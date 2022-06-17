WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 17

WNBA Schedule Today
- Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
- Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
- Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Tina Charles
|F
|PHO
|@DAL
|7800
|39.37
|5.1
|Brianna Turner
|F
|PHO
|@DAL
|6400
|30.44
|4.8
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|ATL
|@CHI
|5000
|23.56
|4.7
|Cheyenne Parker
|F
|ATL
|@CHI
|7000
|32.34
|4.6
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|CON
|SEA
|6600
|30.01
|4.6
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|ATL
|@CHI
|6200
|23.78
|3.8
|Tina Charles
|F
|PHO
|@DAL
|11100
|41.3
|3.7
|Cheyenne Parker
|F
|ATL
|@CHI
|8500
|31.33
|3.7
|Candace Parker
|F
|CHI
|ATL
|9700
|35.08
|3.6
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|CON
|SEA
|8400
|30.12
|3.6
Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun (-7.5)
Injury Report - Storm vs. Sun
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Sue Bird
|G
|Illness
|GTD
|6/17/2022
|Mercedes Russell
|F
|Undisclosed
|OUT
|6/29/2022
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Kiara Smith
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Sun
Seattle
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Breanna Stewart
|F
|12
|31.2
|22.3
|7.5
|2.8
|2.4
|0.8
|1.8
|5.3
|7.7
|16.6
|5.2
|6
|Jewell Loyd
|G
|14
|30.9
|18.3
|2.8
|3.5
|1.1
|0.1
|2.5
|6.6
|6.4
|15.6
|2.9
|3.4
|Ezi Magbegor
|C
|11
|29.4
|11.9
|6.4
|1.5
|1.2
|3
|0.5
|1.4
|5
|9.6
|1.4
|2.2
|Sue Bird
|G
|10
|27
|7.8
|1.9
|6.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2
|5.3
|2.5
|7.4
|0.8
|0.8
|Gabby Williams
|F
|14
|25.9
|4.9
|4.9
|3
|1.4
|0.8
|0.4
|2.1
|2.1
|6.7
|0.3
|0.4
|Epiphanny Prince
|G
|12
|14.6
|5.6
|1.3
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|1.1
|2.3
|1.8
|4.8
|0.8
|0.8
|Jantel Lavender
|C
|14
|15
|4.7
|3.8
|1.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.7
|2.3
|4.7
|0.1
|0.3
|Briann January
|G
|14
|20.4
|4.6
|1.2
|2.9
|0.9
|0.4
|0.8
|2.5
|1.6
|4.3
|0.6
|0.9
|Stephanie Talbot
|G
|12
|18.1
|4.5
|4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|2.8
|1.6
|4.6
|0.5
|0.7
|Reshanda Gray
|F
|10
|7.6
|2.5
|2
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|0.3
|0.9
|1.8
|0.5
|0.6
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|18
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|1
|1
|Mercedes Russell
|C
|5
|10.8
|2
|1.8
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.8
|1.6
|0.4
|0.6
|Kiana Williams
|G
|3
|9
|1.7
|0.7
|1.7
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Raina Perez
|G
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Connecticut
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|15
|26.8
|15
|8.7
|1.9
|1.1
|1.1
|1.5
|3.6
|5.3
|9.9
|3
|3.6
|Brionna Jones
|C
|15
|26.5
|14.4
|5.4
|1.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|5.2
|9.4
|4
|4.5
|Alyssa Thomas
|F
|15
|31.9
|13.7
|8.2
|5.8
|1.5
|0.1
|0
|0
|5.2
|10.8
|3.3
|4.5
|DeWanna Bonner
|F
|12
|30.4
|14.7
|3.5
|2.5
|1.4
|0.6
|1.9
|4.8
|4.9
|10.9
|2.9
|3.8
|Courtney Williams
|G
|13
|27.2
|10.7
|4.1
|3.5
|0.7
|0.3
|0.6
|1.8
|4.7
|10.9
|0.7
|0.8
|Natisha Hiedeman
|G
|15
|22.3
|8.9
|1.8
|3.1
|1.3
|0.1
|1.6
|4.2
|3.1
|7.3
|1.1
|1.3
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|15
|19.4
|7.9
|3.1
|1.1
|1.2
|0.1
|0.5
|1.6
|2.7
|5.9
|2
|2.7
|Yvonne Anderson
|G
|11
|9.2
|3.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.4
|0.9
|1.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.6
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|5
|21.8
|6.6
|2.2
|3
|0.6
|0.2
|1
|2.6
|1.6
|6
|2.4
|2.6
|Nia Clouden
|G
|9
|7.7
|2.3
|0.4
|0.7
|0.3
|0.1
|0.6
|0.9
|0.8
|1.6
|0.2
|0.4
|Joyner Holmes
|F
|9
|8.8
|2.1
|1.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.3
|1
|0.8
|2.3
|0.2
|0.2
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|1
Sue Bird has already missed one game due to COVID-19 protocols and will likely be sidelined again Friday. Briann January started Seattle's last contest in Bird's place but mustered just three points and four assists in 26 minutes, while Epiphanny Prince was lights out off the bench en route to season highs in made threes (five) and points (15) across 18 minutes. Regardless, the Storm continue to be led by their dynamic duo of Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd. Stewart has scored at least 25 points in three consecutive contests, posting 28.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game during that stretch. Loyd has been dominant all season, averaging a career-high 18.3 points per game, but she's coming off a 5-for-16 shooting performance in her last appearance. Since returning from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, Ezi Magbegor has been solid lately, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over her last five games. Gabby Williams scoring struggles continue, but she's provided well-rounded production over the last three contests, posting 6.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Jantel Lavender is averaging just 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds across 15.0 minutes, but she's a candidate for an increased role moving forward with Mercedes Russell sidelined due to a recurrent, atypical headache syndrome.
