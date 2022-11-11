Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 10 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Carlton Davis is known as the CB1 in Tampa Bay but it might be Jamel Dean who matches up best with DK Metcalf . Dean's 6-foot-1 build and 4.30 speed are the ideal counters to Metcalf's traits, whereas with

If you are located in Maryland or Ohio , keep in mind that legal sportsbooks are set to launch in your state soon. Stay up to date with the latest BetMGM Maryland bonus code , and prepare for Ohio with the BetMGM Ohio bonus code .

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 9 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage.

This article will go game by game for the Week 9 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

If you are located in Maryland or Ohio, keep in mind that legal sportsbooks are set to launch in your state soon. Stay up to date with the latest BetMGM Maryland bonus code, and prepare for Ohio with the BetMGM Ohio bonus code.

SEA vs TB

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Carlton Davis is known as the CB1 in Tampa Bay but it might be Jamel Dean who matches up best with DK Metcalf. Dean's 6-foot-1 build and 4.30 speed are the ideal counters to Metcalf's traits, whereas with a 4.53 40 Davis is more liable to get burned. Davis wouldn't exactly match up great against Tyler Lockett, either – Davis matches up better against big but not fast receivers – but Lockett is a little less likely to land a knockout punch since he's slower and much smaller than Metcalf. The return of Antoine Winfield (concussion) is huge for Tampa Bay, as in three-wide looks he'll be defending either Lockett or Marquise Goodwin. If you're Seattle you'd almost rather see Lockett on Davis.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DK Metcalf (the less Dean the better), Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin

TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Mike Jackson is more easily beaten on the left than Tariq Woolen is on the right, so while you wouldn't call it a downgrade if Mike Evans were to face Woolen you'd still rather see him against Jackson. If you're a Julio Jones investor you'd probably see it from the opposite perspective – Jones also would likely fare significantly better against Jackson than against Woolen. Chris Godwin is the one who needs to and should step up either way. Coby Bryant isn't a pushover or anything, but Godwin has the advantage and if Woolen/Jackson contain Evans/Jones then there should be slack for Godwin to pick up.

Upgrade: Chris Godwin

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Evans, Julio Jones

CHI vs DET

CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

Chase Claypool mostly lined up outside in his Bears debut, which would seem to indicate the Bears plan to keep Darnell Mooney as their primary slot receiver. Mooney seemed to benefit from Claypool's addition last week and might continue to see less coverage than he did prior to the Claypool trade, but for this matchup it probably doesn't matter. The Lions corners are overmatched against all but a couple receiver rotations and the Bears don't seem to apply any longer.

Upgrade: Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Equanimeous St. Brown

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown has a good matchup against Kindle Vildor or whoever his backup might be. Kalif Raymond is too fast for either of Jaylon Johnson or Kyler Gordon, but the rookie Gordon is the one more easily beaten, especially underneath. Tom Kennedy is a preseason player and might not be able to beat even bad NFL cornres.

Upgrade: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy

KC vs JAC

KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore or/and Kadarius Toney will have to do more with Mecole Hardman out. JuJu Smith-Schuster has his role locked in already but could also benefit slightly from Hardman's absence. At least one Chiefs wide receiver should produce well in this matchup, which is favorable for whoever isn't on Tyson Campbell in a given play. The Jaguars are prone to the big play, too, so MVS especially is an interesting bet to exploit busted coverage downfield.

Upgrade: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Kirk doesn't have a good matchup against L'Jarius Sneed but the Chiefs sometimes deploy Sneed on tasks other than coverage, so Kirk should get a decent number of targets in this game. Zay Jones can only beat a few corners and might be able play a veteran trick or two on rookie corners Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, especially the latter two, but Zay and Marvin Jones generally only make plays when the defense makes a mistake.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones

PIT vs NO

PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

Diontae Johnson and George Pickens should benefit from the absence of top Saints corner Marshon Lattimore, in whose absence the Saints have had to rely on Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor outside. Both Adebo and Taylor have the frame and wheels to run with Pickens, so Pickens might not benefit from Lattimore's absence as much as Johnson, whose lateral and start-stop game is tougher on taller corners. Slot receiver Steven Sims is worth keeping an eye on but it's not clear how the Steelers will split up their slot reps with Chase Claypool gone.

Upgrade: Diontae Johnson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: George Pickens, Steven Sims

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry will look for the soft spots in the Steelers' zone coverages, which they are probably better at that most players. The Saints might be without their starting center and one starting guard, however, which is not good with Cameron Heyward up next and T.J. Watt potentially returning. The Saints receivers might not have the time to get downfield, so they'll need to win quickly.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry

MIA vs CLE

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome are more talented than their on-field results might imply, and they have the wheels to hold up against the speed of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle about as well as any defense, but the Browns defensive scheming reliably leaves them vulnerable anyway. In past cases the Browns have called for excessive cushions – even against slower wideouts – which led to Ward 'giving up' easy catches. If they try that here the Browns will watch Hill and Waddle run all over them after the catch.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

The Browns should be able to move Amari Cooper away from Xavien Howard, especially if they line up Cooper in the slot, but Cooper might be able to get open against Howard anyway. If he can get open against Howard, then Cooper should face little resistance indeed. Donovan Peoples-Jones is quietly doing a good job this year and can definitely beat the non-Howard corners, too.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper (arguable upgrade if not shadowed by Howard), Donovan Peoples-Jones

BUF vs MIN

BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

Stefon Diggs can dust any of the Vikings corners, and Gabe Davis can at least beat the non-Patrick Peterson ones. Slot man Chandon Sullivan doesn't have any obvious edge on Isaiah McKenzie or Khalil Shakir. It's anyone's guess what the Bills offense might look like with Case Keenum at quarterback, but the receivers should be winning a good number of their reps.

Upgrade: Stefon Diggs

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir

MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Tre'Davious White (knee) did not return last week, so even if he plays in this game it's doubtful he would shadow Justin Jefferson. Jefferson should see all four of the main Buffalo corners otherwise – Taron Johnson in the slot, Dane Jackson outside, and a rotation between rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam opposite Jackson. The outside corners are the weakest ones. Adam Thielen might see the most of Johnson and perhaps gets the toughest draw on those plays if so. K.J. Osborn is more toolsy than Jackson but Osborn has been bottled up at times by worse corners than these.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn

Even: Justin Jefferson

TEN vs DEN

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

Even if Treylon Burks is activated, you might see Patrick Surtain erase Robert Woods whenever Woods is outside of the slot. The slot isn't easy in comparison – K'Waun Williams is plenty good – but there's just no prayer against Surtain. If one of Woods or Burks is in the slot and the other outside, the one outside probably gets Surtain. It's not good.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks

Even: N/A

DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are both tough for corners Kristian Joseph and Roger McCreary – neither of Joseph or McCreary are toolsy, and it takes more than refined technique to keep Sutton and Jeudy types from getting the better of you in man coverage. That the Titans will be without most of their pass rush (no Jeffery Simmons or Bud Dupree) should give Sutton and Jeudy a lot of time to get open. The quarterback might miss, but they should get open.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler

NYG vs HOU

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Darius Slayton would probably more easily beat the slowish veteran Steven Nelson (4.49 40 in 2015) than the rookie Derek Stingley when outside, though Slayton is good enough to land a few hits on either one. Wan'Dale Robinson gets a potentially tough matchup against Desmond King in the slot. Marcus Johnson might mostly be out there to make corners log mileage, because it's hard to see what he offers other than decoy speed.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Wan'Dale Robinson

Even: Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson

HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Brandin Cooks (wrist) might be able to play and ought to draw shadow coverage from Adoree' Jackson if he does, which may or may not matter much for Cooks' projection. Cooks can get open against most corners, so his failures are rarely his fault specifically. It might be easier for Davis Mills to throw to Nico Collins if Collins is running against Fabian Moreau. Slot corner Darnay Holmes ought to be able to neutralize Chris Moore in the slot.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Moore

LV vs IND

LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams might see a lot of Stephon Gilmore, but with the Raiders completely out of alternatives and with the Colts run defense better than its pass defense, there should be double-digit targets for Adams anyway. It's maybe not a good matchup but it's not actionable for his fantasy investors to reflect on much. Mack Hollins sees the more easily beaten Brandon Facyson and more ideally yet the smallish Isaiah Rodgers.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Davante Adams, Mack Hollins, Keelan Cole

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Former Colts corner Rock Ya-Sin is no real concern to Michael Pittman or Alec Pierce, and Anthony Averett is no better on the other side, but basically everything about the Colts is worrying right now and it's not clear how much Sam Ehlinger or the interim coaching regime might be able to keep the Indianapolis route runners on rhythm. Parris Campbell might not separate reliably underneath against slot corner Amik Robertson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell

GB vs DAL

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

There's nothing especially concerning in the Dallas secondary as far as receivers getting open, but Aaron Rodgers' poor play and the Dallas pass rush might make it difficult here for any non-Allen Lazard receivers. The Cowboys are without their primary slot corner (Jourdan Lewis) for the rest of the year, so Lazard should be both Rodgers' most urgent target and the one most open.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson

DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

There's no way to know for sure what the Packers will do with Jaire Alexander – they seemed to match him up against Terry McLaurin but then kept Alexander away from Stefon Diggs – but Alexander presumably wants the opportunity to shadow CeeDee Lamb in this game. It would be good for Lamb's fantasy investors if the Packers denied Alexander that opportunity, because Eric Stokes and especially Rasul Douglas are more easily beaten. Dallas' secondary targets probably don't have the upper hand against Stokes/Douglas, moreover – Michael Gallup might be able to beat Stokes a few times, but Noah Brown might not be able to beat Stokes or Douglas. The Cowboys should try to get Lamb on Douglas as much as possible.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: CeeDee Lamb (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Alexander), Michael Gallup (arguable downgrade if Alexander does not shadow Lamb), Noah Brown (see Gallup)

LAR vs ARI

RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Cooper Kupp might not have Matthew Stafford at quarterback, and it's not obvious how much of a downgrade is warranted with the switch to John Wolford. Some of that downgrade might be offset by the absence of top Arizona corner Byron Murphy, who might have been Kupp's primary matchup. The Cardinals normally wouldn't attempt much man coverage with their current personnel, but there's a chance they try to play more press-man with Wolford in at quarterback. That might or might not work out well for them.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

The Rams like to move Jalen Ramsey but it would be unreal hubris to line him up against anyone other than DeAndre Hopkins in this game. No offense to Rondale Moore but Ramsey is ridiculously overqualified for that task, while no one else the Rams have at corner have a prayer against Hopkins. If there were a scheme-based way to shut down a guy like Hopkins someone would have tried it already – you just have to be able to beat him at the rim, and Ramsey is built for that game. Of course, less Ramsey would be good for Moore's interests, but Troy Hill isn't an easy matchup underneath, either. The more Arizona uses Moore downfield the better, but they generally don't try. Robbie Anderson can absolutely dust Derion Kendrick if the Rams foolishly match them up.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Ramsey), Rondale Moore, Robbie Anderson

SF vs LAC

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk should both be tough covers for the Chargers corners, most of whom don't have much physicality to their game and might struggle to withstand the blitz-like mentality of the San Francisco passing game, especially when it's Samuel and Aiyuk you have to tackle repeatedly. There's nothing wrong with Michael Davis or Asante Samuel – the 49ers tandem just sets a high bar that few teams clear. Jauan Jennings won't get a step on slot corner Bryce Callahan, but he might be able to win a jumpball or two.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Josh Palmer got it done against the Falcons in Week 9 and might now be asked to step up big again, this time against a tougher opponent. Though still better than Atlanta the 49ers defense is battered at corner, where Jason Verrett cruelly suffered another season-ending injury and Emmanuel Moseley was already lost for the year previously. Charvarius Ward is still tough on one boundary, but the slot (Jimmie Ward) and opposite boundary (Deommodore Lenoir) are more vulnerable. Lenoir is Palmer's best shot, whereas he might disappear when lined up against Charvarius. DeAndre Carter figures to be the main matchup for Jimmie, who might or might project well against Carter after recently switching from safety. Michael Bandy is a ridiculous player to have logging starter reps but the Chargers will just have to pray he gets something done against Lenoir.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter, Michael Bandy

PHI vs WAS

PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

The Eagles don't usually throw enough for both of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to go nuts in the same game, and Smith tends to get the worse share because to this point he has functioned as the Eagles' primary underneath receiver while Brown gets most of the big-play routes. It's working well, so it's difficult to see why it would change much, but Smith is capable of more if the opportunity presents itself. Smith had his best game of the season against Washington in Week 3 (eight catches for 169 yards and one touchdown on 12 targets), even while Brown claimed 85 yards and a touchdown for himself. Just as the previous case, the Eagles wideouts have the advantage.

Upgrade: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Quez Watkins

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Terry McLaurin ought to see Darius Slay most of the time, which would leave James Bradberry mostly against either Dyami Brown or Jahan Dotson (hamstring) if the latter is able to play. Bradberry should be able to deal with Brown given Brown's mostly one-dimensional game (sideline/downfield), but Dotson has more viable moves and could make Bradberry a little uncomfortable. Cam Sims can't really get open against anyone and especially not Bradberry. If Avonte Maddox (hamstring) is out it might or might not help Curtis Samuel – it would probably be an upgrade for Samuel if Maddox were replaced by Josiah Scott, but if the Eagles move Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the slot and replace Gardner-Johnson's safety reps with K'Von Wallace then that might actually be worse for Samuel, who's YAC-dependent and would prefer to avoid plus tacklers.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Dyami Brown, Cam Sims

Even: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson