WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Breanna Stewart F SEA @LVA 8900 35.10 3.9 A'ja Wilson F LVA SEA 8300 34.01 4.1 Sylvia Fowles F MIN WAS 7900 33.06 4.2 Ariel Atkins G WAS @MIN 6000 29.03 4.8 Myisha Hines-Allen F WAS @MIN 6600 28.46 4.3

Top 5 DraftKings

Los Angeles Sparks (-5) at Indiana Fever

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Indiana

2021 Player Stats

Los Angeles

Indiana

The Skinny

The Sparks come into this matchup as five-point favorites after defeating the Sky in overtime Friday, while the Fever fell by double-digits to the Mystics. Both teams are dealing with various injuries and suspensions – as is the case early in the season while players fill their overseas obligations. However, neither team's rotation is expected to change from Opening Night.

Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo were the only players to score in double figures for the Fever on Friday, while Victoria Vivians added nine points off the bench on 11 shot attempts. Those four will likely be the most trustworthy options for Indiana on Sunday and throughout the season. Egbo appeared to have a stronghold on the center spot, as she played 20 minutes to Alanna Smith's nine, though things could change quickly if Egbo struggles. Tiffany Mitchell, who only took five shots Friday, is also a candidate for a bigger role as the season goes on.

Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage and Jordin Canada were the only Sparks to take double-digit shots during Friday's overtime win, but Lexie Brown and Chennedy Carter each scored 12 points on efficient shooting off the bench. Cambage and Carter were the two notable free-agent acquisitions this offseason, but they both had their playing time limited during the first game of the season, which will likely continue until they are fully acclimated to their new squad.

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx (-2.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Angel McCoughtry F Knee GTD 5/8/2022 Kayla McBride G Not Injury Related SUSP 5/8/2022 Damiris Dantas C Foot OUT 5/17/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/1/2022

2021 Player Stats

Washington

Minnesota

The Skinny

Washington, who defeated Indiana on Friday, will be without Elena Delle Donne due to a planned day off to rest her back, so Minnesota comes into the contest as 2.5-point road favorites.

The Lynx, like many teams, are down a number of rotation options to open the season. The most notable piece is perennial MVP candidate Napheesa Collier , who is due to give birth in May and is expected to miss the majority of the 2022 regular season. Also sidelined to open the season are Angel McCoughtry and Damiris Dantas due to injury and Kayla McBride , who is still finishing up overseas. However, McCoughtry is listed as probable for Sunday, so it's likely she'll make her 2022 debut. All players in that group are typically regulars in Minnesota's rotation, so the team's Opening Night rotation was led by Sylvia Fowles, Aerial Powers and Jessica Shepard. Those three, coupled with Odyssey Sims off the bench, figure to be the biggest contributors for Minnesota on Sunday and moving forward.

The majority of Washington's production came from their starters on Opening Night, which figures to be a trend throughout the season. However, Delle Donne is resting and Tianna Hawkins is out due to a personal matter, so Myisha Hines-Allen figures to have even more of an expanded role in the frontcourt Sunday, while Shakira Austin could see an increased role off the bench.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces (-3)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 5/29/2022

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Foot GTD 5/8/2022 Kiah Stokes C Not Injury Related SUSP 5/10/2022

2021 Player Stats

Seattle

Las Vegas

The Skinny

Both teams are missing role players due to various reasons, but their lineups from Opening Night should remain the same, though Riquna Williams could return for the Aces after sitting out the team's first game with a foot injury. The Aces are road favorites for the second straight game after dismantling the Mercury on Friday, while the Storm are home underdogs after handling the Lynx. The over/under is set at 176, the highest total of any game on the slate.

All five Aces starters scored in double figures Friday, including 20-point efforts from Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby. With Kiah Stokes set to miss an extended period, A'ja Wilson, who double-doubled against Phoenix, will likely be Las Vegas' top producer to start the season, but the emergence of Hamby could quickly change that narrative. Regardless, Las Vegas trots out five starters capable of big outings, and the team's offensive pace makes it possible for all of them to get involved on a nightly basis.

The Storm are one of the few teams with minimal absences, but they are still without Mercedes Russel, who is set to miss 3-to-5 weeks with a non-basketball injury. Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd led the way in the season opener with 17 points apiece, while Sue Bird notched 11 points and nine assists. Stephanie Talbot and Epiphanny Prince also each scored in double-figures off the bench. While the Storm have a prolific offensive attack, Stewart (26) was the only player to garner over 25 minutes during Opening Night, so it may be risky to trust any of them in your lineup Sunday.

