Backfield Breakdown: Week 10 Running Back Usage (with Week 11 Waivers Preview)

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.
It's a good week to have waiver priority (or plenty of FAAB) in leagues with 10 or fewer teams, where rookies Rachaad White and Isiah Pacheco may still be available. They were the two big gainers this week in terms of role, though we also saw positive developments for a few veterans, including Miami's Jeff Wilson. Check out all that and more below in the most comprehensive weekly look at RB usage and roles anywhere on the internet.
Stat Leaderboards
Snap/Carry/Target Shares
Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.
- Shares below have been adjusted to only account for the games a player participated in. For Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, the shares only include games since the big trade.
|Snap % W10
|Snap '22
|Snap Δ
|Car W10
|Carr '22
|Carr Δ
|Tgt W10
|Tgt 22
|Tgt Δ
|1
|James Conner
|95.6%
|58.6%
|37.0%
|80.8%
|45.3%
|35.5%
|8.6%
|9.8%
|-1.2%
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|93.5%
|76.0%
|17.5%
|73.3%
|72.9%
|0.4%
|7.4%
|11.2%
|-3.8%
|3
|Tony Pollard
|86.7%
|52.9%
|33.8%
|71.0%
|40.2%
|30.8%
|14.0%
|9.1%
|4.9%
|4
|Kenneth Walker
|86.3%
|51.8%
|34.5%
|71.4%
|49.0%
|22.4%
|24.2%
|7.8%
|16.4%
|5
|Dalvin Cook
|84.3%
|72.8%
|11.5%
|56.0%
|68.1%
|-12.1%
|10.0%
|9.9%
|0.1%
|6
|Saquon Barkley
|79.7%
|83.1%
|-3.4%
|74.5%
|63.9%
|10.6%
|5.9%
|15.8%
|-9.9%
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|78.7%
|58.2%
|20.5%
|53.3%
|44.1%
|9.2%
|14.3%
|16.2%
|-1.9%
|8
|Josh Jacobs
|78.3%
|72.6%
|5.7%
|87.5%
|80.3%
|7.2%
|21.1%
|11.9%
|9.2%
|9
|Travis Etienne
|78.1%
|60.3%
|17.8%
|68.8%
|47.6%
|21.2%
|7.7%
|9.3%
|-1.6%
|10
|Dameon Pierce
|71.9%
|63.3%
|8.6%
|89.5%
|79.7%
|9.8%
|8.1%
|9.3%
|-1.2%
|11
|Devin Singletary
|71.6%
|71.0%
|0.6%
|48.1%
|41.4%
|6.7%
|4.9%
|11.1%
|-6.2%
|12
|Aaron Jones
|70.3%
|61.9%
|8.4%
|61.5%
|49.8%
|11.7%
|10.5%
|12.7%
|-2.2%
|13
|Austin Ekeler
|69.0%
|63.0%
|6.0%
|37.5%
|50.2%
|-12.7%
|34.3%
|21.6%
|12.7%
|14
|D'Onta Foreman
|68.2%
|59.8%
|8.4%
|66.0%
|61.7%
|4.3%
|6.3%
|6.8%
|-0.5%
|15
|David Montgomery
|65.6%
|57.0%
|8.6%
|25.7%
|31.9%
|-6.2%
|5.6%
|8.5%
|-2.9%
|16
|Christian McCaffrey
|64.8%
|55.0%
|9.8%
|34.1%
|47.1%
|-13.0%
|21.4%
|17.0%
|4.4%
|17
|Rachaad White
|64.0%
|32.1%
|31.9%
|50.0%
|26.4%
|23.6%
|0.0%
|6.1%
|-6.1%
|18
|Jeff Wilson
|60.9%
|56.5%
|4.4%
|51.5%
|46.4%
|5.1%
|15.2%
|12.9%
|2.3%
|19
|Najee Harris
|59.5%
|67.2%
|-7.7%
|46.5%
|54.9%
|-8.4%
|3.8%
|9.3%
|-5.5%
|20
|Derrick Henry
|58.1%
|65.2%
|-7.1%
|82.6%
|74.3%
|8.3%
|8.3%
|10.4%
|-2.1%
|21
|Darrell Henderson
|57.4%
|58.7%
|-1.3%
|30.0%
|35.6%
|-5.6%
|2.7%
|6.9%
|-4.2%
|22
|Isiah Pacheco
|55.6%
|20.7%
|34.9%
|59.3%
|28.2%
|31.1%
|0.0%
|0.9%
|-0.9%
|23
|Melvin Gordon
|53.8%
|41.5%
|12.3%
|28.0%
|34.7%
|-6.7%
|15.4%
|9.0%
|6.4%
|24
|Nick Chubb
|47.8%
|53.0%
|-5.2%
|45.8%
|55.2%
|-9.4%
|12.1%
|6.9%
|5.2%
|25
|Tyler Allgeier
|47.6%
|42.3%
|5.3%
|32.0%
|31.1%
|0.9%
|10.3%
|4.0%
|6.3%
|26
|Jaylen Warren
|42.9%
|32.5%
|10.4%
|20.9%
|16.3%
|4.6%
|11.5%
|5.4%
|6.1%
|27
|Dontrell Hilliard
|41.9%
|26.2%
|15.7%
|4.3%
|6.6%
|-2.3%
|5.6%
|10.0%
|-4.4%
|28
|Jamaal Williams
|40.3%
|41.9%
|-1.6%
|51.6%
|58.0%
|-6.4%
|0.0%
|4.2%
|-4.2%
|29
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|38.1%
|49.3%
|-11.2%
|20.0%
|39.8%
|-19.8%
|3.4%
|6.2%
|-2.8%
|30
|Jerick McKinnon
|38.1%
|44.5%
|-6.4%
|3.7%
|15.5%
|-11.8%
|22.9%
|9.5%
|13.4%
|31
|Khalil Herbert
|37.7%
|37.6%
|0.1%
|28.6%
|30.0%
|-1.4%
|0.0%
|3.5%
|-3.5%
|32
|AJ Dillon
|37.5%
|48.2%
|-10.7%
|33.3%
|42.2%
|-8.9%
|0.0%
|7.6%
|-7.6%
|33
|Kareem Hunt
|35.8%
|46.6%
|-10.8%
|25.0%
|28.6%
|-3.6%
|3.0%
|8.7%
|-5.7%
|34
|Elijah Mitchell
|35.2%
|30.0%
|5.2%
|43.9%
|30.8%
|13.1%
|7.1%
|3.7%
|3.4%
|35
|Latavius Murray
|31.3%
|39.4%
|-8.1%
|36.0%
|44.2%
|-8.2%
|7.7%
|6.7%
|1.0%
|36
|D'Andre Swift
|30.6%
|43.6%
|-13.0%
|19.4%
|23.8%
|-4.4%
|12.0%
|12.4%
|-0.4%
|37
|Leonard Fournette
|29.3%
|67.6%
|-38.3%
|31.8%
|59.5%
|-27.7%
|3.4%
|12.1%
|-8.7%
|38
|Raheem Mostert
|27.5%
|56.7%
|-29.2%
|24.2%
|50.2%
|-26.0%
|12.1%
|7.5%
|4.6%
|39
|Justin Jackson
|27.4%
|11.4%
|16.0%
|12.9%
|6.5%
|6.4%
|12.0%
|2.1%
|9.9%
|40
|Kyren Williams
|26.2%
|-
|-
|5.0%
|-
|-
|8.1%
|-
|-
|41
|Rex Burkhead
|25.0%
|34.2%
|-9.2%
|5.3%
|11.6%
|-6.3%
|5.4%
|12.0%
|-6.6%
|42
|JaMycal Hasty
|21.9%
|10.3%
|11.6%
|6.3%
|4.7%
|1.6%
|5.1%
|3.0%
|2.1%
|43
|Ameer Abdullah
|21.7%
|13.8%
|7.9%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|10.5%
|5.1%
|5.4%
|44
|Chase Edmonds
|18.8%
|18.8%
|0.0%
|8.0%
|8.0%
|0.0%
|5.1%
|5.1%
|0.0%
|45
|Chuba Hubbard
|18.2%
|30.2%
|-12.0%
|10.6%
|18.9%
|-8.3%
|0.0%
|8.1%
|-8.1%
|46
|James Cook
|17.6%
|15.7%
|1.9%
|18.5%
|14.9%
|3.6%
|0.0%
|3.6%
|-3.6%
|47
|Isaiah Spiller
|17.2%
|4.3%
|12.9%
|25.0%
|5.8%
|19.2%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|48
|Cam Akers
|16.4%
|23.6%
|-7.2%
|30.0%
|32.5%
|-2.5%
|2.7%
|1.9%
|0.8%
|49
|Alexander Mattison
|15.7%
|27.1%
|-11.4%
|12.0%
|18.8%
|-6.8%
|2.0%
|3.9%
|-1.9%
|50
|Caleb Huntley
|14.3%
|17.8%
|-3.5%
|20.0%
|21.0%
|-1.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|51
|Avery Williams
|14.3%
|16.0%
|-1.7%
|16.0%
|4.3%
|11.7%
|0.0%
|4.0%
|-4.0%
|52
|Malik Davis
|13.3%
|5.2%
|8.1%
|16.1%
|5.1%
|11.0%
|0.0%
|0.7%
|-0.7%
|53
|Keaontay Ingram
|7.4%
|4.7%
|2.7%
|3.8%
|5.4%
|-1.6%
|0.0%
|0.5%
|-0.5%
|54
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|6.3%
|34.5%
|-28.2%
|0.0%
|32.4%
|-32.4%
|5.7%
|6.6%
|-0.9%
|55
|Eno Benjamin
|1.5%
|43.2%
|-41.7%
|0.0%
|26.9%
|-26.9%
|0.0%
|8.6%
|-8.6%
|56
|Kenyan Drake
|N/A
|37.6%
|N/A
|26.6%
|N/A
|4.5%
|57
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|N/A
|66.1%
|N/A
|49.8%
|N/A
|16.7%
|58
|Damien Harris
|N/A
|25.8%
|N/A
|27.4%
|N/A
|5.4%
|59
|Joe Mixon
|N/A
|71.9%
|N/A
|68.0%
|N/A
|15.1%
|60
|Samaje Perine
|N/A
|27.2%
|N/A
|11.3%
|N/A
|6.6%
|61
|Ezekiel Elliott
|N/A
|46.4%
|N/A
|42.6%
|N/A
|2.9%
|62
|Michael Carter
|N/A
|53.9%
|N/A
|37.8%
|N/A
|10.7%
|63
|Kenneth Gainwell
|TBD
|26.6%
|TBD
|10.1%
|TBD
|5.2%
|64
|Miles Sanders
|TBD
|60.6%
|TBD
|47.5%
|TBD
|5.7%
|65
|Brian Robinson
|TBD
|19.9%
|TBD
|28.0%
|TBD
|1.3%
|66
|Antonio Gibson
|TBD
|44.6%
|TBD
|37.2%
|TBD
|12.1%
Doesn't include MNF.
Week 10 Leaderboard
|Snaps
|Carries
|Rush Yd
|Rush TD
|Tgt
|Rec
|Rec Yds
|Rec TD
|PPR
|GLL
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|55
|35
|152
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|23
|2
|2
|D'Onta Foreman
|45
|31
|130
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0
|3
|Aaron Jones
|45
|24
|138
|1
|2
|2
|18
|0
|23.6
|0
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|58
|22
|147
|1
|2
|2
|16
|0
|24.3
|2
|5
|Rachaad White
|48
|22
|105
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.5
|1
|6
|Tony Pollard
|72
|22
|115
|1
|6
|3
|13
|0
|21.8
|0
|7
|Josh Jacobs
|54
|21
|78
|1
|8
|6
|28
|0
|22.6
|2
|8
|James Conner
|65
|21
|69
|2
|3
|3
|17
|0
|23.6
|1
|9
|Najee Harris
|50
|20
|99
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.9
|1
|10
|Derrick Henry
|36
|19
|53
|0
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8.7
|0
|11
|Elijah Mitchell
|25
|18
|89
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|9.8
|2
|12
|Jeff Wilson
|42
|17
|119
|1
|5
|2
|24
|0
|22.3
|0
|13
|Dameon Pierce
|46
|17
|94
|0
|3
|2
|28
|0
|12.2
|0
|14
|Isiah Pacheco
|35
|16
|82
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.2
|0
|15
|Jamaal Williams
|25
|16
|59
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11.9
|2
|16
|Dalvin Cook
|70
|14
|119
|1
|5
|3
|27
|0
|23.6
|1
|17
|Leonard Fournette
|22
|14
|57
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10.8
|2
|18
|Christian McCaffrey
|46
|14
|38
|1
|6
|4
|39
|0
|17.7
|4
|19
|AJ Dillon
|24
|13
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.5
|0
|20
|Devin Singletary
|53
|13
|47
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|15.7
|3
|21
|Travis Etienne
|50
|11
|45
|0
|3
|3
|28
|0
|10.3
|0
|22
|Nick Chubb
|32
|11
|63
|1
|4
|3
|18
|0
|15.1
|0
|23
|Khalil Herbert
|23
|10
|57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.7
|0
|24
|Kenneth Walker
|44
|10
|17
|0
|8
|6
|55
|0
|13.2
|0
|25
|David Montgomery
|40
|9
|37
|0
|1
|1
|7
|0
|5.4
|1
|26
|Jaylen Warren
|36
|9
|37
|0
|3
|3
|40
|0
|10.7
|0
|27
|Latavius Murray
|25
|9
|24
|0
|3
|3
|23
|0
|7.7
|0
|28
|Raheem Mostert
|19
|8
|65
|1
|4
|4
|22
|0
|18.7
|0
|29
|Alvin Kamara
|37
|8
|26
|0
|4
|3
|19
|0
|7.5
|0
|30
|Tyler Allgeier
|30
|8
|20
|0
|3
|3
|-17
|0
|3.3
|0
|31
|Melvin Gordon
|43
|7
|24
|0
|6
|4
|46
|0
|11
|0
|32
|Kareem Hunt
|24
|6
|9
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|2.9
|0
|33
|Matt Breida
|14
|6
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|34
|Darrell Henderson
|35
|6
|21
|1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|10.2
|1
|35
|Raheem Blackshear
|8
|6
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.2
|0
|36
|D'Andre Swift
|19
|6
|6
|1
|3
|1
|6
|0
|8.2
|1
|37
|Cam Akers
|10
|6
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.2
|0
|38
|Austin Ekeler
|40
|6
|24
|0
|12
|7
|39
|0
|13.3
|0
|39
|Malik Davis
|11
|5
|38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.8
|0
|40
|Caleb Huntley
|9
|5
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.2
|0
|41
|James Cook
|13
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.2
|0
|42
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|24
|5
|18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|43
|Chuba Hubbard
|12
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.4
|0
|44
|Avery Williams
|9
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|0
|45
|Isaiah Spiller
|10
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|46
|Justin Jackson
|17
|4
|14
|0
|3
|2
|14
|0
|4.8
|0
|47
|Jordan Wilkins
|3
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.8
|0
|48
|Alexander Mattison
|13
|3
|11
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0
|2.9
|1
|49
|Salvon Ahmed
|7
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|50
|Duke Johnson
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.4
|0
|51
|Derek Watt
|6
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|52
|Zamir White
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.1
|0
|53
|Chase Edmonds
|15
|2
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.9
|0
|54
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0
|2.3
|0
|55
|Keaontay Ingram
|5
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|56
|Rex Burkhead
|16
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|28
|0
|5
|0
|57
|Kyren Williams
|16
|1
|9
|0
|3
|3
|30
|0
|6.9
|0
|58
|JaMycal Hasty
|14
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|1.3
|0
|59
|Dontrell Hilliard
|26
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|1.8
|0
|60
|Jerick McKinnon
|24
|1
|2
|0
|8
|6
|56
|0
|11.8
|0
|61
|Ameer Abdullah
|15
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|33
|0
|7.3
|0
|62
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line
Week 10 Injury Report
Inactives
Ezekiel Elliott (knee)
Mark Ingram (ankle)
Deon Jackson (knee)
J.D. McKissic (neck)
Damien Williams (IR - ribs)
Darrel Williams (IR - hip)
Craig Reynolds (IR - ribs)
In-Game Injuries
Leonard Fournette injured his hip in the fourth quarter.
Khalil Herbert injured his hip in the fourth quarter.
Red-Zone Report
Inside the 5-Yard Line
Week 10 (I5)
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Carr %
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Tgt %
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Devin Singletary
|100%
|3
|100%
|3
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|100%
|2
|100%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|3
|Josh Jacobs
|100%
|3
|100%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|4
|Darrell Henderson
|50.00%
|1
|100%
|1
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|5
|James Conner
|100%
|1
|100%
|1
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|6
|Leonard Fournette
|50.00%
|2
|66.70%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|7
|Jamaal Williams
|60.00%
|3
|66.70%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|8
|Christian McCaffrey
|71.40%
|5
|57.10%
|4
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|100.00%
|3
|50.00%
|1
|0
|100%
|1
|0
|10
|D'Andre Swift
|20.00%
|1
|33.30%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|11
|Najee Harris
|60.00%
|3
|33.30%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|12
|Rachaad White
|50.00%
|2
|33.30%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|13
|David Montgomery
|66.70%
|2
|33.30%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|14
|Elijah Mitchell
|28.60%
|2
|28.60%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|15
|Alexander Mattison
|12.50%
|1
|20.00%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|16
|Dalvin Cook
|87.50%
|7
|20.00%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|17
|Travis Etienne
|100%
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|18
|Khalil Herbert
|33.30%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|19
|Tony Pollard
|100%
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|20
|Nick Chubb
|100.00%
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|21
|Isaiah Spiller
|100.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|22
|Jeff Wilson
|50.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|23
|Jaylen Warren
|60.00%
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|24
|Kyren Williams
|50.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|25
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|100%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|26
|Justin Jackson
|20.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
2022 (I5)
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Carr %
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Tgt %
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|90.50%
|19
|100.00%
|7
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|2
|Kenneth Walker
|88.90%
|8
|100.00%
|4
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|3
|Jamaal Williams
|68.60%
|24
|94.10%
|16
|6
|0.00%
|0
|0
|4
|Dameon Pierce
|90.00%
|9
|85.70%
|6
|2
|33.30%
|1
|1
|5
|AJ Dillon
|66.70%
|10
|80.00%
|4
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|6
|Leonard Fournette
|77.80%
|21
|76.90%
|10
|3
|20.00%
|2
|2
|7
|Derrick Henry
|92.90%
|13
|75.00%
|9
|7
|50.00%
|1
|0
|8
|Antonio Gibson
|63.20%
|12
|70.00%
|7
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|9
|Joe Mixon
|97.40%
|37
|68.20%
|15
|5
|14.30%
|2
|0
|10
|Ezekiel Elliott
|56.30%
|9
|66.70%
|6
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|11
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|73.90%
|17
|60.00%
|9
|2
|14.30%
|1
|1
|12
|Saquon Barkley
|76.90%
|20
|58.80%
|10
|5
|0.00%
|0
|0
|13
|Nick Chubb
|70.40%
|19
|56.30%
|9
|5
|0.00%
|0
|0
|14
|Jonathan Taylor
|77.30%
|17
|55.60%
|5
|1
|9.10%
|1
|0
|15
|Melvin Gordon
|40.00%
|8
|54.50%
|6
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|16
|Dalvin Cook
|79.40%
|27
|53.30%
|8
|4
|7.10%
|1
|0
|17
|Breece Hall
|60.90%
|14
|50.00%
|7
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|18
|Najee Harris
|90.00%
|18
|50.00%
|6
|1
|16.70%
|1
|1
|19
|Devin Singletary
|89.70%
|26
|46.20%
|6
|2
|14.30%
|2
|1
|20
|Travis Etienne
|57.10%
|20
|44.40%
|8
|3
|9.10%
|1
|0
|21
|D'Onta Foreman
|45.50%
|5
|42.90%
|3
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|22
|Sony Michel
|22.20%
|4
|40.00%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|23
|Raheem Mostert
|52.40%
|11
|37.50%
|3
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|24
|Khalil Herbert
|39.30%
|11
|36.40%
|8
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|25
|James Conner
|40.00%
|12
|35.30%
|6
|2
|8.30%
|1
|0
|26
|Miles Sanders
|48.40%
|15
|34.80%
|8
|4
|0.00%
|0
|0
|27
|Darrell Henderson
|52.00%
|13
|33.30%
|3
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|28
|Tony Pollard
|62.50%
|10
|33.30%
|3
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|29
|Malcolm Brown
|28.00%
|7
|33.30%
|3
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|30
|Kareem Hunt
|33.30%
|9
|31.30%
|5
|2
|12.50%
|1
|1
|31
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|37.50%
|9
|30.80%
|4
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|32
|Michael Carter
|52.20%
|12
|28.60%
|4
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|33
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|38.90%
|14
|28.60%
|4
|2
|22.20%
|4
|3
|34
|Alvin Kamara
|58.30%
|7
|28.60%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|35
|James Robinson
|45.70%
|16
|27.80%
|5
|0
|9.10%
|1
|1
|36
|Jeff Wilson
|46.70%
|14
|26.10%
|6
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|37
|J.K. Dobbins
|19.20%
|5
|25.00%
|3
|1
|7.70%
|1
|1
|38
|Kenyan Drake
|26.90%
|7
|25.00%
|3
|2
|7.70%
|1
|1
|39
|Chase Edmonds
|33.30%
|7
|25.00%
|2
|2
|10.00%
|1
|0
|40
|Alec Ingold
|9.50%
|2
|25.00%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|41
|Tyler Allgeier
|29.20%
|7
|23.10%
|3
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|42
|Rachaad White
|22.20%
|6
|23.10%
|3
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|43
|Caleb Huntley
|29.20%
|7
|23.10%
|3
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|44
|Cam Akers
|12.00%
|3
|22.20%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|45
|Christian McCaffrey
|20.00%
|6
|21.70%
|5
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|46
|Jerick McKinnon
|55.60%
|20
|21.40%
|3
|0
|5.60%
|1
|0
|47
|Damien Harris
|21.70%
|5
|20.00%
|3
|3
|14.30%
|1
|0
|48
|Brian Robinson
|15.80%
|3
|20.00%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|49
|Aaron Jones
|33.30%
|5
|20.00%
|1
|0
|20.00%
|2
|1
|50
|Austin Ekeler
|66.70%
|12
|20.00%
|1
|1
|16.70%
|2
|2
|51
|Eno Benjamin
|23.30%
|7
|17.60%
|3
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|52
|Mike Davis
|34.60%
|9
|16.70%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|53
|Isiah Pacheco
|8.30%
|3
|14.30%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|54
|Mark Ingram
|8.30%
|1
|14.30%
|1
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|55
|Christian McCaffrey
|18.20%
|2
|14.30%
|1
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|56
|David Montgomery
|50.00%
|14
|13.60%
|3
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|57
|Alexander Mattison
|20.60%
|7
|13.30%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|58
|Keaontay Ingram
|6.70%
|2
|11.80%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|59
|Trestan Ebner
|10.70%
|3
|9.10%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|60
|Kenneth Gainwell
|25.80%
|8
|8.70%
|2
|2
|12.50%
|1
|0
|61
|Elijah Mitchell
|10.00%
|3
|8.70%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|62
|D'Andre Swift
|14.30%
|5
|5.90%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
Red Zone
Week 10 (RZ)
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Carr %
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Tgt %
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Dameon Pierce
|66.70%
|10
|100%
|5
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|2
|D'Onta Foreman
|100%
|5
|100%
|4
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|3
|Josh Jacobs
|70.00%
|7
|100%
|3
|1
|14.30%
|1
|0
|4
|Kenneth Walker
|100%
|7
|100%
|2
|0
|25.00%
|1
|0
|5
|Caleb Huntley
|40.00%
|2
|100%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|6
|Nick Chubb
|80.00%
|4
|100%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|7
|James Conner
|100%
|14
|77.80%
|7
|2
|20.00%
|1
|0
|8
|Isiah Pacheco
|50.00%
|4
|66.70%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|100%
|5
|66.70%
|2
|0
|100%
|1
|0
|10
|Jamaal Williams
|62.50%
|10
|60.00%
|6
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|11
|Saquon Barkley
|57.10%
|4
|60.00%
|3
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|12
|Devin Singletary
|46.70%
|7
|57.10%
|4
|2
|14.30%
|1
|0
|13
|Elijah Mitchell
|52.90%
|9
|53.80%
|7
|0
|25.00%
|1
|0
|14
|Najee Harris
|66.70%
|10
|50.00%
|3
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|15
|Aaron Jones
|50.00%
|3
|50.00%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|16
|JaMycal Hasty
|40.00%
|4
|50.00%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|17
|Travis Etienne
|50.00%
|5
|50.00%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|18
|Darrell Henderson
|33.30%
|2
|50.00%
|1
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|19
|Tony Pollard
|81.80%
|9
|50.00%
|1
|1
|14.30%
|1
|0
|20
|Rachaad White
|77.80%
|7
|42.90%
|3
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|21
|David Montgomery
|75.00%
|9
|37.50%
|3
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|22
|Raheem Mostert
|30.00%
|3
|33.30%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|23
|Jeff Wilson
|60.00%
|6
|33.30%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|24
|Christian McCaffrey
|47.10%
|8
|30.80%
|4
|1
|25.00%
|1
|0
|25
|Leonard Fournette
|22.20%
|2
|28.60%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|26
|James Cook
|26.70%
|4
|28.60%
|2
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|27
|AJ Dillon
|50.00%
|3
|25.00%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|28
|D'Andre Swift
|25.00%
|4
|20.00%
|2
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|29
|Matt Breida
|42.90%
|3
|20.00%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|30
|Alexander Mattison
|18.80%
|3
|16.70%
|1
|0
|14.30%
|1
|0
|31
|Jaylen Warren
|40.00%
|6
|16.70%
|1
|0
|25.00%
|1
|0
|32
|Dalvin Cook
|81.30%
|13
|16.70%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|33
|Khalil Herbert
|25.00%
|3
|12.50%
|1
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|34
|Kareem Hunt
|20.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|35
|Alvin Kamara
|100.00%
|1
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|36
|Justin Jackson
|12.50%
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|33.30%
|1
|0
|37
|Jerick McKinnon
|25.00%
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|20.00%
|1
|0
|38
|Dontrell Hilliard
|100.00%
|4
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|39
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|60.00%
|3
|0.00%
|0
|0
|50.00%
|1
|0
|40
|Kyren Williams
|66.70%
|4
|0.00%
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|0
|41
|Austin Ekeler
|66.70%
|2
|0.00%
|0
|0
|50.00%
|1
|0
|42
|Ameer Abdullah
|40.00%
|4
|0.00%
|0
|0
|28.60%
|2
|0
2022 (RZ)
|Snap %
|Snaps
|Carr %
|Carr
|Rush TD
|Tgt %
|Tgt
|Rec TD
|1
|Dameon Pierce
|65.2%
|43
|92.6%
|25
|2
|6.7%
|2
|1
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|66.2%
|49
|91.7%
|22
|7
|2.4%
|1
|0
|3
|Derrick Henry
|73.2%
|41
|85.2%
|23
|8
|12.5%
|3
|0
|4
|Jamaal Williams
|50.6%
|45
|76.9%
|30
|8
|2.6%
|1
|0
|5
|Kenneth Walker
|67.9%
|57
|74.4%
|29
|5
|2.9%
|1
|0
|6
|Joe Mixon
|88.1%
|89
|66.7%
|30
|6
|18.8%
|9
|2
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|59.0%
|46
|61.5%
|16
|1
|5.3%
|2
|0
|8
|Austin Ekeler
|72.2%
|65
|59.3%
|16
|4
|24.5%
|13
|4
|9
|Leonard Fournette
|73.5%
|75
|57.6%
|19
|3
|8.9%
|5
|3
|10
|Najee Harris
|71.6%
|48
|56.7%
|17
|1
|7.7%
|2
|2
|11
|Saquon Barkley
|76.3%
|58
|53.2%
|25
|5
|5.3%
|1
|0
|12
|Dalvin Cook
|74.3%
|75
|53.1%
|17
|4
|10.3%
|6
|1
|13
|Melvin Gordon
|41.4%
|24
|52.2%
|12
|2
|6.5%
|2
|0
|14
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|73.6%
|53
|50.0%
|19
|3
|18.5%
|5
|1
|15
|Travis Etienne
|54.9%
|62
|46.4%
|26
|4
|8.7%
|4
|0
|16
|Nick Chubb
|50.5%
|49
|46.4%
|26
|8
|0.0%
|0
|0
|17
|AJ Dillon
|57.1%
|40
|46.2%
|12
|1
|4.9%
|2
|0
|18
|Aaron Jones
|47.1%
|33
|46.2%
|12
|2
|9.8%
|4
|2
|19
|D'Onta Foreman
|32.7%
|18
|45.2%
|14
|4
|5.3%
|1
|0
|20
|Tony Pollard
|58.1%
|36
|42.3%
|11
|4
|9.7%
|3
|0
|21
|Raheem Mostert
|51.1%
|45
|41.7%
|15
|2
|9.1%
|4
|1
|22
|Antonio Gibson
|53.5%
|38
|40.6%
|13
|2
|16.1%
|5
|2
|23
|Alvin Kamara
|61.8%
|42
|40.0%
|10
|1
|17.9%
|7
|1
|24
|Michael Carter
|58.0%
|51
|38.1%
|16
|3
|14.3%
|5
|0
|25
|Miles Sanders
|53.8%
|50
|37.9%
|22
|6
|0.0%
|0
|0
|26
|Devin Singletary
|70.8%
|68
|36.6%
|15
|2
|14.9%
|7
|1
|27
|Breece Hall
|42.0%
|37
|35.7%
|15
|2
|14.3%
|5
|1
|28
|Darrell Henderson
|50.0%
|38
|34.6%
|9
|3
|4.9%
|2
|0
|29
|Kareem Hunt
|46.4%
|45
|33.9%
|19
|2
|14.3%
|5
|1
|30
|Cam Akers
|21.1%
|16
|30.8%
|8
|1
|2.4%
|1
|0
|31
|Ezekiel Elliott
|38.7%
|24
|30.8%
|8
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|32
|David Montgomery
|59.3%
|54
|30.6%
|19
|2
|4.2%
|1
|0
|33
|Khalil Herbert
|36.3%
|33
|30.6%
|19
|4
|0.0%
|0
|0
|34
|Caleb Huntley
|27.3%
|27
|30.2%
|19
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|35
|Kenyan Drake
|43.8%
|42
|29.8%
|14
|2
|7.0%
|3
|1
|36
|James Conner
|45.5%
|46
|29.4%
|15
|3
|6.7%
|3
|0
|37
|Tyler Allgeier
|31.3%
|31
|28.6%
|18
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|38
|James Robinson
|39.8%
|45
|28.6%
|16
|1
|4.3%
|2
|1
|39
|Brian Robinson
|22.5%
|16
|28.1%
|9
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|40
|Jerick McKinnon
|56.1%
|69
|25.0%
|10
|0
|9.2%
|6
|1
|41
|Eno Benjamin
|30.7%
|31
|23.5%
|12
|2
|8.9%
|4
|0
|42
|Jeff Wilson
|44.4%
|40
|23.1%
|12
|1
|8.8%
|3
|0
|43
|Christian McCaffrey
|49.1%
|27
|22.6%
|7
|2
|10.5%
|2
|1
|44
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|30.9%
|38
|22.5%
|9
|3
|9.2%
|6
|3
|45
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|35.4%
|35
|22.2%
|14
|5
|3.6%
|1
|0
|46
|Alexander Mattison
|25.7%
|26
|21.9%
|7
|2
|8.6%
|5
|1
|47
|Damien Harris
|20.8%
|15
|21.1%
|8
|3
|18.5%
|5
|0
|48
|Isiah Pacheco
|13.0%
|16
|20.0%
|8
|1
|0.0%
|0
|0
|49
|Joshua Kelley
|13.3%
|12
|18.5%
|5
|1
|1.9%
|1
|0
|50
|Sony Michel
|14.4%
|13
|18.5%
|5
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|51
|Rachaad White
|27.5%
|28
|18.2%
|6
|1
|7.1%
|4
|0
|52
|Christian McCaffrey
|22.2%
|20
|17.3%
|9
|2
|8.8%
|3
|1
|53
|Jaylen Warren
|29.9%
|20
|16.7%
|5
|0
|3.8%
|1
|0
|54
|Elijah Mitchell
|15.6%
|14
|15.4%
|8
|0
|2.9%
|1
|0
|55
|J.K. Dobbins
|14.6%
|14
|14.9%
|7
|1
|2.3%
|1
|1
|56
|Jeff Wilson
|15.9%
|14
|13.9%
|5
|0
|4.5%
|2
|1
|57
|Chase Edmonds
|28.4%
|25
|13.9%
|5
|2
|9.1%
|4
|1
|58
|D'Andre Swift
|24.7%
|22
|12.8%
|5
|2
|7.7%
|3
|1
|59
|Rashaad Penny
|21.4%
|18
|12.8%
|5
|0
|2.9%
|1
|0
|60
|James Cook
|21.9%
|21
|12.2%
|5
|0
|8.5%
|4
|0
|61
|Mark Ingram
|26.5%
|18
|12.0%
|3
|1
|7.7%
|3
|0
|62
|Matt Breida
|25.0%
|19
|10.6%
|5
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|63
|Kenneth Gainwell
|33.3%
|31
|10.3%
|6
|3
|11.1%
|3
|0
|64
|Keaontay Ingram
|6.9%
|7
|9.8%
|5
|1
|2.2%
|1
|0
|65
|Samaje Perine
|11.9%
|12
|4.4%
|2
|0
|4.2%
|2
|1
|66
|Rex Burkhead
|30.3%
|20
|3.7%
|1
|0
|13.3%
|4
|1
|67
|J.D. McKissic
|19.7%
|14
|3.1%
|1
|0
|12.9%
|4
|0
|68
|Ameer Abdullah
|13.5%
|10
|0.0%
|0
|0
|7.1%
|3
|0
|69
|Dontrell Hilliard
|26.8%
|15
|0.0%
|0
|0
|16.7%
|4
|2
Week 11 Waivers & Sleepers
Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.
