Best Ball Journal: Underdog Playoffs Rankings Update

This article is part of our Best Ball Journal series.
This post is a quick update to the previously posted rankings for Underdog's NFL playoff best ball contests at UnderdogFantasy.com, of which they have a wide range of format offerings. The following rankings are done with the ostensible purpose of advancing each of the individual rounds of the playoffs, which requires some amount of balance between the earlier and later rounds. The format is 10-round drafts of six teams, and the starting lineup each week is 1QB/1RB/2WR-TE/1FLEX.
There are two rankings below, the first is an overall top-30 and after that there are more in-depth positional rankings.
OVERALL
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
- Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC
- A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
- Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
- DeVonta Smith, WR PHI
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
- George Kittle, TE, SF
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
- Gabe Davis, WR, BUF
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC
- Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
- James Cook, RB, BUF
- Brock Purdy, QB, SF
- Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
- Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
- Travis Etienne, RB, JAC
QB
- Josh Allen, BUF
- Patrick Mahomes, KC
- Jalen Hurts, PHI
- Joe Burrow, CIN
- Brock Purdy, SF
- Justin Herbert, LAC
- Kirk Cousins, MIN
- Daniel Jones, NYG
- Dak Prescott, DAL
- Tom Brady, TB
- Trevor Lawrence, JAC
- Geno Smith, SEA
- Tyler Huntley, BAL
- Skylar Thompson, MIA
RB
- Christian McCaffrey, SF
- Jerick McKinnon, KC
- Isiah Pacheco, KC
- Austin Ekeler, LAC
- Saquon Barkley, NYG
- Miles Sanders, PHI
- Devin Singletary, BUF
- James Cook, BUF
- Dalvin Cook, MIN
- Elijah Mitchell, SF
- Travis Etienne, JAC
- Tony Pollard, DAL
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
- Leonard Fournette, TB
- Rachaad White, TB
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI
- Samaje Perine, CIN
- Jordan Mason, SF
- Nyheim Hines, BUF
- Kenneth Walker, SEA
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL
- Raheem Mostert, MIA
- Boston Scott, PHI
- Ronald Jones, KC
- Gus Edwards, BAL
- Jeff Wilson, MIA
- Joshua Kelley, LAC
WR/TE
- Stefon Diggs, BUF
- Travis Kelce, KC
- A.J. Brown, PHI
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN
- DeVonta Smith, PHI
- Justin Jefferson, MIN
- Deebo Samuel, SF
- George Kittle, SF
- Tee Higgins, CIN
- Gabe Davis, BUF
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC
- Keenan Allen, LAC
- Mike Williams, LAC
- Dallas Goedert, PHI
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL
- Isaiah McKenzie, BUF
- Mecole Hardman, KC
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC
- Kadarius Toney, KC
- Chris Godwin, TB
- Mike Evans, TB
- D.K. Metcalf, SEA
- Tyler Lockett, SEA
- T.J. Hockenson, MIN
- Tyler Boyd, CIN
- Joshua Palmer, LAC
- Tyreek Hill, MIA
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA
- Mark Andrews, BAL
- Christian Kirk, JAC
- Darius Slayton, NYG
- Adam Thielen, MIN
- Jauan Jennings, SF
- Zay Jones, JAC
- Evan Engram, JAC