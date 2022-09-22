Todd's Takes: Passing Judgment

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

However, I'd be lying if I said I haven't thought about the Aaron Judge versus Shohei Ohtani MVP debate. Here is my take.

Similarly, I have never cared about who wins the MVP, Cy Young, etc. My utils of entertainment are derived from watching as many games as possible 182 days a year, plus playoffs. I appreciate that others care, and how the discussions does keep some modicum of attention on baseball during football season, but I'm not moved by who wins or is snubbed.

One of the topics discussed was who should win the MLB awards that season, along with some Hall of Fame talk. I explained that while I am cognizant of and respect the history of the game, I'm agnostic to who gets voted into the Hall of Fame. The fact Jim Rice is in the Hall and Fred Lynn isn't doesn't shade the memories I have of playfully arguing who was better with my granddad. He was a Rice guy while I loved Lynn.

Somewhere on the Fantasyland movie cutting room floor is a dinner discussion at Skates On The Bay in Berkeley, California. I sat around a table with the late Lawr Michaels and Ron Shandler, chatting about various baseball-related topics. Unfortunately, we were all deprived of our Oscar moment as none of the footage made it into the film. But hey, we had a free meal and the company was top notch.

WAR, What is it Good For?

How one perceives value is integral to any MVP discussion. If you're reading this, you no doubt know all of the arguments, so there's no need to rehash.

My opinion is when the award was conceived, the intent was the best player in MLB should win the award. Calling it Most Outstanding Player would have been more appropriate, but who wants to argue who should win the National League MOP? Most Valuable Player has a certain flair, so the MVP was born.

Back then, the best player was almost always on a winning team. As the league (and player pool) expanded, some lesser teams had a standout player or two. However, there was a history of the MVP coming from a winning team, so this morphed into an unwritten rule, fueled by the interpretation of "valuable."

Personally, I feel it should be the MOP award. The best player in each league should be recognized. Gauging "best" is an issue. More on that in a bit.

With Andre Dawson winning the NL MVP in 1987 despite playing for a last place Chicago Cubs club, the narrative became, "The MVP should come from a contending team, unless they have a season so far ahead of the others." In 2003, Alex Rodriguez had such a year, capturing the MVP while playing on the last place Texas Rangers.

While I may not care who wins the award, I do care about the reasoning, and I find the "must come from a winning team unless..." argument to be fallacious. At what point does the difference in production outweigh the perceived contribution to a winning team?

The root of the value argument is adding 10 wins to a 55-win team still leaves a terrible 65-win squad. However, adding 10 wins to an 85-win team could be the difference between playing postseason games in October or hitting the golf course.

I don't know, it seems to me adding 10 games is adding 10 games, regardless of where the team is in the standings.

To counter this, many will contend there is more pressure playing for a team with playoff aspirations. Maybe, but shouldn't someone continuing to focus and produce while playing on a team with nothing to play for warrant credit?

As is always the case in these instances, the debate turns to strawman arguments.

To avoid the need to go strawman, many Judge proponents have cited WAR as the reason to award him the MVP. They correctly point out Judge's WAR is greater than Ohtani's combined pitching and hitting WAR.

This should be enough to sway a numbers wonk like yours truly to "All hail!"

Not so fast, Skippy.

Pardon the tangent, but I find WAR to be an imperfect measure. Aside from there being multiple forms of the metric, it's empirically determined, though there is clearly an element of logic. WAR estimates the various hitting, pitching and fielding contributions for each player, converting each to something akin to a common denominator so they can be summed into a single, catch-all number. As much wisdom, logic and common sense goes into the calculation, it's still an estimate. However, many treat it as gospel, especially when its citing supports their agenda.

Based on what's presented so far, it may seem I am in the Ohtani for MVP camp. I'll keep the suspense going a bit longer and first say I embrace the haziness surrounding the MVP discussion. Yes, I believe value is value, regardless of the player's team. However, I comprehend and respect the notion it isn't value unless it contributes to a winning environment. That said, I still find the exception "unless it is so much better" to be disingenuous.

Yes, if given a vote, I would check Ohtani. However, the reasoning is different than what's been mentioned so far. Admittedly, the final determination is more subjective than objective, but I don't believe there is an objective means to address the issue. Shoot, if there was, there wouldn't be any question who wins, assuming there was an agreement on the connotation of value.

Here is my thinking. I asked myself, "Based on 2022 stats, who would you choose as the first pick if drafting a team to be used in a simulation of the 2022 season?" I believe I have the best chance of assembling the simulated champion with Ohtani on my roster. Let's say the conventional strategy is drafting nine batters, five starting pitchers and a closer with the first 15 picks. I'm done after 14 picks. I get to start in on the rest of my roster before everyone else. To me, this is a huge advantage. In addition, having Ohtani's innings in tow helps with roster construction, as I can wait longer on pitching at some point in the draft. Remember, we know the stats, so the uncertainty surrounding pitching is moot.

The objective nature of this approach is measuring the ancillary benefits of Ohtani (roster construction, building the rest of my rotation) with the clear delta in offense, along with the ancillary benefit of Judge's defense versus Ohtani locking up utility. I have not quantified or even estimated it. Instead, I am relying on my more than ample gut. This is, after all, what many voters do.

