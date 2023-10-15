Gameday Injuries: Week 6

The Colts' Anthony Richardson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. As per early Sunday reports, there is strong consideration being given to Richardson undergoing season-ending surgery to ensure he doesn't incur further damage. Gardner Minshew will operate as Indianapolis' starting quarterback

This week's injury report is packing some star power, and while that's typically a negative development, some of the big names featured are actually returning to the field Sunday after absences of varying degree. As customary, we also have several other noteworthy Fantasy assets whose availability could come down to pregame warmups. With plenty to dive into, let's take a look at who's trending toward suiting up or sitting as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Browns' Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Watson is suffering from a bruise to his subscapularis muscle, which is causing significant discomfort when throwing. However, the same report indicates the veteran quarterback will have a chance to return in Week 7. He'll be replaced by PJ Walker in Week 6, with the turnover-prone veteran's insertion under center leading to downgrades for the outlook of Cleveland's pass catchers against an aggressive San Francisco defense.

The Colts' Anthony Richardson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. As per early Sunday reports, there is strong consideration being given to Richardson undergoing season-ending surgery to ensure he doesn't incur further damage. Gardner Minshew will operate as Indianapolis' starting quarterback beginning in Week 6 against the Jaguars after logging emergency duty once again in Week 5 due to Richardson's early exit, and his knowledge of coach Shane Steichen's offense should allow the Colts' pass catchers to mostly maintain their fantasy value.

The Giants' Daniel Jones (neck) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. Jones suffered the injury while taking his sixth sack in the Week 5 loss to the Dolphins, and although he reportedly showed improvement throughout the week, New York will go with veteran Tyrod Taylor under center. Taylor completed nine of 12 passes for 86 yards while adding 14 rushing yards in relief of Jones against Miami, and he'll have a chance to start against the team he played for from 2015-17, albeit as a significant road underdog.

RUNNING BACKS

The Giants' Saquon Barkley (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills after once again practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, the team is optimistic that Barkley will return from a three-game absence but will monitor him closely through pregame warmups to ensure there are no setbacks. If Barkley is indeed able to suit up, he'll face a Buffalo defense that's surprisingly allowed 147.7 rushing yards per game over the last three contests. If there's any change of plan with Barkley, Matt Breida should once again serve as the lead back for New York.

The Chargers' Austin Ekeler is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. As per beat writer reports, Ekeler should be able to handle a normal workload in his return, pushing Joshua Kelley back to a firm No. 2 role in the process. With Mike Williams having gone on injured reserve with an ACL tear while Ekeler was sidelined, the highly versatile back will potentially return to a slightly bigger pass-catching role than he already enjoys.

The Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his second straight absence, Craig Reynolds will once again operate in the No. 2 role behind David Montgomery after rushing seven times for 52 yards and a touchdown in that capacity against the Panthers in Week 5.

The Panthers' Miles Sanders (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. With Sanders unavailable, Chuba Hubbard, who's logged double-digit carries on 13 occasions during his two-plus seasons, is in line to serve as the lead back for Carolina, albeit in a game where the team's ground attack could be rendered obsolete by the second half.

The Cardinals' James Conner (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his stead, a combination of Keontay Ingram and rookie Emari Demercado is expected to handle the bulk of Arizona's work on the ground beginning with Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Bears' Khalil Herbert (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. For Week 6 purposes against the Vikings, Herbert's absence combined with that of rookie Roschon Johnson's (concussion) will thrust offseason addition D'Onta Foreman, who hasn't been active since Week 1, into a lead back role.

The Dolphins' De'Von Achane (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Per early Sunday reports, Achane should have a very good chance of returning after the four-game absence. Salvon Ahmed, who held the primary backup job behind Raheem Mostert heading into the season before Achane's emergence, is slated to work as the No. 2 back for Sunday's game against the Panthers with Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger) not yet ready for a return.

The Dolphins' Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and although he put in three limited practices this past week, he was not activated Saturday for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Wilson should have a good chance of suiting up in Week 7 against the Eagles.

The Bears' Roschon Johnson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. His absence, combined with that of Khalil Herbert (IR-ankle) and Travis Homer (hamstring), sets up D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans to work as Chicago's backs versus Minnesota.

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but finished the week with two limited practices. If he were to sit out a second consecutive game, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price would handle any backup snaps behind Christian McCaffrey.

The Giants' Gary Brightwell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills after sandwiching two limited practices around a missed Thursday session. If Brightwell isn't able to play, rookie Eric Gray would slot into a complementary/pass-catching role.

The Bears' Travis Homer (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence, Darrynton Evans is expected to handle change-of-pace duties behind temporary No. 1 back D'Onta Foreman.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Vikings' Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. As per early Sunday reports, Jefferson is expected to miss up to six weeks with the injury, and his absence will mean an appreciable bump in targets for rookie Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn, T.J. Hockenson and potentially even the backfield duo of Cam Akers and Alexander Mattison beginning with Sunday's Week 6 clash against the Bears.

The Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 5 absence due to an abdomen injury. St. Brown's return naturally brightens the outlook of Jared Goff and leads to a bit of a downgrade for the likes of fellow wideouts Jameson Williams and Josh Reynolds.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after putting in a pair of limited sessions to start the week. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to return from his one-game absence and suit up versus Seattle, a development that would boost the fantasy prospects of Joe Burrow and push Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin back into lesser roles.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after finishing the week with back-to-back limited practices. Per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, rookie Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and tight end Zach Ertz could be the biggest beneficiaries.

The Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Devante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and potentially Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki are candidates for a bump in targets in the possession receiver's absence.

The Texans' Tank Dell (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Dell is not expected to play. In his likely absence, Robert Woods could see some extra targets alongside top target Nico Collins, while the just-activated Noah Brown could slot into the No. 3 role and see some downfield work.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after failing to practice all week. In his absence, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram might be the biggest beneficiaries given their similar profiles as solid short-to-intermediate targets for Trevor Lawrence, while Tim Jones will bump up to a No. 3 role.

The Texans' Robert Woods (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but managed to work back from a Wednesday absence all the way to a full practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Woods is expected to play and should enjoy an elevated role with position mate Tank Dell not expected to suit up.

The Patriots' Demario Douglas (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Second-year speedster Tyquan Thornton, who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, could see some downfield routes in Douglas' stead if he overcomes the questionable tag he's carrying due to his shoulder injury.

The Texans' Noah Brown was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing the last four games with a groin injury suffered in Week 1, and he could slot into the No. 3 role in Sunday's matchup against the Saints with Tank Dell (concussion) not expected to play.

The Jets' Xavier Gipson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion Friday. If Gipson can't play, Mecole Hardman, who was a healthy scratch in Week 5 and is reportedly a trade candidate, could potentially serve as the No. 4 receiver and primary kick returner versus Philadelphia.

The Eagles' Quez Watkins (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sideling him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, offseason addition Olamide Zaccheus should step into the No. 3 receiver role beginning with Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Patriots' Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) was activated off injured reserve Saturday but remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Thornton suits up, he could serve as a rotational downfield threat versus Las Vegas with rookie Demario Douglas (concussion) unavailable.

The Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

TIGHT ENDS

The Giants' Darren Waller (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills after finishing the week with two limited practices. Per early Sunday reports, Waller is expected to play after also going into last week's game against the Dolphins managing the same injury and producing a season-best 8-86 line.

The Lions' Sam LaPorta (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after progressing back to a limited practice Friday following a Thursday absence. As per early Sunday reports, LaPorta will be evaluated in pregame warmups and is expected to play barring any setbacks. If he were to unexpectedly sit, Brock Wright would be in line to garner the majority of tight end reps with James Mitchell (hamstring) already ruled out.

The Browns' David Njoku (hand/face) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Njoku is expected to play. Harrison Bryant would be in line for a bigger role should Njoku reverse course and not suit up.

The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (concussion) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Kincaid can't play, Dawson Knox (wrist), who's expected to play through his questionable tag, would be in line for a bump in targets and playing time.

The Bills' Dawson Knox (wrist) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Knox is expected to play and could have pass-catching duties at tight end largely to himself if position mate Dalton Kincaid is unable to suit up due to his concussion.

The Saints' Juwan Johnson (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Foster Moreau is likely to remain in the No. 1 tight end role, with veteran Jimmy Graham serving as his backup.

The Chargers' Donald Parham (wrist) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cowboys but finished the week with two full practices. If Parham can't suit up, Stone Smartt would be set to work as Gerald Everett's primary back up versus Dallas.

The Lions' James Mitchell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. Darrell Daniels is expected to work as the No. 3 tight end at minimum with Mitchell sidelined.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Jets' Sauce Gardner (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Bills' Dane Jackson (foot) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants.

The Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Bears' Terell Smith (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Raiders' Nate Hobbs (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Jets' D.J. Reed (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Eagles' Darius Slay (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Safeties

The Lions' Brian Branch (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers' Vonn Bell (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Chargers Alohi Gilman (heel) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Bears' Eddie Jackson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Saints' Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Panthers' Xavier Woods (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Defensive Linemen

The Panthers' Derrick Brown (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Eagles' Jalen Carter (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Colts' Kwity Paye is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jaguars after missing Week 5 with a concussion.

The Eagles' Fletcher Cox is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jets after missing Week 5 with a back injury.

Linebackers

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (toe) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Panthers' Brian Burns (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Per early Sunday reports, Burns is expected to play.

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Jaguars' Devin Lloyd (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Texans' Christian Harris (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Rams' Ernest Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Patriots' Matthew Judon (biceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is out for Monday night's game against the Chargers.

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing Week 5 with a groin injury.

The Giants' Micah McFadden (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills.

The Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.