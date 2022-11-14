Fantasy Football
Backfield Breakdown: Week 10 Running Back Usage (with Week 11 Waivers Preview)

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
November 14, 2022

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

It's a good week to have waiver priority (or plenty of FAAB) in leagues with 10 or fewer teams, where rookies Rachaad White and Isiah Pacheco may still be available. They were the two big gainers this week in terms of role, though we also saw positive developments for a few veterans, including Miami's Jeff Wilson. Check out all that and more below in the most comprehensive weekly look at RB usage and roles anywhere on the internet.

Stat Leaderboards

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week  and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more/less work than usual, be it due to injury, game script or a role change (any of which will be discussed in the game-by-game section at the bottom of this article.

 Snap % W10Snap '22Snap ΔCar W10Carr '22Carr ΔTgt W10Tgt 22Tgt Δ
1James Conner95.6%58.6%37.0%80.8%45.3%35.5%8.6%9.8%-1.2%
2Jonathan Taylor93.5%76.0%17.5%73.3%72.9%0.4%7.4%11.2%-3.8%
3Tony Pollard86.7%52.9%33.8%71.0%40.2%30.8%14.0%9.1%4.9%
4Kenneth Walker86.3%51.8%34.5%71.4%49.0%22.4%24.2%7.8%16.4%
5Dalvin Cook84.3%72.8%11.5%56.0%68.1%-12.1%10.0%9.9%0.1%
6Saquon Barkley79.7%83.1%-3.4%74.5%63.9%10.6%5.9%15.8%-9.9%
7Alvin Kamara78.7%58.2%20.5%53.3%44.1%9.2%14.3%16.2%-1.9%
8Josh Jacobs78.3%72.6%5.7%87.5%80.3%7.2%21.1%11.9%9.2%
9Travis Etienne78.1%60.3%17.8%68.8%47.6%21.2%7.7%9.3%-1.6%
10Dameon Pierce71.9%63.3%8.6%89.5%79.7%9.8%8.1%9.3%-1.2%
11Devin Singletary71.6%71.0%0.6%48.1%41.4%6.7%4.9%11.1%-6.2%
12Aaron Jones70.3%61.9%8.4%61.5%49.8%11.7%10.5%12.7%-2.2%
13Austin Ekeler69.0%63.0%6.0%37.5%50.2%-12.7%34.3%21.6%12.7%
14D'Onta Foreman68.2%59.8%8.4%66.0%61.7%4.3%6.3%6.8%-0.5%
15David Montgomery65.6%57.0%8.6%25.7%31.9%-6.2%5.6%8.5%-2.9%
16Christian McCaffrey64.8%55.0%9.8%34.1%47.1%-13.0%21.4%17.0%4.4%
17Rachaad White64.0%32.1%31.9%50.0%26.4%23.6%0.0%6.1%-6.1%
18Jeff Wilson60.9%56.5%4.4%51.5%46.4%5.1%15.2%12.9%2.3%
19Najee Harris59.5%67.2%-7.7%46.5%54.9%-8.4%3.8%9.3%-5.5%
20Derrick Henry58.1%65.2%-7.1%82.6%74.3%8.3%8.3%10.4%-2.1%
21Darrell Henderson57.4%58.7%-1.3%30.0%35.6%-5.6%2.7%6.9%-4.2%
22Isiah Pacheco55.6%20.7%34.9%59.3%28.2%31.1%0.0%0.9%-0.9%
23Melvin Gordon53.8%41.5%12.3%28.0%34.7%-6.7%15.4%9.0%6.4%
24Nick Chubb47.8%53.0%-5.2%45.8%55.2%-9.4%12.1%6.9%5.2%
25Tyler Allgeier47.6%42.3%5.3%32.0%31.1%0.9%10.3%4.0%6.3%
26Jaylen Warren42.9%32.5%10.4%20.9%16.3%4.6%11.5%5.4%6.1%
27Dontrell Hilliard41.9%26.2%15.7%4.3%6.6%-2.3%5.6%10.0%-4.4%
28Jamaal Williams40.3%41.9%-1.6%51.6%58.0%-6.4%0.0%4.2%-4.2%
29Cordarrelle Patterson38.1%49.3%-11.2%20.0%39.8%-19.8%3.4%6.2%-2.8%
30Jerick McKinnon38.1%44.5%-6.4%3.7%15.5%-11.8%22.9%9.5%13.4%
31Khalil Herbert37.7%37.6%0.1%28.6%30.0%-1.4%0.0%3.5%-3.5%
32AJ Dillon37.5%48.2%-10.7%33.3%42.2%-8.9%0.0%7.6%-7.6%
33Kareem Hunt35.8%46.6%-10.8%25.0%28.6%-3.6%3.0%8.7%-5.7%
34Elijah Mitchell35.2%30.0%5.2%43.9%30.8%13.1%7.1%3.7%3.4%
35Latavius Murray31.3%39.4%-8.1%36.0%44.2%-8.2%7.7%6.7%1.0%
36D'Andre Swift30.6%43.6%-13.0%19.4%23.8%-4.4%12.0%12.4%-0.4%
37Leonard Fournette29.3%67.6%-38.3%31.8%59.5%-27.7%3.4%12.1%-8.7%
38Raheem Mostert27.5%56.7%-29.2%24.2%50.2%-26.0%12.1%7.5%4.6%
39Justin Jackson27.4%11.4%16.0%12.9%6.5%6.4%12.0%2.1%9.9%
40Kyren Williams26.2%--5.0%--8.1%--
41Rex Burkhead25.0%34.2%-9.2%5.3%11.6%-6.3%5.4%12.0%-6.6%
42JaMycal Hasty21.9%10.3%11.6%6.3%4.7%1.6%5.1%3.0%2.1%
43Ameer Abdullah21.7%13.8%7.9%0.0%0.0%0.0%10.5%5.1%5.4%
44Chase Edmonds18.8%18.8%0.0%8.0%8.0%0.0%5.1%5.1%0.0%
45Chuba Hubbard18.2%30.2%-12.0%10.6%18.9%-8.3%0.0%8.1%-8.1%
46James Cook17.6%15.7%1.9%18.5%14.9%3.6%0.0%3.6%-3.6%
47Isaiah Spiller17.2%4.3%12.9%25.0%5.8%19.2%0.0%0.0%0.0%
48Cam Akers16.4%23.6%-7.2%30.0%32.5%-2.5%2.7%1.9%0.8%
49Alexander Mattison15.7%27.1%-11.4%12.0%18.8%-6.8%2.0%3.9%-1.9%
50Caleb Huntley14.3%17.8%-3.5%20.0%21.0%-1.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%
51Avery Williams14.3%16.0%-1.7%16.0%4.3%11.7%0.0%4.0%-4.0%
52Malik Davis13.3%5.2%8.1%16.1%5.1%11.0%0.0%0.7%-0.7%
53Keaontay Ingram7.4%4.7%2.7%3.8%5.4%-1.6%0.0%0.5%-0.5%
54Clyde Edwards-Helaire6.3%34.5%-28.2%0.0%32.4%-32.4%5.7%6.6%-0.9%
55Eno Benjamin1.5%43.2%-41.7%0.0%26.9%-26.9%0.0%8.6%-8.6%
56Kenyan DrakeN/A37.6% N/A26.6% N/A4.5% 
57Rhamondre StevensonN/A66.1% N/A49.8% N/A16.7% 
58Damien HarrisN/A25.8% N/A27.4% N/A5.4% 
59Joe MixonN/A71.9% N/A68.0% N/A15.1% 
60Samaje PerineN/A27.2% N/A11.3% N/A6.6% 
61Ezekiel ElliottN/A46.4% N/A42.6% N/A2.9% 
62Michael CarterN/A53.9% N/A37.8% N/A10.7% 
63Kenneth GainwellTBD26.6% TBD10.1% TBD5.2% 
64Miles SandersTBD60.6% TBD47.5% TBD5.7% 
65Brian RobinsonTBD19.9% TBD28.0% TBD1.3% 
66Antonio GibsonTBD44.6% TBD37.2% TBD12.1% 

