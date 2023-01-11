Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Best Ball Journal: Underdog Playoffs Rankings Update

Best Ball Journal: Underdog Playoffs Rankings Update

Written by 
Mario Puig 
January 11, 2023

This article is part of our Best Ball Journal series.

This post is a quick update to the previously posted rankings for Underdog's NFL playoff best ball contests at UnderdogFantasy.com, of which they have a wide range of format offerings. The following rankings are done with the ostensible purpose of advancing each of the individual rounds of the playoffs, which requires some amount of balance between the earlier and later rounds. The format is 10-round drafts of six teams, and the starting lineup each week is 1QB/1RB/2WR-TE/1FLEX.

There are two rankings below, the first is an overall top-30 and after that there are more in-depth positional rankings.

OVERALL

  1. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
  2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
  3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
  4. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
  5. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
  6. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
  7. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
  8. Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
  9. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
  10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
  11. DeVonta Smith, WR PHI
  12. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
  13. George Kittle, TE, SF
  14. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
  15. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF
  16. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
  17. Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC
  18. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC
  19. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
  20. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
  21. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
  22. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
  23. Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
  24. James Cook, RB, BUF
  25. Brock Purdy, QB, SF
  26. Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
  27. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
  28. Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF
  29. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
  30. Travis Etienne, RB, JAC

QB

  1. Josh Allen, BUF
  2. Patrick Mahomes, KC
  3. Jalen Hurts, PHI
  4. Joe Burrow, CIN
  5. Brock Purdy, SF
  6. Justin Herbert, LAC
  7. Kirk Cousins, MIN
  8. Daniel Jones, NYG
  9. Dak Prescott, DAL
  10. Tom Brady, TB
  11. Trevor Lawrence, JAC
  12. Geno Smith, SEA
  13. Tyler Huntley, BAL
  14. Skylar Thompson, MIA

RB

  1. Christian McCaffrey, SF
  2. Jerick McKinnon, KC
  3. Isiah Pacheco, KC
  4. Austin Ekeler, LAC
  5. Saquon Barkley, NYG
  6. Miles Sanders, PHI
  7. Devin Singletary, BUF
  8. James Cook, BUF
  9. Dalvin Cook, MIN
  10. Elijah Mitchell, SF
  11. Travis Etienne, JAC
  12. Tony Pollard, DAL
  13. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
  14. Leonard Fournette, TB
  15. Rachaad White, TB
  16. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI
  17. Samaje Perine, CIN
  18. Jordan Mason, SF
  19. Nyheim Hines, BUF
  20. Kenneth Walker, SEA
  21. J.K. Dobbins, BAL
  22. Raheem Mostert, MIA
  23. Boston Scott, PHI
  24. Ronald Jones, KC
  25. Gus Edwards, BAL
  26. Jeff Wilson, MIA
  27. Joshua Kelley, LAC

WR/TE

  1. Stefon Diggs, BUF
  2. Travis Kelce, KC
  3. A.J. Brown, PHI
  4. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN
  5. DeVonta Smith, PHI
  6. Justin Jefferson, MIN
  7. Deebo Samuel, SF
  8. George Kittle, SF
  9. Tee Higgins, CIN
  10. Gabe Davis, BUF
  11. Brandon Aiyuk, SF
  12. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC
  13. Keenan Allen, LAC
  14. Mike Williams, LAC
  15. Dallas Goedert, PHI
  16. CeeDee Lamb, DAL
  17. Isaiah McKenzie, BUF
  18. Mecole Hardman, KC
  19. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC
  20. Kadarius Toney, KC
  21. Chris Godwin, TB
  22. Mike Evans, TB
  23. D.K. Metcalf, SEA
  24. Tyler Lockett, SEA
  25. T.J. Hockenson, MIN
  26. Tyler Boyd, CIN
  27. Joshua Palmer, LAC
  28. Tyreek Hill, MIA
  29. Jaylen Waddle, MIA
  30. Mark Andrews, BAL
  31. Christian Kirk, JAC
  32. Darius Slayton, NYG
  33. Adam Thielen, MIN
  34. Jauan Jennings, SF
  35. Zay Jones, JAC
  36. Evan Engram, JAC

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
Backfield Breakdown: 2022 Season in Review for NFL Running Backs
Backfield Breakdown: 2022 Season in Review for NFL Running Backs
Baltimore Ravens Odds To Win AFC Championship
Baltimore Ravens Odds To Win AFC Championship
Weekly Rankings: Wild Card Round Value Meter
Weekly Rankings: Wild Card Round Value Meter
Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Wild Card Weekend
Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Wild Card Weekend
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Usage Rates from Week 18
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Usage Rates from Week 18
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position