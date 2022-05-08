RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday

WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
May 8, 2022

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Breanna StewartFSEA@LVA890035.103.9
A'ja WilsonFLVASEA830034.014.1
Sylvia FowlesFMINWAS790033.064.2
Ariel AtkinsGWAS@MIN600029.034.8
Myisha Hines-AllenFWAS@MIN660028.464.3

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Ariel AtkinsGWAS@MIN880029.603.4
Shatori Walker-KimbroughGWAS@MIN650022.823.5
Breanna StewartFSEA@LVA1070034.323.2
A'ja WilsonFLVASEA1000032.383.2
Myisha Hines-AllenFWAS@MIN860028.453.3

Los Angeles Sparks (-5) at Indiana Fever  

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Kristi ToliverGSuspensionGTD5/8/2022
Katie Lou SamuelsonFSuspensionSUSP5/11/2022
Olivia Nelson-OdodaFHipOUT5/14/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS10/1/2022
     

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Alaina CoatesCSuspensionSUSP5/13/2022
Bria HartleyGSuspensionSUSP5/13/2022
Danielle RobinsonGSuspensionSUSP5/13/2022
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2021 Player Stats

Los Angeles

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Erica WheelerG3230.213.63.14.81.30.31
Brittney SykesG3229.39.44.62.21.80.50.3
Te'a CooperG31229.11.71.40.90.20.8
Amanda Zahui B.C3023.89.25.110.61.21
Nia CoffeyF3225.28.33.80.90.81.21.6
Nneka OgwumikeF1831.714.56.52.71.40.30.6
Kristi ToliverG1927.69.41.52.80.701.5
Bria HolmesG1718.44.92.81.20.90.40.5
Arella GuirantesG2511.63.21.30.60.30.20.2
Lauren CoxF15143.53.70.60.70.90.1
Chiney OgwumikeF719.174.11.30.90.40.4
Karlie SamuelsonG1115.83.82.30.80.601
Kristine AnigweF715.13.93.90.70.60.10
Jasmine WalkerF21000.5110.50

Indiana

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Kelsey MitchellG3233.117.82.62.51.10.22.2
Teaira McCowanC3226.511.39.61.10.61.60
Tiffany MitchellG2827.3122.920.600.4
Danielle RobinsonG2427.59.93.53.71.60.10.2
Victoria ViviansG3121.36.83.11.31.10.11
Jantel LavenderC27206.43.91.500.10.1
Lindsay AllenG3217.85.41.530.50.10.4
Jessica BrelandF2620.95.86.320.61.50.2
Emma CannonF1218.36.94.510.40.20.3
Kysre GondrezickG199.11.910.90.400.4
Bernadett HatarC715.14.92.60.30.40.40
Aaliyah WilsonG148.51.10.90.60.20.10.1
Lauren CoxF118.61.420.30.40.30.1
Chelsey PerryF66.72.210.30.500.3

The Skinny

The Sparks come into this matchup as five-point favorites after defeating the Sky in overtime Friday, while the Fever fell by double-digits to the Mystics. Both teams are dealing with various injuries and suspensions – as is the case early in the season while players fill their overseas obligations. However, neither team's rotation is expected to change from Opening Night. 

Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo were the only players to score in double figures for the Fever on Friday, while Victoria Vivians added nine points off the bench on 11 shot attempts. Those four will likely be the most trustworthy options for Indiana on Sunday and throughout the season. Egbo appeared to have a stronghold on the center spot, as she played 20 minutes to Alanna Smith's nine, though things could change quickly if Egbo struggles. Tiffany Mitchell, who only took five shots Friday, is also a candidate for a bigger role as the season goes on. 

Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage and Jordin Canada were the only Sparks to take double-digit shots during Friday's overtime win, but Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter each scored 12 points on efficient shooting off the bench. Cambage and Carter were the two notable free-agent acquisitions this offseason, but they both had their playing time limited during the first game of the season, which will likely continue until they are fully acclimated to their new squad.

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx (-2.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Alysha ClarkFFootOUT5/10/2022
Elena Delle DonneFBackOUT5/10/2022
Tianna HawkinsFPersonalOUT5/10/2022
Kennedy BurkeGNot Injury RelatedOUT5/10/2022
Elizabeth WilliamsFNot Injury RelatedSUSP5/13/2022
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Angel McCoughtryFKneeGTD5/8/2022
Kayla McBrideGNot Injury RelatedSUSP5/8/2022
Damiris DantasCFootOUT5/17/2022
Napheesa CollierFPersonalOUT7/1/2022
     

2021 Player Stats

Washington

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Tina CharlesC2733.323.49.62.10.90.91.9
Ariel AtkinsG3030.616.22.82.61.60.52.2
Natasha CloudG2731.68.73.66.41.40.11
Myisha Hines-AllenF1825.712.972.51.30.60.7
Theresa PlaisanceF31186.44.41.40.80.71.1
Leilani MitchellG3123.46.422.50.50.11.6
Shavonte ZellousG2815.84.32.41.60.40.20.4
Sydney WieseG2721.44.41.31.60.400.9
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG1621.67.41.410.80.30.5
Erica McCallF2315.54.14.30.60.30.40
Megan GustafsonF119.943.600.20.10
Elena Delle DonneF317.313.74.30.700.31
Kiara LeslieG99.62.82.20.20.400.2
Stella JohnsonG65.220.50.300.20.3
Jillian AlleyneF240200.500

