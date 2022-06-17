RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 17

WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 17

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
June 17, 2022

 WNBA Schedule Today

  • Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
  • Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
  • Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky

Rotowire WNBA DFS Tools

WNBA NEWS

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS  (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Tina CharlesFPHO@DAL780039.375.1
Brianna TurnerFPHO@DAL640030.444.8
Kristy WallaceGATL@CHI500023.564.7
Cheyenne ParkerFATL@CHI700032.344.6
DeWanna BonnerGCONSEA660030.014.6

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Kristy WallaceGATL@CHI620023.783.8
Tina CharlesFPHO@DAL1110041.33.7
Cheyenne ParkerFATL@CHI850031.333.7
Candace ParkerFCHIATL970035.083.6
DeWanna BonnerGCONSEA840030.123.6

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun (-7.5)

Injury Report - Storm vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Sue BirdGIllnessGTD6/17/2022
Mercedes RussellFUndisclosedOUT6/29/2022

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Jasmine ThomasGKneeOFS5/1/2023
Kiara SmithGUndisclosedOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Sun

Seattle

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Breanna StewartF1231.222.37.52.82.40.81.85.37.716.65.26
Jewell LoydG1430.918.32.83.51.10.12.56.66.415.62.93.4
Ezi MagbegorC1129.411.96.41.51.230.51.459.61.42.2
Sue BirdG10277.81.96.61.30.325.32.57.40.80.8
Gabby WilliamsF1425.94.94.931.40.80.42.12.16.70.30.4
Epiphanny PrinceG1214.65.61.31.80.80.11.12.31.84.80.80.8
Jantel LavenderC14154.73.81.20.10.10.10.72.34.70.10.3
Briann JanuaryG1420.44.61.22.90.90.40.82.51.64.30.60.9
Stephanie TalbotG1218.14.541.10.80.30.82.81.64.60.50.7
Reshanda GrayF107.62.520.10.200.20.30.91.80.50.6
Kaela DavisG118112020234711
Mercedes RussellC510.821.80.200000.81.60.40.6
Kiana WilliamsG391.70.71.7000.31.30.72.700
Raina PerezG1200100000000

Connecticut

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Jonquel JonesF1526.8158.71.91.11.11.53.65.39.933.6
Brionna JonesC1526.514.45.41.51.30.300.35.29.444.5
Alyssa ThomasF1531.913.78.25.81.50.1005.210.83.34.5
DeWanna BonnerF1230.414.73.52.51.40.61.94.84.910.92.93.8
Courtney WilliamsG1327.210.74.13.50.70.30.61.84.710.90.70.8
Natisha HiedemanG1522.38.91.83.11.30.11.64.23.17.31.11.3
DiJonai CarringtonG1519.47.93.11.11.20.10.51.62.75.922.7
Yvonne AndersonG119.23.20.81.10.30.20.40.91.12.40.60.6
Jasmine ThomasG521.86.62.230.60.212.61.662.42.6
Nia CloudenG97.72.30.40.70.30.10.60.90.81.60.20.4
Joyner HolmesF98.82.11.20.80.60.10.310.82.30.20.2
Stephanie JonesF24100.5000000.511

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Sue Bird has already missed one game due to COVID-19 protocols and will likely be sidelined again Friday. Briann January started Seattle's last contest in Bird's place but mustered just three points and four assists in 26 minutes, while Epiphanny Prince was lights out off the bench en route to season highs in made threes (five) and points (15) across 18 minutes. Regardless, the Storm continue to be led by their dynamic duo of Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. Stewart has scored at least 25 points in three consecutive contests, posting 28.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game during that stretch. Loyd has been dominant all season, averaging a career-high 18.3 points per game, but she's coming off a 5-for-16 shooting performance in her last appearance. Since returning from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, Ezi Magbegor has been solid lately, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over her last five games. Gabby Williams scoring struggles continue, but she's provided well-rounded production over the last three contests, posting 6.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Jantel Lavender is averaging just 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds across 15.0 minutes, but she's a candidate for an increased role moving forward with Mercedes Russell sidelined due to a recurrent, atypical headache syndrome.

Connecticut has struggled to get production from their backcourt since losing Jasmine Thomas to an ACL injury, but Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman did their best to dispel that narrative in the Sun's last outing against the Dream. Williams notched season highs in points (20) and rebounds (eight), while Hiedeman went 6-for-9 from the field en route to a season-high 18 points. DiJonai Carrington also came off the bench to record her third double-digit scoring outing over her last four appearances. Regardless, this squad is still led by their dominating frontcourt. Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner are all averaging at least 13.5 points per game on over 45.0 percent shooting from the field. Thomas and Bonner each had lengthy double-digit scoring streaks snapped against Atlanta, but they'll look to bounce back against Seattle's depleted frontcourt.

