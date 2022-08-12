WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, August 12

WNBA Schedule Today

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Diamond DeShields F PHO DAL 5000 29.53 5.9 Alysha Clark F WAS @IND 4400 23.29 5.3 Erica Wheeler G ATL NY 4800 25.13 5.2 Destanni Henderson G IND WAS 4400 22.74 5.2 Brianna Turner F PHO DAL 6300 31.89 5.1

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Maya Caldwell G ATL NY 6400 25.69 4 Allisha Gray G DAL @PHO 8900 33.45 3.8 Yvonne Turner G PHO DAL 3700 14.09 3.8 Elena Delle Donne F WAS @IND 10200 37.4 3.7 Brianna Turner F PHO DAL 8300 31.01 3.7

at Indiana Fever Washington Mystics (-13.5)at Indiana Fever

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Fever

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Myisha Hines-Allen F Covid-19 OUT 8/17/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Indiana

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Fever

Washington

Indiana

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The first game on Sunday's slate is expected to be the least competitive, as the Mystics are double-digit favorites on the road.

Washington will be without Myisha Hines-Allen during Friday's matchup after she entered the league's health and safety protocols. Her absence should lead to increased playing time for Elena Delle Donne, Alysha Clark, Elizabeth Williams and Tianna Hawkins. Delle Donne missed last Friday's loss to Chicago for rest purposes and was limited to just eight points during her return to action last Sunday. Shakira Austin has been the team's top contributor in the backcourt, scoring in double figures in five of her last six appearances. Over that stretch, she's posted two double-doubles and has averaged 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game. In the backcourt, Ariel Atkins has had plenty of chances to shine, and she bounced back with 20 points and six rebounds Sunday after she was held to a single-digit scoring total for just the third time this season Friday. Natasha Cloud has had a relatively high fantasy floor due to her well-rounded production, and she's averaged 10.8 points, 8.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game over the last six matchups.

Although the Fever have the worst offensive efficiency in the league, they have the fastest pace and will attempt to match up with the Mystics, whose pace ranks last in the WNBA. Indiana will get some assistance in the backcourt Friday since Tiffany Mitchell will be returning to the court following a one-game absence due to a calf injury. She's averaged 8.9 points in 21.4 minutes per game over her last 10 appearances and should have an increased role Friday since Kelsey Mitchell and Danielle Robinson remain out. Lexie Hull and Destanni Henderson have increased production in Indiana's shorthanded backcourt. Henderson has maintained a bench role but has averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 assists in 22.5 minutes per game over her last four appearances. Hull has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and took on a starting role Saturday against the Wings, but she could return to the bench now that Tiffany Mitchell will be back in action. Emma Cannon has also had increased playing time recently, averaging 13.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game over her last two appearances. One of the most consistent bright spots for the Fever this year has been rookie NaLyssa Smith, who has averaged 16.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game over her last eight appearances.

New York Liberty (-2.0) at Atlanta Dream

Injury Report - Liberty vs. Dream

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nyara Sabally F Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023 Kylee Shook F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2023

Atlanta

2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Dream

New York

Atlanta

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between New York and Atlanta is one of the games with the most playoff implications, as the Liberty and Dream are among the four teams competing for the final two postseason spots.

The Liberty have won four of their last six games leading up to Friday's matchup thanks in large part to the contributions of Sabrina Ionescu, who has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive matchups and has averaged 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 31.3 minutes per game during that time. Marine Johannes has had increased production in the backcourt recently and has topped 10 points in two consecutive games. Natasha Howard had a prominent role for the Liberty earlier in the season but has been held in check recently, averaging just 7.5 points and 2.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game over her last two appearances. She missed Monday's game against the Wings due to injury and didn't have much of an impact Wednesday despite playing 25 minutes. Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb helped pick up the slack during Wednesday's blowout win, as each player scored in double figures during the victory.

The Dream have dealt with several absences down the stretch, and they've lost six of their last eight games. While Monique Billings is probable for Friday's matchup, the team will remain without Kristy Wallace, Tiffany Hayes and Nia Coffey. Billings has missed the last 10 games with an ankle injury, so she may face some restrictions if she's ultimately cleared to return Friday. Naz Hillmon has taken on plenty of playing time in her absence and has averaged 7.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game over her last 11 appearances. Cheyenne Parker has also been a strong contributor in the frontcourt, averaging 13.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game over the last 10 matchups. Rhyne Howard has been the team's top performer in the backcourt this season, and she's averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.6 minutes per game over her nine appearances since returning from a two-game absence in mid-July. Maya Caldwell has been heavily involved since rejoining Atlanta, and she continues to have a mid-tier DFS salary. Over her last four appearances, she's averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.