Minnesota

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Sylvia FowlesC3130.11610.11.41.81.80
Napheesa CollierF2934.616.26.63.21.31.30.7
Kayla McBrideG3231.613.73.62.30.80.21.9
Crystal DangerfieldG3120.17.722.80.70.10.9
Layshia ClarendonG2125.710.43.15.70.600.2
Aerial PowersF1422.113.43.62.10.40.40.8
Damiris DantasC2423.87.742.30.40.31.4
Bridget CarletonG3219.34.82.31.50.80.20.8
Rachel BanhamG2712.651.21.60.30.11
Natalie AchonwaF21123.72.11.20.60.20
Jessica ShepardF2210.523.21.70.10.20
Cierra BurdickF33.320.30000
Linnae HarperG15010000
Natasha MackF12000000

The Skinny

Washington, who defeated Indiana on Friday, will be without Elena Delle Donne due to a planned day off to rest her back, so Minnesota comes into the contest as 2.5-point road favorites. 

The Lynx, like many teams, are down a number of rotation options to open the season. The most notable piece is perennial MVP candidate Napheesa Collier, who is due to give birth in May and is expected to miss the majority of the 2022 regular season. Also sidelined to open the season are Angel McCoughtry and Damiris Dantas due to injury and Kayla McBride, who is still finishing up overseas. However, McCoughtry is listed as probable for Sunday, so it's likely she'll make her 2022 debut. All players in that group are typically regulars in Minnesota's rotation, so the team's Opening Night rotation was led by Sylvia Fowles, Aerial Powers and Jessica Shepard. Those three, coupled with Odyssey Sims off the bench, figure to be the biggest contributors for Minnesota on Sunday and moving forward. 

The majority of Washington's production came from their starters on Opening Night, which figures to be a trend throughout the season. However, Delle Donne is resting and Tianna Hawkins is out due to a personal matter, so Myisha Hines-Allen figures to have even more of an expanded role in the frontcourt Sunday, while Shakira Austin could see an increased role off the bench.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces (-3)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Mercedes RussellFUndisclosedOUT5/29/2022
     

Las Vegas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Riquna WilliamsGFootGTD5/8/2022
Kiah StokesCNot Injury RelatedSUSP5/10/2022
     

2021 Player Stats

Seattle

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
Breanna StewartF2833.420.39.62.71.21.71.7
Jewell LoydG313117.943.81.50.22.1
Sue BirdG3027.7102.65.30.90.12.2
Mercedes RussellC3024.77.36.11.60.90.40
Ezi MagbegorC3015.26.73.90.80.610.2
Katie Lou SamuelsonG272173.51.70.70.31
Stephanie TalbotG3017.95.72.91.60.50.40.9
Jordin CanadaG2918.75.82.330.70.10.1
Epiphanny PrinceG2914.35.81.61.70.70.20.9
Candice DupreeF1616.35.92.50.70.40.20.1
Kennedy BurkeG237.72.90.80.30.30.10.3
Karlie SamuelsonG310.730.30.7000.3
Kiana WilliamsG103.50.40.40.20.100.1
Cierra BurdickF750.41.70.40.30.30
Mikiah Herbert HarriganF11000000

Las Vegas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM
A'ja WilsonF3231.918.39.33.10.91.30
Jackie YoungG3231.812.24.13.21.10.30.2
Kelsey PlumG2625.614.82.53.6101.7
Liz CambageC2523.814.28.21.30.91.60.2
Chelsea GrayG3228.911.12.95.91.20.30.8
Riquna WilliamsG322610.52.61.60.80.32
Dearica HambyF2924.511.66.71.71.10.10.3
Ji-Su ParkF258.921.80.80.10.60
Destiny SlocumG216.310.90.60.100.2
Kiah StokesC1520.51.56.110.40.70
Joyner HolmesF45.83.310.500.30.8
Emma CannonF35.721.70.300.30
Bria HolmesG23010000
Angel McCoughtryF10000000

The Skinny

Both teams are missing role players due to various reasons, but their lineups from Opening Night should remain the same, though Riquna Williams could return for the Aces after sitting out the team's first game with a foot injury. The Aces are road favorites for the second straight game after dismantling the Mercury on Friday, while the Storm are home underdogs after handling the Lynx. The over/under is set at 176, the highest total of any game on the slate. 

All five Aces starters scored in double figures Friday, including 20-point efforts from Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby. With Kiah Stokes set to miss an extended period, A'ja Wilson, who double-doubled against Phoenix, will likely be Las Vegas' top producer to start the season, but the emergence of Hamby could quickly change that narrative. Regardless, Las Vegas trots out five starters capable of big outings, and the team's offensive pace makes it possible for all of them to get involved on a nightly basis. 

The Storm are one of the few teams with minimal absences, but they are still without Mercedes Russel, who is set to miss 3-to-5 weeks with a non-basketball injury. Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd led the way in the season opener with 17 points apiece, while Sue Bird notched 11 points and nine assists. Stephanie Talbot and Epiphanny Prince also each scored in double-figures off the bench. While the Storm have a prolific offensive attack, Stewart (26) was the only player to garner over 25 minutes during Opening Night, so it may be risky to trust any of them in your lineup Sunday.

 