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings (-5.5)

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Wings

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Sophie CunninghamFElbowOUT6/29/2022
Kia NurseGKneeOUT7/2/2022
Brittney GrinerCNot Injury RelatedOUT7/14/2022

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Satou SaballyFKneeOUT6/19/2022
Bella AlarieFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Wings

Phoenix

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Diana TaurasiG1530.815.92.74.50.50.52.88.34.712.13.74.1
Skylar Diggins-SmithG1334.118.13.94.81.711.44.56.514.43.64.4
Tina CharlesC1332.516.67.32.20.90.81.64.46.314.72.42.8
Diamond DeShieldsG1428.615.13.62.20.90.60.93.45.713.62.83.8
Shey PeddyG1322.97.72.531.50.313.12.65.81.51.5
Brianna TurnerF1433.94.87.92.21.11.10023.40.81.4
Sophie CunninghamG922.47.43.81.10.70.21.43.72.25.31.61.7
Megan GustafsonF159.53.92.10.50.10.20.30.81.62.70.30.5
Kristine AnigweF971.71.40.20.10.2000.61.10.61.1
Jennie SimmsF410.32.51.51.30.300.51.51200
Karlie SamuelsonG11033100131300
Emma CannonF1632100001112
Sam ThomasF96.70.20.40.30.20.200.80.1100

Dallas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Arike OgunbowaleG1430.618.32.63.51.10.12.78.16.216.63.13.8
Allisha GrayG1431.914.55.31.90.91.12.154.910.92.63.1
Marina MabreyG1224.613.73.33.10.80.12.25.15.210.91.22.1
Isabelle HarrisonC1423.310.16.21.61.20.30.10.13.78.82.63.1
Kayla ThorntonF1429.46.98.31.60.80.30.72.42.25.91.72
Satou SaballyF822.511.65.42.10.30.314.33.99.82.93.1
Tyasha HarrisG1317.350.93.50.60.20.51.525.30.50.5
Teaira McCowanC1194.22.70.400.2001.52.51.31.5
Awak KuierF1312.12.42.50.70.20.90.10.412.50.30.4
Veronica BurtonG1411.80.91.41.20.70.10.10.90.21.40.40.4
Jasmine DickeyG93.61.30.80.10.10.10.10.20.41.10.30.3
Charli CollierC93.31.10.4000000.41.10.20.4
Moriah JeffersonG1400000000000

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Phoenix's core four – Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi, Diamond DeShields and Tina Charles – are all averaging over 15.0 points per game, and the Mercury are expected to lean heavily on their stars for the remainder of the season. Brianna Turner has provided solid rebounding numbers – double figures in three of the last four games – but hasn't scored consistently enough to be a trustworthy DFS option. Shey Peddy has provided some solid production as a reserve over the last five games, posting 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals, but she's gone 0-for-8 from the field over the previous two contests and scored just four points. 

Arike Ogunbowale was ejected from Sunday's game at halftime for kicking the ball into the stands, but if you take away that contest, the superstar guard has scored 20-plus points in three straight games. On the season, Ogunbowale is averaging 18.3 points per game and is expected to be Dallas' go-to playmaker all season. Allisha Gray has been an extremely solid secondary producer, scoring in double figures in 13 of 14 contests and posting 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Marina Mabrey returned from a two-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols to notch 18 points, marking her sixth outing of the year with at least 15 points. In the absence of Satou Sabally (knee),Tyasha Harris has started three games in a row and averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 assists in 21.0 minutes during that stretch. Awak Kuier has seen increased playing time as well (20-plus minutes in three straight) and averaged 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 22.7 minutes since Sabally's injury. Kayla Thornton continues to provide solid rebounding production, double-digit boards in three of the last four and six times on the season, but she hasn't scored in double figures since May 21. Isabelle Harrison started the Wings' previous contest and posted her first double-double since May 13, so she'll likely draw another start against Phoenix.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky (-9.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Sky

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Nia CoffeyFKneeGTD6/17/2022
Erica WheelerGFootOUT6/21/2022
Kia VaughnCCovid-19OUT6/21/2022
Tiffany HayesGKneeOUT6/30/2022
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Chicago

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Astou Ndour-FallCRestOFS5/1/2023
Leonie FiebichFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Sky

Atlanta

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Rhyne HowardG1430.916.34.12.31.60.82.875.614.12.23
Cheyenne ParkerF1423.911.36.51.61.110.51.94.89.71.21.4
Aari McDonaldG1426.210.12.52.41.90.11.44.53.68.41.61.9
Kristy WallaceG1426.58.732.41.10.21.13.23.27.61.11.6
Erica WheelerG12259.73.33.81.30.112.63.89.71.21.4
Nia CoffeyF1421.66.55.50.90.60.10.41.82.26.61.62.2
Monique BillingsF1117.46.67.30.70.60.5002.55.41.72
Megan WalkerF129.63.30.80.40.300.61.61.23.20.30.5
Kia VaughnC1114.22.82.410.30.6001.22.40.50.6
Naz HillmonF1210.92.42.810.20.2000.91.90.60.8
Asia DurrG225.513.53.52.50.50.5245131.52
Beatrice MompremierF65.81.81.70.30.20.5000.81.70.20.3
Destiny SlocumG11742200141412

Chicago

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Emma MeessemanC1328.912.86.22.82.10.80.31.45.59.51.51.8
Candace ParkerF1328.612.47.94.50.81.11.444.510.31.92.3
Courtney VanderslootG1327.311.24.27.21.10.60.82.44.29.82.12.7
Azura StevensF1220.910.33.80.70.31.00.93.04.39.00.71.0
Kahleah CopperG929.112.75.41.90.200.934.811.42.22.8
Rebekah GardnerG1222.89.13.31.11.50.50.41.33.56.51.72.2
Allie QuigleyG1125.98.82.62.50.50.413.72.88.22.22.4
Dana EvansG13167.11.22.20.50.21.22.82.35.81.31.5
Ruthy HebardF1110.43.11.80.50.20.1001.320.50.7
Sparkle TaylorG212.55.5100000.52.530.50.5
Li YueruC55.61.61.80.20.40.2000.410.80.8
Anneli MaleyF41121.80.80.80.30.50.80.81.500
Julie AllemandG2911.50.50000.501.511
Kaela DavisG11001100000100
Tina KrajisnikC22.50010.500000.500

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Erica Wheeler remains out with a foot injury, so Aari McDonald will likely draw a third straight start next to Kristy Wallace in Atlanta's backcourt. McDonald has scored in double figures during each of her previous two starts and has averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 36.5 minutes during those contests. Kristy Wallace has seen her playing time dip over the last two games, playing 20 or fewer minutes in each contest for the first time this season. Asia Durr has absorbed those minutes and exploded for a season-high 21 points during her second game with the Dream. Phenom rookie Rhyne Howard continues to lead the Dream, scoring in double figures in 12 of 14 games to start her career and is averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. Nia Coffey is questionable due to a knee injury, but she hasn't missed a game this season. If available, she could play a sizable role, but she saw just six minutes in her last game, suggesting the Dream will likely hold her out for at least one additional matchup. In her potential absence, Monique Billings, Naz Hillmon and Beatrice Mompremier would all be candidates for increased roles behind Howard, especially with Kia Vaughn (COVID-19 protocols) already ruled out. Cheyenne Parker has been stellar this season, registering four double-doubles, but she played just 17 minutes in her last appearance, so look for her to bounce back against Chicago. 

Courtney Vandersloot is coming off a 20-point double-double after failing to reach double figures in points or assists across four consecutive contests. Allie Quigley also heated up in Chicago's last game as the veteran scored a season-high 16 points. Rebekah Gardner scored just two points in her last game after scoring in double figures in seven of her previous 11 games. Candace Parker played just 21 minutes in the last game, but look for the superstar forward to bounce back in a big way against Atlanta. Kahleah Copper has scored in double figures in eight of nine games this season, posting 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Azura Stevens continues to play a sizable role, but her production has been sporadic since operating as a starter during the first four games of the season. Emma Meesseman has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks across her last six games.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Parker played just 21 minutes during the Sky's narrow win over the Liberty on Sunday after averaging 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals across the Sky's previous three games last week. With four days off, I expect Parker to be refreshed and looking for a bounce-back performance. 

 Harrison dropped a double-double across just 18 minutes during the Wing's last contest, and I expect her to garner another start because of her strong performance. As a starter this year, the sixth-year forward has averaged 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.1 minutes per game.

Magbegor has averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.6 steals across five games since returning from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. She faces a vaunted Connecticut's frontcourt, but I expect the Sun to focus their attention on Breanna Stewart, which should allow for Magbegor to continue her strong production.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 15
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Wednesday, June 15
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Fantasy Primer: Stock Watch, Injuries and Trends
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 12
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, June 12
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 10
WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 10
WNBA Weekly Primer: Risers, Fallers, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Weekly Primer: Risers, Fallers, Injuries and Trends
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday