Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 13 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

This article will go game by game for the Week 13 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Demario Douglas (concussion) might be out, which would be a frustrating development for a New England offense that really doesn't need more problems. As much as Mac Jones 'needs' to get benched, that assumption is not true to a greater degree than the observation that Bailey Cappe 'can't' be a starting NFL quarterback. Douglas might have had no hope even before the concussion detail. DeVante Parker isn't going to find any downfield separation against the Chargers' cushion coverage, but maybe JuJu Smith-Schuster can find little checkdowns against those cushions.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker







CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

It's an absolute nightmare that Keenan Allen (hamstring) hasn't practiced as of Thursday, because without him the Chargers become a simply laughable offense – one of the absolute worst collections of route runners with an absurd schematic theory underlying it all. The Chargers offense is broken already, and Allen is the crutch that allows it to even hobble. If Allen can play then he should have favorable matchups especially against the likes of Myles Bryant, who has had the bull's eye on him for years now. Bill Belichick must like Bryant in run defense or something, but he can't cover anyone, not even Quentin Johnston. Then again, Johnston and Jalen Guyton are more likely to run against the likes of Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson. Jackson is more beatable, but who knows if the Patriots can see to it.

Upgrade: Keenan Allen

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Quentin Johnston, Jalen Guyton

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Garrett Wilson can't be covered by anyone on the Falcons defense, not even A.J. Terrell, but with Tim Boyle at quarterback it's difficult to advise anything in particular. If things are this bad for Wilson then Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee don't have much hope.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Garrett Wilson, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee









ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London is exceptional and will one day be able to beat corners like Sauce Gardner, but it's not clear if that time is now, especially with Atlanta's offense/QB play being as poor as it is. The structure around London in Atlanta is crap, whereas the structural soundness of the Jets defense overall is quite strong. Gardner's job is easier than London's, in other words, so if London were to struggle at all in a 1:1 matchup then the additional details wouldn't tilt anything in his favor. D.J. Reed is likely more vulnerable to London and his extreme reach, though Reed doesn't tend to give up much separation. Then again, last week's matchup against the Saints was tough on paper, too, yet London produced 91 yards on seven targets.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London

New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Lions corners Jerry Jacobs and Cam Sutton are more comfortable at shallow and intermediate depths, because they function best when allowed to play downhill. When they have to turn and run things don't go as well, and lately the Detroit pass rush hasn't done anything to make quarterbacks throw before the corners are forced to turn and run. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are second to only the likes of Hill/Waddle when you're talking about the sum deep threat of a wideout duo. Both players are profoundly dangerous to these Detroit corners. The problem is that Derek Carr is basically a weakling and will cut off his reads the moment he imagines pressure, which is happening more and more lately.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Chris Olave (what can I say, it should be an upgrade and it would be with Jameis Winston), Rashid Shaheed (see Olave)







DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

The Saints have excellent cornerback personnel and a strong defensive group in general, but the team is so horribly mismanaged by Dennis Allen and you can feel it starting to drag down the players. The defense that was automatic for the first years of the Allen tenure has started to break down in ways it never did previously, because the defense is starting to see returns that are less than the talent levels of the personnel. That Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo are two of the most athletic corners in the league doesn't necessarily close to the door on Josh Reynolds or Jameson Williams, because the Saints are basically a sinking ship. With that said, Amon-Ra St. Brown gets the easier matchup, where Alontae Taylor might be miscast in the slot.

Upgrade: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals

PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

Garrett Williams has been a pleasant addition to the Cardinals corner rotation – the former third-round pick returned from injury in Week 7 and has been the closest thing to a respectable corner the Cardinals have fielded all year. The Cardinals have still been lit up in the passing game almost every week all the same, if only because the other two corner reps on any given play have been low-quality. George Pickens and Diontae Johnson both look very good here, though whoever avoids Williams might have the easiest matchup on a given play.

Upgrade: George Pickens, Diontae Johnson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Allen Robinson









ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquise Brown (heel) can beat these Pittsburgh corners, but it's unclear how healthy he is or how well the Cardinals might fare against the Pittsburgh pass rush. The Steelers also have Minkah Fitzpatrick back at safety, which provides cover for the otherwise underwhelming coverage abilities of Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan. Joey Porter is the only Steelers corner worth much, but even his presence might matter less than that of the Pittsburgh pass rush. Greg Dortch has drawn a lot of targets lately but ceded the slot last week to Rondale Moore. Whoever gets the most slot reps gets the best matchup, because that's where Peterson and Sullivan line up the most.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

Who knows about the quarterback play, but in terms of the cornerback matchups this couldn't be much more favorable for DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks. The outside corner duo of Jaylon Jones and Darrell Baker was never supposed to happen, and players like them aren't supposed to hold up against receivers like Hopkins or Burks. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the slot gets the toughest matchup, where Kenny Moore is the top remaining Colts corner.

Upgrade: DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Kristian Fulton is the Titans corner you want to target, so we might expect Shane Steichen to get Michael Pittman more looks against Fulton than Sean Murphy-Bunting on the other side. Then again, Alec Pierce and his speed are a bigger threat to the squatty, slowish Fulton than against the big and fast Murphy-Bunting. Depends on what Indianapolis wants to do. Slot corner Roger McCreary is better underneath than downfield, but Josh Downs got the better of McCreary last time around and might continue to.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Terry McLaurin would normally warrant a shadow assignment from Jalen Ramsey, but to this point the Dolphins have played Ramsey on the left and Xavien Howard on the right. Particularly now that the Miami pass rush has been clipped by the divot they call the MetLife field, Howard is unlikely to hold up against McLaurin without tons of help. Jahan Dotson can beat Howard too, though beating Ramsey might be asking too much. Slot man Kader Kohou might or might not present an obstacle for Curtis Samuel, but Samuel has beaten better corners in the past.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin (the more Howard the better), Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel







MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

Kendall Fuller and Emmanuel Forbes have talent, but under Ron Rivera's watch it has amounted to nothing. Jack Del Rio is not solely responsible for that, nor is he as personally responsible as Rivera. Maybe something gets better with the Washington defense, but until then it looks like Mike McDaniel is going to scheme circles around the Commanders even though Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle don't need the help.

Upgrade: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos

HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Nico Collins is the real deal but so is Patrick Surtain, and unfortunately Surtain might be the very last corner in the league that Collins would like to match up with. Surtain is a trait match to everything Collins poses. There's a chance Collins is good enough to get the better of Surtain – a great quarterback and great offensive coordinator help his odds – but there's little doubt that Tank Dell will have the easier matchups all game here. All non-Surtain corners for Denver are vulnerable, and if Collins has an off game the slack will necessarily fall to Dell and to a lesser extent Robert Woods.

Upgrade: Tank Dell (lower to Even if Surtain doesn't shadow Collins), Robert Woods

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Nico Collins







DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton isn't going to separate from Derek Stingley or Steven Nelson, but Sutton has never been especially dependent on separation and his usage is so locked-in this year that the matchups really might not matter much. It's as simple as: if Russell Wilson is throwing for 150 yards and a touchdown, then Sutton is getting 50 yards and the touchdown. There are some exceptions, because Jerry Jeudy remains talented, but Wilson's 2023 offense is so stripped-down that the passing game simply doesn't resemble any other in the league, and by definition it can only go with Sutton's lifting.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

If Jaycee Horn is active then that could be a real impediment to Mike Evans, but short of Horn posing that sort of presence it's not obvious what the Panthers corners specifically can do to defend themselves from Evans or Chris Godwin. Rather than the personnel, the detail of concern for the Tampa offense is that Carolina's defense is coached by Ejiro Evero, who is one of the league's best beyond any doubt. Evans and Godwin should be 'open,' in other words, but the concern is that Baker Mayfield won't be looking at the right place at the right time, thrown off his rhythm by Evero's pre-snap disguises.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Evans (arguable Upgrade if Horn is out), Chris Godwin









CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

Jonathan Mingo got going a little last week but showed up on the Thursday practice report with Achilles trouble, which isn't the greatest sign. It's unlikely he would project especially well in this game or any other, anyway, but the setback is still frustrating. Adam Thielen by far gets the easier matchup, avoiding Carlton Davis outside and instead mostly facing Christian Izien in the slot. The Buccaneers will likely sell out their scheme to stop Thielen, but Thielen should be able to be useful in PPR at least. DJ Chark is pretty obviously better than Mingo and can torch Davis downfield, but David Tepper is less attached to Chark than Mingo and is dictating more playing time for the latter.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Jonathan Mingo

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns

RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Cooper Kupp can win difficult matchups but Greg Newsome has to be one of the toughest slot assignments in the whole league, and it's not as if greener pastures are easily found at the other reps – Denzel Ward is one of the top boundary corners in the league, and Martin Emerson is a strong thir player in the rotation, also generally on the boundary. Then again, Ward might miss this game with the shoulder injury that kept him out in Week 12, and that would be good news for the Rams passing game if so. A combination of Newsome and Emerson is a decent counter to Kupp and Puka Nacua, but it's a more harrowing task. Tutu Atwell also becomes a bit more dangerous without Ward, who's an easy trait match to Atwell otherwise.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua (arguable Upgrade if Ward is out), Tutu Atwell (see Nacua)







CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

The Rams corners aren't very good – it's safe to say none of them can cover Amari Cooper – but it's difficult to know what to make of this quarterback situation. There's a real chance Joe Flacco is a meaningful upgrade over P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but if Flacco is not better then it's also possible that he's somehow worse. The second part seems almost impossible, but we're about to find out. Elijah Moore might find the coverage more challenging, because Cobie Durant is at least a trait match in the slot.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

