Gameday Injuries: Week 7

QUARTERBACKS

The Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, the veteran has a Grade 2 tear that could sideline him beyond Sunday, and in his absence against New York, third-year signal-caller Brett Rypien (42 career regular-season pass attempts) will start. Rypien's presence naturally represents a downgrade to the overall Fantasy prospects of Denver's skill-position players, even when factoring in Wilson's struggles to this point in the season.

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa is off the injury report after clearing concussion protocol on October 15 and then practicing in full all week. Consequently, the 2020 first-round pick will return to the starting role against the Steelers on Sunday night and boost the overall prospects of Miami's skill-position group in the process.

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott off the injury report after missing the last five games following thumb surgery, and he'll therefore return to his usual starting role for Sunday's game against the Lions. His return against Detroit will send Cooper Rush, who mostly played capably in Prescott's absence but suffered through a three-interception performance against the Eagles in Week 6, back to No. 2 duties and will also boost the overall fantasy prospects of all Dallas' skill-position assets.

The Patriots' Mac Jones (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones took all the first-team reps in Saturday's practice and is expected to return versus Chicago after a three-game absence. If that indeed comes to pass, impressive rookie Bailey Zappe, who's coming off the first 300-yard performance of his young career, will serve as the No. 2 quarterback versus Chicago.

The Steelers' Kenny Pickett cleared concussion protocol Friday and is expected to start Sunday night's game against the Dolphins. Pickett's return would send Mitch Trubisky, who led a game-winning drive against the Buccaneers in Week 6 in emergency duty, back to the No. 2 role.

The Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers despite finishing the week with two limited practices. P.J. Walker, who exited the Week 6 loss to the Rams with a neck injury but was able to practice throughout the week, will draw a second consecutive start versus Tampa Bay.

The Commanders' Carson Wentz (finger) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Taylor Heinicke, who started 16 games last season and threw for 3,419 yards while rushing for another 313 and accruing 21 total touchdowns (20 passing, one rushing) will slide into the starting role beginning with Sunday's game against the Packers.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor is off the injury report after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, and he finished the week with a pair of full practices. Consequently, he's expected to return to his normal full early-down workload for Sunday's game against the Titans, relegating Deon Jackson back to his spot as his primary early-down backup.

The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Kenyan Drake, who authored his first 100-yard performance since the 2020 season in Week 6 against the Giants after Dobbins' knee tightened up, the returning Gus Edwards (knee), Mike Davis and Justice Hill will all be in line to form part of Baltimore's ground attack.

The Ravens' Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday, and he's expected to see his first regular-season action since the 2020 season against the Browns as a result. Edwards' return coincides with the placement of J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve, leaving the former in a position to potentially see a reasonably solid workload early into his return alongside the likes of Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill.

The Patriots' Damien Harris is off the injury report after missing the last two games with a hamstring issue. Harris' return for Monday night's game against the Bears should equate to he and Rhamondre Stevenson resuming what was a fairly even timeshare arrangement leading up to the two-game absence.

The Lions' D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Swift will not play versus Dallas, even after having had extra time to heal during Detroit's Week 6 bye. In his ongoing absence, Jamaal Williams should once again handle lead-back duties, while Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson serve as complementary options.

The Colts' Nyheim Hines is off the injury report after missing the Week 6 game against the Jaguars while in concussion protocol. Consequently, he's expected to return to his usual third-down/pass-catching role in Sunday's divisional clash against the Titans alongside primary back Jonathan Taylor, who also returns from his ankle injury.

The Chargers' Joshua Kelley (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday after missing practice all week, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Sony Michel should assume clear No. 2 duties behind Austin Ekeler beginning with Sunday's game against the Seahawks, while rookie Isaiah Spiller will also be in line for more opportunities.

The Ravens' Justice Hill is off the injury report after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Hill's availability coincides with the placement of J.K. Dobbins (knee) on injured reserve and the activation of Gus Edwards (knee) from the PUP list.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Allen will see how he feels and moves around prior to game time before making a final decision on his status. If the veteran misses another contest, Mike Williams should be line for even more work than usual, as Joshua Palmer (concussion) has already been ruled out versus Seattle.

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Waddle were unable to play, Cedrick Wilson would bump up to No. 2 receiver duties in Tua Tagovailoa's projected return to action.

The Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Bateman will be able to play following a two-game absence. If that doesn't come to pass, however, Devin Duvernay should once again function as the top wideout for Lamar Jackson, while veteran Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche will slot in behind him.

The Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. However, as per early Sunday reports, the speedy veteran is expected to suit up. Should Lockett have a setback, Marquise Goodwin would be line to bump up to the No. 2 spot on the receiver depth chart for Seattle.

The Raiders' Hunter Renfrow (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice following a missed Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Renfrow is expected to suit up. If he were to have a setback, Mack Hollins, who filled in very productively for Renfrow earlier this season when the latter dealt with a concussion, would be in line to move up the depth chart should he overcome his own heel injury.

The Patriots' Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Agholor logged a second straight absence, Kendrick Bourne (toe) and rookie Tyquan Thornton, the latter who scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 6, could see more work behind starters DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers.

The Patriots' Kendrick Bourne (toe) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Bourne were to sit out, rookie Tyquan Thornton could be a primary beneficiary.

The Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after only getting in a limited Thursday practice this week. In Jones' continued absence, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller should see more work behind the top trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage.

The Jets' Elijah Moore (personal) will not play in Sunday's game against the Broncos after being excused from the last two practices of the week. Moore has reportedly requested a trade due to his unhappiness with his current role, and in his absence versus Denver, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios could all see more opportunities to varying degree.

The Lions' Josh Reynolds (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Reynolds were to sit out, Khalif Raymond would be set to bump up to No. 2 receiver duties versus Dallas.

The Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders. If Watkins does suit up, he'll return to a No. 3 role behind Allen Lazard and rookie Romeo Doubs, while another absence for the veteran would push Amari Rodgers all the way up to that slotting with Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (IR-ankle) both out.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow rookie Romeo Doubs should see more work alongside Allen Lazard, and more opportunities will also be available for Sammy Watkins (hamstring) if he plays, as well as Amari Rodgers.

The Commanders' Dyami Brown (groin) will not play in Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In Brown's absence and an expected one for Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Curtis Samuel and Cam Sims are expected to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts on the depth chart behind top target Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers and finished the week with an absence from Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Dotson has a high likelihood of sitting out. If that does come to pass, Curtis Samuel will presumably bump up to the No. 2 role, while Cam Sims would presumably be in line for a move up to No. 3 with Dyami Brown (groin) already ruled out.

The Lions' DJ Chark (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Khalif Raymond are expected to be primary beneficiaries of his absence.

The Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In the veteran's absence, rookie Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) are expected to benefit, with Christian Watson (hamstring) also in line for more targets once he's able to return to action in Week 8 or beyond.

The Jaguars' Marvin Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Jones is expecting to play. If he were to have a setback, undrafted rookie Tim Jones would be projected to move up to the No. 3 role with Jamal Agnew (knee) already ruled out.

The Raiders' Mack Hollins (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Hollins has a solid chance of suiting up and serving in his usual No. 3 role, with a potential for more targets with tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) already ruled out.

The Titans' Kyle Philips (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing limited fashion Friday. If Philips can't suit up, Cody Hollister would be in line for No. 3 duties versus Indianapolis.

The Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after once again missing practice all week. In Toney's absence, as well as those of Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Richie James are set to work as Daniel Jones' top four wideouts.

The Giants' Kenny Golladay (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after once again missing practice all week. In Golladay's absence, as well as those of Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Richie James are set to work as Daniel Jones' top four wideouts.

The Panthers' Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but managed to finish the week with a full practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions to start the week. If Shenault sits out another game, Terrace Marshall will likely fill the No. 3 receiver role for Carolina versus Tampa Bay.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his absence, DeAndre Carter could bump up all the way to the No. 2 role if Keenan Allen (hamstring) also sits out another game.

The Texans' Chris Moore (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but finished the week with two full practices. Tyler Johnson would bump up to the No. 3 role if Moore can't go versus Las Vegas.

The Jaguars' Jamal Agnew (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. Undrafted rookie Tim Jones should see more opportunity as a result.

The Colts' Keke Coutee (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Titans.

TIGHT ENDS

The Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Foster Moreau is expected to handle starting tight end duties, while the rest of the Raiders' pass-catching corps should be in line for a bump in targets to varying degree as well.

The Ravens' Mark Andrews (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Andrews is expected to suit up versus Cleveland. Should there be a setback, rookie Isaiah Likely would be in line to draw his first NFL start, while more targets would be available to the rest of Baltimore's pass-catching corps.

The Steelers' Pat Freiermuth is off the injury report after missing the Week 6 win over the Buccaneers with a concussion. He's expected to return to his customary starting tight end role for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Commanders' Logan Thomas (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers. John Bates (hamstring) will be in line to handle starting tight end duties versus Green Bay if he can overcome his own questionable tag.

The Commanders' John Bates (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers despite practicing in full Friday. If Bates sits out, Cole Turner will be in line to handle starting tight end duties versus Green Bay with Logan Thomas (calf) already ruled out.

The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate (neck) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. Rookie Cade Otton, who had a career-best six catches filling in for Brate in Week 5, is projected to handle the majority of pass-catching duties at tight end versus Carolina.

The Texans' Brevin Jordan (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but finished the week with two full practices. If he's unable to suit up, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins should continue handling tight end duties for Houston.

The Chargers' Donald Parham (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his absence, Gerald Everett should return to a full-time role.

The 49ers' Tyler Kroft is off the injury report after missing the last four contests with a knee injury. He should return to the primary backup tight end role in place of Ross Dwelley behind George Kittle.

The Dolphins' Durham Smythe (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Smythe is unable to suit up, Mike Gesicki, who scored two touchdowns against the Vikings in Smythe's absence in Week 6, would once again handle the bulk of pass-catching duties at tight end versus Pittsburgh.

KICKERS

The Chargers' Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. Taylor Bertolet, who was perfect on three field-goal and extra-point tries against the Browns in Week 5 while filling in for Hopkins, has been elevated from the practice squad to once again serve as the placekicker versus Seattle.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Jaguars' Shaquill Griffin (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Ravens' Marcus Peters (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Lions' Will Harris (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The 49ers' Charvarius Ward (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Panthers' CJ Henderson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, and per early Sunday reports, will be a gametime decision.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (ribs) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

The Panthers' Donte Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but per early Sunday reports, will suit up.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears.

The Commanders' William Jackson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Safeties

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the injury report after missing Week 6 with a knee injury and will play in Sunday night's game against the Dolphins.

The 49ers' Jimmie Ward is off the injury report after missing Week 6 with a hand injury and will play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Defensive Linemen

The 49ers' Nick Bosa is off the injury report after missing Week 6 with a groin injury and will play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Browns' Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Colts' Kwity Paye (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Dolphins' Christian Wilkins (hand) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears.

Linebackers

The Bengals' Logan Wilson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Jaguars' Foye Oluokun (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Panthers' Frankie Luvu (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Ravens' Justin Houston (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Broncos' Josey Jewell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Raiders' Jayon Brown (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Titans' Zach Cunningham (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.