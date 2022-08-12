RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, August 12

WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, August 12

Written by 
Jason Shebilske 
August 12, 2022

WNBA Schedule Today

  • Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever
  • New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream
  • Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx
  • Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA NEWS

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS  (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Diamond DeShieldsFPHODAL500029.535.9
Alysha ClarkFWAS@IND440023.295.3
Erica WheelerGATLNY480025.135.2
Destanni HendersonGINDWAS440022.745.2
Brianna TurnerFPHODAL630031.895.1

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Maya CaldwellGATLNY640025.694
Allisha GrayGDAL@PHO890033.453.8
Yvonne TurnerGPHODAL370014.093.8
Elena Delle DonneFWAS@IND1020037.43.7
Brianna TurnerFPHODAL830031.013.7

Washington Mystics (-13.5) at Indiana Fever

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Myisha Hines-AllenFCovid-19OUT8/17/2022
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Danielle RobinsonGShoulderOUT8/14/2022
Kelsey MitchellGFootOFS10/1/2022
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Fever

Washington

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Ariel AtkinsG3430.314.83.32.31.30.225.45.212.42.42.9
Elena Delle DonneF2327.916.76.42.20.41.11.53.8612.73.13.3
Natasha CloudG323210.93.87.31.10.31.343.79.42.22.7
Myisha Hines-AllenF3419.38.95.31.90.80.30.92.33.48.11.31.9
Shakira AustinC3421.58.76.40.90.70.8003.46.11.93.1
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG33206.81.81.410.30.72.22.35.61.51.6
Alysha ClarkF2726.484.41.90.90.31.13.43.16.80.60.7
Elizabeth WilliamsF2814.85.23.90.50.60.7002.24.70.81.4
Tianna HawkinsF2312.64.72.30.90.40.10.521.74.40.70.7
Kennedy BurkeG1613.95.42.20.410.30.722.14.60.61.1
Rui MachidaG3412.61.81.12.40.30.10.210.72.40.10.2
Katie BenzanG3960.70.300.31.72.31.7311.3
Evina WestbrookG45.53.300.80.500.81.311.50.50.8
Stephanie JonesF36.32.30.70.30.300.30.712.300

Indiana

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey MitchellG3132.618.41.94.20.90.22.35.76.314.43.43.9
NaLyssa SmithF3030.913.88.11.40.50.21.23.15.112.12.43.9
Victoria ViviansG3327.4103.62.61.10.21.34.73.711.11.41.8
Queen EgboC3222.17.46.410.91.2002.96.71.52.4
Danielle RobinsonG3123.67.42.93.80.70.20.31.32.76.51.61.9
Tiffany MitchellG3215.65.91.30.90.80.10.30.92.25.11.31.5
Destanni HendersonG3415.75.51.62.40.70.10.8224.90.70.9
Emily EngstlerF3317.94.75.21.50.81.10.41.21.95.20.51
Emma CannonF2113.16.230.60.400.20.62.34.51.31.9
Lexie HullG2411.53.51.50.50.60.10.21.513.61.31.5
Alanna SmithF912.94.32.70.60.90.70.72.81.64.70.60.8
Alaina CoatesC89.43.520.30.30.4000.91.41.81.9
Bria HartleyG108.72.5110.100.30.90.92.60.40.6
Crystal DangerfieldG316.3613.300.70.7224.71.31.3
Khayla PointerG84.81.80.60.10.300.10.40.50.90.61.5
Rennia DavisG55.80.81.200.2000.40.41.800

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first game on Sunday's slate is expected to be the least competitive, as the Mystics are double-digit favorites on the road.

Washington will be without Myisha Hines-Allen during Friday's matchup after she entered the league's health and safety protocols. Her absence should lead to increased playing time for Elena Delle Donne, Alysha Clark, Elizabeth Williams and Tianna Hawkins. Delle Donne missed last Friday's loss to Chicago for rest purposes and was limited to just eight points during her return to action last Sunday. Shakira Austin has been the team's top contributor in the backcourt, scoring in double figures in five of her last six appearances. Over that stretch, she's posted two double-doubles and has averaged 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game. In the backcourt, Ariel Atkins has had plenty of chances to shine, and she bounced back with 20 points and six rebounds Sunday after she was held to a single-digit scoring total for just the third time this season Friday. Natasha Cloud has had a relatively high fantasy floor due to her well-rounded production, and she's averaged 10.8 points, 8.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game over the last six matchups.