Connecticut has struggled to get production from their backcourt since losing Jasmine Thomas to an ACL injury, but Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman did their best to dispel that narrative in the Sun's last outing against the Dream. Williams notched season highs in points (20) and rebounds (eight), while Hiedeman went 6-for-9 from the field en route to a season-high 18 points. DiJonai Carrington also came off the bench to record her third double-digit scoring outing over her last four appearances. Regardless, this squad is still led by their dominating frontcourt. Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner are all averaging at least 13.5 points per game on over 45.0 percent shooting from the field. Thomas and Bonner each had lengthy double-digit scoring streaks snapped against Atlanta, but they'll look to bounce back against Seattle's depleted frontcourt.
Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings (-5.5)
Injury Report - Mercury vs. Wings
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Sophie Cunningham
|F
|Elbow
|OUT
|6/29/2022
|Kia Nurse
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/2/2022
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|7/14/2022
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|6/19/2022
|Bella Alarie
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Wings
Phoenix
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|15
|30.8
|15.9
|2.7
|4.5
|0.5
|0.5
|2.8
|8.3
|4.7
|12.1
|3.7
|4.1
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|13
|34.1
|18.1
|3.9
|4.8
|1.7
|1
|1.4
|4.5
|6.5
|14.4
|3.6
|4.4
|Tina Charles
|C
|13
|32.5
|16.6
|7.3
|2.2
|0.9
|0.8
|1.6
|4.4
|6.3
|14.7
|2.4
|2.8
|Diamond DeShields
|G
|14
|28.6
|15.1
|3.6
|2.2
|0.9
|0.6
|0.9
|3.4
|5.7
|13.6
|2.8
|3.8
|Shey Peddy
|G
|13
|22.9
|7.7
|2.5
|3
|1.5
|0.3
|1
|3.1
|2.6
|5.8
|1.5
|1.5
|Brianna Turner
|F
|14
|33.9
|4.8
|7.9
|2.2
|1.1
|1.1
|0
|0
|2
|3.4
|0.8
|1.4
|Sophie Cunningham
|G
|9
|22.4
|7.4
|3.8
|1.1
|0.7
|0.2
|1.4
|3.7
|2.2
|5.3
|1.6
|1.7
|Megan Gustafson
|F
|15
|9.5
|3.9
|2.1
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.3
|0.8
|1.6
|2.7
|0.3
|0.5
|Kristine Anigwe
|F
|9
|7
|1.7
|1.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.6
|1.1
|0.6
|1.1
|Jennie Simms
|F
|4
|10.3
|2.5
|1.5
|1.3
|0.3
|0
|0.5
|1.5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|1
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Emma Cannon
|F
|1
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sam Thomas
|F
|9
|6.7
|0.2
|0.4
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0
|0.8
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
Dallas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Arike Ogunbowale
|G
|14
|30.6
|18.3
|2.6
|3.5
|1.1
|0.1
|2.7
|8.1
|6.2
|16.6
|3.1
|3.8
|Allisha Gray
|G
|14
|31.9
|14.5
|5.3
|1.9
|0.9
|1.1
|2.1
|5
|4.9
|10.9
|2.6
|3.1
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|12
|24.6
|13.7
|3.3
|3.1
|0.8
|0.1
|2.2
|5.1
|5.2
|10.9
|1.2
|2.1
|Isabelle Harrison
|C
|14
|23.3
|10.1
|6.2
|1.6
|1.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|3.7
|8.8
|2.6
|3.1
|Kayla Thornton
|F
|14
|29.4
|6.9
|8.3
|1.6
|0.8
|0.3
|0.7
|2.4
|2.2
|5.9
|1.7
|2
|Satou Sabally
|F
|8
|22.5
|11.6
|5.4
|2.1
|0.3
|0.3
|1
|4.3
|3.9
|9.8
|2.9
|3.1
|Tyasha Harris
|G
|13
|17.3
|5
|0.9
|3.5
|0.6
|0.2
|0.5
|1.5
|2
|5.3
|0.5
|0.5
|Teaira McCowan
|C
|11
|9
|4.2
|2.7
|0.4
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|1.5
|2.5
|1.3
|1.5
|Awak Kuier
|F
|13
|12.1
|2.4
|2.5
|0.7
|0.2
|0.9
|0.1
|0.4
|1
|2.5
|0.3
|0.4
|Veronica Burton
|G
|14
|11.8
|0.9
|1.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.9
|0.2
|1.4
|0.4
|0.4
|Jasmine Dickey
|G
|9
|3.6
|1.3
|0.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|1.1
|0.3
|0.3
|Charli Collier
|C
|9
|3.3
|1.1
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.4
|1.1
|0.2
|0.4
