Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 8 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

or Tre Herndon

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

DEN vs JAC

DENVER WIDE RECEIVERS

Courtland Sutton will likely see the most of standout corner Tyson Campbell, but Campbell only plays on the right and Sutton lines up on the offense's left only slightly more than on the right. Be it Shaquill Griffin or Tre Herndon, the left corner is more easily beaten. Slot corner Darious Williams is beatable, especially when facing a Jerry Jeudy-caliber wideout. Nate Hackett is desperately attempting to make pseudo-TE Greg Dulcich the Denver WR3 over KJ Hamler, his vast superior.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Kirk is too good to be specifically stopped by K'Waun Williams, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is smart and will look to give Williams help. When you face the Jaguars you do whatever you need to to stop Kirk, because Zay Jones and Marvin Jones are weak and can't hurt you no matter how much you ignore them.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Zay Jones, Marvin Jones

Even: Christian Kirk

DAL vs CHI

DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Bears finally moved around Jaylon Johnson a little bit last week after previously playing him exclusively on the right side, and if they keep doing this they might use him to shadow CeeDee Lamb when Lamb is outside. Johnson is quite good, but probably wouldn't constitute a downgrade for a player as good as Lamb. The other Bears corners are bad.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: CeeDee Lamb (arguable upgrade if not shadowed by Johnson), Michael Gallup (arguable upgrade if Johnson shadows Lamb), Noah Brown (see Gallup)

CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

Darnell Mooney actually gets an improved matchup in light of the injury to Jourdan Lewis, as Dallas will have to run a backup slot corner now. But the Dallas pass rush is insane, and the Bears offensive line is insanely bad, so Mooney might not be able to get 2/3 of his route done before something goes wrong with Justin Fields and the rush.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Darnell Mooney

NYJ vs NE

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

Myles Bryant should be the primary assignment of Garrett Wilson so long as the Jets continue to give Wilson the vast majority of the slot reps. If the Jets continue to prioritize Braxton Berrios over Elijah Moore they will probably get more of the same results for it. The Jets have to this point committed to an approach that has not worked, though to be fair nothing can work if a quarterback plays as poorly as Zach Wilson has.



Upgrade: Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios

Downgrade: Elijah Moore

Even: N/A

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Jakobi Meyers gets a good matchup against Michael Carter, especially since Sauce Gardner will likely shut down the right outside WR on any given play. DeVante Parker has to this point played a little more on the left, where the Patriots would be smart to keep him matched up against D.J. Reed, who at 5-foot-9 can't cover Parker. Tyquan Thornton would get the unenviable attention of Gardner in that case, but Thornton's speed could prove challenging to Gardner if he's not careful

Upgrade: Jakobi Meyers

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton (arguable downgrade if Parker lines up more on the left)

DET vs MIA

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

Amon-Ra St. Brown appears on track to play despite his concussion last week. If healthy St. Brown is of course a standout slot receiver, where the Dolphins have run undrafted rookie Kader Kohou. Josh Reynolds is a candidate to see the most of Xavien Howard – normally an intimidating prospect, but Howard is playing injured. Kalif Raymond can run past someone like Nik Needham but might not be able to get much going against him underneath.

Upgrade: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

I love it when a matchup is this simple. The Lions corners can't cover Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. Maybe even for Trent Sherfield, too. Maybe.

Upgrade: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Trent Sherfield

NO vs LV

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Olave is the real deal and his usage rate is so absurdly high that even bad matchups are arguably no deterrent at the moment. This appears to be a good matchup, however. Corners like Anthony Averett and Rock Ya-Sin can't cover Olave. Tre'Quan Smith should have an advantage over the much smaller Amik Robertson in the slot, while Marquez Callaway grades as neutral.

Upgrade: Chris Olave, Tre'Quan Smith

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Marquez Callaway

LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams has a great spot here with Marshon Lattimore out. Paulson Adebo and Bradley Roby haven't held down the fort in his absence, so disappointing showing from Adams here would be just unbearable. Then again, it's not clear what illness Adams and other Raiders players are dealing with, nor what effects it might dictate. Hopefully nothing that lingers into this game. Mack Hollins projects fine here, and Hunter Renfrow is closer to an upgrade than a downgrade.

Upgrade: Davante Adams

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins

MIN vs ARI

MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

The Cardinals don't play as much man coverage as most defenses so even if they use top corner Byron Murphy as a shadow it just doesn't really change anything for Justin Jefferson. Jefferson is too good for Murphy to be a concern, and Adam Thielen should be able to beat the likes of Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton. K.J. Osborn, though Trayvon Mullen is better than either of Wilson/Hamilton and Mullen might be able to return from injury here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Kliff Kingsbury finally moved his receivers around a little bit last week, mostly in the form of moving DeAndre Hopkins into the slot when not lined up wide on the left. It'd be nice to see more dynamic pre-snap looks and more looks for Hopkins on the right side to make defenses process more, but a start is still better than nothing. When outside Hopkins will primarily face Cam Dantzler, who actually matches up better with Hopkins than he does most receivers. Dantzler is a tall corner who's short on tools but knows how to use the few tools he has, including in physical matchups. Hopkins matches up better against Chandon Sullivan in the slot. Left corner Patrick Peterson doesn't want to chase Rondale Moore laterally but it might take a double move for Moore to get a vertical advantage. Moore projects better in the slot, where he might primarily play with Robbie Anderson more up to speed than last week. Anderson probably can't beat Peterson underneath or in the intermediate but Peterson can't run with Anderson downfield anymore.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Robbie Anderson

ATL vs CAR

ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Drake London just turned 21 in late July, so he's not as good as he will be next year or the year after. Jaycee Horn is a finished product right now. London is going to get there eventually but this week might be tough. Olamide Zaccheaus faces a competent slot corner in Myles Hartsfield.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Drake London

Even: Olamide Zaccheaus

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

With no A.J. Terrell this is an upgrade matchup for DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall. Slot wideout Shi Smith just doesn't seem to have anything.

Upgrade: DJ Moore, Terrace Marshall

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Shi Smith

PHI vs PIT

PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

The Steelers defense has ways of cooking up confusing looks if the quarterback isn't keying on the right details, but personnel-wise the Steelers are at a distinct disadvantage here. Their corners are almost deliberately not talented, so they'll have to play a different game than man coverage.

Upgrade: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

PITTSBURGH WIDE RECEIVERS

Diontae Johnson is a candidate to see shadow coverage from Darius Slay, or at least Philadelphia should do just that because a smaller, shifty receiver like Johnson is more difficult for a big corner like James Bradberry than a 6-foot-3 wideout like George Pickens. Avonte Maddox will need help against Chase Claypool in the slot.

Upgrade: Chase Claypool

Downgrade: George Pickens

Even: Diontae Johnson (downgrade if shadowed by Slay)

HOU vs TEN

HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Brandin Cooks is not afraid of these Tennessee corners, but all of the Tennessee corners need to worry about him. The good news is the Titans would be silly to leave Cooks one on one with any of Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary or Terrance Mitchell, so they probably won't do that. The Texans don't have the complementary threats to make Tennessee pay for selling out against Cooks, especially if Nico Collins is out. Chris Moore is a better outside receiver than a slot one but the Texans appear committed to wasting Moore in the slot while Phillip Dorsett spins his wheels outside.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

Robert Woods should get his usage if the Titans throw so many as 25 pass attempts, but there's no obvious matchup advantage here. Derek Stingley is better than some realize already, Steven Nelson is disciplined if nothing else, and Desmond King is downright tough underneath from the slot. It's easiest to burn this defense by taking Nelson or King downfield, but that's never been Woods' game. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine isn't beating anyone unless it's a jumpball but he might get more usage than usual too with Kyle Philips out.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

SEA vs NYG

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Adoree' Jackson doesn't normally go into the slot much but he might need to in order to effectively shadow Tyler Lockett in the event D.K. Metcalf (knee) is out. Lockett needn't be afraid of Jackson, but if Lockett gets any other Giants corner that player is in trouble. Marquise Goodwin is plenty capable of burning the likes of Fabian Moreau and Darnay Holmes. Dee Eskridge seems to be little more than a gadget player.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyler Lockett (upgrade if not shadowed by Jackson), Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge

GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

Darius Slayton finally found a corner faster than him in Tariq Woolen, and Mike Jackson is a pretty great athlete, too. Jackson belongs at rover rather than corner, however, and even Woolen plays on skis and doesn't want to track Slayton laterally. Slot corner Coby Bryant is no slouch but he's probably at a disadvantage against Wan'Dale Robinson, who diced players like Bryant into tiny pieces as a collegiate player.