Seattle Storm (-1.0) at Minnesota Lynx

Injury Report - Storm vs. Lynx

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Head OFS 8/16/2022

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Personal OUT 8/14/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Lynx

Seattle

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

While the Lynx are in a strong position for one of the final playoff spots, the Storm still have something to play for as they attempt to secure home-court advantage for the first round.

Seattle has continued to get strong play from Breanna Stewart down the stretch as she attempts to secure the 2022 WNBA MVP award. She's topped 20 points in eight of the last 10 matchups, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.9 minutes per game over that stretch. She has the highest DFS salary on Friday's slate but should have plenty of chances to remain productive against Minnesota. Jewell Loyd has been the team's strongest guard this season but was limited to just one point Sunday against the Aces. However, she bounced back Tuesday against Chicago with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes. Tina Charles has maintained her starting role over the last few weeks and has averaged 14.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game as a starter in Seattle. Although Sue Bird has consistently scored and supplied assists, her DFS production hasn't made her a very strong value at her current salary.

The Lynx have put themselves in the driver's seat for a playoff spot by winning four of their last five games, and they've won several tiebreakers among the other teams competing for the final two postseason spots. A large reason for their late-season success has been the strong backcourt play from Kayla McBride and Moriah Jefferson. McBride has scored in double figures in four of the last five matchups, averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 29.2 minutes per game across that stretch. Jefferson was also a well-rounded contributor over those five matchups, logging 13.2 points and 6.8 assists in 26.8 minutes per game. Sylvia Fowles has been dominant over her five appearances since returning to the court and has averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game. Aerial Powers missed Sunday's game against Atlanta but returned for Wednesday's win over the Mercury. She came off the bench Wednesday, and it's not yet clear whether she'll reclaim her starting role during the penultimate game of the regular season Friday.

Dallas Wings (-1.5) at Phoenix Mercury

Injury Report - Wings vs. Mercury

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Ankle OUT 8/14/2022 Arike Ogunbowale G Abdomen OUT 8/28/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 8/14/2022 Diana Taurasi G Quadriceps OUT 8/17/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 4/1/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Wings vs. Mercury

Dallas

Phoenix

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

While the Wings have clinched a playoff spot, the Mercury are one of the four teams still competing for a playoff berth.

Dallas will be without Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale again during Friday's matchup. Veronica Burton has reclaimed a starting role in Ogunbowale's absence, and Burton had her best performance of the season with 15 points and four assists during Wednesday's loss to the Liberty. Marina Mabrey has had plenty of production with Ogunbowale sidelined, and Mabrey has averaged 21.8 points, 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game over her last five appearances. Allisha Gray has also scored in double figures in four consecutive matchups, averaging 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 38.5 minutes per game over that stretch. Kayla Thornton has been a solid frontcourt contributor for most of the second half of the year, but she was limited to just two points and two rebounds during Wednesday's defeat. Teaira McCowan has stepped up over the last few weeks and has posted double-doubles in six of the last seven games. During that time, she's averaged 18.9 points and 12.7 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game.

The Mercury will be dealing with several key absences to close out the year, as Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi have been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. Shey Peddy has had increased production for the shorthanded Mercury, recording two double-doubles over the last five matchups. Across that span, she's averaged 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. Sophie Cunningham has maintained her dominance following Tina Charles' departure. Over her last five appearances, Cunningham has averaged 17.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game. Phoenix got a boost recently since Diamond DeShields has been back in action over the last three matchups after missing five games in late July and early August due to a hip injury. DeShields has taken on a starting role over her three appearances since returning, and she's averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.7 minutes per game during that time.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Breanna Stewart, F, Storm ($11,300 DK, $9,000 FD)

Although Stewart has the highest DFS salary on either platform Friday, she's a strong option to anchor lineups given her dominance over the last few weeks.

Diamond DeShields, F, Mercury ($8,600 DK, $5,000 FD)

While DeShields presents a much better value on FanDuel than she does on DraftKings, she should have plenty of chances to remain involved for the shorthanded Mercury as they compete for a spot in the playoffs.

Maya Caldwell, G, Dream ($6,400 DK, $4,600 FD)

Caldwell has had plenty of run for the Dream since joining the organization, and she should remain heavily involved in the backcourt Friday even though forward Monique Billings will likely be back in action.

