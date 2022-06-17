WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 17

WNBA Schedule Today

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA NEWS

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Tina Charles F PHO @DAL 7800 39.37 5.1 Brianna Turner F PHO @DAL 6400 30.44 4.8 Kristy Wallace G ATL @CHI 5000 23.56 4.7 Cheyenne Parker F ATL @CHI 7000 32.34 4.6 DeWanna Bonner G CON SEA 6600 30.01 4.6

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Kristy Wallace G ATL @CHI 6200 23.78 3.8 Tina Charles F PHO @DAL 11100 41.3 3.7 Cheyenne Parker F ATL @CHI 8500 31.33 3.7 Candace Parker F CHI ATL 9700 35.08 3.6 DeWanna Bonner G CON SEA 8400 30.12 3.6

at Connecticut Sun (-7.5) Seattle Stormat Connecticut Sun(-7.5)

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sue Bird G Illness GTD 6/17/2022 Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 6/29/2022

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Sun

Seattle

Connecticut

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Sue Bird has already missed one game due to COVID-19 protocols and will likely be sidelined again Friday. Briann January started Seattle's last contest in Bird's place but mustered just three points and four assists in 26 minutes, while Epiphanny Prince was lights out off the bench en route to season highs in made threes (five) and points (15) across 18 minutes. Regardless, the Storm continue to be led by their dynamic duo of Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. Stewart has scored at least 25 points in three consecutive contests, posting 28.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game during that stretch. Loyd has been dominant all season, averaging a career-high 18.3 points per game, but she's coming off a 5-for-16 shooting performance in her last appearance. Since returning from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, Ezi Magbegor has been solid lately, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over her last five games. Gabby Williams scoring struggles continue, but she's provided well-rounded production over the last three contests, posting 6.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Jantel Lavender is averaging just 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds across 15.0 minutes, but she's a candidate for an increased role moving forward with Mercedes Russell sidelined due to a recurrent, atypical headache syndrome.

Connecticut has struggled to get production from their backcourt since losing Jasmine Thomas to an ACL injury, but Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman did their best to dispel that narrative in the Sun's last outing against the Dream. Williams notched season highs in points (20) and rebounds (eight), while Hiedeman went 6-for-9 from the field en route to a season-high 18 points. DiJonai Carrington also came off the bench to record her third double-digit scoring outing over her last four appearances. Regardless, this squad is still led by their dominating frontcourt. Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner are all averaging at least 13.5 points per game on over 45.0 percent shooting from the field. Thomas and Bonner each had lengthy double-digit scoring streaks snapped against Atlanta, but they'll look to bounce back against Seattle's depleted frontcourt.

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings (-5.5)

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sophie Cunningham F Elbow OUT 6/29/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 7/14/2022

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Knee OUT 6/19/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Wings

Phoenix

Dallas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Phoenix's core four – Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi, Diamond DeShields and Tina Charles – are all averaging over 15.0 points per game, and the Mercury are expected to lean heavily on their stars for the remainder of the season. Brianna Turner has provided solid rebounding numbers – double figures in three of the last four games – but hasn't scored consistently enough to be a trustworthy DFS option. Shey Peddy has provided some solid production as a reserve over the last five games, posting 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals, but she's gone 0-for-8 from the field over the previous two contests and scored just four points.

Arike Ogunbowale was ejected from Sunday's game at halftime for kicking the ball into the stands, but if you take away that contest, the superstar guard has scored 20-plus points in three straight games. On the season, Ogunbowale is averaging 18.3 points per game and is expected to be Dallas' go-to playmaker all season. Allisha Gray has been an extremely solid secondary producer, scoring in double figures in 13 of 14 contests and posting 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Marina Mabrey returned from a two-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols to notch 18 points, marking her sixth outing of the year with at least 15 points. In the absence of Satou Sabally (knee),Tyasha Harris has started three games in a row and averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 assists in 21.0 minutes during that stretch. Awak Kuier has seen increased playing time as well (20-plus minutes in three straight) and averaged 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 22.7 minutes since Sabally's injury. Kayla Thornton continues to provide solid rebounding production, double-digit boards in three of the last four and six times on the season, but she hasn't scored in double figures since May 21. Isabelle Harrison started the Wings' previous contest and posted her first double-double since May 13, so she'll likely draw another start against Phoenix.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky (-9.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Astou Ndour-Fall C Rest OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Sky

Atlanta

Chicago

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Erica Wheeler remains out with a foot injury, so Aari McDonald will likely draw a third straight start next to Kristy Wallace in Atlanta's backcourt. McDonald has scored in double figures during each of her previous two starts and has averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 36.5 minutes during those contests. Kristy Wallace has seen her playing time dip over the last two games, playing 20 or fewer minutes in each contest for the first time this season. Asia Durr has absorbed those minutes and exploded for a season-high 21 points during her second game with the Dream. Phenom rookie Rhyne Howard continues to lead the Dream, scoring in double figures in 12 of 14 games to start her career and is averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. Nia Coffey is questionable due to a knee injury, but she hasn't missed a game this season. If available, she could play a sizable role, but she saw just six minutes in her last game, suggesting the Dream will likely hold her out for at least one additional matchup. In her potential absence, Monique Billings, Naz Hillmon and Beatrice Mompremier would all be candidates for increased roles behind Howard, especially with Kia Vaughn (COVID-19 protocols) already ruled out. Cheyenne Parker has been stellar this season, registering four double-doubles, but she played just 17 minutes in her last appearance, so look for her to bounce back against Chicago.

Courtney Vandersloot is coming off a 20-point double-double after failing to reach double figures in points or assists across four consecutive contests. Allie Quigley also heated up in Chicago's last game as the veteran scored a season-high 16 points. Rebekah Gardner scored just two points in her last game after scoring in double figures in seven of her previous 11 games. Candace Parker played just 21 minutes in the last game, but look for the superstar forward to bounce back in a big way against Atlanta. Kahleah Copper has scored in double figures in eight of nine games this season, posting 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Azura Stevens continues to play a sizable role, but her production has been sporadic since operating as a starter during the first four games of the season. Emma Meesseman has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks across her last six games.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Parker played just 21 minutes during the Sky's narrow win over the Liberty on Sunday after averaging 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals across the Sky's previous three games last week. With four days off, I expect Parker to be refreshed and looking for a bounce-back performance.

Harrison dropped a double-double across just 18 minutes during the Wing's last contest, and I expect her to garner another start because of her strong performance. As a starter this year, the sixth-year forward has averaged 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.1 minutes per game.

Magbegor has averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.6 steals across five games since returning from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. She faces a vaunted Connecticut's frontcourt, but I expect the Sun to focus their attention on Breanna Stewart, which should allow for Magbegor to continue her strong production.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.