Although the Fever have the worst offensive efficiency in the league, they have the fastest pace and will attempt to match up with the Mystics, whose pace ranks last in the WNBA. Indiana will get some assistance in the backcourt Friday since Tiffany Mitchell will be returning to the court following a one-game absence due to a calf injury. She's averaged 8.9 points in 21.4 minutes per game over her last 10 appearances and should have an increased role Friday since Kelsey Mitchell and Danielle Robinson remain out. Lexie Hull and Destanni Henderson have increased production in Indiana's shorthanded backcourt. Henderson has maintained a bench role but has averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 assists in 22.5 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Hull has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and took on a starting role Saturday against the Wings, but she could return to the bench now that Tiffany Mitchell will be back in action. Emma Cannon has also had increased playing time recently, averaging 13.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game over her last two appearances. One of the most consistent bright spots for the Fever this year has been rookie NaLyssa Smith, who has averaged 16.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game over her last eight appearances.

New York Liberty (-2.0) at Atlanta Dream

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Nyara SaballyFUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023
Kylee ShookFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Sika KoneFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2023

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Monique BillingsFAnkleGTD8/12/2022
Kristy WallaceGCovid-19OUT8/14/2022
Tiffany HayesGAnkleOUT8/14/2022
Nia CoffeyFKneeOFS5/1/2023
Asia DurrGHipOFS5/1/2023
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Dream

New York

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sabrina IonescuG3432.317.87.16.31.10.32.47.1614.43.43.7
Natasha HowardF3329.815.17.12.31.310.92.75.912.32.43.3
Stefanie DolsonC3422.684.51.70.40.80.71.83.16.21.11.2
Han XuC3017.58.83.810.60.70.51.13.67.11.21.5
Sami WhitcombG3322.46.92.52.50.70.21.85.12.26.10.60.7
Marine JohannesG2226.410.11.83.50.60.12.25.33.57.70.91
Rebecca AllenG2321.173.51.30.90.91.13.32.56.80.81
Michaela OnyenwereF3214.24.72.20.40.40.30.41.51.541.31.6
Crystal DangerfieldG2821.552.22.40.600.72.21.94.90.60.8
Betnijah LaneyG728.910.73.43.10.40.11.12.94.310.311.3
DiDi RichardsG1411.12.31.71.40.10.40.20.80.82.60.50.7
Jocelyn WilloughbyG11112.61.60.40.50.20.3112.40.40.7
Asia DurrG1071.40.10.40.40.20.10.90.31.70.70.8
Lorela CubajF1180.72.10.400.2000.41.100

Atlanta

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Rhyne HowardG3231.116.14.52.71.50.82.47.15.514.92.73.5
Cheyenne ParkerF342611.96.221.10.90.31.559.91.72.1
Aari McDonaldG3424.111.12.22.61.501.43.93.68.52.52.8
Erica WheelerG2825.98.13410.10.82.33.290.91.2
Kristy WallaceG2920.86.62.32.20.60.20.92.32.35.61.11.4
Tiffany HayesG1127.516.23.62.10.70.11.63.86112.53.7
Asia DurrG1519.910.71.91.70.30.11.53.23.891.62.1
Naz HillmonF3219.74.651.20.70.300.11.83.611.2
Monique BillingsF2117.46.26.210.90.4002.35.21.51.9
Nia CoffeyF16216.45.20.80.60.10.61.92.26.31.41.9
Maya CaldwellG724.110.72.42.40.60.323.64.18.40.40.6
Kia VaughnC2713.92.63.10.90.40.3001.12.90.30.4
Beatrice MompremierF218.32.12.80.40.10.60012.10.20.6
Megan WalkerF129.63.30.80.40.300.61.61.23.20.30.5
Destiny SlocumG313.74.71.31.300131.33.711.7
Yvonne TurnerG280.510.50.500000.50.51

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between New York and Atlanta is one of the games with the most playoff implications, as the Liberty and Dream are among the four teams competing for the final two postseason spots.

The Liberty have won four of their last six games leading up to Friday's matchup thanks in large part to the contributions of Sabrina Ionescu, who has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive matchups and has averaged 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 31.3 minutes per game during that time. Marine Johannes has had increased production in the backcourt recently and has topped 10 points in two consecutive games. Natasha Howard had a prominent role for the Liberty earlier in the season but has been held in check recently, averaging just 7.5 points and 2.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game over her last two appearances. She missed Monday's game against the Wings due to injury and didn't have much of an impact Wednesday despite playing 25 minutes. Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb helped pick up the slack during Wednesday's blowout win, as each player scored in double figures during the victory.

The Dream have dealt with several absences down the stretch, and they've lost six of their last eight games. While Monique Billings is probable for Friday's matchup, the team will remain without Kristy Wallace, Tiffany Hayes and Nia Coffey. Billings has missed the last 10 games with an ankle injury, so she may face some restrictions if she's ultimately cleared to return Friday. Naz Hillmon has taken on plenty of playing time in her absence and has averaged 7.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game over her last 11 appearances. Cheyenne Parker has also been a strong contributor in the frontcourt, averaging 13.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game over the last 10 matchups. Rhyne Howard has been the team's top performer in the backcourt this season, and she's averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.6 minutes per game over her nine appearances since returning from a two-game absence in mid-July. Maya Caldwell has been heavily involved since rejoining Atlanta, and she continues to have a mid-tier DFS salary. Over her last four appearances, she's averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.