Doesn't include MNF. 

   

Week 10 Leaderboard

 SnapsCarriesRush YdRush TDTgtRecRec YdsRec TDPPRGLL
1Saquon Barkley553515211180232
2D'Onta Foreman453113011000190
3Aaron Jones452413812218023.60
4Jonathan Taylor582214712216024.32
5Rachaad White48221050000010.51
6Tony Pollard722211516313021.80
7Josh Jacobs54217818628022.62
8James Conner65216923317023.61
9Najee Harris502099010009.91
10Derrick Henry3619530321408.70
11Elijah Mitchell251889021-109.82
12Jeff Wilson421711915224022.30
13Dameon Pierce46179403228012.20
14Isiah Pacheco351682000006.20
15Jamaal Williams2516591000011.92
16Dalvin Cook701411915327023.61
17Leonard Fournette2214571111010.82
18Christian McCaffrey46143816439017.74
19AJ Dillon241365000006.50
20Devin Singletary5313472210015.73
21Travis Etienne50114503328010.30
22Nick Chubb32116314318015.10
23Khalil Herbert231057000005.70
24Kenneth Walker44101708655013.20
25David Montgomery40937011705.41
26Jaylen Warren3693703340010.70
27Latavius Murray259240332307.70
28Raheem Mostert1986514422018.70
29Alvin Kamara378260431907.50
30Tyler Allgeier30820033-1703.30
31Melvin Gordon43724064460110
32Kareem Hunt24690111002.90
33Matt Breida146200000020
34Darrell Henderson3562111111010.21
35Raheem Blackshear8632000003.20
36D'Andre Swift1966131608.21
37Cam Akers10622010002.20
38Austin Ekeler40624012739013.30
39Malik Davis11538000003.80
40Caleb Huntley9532000003.20
41James Cook13522000002.20
42Cordarrelle Patterson245180112030
43Chuba Hubbard12514000001.40
44Avery Williams9425000002.50
45Isaiah Spiller1043000000.30
46Justin Jackson174140321404.80
47Jordan Wilkins3318000001.80
48Alexander Mattison13311011802.91
49Salvon Ahmed7311000001.10
50Duke Johnson524000000.40
51Derek Watt625000000.50
52Zamir White22-100000-0.10
53Chase Edmonds1529021001.90
54Ke'Shawn Vaughn5220111102.30
55Keaontay Ingram515000000.50
56Rex Burkhead161202228050
57Kyren Williams16190333006.90
58JaMycal Hasty1414021-101.30
59Dontrell Hilliard2612021601.80
60Jerick McKinnon241208656011.80
61Ameer Abdullah15000443307.30
62Clyde Edwards-Helaire4000200000

Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line

      

Week 10 Injury Report

Inactives

Ezekiel Elliott (knee)

Mark Ingram (ankle)

Deon Jackson (knee)

J.D. McKissic (neck)

Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Darrel Williams (IR - hip)

Craig Reynolds (IR - ribs)

    

In-Game Injuries

Leonard Fournette injured his hip in the fourth quarter.

Khalil Herbert injured his hip in the fourth quarter.

    

Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 10 (I5)

 Snap %SnapsCarr %CarrRush TDTgt %TgtRec TD
1Devin Singletary100%3100%320.00%00
2Saquon Barkley100%2100%210.00%00
3Josh Jacobs100%3100%210.00%00
4Darrell Henderson50.00%1100%110.00%00
5James Conner100%1100%110.00%00
6Leonard Fournette50.00%266.70%210.00%00
7Jamaal Williams60.00%366.70%210.00%00
8Christian McCaffrey71.40%557.10%410.00%00
9Jonathan Taylor100.00%350.00%10100%10
10D'Andre Swift20.00%133.30%100.00%00
11Najee Harris60.00%333.30%100.00%00
12Rachaad White50.00%233.30%100.00%00
13David Montgomery66.70%233.30%100.00%00
14Elijah Mitchell28.60%228.60%200.00%00
15Alexander Mattison12.50%120.00%100.00%00
16Dalvin Cook87.50%720.00%100.00%00
17Travis Etienne100%20.00%000.00%00
18Khalil Herbert33.30%10.00%000.00%00
19Tony Pollard100%30.00%000.00%00
20Nick Chubb100.00%20.00%000.00%00
21Isaiah Spiller100.00%10.00%000.00%00
22Jeff Wilson50.00%10.00%000.00%00
23Jaylen Warren60.00%30.00%000.00%00
24Kyren Williams50.00%10.00%000.00%00
25Clyde Edwards-Helaire100%10.00%000.00%00
26Justin Jackson20.00%10.00%000.00%00

      

2022 (I5)

 Snap %SnapsCarr %CarrRush TDTgt %TgtRec TD
1Josh Jacobs90.50%19100.00%730.00%00
2Kenneth Walker88.90%8100.00%420.00%00
3Jamaal Williams68.60%2494.10%1660.00%00
4Dameon Pierce90.00%985.70%6233.30%11
5AJ Dillon66.70%1080.00%410.00%00
6Leonard Fournette77.80%2176.90%10320.00%22
7Derrick Henry92.90%1375.00%9750.00%10
8Antonio Gibson63.20%1270.00%720.00%00
9Joe Mixon97.40%3768.20%15514.30%20
10Ezekiel Elliott56.30%966.70%630.00%00
11Rhamondre Stevenson73.90%1760.00%9214.30%11
12Saquon Barkley76.90%2058.80%1050.00%00
13Nick Chubb70.40%1956.30%950.00%00
14Jonathan Taylor77.30%1755.60%519.10%10
15Melvin Gordon40.00%854.50%620.00%00
16Dalvin Cook79.40%2753.30%847.10%10
17Breece Hall60.90%1450.00%720.00%00
18Najee Harris90.00%1850.00%6116.70%11
19Devin Singletary89.70%2646.20%6214.30%21
20Travis Etienne57.10%2044.40%839.10%10
21D'Onta Foreman45.50%542.90%320.00%00
22Sony Michel22.20%440.00%200.00%00
23Raheem Mostert52.40%1137.50%310.00%00
24Khalil Herbert39.30%1136.40%820.00%00
25James Conner40.00%1235.30%628.30%10
26Miles Sanders48.40%1534.80%840.00%00
27Darrell Henderson52.00%1333.30%320.00%00
28Tony Pollard62.50%1033.30%310.00%00
29Malcolm Brown28.00%733.30%300.00%00
30Kareem Hunt33.30%931.30%5212.50%11
31Cordarrelle Patterson37.50%930.80%430.00%00
32Michael Carter52.20%1228.60%420.00%00
33Clyde Edwards-Helaire38.90%1428.60%4222.20%43
34Alvin Kamara58.30%728.60%210.00%00
35James Robinson45.70%1627.80%509.10%11
36Jeff Wilson46.70%1426.10%610.00%00
37J.K. Dobbins19.20%525.00%317.70%11
38Kenyan Drake26.90%725.00%327.70%11
39Chase Edmonds33.30%725.00%2210.00%10
40Alec Ingold9.50%225.00%210.00%00
41Tyler Allgeier29.20%723.10%310.00%00
42Rachaad White22.20%623.10%310.00%00
43Caleb Huntley29.20%723.10%310.00%00
44Cam Akers12.00%322.20%200.00%00
45Christian McCaffrey20.00%621.70%520.00%00
46Jerick McKinnon55.60%2021.40%305.60%10
47Damien Harris21.70%520.00%3314.30%10
48Brian Robinson15.80%320.00%210.00%00
49Aaron Jones33.30%520.00%1020.00%21
50Austin Ekeler66.70%1220.00%1116.70%22
51Eno Benjamin23.30%717.60%310.00%00
52Mike Davis34.60%916.70%200.00%00
53Isiah Pacheco8.30%314.30%210.00%00
54Mark Ingram8.30%114.30%110.00%00
55Christian McCaffrey18.20%214.30%110.00%00
56David Montgomery50.00%1413.60%310.00%00
57Alexander Mattison20.60%713.30%200.00%00
58Keaontay Ingram6.70%211.80%210.00%00
59Trestan Ebner10.70%39.10%200.00%00
60Kenneth Gainwell25.80%88.70%2212.50%10
61Elijah Mitchell10.00%38.70%200.00%00
62D'Andre Swift14.30%55.90%100.00%00

    

Red Zone

Week 10 (RZ)

 Snap %SnapsCarr %CarrRush TDTgt %TgtRec TD
1Dameon Pierce66.70%10100%500.00%00
2D'Onta Foreman100%5100%410.00%00
3Josh Jacobs70.00%7100%3114.30%10
4Kenneth Walker100%7100%2025.00%10
5Caleb Huntley40.00%2100%200.00%00
6Nick Chubb80.00%4100%100.00%00
7James Conner100%1477.80%7220.00%10
8Isiah Pacheco50.00%466.70%200.00%00
9Jonathan Taylor100%566.70%20100%10
10Jamaal Williams62.50%1060.00%610.00%00
11Saquon Barkley57.10%460.00%310.00%00
12Devin Singletary46.70%757.10%4214.30%10
13Elijah Mitchell52.90%953.80%7025.00%10
14Najee Harris66.70%1050.00%300.00%00
15Aaron Jones50.00%350.00%210.00%00
16JaMycal Hasty40.00%450.00%100.00%00
17Travis Etienne50.00%550.00%100.00%00
18Darrell Henderson33.30%250.00%110.00%00
19Tony Pollard81.80%950.00%1114.30%10
20Rachaad White77.80%742.90%300.00%00
21David Montgomery75.00%937.50%300.00%00
22Raheem Mostert30.00%333.30%200.00%00
23Jeff Wilson60.00%633.30%200.00%00
24Christian McCaffrey47.10%830.80%4125.00%10
25Leonard Fournette22.20%228.60%210.00%00
26James Cook26.70%428.60%200.00%00
27AJ Dillon50.00%325.00%100.00%00
28D'Andre Swift25.00%420.00%210.00%00
29Matt Breida42.90%320.00%100.00%00
30Alexander Mattison18.80%316.70%1014.30%10
31Jaylen Warren40.00%616.70%1025.00%10
32Dalvin Cook81.30%1316.70%100.00%00
33Khalil Herbert25.00%312.50%100.00%00
34Kareem Hunt20.00%10.00%000.00%00
35Alvin Kamara100.00%10.00%000.00%00
36Justin Jackson12.50%20.00%0033.30%10
37Jerick McKinnon25.00%20.00%0020.00%10
38Dontrell Hilliard100.00%40.00%000.00%00
39Cordarrelle Patterson60.00%30.00%0050.00%10
40Kyren Williams66.70%40.00%000.00%00
41Austin Ekeler66.70%20.00%0050.00%10
42Ameer Abdullah40.00%40.00%0028.60%20

     

2022 (RZ)

 Snap %SnapsCarr %CarrRush TDTgt %TgtRec TD
1Dameon Pierce65.2%4392.6%2526.7%21
2Josh Jacobs66.2%4991.7%2272.4%10
3Derrick Henry73.2%4185.2%23812.5%30
4Jamaal Williams50.6%4576.9%3082.6%10
5Kenneth Walker67.9%5774.4%2952.9%10
6Joe Mixon88.1%8966.7%30618.8%92
7Jonathan Taylor59.0%4661.5%1615.3%20
8Austin Ekeler72.2%6559.3%16424.5%134
9Leonard Fournette73.5%7557.6%1938.9%53
10Najee Harris71.6%4856.7%1717.7%22
11Saquon Barkley76.3%5853.2%2555.3%10
12Dalvin Cook74.3%7553.1%17410.3%61
13Melvin Gordon41.4%2452.2%1226.5%20
14Rhamondre Stevenson73.6%5350.0%19318.5%51
15Travis Etienne54.9%6246.4%2648.7%40
16Nick Chubb50.5%4946.4%2680.0%00
17AJ Dillon57.1%4046.2%1214.9%20
18Aaron Jones47.1%3346.2%1229.8%42
19D'Onta Foreman32.7%1845.2%1445.3%10
20Tony Pollard58.1%3642.3%1149.7%30
21Raheem Mostert51.1%4541.7%1529.1%41
22Antonio Gibson53.5%3840.6%13216.1%52
23Alvin Kamara61.8%4240.0%10117.9%71
24Michael Carter58.0%5138.1%16314.3%50
25Miles Sanders53.8%5037.9%2260.0%00
26Devin Singletary70.8%6836.6%15214.9%71
27Breece Hall42.0%3735.7%15214.3%51
28Darrell Henderson50.0%3834.6%934.9%20
29Kareem Hunt46.4%4533.9%19214.3%51
30Cam Akers21.1%1630.8%812.4%10
31Ezekiel Elliott38.7%2430.8%840.0%00
32David Montgomery59.3%5430.6%1924.2%10
33Khalil Herbert36.3%3330.6%1940.0%00
34Caleb Huntley27.3%2730.2%1910.0%00
35Kenyan Drake43.8%4229.8%1427.0%31
36James Conner45.5%4629.4%1536.7%30
37Tyler Allgeier31.3%3128.6%1810.0%00
38James Robinson39.8%4528.6%1614.3%21
39Brian Robinson22.5%1628.1%910.0%00
40Jerick McKinnon56.1%6925.0%1009.2%61
41Eno Benjamin30.7%3123.5%1228.9%40
42Jeff Wilson44.4%4023.1%1218.8%30
43Christian McCaffrey49.1%2722.6%7210.5%21
44Clyde Edwards-Helaire30.9%3822.5%939.2%63
45Cordarrelle Patterson35.4%3522.2%1453.6%10
46Alexander Mattison25.7%2621.9%728.6%51
47Damien Harris20.8%1521.1%8318.5%50
48Isiah Pacheco13.0%1620.0%810.0%00
49Joshua Kelley13.3%1218.5%511.9%10
50Sony Michel14.4%1318.5%500.0%00
51Rachaad White27.5%2818.2%617.1%40
52Christian McCaffrey22.2%2017.3%928.8%31
53Jaylen Warren29.9%2016.7%503.8%10
54Elijah Mitchell15.6%1415.4%802.9%10
55J.K. Dobbins14.6%1414.9%712.3%11
56Jeff Wilson15.9%1413.9%504.5%21
57Chase Edmonds28.4%2513.9%529.1%41
58D'Andre Swift24.7%2212.8%527.7%31
59Rashaad Penny21.4%1812.8%502.9%10
60James Cook21.9%2112.2%508.5%40
61Mark Ingram26.5%1812.0%317.7%30
62Matt Breida25.0%1910.6%500.0%00
63Kenneth Gainwell33.3%3110.3%6311.1%30
64Keaontay Ingram6.9%79.8%512.2%10
65Samaje Perine11.9%124.4%204.2%21
66Rex Burkhead30.3%203.7%1013.3%41
67J.D. McKissic19.7%143.1%1012.9%40
68Ameer Abdullah13.5%100.0%007.1%30
69Dontrell Hilliard26.8%150.0%0016.7%42

    

Week 11 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in no more than half of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 Top Adds & Streamers

  1. Rachaad White - 45% rostered 
  2. Isiah Pacheco - 24%
  3. Gus Edwards - 49%
  4. Jaylen Warren - 27%
  5. Kyren Williams - 41%
  6. Jerick McKinnon - 16%

    

Waivers, Pt. 2 Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Alexander Mattison - 40% 
  2. Keaontay Ingram - 0%
  3. Samaje Perine - 5%
  4. Kenneth Gainwell - 16% 
  5. Isaiah Spiller - 4%
  6. Trestan Ebner - 0%
  7. Chuba Hubbard - 31% 
  8. Zamir White - 2%
  9. Justin Jackson - 0%
  10. JaMycal Hasty - 4%

     

Week 11 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

Nyheim Hines

Cam Akers

Latavius Murray

Ronnie Rivers

   

Bench'em

Leonard Fournette

Cordarrelle Patterson

Raheem Mostert

Chuba Hubbard

       

Week 10 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Falcons (15) at Panthers (25) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Tyler Allgeier3047.6%42.3%832.0%31.1%310.3%4.0%3.30
Cordarrelle Patterson2438.1%49.3%520.0%39.8%13.4%6.2%30
Caleb Huntley914.3%17.8%520.0%21.0%00.0%0.0%3.20
Avery Williams914.3%16.0%416.0%4.3%00.0%4.0%2.50
  • Patterson has played 39% and 38% of snaps in two games since returning from a knee injury. He had a 13-44-2 rushing line in his first game back but then 5-18-0 Thursday night.
    • Patterson played only 31% of snaps post-halftime Thursday, while Allgeier took 56%.
    • Patterson got 59-to-65 percent of snaps in  each game Weeks 1-3, before the knee injury and subsequent minor surgery.
  • Allgeier got 39% of snaps on first down, 38% on second down and 75% on third down.
    • Patterson: 1D - 25%, 2D- 38%, 3D - 58%

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
D'Onta Foreman4568.2%59.8%3166.0%61.7%16.3%6.8%190
Chuba Hubbard1218.2%30.2%510.6%19.9%00.0%8.1%1.40
Raheem Blackshear812.1%6.4%612.8%6.0%00.0%1.4%3.20
  • Foreman's 68% snap share tied a season high from two weeks prior in an overtime loss to Atlanta, while Hubbard played only 18% of snaps after missing two games.
    • Foreman ran for 31-130-1, two weeks after hitting the Falcons for 26-118-3.
  • Foreman is averaging 19.8 carries for 97.3 yards (4.9 YPC) and 1.0 TD per game in the four weeks since Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey. However, Foreman has averaged only one catch per game in that time.

