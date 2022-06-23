Todd's Takes: Not So Dreary, Judging RBI and Bam!

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

Oh wait, I didn't have an initial projection for Drury. Let's try this again. Here are my weekly projections after I added him to my projection set on April 24:

I'm guilty as well. Here is my initial projection for Drury, followed by my weekly updates.

Drury has been a hot-button topic on a couple of message forums I frequent, with most pointing out his poor track record as a reason to be leery of trusting his current level.

Brandon Drury has been one of the first half's biggest surprises. He's been playing regularly since opening day, but it took around six weeks before he was trusted as a stalwart in National Fantasy Baseball Championship lineups.

Thursday's takes usually encompass games from Tuesday and Wednesday, but since I covered Tuesday in yesterday's posting, I'm going to pivot to Twitter and some message board threads for discussion fodder. Don't worry, I caught a lot of Wednesday's action, aided by a four-game early slate.

Thursday's takes usually encompass games from Tuesday and Wednesday, but since I covered Tuesday in yesterday's posting, I'm going to pivot to Twitter and some message board threads for discussion fodder. Don't worry, I caught a lot of Wednesday's action, aided by a four-game early slate.

Drury's History Not So Dreary

Brandon Drury has been one of the first half's biggest surprises. He's been playing regularly since opening day, but it took around six weeks before he was trusted as a stalwart in National Fantasy Baseball Championship lineups.

Drury has been a hot-button topic on a couple of message forums I frequent, with most pointing out his poor track record as a reason to be leery of trusting his current level.

I'm guilty as well. Here is my initial projection for Drury, followed by my weekly updates.

Oh wait, I didn't have an initial projection for Drury. Let's try this again. Here are my weekly projections after I added him to my projection set on April 24:

AB H HR R RBI SB BA MIX12 MIX15 4/24 197 45 7 20 22 1 0.228 -$26 -$20 5/8 166 38 6 18 18 1 0.229 -$28 -$19 5/15 281 64 12 32 34 1 0.228 -$15 -$9 5/22 268 62 11 31 33 1 0.231 -$14 -$9 5/29 316 73 13 37 39 1 0.231 -$9 -$4 6/5 320 74 13 39 38 2 0.231 -$7 -$2 6/12 300 69 13 36 36 1 0.230 -$6 -$2 6/19 296 68 14 37 37 1 0.230 -$3 $0

Through last weekend, Drury played in 85 percent of the Reds games, and I projected him for 82 percent the rest of the way, so I caught up with playing time. However, I've let the little black box take care of the rest.

Currently, Drury is hitting .267 with 14 homers. The ROS projection has done a good job adjusting the power, but the batting average still lags. Is this fair, or do I need to adjust my baseline so his rest-of-season batting average improves?

Most projection systems utilize a three-year weighted average. Since 2020 was only 60 games, I'm carrying 2018, albeit with a very low weight. Still, it's there.

Let's used wRC+ as the measuring stick, since it's park neutral and best represents the baseline skill level. Hat tip to Fangraphs for the following:

Season Team Level Age PA wRC+ 2018 NYY AA 25 25 132 2018 NYY AAA 25 233 144 2018 2 Tms MLB 25 86 44 2019 TOR MLB 26 447 66 2020 TOR MLB 27 49 -10 2021 NYM AAA 28 236 103 2021 NYM MLB 28 88 114

Of course, the numbers in the minors need to be adjusted for age and level by major league equivalencies (MLE), but things aren't quite as dreary as they appear when focusing on only the MLB numbers in this span:

Season Team Level PA HR R RBI SB AVG OBP SLG 2018 2 Tms MLB 86 1 5 10 0 0.169 0.256 0.26 2019 TOR MLB 447 15 43 41 0 0.218 0.262 0.38 2020 TOR MLB 49 0 3 1 0 0.152 0.184 0.174 2021 NYM MLB 88 4 7 14 0 0.274 0.307 0.476

The aggregate MLB line for this time is .214/.261/.363. The April 24 projection above reflects his MLE, with everything adjusted to The Great American Ballpark (plus for power, neutral for hits).

Something to keep in mind is Drury was around a league-average player in his first couple of seasons with Arizona, and it was later revealed he did so while suffering from migraines, an ailment which derailed his 2018 season with the Yankees. Who's to say, maybe Drury would have followed a different developmental path if not for the migraines?

My takeaway is judging Drury strictly on his sporadic MLB time over the past few seasons could be myopic. He had a decent prospect pedigree and then was influenced by external circumstances, including the pandemic season when he was in process of getting back on track.

While I'm not advocating for Drury to make the All-Star team, I do think it's unfair to use his MLB numbers since 2018 as his baseline and thus expect strong regression in that direction. Sure, anticipating Drury keeps up his current pace, which includes a .333/.383/.600 line in June, is aggressive, but I lean more towards what he's doing than what he did.

SPOILER ALERT: My ROS projection will improve for my next update.

Flying Solo

In the middle of Wednesday night's viewing, this appeared on my Twitter feed, sending me down a couple of rabbit holes:

I just heard that 21 of Aaron Judge's homers have been solo shots. A) I'm not sure what percentage of homers are solo shots generally. B) If that's high, I'm not sure that's a pejorative. Certainly he's getting pitched differently with runners on than with the bases empty. — Jeff Erickson (@Jeff_Erickson) June 23, 2022

For those without Twitter, or preferring not to peruse the thread, 56 percent of Aaron Judge's plate appearance have been with the bases empty, but 78 percent of his homers have been solo shots, so either he's been unlucky in that regard or he's being pitched differently with ducks on the pond. To help with that discussion, I posted the following two tables:

Percent Solo HR (minimum 10)

Percent Solo per Lineup Spot

1 55.90% 2 58.10% 3 51.10% 4 52.30% 5 52.10% 6 59.90% 7 55.90% 8 54.20% 9 53.10%

I'll leave the discussion about how Judge is being pitched for others. Digging up and posting the data got me thinking. Why don't we lump RBI into the same lucky/unpredictable bucket as wins? Should we be looking for a better 5x5 category?

Admittedly, it can be argued wins are "luckier" than RBI, and move on. Players like Adam Duvall leading the NL in RBI last season due to a lucky .326/.367/.757 line with runners in scoring position are outliers.

That's pretty much where I ended up. Yes, RBI have a significant team element beyond just getting hits at the right time (don't get me started on clutch), but it isn't nearly enough to erase the elegance of the stat for fantasy purposes.

Sometime we forget millions of people do this for fun, while thousands play for profit. It's fun to see your player knock home a teammate, be it via a sacrifice fly, groundout or grand slam. It's easy to look up RBI in a box score. While I'll continue my crusade to change wins to innings pitched, RBI can stay.

Best in the Business

It's no secret; I'm a huge Don Orsillo fan and watch many Padres games for that reason. No one can flip the switch between serious and entertaining like Orsillo, often mixing the two without distracting from the action. Some of his interactions with the late Jerry Remy went viral. It took a bit, but he's reached that level with Mudcat Grant, his San Diego partner. Maybe you consider this silly; I think it's hilarious. His facial expressions are priceless.

Box Score Blitz