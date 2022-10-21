Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 7 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Jeff Okudah could still prove to be a solid corner, but his results have fallen off since his good game against the Vikings in Week 2 and with little help around him on defense it might be difficult for him to regain that level of effectiveness in 2022. Given that, and given the especial weakness of

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 7 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage.

I'm typing through a second round of COVID in four weeks (this time worse than the first) so I'm going to be a little more brief than usual, sorry.

DAL vs DET

DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

Upgrade: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS



It doesn't seem like an upgrade for Amon-Ra St. Brown but there aren't many matchups that warrant a downgrade for him, and this probably isn't one of the exceptions. Otherwise challenging matchups suit him fine because he gets a high volume of body-blow routes that defenses are somewhat content to concede, thinking that they'll just bend and not break when it comes down to it. It's the other wideouts who might have reason to worry about the Dallas defense, and even then more its pass rush than its secondary. Jared Goff against a lively pass rush is a difficult thing for an outside, downfield receiver, as if it weren't difficult enough to begin with.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond

WAS vs GB

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Feared corner Jaire Alexander seemed to follow around Garrett Wilson a little bit last week, though Alexander still mostly just lined up on the right side. If the Packers don't assign Alexander as a shadow on Terry McLaurin then they are simply asking for trouble. This is what they have done for years, though, so it would mark a change in policy. Then again, Washington has used McLaurin on the left side (the defense's right side) twice as much as on the left, so Washington might make this needlessly difficult on themselves by willingly lining up McLaurin against Alexander 2/3 of the time. McLaurin can beat Alexander and anyone else, but it would be much easier to zap Eric Stokes or especially Rasul Douglas. Douglas is a lumbering corner who fits better on a short field but against even the likes of Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson he's a major burn risk. Stokes is more of a Jamel Dean sideline defender type than one to move laterally with Dotson, so the Packers corners need to be on their game here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Alexander, which may not be likely), Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

The Washington defense just isn't very good. Aaron Rodgers has no excuses if he struggles against this group.

Upgrade: Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Rodgers

TEN vs IND

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

The Colts don't often run traditional man coverage, and after opening the year with mostly cover-3 looks DC Gus Bradley has varied his zones a little bit to add some desperately needed variation to their defensive looks. Whereas the Colts were running an awful pass defense to start the year, they've been a bit smarter lately. When the Colts stop the run well it makes their pass defense play better, because the zone commitments often come at the expense of run defense resources. They win the gamble when they can stop the run anyway, leaving them free to allocate those surplus resources toward the pass. DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart at defensive tackle allows them to get away with this more often than not. Robert Woods knows how to navigate zones and maybe a guy like Kyle Philips could too, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine probably needs someone to mess up their assignment to get an opening.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Robert Woods, Kyle Philips, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Kristian Fulton and Terrance Mitchell will apparently be Tennessee's starting outside duo as long as Caleb Farley continues to disappoint. Fulton might be competent, Mitchell probably is not. Neither is imposing for either of Michael Pittman or Alec Pierce. Parris Campbell doesn't have an obvious advantage on Roger McCreary in the slot, but it's probably not enough to constitute a downgrade, either. Campbell's problem is that he mostly runs clearing routes outside of four-wide situations.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell

JAC vs NYG

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Kirk is predictably getting a lot of defensive attention since Marvin Jones is toast and Zay Jones is overexposed as a WR2. The Jaguars should have known this collection of personnel would infringe on itself because it's all a bunch of underneath-oriented receivers. There's no speed on this offense, and defenses are content to sell out against Kirk now that they know there's no penalty in doing so. Still, Kirk has an upgrade as far as his individual matchup here goes. The Giants used Dane Belton and Darnay Holmes there last week, and neither of them can cover Kirk one on one. Adoree' Jackson should shut down Zay and Marvin isn't a threat against anyone.

Upgrade: Christian Kirk

Downgrade: Zay Jones

Even: Marvin Jones

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Darius Slayton could get loose here if he lines up mostly against Tre Herndon a good amount, though Tyson Campbell looks awfully good at right corner. Whoever is on Campbell probably isn't getting the ball on that play. Herndon is more easily beaten, and he should be targeted regularly with Darious Williams a decent counter to Richie James and Wan'Dale Robinson in the slot.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Darius Slayton, David Sills, Wan'Dale Robinson, Richie James

CAR vs TB

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

P.J. Walker is the quarterback, there's probably not much to be done here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DJ Moore, Terrance Marshall, Shi Smith

TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

The Panthers are a dreary subject, but Jaycee Horn could be a very good corner and one even capable of slowing Mike Evans. If Donte Jackson (ankle) can play then his speed would be a good counter to someone like Breshad Perriman, though he might get bullied physically by Evans. Slot corner Myles Hartsfield seems promising but Chris Godwin is a tough matchup for him. Evans is the only player with a vaguely concerning matchup, but even with him it's probably not grounds for true concern. Or at least, it's no more concerning than the Tampa Bay offense in general after last week's disaster.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Breshad Perriman

BAL vs CLE

BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

Greg Newsome is a very good corner and rookie Martin Emerson is doing a good job, too, so the Browns might not be hurting too much over the otherwise costly absence of Denzel Ward (concussion). Newsome should see the most of Devin Duvernay in three-wide, though in two-wide Duvernay might see more of Emerson. Greg Roman needs to quit being a fool and get Demarcus Robinson out of the lineup, who can't get open against a scarecrow. Rashod Bateman might draw most of Newsome in two-wide sets, and maybe even three-wide depending on how much the Browns are concerned with Duvernay.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Devin Duvernay (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Newsome), Rashod Bateman, Demarcus Robinson

CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

The Ravens could/should try to shadow Amari Cooper with Marlon Humphrey, though there's no guarantee they do. If Cooper runs against anyone else he has the advantage. With no Marcus Williams at safety the Ravens simply do not have a good secondary, and there's no help to give to the lesser corners against Cooper. Even Donovan Peoples-Jones could prove a problem to the non-Humphrey Ravens corners.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Humphrey, arguable upgrade if not), Donovan Peoples-Jones

CIN vs ATL

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

Predictable play calling or not, receivers as talented as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can only be contained for so long before their raw ability breaks through whatever inhibiting circumstances. One of them might find this matchup tougher than the other, though, if the Falcons choose to use A.J. Terrell in a shadow capacity. Terrell isn't a true shutdown corner, but he's good enough that he can lead the quarterback elsewhere in search of an easier target. If Terrell shadows anyone it seems like Chase would be the closer trait match than the 6-foot-4 Higgins, but they're both so threatening the Falcons might just put Terrell on one side and give more help to the other. Isaiah Oliver might be a good slot corner but it's asking a lot of him to run with Chase or Higgins outside.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Ja'Marr Chase (arguable upgrade if not shadowed by Terrell), Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd (arguable upgrade if Oliver plays outside rather than in the slot)

ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Chidobe Awuzie seems like a good candidate to shadow Drake London, though to what effect is less clear. London doesn't specifically need separation to make a play, though Awuzie is still easily the toughest matchup among the Bengals corners. Mike Hilton could prove a challenging matchup for Olamide Zaccheaus, whose traits are mirrored well by Hilton. Zaccheaus has quietly been quite effective so far in 2022, though.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus

DEN vs NYJ

DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

The Jets have only used Sauce Gardner on the left side to this point, but it's time that they use him as a shadow corner, especially with a player like Courtland Sutton up next. Gardner mirrors Sutton's traits perfectly and, just as importantly, Jerry Jeudy is one of the few types of receivers who might give Gardner some lateral and change-of-direction difficulty. You don't see many 6-foot-3 corners for a reason. D.J. Reed would mirror Jeudy better but admittedly is so much less skilled than Gardner that it's still a mismatch in favor of Jeudy. Nathaniel Hackett is committed to making Greg Dulcich the only remaining target rather than KJ Hamler, who is a much more useful player to a coach who has any idea what they're doing.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton (downgrade if Jets shadow with Gardner, but it would be a first), Jerry Jeudy (arguable upgrade if Sutton is shadowed by Gardner)

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Garrett Wilson is explosive but wild, and Zach Wilson can't play quarterback right now. K'Waun Williams should be vulnerable to a player like Garrett but it's not obvious whether the Jets can capitalize. Corey Davis isn't getting anywhere against Pat Surtain unless something strange happens.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Corey Davis

Even: Garrett Wilson

LV vs HOU

LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

It's a borderline unfair task for the rookie but the Texans still might want to use Derek Stingley as a shadow assignment as much as possible against Davante Adams. The other two Houston corners can't cover Adams, and no other Vegas receiver is worth Stingley's time. Hunter Renfrow has a tough but winnable matchup against Desmond King in the slot. Mack Hollins has a major height advantage over all the Texans corners but he probably can't run away from any of them. Keep in mind that Adams might see a ton of targets with Renfrow (hip) and Darren Waller (hamstring) dealing with injury.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Davante Adams (arguable upgrade if not shadowed by Stingley), Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins



HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

The Raiders have greatly expanded the responsibilities of Nate Hobbs this year and in this setting they might make his primary assignment Brandin Cooks. Hobbs' traits play well against most types of receivers, but Cooks might be one of the few types who could be difficult for Hobbs, but at 5-foot-11 Hobbs isn't lanky or anything. A dart like Cooks sometimes gets bigger corners to trip up, so that would be the concern. The Raiders could choose to just leave Amik Robertson to defend the slot, leaving Hobbs outside and able to take whichever of Cooks or Nico Collins doesn't line up in the slot on that play. It's not an easy matchup for either Houston receiver but Collins on the 5-foot-8 Robertson would be a mismatch if the Raiders allow it.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins

SF vs KC

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams are both rookies and, while they might be promising overall, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are brutal matchups for rookie corners. Jauan Jennings is unlikely to get open against L'Jarius Sneed but he might be about 25 pounds heavier.

Upgrade: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jauan Jennings

KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

The 49ers secondary is destroyed. Their top two corners are out, though they might get back the star-crossed Jason Verrett for this game. Verrett is one of the most skilled corners in league history but he's dealt with more injuries than almost anyone and he's 31 years old now. It's not fair to expect him to look like the Verrett we knew previously. Deommodore Lenoir, Samuel Womack and Ambry Thomas are out of their depth otherwise.

Upgrade: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

LAC vs SEA

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

If Keenan Allen (hamstring) can play then this should be a good matchup for him. Slot corner Coby Bryant looks promising but Allen still holds an advantage if healthy. Guessing the second part is more difficult. Mike Williams is well-mirrored by Tariq Woolen but less so in the case of Mike Jackson. Even guys like Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would prove challenging for Jackson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams (the more Jackson the better), Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

If Tyler Lockett (hamstring) can play then he would likely see a lot of standout slot corner Bryce Callahan, which is a tough matchup even if you're fully healthy. If Lockett can't play then the Seahawks might need to turn to Marquise Goodwin or/and Dee Eskridge to pick up Lockett's snaps, but it's not clear what the split might look like. D.K. Metcalf can probably bully corners like Asante Samuel and J.C. Jackson with his build, although Jackson isn't nearly as bad as he played against the Broncos in Week 6. Jackson seems to be struggling with the Chargers' zone coverages after mostly playing man coverage in New England.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge

MIA vs PIT

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

The Steelers know their corners can't cover Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, so they won't bother. Whether the Miami duo gets loose here depends on whether Tua Tagovailoa can correctly discern the zones utilized by Pittsburgh, and also whether he can put the ball in between the zones if so. As long as the interior Miami offensive line keeps Cam Heyward from wrecking the offense there should be good opportunities for Hill and Waddle.

Upgrade: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

The Miami pass defense has mostly struggled this year, especially with Xavien Howard unable to get fully healthy. He and Nik Needham are fine enough starters, but not the sort worth worrying over Diontae Johnson or George Pickens. Chase Claypool should mostly see undrafted rookie Kader Kohou. There's a case for calling this an upgrade matchup for the Pittsburgh receivers, if the quarterback play is able to capitalize.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens

NE vs CHI

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

It's not clear where Tyquan Thornton ranks relative to Nelson Agholor (hamstring) in the New England wideout rotation, but the Patriots made it a point to get Thornton involved in Week 6. Those three and DeVante Parker are your primary outside wideouts, and whichever of them is not on Jaylon Johnson has a plus matchup on the snap. Unfortunately for Parker, he's the one most likely to see Johnson. Jakobi Meyers has a nice matchup too.

Upgrade: Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeVante Parker

CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

Myles Bryant can't cover Darnell Mooney if Jonathan Jones remains out, but it's anyone's guess whether the Bears can do anything with that.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Darnell Mooney