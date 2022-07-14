WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Thursday, July 14

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx

Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Marina Mabrey G DAL @MIN 5700 30.72 5.4 Brianna Turner F PHO WAS 5700 29.25 5.1 Sylvia Fowles F MIN DAL 7300 35.49 4.9 Liz Cambage F LA CHI 6800 33.04 4.9 Teaira McCowan F DAL @MIN 5900 25.89 4.4

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Sylvia Fowles F MIN DAL 8400 33.86 4 Brianna Turner F PHO WAS 7500 28.39 3.8 Marina Mabrey G DAL @MIN 8700 31.9 3.7 Teaira McCowan F DAL @MIN 7400 25.51 3.5 Katie Lou Samuelson G LA CHI 6600 23.39 3.5

(-6.5) at New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces(-6.5) at New York Liberty

Injury Report - Aces vs. Liberty

Las Vegas

None

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jocelyn Willoughby F Quadriceps OUT 7/21/2022 Betnijah Laney G Knee OUT 8/2/2022 Nyara Sabally F Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023 Kylee Shook F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Liberty

Las Vegas

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Las Vegas and New York tip off at 11 AM ET with the Over/Under set at 172.5, the highest total of the four-game slate. After splitting two contests over the last week, it'll be a tie-breaking matchup between these two teams, who've both scored 100-plus points in each of the previous two games against each other, and Thursday's contest figures to be another high-scoring affair.

The Aces continue to rely heavily on their starting group, with Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson – who've both scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games – leading the way. However, Kelsey Plum is also coming off a season-high 27 points, and Chelsea Gray continues to provide solid secondary production. Aside from those four, there hasn't been significant production from the rest of the roster on a consistent basis. Dearica Hamby scored in double figures in 14 of the first 16 games of the season but has reached that plateau just once over her last seven appearances.

For New York, Sabrina Ionescu continues to dominate the box score, posting 20.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists over her last 15 appearances. Natasha Howard has been Robin to Ionescu's Batman, scoring in double figures in 17 of her last 18 games and notched her second double-double with at least 20 points during Tuesday's loss to Las Vegas. Sami Whitcomb also showed out against the Aces on Tuesday, scoring a season-high 17 points. Rebecca Allen returned to action during the last matchup versus Las Vegas for just the second time since June 12 and scored eight points across 19 minutes. Han Xu had her best game of the season during the first meeting with the Aces (July 6), notching 24 points and eight rebounds, but she played just nine minutes in Thursday's game. Starting center Stefanie Dolson has averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over her last seven appearances, but her production remains sporadic. After scoring in double figures for six straight games, Marine Johannes has gone just 3-for-13 from the field over her last two contests. However, she's still dished out at least five assists in both of those matchups.

Dallas Wings at Minnesota Lynx (-6.5)

Injury Report - Wings vs. Lynx

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Ankle GTD 7/14/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/28/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Wings vs. Lynx

Dallas

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Dallas and Minnesota tip off at 8 PM ET with the Over/Under set at 166.5, the second highest of the four-game slate and the highest of the three afternoon games.

Dallas will get Allisha Gray back after a one-game absence due to personal reasons, but will likely be without Satou Sabally, who's listed as doubtful with an ankle issue. Regardless, Arike Ogunbowale continues to steer the ship in Dallas. The All-Star guard struggled to open the second half (4-for-18 from the field), but she's still scored 20-plus points in eight of her last 10 appearances. Tyasha Harris tied her season high with 10 points Tuesday but has reached that mark just one other time this season. Starting center Isabelle Harrison has failed to score in double figures for four straight games, while backup center Teaira McCowan has dominated off the bench – posting three double-doubles during that stretch. Marina Mabrey scored in double figures in eight of the first nine games of the season but has provided sporadic production since.

Aerial Powers has been on a tear for Minnesota, scoring 30-plus points in two of her last three games and notching back-to-back double-doubles. Jessica Shepard and Sylvia Fowles both notched double-doubles against the Mercury on Tuesday, but Fowles has provided more consistent production throughout the course of the season. Kayla McBride struggled leading up to the All-Star break, but she's scored in double figures in back-to-back games after reaching that mark just once over the final four games of the first half. However, Moriah Jefferson's production has been the opposite, as she's failed to score in double figures for consecutive games after being lights out to end the first half of the season. Rachel Banham has taken advantage of McBride and Jefferson's recent struggles, scoring 20-plus points twice over her last four appearances.

Washington Mystics (-2.5) at Phoenix Mercury

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Mercury

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/28/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Mercury

Washington

Phoenix

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Washington and Phoenix tip off at 10 pm ET with the Over/Under set at 159.5, the lowest of the four-game slate.

Natasha Cloud was an assist shy of a 20-point double-double Tuesday and has averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 assists over her last five appearances. Ariel Atkins has scored in double figures in 19 of her last 20 appearances but has finished with just 10 points in back-to-back games. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough has scored in double figures in back-to-back games after failing to do so in 16 of her previous 17 contests. Elena Delle Donne has tied her season high in points (26) during back-to-back games and appears to be playing the best ball of the season, though she may still periodically sit out games to rest her back. Alysha Clark, Myisha Hines-Allen, Elizabeth Williams and Shakira Austin continue to garner solid secondary roles, but their fantasy-relevant outings remain sporadic.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sophie Cunningham both exploded for 30-plus points Tuesday, while Diana Taurasi provided solid production despite inefficient shooting. Shey Peddy, Diamond DeShields and Brianna Turner have also provided steady ancillary production, but the Mercury have leaned heavily on the aforementioned trio, especially after waiving Tina Charles.

Chicago Sky (-4.5) at Los Angeles Sparks

Injury Report - Sky vs. Sparks

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Astou Ndour-Fall C Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023



Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nneka Ogwumike F Illness GTD 7/14/2022 Chennedy Carter G Knee OUT 7/19/2022 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 7/21/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Sparks

Chicago

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Chicago and Los Angeles tip off at 10:30 PM ET, with the Over/Under set at 165.5 – one point lower than the second-highest total of the four-game-slate.

Chennedy Carter remains out for a fifth straight game, while Nneka Ogwumike is expected to return following a one-game absence due to an illness. After sitting out the final four games of the first half, Brittney Sykes returned to action Tuesday, scoring a team-high 16 points off the bench. Kristi Toliver also returned to action against Washington and scored 12 points. Sykes and Toliver's return meant reduced roles for Jordin Canada and Lexie Brown, who both started the game but were outproduced by Skyes and Toliver. Katie Lou Samuelson continues to offer solid production in a consistent role, scoring in double figures in 12 of 16 games. Chiney Ogwumike notched her second double-double over her last three appearances but will likely see a reduced role Thursday if Nneka Ogwumike returns to action. After posting 16.4 and 8.2 rebounds over the final five games leading up to the All-Star break, Liz Cambage scored just eight points Tuesday and faces a difficult matchup against Chicago's stout frontcourt.

Candace Parker led the Sky to victory against the Dream on Tuesday with a season-high 31 points and her ninth double-double. Kahleah Copper also started the second half of the season strong with her fifth 20-plus point game of the season. However, Courtney Vandersloot continues to struggle, failing to score in double figures across five consecutive contests, and Allie Quigley scored just nine points Tuesday after finishing with at least 11 in five straight games to end the first half. After scoring in double figures in three of four contests to end the first half, Azura Stevens played just seven minutes Tuesday but hasn't been added to the injury report. Emma Meesseman dished out a season-high eight assists in her last appearance and is averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

All four of these players set a season high in either points or assists during the first game of the second half of the season, and I expect all of them to get plenty of opportunities to replicate their success during Thursday's matchups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.