Charvarius Ward is about as close to a trait match as you'll get against A.J. Brown, and yet even Ward is not truly a match. There is likely no cornerback analog to what Brown presents as a receiver, and even an otherwise standout player like Ward is not an obvious obstacle. To slow Brown requires a (successful) selling out as a defense – the explicit understanding that it is to cut loose DeVonta Smith. It's not clear whether the 49ers have the coverage resources necessary to withstand the cost of cutting loose Smith, but it still might be a preferable option to trying to contain both players at the same time, which simply might not be possible. If Ward doesn't shadow Brown then the Eagles might actually want to line up Smith against Ward, not as a way to burn Ward's rep but rather because Ward is a little too heavy to match the start/stop strides of Smith. Whereas the concern for Ward re: Brown is that Brown can just overpower at the catch point, the concern for Ward re: Smith is that Smith can get Ward's ankles twisted up.

Ambry Thomas against either of Brown or Smith is a major mismatch, which the 49ers are surely aware of and have budgeted safety help toward ahead of time. In the slot Deommodore Lenoir is an ongoing experiment, but as a non-Ward corner he too has the bull's eye on him. The challenge for the Eagles is provoking the 49ers into leaving one of Brown or Smith in single-coverage, it's just easier said than done since Fred Warner shuts down the middle of the field without any help.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith (arguable Upgrade if Ward shadows Brown)







SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

If you're the 49ers you probably want Deebo Samuel to get most of the Darius Slay looks and Brandon Aiyuk most of the looks against James Bradberry. Either 49ers wideout can beat either corner, but as the burlier corner Bradberry might be better prepared to grapple with Samuel underneath, whereas Slay has a bit more of a finesse style that would sooner match against Aiyuk's downfield speed. Bradberry's heavy frame could sooner prove a hindrance against Aiyuk, who forces opposing corners to reach full sprint throughout his routes.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

The Packers have a talented group of receivers, and if Jordan Love can keep it all together then these wideouts might be able to challenge the Chiefs' otherwise strong pass defense. The Chiefs are led by L'Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie at corner, both of whom are deployed wherever the Chiefs feel like. Sneed tends to take the lead when assigning matchups, but it's not clear whether any one Packers wideout would reach that level for the Chiefs. In some ways the rookie Jayden Reed has been the best Packers wideout, and if the Chiefs decide as much they could send Sneed after him on a shadow assignment, even into the slot.

The Chiefs could also choose to decline any specific matchups, leaving Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson to find the soft spots in the often-disguised coverages of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The more ambiguous the coverages, the more I personally worry about Love.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson





KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

Rashee Rice is too much for Keisean Nixon in the slot, so the Packers should plan accordingly and prepare help if they can. That's easier said than done, though, because Travis Kelce is almost running from the slot or from inline on the other side. You could spam the middle and underneath, but poor hands or not Marquez Valdes-Scantling is very fast and can outrun most single coverage downfield. Jaire Alexander poses a major obstacle if he's able to play through his shoulder injury, though he seems unlikely to follow Rice into the slot.

Upgrade: Rashee Rice

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

To his credit, Press Taylor has done a much better job of running the Jaguars offense the last two weeks. The run game design is still trash, but the Jaguars offense improve drastically the last two weeks due to the simple fact that, for the first time all year, the Jaguars made any discernible effort at all to get the ball to Calvin Ridley. The Jaguars previously took a passive approach with their passing design, reasoning that if a defense doubles Ridley then the wise thing would be for the offense to give up and throw somewhere else. That's not how anything actually works, though, and Taylor might have finally figured it out after 2.5 months of needless struggle.

If the Jaguars continue to move around Ridley and scheme open clean releases for him, then Ridley will keep raking. If the Jaguars revert to their early-season form, where they would just leave Ridley isolated on the boundary for the defense to do as they wished, then things can get needlessly complicated again. The Bengals get back Cam Taylor-Britt at one corner spot, though they wait to see if Chidobe Awuzie is available at the other. Both corners are big and athletic, but their feet are too heavy to mirror Ridley downfield.

Slot corner Mike Hilton plays a rugged game, but he's not built to run with Christian Kirk downfield. A playaction seam strike should be open for Kirk. Both Ridley and Kirk seem to have openings for the taking if Taylor and the Jaguars make a competent effort.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Calvin Ridley (arguable Upgrade if Awuzie is out), Christian Kirk





CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyson Campbell (hamstring) could return here and if so would be another headache Ja'Marr Chase doesn't need, but when the playing field is equal even a standout like Campbell wouldn't be able to stop Chase. Campbell and Jake Browning at the same time might be a different question. Similarly, Tyler Boyd has no obvious obstacle in slot corner Tre Herndon, yet assuming production from either player might be a little demanding against a Jacksonville defense that's among the best-schemed in the league.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd