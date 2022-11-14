Backfield Breakdown: Week 10 Running Back Usage (with Week 11 Waivers Preview)

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

It's a good week to have waiver priority (or plenty of FAAB) in leagues with 10 or fewer teams, where rookies Rachaad White and Isiah Pacheco may still be available. They were the two big gainers this week in terms of role, though we also saw positive developments for a few veterans, including Miami's Jeff Wilson. Check out all that and more below in the most comprehensive weekly look at RB usage and roles anywhere on the internet.

Stat Leaderboards

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

Shares below have been adjusted to only account for the games a player participated in. For Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, the shares only include games since the big trade.

Doesn't include MNF.

Week 10 Leaderboard

Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line

Week 10 Injury Report

Inactives

Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

Mark Ingram (ankle)

Deon Jackson (knee)

J.D. McKissic (neck)

Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Darrel Williams (IR - hip)

Craig Reynolds (IR - ribs)

In-Game Injuries

Leonard Fournette injured his hip in the fourth quarter.

Khalil Herbert injured his hip in the fourth quarter.

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 10 (I5)

2022 (I5)

Red Zone

Week 10 (RZ)

2022 (RZ)

Week 11 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

Week 11 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

Nyheim Hines

Cam Akers

Latavius Murray

Ronnie Rivers

Bench'em

Leonard Fournette

Cordarrelle Patterson

Raheem Mostert

Chuba Hubbard

Week 10 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Falcons (15) at Panthers (25) Falcons (15) atPanthers (25)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Tyler Allgeier 30 47.6% 42.3% 8 32.0% 31.1% 3 10.3% 4.0% 3.3 0 Cordarrelle Patterson 24 38.1% 49.3% 5 20.0% 39.8% 1 3.4% 6.2% 3 0 Caleb Huntley 9 14.3% 17.8% 5 20.0% 21.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 3.2 0 Avery Williams 9 14.3% 16.0% 4 16.0% 4.3% 0 0.0% 4.0% 2.5 0

Patterson has played 39% and 38% of snaps in two games since returning from a knee injury . He had a 13-44-2 rushing line in his first game back but then 5-18-0 Thursday night. Patterson played only 31% of snaps post-halftime Thursday, while Allgeier took 56%. Patterson got 59-to-65 percent of snaps in each game Weeks 1-3, before the knee injury and subsequent minor surgery.

. He had a 13-44-2 rushing line in his first game back but then 5-18-0 Thursday night. Allgeier got 39% of snaps on first down, 38% on second down and 75% on third down. Patterson: 1D - 25%, 2D- 38%, 3D - 58%



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL D'Onta Foreman 45 68.2% 59.8% 31 66.0% 61.7% 1 6.3% 6.8% 19 0 Chuba Hubbard 12 18.2% 30.2% 5 10.6% 19.9% 0 0.0% 8.1% 1.4 0 Raheem Blackshear 8 12.1% 6.4% 6 12.8% 6.0% 0 0.0% 1.4% 3.2 0

Foreman's 68% snap share tied a season high from two weeks prior in an overtime loss to Atlanta, while Hubbard played only 18% of snaps after missing two games. Foreman ran for 31-130-1 , two weeks after hitting the Falcons for 26-118-3.

from two weeks prior in an overtime loss to Atlanta, after missing two games. Foreman is averaging 19.8 carries for 97.3 yards (4.9 YPC) and 1.0 TD per game in the four weeks since Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey. However, Foreman has averaged only one catch per game in that time.

Seahawks (16) at Buccaneers (21) Seahawks (16) atBuccaneers (21)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Kenneth Walker 44 86.3% 51.8% 10 71.4% 49.0% 8 24.2% 7.8% 13.2 0 Travis Homer 8 15.7% 13.8% 0 0.0% 2.8% 0 0.0% 2.6% 0 0

Walker managed only 17 yards on 10 carries but had season highs for snap share, targets, catches (six) and receiving yards (55) . The rookie has played more than two-thirds of snaps in five straight , including at least 77% of snaps the past three weeks.

.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Rachaad White 48 64.0% 32.1% 22 50.0% 26.4% 0 0.0% 6.1% 10.5 1 Leonard Fournette 22 29.3% 67.6% 14 31.8% 59.5% 1 3.4% 12.1% 10.8 2 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 5 6.7% 1.1% 2 4.5% 1.8% 1 3.4% 0.5% 2.3 0

White got the start over Fournette for the first time.

for the first time. Fournette injured his hip and didn't play in the fourth quarter . White got more playing time even before that , entering the half with a 54/46 snap share advantage, though Fournette had 12-48-1 rushing to White's 9-29-0.

. White took 77% of snaps in the second half, with 13 carries for 76 yards putting him over 100 for the day. Vaughn played 15% of snaps in the second half. White's post-halftime workload included five of the six third-down snaps.



This stiff arm from Rachaad White 💪 🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/hgrauMjaeu — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) November 13, 2022

Vikings (33) at Bills (30) Vikings (33) atBills (30)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Dalvin Cook 70 84.3% 72.8% 14 56.0% 68.1% 5 10.0% 9.9% 23.6 1 Alexander Mattison 13 15.7% 27.1% 3 12.0% 18.8% 1 2.0% 3.9% 2.9 1

Cook ran for 14-119-1 with 3-27-0 receiving, and he topped 80% snap share for a third time in the past four weeks. Cook has played more than three-fourths of snaps in four straight games, scoring a TD in each. Cook's 81-yard TD late in the third quarter got Minnesota back in the game after falling behind by 17.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Devin Singletary 53 71.6% 71.0% 13 48.1% 41.4% 2 4.9% 11.1% 15.7 3 James Cook 13 17.6% 15.7% 5 18.5% 14.9% 0 0.0% 3.6% 2.2 0 Nyheim Hines 6 8.1% 1.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 1 2.4% 0.6% 1.9 0 Duke Johnson 5 6.8% 0.8% 2 7.4% 0.9% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.4 0

Singletary scored rushing TDs from five and one yards out in the first quarter... his first two rushing TDs of the season (he had a receiving score Week 3 at Miami).

This was Singletary's fourth straight game playing more than 70% of snaps. He's averaged 13.0 carries for 55.8 yards and 0.5 TDs in that time, plus 2.5 catches for 15.5 yards.

Hines barely played for a second straight week , catching his lone target for nine yards, while Cook remained the No. 2 back and took five carries for 22 yards.

, catching his lone target for nine yards, while Cook remained the No. 2 back and took five carries for 22 yards. Duke Johnson made his first appearance of the year, taking two carries for four yards and returning seven kickoffs for 157 yards.

Jaguars (17) at Chiefs (27) Jaguars (17) atChiefs (27)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Travis Etienne 50 78.1% 60.3% 11 68.8% 47.6% 3 7.7% 9.3% 10.3 0 JaMycal Hasty 14 21.9% 10.3% 1 6.3% 4.7% 2 5.1% 3.0% 1.3 0

The Chiefs held Etienne to 11-45-0 and 3-28-0; easily his worst outing since the James Robinson trade, though Etienne fell right around the 80% snap share mark again. Etienne has four straight games now in the range of 78-to-81 percent snap share .



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Isiah Pacheco 35 55.6% 20.7% 16 59.3% 28.2% 0 0.0% 0.9% 6.2 0 Jerick McKinnon 24 38.1% 44.5% 1 3.7% 15.5% 8 22.9% 9.5% 11.8 0 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4 6.3% 34.5% 0 0.0% 32.4% 2 5.7% 6.6% 0 0

Pacheco made his third straight start, and this time the rookie was truly the lead back, playing 56% of snaps and handling 16 of KC's 17 RB carries (for 82 yards).

Edwards-Helaire played only four snaps and saw two incomplete targets. CEH played 25 or more snaps in each of KC's first six games, then 17 snaps in Week 7, 17 more in Week 9 and then four in Week 10.

and saw two incomplete targets. McKinnon tied his season high of eight targets, which he also did the week before against Tennessee. Before that, he had three in a row with exactly three targets. In terms of playing time, McKinnon's role hasn't changed much as Edwards-Helaire's has shrunk. It's the rookie taking work off CEH's plate.



