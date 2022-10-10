RotoWire Partners
Backfield Breakdown: Week 5 RB Usage Report & Role Analysis

Jerry Donabedian 
October 10, 2022

This article is part of our Backfield Breakdown series.

Snap/Carry/Target Shares

Here we're showing each running back's share of his team's snaps, carries and targets, with the third column in each case being the difference between a player's rates for Week 5 and for the season as a whole. Sorting by these 'delta' columns is a quick way to see which backs got more work than usual.

NameW5 Snap '22 Snap Snap ΔW5 Rush Sh'22 Rush ShRush  ΔW5 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShTgt  Δ
1Deon Jackson58.2%13.4%44.8%50.0%11.8%38.2%11.1%2.2%8.9%
2Alvin Kamara73.7%42.6%31.1%47.9%34.6%13.3%24.0%10.4%13.6%
3Rhamondre Stevenson89.8%59.2%30.6%71.4%45.6%25.8%9.5%11.7%-2.2%
4Kenneth Walker55.8%25.2%30.6%38.1%20.9%17.2%0.0%4.5%-4.5%
5Phillip Lindsay38.0%8.4%29.6%42.3%8.7%33.6%11.1%2.2%8.9%
6David Montgomery71.4%42.9%28.5%50.0%29.4%20.6%19.0%11.8%7.2%
7Tyler Allgeier58.5%32.7%25.8%41.9%24.1%17.8%0.0%1.7%-1.7%
8Craig Reynolds47.0%22.0%25.0%22.2%12.2%10.0%9.4%3.4%6.0%
9Brian Robinson28.6%5.0%23.6%52.9%7.8%45.1%0.0%0.0%0.0%
10Tevin Coleman27.7%6.0%21.7%27.6%5.3%22.3%10.0%2.2%7.8%
11Dameon Pierce79.3%58.3%21.0%83.9%74.8%9.1%20.8%9.2%11.6%
12Mike Boone41.1%21.7%19.4%25.0%7.6%17.4%7.9%4.9%3.0%
13Eno Benjamin52.9%34.0%18.9%30.8%22.4%8.4%10.5%8.2%2.3%
14Breece Hall69.5%50.8%18.7%54.5%47.1%7.4%9.5%14.4%-4.9%
15

Doesn't include MNF. 

   

Week 5 Leaderboard

Doesn't include MNF. GL Looks = Targets + Carries inside the 5-yard line

      

Week 5 Injury Report

Inactives

Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

D'Andre Swift (shoulder)

Justice Hill (hamstring)

Boston Scott (ribs)

Cordarrelle Patterson (IR - knee) + Damien Williams (IR - ribs)

Ty Montgomery (IR - knee)

    

In-Game Injuries

Nyheim Hines was concussed on the opening drive.

Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia, likely ending his season.

James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) both missed the second half.

Damien Harris hurt his hamstring in the first quarter and didn't return.

Saquon Barkley hurt his shoulder but returned to the game.      

    

2022 Red-Zone Report

Inside the 5-Yard Line

Week 5

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Carr. ShRush TDTgtTgt ShRec TD
1Breece Hall5100.0%240.0%100.00%0
2Joe Mixon5100.0%150.00%000.00%0
3Dalvin Cook466.7%375.0%200.00%0
4Miles Sanders457.1%116.7%000.00%0
5Nick Chubb480.0%266.70%100.00%0
6Jeff Wilson Jr.457.1%250.0%100.00%0
7Michael Carter360.0%240.0%200.00%0
8Tevin Coleman342.9%250.0%100.00%0
9Kenneth Gainwell342.9%00.0%000.00%0
10A.J. Dillon3100.0%00.0%000.00%0
11Saquon Barkley360.0%133.3%100.00%0
12Derrick Henry3100.0%3100.00%200.00%0
13Gary Brightwell360.0%133.3%100.00%0
14J.D. McKissic3100.0%00.0%02100.00%0
15Alexander Mattison233.3%00.0%000.00%0
16Sony Michel266.7%150.00%000.00%0
17Dameon Pierce2100.0%2100.0%100.00%0
18Darrel Williams2100.0%00.0%000.00%0
19Devin Singletary2100.0%00.00%000.00%0
20Leonard Fournette2100.0%1100.0%11100.00%1
21Craig Reynolds2100.0%00.00%000.00%0
22Melvin Gordon1100.0%00.0%000.00%0
23Raheem Mostert1100.0%00.0%000.00%0
24Joshua Kelley133.3%150.0%100.00%0
25Kareem Hunt120.0%133.30%100.00%0
26Matt Breida120.0%00.0%000.00%0

2022

 SnapsSnap %Carr.Carr. ShRush TDTgtTgt ShRec TD
1Joe Mixon25100.0%1083.3%119.10%0
2Najee Harris13100.0%555.6%1133.30%1
3Christian McCaffrey2100.0%1100.0%100.00%0
4Rashaad Penny1100.0%00.00%000.00%0
5Devin Singletary1794.4%225.00%0112.50%1
6Jonathan Taylor1292.3%375.0%100.00%0
7Derrick Henry888.9%571.4%4150.00%0
8Dameon Pierce787.5%685.7%200.00%0
9Josh Jacobs1386.7%3100.0%000.00%0
10Ezekiel Elliott480.0%266.7%100.00%0
11James Robinson1178.6%480.0%0112.50%1
12Khalil Herbert675.0%675.00%200.00%0
13A.J. Dillon675.0%2100.0%100.00%0
14Leonard Fournette1173.3%360.0%1225.00%2
15Darrell Henderson872.7%00.00%000.00%0
16Antonio Gibson1071.4%7100.0%200.00%0
17Dalvin Cook1270.6%457.1%300.00%0
18Nick Chubb1470.0%758.30%300.00%0
19Saquon Barkley770.0%457.1%200.00%0
20Breece Hall969.2%457.1%200.00%0
21Jamaal Williams1463.6%9100.0%400.00%0
22Javonte Williams1062.5%228.60%0225.00%0
23Jeff Wilson Jr.1361.9%640.0%100.00%0
24Rhamondre Stevenson457.1%233.30%100.00%0
25Damien Harris457.1%350.0%31100.00%0
26Michael Carter753.8%228.6%200.00%0
27Jerick McKinnon1252.2%330.00%0110.00%0
28Darrel Williams950.0%112.5%100.00%0
29James Conner950.0%562.50%1110.00%0
30Raheem Mostert650.0%233.3%000.00%0
31Chase Edmonds650.0%233.30%2125.00%0
32Austin Ekeler550.0%00.0%000.00%0
33Cordarrelle Patterson550.0%120.0%100.00%0
34Mike Davis746.7%225.0%000.00%0
35Miles Sanders1145.8%529.4%200.00%0
36Sony Michel440.0%250.00%000.00%0
37Clyde Edwards-Helaire939.1%330.0%2330.00%3
38Melvin Gordon637.5%457.1%100.00%0
39Kareem Hunt735.0%433.3%1116.70%1
40J.K. Dobbins533.3%337.5%1116.70%1
41Nyheim Hines430.8%125.0%000.00%0
42Caleb Huntley330.0%240.0%100.00%0
43Gary Brightwell330.0%114.30%100.00%0
44Alexander Mattison529.4%114.3%000.00%0
45Kenneth Gainwell729.2%15.9%1114.30%0
46Latavius Murray228.6%125.00%100.00%0
47Alvin Kamara228.6%00.0%000.00%0
48Cam Akers327.3%2100.0%000.00%0
49Rachaad White426.7%240.0%100.00%0
50Boston Scott625.0%15.9%100.00%0
51Aaron Jones225.0%00.00%0116.70%0
52David Montgomery225.0%00.0%000.00%0
53Travis Etienne321.4%00.0%0112.50%0
54J.D. McKissic321.4%00.00%0233.30%0
55Matt Breida220.0%00.0%000.00%0
56Tony Pollard120.0%133.3%100.00%0
57Craig Reynolds418.2%00.00%000.00%0
58Tevin Coleman314.3%213.3%100.00%0
59Tyrion Davis-Price314.3%16.7%000.00%0
60Mark Ingram114.3%125.0%100.00%0
61D'Andre Swift313.6%00.0%000.00%0

    

Week 6 Waivers & Sleepers

Picking from players rostered in 50% or less of Yahoo Leagues.

Waivers, Pt. 1 Top Adds & Streamers

  1. Kenneth Walker - 45%
  2. Eno Benjamin - 11%
  3. Mike Boone - 36%
  4. Tevin Coleman - 0%
  5. Joshua Kelley - 1% 
  6. Mark Ingram - 29%
  7. Deon Jackson - 1%

    

Waivers, Pt. 2 Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Rachaad White - 34%
  2. Isiah Pacheco - 36%
  3. Jaylen Warren - 8%
  4. Pierre Strong - 0% 
  5. Caleb Huntley - 14%
  6. Latavius Murray - 19%
  7. Matt Breida - 1%
  8. Tony Jones - 0% 
  9. Avery Williams. -0%
  10. DeeJay Dallas - 0%

     

Week 6 Drops & Benchings

Drop'em

Chase Edmonds

Sony Michel

Zack Moss

D'Onta Foreman

   

Bench'em

AJ Dillon

Michael Carter

Khalil Herbert

Cam Akers

       

Week 5 Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Colts (12) at Broncos (9) - OT 

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Deon Jackson58.2%13.4%1350.0%11.8%411.1%2.2%13.10
Phillip Lindsay38.0%8.4%1142.3%8.7%411.1%2.2%8.40
Nyheim Hines3.8%27.2%13.8%7.1%25.6%11.3%1.80
  • Hines started in place of Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and saw a carry or target on three straight snaps to open the game, but he was concussed on the third play and missed the rest of the night, leaving Jackson and Lindsay to split work in the backfield.
    • After the opening 3-and-out, Jackson got 60% of snaps and Lindsay took 39%. 
    • Jackson finished with only two more looks than Lindsay but had 37 more total yards (91-54).
  • Jackson played 62% of snaps on first down, 57% on second down and 53% on third down, i.e., he and Lindsay were used interchangeably and rotated, rather than having distinct roles.

     

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Melvin Gordon56.2%38.3%1553.6%39.4%37.9%7.9%13.30
Mike Boone41.1%21.7%725.0%7.6%37.9%4.9%11.50
Devine Ozigbo2.7%0.6%13.6%0.8%00.0%0.0%0.20
  • Gordon got the start and played 41 snaps to Boone's 30, with more than twice as many carries despite struggling to get anything going early on.
    • Gordon didn't fumble, though there was one play in the first half where he almost did (he was down first).
  • Boone got five of his seven carries on the final drive of regulation. Before that, Gordon had a 12-2 advantage in carries.
    • The two backs combined for 56 rushing yards on that final drive of the fourth quarter, accounting for 61% of their cumulative total on the night.
    • Neither Gordon nor Boone had a rush longer than four yards until the fourth quarter.
  • Gordon took 63% of snaps on first down, 42% on second down and 47% on third down.
    • Gordon took just three of 11 snaps on 3rd-and-long, however, with Boone getting the other eight.
  • Boone got more playing time than Gordon in the second half, until Gordon played all six snaps of overtime to pull them even at 20 snaps apiece (48%) post-halftime.
    • Gordon had nine touches to Boone's two in the first half, but Boone actually had an 8-5 touch advantage between the third and fourth quarters (with Gordon then having a 4-0 edge in OT).
      • Who knows if the first half or second half represents a better vision of the backfield split we can expect going forward... it might change each week given that the coaches don't seem to trust either Boone or Gordon.
  • Latavius Murray was a healthy scratch, with Ozigbo playing two snaps as the No. 3 back.

         

Giants (27) at Packers (22) 

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Saquon Barkley67.7%84.3%1341.9%58.8%623.1%18.3%19.61
Matt Breida29.0%17.8%412.9%8.5%27.7%2.4%4.70
Gary Brightwell12.9%3.6%26.5%2.4%00.0%0.0%6.51
  • Barkley hurt his shoulder and played only six snaps in the fourth quarter, but he made them count with a 41-yard reception and a two-yard rushing TD on his two touches.
    • Brightwell scored a short TD a few minutes before Barkley, but Breida got more snaps/carries/targets and remains the likely starter in the event Saquon were to miss time.

     

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Aaron Jones73.0%63.3%1365.0%44.9%37.7%11.5%100
AJ Dillon31.7%50.5%630.0%46.3%00.0%8.5%3.40
  • Dillon plunged to 32% snap share, down from 51-58% over the first four weeks.
    • Dillon played 58% of snaps on first/second down Weeks 1-4, with Jones at 61%.
      • In London, Dillon played only 35% of those snaps to Jones' 71%.
  • Dillon finished with six carries for 34 yards, his best game of the season in terms of YPC but easily his worst for volume (he got at least 10 carries and two targets in each of Green Bay's first four games.

         

Steelers (3) at Bills (38) 

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Jaylen Warren50.7%33.2%529.4%16.7%59.8%5.1%10.30
Najee Harris49.3%65.8%1164.7%60.5%47.8%8.5%6.60
  • Harris played 68% of snaps through three quarters and had an 11-1 lead in carries and 4-0 lead in targets (over Warren) before the final quarter.
    • Warren then got four carries and five targets in the fourth quarter, yielding 62 total yards.
  • Harris is averaging 13.8 carries and 2.6 catches per game, down from 18.1 and 4.4 last year.
    • His efficiency has been even worse too (3.2 YPC, 4.9 YPR, zero gains of more than 16 yards).

     

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Devin Singletary53.6%66.4%633.3%34.8%25.6%11.7%5.60
Zack Moss28.6%21.7%15.6%14.8%00.0%4.1%0.70
James Cook17.9%12.8%4'22.2%14.8%00.0%3.6%9.10
  • Singletary played 65% of snaps before the fourth quarter, with Moss getting 26% and Cook 9%.
    • Cook then got six of 10 snaps in the final quarter, including a 24-yard rushing TD.

         

Falcons (15) at Buccaneers (21) 

 Snap %'22 SnapsCarr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsW5 Tgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Tyler Allgeier58.5%32.7%1341.9%24.1%00.0%1.7%4.50
Avery Williams26.2%21.2%39.7%4.3%28.3%3.4%10.10
Caleb Huntley24.6%9.9%825.8%11.7%00.0%0.0%3.40
  • Allgeier got the start and most of the carries, but he finished without a target despite playing three-fourths of the snaps on third down (and he had a third-down target wiped out by a penalty).
    • Allgeier played 48% on first down and 57% on second down.
  • Williams scored an eight-yard TD early in the fourth quarter, capping off a drive that started with two Huntley carries and then three Allgeier carries.

        

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Leonard Fournette62.8%74.9%1460.9%69.8%11'22.0%14.9%35.92
Rachaad White38.5%25.7%521.7%15.1%48.0%6.4%7.20
  • Fournette put up 14-56-1 and 10-83-1, with one goal-line rushing TD and another goal-line receiving TD.
    • His targets have gone up each week (2>4>6>7>11) even with White getting more playing time the past two games. 
  • White has 55 snaps and 16 touches the past two games, after seeing just 32 snaps and 10 touches over the first three weeks. The Bucs' increasing trust in him, even after a Week 4 fumble, bodes well for White's potential workload in the event Fournette were to miss time.
    • The Bucs still favor Fournette for both rushing and receiving, of course. LF played 65% of snaps on first down, 56% on second down and 67% on third down.

          

Seahawks (32) at Saints (39) 

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Kenneth Walker55.8%25.2%838.1%20.9%00.0%4.5%14.80
Rashaad Penny28.8%56.8%838.1%51.8%00.0%3.2%5.40
DeeJay Dallas21.2%11.6%14.8%3.6%14.2%1.9%20
  • Penny and Walker played 41% of snaps each before halftime, with the former taking seven carries for 48 yards and the latter toting it three times for seven yards.
  • Penny fractured his tibia in the third quarter, likely ending his season.
    • Walker played 74% of snaps in the second half, taking five carries for 81 yards and a long-distance TD. He played every snap on first/second down after Penny's departure, only subbing out for Dallas on some third downs.
  • Dallas played only three snaps in the second half, all on third down.
    • Seven of his 11 snaps in the game came on third down.

     

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Alvin Kamara73.7%42.6%2347.9%34.6%624.0%10.4%23.40
Mark Ingram21.1%33.5%918.8%27.9%00.0%3.7%3.60
Dwayne Washington2.6%2.4%00.0%2.9%00.0%0.0%00
  • Kamara put up 23-103-0 and 6-91-0, though he also lost a fumble and got vultured by Taysom Hill (three rushing TDs, one passing TD).
    • Hill has two distance TDs this year, plus he's scored on each of his four red-zone carries.
    • The Saints only have four carries inside the five this year, partially because Hill keeps scoring before they get there. He has one of the four carries, as do Ingram, Latavius Murray (now with Denver) and QB Andy Dalton. Kamara hasn't gotten one yet, though that's largely because he missed two games.

         

Dolphins (17) at Jets (40) 

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Raheem Mostert68.7%59.0%1869.2%53.8%39.7%7.1%19.20
Myles Gaskin19.4%4.3%415.4%3.8%516.1%3.0%6.30
Chase Edmonds14.9%39.7%13.8%27.4%26.5%7.7%0.10
  • In addition to scoring his first TD of the year, Mostert played more than two-thirds of snaps for a second straight week, even with Gaskin getting playing time for the first time this year.
    • Edmonds was the loser here, taking just one snap in the second half.

     

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Breece Hall69.5%50.8%1854.5%47.1%29.5%14.4%27.72
Michael Carter42.4%51.7%1030.3%39.5%29.5%10.4%17.32
  • Hall hit new personal bests for snap share, carries and rushing yards for a second straight week, putting up 18-97-1 and 2-100-0.
    • Hall had catch-and-runs for 79 and 21 yards, both down to the 1-yard line and both setting up one-yard TDs for Carter. Fortunately, Hall also found the end zone, from five yards out in the fourth quarter.
      • Carter probably only got those GL carries because Hall was tired after big plays.

         

Texans (13) at Jaguars (6) 

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Dameon Pierce79.3%58.3%2683.9%74.8%520.8%9.2%20.32
Rex Burkhead20.7%41.0%39.7%17.4%312.5%14.7%4.80
  • This was Pierce's third straight game with a TD and his fourth in a row getting at least 59% of snaps and 14 carries.
    • The rookie played 88% of snaps on first down and 85% on second down.
    • Pierce has 13 carries in the red zone, including six of Houston's seven inside the 5-yard line. 
      • Burkhead has one RZ carry and two targets this year.

     

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Travis Etienne54.1%47.3%1038.5%32.4%511.4%9.2%14.40
James Robinson40.5%51.5%1038.5%50.7%24.5%5.2%5.90
JaMycal Hasty4.1%3.6%13.8%0.7%00.0%1.7%0.60
  • Robinson was held to 10-27-0 rushing and two catches for 12 yards, with his 41% snap share a season low for the second straight week.
    • Game script is a big part of it, with the Jags mostly playing from behind the past two weeks. Robinson did play 53% of snaps to Etienne's 39% in the first half Sunday.
      • Etienne made a case to have a larger role regardless of game script, taking 13 touches for 114 yards.

         

Chargers (30) at Browns (28) 

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Austin Ekeler59.2%57.3%1647.1%47.7%412.1%17.3%35.90
Joshua Kelley38.0%26.5%1029.4%18.0%26.1%5.2%16.21
Sony Michel2.8%16.9%12.9%18.0%00.0%3.1%01
  • Ekeler scored twice and ran for a career-best 173 yards, 56 more than his previous high (shoutout to the Cleveland defense). He has five TDs the past two weeks after none the first three weeks.
    • Ekeler is averaging 12.2 carries and 6.2 catches per game. Last year he averaged 12.9 and 6.9.
  • Kelley played 38% of snaps, up from 20-27% in each of the first four games. He took 10 carries for 49 yards and a goal-line TD and caught both his targets for 33 yards... the best performance of an otherwise uninspired career, so far.
    • Michel also got a goal line carry, but couldn't convert. Note that Ekeler still doesn't have a carry or target from inside the 5-yard line this year.
      • But he has played 65% of snaps in the red zone, getting eight of the 16 carries (one TD) and six of the seven RB targets (two TDs)

     

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Nick Chubb52.2%55.2%1754.8%54.4%13.1%5.8%25.42
Kareem Hunt49.3%49.3%1135.5%31.7%39.4%10.3%14.71
  • Chubb made it five straight games with at least 17 carries and 113 total yards, plus four in a row with a TD.
    • Hunt also had a goal-line TD, his first successful rush there this season. Chubb has seven of the 11 carries inside the five.