Waivers, Pt. 1 —Top Adds & Streamers
- Rachaad White - 45% rostered
- Isiah Pacheco - 24%
- Gus Edwards - 49%
- Jaylen Warren - 27%
- Kyren Williams - 41%
- Jerick McKinnon - 16%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Alexander Mattison - 40%
- Keaontay Ingram - 0%
- Samaje Perine - 5%
- Kenneth Gainwell - 16%
- Isaiah Spiller - 4%
- Trestan Ebner - 0%
- Chuba Hubbard - 31%
- Zamir White - 2%
- Justin Jackson - 0%
- JaMycal Hasty - 4%
Week 11 Drops & Benchings
Drop'em
Bench'em
Week 10 Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Falcons (15) at Panthers (25)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Tyler Allgeier
|30
|47.6%
|42.3%
|8
|32.0%
|31.1%
|3
|10.3%
|4.0%
|3.3
|0
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|24
|38.1%
|49.3%
|5
|20.0%
|39.8%
|1
|3.4%
|6.2%
|3
|0
|Caleb Huntley
|9
|14.3%
|17.8%
|5
|20.0%
|21.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|3.2
|0
|Avery Williams
|9
|14.3%
|16.0%
|4
|16.0%
|4.3%
|0
|0.0%
|4.0%
|2.5
|0
- Patterson has played 39% and 38% of snaps in two games since returning from a knee injury. He had a 13-44-2 rushing line in his first game back but then 5-18-0 Thursday night.
- Patterson played only 31% of snaps post-halftime Thursday, while Allgeier took 56%.
- Patterson got 59-to-65 percent of snaps in each game Weeks 1-3, before the knee injury and subsequent minor surgery.
- Allgeier got 39% of snaps on first down, 38% on second down and 75% on third down.
- Patterson: 1D - 25%, 2D- 38%, 3D - 58%
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|D'Onta Foreman
|45
|68.2%
|59.8%
|31
|66.0%
|61.7%
|1
|6.3%
|6.8%
|19
|0
|Chuba Hubbard
|12
|18.2%
|30.2%
|5
|10.6%
|19.9%
|0
|0.0%
|8.1%
|1.4
|0
|Raheem Blackshear
|8
|12.1%
|6.4%
|6
|12.8%
|6.0%
|0
|0.0%
|1.4%
|3.2
|0
- Foreman's 68% snap share tied a season high from two weeks prior in an overtime loss to Atlanta, while Hubbard played only 18% of snaps after missing two games.
- Foreman ran for 31-130-1, two weeks after hitting the Falcons for 26-118-3.
- Foreman is averaging 19.8 carries for 97.3 yards (4.9 YPC) and 1.0 TD per game in the four weeks since Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey. However, Foreman has averaged only one catch per game in that time.
Seahawks (16) at Buccaneers (21)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Kenneth Walker
|44
|86.3%
|51.8%
|10
|71.4%
|49.0%
|8
|24.2%
|7.8%
|13.2
|0
|Travis Homer
|8
|15.7%
|13.8%
|0
|0.0%
|2.8%
|0
|0.0%
|2.6%
|0
|0
- Walker managed only 17 yards on 10 carries but had season highs for snap share, targets, catches (six) and receiving yards (55).
- The rookie has played more than two-thirds of snaps in five straight, including at least 77% of snaps the past three weeks.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Rachaad White
|48
|64.0%
|32.1%
|22
|50.0%
|26.4%
|0
|0.0%
|6.1%
|10.5
|1
|Leonard Fournette
|22
|29.3%
|67.6%
|14
|31.8%
|59.5%
|1
|3.4%
|12.1%
|10.8
|2
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|5
|6.7%
|1.1%
|2
|4.5%
|1.8%
|1
|3.4%
|0.5%
|2.3
|0
- White got the start over Fournette for the first time.
- Fournette injured his hip and didn't play in the fourth quarter.
- White got more playing time even before that, entering the half with a 54/46 snap share advantage, though Fournette had 12-48-1 rushing to White's 9-29-0.
- White took 77% of snaps in the second half, with 13 carries for 76 yards putting him over 100 for the day.
- Vaughn played 15% of snaps in the second half.
- White's post-halftime workload included five of the six third-down snaps.
Vikings (33) at Bills (30)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Dalvin Cook
|70
|84.3%
|72.8%
|14
|56.0%
|68.1%
|5
|10.0%
|9.9%
|23.6
|1
|Alexander Mattison
|13
|15.7%
|27.1%
|3
|12.0%
|18.8%
|1
|2.0%
|3.9%
|2.9
|1
- Cook ran for 14-119-1 with 3-27-0 receiving, and he topped 80% snap share for a third time in the past four weeks.
- Cook has played more than three-fourths of snaps in four straight games, scoring a TD in each.
- Cook's 81-yard TD late in the third quarter got Minnesota back in the game after falling behind by 17.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Devin Singletary
|53
|71.6%
|71.0%
|13
|48.1%
|41.4%
|2
|4.9%
|11.1%
|15.7
|3
|James Cook
|13
|17.6%
|15.7%
|5
|18.5%
|14.9%
|0
|0.0%
|3.6%
|2.2
|0
|Nyheim Hines
|6
|8.1%
|1.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|2.4%
|0.6%
|1.9
|0
|Duke Johnson
|5
|6.8%
|0.8%
|2
|7.4%
|0.9%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.4
|0
- Singletary scored rushing TDs from five and one yards out in the first quarter... his first two rushing TDs of the season (he had a receiving score Week 3 at Miami).
- This was Singletary's fourth straight game playing more than 70% of snaps.
- He's averaged 13.0 carries for 55.8 yards and 0.5 TDs in that time, plus 2.5 catches for 15.5 yards.
- Hines barely played for a second straight week, catching his lone target for nine yards, while Cook remained the No. 2 back and took five carries for 22 yards.
- Duke Johnson made his first appearance of the year, taking two carries for four yards and returning seven kickoffs for 157 yards.
Jaguars (17) at Chiefs (27)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Travis Etienne
|50
|78.1%
|60.3%
|11
|68.8%
|47.6%
|3
|7.7%
|9.3%
|10.3
|0
|JaMycal Hasty
|14
|21.9%
|10.3%
|1
|6.3%
|4.7%
|2
|5.1%
|3.0%
|1.3
|0
- The Chiefs held Etienne to 11-45-0 and 3-28-0; easily his worst outing since the James Robinson trade, though Etienne fell right around the 80% snap share mark again.
- Etienne has four straight games now in the range of 78-to-81 percent snap share.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Isiah Pacheco
|35
|55.6%
|20.7%
|16
|59.3%
|28.2%
|0
|0.0%
|0.9%
|6.2
|0
|Jerick McKinnon
|24
|38.1%
|44.5%
|1
|3.7%
|15.5%
|8
|22.9%
|9.5%
|11.8
|0
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|4
|6.3%
|34.5%
|0
|0.0%
|32.4%
|2
|5.7%
|6.6%
|0
|0
- Pacheco made his third straight start, and this time the rookie was truly the lead back, playing 56% of snaps and handling 16 of KC's 17 RB carries (for 82 yards).
- Edwards-Helaire played only four snaps and saw two incomplete targets.
- CEH played 25 or more snaps in each of KC's first six games, then 17 snaps in Week 7, 17 more in Week 9 and then four in Week 10.
- McKinnon tied his season high of eight targets, which he also did the week before against Tennessee. Before that, he had three in a row with exactly three targets.
- In terms of playing time, McKinnon's role hasn't changed much as Edwards-Helaire's has shrunk. It's the rookie taking work off CEH's plate.
Browns (17) at Dolphins (39)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Nick Chubb
|32
|47.8%
|53.0%
|11
|45.8%
|55.2%
|4
|12.1%
|6.9%
|15.1
|0
|Kareem Hunt
|24
|35.8%
|46.6%
|6
|25.0%
|28.6%
|1
|3.0%
|8.7%
|2.9
|0
|D'Ernest Johnson
|12
|17.9%
|4.6%
|0
|0.0%
|1.4%
|1
|3.0%
|1.1%
|0.8
|0
- Johnson got all his playing time on the final drive. Prior to that, Chubb played 59% of snaps and Hunt took 43%, with the former putting up 11-63-1 rushing and 3-18-0 receiving.
- Chubb saved his fantasy day with a 33-yard TD on his final carry, bringing the Browns within 13 points early in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins essentially put it away with a five-minute FG drive, then ended any doubt with a fourth-down stop on Cleveland's ensuing drive.
- The seven touches for Hunt were his third fewest this season.
- Hunt has seen a dozen or more touches six times, but in the other three games (Weeks 6-7, 10) he finished with four, six and seven.
- Hunt has only 67 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards the past four games. He put up 247 and 83 , respectively, over the first five weeks of the season.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Jeff Wilson
|42
|60.9%
|11.0%
|17
|51.5%
|11.1%
|5
|15.2%
|2.3%
|22.3
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|19
|27.5%
|56.7%
|8
|24.2%
|50.2%
|4
|12.1%
|7.5%
|18.7
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|7
|10.1%
|1.6%
|3
|9.1%
|1.7%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1.1
|0
- Mostert technically started but played a season-low 28% of snaps, while Wilson took 61% and had more than twice as many carries.
- Their split was a bit closer before the fourth quarter, as Mostert didn't play at all in the final frame, while Wilson added 11 snaps and four carries to his totals, including a 20-yard rushing TD.
- Before Q4, Mostert played 37% of snaps and got eight carries and four targets, with Wilson at 61%, 13 carries, five targets.
- Their split was a bit closer before the fourth quarter, as Mostert didn't play at all in the final frame, while Wilson added 11 snaps and four carries to his totals, including a 20-yard rushing TD.
- Ahmed only played in fourth-quarter garbage time with Miami up big.
Lions (31) at Bears (30)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Jamaal Williams
|25
|40.3%
|41.9%
|16
|51.6%
|58.0%
|0
|0.0%
|4.2%
|11.9
|2
|D'Andre Swift
|19
|30.6%
|29.0%
|6
|19.4%
|16.3%
|3
|12.0%
|8.3%
|8.2
|1
|Justin Jackson
|17
|27.4%
|11.4%
|4
|12.9%
|6.5%
|3
|12.0%
|2.1%
|4.8
|0
- Swift got 31% of snaps, up from 16% the week before, and he finished with 12 yards on seven touches, needing a nine-yard TD for any semblance of fantasy production.
- Williams scored yet another goal-line TD, the game-winner, after Swift had lost a yard on a carry from the 1-yard line earlier in the game. Williams finished with 16-59-1 on the ground and zero targets; his third time in the past five weeks without a single target.
- Jackson played 22% of early down snaps and 45% of third downs, taking six touches for 28 yards.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|David Montgomery
|40
|65.6%
|57.0%
|9
|25.7%
|31.9%
|1
|5.6%
|8.5%
|5.4
|1
|Khalil Herbert
|23
|37.7%
|37.6%
|10
|28.6%
|30.0%
|0
|0.0%
|3.5%
|5.7
|0
- Herbert injured his hip in the fourth quarter, finishing with 10 carries for 57 yards.
- Montgomery had nine carries for 37 yards at the time, then added a catch for seven yards on the final drive.
Saints (10) at Steelers (20)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Alvin Kamara
|37
|78.7%
|58.2%
|8
|53.3%
|44.1%
|4
|14.3%
|16.2%
|7.5
|0
|Dwayne Washington
|4
|8.5%
|5.3%
|0
|0.0%
|4.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.3%
|0
|0
|Jordan Howard
|3
|6.4%
|0.6%
|1
|6.7%
|0.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1
|0
- The Saints got crushed in time of possession and play volume for a second straight week.
- Kamara's two largest snap shares have come the past two weeks with Mark Ingram (knee) out, but it might be more about not needing breathers/rest with the other team possessing the ball so much.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Najee Harris
|50
|59.5%
|67.2%
|20
|46.5%
|54.9%
|1
|3.8%
|9.3%
|9.9
|1
|Jaylen Warren
|36
|42.9%
|32.5%
|9
|20.9%
|16.3%
|3
|11.5%
|5.4%
|10.7
|0
- Warren got his second largest snap share of the season and had new highs for carries (nine), touches (12) and total yards (77).
- Harris still got more snaps and carries, enjoying one of his better real-life games with 20 carries for 99 yards. (It didn't do much for fantasy managers, given the lack of catches and touchdowns).
Broncos (10) at Titans (17)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Melvin Gordon
|43
|53.8%
|41.5%
|7
|28.0%
|34.7%
|6
|15.4%
|9.0%
|11
|0
|Latavius Murray
|25
|31.3%
|17.8%
|9
|36.0%
|19.5%
|3
|7.7%
|3.0%
|7.7
|0
|Chase Edmonds
|15
|18.8%
|2.4%
|2
|8.0%
|0.8%
|2
|5.1%
|0.7%
|1.9
|0
- Gordon made a fifth straight start and played 50-some percent of snaps for a fourth time in his past five.
- Murray, however, got two more carries, finishing with 9-24-0 rushing and 3-23-0 receiving.
- Gordon put up 7-24-0 and 4-46-0.
- Edmonds, making his Broncos debut, had two carries for nine yards and one catch for no gain.
- Edmonds played only 19% of snaps.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Derrick Henry
|36
|58.1%
|65.2%
|19
|82.6%
|74.3%
|3
|8.3%
|10.4%
|8.7
|0
|Dontrell Hilliard
|26
|41.9%
|26.2%
|1
|4.3%
|6.6%
|2
|5.6%
|10.0%
|1.8
|0
|Hassan Haskins
|2
|3.2%
|10.6%
|0
|0.0%
|3.7%
|0
|0.0%
|1.5%
|0
|0
- Hilliard's snap share was larger than usual, mostly because he got 11 consecutive snaps in a two-minute drill at the end of the second quarter. Prior to that, Henry held a 19-6 snap advantage in the first half.
- Henry finished with a 19-53-0 rushing line and two catches for 14 yards, playing 71% of early down snaps (84% if we don't count the two-minute drill)
Texans (16) at Giants (24)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Dameon Pierce
|46
|71.9%
|63.3%
|17
|89.5%
|79.7%
|3
|8.1%
|9.3%
|12.2
|0
|Rex Burkhead
|16
|25.0%
|34.2%
|1
|5.3%
|11.6%
|2
|5.4%
|12.0%
|5
|0
|Dare Ogunbowale
|4
|6.3%
|3.3%
|0
|0.0%
|0.5%
|1
|2.7%
|3.1%
|2.3
|0
- Pierce played 83% of snaps on early downs, including 88% before the fourth quarter.
- The rookie lost a fumble in the NFL for the first time but otherwise had another solid game with 17-94-0 rushing and two catches for 28 yards.
- Pierce has scored a TD and/or topped 100 total yards in seven straight games.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Saquon Barkley
|55
|79.7%
|83.1%
|35
|74.5%
|63.9%
|1
|5.9%
|15.8%
|23
|2
|Matt Breida
|14
|20.3%
|19.8%
|6
|12.8%
|9.4%
|0
|0.0%
|3.5%
|2
|0
- Barkley rumbled for 25-152-1, making up for a season low of one target.
- Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards (931) and is second with 198 carries, only four behind Derrick Henry.
- Barkley is averaging 22.0 carries per game, 5.3 more than his previous career high (16.7 in 2019).
Colts (25) at Raiders (20)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Jonathan Taylor
|58
|93.5%
|76.0%
|22
|73.3%
|72.9%
|2
|7.4%
|11.2%
|24.3
|2
|Jordan Wilkins
|3
|4.8%
|3.2%
|3
|10.0%
|2.5%
|0
|0.0%
|1.4%
|1.8
|0
|Zack Moss
|1
|1.6%
|0.1%
|1
|3.3%
|0.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.4
|0
- Taylor played a season-high 94% of snaps and had his first huge game since Week 1, taking 22 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown.
- Deon Jackson (knee) was inactive
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Josh Jacobs
|54
|78.3%
|72.6%
|21
|87.5%
|80.3%
|8
|21.1%
|11.9%
|22.6
|2
|Ameer Abdullah
|15
|21.7%
|13.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|4
|10.5%
|5.1%
|7.3
|0
|Zamir White
|2
|2.9%
|4.4%
|2
|8.3%
|4.0%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|-0.1
|0
- Jacobs had season highs for targets and catches (six) but averaged only 3.7 YPC and 4.7 yards per catch, finishing with 21-78-1 and 6-28-0.
- Jacobs played 96% of snaps on first/second down but only 14% of snaps on third down.
- Abdullah got 12 of his 15 snaps on third downs and caught each of his four targets for 33 yards.
Cowboys (28) at Packers (31)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Tony Pollard
|72
|86.7%
|52.9%
|22
|71.0%
|40.2%
|6
|14.0%
|9.1%
|21.8
|0
|Malik Davis
|11
|13.3%
|5.2%
|5
|16.1%
|5.1%
|0
|0.0%
|0.7%
|3.8
|0
- With Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive, Pollard got eight more carries than his previous single-game best of 14.
- Pollard took 87% of snaps, just the second time in his career he's played two-thirds or more.
- Pollard finished with 22-115-1 and 3-13-0 in the overtime loss.
- Davis took five carries for 38 yards, looking good off the bench in a minor role.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Aaron Jones
|45
|70.3%
|61.9%
|24
|61.5%
|49.8%
|2
|10.5%
|12.7%
|23.6
|0
|AJ Dillon
|24
|37.5%
|48.2%
|13
|33.3%
|42.2%
|0
|0.0%
|7.6%
|6.5
|0
- After exiting the previous game early, Jones bounced back Sunday with 24-138-1 on the ground and two catches for 18 yards.
- The 24 carries were one away from Jones' career high, and the 70% snap share was his third largest this season.
- Dillon played 38% of snaps, his third lowest share this season, taking 13 carries for 65 yards.
Cardinals (27) at Rams (17)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|James Conner
|65
|95.6%
|58.6%
|21
|80.8%
|45.3%
|3
|8.6%
|9.8%
|23.6
|1
|Keaontay Ingram
|5
|7.4%
|4.7%
|1
|3.8%
|5.4%
|0
|0.0%
|0.5%
|0.5
|0
|Eno Benjamin
|1
|1.5%
|43.2%
|0
|0.0%
|26.9%
|0
|0.0%
|8.6%
|0
|0
- Conner played all but three snaps on offense, putting up 21-69-2 and 3-17-0 with Kyler Murray (hamstring) inactive.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Darrell Henderson
|35
|57.4%
|58.7%
|6
|30.0%
|35.6%
|1
|2.7%
|6.9%
|10.2
|1
|Kyren Williams
|16
|26.2%
|2.9%
|1
|5.0%
|0.5%
|3
|8.1%
|0.9%
|6.9
|0
|Cam Akers
|10
|16.4%
|23.6%
|6
|30.0%
|32.5%
|1
|2.7%
|1.9%
|2.2
|0
- Henderson remained the starter and finished with 6-21-1 rushing plus one catch for 11 yards.
- Williams got his first work on offense after a lengthy IR stint, taking one carry for nine yards and three catches for 30 yards.
- Akers, meanwhile, managed only 22 yards on six touches.
Chargers (16) at 49ers (22)
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Austin Ekeler
|40
|69.0%
|63.0%
|6
|37.5%
|50.2%
|12
|34.3%
|21.6%
|13.3
|0
|Isaiah Spiller
|10
|17.2%
|4.3%
|4
|25.0%
|5.8%
|0
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.3
|0
|Sony Michel
|8
|13.8%
|18.9%
|1
|6.3%
|16.9%
|0
|0.0%
|3.5%
|0.2
|0
- Ekeler was held out of the end zone for the first time since Week 3, finishing with 6-24-0 on the ground and 7-39-0 on a team-high 12 targets.
- Ekeler has 48 targets over the past four weeks and now is on pace for 126 receptions, but at a career-low 6.3 yards per catch (compared to 9.2 last season, 9.0 for his career)
- Spiller got two more snaps and three more carries than Michel, but the rookie managed only three yards from four carries.
|Snaps
|Snap %
|Snap % '22
|Carr.
|Carr Sh
|Carr Sh '22
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt Sh '22
|PPR
|GLL
|Christian McCaffrey
|46
|64.8%
|55,9%
|14
|34.1%
|47.1%
|6
|21.4%
|17.0%
|17.7
|4
|Kyle Juszczyk
|27
|38.0%
|46.0%
|0
|0.0%
|1.2%
|0
|0.0%
|5.5%
|0
|0
|Elijah Mitchell
|25
|30.0%
|7.3%
|18
|43.9%
|30.8%
|2
|7.1%
|3.7%
|9.8
|2
- McCaffrey played 63% of snaps on first down, 48% on second down and 88% on third down, ceding a large chunk of the early down snaps to Mitchell, who took 18 carries for 89 yards in his first appearance since Week 1.
- McCaffrey had a decent fantasy day with 14-38-1 rushing and 4-39-0 receiving, but Mitchell's level of involvement should make managers nervous that McCaffrey won't automatically be a top-end RB1 down the stretch.
- McCaffrey had four carries inside the 5-yard line before Mitchell got two near the end of the game in the final two minutes. McCaffrey punched in his fourth and final chance, while Mitchell went 0-for-2.