Browns (17) at Dolphins (39) Browns (17) atDolphins (39)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Nick Chubb 32 47.8% 53.0% 11 45.8% 55.2% 4 12.1% 6.9% 15.1 0 Kareem Hunt 24 35.8% 46.6% 6 25.0% 28.6% 1 3.0% 8.7% 2.9 0 D'Ernest Johnson 12 17.9% 4.6% 0 0.0% 1.4% 1 3.0% 1.1% 0.8 0

Johnson got all his playing time on the final drive. Prior to that, Chubb played 59% of snaps and Hunt took 43%, with the former putting up 11-63-1 rushing and 3-18-0 receiving. Chubb saved his fantasy day with a 33-yard TD on his final carry, bringing the Browns within 13 points early in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins essentially put it away with a five-minute FG drive, then ended any doubt with a fourth-down stop on Cleveland's ensuing drive.

The seven touches for Hunt were his third fewest this season. Hunt has seen a dozen or more touches six times, but in the other three games (Weeks 6-7, 10) he finished with four, six and seven. Hunt has only 67 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards the past four games. He put up 247 and 83 , respectively, over the first five weeks of the season.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Jeff Wilson 42 60.9% 11.0% 17 51.5% 11.1% 5 15.2% 2.3% 22.3 0 Raheem Mostert 19 27.5% 56.7% 8 24.2% 50.2% 4 12.1% 7.5% 18.7 0 Salvon Ahmed 7 10.1% 1.6% 3 9.1% 1.7% 0 0.0% 0.0% 1.1 0

Mostert technically started but played a season-low 28% of snaps, while Wilson took 61% and had more than twice as many carries . Their split was a bit closer before the fourth quarter , as Mostert didn't play at all in the final frame, while Wilson added 11 snaps and four carries to his totals, including a 20-yard rushing TD. Before Q4, Mostert played 37% of snaps and got eight carries and four targets, with Wilson at 61%, 13 carries, five targets.

. Ahmed only played in fourth-quarter garbage time with Miami up big.

Lions (31) at Bears (30) Lions (31) atBears (30)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Jamaal Williams 25 40.3% 41.9% 16 51.6% 58.0% 0 0.0% 4.2% 11.9 2 D'Andre Swift 19 30.6% 29.0% 6 19.4% 16.3% 3 12.0% 8.3% 8.2 1 Justin Jackson 17 27.4% 11.4% 4 12.9% 6.5% 3 12.0% 2.1% 4.8 0

Swift got 31% of snaps , up from 16% the week before, and he finished with 12 yards on seven touches, needing a nine-yard TD for any semblance of fantasy production.

, up from 16% the week before, and he finished with 12 yards on seven touches, needing a nine-yard TD for any semblance of fantasy production. Williams scored yet another goal-line TD, the game-winner, after Swift had lost a yard on a carry from the 1-yard line earlier in the game. Williams finished with 16-59-1 on the ground and zero targets; his third time in the past five weeks without a single target.

Jackson played 22% of early down snaps and 45% of third downs, taking six touches for 28 yards.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL David Montgomery 40 65.6% 57.0% 9 25.7% 31.9% 1 5.6% 8.5% 5.4 1 Khalil Herbert 23 37.7% 37.6% 10 28.6% 30.0% 0 0.0% 3.5% 5.7 0

Herbert injured his hip in the fourth quarter , finishing with 10 carries for 57 yards. Montgomery had nine carries for 37 yards at the time, then added a catch for seven yards on the final drive.

, finishing with 10 carries for 57 yards.

Saints (10) at Steelers (20) Saints (10) atSteelers (20)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Alvin Kamara 37 78.7% 58.2% 8 53.3% 44.1% 4 14.3% 16.2% 7.5 0 Dwayne Washington 4 8.5% 5.3% 0 0.0% 4.3% 0 0.0% 0.3% 0 0 Jordan Howard 3 6.4% 0.6% 1 6.7% 0.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.1 0

The Saints got crushed in time of possession and play volume for a second straight week. Kamara's two largest snap shares have come the past two weeks with Mark Ingram (knee) out, but it might be more about not needing breathers/rest with the other team possessing the ball so much.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Najee Harris 50 59.5% 67.2% 20 46.5% 54.9% 1 3.8% 9.3% 9.9 1 Jaylen Warren 36 42.9% 32.5% 9 20.9% 16.3% 3 11.5% 5.4% 10.7 0

Warren got his second largest snap share of the season and had new highs for carries (nine), touches (12) and total yards (77) . Harris still got more snaps and carries, enjoying one of his better real-life games with 20 carries for 99 yards. (It didn't do much for fantasy managers, given the lack of catches and touchdowns).

.

Broncos (10) at Titans (17) Broncos (10) atTitans (17)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Melvin Gordon 43 53.8% 41.5% 7 28.0% 34.7% 6 15.4% 9.0% 11 0 Latavius Murray 25 31.3% 17.8% 9 36.0% 19.5% 3 7.7% 3.0% 7.7 0 Chase Edmonds 15 18.8% 2.4% 2 8.0% 0.8% 2 5.1% 0.7% 1.9 0

Gordon made a fifth straight start and played 50-some percent of snaps for a fourth time in his past five. Murray, however, got two more carries , finishing with 9-24-0 rushing and 3-23-0 receiving. Gordon put up 7-24-0 and 4-46-0.

and played 50-some percent of snaps for a fourth time in his past five. Edmonds, making his Broncos debut, had two carries for nine yards and one catch for no gain. Edmonds played only 19% of snaps .



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Derrick Henry 36 58.1% 65.2% 19 82.6% 74.3% 3 8.3% 10.4% 8.7 0 Dontrell Hilliard 26 41.9% 26.2% 1 4.3% 6.6% 2 5.6% 10.0% 1.8 0 Hassan Haskins 2 3.2% 10.6% 0 0.0% 3.7% 0 0.0% 1.5% 0 0

Hilliard's snap share was larger than usual, mostly because he got 11 consecutive snaps in a two-minute drill at the end of the second quarter. Prior to that, Henry held a 19-6 snap advantage in the first half.

Henry finished with a 19-53-0 rushing line and two catches for 14 yards, playing 71% of early down snaps (84% if we don't count the two-minute drill)

Texans (16) at Giants (24) Texans (16) atGiants (24)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Dameon Pierce 46 71.9% 63.3% 17 89.5% 79.7% 3 8.1% 9.3% 12.2 0 Rex Burkhead 16 25.0% 34.2% 1 5.3% 11.6% 2 5.4% 12.0% 5 0 Dare Ogunbowale 4 6.3% 3.3% 0 0.0% 0.5% 1 2.7% 3.1% 2.3 0

Pierce played 83% of snaps on early downs, including 88% before the fourth quarter. The rookie lost a fumble in the NFL for the first time but otherwise had another solid game with 17-94-0 rushing and two catches for 28 yards. Pierce has scored a TD and/or topped 100 total yards in seven straight games.



Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Saquon Barkley 55 79.7% 83.1% 35 74.5% 63.9% 1 5.9% 15.8% 23 2 Matt Breida 14 20.3% 19.8% 6 12.8% 9.4% 0 0.0% 3.5% 2 0

Barkley rumbled for 25-152-1, making up for a season low of one target.

Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards (931) and is second with 198 carries, only four behind Derrick Henry. Barkley is averaging 22.0 carries per game, 5.3 more than his previous career high (16.7 in 2019).



Colts (25) at Raiders (20) Colts (25) atRaiders (20)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Jonathan Taylor 58 93.5% 76.0% 22 73.3% 72.9% 2 7.4% 11.2% 24.3 2 Jordan Wilkins 3 4.8% 3.2% 3 10.0% 2.5% 0 0.0% 1.4% 1.8 0 Zack Moss 1 1.6% 0.1% 1 3.3% 0.4% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.4 0

Taylor played a season-high 94% of snaps and had his first huge game since Week 1, taking 22 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown .

and had his first huge game since Week 1, . Deon Jackson (knee) was inactive

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Josh Jacobs 54 78.3% 72.6% 21 87.5% 80.3% 8 21.1% 11.9% 22.6 2 Ameer Abdullah 15 21.7% 13.8% 0 0.0% 0.0% 4 10.5% 5.1% 7.3 0 Zamir White 2 2.9% 4.4% 2 8.3% 4.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% -0.1 0

Jacobs had season highs for targets and catches (six) but averaged only 3.7 YPC and 4.7 yards per catch, finishing with 21-78-1 and 6-28-0. Jacobs played 96% of snaps on first/second down but only 14% of snaps on third down.

Abdullah got 12 of his 15 snaps on third downs and caught each of his four targets for 33 yards.

Cowboys (28) at Packers (31) Cowboys (28) atPackers (31)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Tony Pollard 72 86.7% 52.9% 22 71.0% 40.2% 6 14.0% 9.1% 21.8 0 Malik Davis 11 13.3% 5.2% 5 16.1% 5.1% 0 0.0% 0.7% 3.8 0

With Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive , Pollard got eight more carries than his previous single-game best of 14. Pollard took 87% of snaps , just the second time in his career he's played two-thirds or more. Pollard finished with 22-115-1 and 3-13-0 in the overtime loss.

, Pollard got eight more carries than his previous single-game best of 14. Davis took five carries for 38 yards, looking good off the bench in a minor role.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Aaron Jones 45 70.3% 61.9% 24 61.5% 49.8% 2 10.5% 12.7% 23.6 0 AJ Dillon 24 37.5% 48.2% 13 33.3% 42.2% 0 0.0% 7.6% 6.5 0

After exiting the previous game early, Jones bounced back Sunday with 24-138-1 on the ground and two catches for 18 yards. The 24 carries were one away from Jones' career high, and the 70% snap share was his third largest this season.

and two catches for 18 yards. Dillon played 38% of snaps, his third lowest share this season, taking 13 carries for 65 yards.

Cardinals (27) at Rams (17) Cardinals (27) atRams (17)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL James Conner 65 95.6% 58.6% 21 80.8% 45.3% 3 8.6% 9.8% 23.6 1 Keaontay Ingram 5 7.4% 4.7% 1 3.8% 5.4% 0 0.0% 0.5% 0.5 0 Eno Benjamin 1 1.5% 43.2% 0 0.0% 26.9% 0 0.0% 8.6% 0 0

Conner played all but three snaps on offense, putting up 21-69-2 and 3-17-0 with Kyler Murray (hamstring) inactive.

A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for them when James Conner was hurt this season - that they are releasing him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2022

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Darrell Henderson 35 57.4% 58.7% 6 30.0% 35.6% 1 2.7% 6.9% 10.2 1 Kyren Williams 16 26.2% 2.9% 1 5.0% 0.5% 3 8.1% 0.9% 6.9 0 Cam Akers 10 16.4% 23.6% 6 30.0% 32.5% 1 2.7% 1.9% 2.2 0

Henderson remained the starter and finished with 6-21-1 rushing plus one catch for 11 yards.

Williams got his first work on offense after a lengthy IR stint, taking one carry for nine yards and three catches for 30 yards. Akers, meanwhile, managed only 22 yards on six touches.



Chargers (16) at 49ers (22) Chargers (16) at49ers (22)

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Austin Ekeler 40 69.0% 63.0% 6 37.5% 50.2% 12 34.3% 21.6% 13.3 0 Isaiah Spiller 10 17.2% 4.3% 4 25.0% 5.8% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.3 0 Sony Michel 8 13.8% 18.9% 1 6.3% 16.9% 0 0.0% 3.5% 0.2 0

Ekeler was held out of the end zone for the first time since Week 3, finishing with 6-24-0 on the ground and 7-39-0 on a team-high 12 targets. Ekeler has 48 targets over the past four weeks and now is on pace for 126 receptions , but at a career-low 6.3 yards per catch (compared to 9.2 last season, 9.0 for his career)

Spiller got two more snaps and three more carries than Michel, but the rookie managed only three yards from four carries.

Snaps Snap % Snap % '22 Carr. Carr Sh Carr Sh '22 Tgt Tgt Sh Tgt Sh '22 PPR GLL Christian McCaffrey 46 64.8% 55,9% 14 34.1% 47.1% 6 21.4% 17.0% 17.7 4 Kyle Juszczyk 27 38.0% 46.0% 0 0.0% 1.2% 0 0.0% 5.5% 0 0 Elijah Mitchell 25 30.0% 7.3% 18 43.9% 30.8% 2 7.1% 3.7% 9.8 2