WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, September 15

WNBA Schedule Today

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

WNBA News

Dallas Wings at at

Line: Fever -8.5

O/U: 184.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Stephanie Soares C Knee OUT 9/19/2024 Awak Kuier C Rest OFS 4/1/2025 Carla Leite G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Indiana

None

The Wings (9-29) hope to end a seven-game slide and improve their 2-16 road record as they kick off a two-game trip to close out the season. The Fever (19-19) have dropped three of their last four games but look to get back on track with a chance to add to their 11-8 home record in their final home game of the season.

Teaira McCowan, Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale continue to lead the way for the Wings. Jaelyn Brown has also provided a solid contribution off the bench in the last couple of outings.

Kelsey Mitchell has hit the 20-point mark in back-to-back games for the Fever. Caitlin Clark continues to shine across the board, while Aliyah Boston has also been dominant in her role. Temi Fagbenle is playing well off the bench.

Minnesota Lynx at

Line: Liberty -5.5

O/U: 160.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jessica Shepard C Not Injury Related OFS 4/1/2025

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nyara Sabally F Wrist GTD 9/15/2024 Rebekah Gardner G Achilles OFS 4/1/2025 Kaitlyn Davis F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

The Lynx (28-9) have won five in a row and look to keep rolling as they kick off a two-game road trip with the chance to add to their 12-6 road record. The Liberty (31-6) are on a five-game win streak and have an opportunity to build on their impressive 16-2 home record as they face their second-last home game of the season.

Napheesa Collier remains dominant to lead the Lynx. Courtney Williams does a great job contributing across the stat sheet, while Kayla McBride, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith, Myisha Hines-Allen and Natisha Hiedeman have each scored in double digits within the last four outings.

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu continue to lead the way for the Liberty, while Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton also have delivered big performances recently. Leonie Fiebich and Kayla Thornton do a great job contributing off the bench.

Atlanta Dream at

Line: Dream -1.0

O/U: 153.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aaliyah Edwards F Ankle GTD 9/15/2024 Shakira Austin C Ankle OUT 9/17/2024 Bernadett Hatar C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Nastja Claessens G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

The Dream (12-25) are on a three-game slide and hope to get back on track with a chance to build on their 5-13 road record. The Mystics (13-24) have won seven of their last 10 games and look to keep the momentum going as they open a three-game home stand with the opportunity to improve on their 4-13 home record.

Rhyne Howard, Tina Charles and Allisha Gray are leading the way for the Dream with solid all-around play. Maya Caldwell and Lorela Cubaj have been impactful off the bench over the last few outings.

Brittney Sykes is the only Mystics player to his the 20-point mark within the last five outings. Ariel Atkins and Stefanie Dolson have been consistent contributors, while Julie Vanloo has also shown the ability to chip in across the board.

Phoenix Mercury at

Line: Mercury -2.5

O/U: 158.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kahleah Copper G Back GTD 9/15/2024 Rebecca Allen F Hamstring OUT 9/17/2024 Charisma Osborne G Lower Leg OUT 9/17/2024

Chicago

The Mercury (17-20) have dropped three in a row and hope to turn things around as they open a two-game road trip with the chance to improve their 7-11 road record. The Sky (13-24) have dropped eight of their last 10 games but look to get back on track for their last home game of the season with the opportunity to add to their 6-13 home record.

If their leading scorer, Kahleah Copper remains sidelined, the Mercury will need bigger efforts from Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. Natasha Cloud also did a great job stepping up as a top scorer in the last game.

The Sky are limited by injury trouble, especially if Kamilla Cardoso, who has done a great job stepping up lately, is also sidelined. Chennedy Carter is the squad's leading scorer, while Michaela Onyenwere, Lindsay Allen, Isabelle Harrison and Rachel Banham are capable of providing a scoring boost.

Connecticut Sun at

Line: Aces -4.5

O/U: 159.5

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Mitchell G Illness OUT 9/21/2024 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025 Abbey Hsu G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2025

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elizabeth Kitley C Knee OFS 5/1/2025

The Sun (27-10) have won three in a row and look to keep the momentum going as they face the fourth and final game of a road trip with the opportunity to add to their 14-5 road record. The Aces (24-13) have won six of their last seven games and hope to stay on track with the chance to improve their 11-7 home record.

Brionna Jones, Marina Mabrey and DeWanna Bonner have each topped the 20-point mark at least once within the Sun's last five outings. DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris and Alyssa Thomas are also key contributors.

A'ja Wilson continues to lead the Aces as one of the most dominant players in the league. Kelsey Plum remains a dedicated scorer, while Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray can also fill the stat sheet. Meanwhile, Alysha Clark and Tiffany Hayes do a great job off the bench.

Los Angeles Sparks at

Line: Storm -8.5

O/U: 161.0

Injury Report

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jewell Loyd G Knee OUT 9/17/2024 Ezi Magbegor C Concussion OUT 9/17/2024 Mackenzie Holmes F Knee OFS 5/1/2025

The Sparks (7-30) have dropped six in a row and look to end the slide as they face their second-last road game of the season with a chance to improve on their 2-16 road record. The Storm (23-14) are on a three-game win streak and hope to keep rolling to build on their 13-5 home record.

Rickea Jackson is on a roll for the Sparks, going over 20 points in two of the last three games. Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens also manage to fill the stat sheet, while Odyssey Sims continues to show flashes of brilliance.

Jewell Loyd remains the Storm's leading scorer, but Skylar Diggins-Smith has topped the 20-point mark in three of the last four outings Nneka Ogwumike, Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams have also provided standout performances over the last couple of weeks.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

DraftKings

Ogunbowale should shine against the Fever after averaging 29.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals over two meetings this season. Clark has a great chance to thrive against the Wings, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing guards. Smith is up for a favorable matchup against the Wings, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing forwards.

Value Picks

FanDuel

Diggins-Smith averages 3.4 three-point attempts per game and should find success from deep against the Sparks, who give up the league's highest three-point-shooting percentage to opposing guards. Carter is on the hook to lead her squad offensively and should do well against the Mercury, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing guards. Boston has a great chance to prosper against the Wings, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opposing centers.

Value Picks