    

Titans (21) at Commanders (17) 

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Derrick Henry64.1%64.2%2887.5%74.3%28.7%11.3%27.23
Dontrell Hilliard31.3%21.3%13.1%3.6%521.7%11.3%12.30
Hassan Haskins3.1%14.2%00.0%6.4%00.0%0.8%00
  • Hilliard played 73% of snaps on third down but only 18% otherwise.
    • Henry got 79% of early down snaps and finished with 28-102-2 and 2-30-0
    • Hilliard scored Tennessee's other TD, finding paydirt on a screen pass for his third receiving TD of the year (12-132-3 on 14 targets, with only five carries for 22 yards).

     

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
J.D. McKissic41.3%46.1%00.0%14.8%718.9%14.7%8.7 
Antonio Gibson31.7%47.8%317.6%48.7%410.8%9.8%6.90
Brian Robinson28.6%5.0%952.9%7.8%00.0%0.0%2.20
  • Gibson started again, but his snap share dropped for a fourth straight week and he ultimately got only six touches, while Robinson led the team with nine carries (for only 22 yards) in his pro debut.
    • Gibson played 55% of snaps in the first half but only 21% after halftime.
      • Robinson got seven of eight RB carries post-halftime, but McKissic actually played more snaps with the Commanders mostly passing.

         

Lions (0) at Patriots (29) 

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Craig Reynolds47.0%'22.0%622.2%12.2%39.4%3.4%12.20
Jamaal Williams33.3%39.6%1555.6%55.4%00.0%4.5%5.60
Justin Jackson21.2%6.9%311.1%3.6%13.1%1.7%1.40
  • Williams played 55% of snaps in the first half but only 14% in the second.
    • Reynolds took 57% of snaps post-halftime and caught three passes for 68 yards (plus two carries for five yards). He was about the only bright spot for Detroit in this one, finishing with 92 yards on nine touches.

     

 Snap %'22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh'22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh'22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Rhamondre Stevenson89.8%59.2%2571.4%45.6%29.5%11.7%19.50
Damien Harris10.2%34.6%411.4%38.3%14.8%7.3%2.20
  • Harris injured his hamstring in the first quarter and never returned. Stevenson played every snap after the opening quarter.
    • Pierre Strong, the only other tailback on the active roster, was a healthy scratch Sunday. It's unclear, however, if Strong truly is next in line for work or if one of the guys on the practices quad (J.J. Taylor, Kevin Harris) will be called up to work behind Rhamonster.
      • Either way, Stevenson should get a lot of touches, including goal-line carries, if Harris misses time.

      

Bears (22) at Vikings (29) 

 Snap %22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
David Montgomery71.4%42.9%1250.0%29.4%419.0%11.8%18.20
Khalil Herbert28.6%45.8%416.7%35.0%00.0%5.9%1.10
  • Montgomery reclaimed his normal role after missing the previous game with an ankle injury, but nearly all his yardage came through the air (four catches for 62) while his 12 carries went for only 20 yards and a TD.

     

 Snap %22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Dalvin Cook56.4%64.5%1858.1%67.5%25.1%8.0%26.13
Alexander Mattison43.6%35.3%929.0%24.2%410.3%5.9%70
  • Mattison played at least 38% of snaps in each quarter and had season highs for carries (nine) and touches (12). He's taking a few more snaps from Cook this year, perhaps in part due to Cook's shoulder injury.
    • Cook played 77% and 69% of snaps the first two weeks, and has since landed in. the57-63% range three straight games.
      • He's seen only four targets over the past three games but has averaged 18.3 carries for 88.7 yards and 1.0 TDs, i.e., his normal rushing stats.

         

49ers (37) at Panthers (15) 

 Snap %22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Jeff Wilson58.5%60.1%1758.6%48.7%26.7%6.7%20.22
Tevin Coleman27.7%6.0%827.6%5.3%310.0%2.2%21.72
Jordan Mason1.5%1.9%00.0%0.7%00.0%0.0%00
  • Coleman had a role for the first time, and he took advantage with an early TD on a screen pass and a late TD on a five-yard carry.
    • Despite Coleman's involvement, Wilson had his best game of the year (17-120-1 rushing and a catch for 12 yards).
      • Wilson has recorded at least 12 carries, 74 rushing yards and 12.3 PPR points in four straight games since Elijah Mitchell's knee injury.
      • Wilson played 64% of snaps before the fourth quarter.