Seattle Storm (-1.0) at Minnesota Lynx

Injury Report - Storm vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Mercedes RussellFHeadOFS8/16/2022

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Damiris DantasCPersonalOUT8/14/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Lynx

Seattle

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Breanna StewartF3230.8227.32.81.712.15.37.515.755.9
Jewell LoydG3430.215.52.73.61.10.22.15.85.313.92.83.1
Ezi MagbegorC3125.4105.71.40.91.80.30.94.27.61.31.7
Gabby WilliamsF3425.47.4531.50.40.51.936.711.3
Sue BirdG2926.681.861.20.11.94.72.870.50.5
Tina CharlesC1624.812.47.41.60.40.70.82.45.210.81.31.4
Stephanie TalbotF3216.44.93.21.30.70.30.82.21.84.10.40.8
Epiphanny PrinceG3112.53.911.70.60.10.61.81.33.90.70.8
Briann JanuaryG3416.93.40.92.30.70.20.51.91.13.30.60.7
Jantel LavenderF2612.343.30.80.10.10.20.81.74.10.30.5
Reshanda GrayF117.72.52.20.10.200.20.30.91.80.50.5
Kaela DavisG118112020234711
Mercedes RussellC510.821.80.200000.81.60.40.6
Kiana WilliamsG391.70.71.7000.31.30.72.700
Raina PerezG1200100000000

Minnesota

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Aerial PowersF3326.914.14.62.91.20.30.82.84.812.53.74.6
Sylvia FowlesC2827.614.69.71.211.2006.39.82.13.3
Kayla McBrideG2930.213.72.92.110.11.64.34.511.23.13.4
Moriah JeffersonG2827.911.52.65.21.20.11.32.64.291.92.3
Jessica ShepardF3426.98.37.73.10.40.40.20.73.16.21.92.6
Rachel BanhamG3417.48.21.42.30.30.11.74.22.96.60.70.9
Nikolina MilicF3111.7630.70.30.30.20.72.44.411.4
Bridget CarletonG3416.84.12.21.10.40.10.82.21.43.70.50.6
Natalie AchonwaF2015.45.44.21.80.50.400.12.24.111.3
Damiris DantasF1517.55.13.81.90.20.11.14.11.96.10.30.4
Evina WestbrookG1412.42.61.41.40.40.40.1113.10.40.6
Lindsay AllenG712.64.91.63.1000.30.91.63.31.41.6
Yvonne TurnerG4226.32.52.50.500.81.826.51.51.8
Odyssey SimsG2279.53.53.50.510.523.511.524.5
Napheesa CollierF2218.53.510.50.512.536.51.52.5
Angel McCoughtryF2106310.5100.51.5433
Kamiah SmallsG311.31.31.721.3001.30.72.700
Rennia DavisG1320000001100
Elissa CunaneC33.30.71.700000.30.30.700
Hannah SjervenC3300000.30000.300

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

While the Lynx are in a strong position for one of the final playoff spots, the Storm still have something to play for as they attempt to secure home-court advantage for the first round.

Seattle has continued to get strong play from Breanna Stewart down the stretch as she attempts to secure the 2022 WNBA MVP award. She's topped 20 points in eight of the last 10 matchups, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.9 minutes per game over that stretch. She has the highest DFS salary on Friday's slate but should have plenty of chances to remain productive against Minnesota. Jewell Loyd has been the team's strongest guard this season but was limited to just one point Sunday against the Aces. However, she bounced back Tuesday against Chicago with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes. Tina Charles has maintained her starting role over the last few weeks and has averaged 14.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game as a starter in Seattle. Although Sue Bird has consistently scored and supplied assists, her DFS production hasn't made her a very strong value at her current salary.

The Lynx have put themselves in the driver's seat for a playoff spot by winning four of their last five games, and they've won several tiebreakers among the other teams competing for the final two postseason spots. A large reason for their late-season success has been the strong backcourt play from Kayla McBride and Moriah Jefferson. McBride has scored in double figures in four of the last five matchups, averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.2 minutes per game across that stretch. Jefferson was also a well-rounded contributor over those five matchups, logging 13.2 points and 6.8 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. Sylvia Fowles has been dominant over her five appearances since returning to the court and has averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game. Aerial Powers missed Sunday's game against Atlanta but returned for Wednesday's win over the Mercury. She came off the bench Wednesday, and it's not yet clear whether she'll reclaim her starting role during the penultimate game of the regular season Friday.

Dallas Wings (-1.5) at Phoenix Mercury

Injury Report - Wings vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Satou SaballyFAnkleOUT8/14/2022
Arike OgunbowaleGAbdomenOUT8/28/2022
Bella AlarieFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Kia NurseGKneeOUT8/14/2022
Diana TaurasiGQuadricepsOUT8/17/2022
Brittney GrinerCNot Injury RelatedOUT4/1/2023
Skylar Diggins-SmithGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Wings vs. Mercury

Dallas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Arike OgunbowaleG3031.419.73.33.61.50.12.87.96.8173.34.1
Marina MabreyG3227.613.33.63.60.90.41.755.112.51.42.1
Allisha GrayG313313.34.92.51.20.71.84.64.410.42.63.2
Teaira McCowanC3118.510.76.90.70.30.6004.16.82.44.1
Isabelle HarrisonF3418.68.74.41.30.80.10.10.13.37.12.12.4
Kayla ThorntonF3428.97.65.91.81.10.60.72.12.55.61.92.3
Tyasha HarrisG3315.44.40.92.70.40.10.41.51.84.60.50.6
Satou SaballyF1121.711.34.82.10.50.20.93.93.79.42.93.2
Awak KuierF3112.32.72.40.80.40.80.10.61.12.60.50.9
Veronica BurtonG3414.92.41.41.70.90.30.31.10.620.90.9
Charli CollierC164.31.70.50.10.1000.10.61.40.60.7
Jasmine DickeyG194.510.60.10.20.10.10.20.31.60.30.5
Moriah JeffersonG1400000000000

Phoenix

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Skylar Diggins-SmithG303419.745.51.611.34.56.916.24.55.3
Diana TaurasiG313116.73.43.80.70.638.84.8134.14.6
Diamond DeShieldsG2825.412.83.92.210.50.734.611.934
Sophie CunninghamG2629.812.94.51.510.32.56.44.49.81.51.8
Shey PeddyG3228.69.83.83.31.60.21.44.33.38.11.81.9
Tina CharlesC1633.117.37.32.10.80.81.54.16.514.82.83.4
Brianna TurnerF3333.74.372.21.21.7001.93.30.50.9
Megan GustafsonC318.93.51.70.50.20.20.40.71.42.50.30.4
Jennie SimmsG2111.22.51.90.80.500.10.80.92.10.60.8
Reshanda GrayF149.42.11.60.60.40.30.10.612.10.10.2
Kristine AnigweF106.51.51.30.20.10.2000.510.51
Kaela DavisG33.33.30.70000.30.31.31.70.30.7
Sam ThomasF234.60.20.20.20.30.100.50.10.700
Yvonne TurnerG11040200001522
Emma CannonF1632100001112
Karlie SamuelsonG11033100131300

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

While the Wings have clinched a playoff spot, the Mercury are one of the four teams still competing for a playoff berth.

Dallas will be without Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale again during Friday's matchup. Veronica Burton has reclaimed a starting role in Ogunbowale's absence, and Burton had her best performance of the season with 15 points and four assists during Wednesday's loss to the Liberty. Marina Mabrey has had plenty of production with Ogunbowale sidelined, and Mabrey has averaged 21.8 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game over her last five appearances. Allisha Gray has also scored in double figures in four consecutive matchups, averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 38.5 minutes per game over that stretch. Kayla Thornton has been a solid frontcourt contributor for most of the second half of the year, but she was limited to just two points and two rebounds during Wednesday's defeat. Teaira McCowan has stepped up over the last few weeks and has posted double-doubles in six of the last seven games. During that time, she's averaged 18.9 points and 12.7 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game.

The Mercury will be dealing with several key absences to close out the year, as Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi have been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. Shey Peddy has had increased production for the shorthanded Mercury, recording two double-doubles over the last five matchups. Across that span, she's averaged 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. Sophie Cunningham has maintained her dominance following Tina Charles' departure. Over her last five appearances, Cunningham has averaged 17.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game. Phoenix got a boost recently since Diamond DeShields has been back in action over the last three matchups after missing five games in late July and early August due to a hip injury. DeShields has taken on a starting role over her three appearances since returning, and she's averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.7 minutes per game during that time.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Although Stewart has the highest DFS salary on either platform Friday, she's a strong option to anchor lineups given her dominance over the last few weeks.

While DeShields presents a much better value on FanDuel than she does on DraftKings, she should have plenty of chances to remain involved for the shorthanded Mercury as they compete for a spot in the playoffs.

Caldwell has had plenty of run for the Dream since joining the organization, and she should remain heavily involved in the backcourt Friday even though forward Monique Billings will likely be back in action.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Shebilske
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019 as his first position covering fantasy sports. In addition to RotoWire, he writes for Sports Broadcast Journal.
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 9
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 9
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, August 7
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, August 7
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, August 3
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, August 3
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 2
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, August 2