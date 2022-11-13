Gameday Injuries: Week 10

The Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Allen was able to grip a football and do some throwing in that session, which led to a decision not to promote Matt Barkley from the practice squad to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind would-be spot starter Case Keenum . Allen's status may ultimately come down to how he feels Sunday morning, but he's currently described as being in line to start versus Minnesota. If he were to have a setback, Keenum would be the next man up and would have the advantage of having worked with top target Stefon Diggs when both were teammates on the Vikings, albeit back in 2017.

Week 10 is upon us, and the injury report is loaded with all manner of news going into Sunday morning. Not only are there multiple major Fantasy names at quarterback sporting injury designations and with varying chances of playing, but there are some significant developments involving injured reserve at running back, receiver and tight end. With so many moving parts and an early-morning game in Germany as well, let's check in on the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

QUARTERBACKS

The Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Allen was able to grip a football and do some throwing in that session, which led to a decision not to promote Matt Barkley from the practice squad to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind would-be spot starter Case Keenum. Allen's status may ultimately come down to how he feels Sunday morning, but he's currently described as being in line to start versus Minnesota. If he were to have a setback, Keenum would be the next man up and would have the advantage of having worked with top target Stefon Diggs when both were teammates on the Vikings, albeit back in 2017.

The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Per Saturday night reports, Murray is a legitimate game-time call, with one report calling his chances of playing 50-50 and another describing his status as closer to doubtful. The mobile quarterback will be tested in pregame warmups to determine how well he can run. If he's ultimately deemed unable to play, veteran Colt McCoy, who completed 74.7 percent of his passes and generated 249- and 328-yard performances in two of his three spot starts for Murray last season, would be under center for Arizona.

The Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per late Saturday night reports, Stafford has yet to clear concussion protocol, and he'd naturally have to do so Sunday in order to suit up. Stafford was placed in protocol Tuesday and reportedly had shown progress each day, but if he's ultimately unable to play, John Wolford, who put up only four pass attempts last season as Stafford's backup and has yet to see the field this season, would draw the spot start.

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full Thursday session. As per Saturday night reports, Tannehill is expected to return versus Denver following a two-game absence. If that holds true, Malik Willis will return to the No. 2 role, while the Fantasy prospects for the Titans' pass catchers will see a sizable boost.

The Colts' Matt Ryan is off the injury report after dealing with a shoulder injury the last two weeks. Ryan finished the week with two full practices, but he'll continue to serve as the No. 2 quarterback at best behind Sam Ehlinger for the time being.

The Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after turning in a limited practice Friday. If Bridgewater were unable to serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup versus Cleveland, rookie Skylar Thompson would presumably step into the No. 2 role.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor is off the injury report after missing the Week 9 loss to the Patriots with an ankle injury. Taylor managed to log full practices both Thursday and Friday and will reclaim his usual primary back role against the Raiders, with the fact Deon Jackson (knee) will sit out the game and Indianapolis' new head coach Jeff Saturday is a former offensive lineman potentially upping the chances of a major workload for Taylor in his return.

The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Elliott will test his knee out again closer to gametime, but if there are still any significant concerns, he'll reportedly be held out in consideration of his long-term health and availability. A second consecutive Elliott absence will mean another starting assignment for Tony Pollard, who gained 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in that role versus the Bears in Week 8.

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday after spraining his MCL a mere 17 snaps into the season back in Week 1 against the Bears. Consequently, the second-year back is expected to play Sunday night against the Chargers, although how the workload between him and recent arrival Christian McCaffrey will be split remains to be seen.

The Saints' Mark Ingram (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Dwayne Washington will serve as Alvin Kamara's backup, and the latter could see a few extra carries as well.

The Colts' Deon Jackson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Jackson's absence coincides with the return of Jonathan Taylor from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, and it should lead to active status for Zack Moss for the first time since being traded from the Bills at the deadline.

The Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but finished the week with a limited practice after logging full sessions Wednesday and Thursday. If McKinnon can't suit up, it could potentially garner active status for Ronald Jones for the first time this season.

The Commanders' J.D. McKissic (neck) will remain out for Monday night's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. Antonio Gibson should continue to serve as the primary pass-catching back for Washington, while Jonathan Williams should fill in as the No. 3 back.

The 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk is off the injury report after missing the Week 8 win over the Rams with a finger injury, and he'll therefore return to his hybrid fullback/H-back role against the Chargers on Sunday night. Juzczyk not only serves as a valuable safety valve for Jimmy Garoppolo out of the backfield, but his blocking should be a boon to the prospects of both Christian McCaffrey and the returning Elijah Mitchell.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence and that of Mike Williams (ankle), Joshua Palmer, who eclipsed the 100-yard mark against the Falcons in Week 9, will once serve as the clear No. 1 receiver for Justin Herbert, while Austin Ekeler could also take on an even bigger pass-catching role than usual out of the backfield.

The Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) remains out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Keenan Allen (hamstring), Joshua Palmer will serve as the clear No. 1 receiver for Justin Herbert, while Austin Ekeler could also take on an even bigger pass-catching role than usual out of the backfield.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is off the injury report after missing the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Rams before the bye but then putting in three full practice sessions this past week. Therefore, Samuel is expected to return in his usual No. 1 receiver role for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

The Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In his absence, Khalif Raymond should be in line to handle No. 2 receiver duties and most of Reynolds' usual downfield work as well.

The Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. His return should see him slot into a No. 2 receiver role alongside top target Chris Olave and potentially lead to a reduction in snaps and targets for complementary options such as Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (foot/toe) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is set to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos. Burks produced a 10-129 line on 16 targets over four games before his four-game absence, and he could return to a de facto No. 1 receiver role versus Denver.

The Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with two full practices. Dotson will likely profile as no less than the No. 3 receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel versus Philadelphia.

The Broncos' KJ Hamler (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with back-to-back missed practices. In his absence, Kendall Hinton (illness) should slot into the No. 3 receiver role if he can overcome his questionable designation, while tight end Greg Dulcich could also see a few extra targets in the shorter areas of the field Hamler often works.

The Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (abdomen) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. His absence could lead to more downfield targets for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and more opportunity overall for recent arrival Kadarius Toney, rookie Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.

The Giants' Kenny Golladay (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Golladay will play for the first time since Week 4 and receive significant playing time, although exactly where he'd slot into the wide receiver pecking order is difficult to predict given his only two catches on the season came in Week 1.

The Buccaneers' Russell Gage (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Germany after missing all week. His ongoing absence should equate to a possible split of No. 4 receiver snaps between Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman.

The Texans' Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Cooks traveled with the team to New York and is expected to fill his usual No. 1 receiver role in the interconference clash.

The Raiders' Hunter Renfrow (oblique) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games, at minimum. In his absence, Mack Hollins should serve as the No. 2 receiver for Las Vegas, while Keelan Cole will likely get first crack at the majority of Renfrow's usual slot duties beginning with Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Texans' Nico Collins (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Collins isn't able to suit up, Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore should see extra opportunity.

The Packers' Romeo Doubs (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence, Sammy Watkins should operate in the No. 2 receiver role opposite Allen Lazard versus Dallas.

The Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers in Germany but worked back to a full practice Friday. In his absence, Dee Eskridge should be in line to handle No. 3 receiver duties versus Arizona.

The Broncos' Kendall Hinton (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing Friday's practice. If Hinton is able to go, he'll slide into the No. 3 receiver role, while rookie Montrell Washington would slot into that spot if Hinton sits out.

The Cardinals' Greg Dortch (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after turning in a limited practice Friday. If Dortch can't suit up, A.J. Green could see some run as the No. 4 receiver.

The Packers' Amari Rodgers (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after turning in a limited practice Friday. If Rodgers can't suit up, Samori Toure should serve as the No. 4 receiver versus Dallas.

The Colts' Ashton Dulin (foot) was activated from injured reserve Saturday after a four-game absence and is expected to be active and serve in a rotational role against the Raiders in Sunday's Week 10 clash.

TIGHT ENDS

The Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Foster Moreau, who's already produced an 11-101 line on 19 targets as the starter the last three games, will continue to serve in the top tight end role.

The Browns' David Njoku (ankle) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, Harrison Bryant should serve as the top pass-catching option at the position for Cleveland versus Miami.

The Colts' Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Alie-Cox isn't able to suit up, Nikola Kalinic would bump up to the No. 2 tight end role with Jelani Woods (shoulder) already ruled out.

The Colts' Jelani Woods (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence Nikola Kalinic should serve as the No. 3 tight end at minimum.

The Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson should continue to log the majority of snaps at tight end in Bellinger's absence.

The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Germany but was able to practice in full all week. Even if Brate plays, rookie Cade Otton, who caught the game-winning touchdown against the Rams in Week 9 and has a 19-213-1 line on 26 targets overall since Week 5, could continue to serve as the top pass-catching option at the position.

KICKERS

The Chargers' Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) is out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. With backup Taylor Bertolet also going on the practice squad injured list due to a quadriceps injury, Cameron Dicker, who made both his field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries in the Week 9 win over the Falcons, will once again serve as Los Angeles' placekicker.

The Steelers' Chris Boswell (groin) on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Matthew Wright, who was signed from the Chiefs' practice squad Wednesday and went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while also making all eight of his PATs for Kansas City in Weeks 3 and 4, will serve as Pittsburgh's placekicker versus the Saints on Sunday.

The Cardinals' Matt Prater (hip/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after downgrading to a missed practice Friday following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Tristan Vizcaino, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, would be in line to serve as Arizona's placekicker versus Los Angeles should Prater sit out.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Cardinals' Byron Murphy (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Vikings' Cameron Dantzler (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games, at minimum.

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (concussion) is off the injury report and is slated to return in Sunday's game against the Dolphins after a three-game absence.

Safeties

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendectomy) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Buccaneers Antoine Winfield is off the injury report after missing the last two games with a concussion and will play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Germany.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Broncos' Justin Simmons (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Defensive Linemen

The Saints' Marcus Davenport (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Bills' Greg Rousseau (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Colts' Kwity Paye (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Linebackers

The Steelers' T.J. Watt (pectoral) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will play in Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Commanders' Cole Holcomb (foot) is out for Monday night's game against the Eagles.

The Packers' Rashan Gary (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.

The Cowboys' Anthony Barr (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Titans' Zach Cunningham (elbow) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games, at minimum.

The Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard (back) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games, at minimum.

The Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Raiders' Denzel Perryman (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Saints' Pete Werner (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Packers' De'Vondre Campbell (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Raiders' Divine Deablo (back) was placed on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for the next four games, at minimum.

The Titans' Bud Dupree (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.