     

 Snap %22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Christian McCaffrey85.5%84.6%1482.4%69.9%1230.0%22.9%23.40
Chuba Hubbard15.9%9.2%00.0%3.9%00.0%0.0%00
  • D'Onta Foreman played three snaps and took two carries for two yards. He and Hubbard have combined for 11 carries and no targets, while McCaffrey has 72 and 35, respectively.
  • McCaffrey has 21 targets (but only 22 carries) over the past two games, scoring in both.

         

Eagles (20) at Cardinals (17) 

 Snap %22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Miles Sanders74.0%61.0%1545.5%46.8%38.8%7.9%8.41
Kenneth Gainwell21.9%27.2%39.1%9.7%00.0%5.3%20
Trey Sermon4.1%2.2%00.0%1.1%00.0%0.0%00
  • Boston Scott (ribs) missed another week, and Sanders again picked up extra work rather than Gainwell getting more, but the results were a far cry from Week 4.
    • Sanders finished with 17 touches for 64 yards, with Gainwell adding three for 20.

     

 Snap %22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh22 Rush ShTgtsW5 Tgt Sh22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Eno Benjamin52.9%34.0%830.8%22.4%410.5%8.2%14.30
James Conner34.3%49.7%934.6%40.3%12.6%9.2%7.30
Darrel Williams12.9%20.5%311.5%11.9%00.0%2.4%0.90
  • Conner left in the second quarter due to a rib injury, with Williams then exiting in the third after hurting his knee. Fourth-string back Jonathan Ward (hamstring) also left the game early.
    • Benjamin thus played 94% of snaps in the second half, with a 7-20-1 rushing line and 2-17-0 receiving line. He finished with 53 yards and a TD on 11 touches.

         

Cowboys (22) at Rams (10) 

 Snap %22 Snap %Rush AttRush Sh22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Ezekiel Elliott65.5%63.5%2264.7%58.7%00.0%4.9%7.80
Tony Pollard41.8%44.2%823.5%31.9%00.0%9.1%14.60
Rico Dowdle5.5%1.9%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.0%00
  • Pollard ripped off a 57-yard TD and finished in the range of 39-44% snap share for a fourth straight week.
  • The 22 carries were a season high for Elliott, who nonetheless finished with single-digit PPR points for a third time in five games (78 rushing yards, no targets).
    • Elliott has played 64-67% of snaps the past four weeks.

     

 Snap %22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Darrell Henderson56.1%61.3%00.0%35.1%511.9%7.9%70
Cam Akers30.3%34.9%1386.7%52.6%12.4%2.6%3.30
Malcolm Brown12.1%3.1%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.0%00
Jake Funk1.5%0.6%00.0%0.0%00.0%0.0%00
  • Henderson had zero carries on 37 snaps and now has only 11 carries over the last three games (10 targets).
    • Akers has taken eight or more carries every game since Week 1, but he's averaging only 3.0 YPC and with only five targets.
      • The 31% snap share was Akers' lowest since Week 1, though not a huge difference from 38% the week before.
  • Henderson played 82% of snaps in the second half Sunday.

    

Bengals (17) at Ravens (19) 

 Snap %22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Joe Mixon69.8%73.5%1466.7%69.6%38.8%14.3%11.81
Samaje Perine30.2%25.7%314.3%10.9%411.8%6.9%9.60
  • Mixon got 82% of snaps on first/second down and only 17% on third down, i.e. the usual.
    • Mixon also topped 3.02 YPC for the first time this year, taking 14 carries for 78 yards.

    

 Snap %22 Snap %Carr.Rush Sh22 Rush ShTgtsTgt Sh22 Tgt ShPPRGLL
Kenyan Drake42.2%24.4%414.3%15.8%13.7%1.4%3.70
J.K. Dobbins39.1%28.0%828.6%21.1%00.0%4.3%4.40
Mike Davis7.8%10.7%13.6%6.0%00.0%0.0%0.30
  • Dobbins played 56% of snaps in the first half but only 20% in the second.
    • He was listed on the injury report with a chest issue, but didn't have a game designation. It's possible he aggravated that or suffered a new injury.
  • Drake played 63% of snaps in the second half, replacing Justice Hill (hamstring) as the No. 2 back and getting most of the playing time with the game on the line.

         

Raiders () at Chiefs () 

MNF

  •  

     

  •  

         

