Rankings

Travis Kelce led tight ends in fantasy scoring for a sixth time in the past seven seasons in 2022, reclaiming his crown with authority after Mark Andrews' 2021 intrusion. Kelce outscored second-place T.J. Hockenson by 100.9 PPR points, averaging 18.6 per game in a year where George Kittle was the only other TE to average even 13 (Kittle finished as TE3 despite missing two games).

It was Kelce's third time in the past five seasons scoring 18 per game, which puts him in the company of WRs Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill as well as RBs Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and Alvin Kamara. No other tight end has hit that mark even once the past five years, though Andrews (2021) and Darren Waller (2020) came close.

Hopes for improved TE depth in 2023 partially depend on a bounce-back year from at least one of those two, along with incoming help from a rookie class that looks strong at the position. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer is a surefire first-round pick, likely in the Top 15, while Luke Musgrave (Oregon St.), Dalton Kincaid (Utah) and Darnell Washington (Georgia) could be drafted toward the end of Day 1 or early part of Day 2.

History suggests we're more likely to get big-time production out of an early pick from the 2021 draft (e.g. Pat Freiermuth, Kyle Pitts) or even the less-heralded 2022 class (e.g. Trey McBride, Chigoziem Okonkwo), but there is some recent precedent of rookies being fantasy-startable, including Freiermuth and Pitts two years ago and Isaiah Likely this past season when the Ravens didn't have Andrews available.

2022 Awards Injuries to Monitor this Offseason 2022 TE Stat Leaderboards (TPRR, aDOT, target share, etc) 2023 Free Agents & Potential Cap Casualties Early 2023 Fantasy Rankings (Top 32 TEs)

2022 Awards 🏆

Real-Life MVP: Travis Kelce

Fantasy MVP: Travis Kelce

Best Rookie: Chigoziem Okonkwo

Best ADP Return: Travis Kelce

Mid-Round Magic: T.J. Hockenson

Late-Round Hero: Evan Engram

Comeback Player: David Njoku

Most Improved: Cole Kmet

Brightest Future: Mark Andrews / Kyle Pitts

Least Valuable Player: Tyler Conklin / Logan Thomas

Biggest Fantasy Bust: Kyle Pitts

Biggest Fantasy Bust (non-injury): Mike Gesicki / Hunter Henry

Biggest Real-Life Bust: Hunter Henry

Offseason Injury Rehab 🚑

Kyle Pitts (MCL surgery in late November)

Zach Ertz (ACL + MCL surgery in late November)

Greg Dulcich (hamstring - placed on IR on Dec. 30)

Will Dissly (knee - last played Dec. 24)

Kyle Pitts' rehab/recovery from his knee injury is "on schedule" Falcons TE coach Justin Peele said this morning. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) January 30, 2023

Carroll says for now it remains unclear if TE Will Dissly needs surgery. For now gonna wait a few months to see if it will heal without surgery. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 16, 2023

2022 Stat Leaderboards 📈📈📈

My favorite stats for TEs are shown below, plus we have more good stuff on RotoWire's Advanced Stats and Red Zone pages.

Rts = Routes Run

Rt/DB = Routes Run / # of Team QB Dropbacks

TS = Target Share (adjusted to only include games the TE played in)

AY = Air Yards

AYS = Air Yard Share (adjusted to only include games the TE played in)

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run (receiving yards only)

aDOT = Average Depth of Target

PB% = Pass-blocking percentage (i.e., percentage of pass snaps kept in as a blocker)

2023 Free Agents & Possible Cap Casualties 💰💰💰

Scheduled Free Agents

Evan Engram

Dalton Schultz

Hayden Hurst

Mike Gesicki

Austin Hooper

Foster Moreau

Irv Smith

Josh Oliver

Robert Tonyan

Jordan Akins

Potential Cap Casualties

Hunter Henry (up to $10.5 million in 2023 cap savings)

Jonnu Smith (up to $4.6 million)

Logan Thomas (up to $6.9 million)

Will Dissly (up to $6.1 million, knee injury)

Cameron Brate (up to $4 million)

Ian Thomas (up to $3.1 million)

2023 Predictions & Top-32 Rankings 🔢🔢🔢

2023 Fantasy MVP: Mark Andrews

2023 Real-Life MVP: George Kittle

2023 Best Rookie: Michael Mayer

Too-Early 2023 TE Rankings (Full PPR)