         

Seahawks (16) at Buccaneers (21) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Kenneth Walker4486.3%51.8%1071.4%49.0%824.2%7.8%13.20
Travis Homer815.7%13.8%00.0%2.8%00.0%2.6%00
  • Walker managed only 17 yards on 10 carries but had season highs for snap share, targets, catches (six) and receiving yards (55).
    • The rookie has played more than two-thirds of snaps in five straight, including at least 77% of snaps the past three weeks.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Rachaad White4864.0%32.1%2250.0%26.4%00.0%6.1%10.51
Leonard Fournette2229.3%67.6%1431.8%59.5%13.4%12.1%10.82
Ke'Shawn Vaughn56.7%1.1%24.5%1.8%13.4%0.5%2.30
  • White got the start over Fournette for the first time.
  • Fournette injured his hip and didn't play in the fourth quarter.
    • White got more playing time even before that, entering the half with a 54/46 snap share advantage, though Fournette had 12-48-1 rushing to White's 9-29-0.
  • White took 77% of snaps in the second half, with 13 carries for 76 yards putting him over 100 for the day.
    • Vaughn played 15% of snaps in the second half.
    • White's post-halftime workload included five of the six third-down snaps.

         

Vikings (33) at Bills (30) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Dalvin Cook7084.3%72.8%1456.0%68.1%510.0%9.9%23.61
Alexander Mattison1315.7%27.1%312.0%18.8%12.0%3.9%2.91
  • Cook ran for 14-119-1 with 3-27-0 receiving, and he topped 80% snap share for a third time in the past four weeks.
    • Cook has played more than three-fourths of snaps in four straight games, scoring a TD in each.
    • Cook's 81-yard TD late in the third quarter got Minnesota back in the game after falling behind by 17.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Devin Singletary5371.6%71.0%1348.1%41.4%24.9%11.1%15.73
James Cook1317.6%15.7%518.5%14.9%00.0%3.6%2.20
Nyheim Hines68.1%1.7%00.0%0.0%12.4%0.6%1.90
Duke Johnson56.8%0.8%27.4%0.9%00.0%0.0%0.40
  • Singletary scored rushing TDs from five and one yards out in the first quarter... his first two rushing TDs of the season (he had a receiving score Week 3 at Miami).
  • This was Singletary's fourth straight game playing more than 70% of snaps.
    • He's averaged 13.0 carries for 55.8 yards and 0.5 TDs in that time, plus 2.5 catches for 15.5 yards.
  • Hines barely played for a second straight week, catching his lone target for nine yards, while Cook remained the No. 2 back and took five carries for 22 yards.
  • Duke Johnson made his first appearance of the year, taking two carries for four yards and returning seven kickoffs for 157 yards.

         

Jaguars (17) at Chiefs (27) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Travis Etienne5078.1%60.3%1168.8%47.6%37.7%9.3%10.30
JaMycal Hasty1421.9%10.3%16.3%4.7%25.1%3.0%1.30
  • The Chiefs held Etienne to 11-45-0 and 3-28-0; easily his worst outing since the James Robinson trade, though Etienne fell right around the 80% snap share mark again.
    • Etienne has four straight games now in the range of 78-to-81 percent snap share.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Isiah Pacheco3555.6%20.7%1659.3%28.2%00.0%0.9%6.20
Jerick McKinnon2438.1%44.5%13.7%15.5%822.9%9.5%11.80
Clyde Edwards-Helaire46.3%34.5%00.0%32.4%25.7%6.6%00
  • Pacheco made his third straight start, and this time the rookie was truly the lead back, playing 56% of snaps and handling 16 of KC's 17 RB carries (for 82 yards).
  • Edwards-Helaire played only four snaps and saw two incomplete targets.
    • CEH played 25 or more snaps in each of KC's first six games, then 17 snaps in Week 7, 17 more in Week 9 and then four in Week 10.
  • McKinnon tied his season high of eight targets, which he also did the week before against Tennessee. Before that, he had three in a row with exactly three targets. 
    • In terms of playing time, McKinnon's role hasn't changed much as Edwards-Helaire's has shrunk. It's the rookie taking work off CEH's plate.

    

Browns (17) at Dolphins (39) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Nick Chubb3247.8%53.0%1145.8%55.2%412.1%6.9%15.10
Kareem Hunt2435.8%46.6%625.0%28.6%13.0%8.7%2.90
D'Ernest Johnson1217.9%4.6%00.0%1.4%13.0%1.1%0.80
  • Johnson got all his playing time on the final drive. Prior to that, Chubb played 59% of snaps and Hunt took 43%, with the former putting up 11-63-1 rushing and 3-18-0 receiving.
    • Chubb saved his fantasy day with a 33-yard TD on his final carry, bringing the Browns within 13 points early in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins essentially put it away with a five-minute FG drive, then ended any doubt with a fourth-down stop on Cleveland's ensuing drive.
  • The seven touches for Hunt were his third fewest this season.
    • Hunt has seen a dozen or more touches six times, but in the other three games (Weeks 6-7, 10) he finished with four, six and seven.
    • Hunt has only 67 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards the past four games. He put up 247 and 83 , respectively, over the first five weeks of the season.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Jeff Wilson4260.9%11.0%1751.5%11.1%515.2%2.3%22.30
Raheem Mostert1927.5%56.7%824.2%50.2%412.1%7.5%18.70
Salvon Ahmed710.1%1.6%39.1%1.7%00.0%0.0%1.10
  • Mostert technically started but played a season-low 28% of snaps, while Wilson took 61% and had more than twice as many carries.
    • Their split was a bit closer before the fourth quarter, as Mostert didn't play at all in the final frame, while Wilson added 11 snaps and four carries to his totals, including a 20-yard rushing TD.
      • Before Q4, Mostert played 37% of snaps and got eight carries and four targets, with Wilson at 61%, 13 carries, five targets.
  • Ahmed only played in fourth-quarter garbage time with Miami up big.

         

Lions (31) at Bears (30) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Jamaal Williams2540.3%41.9%1651.6%58.0%00.0%4.2%11.92
D'Andre Swift1930.6%29.0%619.4%16.3%312.0%8.3%8.21
Justin Jackson1727.4%11.4%412.9%6.5%312.0%2.1%4.80
  • Swift got 31% of snaps, up from 16% the week before, and he finished with 12 yards on seven touches, needing a nine-yard TD for any semblance of fantasy production.
  • Williams scored yet another goal-line TD, the game-winner, after Swift had lost a yard on a carry from the 1-yard line earlier in the game. Williams finished with 16-59-1 on the ground and zero targets; his third time in the past five weeks without a single target.
  • Jackson played 22% of early down snaps and 45% of third downs, taking six touches for 28 yards.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
David Montgomery4065.6%57.0%925.7%31.9%15.6%8.5%5.41
Khalil Herbert2337.7%37.6%1028.6%30.0%00.0%3.5%5.70
  • Herbert injured his hip in the fourth quarter, finishing with 10 carries for 57 yards.
    • Montgomery had nine carries for 37 yards at the time, then added a catch for seven yards on the final drive.

         

Saints (10) at Steelers (20) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Alvin Kamara3778.7%58.2%853.3%44.1%414.3%16.2%7.50
Dwayne Washington48.5%5.3%00.0%4.3%00.0%0.3%00
Jordan Howard36.4%0.6%16.7%0.4%00.0%0.0%0.10
  • The Saints got crushed in time of possession and play volume for a second straight week.
    • Kamara's two largest snap shares have come the past two weeks with Mark Ingram (knee) out, but it might be more about not needing breathers/rest with the other team possessing the ball so much.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Najee Harris5059.5%67.2%2046.5%54.9%13.8%9.3%9.91
Jaylen Warren3642.9%32.5%920.9%16.3%311.5%5.4%10.70
  • Warren got his second largest snap share of the season and had new highs for carries (nine), touches (12) and total yards (77).
    • Harris still got more snaps and carries, enjoying one of his better real-life games with 20 carries for 99 yards. (It didn't do much for fantasy managers, given the lack of catches and touchdowns).

         

Broncos (10) at Titans (17) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Melvin Gordon4353.8%41.5%728.0%34.7%615.4%9.0%110
Latavius Murray2531.3%17.8%936.0%19.5%37.7%3.0%7.70
Chase Edmonds1518.8%2.4%28.0%0.8%25.1%0.7%1.90
  • Gordon made a fifth straight start and played 50-some percent of snaps for a fourth time in his past five.
    • Murray, however, got two more carries, finishing with 9-24-0 rushing and 3-23-0 receiving.
    • Gordon put up 7-24-0 and 4-46-0.
  • Edmonds, making his Broncos debut, had two carries for nine yards and one catch for no gain.
    • Edmonds played only 19% of snaps.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Derrick Henry3658.1%65.2%1982.6%74.3%38.3%10.4%8.70
Dontrell Hilliard2641.9%26.2%14.3%6.6%25.6%10.0%1.80
Hassan Haskins23.2%10.6%00.0%3.7%00.0%1.5%00
  • Hilliard's snap share was larger than usual, mostly because he got 11 consecutive snaps in a two-minute drill at the end of the second quarter. Prior to that, Henry held a 19-6 snap advantage in the first half.
  • Henry finished with a 19-53-0 rushing line and two catches for 14 yards, playing 71% of early down snaps (84% if we don't count the two-minute drill)

    

Texans (16) at Giants (24) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Dameon Pierce4671.9%63.3%1789.5%79.7%38.1%9.3%12.20
Rex Burkhead1625.0%34.2%15.3%11.6%25.4%12.0%50
Dare Ogunbowale46.3%3.3%00.0%0.5%12.7%3.1%2.30
  • Pierce played 83% of snaps on early downs, including 88% before the fourth quarter.
    • The rookie lost a fumble in the NFL for the first time but otherwise had another solid game with 17-94-0 rushing and two catches for 28 yards. 
    • Pierce has scored a TD and/or topped 100 total yards in seven straight games.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Saquon Barkley5579.7%83.1%3574.5%63.9%15.9%15.8%232
Matt Breida1420.3%19.8%612.8%9.4%00.0%3.5%20
  • Barkley rumbled for 25-152-1, making up for a season low of one target.
  • Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yards (931) and is second with 198 carries, only four behind Derrick Henry.
    • Barkley is averaging 22.0 carries per game, 5.3 more than his previous career high (16.7 in 2019).

         

Colts (25) at Raiders (20) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Jonathan Taylor5893.5%76.0%2273.3%72.9%27.4%11.2%24.32
Jordan Wilkins34.8%3.2%310.0%2.5%00.0%1.4%1.80
Zack Moss11.6%0.1%13.3%0.4%00.0%0.0%0.40
  • Taylor played a season-high 94% of snaps and had his first huge game since Week 1, taking 22 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown.
  • Deon Jackson (knee) was inactive

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Josh Jacobs5478.3%72.6%2187.5%80.3%821.1%11.9%22.62
Ameer Abdullah1521.7%13.8%00.0%0.0%410.5%5.1%7.30
Zamir White22.9%4.4%28.3%4.0%00.0%0.0%-0.10
  • Jacobs had season highs for targets and catches (six) but averaged only 3.7 YPC and 4.7 yards per catch, finishing with 21-78-1 and 6-28-0.
    • Jacobs played 96% of snaps on first/second down but only 14% of snaps on third down.
  • Abdullah got 12 of his 15 snaps on third downs and caught each of his four targets for 33 yards.

         

Cowboys (28) at Packers (31) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Tony Pollard7286.7%52.9%2271.0%40.2%614.0%9.1%21.80
Malik Davis1113.3%5.2%516.1%5.1%00.0%0.7%3.80
  • With Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive, Pollard got eight more carries than his previous single-game best of 14.
    • Pollard took 87% of snaps, just the second time in his career he's played two-thirds or more.
    • Pollard finished with 22-115-1 and 3-13-0 in the overtime loss.
  • Davis took five carries for 38 yards, looking good off the bench in a minor role.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Aaron Jones4570.3%61.9%2461.5%49.8%210.5%12.7%23.60
AJ Dillon2437.5%48.2%1333.3%42.2%00.0%7.6%6.50
  • After exiting the previous game early, Jones bounced back Sunday with 24-138-1 on the ground and two catches for 18 yards.
    • The 24 carries were one away from Jones' career high, and the 70% snap share was his third largest this season.
  • Dillon played 38% of snaps, his third lowest share this season, taking 13 carries for 65 yards.

         

Cardinals (27) at Rams (17) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
James Conner6595.6%58.6%2180.8%45.3%38.6%9.8%23.61
Keaontay Ingram57.4%4.7%13.8%5.4%00.0%0.5%0.50
Eno Benjamin11.5%43.2%00.0%26.9%00.0%8.6%00
  • Conner played all but three snaps on offense, putting up 21-69-2 and 3-17-0 with Kyler Murray (hamstring) inactive.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Darrell Henderson3557.4%58.7%630.0%35.6%12.7%6.9%10.21
Kyren Williams1626.2%2.9%15.0%0.5%38.1%0.9%6.90
Cam Akers1016.4%23.6%630.0%32.5%12.7%1.9%2.20
  • Henderson remained the starter and finished with 6-21-1 rushing plus one catch for 11 yards.
  • Williams got his first work on offense after a lengthy IR stint, taking one carry for nine yards and three catches for 30 yards.
    • Akers, meanwhile, managed only 22 yards on six touches.

         

Chargers (16) at 49ers (22) 

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Austin Ekeler4069.0%63.0%637.5%50.2%1234.3%21.6%13.30
Isaiah Spiller1017.2%4.3%425.0%5.8%00.0%0.0%0.30
Sony Michel813.8%18.9%16.3%16.9%00.0%3.5%0.20
  • Ekeler was held out of the end zone for the first time since Week 3, finishing with 6-24-0 on the ground and 7-39-0 on a team-high 12 targets.
    • Ekeler has 48 targets over the past four weeks and now is on pace for 126 receptions, but at a career-low 6.3 yards per catch (compared to 9.2 last season, 9.0 for his career)
  • Spiller got two more snaps and three more carries than Michel, but the rookie managed only three yards from four carries.

     

 SnapsSnap %Snap % '22Carr.Carr ShCarr Sh '22TgtTgt ShTgt Sh '22PPRGLL
Christian McCaffrey4664.8%55,9%1434.1%47.1%621.4%17.0%17.74
Kyle Juszczyk2738.0%46.0%00.0%1.2%00.0%5.5%00
Elijah Mitchell2530.0%7.3%1843.9%30.8%27.1%3.7%9.82
  • McCaffrey played 63% of snaps on first down, 48% on second down and 88% on third down, ceding a large chunk of the early down snaps to Mitchell, who took 18 carries for 89 yards in his first appearance since Week 1.
  • McCaffrey had a decent fantasy day with 14-38-1 rushing and 4-39-0 receiving, but Mitchell's level of involvement should make managers nervous that McCaffrey won't automatically be a top-end RB1 down the stretch.
  • McCaffrey had four carries inside the 5-yard line before Mitchell got two near the end of the game in the final two minutes. McCaffrey punched in his fourth and final chance, while Mitchell went 0-for-2.

         

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