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Phoenix's core four – Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi, Diamond DeShields and Tina Charles – are all averaging over 15.0 points per game, and the Mercury are expected to lean heavily on their stars for the remainder of the season. Brianna Turner has provided solid rebounding numbers – double figures in three of the last four games – but hasn't scored consistently enough to be a trustworthy DFS option. Shey Peddy has provided some solid production as a reserve over the last five games, posting 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals, but she's gone 0-for-8 from the field over the previous two contests and scored just four points.
Arike Ogunbowale was ejected from Sunday's game at halftime for kicking the ball into the stands, but if you take away that contest, the superstar guard has scored 20-plus points in three straight games. On the season, Ogunbowale is averaging 18.3 points per game and is expected to be Dallas' go-to playmaker all season. Allisha Gray has been an extremely solid secondary producer, scoring in double figures in 13 of 14 contests and posting 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. Marina Mabrey returned from a two-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols to notch 18 points, marking her sixth outing of the year with at least 15 points. In the absence of Satou Sabally (knee),Tyasha Harris has started three games in a row and averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 assists in 21.0 minutes during that stretch. Awak Kuier has seen increased playing time as well (20-plus minutes in three straight) and averaged 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 22.7 minutes since Sabally's injury. Kayla Thornton continues to provide solid rebounding production, double-digit boards in three of the last four and six times on the season, but she hasn't scored in double figures since May 21. Isabelle Harrison started the Wings' previous contest and posted her first double-double since May 13, so she'll likely draw another start against Phoenix.
Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky (-9.5)
Injury Report - Dream vs. Sky
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Nia Coffey
|F
|Knee
|GTD
|6/17/2022
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|6/21/2022
|Kia Vaughn
|C
|Covid-19
|OUT
|6/21/2022
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|6/30/2022
|Maite Cazorla
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Astou Ndour-Fall
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Leonie Fiebich
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Sky
Atlanta
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|14
|30.9
|16.3
|4.1
|2.3
|1.6
|0.8
|2.8
|7
|5.6
|14.1
|2.2
|3
|Cheyenne Parker
|F
|14
|23.9
|11.3
|6.5
|1.6
|1.1
|1
|0.5
|1.9
|4.8
|9.7
|1.2
|1.4
|Aari McDonald
|G
|14
|26.2
|10.1
|2.5
|2.4
|1.9
|0.1
|1.4
|4.5
|3.6
|8.4
|1.6
|1.9
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|14
|26.5
|8.7
|3
|2.4
|1.1
|0.2
|1.1
|3.2
|3.2
|7.6
|1.1
|1.6
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|12
|25
|9.7
|3.3
|3.8
|1.3
|0.1
|1
|2.6
|3.8
|9.7
|1.2
|1.4
|Nia Coffey
|F
|14
|21.6
|6.5
|5.5
|0.9
|0.6
|0.1
|0.4
|1.8
|2.2
|6.6
|1.6
|2.2
|Monique Billings
|F
|11
|17.4
|6.6
|7.3
|0.7
|0.6
|0.5
|0
|0
|2.5
|5.4
|1.7
|2
|Megan Walker
|F
|12
|9.6
|3.3
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0
|0.6
|1.6
|1.2
|3.2
|0.3
|0.5
|Kia Vaughn
|C
|11
|14.2
|2.8
|2.4
|1
|0.3
|0.6
|0
|0
|1.2
|2.4
|0.5
|0.6
|Naz Hillmon
|F
|12
|10.9
|2.4
|2.8
|1
|0.2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.9
|1.9
|0.6
|0.8
|Asia Durr
|G
|2
|25.5
|13.5
|3.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0.5
|2
|4
|5
|13
|1.5
|2
|Beatrice Mompremier
|F
|6
|5.8
|1.8
|1.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.8
|1.7
|0.2
|0.3
|Destiny Slocum
|G
|1
|17
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|4
|1
|2
Chicago
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Emma Meesseman
|C
|13
|28.9
|12.8
|6.2
|2.8
|2.1
|0.8
|0.3
|1.4
|5.5
|9.5
|1.5
|1.8
|Candace Parker
|F
|13
|28.6
|12.4
|7.9
|4.5
|0.8
|1.1
|1.4
|4
|4.5
|10.3
|1.9
|2.3
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|13
|27.3
|11.2
|4.2
|7.2
|1.1
|0.6
|0.8
|2.4
|4.2
|9.8
|2.1
|2.7
|Azura Stevens
|F
|12
|20.9
|10.3
|3.8
|0.7
|0.3
|1.0
|0.9
|3.0
|4.3
|9.0
|0.7
|1.0
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|9
|29.1
|12.7
|5.4
|1.9
|0.2
|0
|0.9
|3
|4.8
|11.4
|2.2
|2.8
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|12
|22.8
|9.1
|3.3
|1.1
|1.5
|0.5
|0.4
|1.3
|3.5
|6.5
|1.7
|2.2
|Allie Quigley
|G
|11
|25.9
|8.8
|2.6
|2.5
|0.5
|0.4
|1
|3.7
|2.8
|8.2
|2.2
|2.4
|Dana Evans
|G
|13
|16
|7.1
|1.2
|2.2
|0.5
|0.2
|1.2
|2.8
|2.3
|5.8
|1.3
|1.5
|Ruthy Hebard
|F
|11
|10.4
|3.1
|1.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0
|0
|1.3
|2
|0.5
|0.7
|Sparkle Taylor
|G
|2
|12.5
|5.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|2.5
|3
|0.5
|0.5
|Li Yueru
|C
|5
|5.6
|1.6
|1.8
|0.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.4
|1
|0.8
|0.8
|Anneli Maley
|F
|4
|11
|2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.8
|0.8
|1.5
|0
|0
|Julie Allemand
|G
|2
|9
|1
|1.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|1
|1
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tina Krajisnik
|C
|2
|2.5
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
Erica Wheeler remains out with a foot injury, so Aari McDonald will likely draw a third straight start next to Kristy Wallace in Atlanta's backcourt. McDonald has scored in double figures during each of her previous two starts and has averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals across 36.5 minutes during those contests. Kristy Wallace has seen her playing time dip over the last two games, playing 20 or fewer minutes in each contest for the first time this season. Asia Durr has absorbed those minutes and exploded for a season-high 21 points during her second game with the Dream. Phenom rookie Rhyne Howard continues to lead the Dream, scoring in double figures in 12 of 14 games to start her career and is averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. Nia Coffey is questionable due to a knee injury, but she hasn't missed a game this season. If available, she could play a sizable role, but she saw just six minutes in her last game, suggesting the Dream will likely hold her out for at least one additional matchup. In her potential absence, Monique Billings, Naz Hillmon and Beatrice Mompremier would all be candidates for increased roles behind Howard, especially with Kia Vaughn (COVID-19 protocols) already ruled out. Cheyenne Parker has been stellar this season, registering four double-doubles, but she played just 17 minutes in her last appearance, so look for her to bounce back against Chicago.
Courtney Vandersloot is coming off a 20-point double-double after failing to reach double figures in points or assists across four consecutive contests. Allie Quigley also heated up in Chicago's last game as the veteran scored a season-high 16 points. Rebekah Gardner scored just two points in her last game after scoring in double figures in seven of her previous 11 games. Candace Parker played just 21 minutes in the last game, but look for the superstar forward to bounce back in a big way against Atlanta. Kahleah Copper has scored in double figures in eight of nine games this season, posting 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Azura Stevens continues to play a sizable role, but her production has been sporadic since operating as a starter during the first four games of the season. Emma Meesseman has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks across her last six games.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
Parker played just 21 minutes during the Sky's narrow win over the Liberty on Sunday after averaging 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals across the Sky's previous three games last week. With four days off, I expect Parker to be refreshed and looking for a bounce-back performance.
Harrison dropped a double-double across just 18 minutes during the Wing's last contest, and I expect her to garner another start because of her strong performance. As a starter this year, the sixth-year forward has averaged 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.1 minutes per game.
Magbegor has averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.6 steals across five games since returning from a three-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. She faces a vaunted Connecticut's frontcourt, but I expect the Sun to focus their attention on Breanna Stewart, which should allow for Magbegor to continue her strong production.