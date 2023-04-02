AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and talent on an A-E scale. Julio Rodriguez would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's skills and talent on an A-E scale. Julio Rodriguez would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

As always, if there is a player that was not discussed in the article that you would like to know about, feel free to ask about the player in the comments.

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->

Starting Pitcher

Tucker Davidson, Angels: Anyone who grabbed Davidson for some early-season pitching depth in the hopes he's be the Angels sixth starter must have been surprised to wake up Sunday and discover he's gotten a save, but it was of the long-relief variety. He's not suddenly in the closer mix. The 27-year-old southpaw has good stuff but little idea where it's going much of the time, and until he displays better control and command, he's just a bench stash or streaming option. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Chris Flexen, Mariners: With Robbie Ray landing on the IL with as flexor strain, Flexen should move back into the rotation for the M's. The right-hander has provided decent ratios but little strikeout upside in that role over the last two seasons, and it's likely to be more of the same in 2023 while Ray is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Kyle Muller, Athletics: Oakland's Opening Day starter (no, seriously, April Fools was yesterday) gave the A's a competent five innings to kick off the season, and the former Atlanta prospect has consistently posted strong ratios in the minors. The big obstacle to him repeating those kinds of performances in the majors is his inability to lock down his mechanics, as the 6-7 southpaw can see his stuff and command waver along with his delivery. Tall lefties can be late bloomers, so be patient if you can, but in redraft there's little reason not to churn the roster spot if he has a bad outing or two. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Tyler Wells, Orioles: Baltimore's decision to have Grayson Rodriguez start the season back in the minors gave Wells a reprieve on his rotation spot. The 28-year-old righty was competent last season as a starter after being converted from relief, but his upside is limited, and Rodriguez will be back sooner or later. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Matthew Boyd, Tigers (at HOU, vs. BOS)

Kyle Bradish, Orioles (at TEX, vs. NYY)

Kris Bubic, Royals (vs. TOR, at SF)

James Kaprielian, Athletics (vs. CLE, at TB)

Yusei Kikuchi, Blue Jays (at KC, at LAA)

Zach Plesac, Guardians (at OAK, vs. SEA)

Relief Pitcher

Aroldis Chapman, Royals: Kansas City hasn't won a game yet, so we don't know what Matt Quatraro plans to do in save situations. What we do know is that Chapman looked to be his usual dominant self again in his debut for the team Saturday, fanning the side in the ninth inning and hitting triple digits with his fastball multiple times in a 2-0 loss. Scott Barlow is the presumed closer, but if the Royals plan to flip Chapman for a prospect they'll need to use him in high-leverage situations to fully rehabilitate his value, and none of the other spec saves plays in this week's column have his upside. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $5

Jeurys Familia / Dany Jimenez / Trevor May, Athletics: May was the popular spec saves target in this bullpen during the preseason on the theory that he was the best pitcher of the bunch, but Jimenez got Oakland's first save of the year, and Familia was mentioned as an option for the ninth by manager Mark Kotsay as soon as he was picked up off the scrap heap. I'm... skeptical about Familia (I mean, c'mon, throw Drew Steckenrider a bone if you're just going to list every possible guy) but Jimenez had 11 saves last year and looked like he was locking down the job until shoulder issues got in the way. It wouldn't surprise me if the same kind of pattern plays out in 2023, where Jimenez is the guy when he's healthy, and May (or whoever) fills in when he's not. Familia – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1 / Jimenez – 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: Rostered / May – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: Rostered

Reynaldo Lopez, White Sox: There was some debate in the preseason whether Lopez or Kendall Graveman would get the first crack at filling in for Liam Hendriks, but Lopez got the save in Chicago's first game, although he did serve up a solo homer to Yordan Alvarez along the way. Graveman seems to be in the fireman role, picking up a win and a hold in his first two appearances, and while he'll probably end up with a handful of saves too before the year is done, Lopez will likely be given every chance to solidify his grip on the job. Considering he popped 100 mph with seven of his 27 pitches while collecting that first save, that seems like the right call by the ChiSox. 12-team Mixed: $11; 15-team Mixed: $21; 12-team AL: Rostered

Rafael Montero / Hector Neris, Astros: Ryan Pressly took the loss in Houston's opener and was apparently feeling under the weather, as he hasn't pitched since while Montero and Neris each nabbed a save. Unless Pressly's issues are a lot more serious than the team's letting on – and to be fair, he always seems one slider away from hitting the IL with that whole "shake my arm out after every pitch" routine – the two setup men are still setup men, albeit ones that might end up with a more few more saves than their eighth-inning peers by the end of the season. Montero – 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered / Neris – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: Rostered

Catcher

Logan O'Hoppe, Angels: O'Hoppe seemed headed to Triple-A to begin the season, but then Max Stassi developed hip soreness while having some personal stuff to attend to anyway, so the Angels elected to put the veteran on IL to begin the year and give O'Hoppe an earlier look than they'd planned. The 23-year-old might not give the job back – he's started two straight games and gone 2-for-6 with a double and three RBI, and his .283/.416/.544 slash line over 104 Double-A games last year with 26 homers offers a peek at his upside. Matt Thaiss is no real threat to O'Hoppe's playing time, so the kid should get all the work he can handle until Stassi's ready to return, and the Halos aren't going to pressure him to rush back. 12-team Mixed: $15; 15-team Mixed: $25; 12-team AL: $35

First Base

Jesus Aguilar, Athletics: A couple of veteran first basemen who switched teams in the offseason seemed to fall through the cracks in drafts, and per Fantrax, Aguilar is only on 21 percent of rosters. That seems way too low for a guy who should be an everyday starter and might still have solid skills at the plate. Aguilar posted a career-low .661 OPS in 2022 with only 16 homers in 129 games split between Miami and Baltimore, but Oakland has no better options in their 1B/DH mix. Aguilar's only 32 too, and while he's not going to repeat his 35-homer campaign of 2018, he should be able to provide some useful pop. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: Rostered

Brandon Belt, Blue Jays: The 34-year-old couldn't have found a better lineup to land in, and even if he keeps hitting sixth for the Jays, that'll still give him plenty of RBI opportunities. Belt was a force as recently as 2021, and his workload with Toronto will be geared toward keeping him healthy. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Third Base

Josh Smith, Rangers: With Leody Taveras out of action, the surprise winner of the playing-time lottery in Texas has been Smith, who's started two straight games in left field while Adolis Garcia slides over to cover center. This is probably going to end up a platoon situation, with Bubba Thompson or the like drawing into the lineup against lefties, but Smith has some upside in that role. The 25-year-old struggled as a rookie in 2022 but has shown a nice hit tool in the minors, and while his upside is probably something like David Peralta, that's still useful. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Gio Urshela, Angels: It wasn't exactly clear where Urshela fit into the crowded infield picture for the Angels, but injuries to Jared Walsh and other minor ailments have simplified things to a great degree. Urshela's started at shortstop in each of the Halos' first two games, going 5-for-8 with two RBI and three runs. That may not be the team's first choice, but it's what they've got right now. Regaining SS eligibility would be a nice plus, but the 31-year-old's main value is as a stick with a solid floor and multiple paths to playing time. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: Rostered

Shortstop

Elvis Andrus, White Sox: Maybe it's the fact that he didn't re-sign with the White Sox until mid-February, or maybe it's just the fact that he's an aging middle infielder who people are used to thinking of as a base-stealing threat, but Andrus fell through the cracks in a lot of leagues this preseason for a guy coming off a 15/15 campaign. Neither the power nor the speed will necessarily be repeated – he hit only three long balls and stole 12 bases in 2021 – but he's got a starting job and the price to find out what he's still capable of is low. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Mauricio Dubon, Astros: In Houston's first three games without Jose Altuve, Dubon has started one game at second base while David Hensley has started two, and in terms of their relative ceilings you can understand why seeing what they have in Hensley would be the priority. Dubon's worth stashing in a deep format in the hopes the younger player flops and MLB's rule changes help Dubon re-discover the wheels he left behind in the minors, but in most leagues you can leave him on waivers for now. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Anthony Volpe, Yankees: Nothing much has changed about Volpe's upside since I wrote him up last week, but his price tag has only gone up after he swiped a bag in each of his first two big-league games. Sure, he's only hitting ninth, but that can change quickly once he proves he belongs in pinstripes. The 21-year-old went 48-for-56 on steal attempts in the high minors last year, and 25-plus in the majors seems easily achievable. 12-team Mixed: $21; 15-team Mixed: $31; 12-team AL: $41

Outfield

Conner Capel, Athletics: For now, it looks like left field will be a platoon between Capel and Brent Rooker. As the lefty of the duo, Capel's got more fantasy appeal, and his minor-league numbers suggest he could contribute a bit in both power and speed. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers: Detroit's decision to send down Akil Baddoo to begin the season clears the way for Carpenter to have a regular spot in the lineup, at least against RHP. The 26-year-old has plenty of pop, launching 36 homers across all levels last season, and he had a nice start to his season by going 2-for-4 with two doubles against the Rays on Saturday. It's still not really clear whether Carpenter's hit tool and plate discipline are as good as his minor-league numbers suggest, but the Tigers have little to lose by giving him chances to prove himself. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Corey Julks, Astros: Remind me to never play poker with Dusty Baker. After talking up Justin Dirden all spring, the Astros swerved the world by sending Dirden to Triple-A when camp broke and adding Julks to the 26-man roster instead. This may well be a case of Dirden convincing the team he's a real prospect who needs everyday at-bats, while Julks is seen as a future bench player at best the front office doesn't mind burning an option on, but whatever the reason only one of them can contribute to your lineup right now. The 27-year-old has upside though, as an overhaul of his swing unlocked more power last year and led to 31 homers and 22 steals in 130 games for Triple-A Sugar Land. Center field remains wide open in Houston, and if neither Chas McCormick nor Jake Meyers catch fire before Michael Brantley gets healthy, Julks might get his shot, even if he's a bit stretched defensively in center. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays: Looks like I'm burning out of of my annual "Kiermaier is healthy and raking for a hot minute, better grab him now before the bubble pops" writeups early. The long-time Ray has two hits in each of his first two games as a Blue Jay, and his new team has the depth to give him liberal days off to try and keep him off the IL. The 32-year-old hasn't had much fantasy value since 2019 (really, since 2017), but maybe the change in scenery will rejuvenate him for a few weeks before the inevitable sprain or strain. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered

Jake Lamb, Angels: Walsh's injury seems to leave the Halos' first-base situation in something of a platoon, with Brandon Drury getting the nod against lefties if he isn't needed elsewhere while Lamb faces righties. Lamb's big 2017 season was a long, long time ago, but the 32-year-old could provide some discount power. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $2

Trevor Larnach, Twins: Larnach's started both games in left field for the Twins and hit cleanup, which isn't bad for a guy with 12 career homers in 130 games coming into the season. The 26-year-old was a decent prospect a few years ago, but Larnach's presumed power upside was always more projection than based on his minor-league performance, and as yet it hasn't really showed up. If it doesn't arrive before Alex Kirilloff gets healthy, it's hard to see much of a future for Larnach in the organization. It's now or never for him. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Josh Lowe, Rays: Speaking of guys with a lot to prove... Lowe has sky-high upside, but he needs to make more consistent contact to unlock it. Two doubles and two strikeouts in his first start this season doesn't really settle the matter one way or the other. I'm still a believer in the 25-year-old, and stashing him now is the kind of big swing that can win a league if he starts to click, but you might need to be patient. On the other hand, Lowe's window to establish himself might be a small one – if Curtis Mead or Kyle Manzardo are raking at Triple-A to begin the year and somebody needs to go to make room for one of them, Lowe could easily be the guy if he's still striking out too much. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Luke Raley, Rays: Or maybe it'll be Raley. The 28-year-old was out of minor-league options, which got him onto the Opening Day roster, but three strikeouts in his first six at-bats this year isn't a great sign he'll carve out a useful role for himself. He's shown some pop in the minors though, including 14 homers in only 63 games for Triple-A Durham in 2022. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Jose Siri, Rays: Apparently nobody knew what to make of Tampa Bay's outfield at the draft table. Siri's got the safest job thanks to his defense, and he posted some intriguing numbers in the Astros' system, but like Lowe he hasn't made enough contact to be viewed as a consistent fantasy asset. He's almost like a younger version of Margot Manuel – pick him up as a source of cheap steals, and if he ends up being more than that, so much the better. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: Rostered

Designated Hitter

Mitch Garver, Rangers: I wrote Garver up last week, but after a two-homer game Saturday while playing catcher, this is probably your last chance to grab him before he regains eligibility behind the plate. Not that he'll gain eligibility that quickly – it'll probably be a few weeks if your league have a five-game or 10-game threshold – but he'll be on somebody's bench after this FAAB period. Don't expect the 32-year-old to repeat his 2019 numbers (31 homers with a .273 batting average), but if he's mostly DHing and producing like he did in 2021, he'll be a top-10 mixed-league catcher. 12-team Mixed: $3; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team AL: Rostered

David Hensley, Astros: Hensley also got written up last week and has also improved his stock by starting two of the Astros' first three games at second base and collecting two hits with a stolen base, which is right about what you should expect from him if he clicks. If the team's comfortable with his defense at the keystone, he should see the bulk of the playing time there while Jose Altuve is out and keep Dubon in a utility role. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team AL: $11

Franmil Reyes, Royals: The 27-year-old is getting another chance in Kansas City after flaming out with the Cubs and Guardians in 2022. Reyes has hit 30 homers twice in the majors, so the upside is readily apparent, but he's posted strikeout rates north of 32 percent in each of the last two seasons, so he's a massive batting average risk. Even if he gets his career back on track, he's the kind of player that only makes sense on the right kind of roster. If you regretted missing out on Joey Gallo at the draft table, here's your Plan B. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3