Upgrade: Wan'Dale Robinson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Darius Slayton, David Sills

LAR vs SF

RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

It looks like the 49ers might get back Jason Verrett for this one, and if he's the old Verrett he'll be their top corner. He might not be the old Verrett, though, in which case he'll hopefully at least be an upgrade over the prior personnel. Charvarius Ward is good on the left, Deommodore Lenoir might eventually be decent on the right, and Jimmie Ward played the slot last week. Verrett might displace Lenoir. Cooper Kupp has a good matchup either way, while Allen Robinson has no obvious advantage, especially when lined up against Ward. Van Jefferson gives the Rams a badly needed speed boost, and he could give Lenoir some trouble.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson

SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

Brandon Aiyuk will need to step up with Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings out. Ray Ray McCloud has the opposite build of Jennings but might have to be the plug-in slot replacement all the same. Rookie third-round pick Danny Gray might be the primary replacement for Samuel. Gray has almost none of Samuel's traits, so the 49ers offense will need to look a lot different.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Brandon Aiyuk, Ray Ray McCloud, Danny Gray

IND vs WAS

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

This should be upgrades all around. Parris Campbell dusted better Big Ten corners than Rachaad Wildgoose in college, and the outside corner duo of Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste isn't suited to countering Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce. The concern is Sam Ehlinger – hopefully he turns out to be a pleasant surprise.

Upgrade: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

The Colts corners can't cover Terry McLaurin so they're unlikely to play much man-on-man. The Colts prefer a zone-heavy scheme regardless, so McLaurin might see a lot of that. At that point it's on McLaurin to decipher the zone and move toward its weak spot, at the same time that Taylor Heinicke does the same. It requires more than just the receiver doing his part, though that hindrance is nothing new to McLaurin. Curtis Samuel should be able to get open against Kenny Moore, especially the farther downfield he goes, while Dyami Brown is a real downfield threat to these outside corners.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown

BUF vs GB

BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

The Packers finally used Jaire Alexander in a shadow capacity last week and Terry McLaurin still had a strong game. Alexander didn't play poorly, though, so Stefon Diggs won't skate by if the Packers use Alexander as a shadow again. Diggs is good enough that it wouldn't constitute a downgrade, but Eric Stokes and Rasul Douglas are much more easily beaten. Be it Isaiah McKenzie or Khalil Shakir, Buffalo should be able to pick on Douglas in the slot. Stokes can probably hold his own against Gabe Davis on occasion, but it's not a downgrade for Davis or even close.

Upgrade: Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Stefon Diggs (arguable upgrade if not shadowed by Alexander), Gabe Davis

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs can get open against a corner like Dane Jackson, and rookie Kaiir Elam is more talented than polished at the moment, but Aaron Rodgers is playing awful lately and is barely running the offense. There's no reason to expect anything good from Rodgers in this game. The worse it goes, the more he'll presumably blame his receivers afterward.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Romeo Doubs, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers

CLE vs CIN

CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

The Bengals would be crazy to not shadow Amari Cooper with Chidobe Awuzie, though Awuzie rarely goes into the slot and Cooper is certainly capable from there. Donovan Peoples-Jones might catch Awuzie on any snaps where the Browns manage to keep Cooper away. If Awuzie is on Cooper, though, then it's Peoples-Jones who has the favorable matchup.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amari Cooper (arguable upgrade if not shadowed by Awuzie), Donovan Peoples-Jones

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

The Browns might opt to match up Tyler Boyd primarily with Greg Newsome, leaving the taller Greedy Williams or Martin Emerson to perhaps match up with Tee Higgins – presumably with help rolled toward whoever is on Higgins. Given how bad the Browns run defense is, Cleveland will have to accept some sort of poison, either by letting Joe Mixon get hot while carefully doubling Higgins or by trying to stop Mixon and thus leaving themselves vulnerable to Higgins. There should be opportunities for the Cincinnati offense even with Ja'Marr Chase here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd